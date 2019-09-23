Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 09/23/2019 | 07:07pm EDT Send by mail :

警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 請。 請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of FriendTimes Inc. (the "Company") dated 24 September 2019 Staple your (the "Prospectus").本申請表格使用FriendTimes Inc（.「本公司」）於2019年9月24日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer payment Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without here registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要 約出售或游說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without here registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要 約出售或游說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 請將股款 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner 緊釘在此 whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內，概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分） 本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in paragraph headed "A. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章 程附錄五「A. 送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述的其他文件已遵照香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條 的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公 司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 FriendTimes Inc. 本 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock Code : 6820 股份代號：6820 Offer Price : Not more than HK$1.96 per Offer Share and (Subject to a Downward Offer Price Adjustment) expected to be not less than HK$1.52 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund on final pricing) (If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Offer Price range after making a Downward Offer Price Adjustment, 樣 the Offer Price will be HK$1.37 per Offer Share) 發售價（須視乎發售價下調是否行使）：不高於每股發售股份1.96 港元，且預期不低於每股發售 e 股份1.52 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會 l 交易徵費及0.005% 香港聯交所交易費（須於申請時以 港元繳足，並視乎最終定價可予退還）（如作發售價 下調後發售價定於低指示性發售價範圍下限10%， 發售價將為每股發售股份1.37 港元） You should read this ApplicationpForm in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與 招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: FriendTimes Inc. 致：FriendTimes Inc. Sponsor 獨家保薦人 m 獨家代表人 聯席全球協調人 Joint Global Coordinators Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Representative 聯席牽頭經辦人 Joint Lead Managers Co-Lead Managers 副牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Sole 申請人聲明 Applicants' declaration I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting 一節。 this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 ....................................................................... Date: 日期： ................./ ................./ .................. D 日 M 月 Y 年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not 本 more than 16,500,000 shares) 申請認購香港發售股 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 份數目（不超過16,500,000 股股份） 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 Total amount 總額 票的銀行名稱（見「申請程序」一節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong e Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香 letters) 港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不 適用者） telephone Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Registration No. of all other joint applicants*(Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香 (1) 港商業登記號碼樣*（請刪除不適用者） 購將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人complete (1) (2) (2) (3) (3) Hong Kong address in English and no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） identification ADDRESS Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit you do not this section. Please provide an account number or code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項申請認 的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 LABEL 地址標貼(Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 姓 名╱名稱及香港地址) For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香 港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香 港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼的一部分。 閣下的銀行於兌現 閣下的退款支票前，可能會要求核實 閣下的香港身 份證號碼╱護照號碼。 樣 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, 本 then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 e • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， l 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 p m a S 樣 本 page l This is intentionally left blank p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS Number of Amount Number of Amount Number of Amount Number of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 2,000 3,959.51 200,000 395,950.18 3,000,000 5,939,252.76 13,000,000 25,736,761.96 4,000 7,919.00 300,000 593,925.28 4,000,000 7,919,003.68 14,000,000 27,716,512.88 6,000 11,878.51 400,000 791,900.37 5,000,000 9,898,754.60 15,000,000 29,696,263.80 8,000 15,838.00 500,000 989,875.46 6,000,000 11,878,505.52 16,000,000 31,676,014.72 10,000 19,797.51 600,000 1,187,850.55 7,000,000 13,858,256.44 16,500,000* 32,665,890.18 20,000 39,595.02 700,000 1,385,825.64 8,000,000 15,838,007.36 樣 30,000 59,392.53 800,000 1,583,800.74 9,000,000 17,817,758.28 40,000 79,190.04 900,000 1,781,775.83 10,000,000 19,797,509.20 * Maximum number of Hong 50,000 98,987.55 1,000,000 1,979,750.92 11,000,000 21,777,260.12 Kong Offer Shares that may 100,000 197,975.09 2,000,000 3,959,501.84 12,000,000 23,757,011.04 apply for 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK letters and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 本 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; one • not be post-dated; l • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - FRIENDTIMES INC PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, p and have your name certified on the back by ccount i Hong Kong; nd • show your account which must either a person authorised by the bank. The name on be pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed the banker's cashier order must correspond on the back by person authorised by the with your name. If it is a joint application, . This account must correspond the name on the back of the banker's cashier with your name,. If it is joint application, the order must be the same as the first-named account name must be the same as the first- applicant's name. bank named applicant's name. S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited District Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Aberdeen Branch 25 Wu Pak Street, Aberdeen, Hong Kong 本 Causeway Bay Branch 505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Kowloon Wong Tai Sin Branch Shop G13 & G13A, G/F, Temple Mall South, Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon Ma Tau Kok Road Branch 39-45 Ma Tau Kok Road, To Kwa Wan, Kowloon Mong Kok Branch 589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon New Territories Tai Wai Branch 74-76 Tai Wai Road, Sha Tin, New Territories East Point City Branch Shop Nos. 217 D-E, Level 2, East Point City, 8 Chung Wa Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories Texaco Road Branch Shop