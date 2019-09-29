Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 09/29/2019 | 07:23am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the Staple "Company") dated 30 September 2019 (the "Prospectus"). your 本申請表格使用世紀聯合控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年九月三十日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的 payment 詞語。 here Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong 請將股款 Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the 緊釘在此 United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證 券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 版 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不 論方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" section in Appendix V to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄五「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一節所述其他文件已遵照香 港法例第32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所 有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、證券及期貨事務監察委 員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 樣限 公 司 (Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock Code : 1959 股份代號 : 1959 Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.23 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$1.01 per 最高發售價 Offer Share : 每股發售股份1.23港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會 交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足， 多繳股款可予退還）並預期不低於每股發售股份1.01港元 You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the applic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: Centenary United Holdings Limited 致： 世紀聯合控股有限公司 ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers 聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人 Underwriters 包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/WeSampleagree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申 this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "C. 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一 Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section 節。 of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。 person. Please refer to the last four bullets of "C. Effect of 請參閱「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date: 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 than 6,250,000 Shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,250,000股股份） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) Total amount 總額 兌現支票╱銀 行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一 HK$ 港元 節） Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 版 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Reg istration No.* (Please delete as appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業 登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 樣 Names of all other joint applicants in Eng ish (if any, in Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong BLOCK letters) Busin ss R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） (P ease delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香 1) 港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪 除不適用者） 2) 1) 2) 3) 3) Sample Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填 寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請 填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓 名╱名稱及香港地址） For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 Sample • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填 寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照 號碼。 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: 版 • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 樣 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for (HK$) applied for (HK$) applied for (HK$) 2,000 2,484.79 60,000 74,543.68 1,000,000 1,242,394.71 4,000 4,969.58 70,000 86,967.63 1,500,000 1,863,592.07 6,000 7,454.37 80,000 99,391.58 2,000,000 2,484,789.42 8,000 9,939.16 90,000 111,815.53 2,500,000 3,105,986.78 10,000 12,423.95 100,000 124,239.47 3,000,000 3,727,184.13 12,000 14,908.74 200,000 248,478.94 3,500,000 4,348,381.49 14,000 17,393.52 300,000 372,718.41 4,000,000 4,969,578.84 16,000 19,878.31 400,000 496,957.88 4,500,000 5,590,776.20 18,000 22,363.11 500,000 621,197.36 5,000,000 6,211,973.55 20,000 24,847.89 600,000 745,436.83 6,250,000* 7,764,966.94 30,000 37,271.85 700,000 869,676.30 * Maximum number of Public Offer Sample 40,000 49,695.79 800,000 993,915.77 Shares you may apply for 50,000 62,119.74 900,000 1,118,155.24 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accom anied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong doll rs; • not be post-d ted; • be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CENTENARY UNITED PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account P yee Only"; • be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and account in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a • show your account name, which must either be person authorised by the bank. The name on the pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the banker's cashier order must correspond with back by a person authorised by the bank. This your name. If it is a joint application, the name account name must correspond with your name. on the back of the banker's cashier order must be If it is joint application, the account name must the same as the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Causeway Bay Branch 505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong King's Road Branch 131-133 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong Kowloon Mong Kok Branch 589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon New Territories Citywalk Branch Shop 65 & 67-69 G/F, Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Sample Monday, 30 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 2 Octob r 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 3 Octob r 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 4 Octob r 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 5 Octob r 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8 Octob r 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 9 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 10 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 11 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest ti for lodging your a lication is 12:00 noon on Friday, 11 October 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a. . to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the application lists" in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Sh res" section of the Prospectus. The pplic tions for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Monday, 30 September 2019 through Frid y, 11 October 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and tock Exch nge tr ding fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the pplic tion lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, 17 October 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the tock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, 18 October 2019. