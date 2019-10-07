Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 10/07/2019 | 06:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格所用詞彙與四川藍光 嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月8日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定者相同。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或遊說要約購買任何 香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或獲豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或 複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the Appendix VI "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已遵照 香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公 司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監 會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 ✁ SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） Stock code : 2606 股份代號：2606 Maximum Offer Price : HK$39.00 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application subject to refund on final pricing) 最高發售價：每股H股39.00港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費 （須於申請時繳足，最終定價後多繳股款可予退還） You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料， 閣下應將本申請 表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. 致： 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 Joint Sponsors 聯席保薦人 Joint Representatives 聯席代表 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 The Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填妥並遞交本申請表格 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting 的效用」一節。 this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填 benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 妥並遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 2,145,900 H Shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過2,145,900股H股） Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節） Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（以正楷 填寫） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Family name or company name Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Family name or company name Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，以正楷填寫） 1) 2) 3) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all oth r joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 1) 2) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名 稱及香港地址) For internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個人須填寫其香港身份證 號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申 請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方 以核實申請表格的有效性。 Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require

verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香 港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號 碼 ╱ 護照號碼。 If an application is made by an unlisted company and:

• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

• you exercise statutory control over that company,

then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.

倘申請人是一家非上市公司，而：

• 該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及

• 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 2606) (HK$39.00 per Hong Kong Offer Share) NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 100 3,939.31 2,000 78,786.01 30,000 1,181,790.09 400,000 15,757,201.20 200 7,878.60 3,000 118,179.01 40,000 1,575,720.12 500,000 19,696,501.50 300 11,817.91 4,000 157,572.01 50,000 1,969,650.15 600,000 23,635,801.80 400 15,757.20 5,000 196,965.02 60,000 2,363,580.18 700,000 27,575,102.10 500 19,696.51 6,000 236,358.02 70,000 2,757,510.21 800,000 31,514,402.40 600 23,635.80 7,000 275,751.02 80,000 3,151,440.24 900,000 35,453,702.70 700 27,575.11 8,000 315,144.02 90,000 3,545,370.27 1,000,000 39,393,003.00 800 31,514.40 9,000 354,537.03 100,000 3,939,300.30 1,500,000 59,089,504.50 900 35,453.71 10,000 393,930.03 200,000 7,878,600.60 2,000,000 78,786,006.00 1,000 39,393.00 20,000 787,860.06 300,000 11,817,900.90 2,145,900* 84,533,445.14 Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier ord r to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one s parate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-d ted; • be made y ble to "ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON ERVICES GROUP PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the • show your account name, which must back by a person authorised by the bank. Sample The name on the banker's cashier order either be pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by a person must correspond with your name. If it is authorised by the bank. This account name a joint application, the name on the back must correspond with your name. If it is a of the banker's cashier order must be the joint application, the account name must same as the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd. District Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Sheung Wan Branch Shop F, G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building, 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Admiralty Branch Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Aberdeen Branch Shop 7A, G/F, Site 1, Aberdeen Centre, Hong Kong Causeway Bay Branch Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments, 488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong Kowloon Tsimshatsui East Branch Shop B, G/F, Railway Plaza, 39 Chatham Road South, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon Shamshuipo Branch G/F, 290 Lai Chi Kok Road, Shamshuipo, Kowloon Hung Hom Branch Shop 2A, G/F, Hung Hom Shopping Mall, 2-34E Tak Man Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon Wong Tai Sin Branch Shop 128, Level One, Wong Tai Sin Plaza, 103 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon Kwun Tong Branch Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center, 79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon New Territories Kwai Fong Branch C63A-C66, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, Kwai Fong, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: • Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. • Wednesd y, October 9, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. • Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. • Friday, October 11, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Sample 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 .m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 through Friday, October 11, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, October 18, 2019. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股份數目須至少為100股香港發售股份，並為 下表所列的其中一個數目，否則 閣下的申請將不獲受理。 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 （股份代號：2606） （每股香港發售股份39.00港元） 可供申請認購的香港發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 100 3,939.31 2,000 78,786.01 30,000 1,181,790.09 400,000 15,757,201.20 200 7,878.60 3,000 118,179.01 40,000 1,575,720.12 500,000 19,696,501.50 300 11,817.91 4,000 157,572.01 50,000 1,969,650.15 600,000 23,635,801.80 400 15,757.20 5,000 196,965.02 60,000 2,363,580.18 700,000 27,575,102.10 500 19,696.51 6,000 236,358.02 70,000 2,757,510.21 800,000 31,514,402.40 600 23,635.80 7,000 275,751.02 80,000 3,151,440.24 900,000 35,453,702.70 700 27,575.11 8,000 315,144.02 90,000 3,545,370.27 1,000,000 39,393,003.00 800 31,514.40 9,000 354,537.03 100,000 3,939,300.30 1,500,000 59,089,504.50 900 35,453.71 10,000 393,930.03 200,000 7,878,600.60 2,000,000 78,786,006.00 1,000 39,393.00 20,000 787,860.06 300,000 11,817,900.90 2,145,900* 84,533,445.14 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目 以英文正楷填妥及簽署表格。僅接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出的支票或一張獨 立開出的銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的申請將不獲受理： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司－四川藍光嘉寶服務集團公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀 出；及 行授權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱 證 閣下的姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示 必須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授 姓名╱名稱須與 閣下的姓名╱名稱相 權的人士在支票背書。該賬戶名稱必須 同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面所示 與 閣下的姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名 姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人 名╱名稱相同。 的姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同所附支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一 家分行的收集箱： 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 地區 分行名稱 地址 香港島 上環分行 香港上環德輔道中317-319號啟德商業大廈地下F鋪 金鐘分行 香港金鐘金鐘道95號統一中心1樓1013-1014號鋪 香港仔分行 香港香港仔中心第1期地下7A鋪 銅鑼灣分行 香港軒尼詩道488及490號軒尼詩大廈 地下A鋪至1樓 九龍 尖沙咀東分行 九龍尖沙咀漆咸道南39號鐵路大廈地下B鋪 深水埗分行 九龍深水埗荔枝角道290號地下 紅磡分行 九龍紅磡德民街2-34E號紅磡商場地下2A鋪 黃大仙分行 九龍黃大仙正德街103號黃大仙中心一樓 128號鋪 觀塘分行 九龍觀塘開源道79號鱷魚恤中心一樓 5號和6號鋪 新界 葵芳分行 新界葵芳葵涌廣場二字樓C63A-C66號鋪 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 2019 年 10 月 8 日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