A112, East Asia Gardens, 36 Texaco Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: the Tuesday, 24 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. application Wednesday, 25 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 26 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 27 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon open 6. The latest time for lodging your is 12:00 noon on Friday, 27 September 2019. The application lists will be from 11:45 .m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How to Apply樣for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather and/or Extreme Conditions on Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus. m a S 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請程序 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000 股香港發售股份，並為下 表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購的香港發售股份數目及應繳款項一覽表 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 本 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 2,000 3,959.51 200,000 395,950.18 3,000,000 5,939,252.76 13,000,000 25,736,761.96 4,000 7,919.00 300,000 593,925.28 4,000,000 7,919,003.68 14,000,000 27,716,512.88 6,000 11,878.51 400,000 791,900.37 5,000,000 9,898,754.60 15,000,000 29,696,263.80 8,000 15,838.00 500,000 989,875.46 6,000,000 11,878,505.52 16,000,000 31,676,014.72 10,000 19,797.51 600,000 1,187,850.55 7,000,000 13,858,256.44 16,500,000* 32,665,890.18 20,000 39,595.02 700,000 1,385,825.64 8,000,000 15,838,007.36 30,000 59,392.53 800,000 1,583,800.74 9,000,000 17,817,758.28 樣 40,000 79,190.04 900,000 1,781,775.83 10,000,000 19,797,509.20 50,000 98,987.55 1,000,000 1,979,750.92 11,000,000 21,777,260.12 * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售 100,000 197,975.09 2,000,000 3,959,501.84 12,000,000 23,757,011.04 股份最高數目 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署表格。只接受親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開 e 出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的申請認購將不獲受理： 支票必須： l 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - FRIENDTIMES INC 公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； m • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授 • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士 姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須 a 與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請， 在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名 稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排p 銀行本票背面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首 名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 S 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家分 行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 地區 分行 地址 港島 香港仔分行 香港仔湖北街25 號 本 銅鑼灣分行 香港銅鑼灣軒尼詩道505 號 九龍 黃大仙分行 九龍黃大仙黃大仙中心南館地下G13 及G13A 號舖 馬頭角道分行 九龍土瓜灣馬頭角道39-45 號 旺角分行 九龍旺角彌敦道589 號 新界 大圍分行 新界沙田大圍道74-76 號 東港城分行 新界將軍澳重華路8 號東港城2 樓217 D-E 號 德士古道分行 新界荃灣德士古道36 號東亞花園A112 號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： e 2019 年9 月24 日（星期二）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年9 月25 日（星期三）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 l 2019 年9 月26 日（星期四）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年9 月27 日（星期五）- 上午九時正至中午十二時正 p 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019 年9 月27 日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時 四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記申請認購，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳樣 見招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份 - 10.惡劣天氣及╱或極端情況對辦理申請登記之影響」一節）。 am S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name FriendTimes Inc. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 本 GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, A. Who can apply the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Sole Representative, the Joint 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years Global Coordinators, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. employees, partners, agents, advisors and any other parties involved in the 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names. Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an with your corporation's chop. interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal or in the International Offering; natural person of the PRC. • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global Kong Offer Shares if you: Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead • are an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisors and agents any its subsidiaries; personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose • are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any benefit you have made the application; of its subsidiaries; • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, • are a connected person or a core connected person (as respectively agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or will become a the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global lobal connected person or a core connected person of Company Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead immediately upon completion of the G Offering; Managers, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisors C. • are an associate or a close associate (as respectively defined in • will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance Effect of completing and submittingApplicationthis Form warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; Listing Rules) of any of the above; nd of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and • have been allocated or have applied for any International Offer obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and Shares or indicated an interest in any International Offer Shares or this Application Form; otherwise participated in the International Offering. • 樣agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it your behalf all thingsdocumentsnecessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares because of an innocent misrepresentation; named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the B. If you are a nominee the• agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; You, as a nominee, may make more than one application for the Hong Kong Offer • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via Central Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you re CCASS Participant); or U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge more than one applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as undertake application in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners. defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser S applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a number allocated to you under the application; nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: • authorize the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of • to execute all releva and instruct and authorise the members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and Company and/or the Sole Representative (or