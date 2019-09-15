Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 09/15/2019 | 06:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請 。請 參閱本申請表格「丙、填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (the Staple "Company") dated 16 September 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用TBK & Sons Holdings Limited（「本公司」）於 二零一九年九月十六日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語。 your Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any payment Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in here the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及 招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任何公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免 請將股款 登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 緊釘在此 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發 或複製（不論以何種方式）全部或部分本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, having attached thereto all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and available for inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程連同所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄七「送呈香港公司註 冊處處長及備查文件 - 送呈香港公司註冊處處長文件」所述其他文件已按香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第 342C 條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央 結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 本 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code: 1960 股份代號： 1960 Off r Pric : Not more than HK$0.60 per Offer Share and xp cted to be not less than HK$0.50 per Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of 1.0%, SFC transaction l vy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 發售價： 不超過每股發售股份0.60 港元且預期不低於每股發售股份 樣0.50 港元，另加 1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵 費及0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足及可予 e退還） l You should read this A lication Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the a lication rocedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招股章 程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 p To: TBK & Sons Holdings Li ited 致： TBK & Sons Holdings Limited Red C pit l Li ited 紅日資本有限公司 The Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 The Joint Le d M n gers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Public Offer Underwriters 公開發售包銷商 Applic nts' declmtion 申請人聲明 I/We to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申 p r o c e d u s i n t h i s A p p l i c a t i o n F o r m a n d t h e 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「丙、填交本申請表格的效用」一 agree 節。 Prospectus. Please refer to the section headed "C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" in this Application Form. Sun Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the section headed " C. Effect of completing an d submittin g thi s Applicatio n Form " i n this Application Form. Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than 12,500,000 Shares) 申請公開發售股 份數目（不超過 12,500,000 股） Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： ................................................................ Date: 日期： ............... / ............... / ............... D 日 M 月 Y 年 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see" How to make your application" section Total amount 總額 below) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見下文「申請手續」 HK$ 港元 一節） Name in English in BLOCK letter 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong 本 Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登 記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any in BLOCK tt r) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Busin ss Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (1) (Pl ase delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份 證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 樣 e (2) (1) l (2) (3) (3) Hong Kong address in English and tele hone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number of first- named only, in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） p Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not this section. Please provide n ccount number or identification code for complete each (joint) benefici l owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填 applicant ADDRESS寫本節，是項申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名） 實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓 名╱名稱及香港地址) For internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 * (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個人須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號 碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身 份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申 請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求 查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 樣 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.本 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： e • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 l • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 p m a S 樣 本 page l ntionally left blank This is int p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 5,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENT No. of No. of No. of No. of Public Offer Amount payable Public Offer Amount payable Public Offer Amount payable Public Offer Amount payable Shares on application Shares on application Shares on application 本 Shares on application Applied for HK$ Applied for HK$ Applied for HK$ Applied for HK$ 5,000 3,030.23 90,000 54,544.16 900,000 545,441.58 9,000,000 5,454,415.80 10,000 6,060.46 100,000 60,604.62 1,000,000 606,046.20 10,000,000 6,060,462.00 15,000 9,090.69 150,000 90,906.93 1,500,000 909,069.30 12,500,000(1) 7,575,577.50 20,000 12,120.92 200,000 121,209.24 2,000,000 1,212,092.40 25,000 15,151.16 250,000 151,511.55 2,500,000 1,515,115.50 30,000 18,181.39 300,000 181,813.86 3,000,000 1,818,138.60 35,000 21,211.62 350,000 212,116.17 3,500,000 2,121,161.70 樣 40,000 24,241.85 400,000 242,418.48 4,000,000 2,424,184.80 45,000 27,272.08 450,000 272,720.79 4,500,000 2,727,207.90 50,000 30,302.31 500,000 