Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM
10/07/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格所用詞彙與四川藍光 嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月8日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定者相同。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或遊說要約購買任何 香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或獲豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或 複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the Appendix VI "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已遵照 香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公 司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監 會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
Stock code : 2606 股份代號：2606
Maximum Offer Price : HK$39.00 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange
trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application subject to refund on final pricing)
You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料， 閣下應將本申請 表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
致： 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司
Joint Sponsors
聯席保薦人
Joint Representatives
聯席代表
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Bookrunners
聯席賬簿管理人
Joint Lead Managers
聯席牽頭經辦人
The Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填妥並遞交本申請表格
Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting
的效用」一節。
this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填
benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets
妥並遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application
Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 2,145,900 H Shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過2,145,900股H股）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（以正楷 填寫）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate)
香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，以正楷填寫）
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL地址標貼(Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名 稱及香港地址)
For internal use
此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business
Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong
Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個人須填寫其香港身份證 號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申 請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方 以核實申請表格的有效性。
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香 港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號 碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
(Stock Code: 2606)
(HK$39.00 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
100
3,939.31
2,000
78,786.01
30,000
1,181,790.09
400,000
15,757,201.20
200
7,878.60
3,000
118,179.01
40,000
1,575,720.12
500,000
19,696,501.50
300
11,817.91
4,000
157,572.01
50,000
1,969,650.15
600,000
23,635,801.80
400
15,757.20
5,000
196,965.02
60,000
2,363,580.18
700,000
27,575,102.10
500
19,696.51
6,000
236,358.02
70,000
2,757,510.21
800,000
31,514,402.40
600
23,635.80
7,000
275,751.02
80,000
3,151,440.24
900,000
35,453,702.70
700
27,575.11
8,000
315,144.02
90,000
3,545,370.27
1,000,000
39,393,003.00
800
31,514.40
9,000
354,537.03
100,000
3,939,300.30
1,500,000
59,089,504.50
900
35,453.71
10,000
393,930.03
200,000
7,878,600.60
2,000,000
78,786,006.00
1,000
39,393.00
20,000
787,860.06
300,000
11,817,900.90
2,145,900*
84,533,445.14
Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted
(and not by way of personal chop).
3.
Staple your cheque or banker's cashier ord r to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer
Shares must be accompanied by either one s parate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order.
Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the
following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-d ted;
•
be made
y ble to "ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - SICHUAN LANGUANG
JUSTBON
ERVICES GROUP PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must
back by a person authorised by the bank.
Sample
The name on the banker's cashier order
either be pre-printed on the cheque, or
be endorsed on the back by a person
must correspond with your name. If it is
authorised by the bank. This account name
a joint application, the name on the back
must correspond with your name. If it is a
of the banker's cashier order must be the
joint application, the account name must
same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's
name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd.
District
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Sheung Wan Branch
Shop F, G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building,
317-319 Des Voeux Road Central,
Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Admiralty Branch
Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre,
95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Aberdeen Branch
Shop 7A, G/F, Site 1, Aberdeen Centre,
Hong Kong
Causeway Bay Branch
Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments,
488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Tsimshatsui East Branch
Shop B, G/F, Railway Plaza,
39 Chatham Road South, Tsimshatsui,
Kowloon
Shamshuipo Branch
G/F, 290 Lai Chi Kok Road, Shamshuipo,
Kowloon
Hung Hom Branch
Shop 2A, G/F, Hung Hom Shopping Mall,
2-34E Tak Man Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon
Wong Tai Sin Branch
Shop 128, Level One, Wong Tai Sin Plaza,
103 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin,
Kowloon
Kwun Tong Branch
Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center,
79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
New Territories
Kwai Fong Branch
C63A-C66, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza,
Kwai Fong, New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
•
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
•
Wednesd y, October 9, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
•
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
•
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 .m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 through Friday, October 11, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, October 18, 2019.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will
members' names.
be liable for any information and representations not in the
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit
duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity,
you have made the application have not applied for or taken up,
and stamped with your corporation's chop.
or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for
or
take
up,
5.
You
must be outside
the United States,
not be a United States
or
indicate
an interest for,
any
International
Offer
Shares under
the
International Offering
nor
participated
in the
International
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act)
Offering;
and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, receiving
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any
bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint
Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers,
•
an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/
the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any
or any of its subsidiaries;
personal data which they may require about you and the person(s)
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or
for whose benefit you have made the application;
any of its subsidiaries;
•
if the laws
of any place
outside
Hong Kong apply
to your
•
a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) and/or
application,
agree
and warrant
that
you have complied
with
all
a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of
you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary
agents or nominees),Sampleas agents of the Company, to execute any
the Company or will become a connected person (as defined
such
laws and none of the Company, the
Joint Sponsors,
the
in the Listing Rules) and/or
a core connected p rson
(as
Joint
Global Coordinators,
the
Joint Representatives,
the Joint
defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company imm diat y
Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor
upon completion of the Global Offering;
any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law
outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to
•
an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) and/or a c ose
purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations
associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the
under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and
above; or
this Application Form;
•
have been allocated or have
applied for or indicated an
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not
interest in any Offer Shares under the International Offering.
rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
B.