their agents or nominees), as the Company and/or its agents to send any Share certificate(s) and/or e-Auto agents of the Company, to execute any documents for you and to do on Refund payment instructions and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first- allocated o you i your ame s required by the Articles of Association; address stated on the application, unless you fulfill the criteria mentioned in the • agree o comply with he Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/ and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Collection of Share Certificates and Refund - Personal Collection" in the Kong) and the Articles of Association; Prospectus to collect the Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application • understand that, where the International Offer Shares are undersubscribed procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree and the Hong Kong Offer Shares are oversubscribed irrespective of to be bound by them; the extent of over subscription, up to 33,000,000 Offer Shares may be • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus Offering, so that the total number of the Offer Shares available under the in making your application and will not rely on any other information or Hong Kong Public Offering will be increased to 66,000,000 Offer Shares, representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; representing 20.0% of the number of the Offer Shares initially available • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Prospectus; Option). Further details of the reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation" of the Prospectus; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for part) whose benefit you are applying; If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided • understand that the Company and the Sole Representative will rely on your all information required by this Application Form, you may collect your Share declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person from the Hong Kong Branch Share allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 be prosecuted for making a false declaration; Queen's Road East, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, 4 October • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other 2019 or such other date as notified by the Company on the above websites. application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form service provider authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Branch Share by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Registrar. Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or If you do not collect your Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the their agent. address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. D. Power of attorney If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) (where applicable) will be sent to the address the Sole Representative may accept or reject your application at their discretion, on the relevant Application Form on or before Friday, 4 October 2019, by ordinary and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. post and at your own risk. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares No receipt will be issued sums paid on application. The Company will not issue The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, 27 September 2019. temporary documents of title. 本 Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.96 for each Refund of your money Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is between the Company and the Sole Representative (for itself and on behalf of accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or before Monday, 30 September 2019, unless (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% otherwise announced, the Global Offering will not proceed. Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the lists close. 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Company decides to reduce the Offer Price by making Downward The樣refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Price Adjustment (a reduction of up to 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund" Offer Price range), the Company will separately announce theOfferPrice in the Prospectus. no later than Friday, 4 October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website final Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") www.friendtimes.net. Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons Irrespective of whether a Downward Offer Price Adjustment is made, the Company who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of indication of interest in Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with the International Offering, the level of in the Hong Kong Public those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus Offering and the basis of allocation of theapplicationsHong Kong Offer Shares Friday, 4 shall prevail. October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www. .net. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available Nominees: on the above websites. • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; The allocation of the Offer between the Hong Kong Public Offering and • "Warning" on the first page; friendtimes • "If you are a nominee"; the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the section of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole • All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and Shares submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding Representative may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder "Structure of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of shares that may be • "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering shall be not more than 66,000,000 in part)"; and Offer Shares, representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public • "Refund of your money". Offering and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at HK$1.52 per Offer Share, the low-end of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus or the downward adjusted The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the final Offer Price if a Downward Offer Price Adjustment is made in accordance Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL90-18 issued by the Stock Exchange. • "8. How Many Applications Can You Make"; and • "12. Circumstances In Which You Will Not Be Allotted Hong Kong Offer Shares". 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 FriendTimes Inc. （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 本 全球發售 申請條件 • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家代表人、聯席全球協 調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦 甲、可申請認購人士 人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18 歲並 人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及 有香港地址。 日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的 2. 如 閣下為公司，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 任何資料及陳述負責； • 樣 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 並無申請認購或承購或表示有意認購，亦將不會申請認 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署， 購或承購或表示有意認購國際發售的任何國際發售股 並註明其所屬代表身分及蓋上公司印鑑。 