303,023.10 5,000,000 3,030,231.00 60,000 36,362.77 600,000 363,627.72 6,000,000 3,636,277.20 70,000 42,423.23 700,000 424,232.34 7,000,000 4,242,323.40 (1) Maximum number of Public Offer 80,000 48,483.70 800,000 484,836.96 8,000,000 4,848,369.60 Shares you may apply for. 2. Complete this Application Form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures be will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or bank r's cashi r ord r to this Application Form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompani d by ither one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your app ication wi r jected if your cheque or banker's cashier p order does not meet all the fo owing r quir m nts: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; l • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - TBK & Sons Holdings Public Offer"; same as the first-named applicant's name. jointapplication, the account name must • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong ccount in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the S • show your ccount na e, which must back by a person authorised by the bank. either be pre-printed on the cheque, or The name on the banker's cashier order be endorsed on the back by a person must correspond with your name. If it is uthorisedmby the b nk. This account name a joint application, the name on the back must correspond with your name. If it is a of the banker's cashier order must be the be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off this Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited: Branch Address Hong Kong Island: Sheung Wan Branch Shop F, G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building, 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Kowloon: Tsim Sha Tsui Branch Shop 1&2, G/F, No. 35-37 Hankow Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon New Territories: Sha Tsui Road Branch Shop 4, G/F Chung On Building, 297-313 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: 本 Monday, 16 September 2019 樣 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 17 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 18 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. e Thursday, 19 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon application 6. The latest time for lodging your is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 September 2019. The application lists will be op n b tw 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as d scrib d in the section headed "How to Apply for the p Public Offer Shares - 10. Eff ct of bad w ath r on the opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus. m a S 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為5,000 股公開發售股份，並為下 表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購公開發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 本 5,000 3,030.23 90,000 54,544.16 900,000 545,441.58 9,000,000 5,454,415.80 10,000 6,060.46 100,000 60,604.62 1,000,000 606,046.20 10,000,000 6,060,462.00 15,000 9,090.69 150,000 90,906.93 1,500,000 909,069.30 12,500,000(1) 7,575,577.50 20,000 12,120.92 200,000 121,209.24 2,000,000 1,212,092.40 25,000 15,151.16 250,000 151,511.55 2,500,000 1,515,115.50 30,000 18,181.39 300,000 181,813.86 3,000,000 1,818,138.60 35,000 21,211.62 350,000 212,116.17 3,500,000 2,121,161.70 40,000 24,241.85 400,000 242,418.48 4,000,000 2,424,184.80 樣 45,000 27,272.08 450,000 272,720.79 4,500,000 2,727,207.90 50,000 30,302.31 500,000 303,023.10 5,000,000 3,030,231.00 60,000 36,362.77 600,000 363,627.72 6,000,000 3,636,277.20 70,000 42,423.23 700,000 424,232.34 7,000,000 4,242,323.40 (1) 閣下可申請認購的公開發售股份 80,000 48,483.70 800,000 484,836.96 8,000,000 4,848,369.60 最高數目。 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 e 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於本申請表格上。每份公開發售股份申請須隨附一張獨立開出支票或 一張獨立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關申請不獲接納： 支票必須： l 銀行本票必須： • 為港元支票； p • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司 - TBK & Sons Holdings 公開發售」； m • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱名 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人 稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱必須與 閣下 a 士在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓 姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，該銀行本 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，該賬戶名稱 票背面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請 必須與排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 人的姓名╱名稱相同。 S 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下本申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行本票）投入下列任 何一家分行特設的收集箱： 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司： 分行 地址 香港島： 上環分行 香港上環德輔道中317-319 號 啟德商業大廈地下F 舖 九龍： 尖沙咀分行 九龍尖沙咀漢口道35 至37 號地下1-2 號舖 新界： 沙咀道分行 新界荃灣沙咀道297-313 號 眾安大廈地下4 號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 本 樣 二零一九年九月十六日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十七日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十八日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十九日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 e 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年九月十九日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一 l 時四十五分至中午十二時正期間辦理認購申請登記，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣 情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份 - 10. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」一節）。 