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000股香港發售股份，並為 下表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 2,000 2,484.79 60,000 74,543.68 1,000,000 1,242,394.71 4,000 4,969.58 70,000 86,967.63 1,500,000 1,863,592.07 6,000 7,454.37 80,000 99,391.58 2,000,000 2,484,789.42 8,000 9,939.16 90,000 111,815.53 2,500,000 3,105,986.78 10,000 12,423.95 100,000 樣 124,239.47 3,000,000 3,727,184.13 12,000 14,908.74 200,000 248,478.94 3,500,000 4,348,381.49 14,000 17,393.52 300,000 372,718.41 4,000,000 4,969,578.84 16,000 19,878.31 400,000 496,957.88 4,500,000 5,590,776.20 18,000 22,363.11 500,000 621,197.36 5,000,000 6,211,973.55 20,000 24,847.89 600,000 745,436.83 6,250,000*版7,764,966.94 30,000 37,271.85 700,000 869,676.30 * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份 40,000 49,695.79 800,000 993,915.77 最高數目 Sample 50,000 62,119.74 900,000 1,118,155.24 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署申請表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張 獨立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關申請不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司- 世紀聯合公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱ 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士 名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下姓 在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱ 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面 名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與 所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家 分行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 分行名稱 地址 香港島 銅鑼灣分行 香港銅鑼灣軒尼詩道505號 英皇道分行 香港北角英皇道131-133號 九龍 旺角分行 九龍旺角彌敦道589號 新界 荃新天地分行 新界荃灣楊屋道1號 荃新天地地下65及67-69號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 樣 二零一九年九月三十日（星期一） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月二日（星期三） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月三日（星期四） － 上午九時正至下午五時正版 二零一九年十月四日（星期五） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月五日（星期六） － 上午九時正至下午一時正 Sample 二零一九年十月八日（星期二） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月九日（星期三） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月十日（星期四） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月十一日（星期五） － 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年十月十一日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一 時四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情 況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」）。 香港發售股份申請將會自二零一九年九月三十日（星期一）起直至二零一九年十月十一日（星期五） 止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請 登記後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四）或之前不計利 息退還予申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於二零一九年十月十八日（星期五）於聯交所開 始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application A. Whocanapply • 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 yearsofageorolderandmusthaveaHongKongaddress. • 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names. 3. Thenumberofjointapplicantsmaynotexceed4. 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and • stampedwithyourcorporation'schop. 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person • (withinthemeaningofRegulationSundertheU.S.SecuritiesAct)and Sample• notbealegalornaturalpersonofthePRC. 6. UnlesspermittedbytheListingRulesoranyrelevantwaiversthathave been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for any Hong KongOfferSharesifyouare: • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or • anyofitssubsidiaries; • adirectororchiefexecutiveofficeroftheCompanyand/orany ofitssubsidiaries; • acoreconnectedpersonoftheCom anyorwi b comeacore connected person of the Com any immediate y u on • completionoftheGlobalOffering; • acloseassociateofanyoftheabove;or • have been allocated or have a lied for any International Placing Shares or otherwise artici ate in the International Placing. B. Ifyouareano inee • You, s no inee, y ke ore th n one application for the Hong Kong Offer Sh res by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central Cle ring nd Settle ent System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW Application For , and lodge more than one pplic tioninyourownn meonbeh lfofdifferentbeneficialowners. C. Effectofcompleting ndsubmittingthisApplicationForm By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or nomineeonbehalfofeachpersonforwhomyouact: • • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or their agents or • nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your name as required by the ArticlesofAssociation; • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Cayman • Companies Law and the Memorandum and the Articles of Association; • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agreetobeboundbythem; confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; confirm thatyouareawareoftherestrictionsontheGlobalOfferingin theProspectus; agree that none of the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, ag nts,advisersandanyotherpartiesinvolvedintheGlobalOfferingis or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus(andanysupplementtoit); und rtake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participatedintheInternationalPlacing; agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar, receiving banks and the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) forwhosebenefityouhavemadetheapplication; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering willbreachanylawoutsideHongKongasaresultoftheacceptanceof your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the ProspectusandthisApplicationForm; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescinditbecauseofaninnocentmisrepresentation; agreethatyourapplicationwillbegovernedbythelawsofHongKong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph(h)(3)ofRule902ofRegulationS; warrantthattheinformationyouhaveprovidedistrueandaccurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser numberallocatedtoyouundertheapplication;w Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name • authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's 17 October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares Company's website at www.car2000.com.cn. Results of allocations in the Hong Kong allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share Public Offer and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named registrationnumbersofsuccessfulapplicants(whereapplicable)willbeavailableonthe applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the abovewebsites. address stated on the application, unless you have chosen to collect the IfyourapplicationforHongKongOfferSharesissuccessful(inwholeorinpart) sharecertificate(s)and/orrefundcheque(s)inperson; • understand that the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators will If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or information required by this Application Form, you may collect refund cheque(s) and/ not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to or share certificate(s) in person from its Hong Kong Share Registrar, at Level 54, youandthatyoumaybeprosecutedformakingafalsedeclaration; Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on • declareandrepresentthatthisistheonlyapplicationmadeandtheonly Thursday,17October2019orsuchotherdateasnotifiedbyus. applicationintendedbyyoutobemadetobenefityouorthepersonfor If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise whosebenefityouareapplying; anyotherpersontocollectforyou.Ifyouareacorporateapplicantwhichiseligiblefor • understand that, the allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation Kong Public Offer and the International Placing will be subject to from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity ConditionsoftheGlobalOffering"intheProspectus.Inparticular,the acceptabletoitsHongKongShareRegistrar. Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Ifyoudonotcollectyourrefundcheque(s)and/orSharecertificate(s)personallywithin thetimeperiodspecifiedforcollection,theywillbedispatchedpromptlytotheaddress Underwriters) may reallocate the Offer Shares from the International asspecifiedonthisApplicationFormbyordinarypostatyourownrisk. Placing to the Hong Kong Public Offer to satisfy valid applications Ifyouapplyforless than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) under the Hong Kong Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance and/orSharecertificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such onorbeforeThursday,17October2019,byordinarypostandatyourownrisk. reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be Refundofyourmoney allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offer following such r allocation Ifyoudonotr c iveanyHongKongOfferSharesorifyourapplicationisacceptedonly shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Hong Kong inpart,oriftheconditions of the Global Offering are not fulfilled in accordance with PublicOffer(i.e.25,000,000OfferShares); "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering - Conditions of the Global • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no oth r Off ring" in the Prospectus or if your application is revoked, the Company will refund application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or to you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC YELLOW Application Form or by giving e ectronic app ication transaction l vy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the final instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form S rvice Off r Price is l ss than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any oth r rson; surp us application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC and transactionlevyand0.005%StockExchangetradingfee)withoutinterest. • (ifyouaremakingtheapplicationasanagentforthebenefitofanother The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/collection of share certificates person) warrant that (i) no other a lication has been or will be made and refund monies" in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the byyouasagentfororforthebenefitofthat ersonorbythat ersonor Prospectus. by any other person as agent for that erson on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application ApplicationbyHKSCCNomineesLimited("HKSCCNominees") instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons Applic tion Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer ofth totherperson stheir gent. Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with those set D. Powerof ttorney outintheProspectusshallnotapplyandprovisionsintheProspectusshallprevail. Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of this If your pplic tion is de through n uthorised attorney, the Company and ApplicationFormareinapplicablewherethisformissignedbyHKSCCNominees: the Joint Glob Coordin tors m y ccept or reject your application at their • "Applicants'declaration"onthefirstpage; discretion, nd on ny conditions they think fit, including evidence of the • "Warning"onthefirstpage; ttorney's uthority. • "Ifyouareanominee"; DeterminationofOfferPriceandAllocationofHongKongOfferShares • All representations and warranties under the "C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding TheOfferPriceisexpectedtobefixedonoraroundFriday,11October2019.Applicants registrationofHongKongOfferSharesintheapplicant'snameandthesigning are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.23 for each Hong Kong Offer ofdocumentstoenabletheapplicanttoberegisteredastheholderoftheHong Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock KongOfferShares; Sample Exchangetradingfee.IftheOfferPriceisnotagreedamongtheCompanyandtheJoint • "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before part)";and Thursday,17October2019,theGlobalOfferingwillnotproceed. • "Refundofyourmoney". Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of The following sections in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of anyHongKongOfferShareswillbemadeuntiltheapplicationlistsclose. theProspectusareinapplicablewherethisformissignedbyHKSCCNominees: The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication of the level of • "8.Howmanyapplicationscanyoumake";and interest in the International Placing, the level of applications under the Hong Kong • "12.CircumstancesinwhichyouwillnotbeallottedHongKongOfferShares". Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Thursday, 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 版 全球發售 申請條件 甲. 可提出申請的人士 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的 條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時 18歲並有香港地址。 樣 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股 章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 陳述； 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員 • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 • 同意同意本公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見美 理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼 國證券法S規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、 6. 除上市規則或聯交所已授予的任何相關豁免批准 顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他人士現時及日後 外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港發售股份： 均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件） • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 的任何資料及陳述負責； 益擁有人； • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政 人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請 總裁； 或接納或表示有意認購）國際配售的任何發售股 • 本公司核心關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後 份，也沒有參與國際配售； 成為本公司核心關連人士的人士； • 同意在本公司、香港股份過戶登記處、收款銀行 • 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人；或 及聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 • 已獲分配或已申請認購任何國際配售股份或 經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、 以其他方式參與國際配售。 