If you are a nominee
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong
Kong;
You, as a nominee, may make more than one application for the Hong
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the
Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to
Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered
HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settle
ent
System ("CCASS") (if
under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for
you are a CCASS Particip nt); or (ii) using
WHITE or YELLOW
whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares
Application Form, and lodge more th n one
pplication in your own
are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a
name on behalf of different benefici
owners.
•
person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
warrant that the information you have provided is true and
C.
Effect of completing
nd submitting this Application Form
accurate;
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you
•
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any
are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as
•
lesser number allocated to you under the application;
an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's
H Share register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong
•
undertake to execute
all relevant
documents and instruct
and
Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents
authorise the Company and/or the Joint Representatives (or their
to send any H Share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to
documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary
post
at your own
risk to
the
address stated
on the
application,
to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your
unless you fulfil the criteria mentioned in "Personal Collection"
name as required by the Articles of Association;
section in the Prospectus to collect H Share certificate(s) and/ or
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies
refund cheque(s) in person;
(Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the
•
understand
that,
where
the
International
Offer
Shares
are
Articles of Association;
undersubscribed
and
the
Hong
Kong
Offer
Shares
are
•
confirm that you have
read
the
terms and conditions
and
oversubscribed, up to 4,291,800 H Shares may be reallocated to
application procedures
set out in
the
Prospectus and in
this
the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Offering,
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
increasing
the total number
of Hong Kong Offer Shares to
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have
8,583,600 H Shares, representing 20% of the Offer Shares
only relied on the information and representations contained
initially available under the Global Offering. Further details of the
in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely
reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of the
on any other information or representations except those in any
Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation
supplement to the Prospectus;
and Clawback" of the Prospectus;
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and
Offering in the Prospectus;
the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or
the person for whose benefit you are applying;
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all information required by your Application Form, you may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or H Share certificate(s) (where applicable) in person and may do so from: our H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers.
Refund of your money
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/collection of H Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Tricor Investor Services Limited.
If you do not collect your H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or H Share certificate(s) (where applicable) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Thursday, October 17, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
• understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
• (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
• (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as an agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as an agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
D. Power of attorney
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Joint Representatives may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer
Shares
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, October
11, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
HK$39.00 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage,
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf
0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading
of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply
fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint
for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form
Representatives (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Wednesday,
which
are
inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall
not
October 16, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and
apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail.
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections
application lists close.
of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by
The Company
expects
to
announce the
fixed
Offer Price,
the
v
HKSCC Nominees:
of indication
of interest
in
the
International
Offering,
the
v
of
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
applications
under the
Hong
Kong Public Offering and
the
basis
of
•
"Warning" on the first page;
allocation of
the Hong
Kong Public Offering
on Thursday, October
•
"If you are a nominee";
17, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong
•
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing
Kong Economic Times (in
Chinese),
and on
the website
of
the
and
submitting
this Application Form" section, except the
first
Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Com any's website
one
regarding
registration
of Hong Kong Offer
Shares in
the
at www.justbon.com.cn. Results of allocations
in the
Hong Kong
applicant's name and the
signing of documents
to enable
the
Public Offering, and the
Hong
Kong
Identity
Card/ ass
ort/Hong
applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer
Kong business registration numbers of
successful applicants
(where
Shares;
applicable) will be available on the above websites.
•
"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in
whole or in part)"; and
The allocation of the Offer
Shares between the
Hong
Kong
Public
•
"Refund of your money".
Offering and the Internation l Offering will be subject to adjustment as
The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer
described in the section he ded "Structure of the Global Offering" in
Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is
the Prospectus. In particular,
the
Joint Representatives may reallocate
signed by HKSCC Nominees:
Offer Shares from the Intern tion
Offering to the Hong Kong Public
•
"8. How Many Applications Can You Make"; and
Offering to
satisfy valid
pplic
tions under the
Hong
Kong
Public
•
"12. Circumstances in Which You Will Not Be Allotted Offer
Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued
Shares".
by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant
to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of
Effect of the Information You Give to Tricor Investor Services
Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering
Limited
will be 4,291,800 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the
Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate,
number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering), so
directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly
that the total number of Offer Shares for subscription under the Hong
disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any
Kong Public Offering will increase up to 8,583,600 Shares, representing
liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant
two times the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available
or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to,
under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 20% of the number of Offer
or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the
Shares initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer
applicant on or in connection with this document or any services
Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range
provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication
(i.e. HK$30.60 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus.
provided
by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with
this
document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