p m a S Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Conditions of your application • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Share A. Who can apply Offer in the Prospectus; 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, Kong address. the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other members' names. parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable for 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. any information and representations not in the Prospectus 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be (and any supplement to it); signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose his representative capacity, and stamped with your benefit you have made the application have not applied for corporation's chop. or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. under the Placing nor participated in the Placing; Securities Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the • agree to disclose to the Company, our Hong Kong Branch PRC. Share Registrar, receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the for any Public Offer Shares if you: Underwriters and/ or their respective advisers and agents • are an existing beneficial owner of shares in the any personal data which they may require about you Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • are a director or chief executive officer of the and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; application; 本 • are a connected person of the Company or will • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your earing b e c o m e a c o n n e c t e d p e r s o n o f t h e C o m p a n y application, agree and warrant that you have complied immediately upon completion of the Share Off r; with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Central • are an associate of any of the abov ; or Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers • have been allocated or have app i d for or indicat d and the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers an interest in any Placing Shar s or oth rwise or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a participated in the Placing. r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any By completing nd sub itting thisApplicationForm, you (and action arising from your rights and obligations under the B. If you are a nominee t rms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this You, as a nominee, may make more than one a ication 樣Application Form; for the Public Offer Shares by: (i) giving ctronic • agree that once your application has been accepted, application instructions to HKSCC via Comp y o u m a y n o t r e s c i n d i t b e c a u s e o f a n i n n o c e n t and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are CCASS misrepresentation; Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW lication • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Form, and lodge more than one a lication in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners. Hong Kong; necessary itting this lication • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand C. Effect of co pleting and sub that the Public Offer Shares have not been and will not Form be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you if you re joint pplic nts, e ch of you jointly and severally) and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Public Offer Shares are outside the United States S gent or no inee on behalf of each for yourself or s n (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in person for whom you ct: paragraph (h) (3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; • undert ke to execute ll relevant docu ents and instruct • warrant that the information you have provided is true and nd uthorise the ny nd/or the Joint Bookrunners accurate; (or their gents or nominees), as agents of the Company, • agree to accept the Public Offer Shares applied for, or any to execute ny documents for you and to do on your behalf lesser number allocated to you under the application; all things to register any Public Offer Shares • allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any of Association; • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Public Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or Ordinance and the Articles of Association; any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in address stated on the application, unless you are eligible this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) • c o n f i r m t h a t y o u h a v e r e c e i v e d a n d r e a d t h e in person; Prospectus and have only relied on the information and • declare and represent that this is the only application representations contained in the Prospectus in making made and the only application intended by you to be made your application and will not rely on any other information to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are or representations except those in any supplement to the applying; Prospectus; Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name • u n d e r s t a n d t h a t t h e C o m p a n y , t h e D i r e c t o r s , t h e If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint whole or in part) Lead Managers will rely on your declarations and If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Public Offer Shares, you representations in deciding whether or not to make any may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) allotment of any of the Public Offer Shares to you and that in person from Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, 27 September that no other application has been or will be made for your 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers. benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal any one as your agent or by any other person; and collection, your authorised representative must bear a • (if you are making the application as an agent for the letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised application has been or will be made by you as an agent representatives must produce, at the time of collection, for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or evidence of identity acceptable to Tricor Investor Services by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE Limited. or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic If you do not collect your share certificate(s) and/or refund application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO cheques personally within the time period specified for White Form Service Provider and (ii) you have due collection, they will be despatched promptly to the address authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your application instructions on behalf of that other person as own risk. their agent. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Public Offer Shares, your D. Power of attorney refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on this Application Form on or before Friday, 27 If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the September 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and the Refund of your money Joint Lead Managers may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your evidence of the attorney's authority. 本 application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Public to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage fee, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Offer Shares Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the final Offer The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or about Friday, 20 Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will September 2019 or such later date as may be agr d by fund to you the surplus application monies (including the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. App icants are r quir d lat d 1.0% brokerage fee, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$0.60 for ach Pub ic and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage f , 0.0027% SFC The r fund procedures are stated in the section headed transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading f . If "How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/ the Offer Price is not agreed between the Com any and Coll樣ction of share certificates and refund monies" in the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on beha f of the Prospectus. Underwriters) on or about Friday, 20 Se tember 2019 or such later date as may be agreed by the other any and the Joint Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Bookrunners, the Share Offer will not becomeunconditional Nominees") and will lapse. Applications for Public Offer Shares will not be Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees processed and no allot ent of any Public Offer Shares will be on behalf of persons who have given electronic application made until the application lists close. instructions to apply for the Public Offer Shares, the The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with indic tion of the level of interestpin the Placing, the level of those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions applic tions under the Public Offer and the basis of allocation in the Prospectus shall prevail. of the Public Offer Sh res on Friday, 27 September 2019, Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following on the Exch nge's website at www.hkexnews.hk and sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this the Comp ny's website t www.tbkssb.com.my. Results form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: of lloc tions in Public Offer, nd the Hong Kong Identity • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; Card/p ssport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of • "Warning" on the first page; successful pplic nts will be v ilable on the above websites. • "B. If you are a nominee"; Com • All representations and warranties under the section The of the Offer Shares between the Public headed "C. Effect of completing and submitting this Offerallocationand the Placing will be subject to adjustment as Application Form", except the first one regarding described in " tructure and Conditions of the Share Offer" registration of Public Offer Shares in the applicant's name in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Bookrunners (for and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate registered as the holder of the Public Offer Shares; Stock • "If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer or from the Public whole or in part)"; and Offer to the Placing. In accordance with Guidance Letter • "Refund of your money". HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such The following paragraphs in the section headed "How to Apply reallocation is done otherwise than pursuant to Practice Note for the Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable 18 of the Listing Rules, the total number of Offer Shares where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: available under the Public Offer following such reallocation • "8. How many applications can you make"; and shall not be more than double the initial number of Public • "12. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer Offer Shares, i.e., 50,000,000 Shares. Shares". 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 TBK & Sons Holdings Limited （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 股份發售 申請條件 ‧ 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關股份發售的限制； 甲、可提出申請的人士 本 ‧ 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級 18 歲並有香港地址。 職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與股份發 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 售的任何其他人士現時及日後均毋須對並非載於 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員 負責； 簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 ‧ 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見美 國證券法S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請 或接納或表示有意認購）配售的任何發售股份，也 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任 沒有參與配售； 何公開發售股份： ‧ 同意在本公司、其香港股份過戶登記分處、收款 ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 益擁有人； 銀行、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司董事或行政總 經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等各自的顧問及代理提 裁； e 出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提供有關 閣下 ‧ 本公司關連人士或緊隨股份發售完成後將成 及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的個人資料； 為本公司關連人士的人士； ‧ 如香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， l ‧ 上述任何人士之聯繫人；或 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本 ‧ 已獲分配或申請認購或表示有意申請認購任 公司、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 何配售股份或以其他方式參與配售的人士。 