高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球 乙. 如 閣下為代名人 發售的任何其他人士提出要求時，向彼等披露其 所要求提供有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方 請的人士的個人資料； 法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向 • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， 香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本 參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義 公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽 代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等各自的董 丙. 填交本申請表格的效用 事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與 全球發售的任何其他人士概不會因接納 閣下的 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名 購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所 申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 載的條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任何 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 行動，而違反香港境外的任何法例； • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱ • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失 或聯席全球協調人（或其代理或代名人（）作為本公 實陳述而撤銷； 司代理），為按照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲 • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 分配的任何香港發售股份以 閣下名義登記而代 • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不 表 閣下簽立任何文件； Sample• 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例、 曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣 開曼公司法及組織章程大綱及組織章程細則； 下為其利益申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國 境外（定義見S規例），或屬S規例第902條第(h)(3)段 所述的人士； • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但 數目較少的香港發售股份； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 授權 本公司將 閣下的姓名 ╱ 名稱列入本公司股 發售價、國際配售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購申請數目及 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份 香港發售股份分配基準。香港公開發售分配結果以及獲接 的持有人，並授權本公司及 ╱ 或其代理以普通郵 納申請人的香港身份證 ╱ 護照 ╱ 香港商業登記號碼（如適用） 遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首 亦同於上述網站公佈。

名申請人發送任何股票及 ╱ 或退款支票，郵誤風 險由 閣下承擔，除非 閣下已選擇親身領取股 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 票及╱或退款支票； 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份並已提供 • 明白本公司及聯席全球協調人將依據 閣下的聲 本申請表格所有所需資料， 閣下可於二零一九年十月十七日 明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售 （星期四）或吾等公佈的其他日期上午九時正至下午一時正自 版 股份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 其香港股份過戶登記處（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中 • 聲明及陳述此乃 閣下為本身或為其利益提出申 心54樓）領取退款支票及╱或股票。 請的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不得授權 • 明白香港公開發售及國際配售之間的發售股份分 任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資格派人領 配將按招股章程「全球發售的架構及條件」一節所 取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印鑑的授權書領取。 述作出調整。尤其是，聯席全球協調人（為其本身 個人申請人及授權代表領取股票時均須出示其香港股份過戶 及代表包銷商）可將發售股份從國際配售重新分配 登記處接納的身份證明文件。 至香港公開發售以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。 樣 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及╱或股 根據聯交所發出的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關 票，有關股票將會立刻寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險 重新分配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引完成， 由 閣下承擔。 則於該重新分配後可分配至香港公開發售的發售 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港發售股份， 閣下的 股份總數最多不得超過香港公開發售所作之最初 退款支票及╱或股票將於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四）或 分配的一倍（即25,000,000股發售股份）； 以前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險 • （如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或作 由 閣下承擔。 為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不 Sample 會為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結 退回款項 算或向網上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 出其他申請；及 或不符合招股章程「全球發售的架構及條件－全球發售的條 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 件」一節所載全球發售的條件，或倘 閣下的申請遭撤回，本 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何 公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1%經紀 其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色 佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。如 申請表格向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他 最終發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多收申 申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為 請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 簽署本申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 0.005%聯交所交易費）。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「14. 丁. 授權書 發送╱領取股票及退款」一段。 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及聯席全球協 調人可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出的 接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 申請 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示申請 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程不符的條 預期發售價於二零一九年十月十一日（星期五）或前後釐定。 文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 申請人須繳付每股香港發售股份1.23港元的最高發售價，另 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部分在 加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交 香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 易費。倘若本公司與聯席全球協調人（為其自身及代表包銷 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 商）並無於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四）或之前協定發售價， • 第一頁的「警告」； 全球發售將不會進行。 • 「如 閣下為代名人」； 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請或配發 • 「丙. 填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及保 任何香港發售股份。 證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份及簽 本公司預期於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四）在聯交所網站 署使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人的文件除外； (www.hkexnews.hk)及本公司網站(www.car2000.com.cn)公佈最終 • 「如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）」； 及 • 「退回款項」。 招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港結 算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： • 「8. 閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 • 「12. 閣下不獲配發香港發售股份的情況」。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement 3. Transfer of personal data This Personal Information Collection Statement informs Personal data held by the Company and its Hong the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares,of Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong will be kept confidential but the Company and its Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of • the Company's appointed agents such as securities to supply correct personal data to the financial advisers, receiving bankers and Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring • overseas principal share registrar; securities into or out of their names or in procuring where applicants for securities request a deposit the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, Failure to supply the requested data may result in who will use the personal data for the purposes your application for securities being rejected, or in of operating CCASS; delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong • any agents, contractors or third-party service Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise prov ider s who of fe r ad m i n istrative, render their services. It may also prevent or delay telecommunications, computer, payment or registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer other services to the Company or the Hong Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or Kong Share Registrar in connection with their the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund respective business operation; cheque(s) to which you are entitled. • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other It is important that securities holders inform the Sample statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar otherwise as required by laws, rules or immediately of any inaccuracies in the p rsonal data r gulations; and supplied. • any persons or institutions with which the 2. Purposes s curities' holders have or propose to have The personal data of the securities ho d rs may be d alings, such as their bankers, solicitors, used, held, processed, and/or stored (by what v r accountants or stockbrokers etc. means) for the following purposes: • processing your application and refund ch qu , 4. R t ntion of personal data where applicable, verification of com iance with The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar the terms and application rocedures set out in will keep the personal data of the applicants and this Application Form and the Pros ectus and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil announcing results of allocation of the Hong the purposes for which the personal data were Kong Offer Shares; collected. Personal data which is no longer required • compliance with ap licable laws and regulations will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the • in Hong Kong and elsewhere; Ordinance. registering new issues or transfers into or out of the na es of securities' holders including, where 5. Access to and correction of personal data • applicable, HKSCC No inees; int ining or updating the register of Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether • securities' holders of the Co pany; the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold verifying securities holders' identities; their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and • est blishing benefit entitle ents of securities' to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company holders of the Comp ny, such as dividends, and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to rights issues, bonus issues, etc.; charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such • distributing communic tions from the Company requests. nd its subsidi ries; All requests for access to data or correction of data • compiling statistical information and securities' should be addressed to us, at our registered address holder profiles; disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of • disclosing relevant information to facilitate the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the claims on entitlements; and attention of the company secretary, or the Hong Kong • any other incidental or associated purposes Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy relating to the above and/or to enable the compliance officer. Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of from time to time agree. the above. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 轉交個人資料 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 3. 人和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過戶登 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處所持有關證 記處有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料 券持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及 （私隱）條例（》「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 其香港股份過戶登記處可以在為達到上述任 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 何目的之必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露， 1. 獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境外）有關個 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證 人資料： 版 券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、 戶登記處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理 收款銀行和主要海外股份過戶登記處； 人及香港股份過戶登記處提供準確個人資 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結 料。 算系統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請 等將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關 證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過 個人資料； 戶登記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉 • 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記處提供與 也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申 樣 其各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電 請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理人、承 股票及╱或退款支票。 包商或第三方服務供應商； 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機 誤，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記 關或政府部門或遵照其他法例、規則或 處。 法規；及 目的 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任 2. 何人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方 師、會計師或股票經紀等。 式持有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： Sample 個人資料的保留 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、 4. 核實是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個 列的條款和申請程序以及公佈香港發售 人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人 股份的分配結果； 的個人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據 • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法 條例銷毀或處理。 規； 查閱和更正個人資料 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如 5. 適用）的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶 受讓證券； 登記處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 關該資料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 公司和香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理任何 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例 查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 如股息、供股和紅股等； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 程「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公 • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 司註冊地址送交公司秘書，或向其香港股份 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 過戶登記處的個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處 能履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承 示，即表示同意上述各項。 擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的 任何其他目的。 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:22:03 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 07:33a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 07:28a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 07:23a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 06:43a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 09/27 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles .. PU 09/26 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Pink application form PU 09/26 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the nomination committ.. PU 09/26 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the audit committee PU 09/26 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the remuneration commi.. PU 09/26 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum of associatio.. PU