年 月 日（星期二） 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年 10 月 9 日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

年 月 日（星期三） 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年 10 月 10 日（星期四） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

年 月 日（星期四） 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年 10 月 11 日（星期五） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 截止遞交申請的時間為 2019 年 10 月 11 日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受限於當日的天氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香 港發售股份」一節「 10. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」）。

香港發售股份申請將會自 2019 年 10 月 8 日（星期二）起直至 2019 年 10 月 11 日（星期五）止。申請股款 （包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記後代表本公 司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於 2019 年 10 月 17 日（星期四）不計利息退還予申請人。投資者務請 注意，預期 H 股將於 2019 年 10 月 18 日（星期五）於聯交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • agree that none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint A. Who can apply Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will members' names. be liable for any information and representations not in the 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. Prospectus (and any supplement to it); 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, and stamped with your corporation's chop. or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) Offering; and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. • agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, receiving 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, • an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/ the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any or any of its subsidiaries; personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or for whose benefit you have made the application; any of its subsidiaries; • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your • a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) and/or application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary agents or nominees),Sampleas agents of the Company, to execute any the Company or will become a connected person (as defined such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the in the Listing Rules) and/or a core connected p rson (as Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company imm diat y Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor upon completion of the Global Offering; any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to • an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) and/or a c ose purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and above; or this Application Form; • have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an • agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not interest in any Offer Shares under the International Offering. rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; B. If you are a nominee • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; You, as a nominee, may make more than one application for the Hong • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settle ent System ("CCASS") (if under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for you are a CCASS Particip nt); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares Application Form, and lodge more th n one pplication in your own are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a name on behalf of different benefici owners. • person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and C. Effect of completing nd submitting this Application Form accurate; By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as • lesser number allocated to you under the application; an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's H Share register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents authorise the Company and/or the Joint Representatives (or their to send any H Share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your unless you fulfil the criteria mentioned in "Personal Collection" name as required by the Articles of Association; section in the Prospectus to collect H Share certificate(s) and/ or • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies refund cheque(s) in person; (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the • understand that, where the International Offer Shares are Articles of Association; undersubscribed and the Hong Kong Offer Shares are • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and oversubscribed, up to 4,291,800 H Shares may be reallocated to application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Offering, Application Form and agree to be bound by them; increasing the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares to • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have 8,583,600 H Shares, representing 20% of the Offer Shares only relied on the information and representations contained initially available under the Global Offering. Further details of the in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of the on any other information or representations except those in any Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation supplement to the Prospectus; and Clawback" of the Prospectus; • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global • declare and represent that this is the only application made and Offering in the Prospectus; the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying; If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part) If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all information required by your Application Form, you may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or H Share certificate(s) (where applicable) in person and may do so from: our H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers. Refund of your money If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/collection of H Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Tricor Investor Services Limited. If you do not collect your