p 經辦人及包銷商和彼等各自的高級職員或顧問概 不會因接納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下根據招 乙、如 閣下為代名人 樣股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件行使權利及 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份公開發售股份申請， 履行責任所採取的任何行動而違反香港境外的任 方法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」） m 何法例； 向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系 ‧ 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，概不得因無意的失 統參與者）；或 (ii) 使用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身 名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 實陳述而撤銷； ‧ 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白公開發售股份 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名 不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記； 及 (ii) 閣下 申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 及 閣下為其利益申請公開發售股份的人士均身 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 處美國境外（定義見 S 規例 ），或屬 S 規例第 902 ‧ 承諾簽署所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 條第 (h)(3) 段所述的人士； 及╱或作為本公司代理的聯席賬簿管理人（或其代 ‧ 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 理或代名人）按照組織章程細則的規定為 閣下 ‧ 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但 簽署任何文件及代表 閣下辦理一切必要事宜， 數目較少的公開發售股份； a 將 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份以 閣下名 ‧ 授權本公司將 閣下的名稱列入本公司股東名冊， 義登記； 作為 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份的持有人， S‧ 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例 並授權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵遞方式按申 及組織章程細則； 請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首名申請人發 ‧ 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的 送任何股票及 ╱或退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下 條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 承擔，除非 閣下合資格親身領取股票及╱或退 ‧ 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時 也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股 款支票； 章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或 ‧ 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益 陳述； 提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 ‧ 明白本公司、董事、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理 如 閣下成功申請認購公開發售股份（全部或部分） 人及聯席牽頭經辦人將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述 如 閣 下 申 請 認 購 1,000,000 股 或 以 上 公 開 發 售 股 而決定是否向 閣下分配任何公開發售股份， 閣 份， 閣下可於二零一九年九月二十七日（星期五）或 下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 本公司在報章上通知的其他日期上午九時正至下午一 ‧ （如本申請是為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣 時正，親身前往卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣 下或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士 仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓）領取 閣下的退 款支票及╱或股票。 不曾亦不會為 閣下的利益而以白色或黃色申請 本 如 表格或向香港結算或網上白表服務供應商發出電 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不 得授權任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並 子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 合資格親身領取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司 ‧ （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 印鑑的授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取股票 保證 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 時均須出示卓佳證券登記有限公司接納的身份證明文 士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會 件。 以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或網上白表 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取股票及╱或 服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請； 退款支票，有關股票及╱或退款支票將會立刻以普通 及 (ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽 樣 署本申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 郵遞方式寄往 申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣 下承擔。 丁、授權書 如 閣下申請認購 1,000,000股以下公開發售股份， 閣 下的退款支票及╱或股票將於二零一九年九月二十七日 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司、獨家保薦 （星期五）或之前以普通郵遞方式寄往 申請表格所示地 人、聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人可按其認為合 址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣 下的申請。 退回款項 釐定發售價及公開發售股份的分配 如 閣下未獲分配任何公開發售股份或申請僅部分獲 l 接納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括 發售價預期於二零一九年九月二十日（星期五）或前後 相關的 1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 或本公司與聯席賬簿管理人可能協定的有關較後日期 0.005% 聯交所交易費）。倘最終發售價低於最高發售 釐定。申請人須繳付每股公開發售股份0.60 港元的最 價，本公司將不計利息退還 閣下的多繳申請股款（包 高發售價，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易 括相關的1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費。倘本公司與聯席賬簿管 0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 理人（為其本身及代表其他包銷商）未能於二零一九年 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份 e- 14. 寄發╱領取股票及退回股款」一節。 九月二十日（星期五）或前後或本公司與聯席賬簿管理 人可能協定的有關較後日期協定發售價，股份發售將 透過香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理 不會成為無條件及將告失效。截止辦理認購申請登記 人」）提出的申請 前，概不處理公開發售股份的申請認購或配發任何公 a p 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指 開發售股份。 示申請公開發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股 本 公 司 預 期 於 二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 七 日（星 期 五） 章程不符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 在 聯 交 所 網 站www.hkexnews.hk 及 本 公 司 網 站 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，倘本表格由香港結 www.tbkssb.com. y 公佈最終發售價、配售踴躍程 算代理人簽署，本申請表格的以下部分並不適用： 度、公開發售認購水平及公開發售股份分配基準。公 ‧ 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 開發售的分配結果以及成功申請人的香港身份證╱護 ‧ 第一頁的「警告」； 照╱香港商業登記號碼亦將於上述網站公佈。m ‧ 「乙、如 閣下為代名人」； 公開發售與配售之間的發售股份分配將根據招股章程 ‧ 「丙、填交本申請表格的效用」一節的所有陳述及 保證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記公開發售股 中「股份發售的架構及條件」所述作出調整。具體而 份及簽署使申請人登記成為公開發售股份持有人 S言，聯席賬簿管理人（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發 的文件除外； 售股份從配售重新分配至公開發售以應付公開發售項 ‧ 「如 閣下成功申請認購公開發售股份（全部或部 下的有效申請，或可從公開發售重新分配至配售。根 分）」；及 據聯交所發出之指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘並非根據 ‧ 「退回款項」。 上市規則第18 項應用指引進行有關重新分配，於有 倘本表格由香港結算代理人簽署，招股章程「如何申請 關重新分配後可根據公開發售認購之發售股份總數最 公開發售股份」一節的以下各段將不適用： 多不得超過初步提呈的公開發售股份數目之兩倍，即 ‧ 「8. 閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 50,000,000 股。 ‧ 「12. 閣下將不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. Personal Data Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Information Collection Statement Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/ applicant for, and holder of, the Public Offer Shares, of the or any other purposes to which the securities' holders policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong may from time to time agree. Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws 3. Transfer of personal data of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal applying for securities or transferring securities into or out data to, from or with any of the following: of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong • the Company's appointed agents such as financial Branch Share Registrar. advisers, receiving bank and overseas principal share Failure to supply the requested data may result in your registrar; • where applicants for securities request a deposit into application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, Public Offer Shares which you have successfully applied payment or other services to the Company or the Hong for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/or e-Auto Refund payment instruction to which 本 Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with their you are entitled. respective business operation; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory It is important that securities holders inform the Company and r gulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar imm diat y of any r quired by laws, rules or regulations; and inaccuracies in the personal data supp ied. • any persons or institutions with which the securities' 2. Purposes holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc. The personal data of the securities ho d rs may be us d, 樣 held, processed, and/or stored (by whatev r m ans) for 4. R tention of personal data following purposes: The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar • the processing your ap lication and refund cheque and will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders e-Auto Refund instruction,licable,where a of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes verification of co pliance with the ter s and a lication for which the personal data were collected. Personal data procedures set out in this A lication Form and the which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the accordance with the Ordinance. Public Offer Sh res; p • compli nce with pplic ble laws and regulations in Hong 5. Access to and correction of personal data Kong nd elsewhere; Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar holds n mes of securities' holders including, where applicable, their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to HK CC Nominees; correct any data that is inaccurate. • m int ining or upd ting the register of securities' holders The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Comp ny; payment have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing • verifying securities holders' identities; • establishingbenefit entitlements of securities' holders of such requests. of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and All requests for access to data or correction of data should be bonus issues, etc.; addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the S• distributing communications from the Company and its section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or subsidiaries; as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company • compiling statistical information and securities' holder secretary of the Company, or the Hong Kong Branch Share profiles; Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer. disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the 如 閣下欲以本身名義獲發行公開發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責 此項個人資料收集聲明是向公開發售股份的申請 任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目 人和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過戶登 的。 記分處有關個人資料和香港法例第486 章《個人 資料（私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 3. 轉交個人資料 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券 持有人的個人資料將會保密，但 公司及其香港 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或 股份過戶登記分處可以在為達到上述任何目的之 轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記分處 必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露，獲取或轉交 的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及香港股份 （無論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 過戶登記分處提供準確個人資料。 ‧ 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問和收款 樣 銀行及海外股份過戶登記總處； 未提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被 ‧ （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登記分 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就 處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或 中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的公開發售股 ‧ 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其 份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款支票 各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付 本 及╱或電子自動退款指示。 e 款或其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三 方服務供應商； 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 ‧ 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 l 政府部門或其他法律、規則或規例另行規定 立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 者；及 2. 目的 p ‧ 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 或股票經紀等。 有，處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： ‧ 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票及電子自動退 4. 個人資料的保留 款指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人 及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈 資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人 公開發售股份的分配結果； 資料。毌須保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀 或處理。 ‧ 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； ‧ 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 券； 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記 分處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資 ‧ 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 料的副本及更正任何不準確資料。 m ‧ 核實證券持有人的身份； 本公司和香港股份過戶登記分處有權就處理任何 ‧ 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股a 查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 息、供股和紅股等； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 ‧ 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地 S ‧ 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 址送交本公司的公司秘書，或向其香港股份過戶 ‧ 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 登記分處的私隱條例事務主任提出。 ‧ 與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 樣 本 page l ntionally left blank This is int p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S 樣 本 page l ntionally left blank This is int p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Attachments Original document

