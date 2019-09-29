Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

(Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock Code
:
1959
股份代號
:
1959
Maximum Offer Price
: HK$1.23 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC
transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of
0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and
subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$1.01 per
最高發售價
Offer Share
: 每股發售股份1.23港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會
交易徵費及0.005%
聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，
多繳股款可予退還）並預期不低於每股發售股份1.01港元
You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the applic tion procedures.
招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: Centenary United Holdings Limited
致： 世紀聯合控股有限公司
ole ponsor
獨家保薦人
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers
聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人
Underwriters
包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/WeSampleagree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申
this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "C.
請程序。請參閱本申請表格「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section
節。
of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。
person. Please refer to the last four bullets of "C. Effect of
請參閱「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date: 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
than 6,250,000 Shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,250,000股股份）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order
is drawn (see "How to make your application" section)
Total amount 總額
兌現支票╱銀 行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一
HK$
港元
節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letters)
英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
版
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong
Business Reg istration No.* (Please delete as
appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業
登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
樣
Names of all other joint applicants in Eng ish (if any, in
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong
BLOCK letters)
Busin ss R gistration No. of all other joint applicants*
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
(P ease delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香
1)
港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪
除不適用者）
2)
1)
2)
3)
3)
Sample
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填 寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請 填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL地址標貼(Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓 名╱名稱及香港地址）
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong
Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.
(2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
(3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
版
•
the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
•
you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
樣
This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Sample
樣
版
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
(HK$)
applied for
(HK$)
applied for
(HK$)
2,000
2,484.79
60,000
74,543.68
1,000,000
1,242,394.71
4,000
4,969.58
70,000
86,967.63
1,500,000
1,863,592.07
6,000
7,454.37
80,000
99,391.58
2,000,000
2,484,789.42
8,000
9,939.16
90,000
111,815.53
2,500,000
3,105,986.78
10,000
12,423.95
100,000
124,239.47
3,000,000
3,727,184.13
12,000
14,908.74
200,000
248,478.94
3,500,000
4,348,381.49
14,000
17,393.52
300,000
372,718.41
4,000,000
4,969,578.84
16,000
19,878.31
400,000
496,957.88
4,500,000
5,590,776.20
18,000
22,363.11
500,000
621,197.36
5,000,000
6,211,973.55
20,000
24,847.89
600,000
745,436.83
6,250,000*
7,764,966.94
30,000
37,271.85
700,000
869,676.30
* Maximum number of Public Offer
Sample
40,000
49,695.79
800,000
993,915.77
Shares you may apply for
50,000
62,119.74
900,000
1,118,155.24
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and
not by way of personal chop).
3.
Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer
Shares must be accom anied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your
application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following
requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong doll rs;
•
not be post-d ted;
•
be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CENTENARY
UNITED PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account P yee Only";
•
be dr
wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
account in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a
• show your account name, which must either be
person authorised by the bank. The name on the
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the
banker's cashier order must correspond with
back by a person authorised by the bank. This
your name. If it is a joint application, the name
account name must correspond with your name.
on the back of the banker's cashier order must be
If it is
joint application, the account name must
the same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Causeway Bay Branch
505 Hennessy Road,
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
King's Road Branch
131-133 King's Road, North Point,
Hong Kong
Kowloon
Mong Kok Branch
589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok,
Kowloon
New Territories
Citywalk Branch
Shop 65 & 67-69 G/F,
Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road,
Tsuen Wan, New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Sample
Monday, 30 September 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 2 Octob r 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 3 Octob r 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 4 Octob r 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 5 Octob r 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 8 Octob r 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 9 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 10 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 11 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest ti for lodging your a lication is 12:00 noon on Friday, 11 October 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a. . to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the application lists" in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Sh res" section of the Prospectus.
The pplic tions for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Monday, 30 September 2019 through Frid y, 11 October 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and tock Exch nge tr ding fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the pplic tion lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, 17 October 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on
the tock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, 18 October 2019.
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint
applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or
nomineeonbehalfofeachpersonforwhomyouact:
•
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise
the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or their agents or
•
nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for
you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong
Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your name as required by the
ArticlesofAssociation;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies
(Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Cayman
•
Companies Law and the Memorandum and the Articles of
Association;
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agreetobeboundbythem;
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, ag nts,advisersandanyotherpartiesinvolvedintheGlobalOfferingis or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus(andanysupplementtoit);
und rtake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participatedintheInternationalPlacing;
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar, receiving banks and the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) forwhosebenefityouhavemadetheapplication;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering willbreachanylawoutsideHongKongasaresultoftheacceptanceof your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the ProspectusandthisApplicationForm;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescinditbecauseofaninnocentmisrepresentation;
agreethatyourapplicationwillbegovernedbythelawsofHongKong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph(h)(3)ofRule902ofRegulationS;
warrantthattheinformationyouhaveprovidedistrueandaccurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser numberallocatedtoyouundertheapplication;w
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
•
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's
17 October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the
register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares
Company's website at www.car2000.com.cn. Results of allocations in the Hong Kong
allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share
Public Offer and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business
certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:22:03 UTC