H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or H Share certificate(s) (where applicable) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Thursday, October 17, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name • understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as an agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as an agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. D. Power of attorney If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Joint Representatives may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, October 11, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") HK$39.00 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form Representatives (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Wednesday, which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not October 16, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed. Sample Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail. no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections application lists close. of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by The Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the v HKSCC Nominees: of indication of interest in the International Offering, the v of • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of • "Warning" on the first page; allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offering on Thursday, October • "If you are a nominee"; 17, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong • All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), and on the website of the and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Com any's website one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the at www.justbon.com.cn. Results of allocations in the Hong Kong applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ ass ort/Hong applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where Shares; applicable) will be available on the above websites. • "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)"; and The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public • "Refund of your money". Offering and the Internation l Offering will be subject to adjustment as The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer described in the section he ded "Structure of the Global Offering" in Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Representatives may reallocate signed by HKSCC Nominees: Offer Shares from the Intern tion Offering to the Hong Kong Public • "8. How Many Applications Can You Make"; and Offering to satisfy valid pplic tions under the Hong Kong Public • "12. Circumstances in Which You Will Not Be Allotted Offer Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued Shares". by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Effect of the Information You Give to Tricor Investor Services Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering Limited will be 4,291,800 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering), so directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly that the total number of Offer Shares for subscription under the Hong disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any Kong Public Offering will increase up to 8,583,600 Shares, representing liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant two times the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 20% of the number of Offer or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the Shares initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer applicant on or in connection with this document or any services Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication (i.e. HK$30.60 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus. provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 • 同意本公司、聯席保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代表、 甲、 可提出申請的人士 聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等各自的 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18歲並 董事、高級人員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球 擁有香港地址。 發售的任何其他各方現時及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章 2. 如 閣下為商號，則申請須以個別成員名義提出。 程（及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責； 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權的高級人員 無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接納或表 簽署，並註明其代表身份及加蓋公司印章。 示有意認購）國際發售項下的任何國際發售股份，且並 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國籍人士（定義見美國 無參與國際發售； 證券法S規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 • 同意向本公司、H股股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、聯席 6. 除非上市規則允許，否則下列人士不得申請認購任何香 保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代表、聯席賬簿管理 港發售股份： 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等各自的顧問 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 及代理披露彼等所需有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出 有人； 申請人士的任何個人資料； • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總裁； • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 • 本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）及╱或核心關 意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、聯 連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨全球發售完成後 席保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代表、聯席賬簿管理 將成為本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）及╱或 人、聯席牽頭經辦人及包銷商及彼等各自任何高級人員 核心關連人士（定義見上市規則）； 或顧問均不會因接納 閣下的購買要約或 閣下於招股 • 上述任何人士的聯繫人（定義見上市規則）及╱或 章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件項下的權利及責任所 緊密聯繫人（定義見上市規則）；或 引致的任何行動而違反香港境外的任何法例； 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的任何 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 發售股份。 而撤銷； 乙、 如 閣下為代名人 • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦 閣下作為代名人可提出超過一次香港發售股份申請，方法 不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其利 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 益申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見S規 結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 例），或屬S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士； 或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格，以本身名義代表不同實益擁 • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 有人提交超過一份申請。 