份，亦無參與國際發售； 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國籍人士（定義見美國 • 同意應本公司、香港股份過戶登記分處、收款銀行、獨 證券法S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 家保薦人、獨家代表人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港 理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或 發售股份： 彼等各自的顧問及代理的要求，向其披露其可能要求提 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁有 供有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益而提出申請的人士的任 人； e 何個人資料； • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總裁； • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 • 本公司的關連人士或核心關連人士（各定義見上市 意及保證 閣下已遵守一切有關法例，且本公司、獨家 l 保薦人、獨家代表人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 規則）或緊隨全球發售完成後成為本公司關連人士 或核心關連人士的人士； 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各 • p 自的任何高級職員或顧問概不會因接受 閣下的購買要 上述任何人士的聯繫人或緊密聯繫人（各定義見上 市規則）；及 約或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件 • 已獲分配或已申請認購任何國際發售股份或表示有 項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外 意申請認購任何國際發售股份或以其他方式參與國 的任何法例； 際發售的人士。 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 而撤銷； 乙、如 閣下為代名人 • 同意 閣下的申請將受香港法例規管； 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方法是： • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份並無亦 (i) 透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結算發 不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其利 a 益申請認購香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義 出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或(ii) 見S 規例），或屬S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段所述的人士； 使用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有 • 保證 閣下提供的資料均屬真實及準確； 人提交超過一份申請。 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下的較少數 S 目的香港發售股份； 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 • 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司的股東名 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代其 冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持有人， 並授權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵遞方式按申請所示 行事的每位人士的代理或代名人：m 地址，向 閣下或聯名申請排名首位的申請人發送任何 • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱或 股票及╱或電子自動退款指示及╱或任何退款支票，郵 作為本公司代理的獨家代表人（或其代理或代名人）代 誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔，惟 閣下符合招股章程「如 表 閣下簽立任何文件及代表 閣下進行一切必需事 何申請香港發售股份 - 14. 寄發╱領取股票及退款 - 宜，並為按照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任 親身領取」一節所述標準以親自領取股票及╱或退款支 何香港發售股份以 閣下名義登記； 票則除外； 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例（香港 • 明白倘國際發售股份認購不足而香港發售股份獲超額認 法例第32 章）及組織章程細則； 購（不論超額認購的程度），則最多33,000,000 股發售股 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及 份可由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，致使根據香 條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 港公開發售可供認購的發售股份總數將增至66,000,000 • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，並在提出申請時僅 股發售股份，相當於全球發售項下初步可供認購的發售 依賴招股章程載列的資料及陳述，且除招股章程任何補 股份數目的20.0%（於超額配股權獲行使前）。有關重新 充文件外，將不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 分配的進一步詳情，請參閱招股章程「全球發售的架構 • 確認 閣下已知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； - 香港公開發售 - 重新分配」一段； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身的利益或 閣下為其利益 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000 股或以上香港發售股份，並已提 明白本公司及獨家代表人將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述而 供本申請表格所需之所有資料， 閣下可於 2019 年 10 月 4 日

決定是否向 （星期五）或本公司於上述網站通知的其他日期上午九時正至閣下配發任何香港發售股份， 閣下如作 出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 下午一時正親臨香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公 • （如申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或作 司領取股票及╱或退款支票，地址為香港皇后大道東183 號 為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士並無亦不會 合和中心54 樓。 為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或 如 本 網上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取，則 閣下不得授 權任何其他人士代為領取。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資格 請；及 派人領取，則 閣下的授權代表必須攜同蓋上公司印鑑的公 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 司授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取時均須出示香港 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其 股份過戶登記分處接納的身分證明文件。 他作為該人士代理的人士並無亦不會以白色或黃色申請 表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請； 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取 閣下的股票 及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申 及╱或退款支票，有關股票及╱或退款支票將會隨即以普通 請表格或發出電子認購指示。 郵遞方式寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險概由 閣下自 樣 丁、授權書 行承擔。 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及獨家代表人可按 如 閣下申請認購少於1,000,000 股香港發售股份，則 閣下 任何其認為合適的條件（包括出示授權人的授權證明）酌情接 的退款支票及╱或股票（如適用）將會於2019 年10 月4 日（星 納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 期五）或之前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所示地址， 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。 預期發售價於2019 年9 月27 日（星期五）或前後釐定。申請人 概不會就申請時繳付的金額發出收據。 公司將不會發出股 須繳付每股香港發售股份1.96 港元的最高發售價，另加1% 份臨時所有權憑證。 e 經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費。 退回款項 倘若本公司與獨家代表人（為其本身及代表香港包銷商）並無 於2019 年9 月30 日（星期一）或之前協定發售價，除非另行公 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 佈，否則全球發售將不會進行。 本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請款項（包括相關的1% 經 紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 截止登記申請認購前概不處理香港發售股份的申請或配發任 如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多繳的申 何香港發售股份。 請款項（包括相關的1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費 及0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 倘若本公司決定作發售價下調以降低發售價（降至低指示性 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份 - m 14. 寄發╱領取股票及退款」一節。 發售價範圍下限最多10%），本公司將不遲於2019 年10 月 4 日（星期五）於聯交所網站 l及本公司網站 www.hkexnews.hk www.friendtimes.net 另行公佈最終發售價。 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出的 a 申請 不論有否作發售價下調，本公司預期於2019 年10 月4 日 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示申請 （星期五）在聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk 及本公司網站 香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程所載者不 p www.friendtimes.net 公佈最終發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、 符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 香港公開發售申請水平及香港發售股份的分配基準。香港 S 公開發售的分配結果以及獲接納申請人的香港身份證╱護 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部分在 照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述網站公佈。 香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配將按招股章程 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 「全球發售的架構」一節所述者作出調整。尤其是，獨家代 • 第一頁的「警告」； 表人或會將發售股份從國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售， • 「如 閣下為代名人」； 以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。根據聯交所刊發的指引信 • 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及保證， HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規則應用指 惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份及簽署使申 引第18 項作出，則可予分配至香港公開發售之最高股份總數 請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人的文件除外； 不得超過66,000,000 股發售股份，相當於初步分配至香港公 • 「如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）」； 開發售的兩倍，且最終發售價須定於每股發售股份1.52港元， 及 即招股章程所述之發售價範圍的下限，或倘根據聯交所發出 • 「退回款項」。 的指引信HKEX-GL90-18 作出發售價下調，則定於下調後的 招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港結 最終發售價。 