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數目較 丙、 填妥並遞交本申請表格的效用 少的香港發售股份； • 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司H股股東 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 名冊，作為 閣下獲分配任何香港發售股份的持有人， 人，則各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代 並授權本公司及╱或其代理將任何H股股票及╱或退款 其行事的每名人士的代理或代名人： 支票以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址寄予 閣下或聯名 • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱或 申請排名首位的申請人，郵誤風險由 閣下自行承擔， 作為本公司代理的聯席代表（或其代理或代名人）代 除非 閣下符合招股章程內「親身領取」一節所述條件 表 閣下簽立任何文件，並代表 閣下辦理一切必要 親身領取H股股票及╱或退款支票； 事宜，以便根據組織章程細則的規定以 閣下名義登 • 明白倘國際發售股份認購不足而香港發售股份獲超額認 記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份； 購，則最多可將4,291,800股H股由國際發售重新分配至 • 同意遵守《公司條例》、《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》 香港公開發售，香港發售股份總數將增至8,583,600股H 及組織章程細則； 股，佔全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股份的20%。重 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條 新分配的詳情載於招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公 件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 開發售－重新分配及回撥」一段； 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時僅依據 • 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申 招股章程載列的資料及陳述，且不會依賴招股章程任何 請人士的利益提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 補充文件所載者以外的任何其他資料或陳述； • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 明白本公司及聯席代表將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述決定 權任何其他人士代為領取。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資格 是否向 閣下配發任何香港發售股份， 閣下如作出虛 親身領取，則 閣下的授權代表須攜同加蓋公司印章的授權 假聲明，可能會被檢控； 書領取。個人及授權代表於領取時均須出示卓佳證券登記有 • （如本申請是為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或 限公司接納的身份證明文件。 作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 如 閣下未於指定領取時間內親身領取H股股票及╱或退款 支票，有關H股股票及╱或退款支票將隨即以普通郵遞方式 為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或網 寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下自行承擔。 上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港發售股份，則 閣下 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 的退款支票及╱或H股股票（如適用）將於2019年10月17日 (i) 閣下作為該人士代理或為該人士利益或該人士或任 （星期四）或之前以普通郵遞方式寄往有關申請表格所示地 何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色 址，郵誤風險由 閣下自行承擔。 申請表格或向香港結算或網上白表服務供應商發出電子 本公司不會就已付申請股款發出收據，亦不會發出臨時所有 認購指示而提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作 權文件。 為該人士的代理代為簽署申請表格或發出電子認購指 示。 退回款項 丁、 授權書 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1%經 如 閣下透過授權代理人提出申請，本公司及聯席代表可按 紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。 其認為合適的任何條件（包括出示代理人獲授權證明）酌情 如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多繳申請 接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 釐定發售價及分配香港發售股份 0.005%聯交所交易費）。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節 預期發售價將於2019年10月11日（星期五）或前後釐定。申 「14.發送╱領取H股股票及退回股款」。 請人須繳付最高發售價每股香港發售股份39.00港元，另加 1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出 費。倘本公司與聯席代表（代表包銷商）並無於2019年10月 的申請 16日（星期三）或之前協定發售價，則全球發售將不會進行。 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示申請 截止辦理認購申請登記前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請或 香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格中與招股章程所載者 配發任何香港發售股份。 不符的條文將不適用，而以招股章程條文為準。 本 公 司 預 期 將 於2019年10月17日（星 期 四）在《南 華 早 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部分在 報》（以 英 文）、《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（以 中 文）、 聯 交 所 網 站 香港結算代理人簽署本表格時並不適用： www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.justbon.com.cn公佈協 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 定發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購水平及香 • 第一頁的「警告」； 港公開發售分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接納 • 「如 閣下為代名人」； 申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用） • 「填妥並遞交本申請表格的效用」一節所有陳述及保 將於上述網站公佈。 證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份及簽署 文件使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人者除外； 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配將根據招股章 • 「如 閣 下 成 功 申 請 認 購 香 港 發 售 股 份（全 部 或 部 程「全球發售的架構」一節所述者予以調整。具體而言，聯 分）」；及 席代表可將國際發售的發售股份重新分配至香港公開發售以 • 「退回款項」。 滿足香港公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發佈的指引 招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港 信HKEx-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規則第18 結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 項應用指引進行，則或會重新分配至香港公開發售的發售股 • 「8.閣下可申請的數目」；及 份總數最多為4,291,800股發售股份（相當於根據全球發售提 • 「12.閣下不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 呈發售的發售股份數目的約10%），因此根據香港公開發售可 閣下提供予卓佳證券登記有限公司資料的有關影響 供認購的發售股份總數將增至最多8,583,600股股份，相當於 根據香港公開發售初步可供認購香港發售股份數目的兩倍及 卓佳證券登記有限公司及其有關聯的法人團體、董事、高級 人員、僱員及代理（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度內明 根據全球發售初步可供認購發售股份數目的20%，且最終發 確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文件提 售價應釐定為招股章程所述指示性發售價範圍的最低價（即 供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何資 每股發售股份30.60港元）。 料，或申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份，並已提 申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的 任何損失或損害的任何責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料 供 閣下申請表格規定的所有資料， 閣下可於2019年10月 中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士 17日（星期四）或我們在報章上公佈的其他日期上午九時正 或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄 至下午一時正，親臨H股股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限 或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或 公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）領取有關 可靠性。 退款支票及╱或H股股票（如適用）。 