算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： • 「8. 閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 • 「12. 閣下不獲配發香港發售股份的情況」。 Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name This Personal Information Collection Statement informs 3. Transfer of personal data the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation will be kept confidential but the Company and the to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, "Ordinance"). disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Kong) the personal data to any of the following: It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of • the Company's appointed agents such as financial securities to supply correct personal data to the Company advisers, receiving bank and overseas principal or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar share registrar; when applying for securities or transferring securities • where applicants for securities request a deposit into into or out of their names or in procuring the services of CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. use the personal data for the purposes of operating Failure to supply the requested data may result in your CCASS; application for securities being rejected, or in delay or • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Branch who offer administrative, telecommunications, Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render computer, payment or other services to the Company their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you connection with their respective business operation; have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/or e-Auto regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as Refund payment instruction(s) to which you are entitled. required by laws, rules or regulations; and It is important that securities holders inform the • 本 Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers supplied. 樣etc. 2. Purposes 4. Retention of personal data The personal data of the securities may be used, held, processed and/or stored (by whatever means) for The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share the following purposes: Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants • processing your application and efund heque/ and holders of securities for as long as necessary to e-Auto Refund payment instruction(s), fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were applicable, verification of com ian it collected. Personal data which is no longer required the terms and application set out in wherewill be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the this Application Form and the Prospectus and Ordinance. holders announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong • Offer Shares; 5. Access to and correction of personal data compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Hong Kong nd lsewhere; Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold • registering new issues or transfers into or out of their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to procedures the names of securities' holders including, where correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and applicable, HKSCC Nominees; the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right • maintaining or updating the register of securities' to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such olders of he ompany; requests. • verifying ecurities olders' identities; All requests for access to data or correction of data • enefit entitlements of securities' should be addressed to us, at the registered address holders of the such as dividends, rights issues nd Company, disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of onus ssues; the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the • distributing communications from the Company and attention of the company secretary, or the Hong Kong establishing ts ubsidiaries; Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy • compiling statistical information and shareholder profiles; compliance officer. S• disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims By signing an Application Form or by giving on entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you to the above and/or to enable the Company and the agree to all of the above. Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 3. 轉交個人資料 人和持有人說明有關本公司及香港股份過戶登記 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券持 分處有關個人資料和香港法例第486 章個人資料 有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及香港股份 （私隱）條例（「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 過戶登記分處可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要 本 情況下，向下列任何人士披露或轉交（無論在香 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請認購證 • 本公司委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀 券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記 行及主要海外證券登記處； 分處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理及香港股 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 份過戶登記分處提供準確個人資料。 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人，其將會就中 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請認購 央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登 樣 • 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其 記分處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨 各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付 礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請認購的香港 款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方 發售股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退 服務供應商； 款支票及╱或電子自動退款指示。 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 政府部門或其他法例、規則或法規所要求的 立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 機構；及 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 2. 用途 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 或股票經紀等。 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： p 個人資料的保留 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票╱電子自動退 4. 款指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資 及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈 料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 香港發售股份的分配結果； e料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處 m • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法例及法規；l 理。 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 a 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記 券； • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 分處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取該資料的 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司及香港股份 S • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 過戶登記分處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收 息、供股及紅股發行等； 取合理費用。 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 • 編製統計數據及股東資料； 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的註冊地址送交 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 公司秘書，或向香港股份過戶登記分處的個人資 • 與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 料私隱事務主任提出。 及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能 履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用 示，即表示同意上述各項。 途。 Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 23:06:03 UTC