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取，則 閣下不得授 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data 3. Transfer of personal data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs Personal data held by the Company and its H Share the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept of the policies and practices of the Company and its confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data • the Company's appointed agents such as financial It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of advisers and receiving bankers; securities to supply correct personal data to the Company • where applicants for securities request a deposit or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who/ for securities or transferring securities into or out of which will use the personal data for the purposes of their names or in procuring the services of the H Share operating CCASS; Registrar. Failure or refusal to supply the requested data • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers may result in your application for securities being rejected, who offer administrative, telecommunications, or in a delay or the withholding, failure or inability of the computer, payment or other data processing Company or its H Share Registrar to effect the securities services to the Company or the H Share Registrar in transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also connection with their respective business operation; prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/ regulatory or governmental bodies, administrative or the dispatch of H Share certificate(s), refund cheque(s) authorities, courts or otherwise as required by laws, and/or e-Auto Refund payment instructions to which you rules or regulations; and are entitled. • any persons or institutions with which the securities' It is important that securities holders inform the Company holders have or propose to have dealings, such as and the H Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies their bankers, solicitors, accountants, independent in the personal data supplied and make the correction or financial advisors or registered securities dealers etc. Sample an update thereof. 4. R tention of personal data 2. Purposes The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, p rsonal data of the applicants and holders of securities held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which following purposes: the p rsonal data were collected. Personal data which • processing your application, refund cheque(s) is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in and e-Auto Refund payment instructions, where accordance with the Ordinance and other applicable law. applicable, verification of compliance with the terms 5. Access to and correction of personal data and application procedures set out in this A lication Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; Company or the H Share Registrar hold their personal • compliance with pplic ble ws and regulations in data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data Hong Kong and elsewhere; that is inaccurate. In accordance with other applicable law, • registering new issues or securities transfers into the securities holder may have the right to request for any or out of the names of securities holders including, other information required under other applicable law or where applicable, HK CC Nominees; the deletion of personal data that the H Share Registrar no • maintaining or updating the register of securities longer have any lawful ground for use. The Company and holders of the Company; the H Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable • verifying securities holders' identities; fee for the processing of such requests. However, the • establishing benefit entitlements of securities holders H Share Registrar shall not charge any fee if it is not of the Company, such as dividends, distributions in permitted under applicable law. specie, rights issues, open offers, bonus issues, etc.; All requests for access to data, correction of data or • distributing communications from the Company and deletion of data should be addressed to the Company, its subsidiaries; at the registered address of the Company disclosed in • compiling statistical information and securities the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus holders' profiles; or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on company secretaries, or the H Share Registrar for the entitlements; and attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer. • any other incidental or associated purposes relating By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of securities holders and/or regulators and/or any other the above. purposes to which the securities holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 和持有人說明有關本公司及其H股股份過戶登記處 有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私 隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉 讓或受讓證券時或尋求 H 股股份過戶登記處的服務 時，必須向本公司或其代理人及 H 股股份過戶登記 處提供準確個人資料。未能或拒絕提供所要求的資 料可能導致 閣下申請證券被拒或延遲，或本公司 或其 H 股股份過戶登記處延誤、暫緩、無法或未能 進行證券過戶或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲 登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及 ╱ 或 寄發 閣下應得的 H 股股票、退款支票及 ╱ 或電子 自動退款指示。

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 即通知本公司及 H 股股份過戶登記處並進行更正或 更新。 目的

證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持 有、處理及 ╱ 或保存，以作下列用途：

• 處理 閣下的申請、退款支票及電子自動退款 指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格及招 股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈香港發 售股份的分配結果；

• 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律法規；

• 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 券；

• 存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；

• 核實證券持有人的身份；

• 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股

息、實物分派、供股、公開發售和紅股等；

• 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊資料；

• 編製統計資料和證券持有人資料；

• 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及

• 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及 ╱ 或 使本公司及 H 股股份過戶登記處能履行對證券 持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券 持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 3. 轉交個人資料 本公司及其H股股份過戶登記處所持有關證券持有 人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其H股股份過 戶登記處可在為達到上述任何用途之必要情況下， 向下列任何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境 內或境外）有關個人資料： 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問及收款銀 行；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統） 香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會就中央 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

向本公司或 H 股股份過戶登記處提供與其各自 業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其 他資料處理服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三 方服務供應商；

股股份過戶登記處提供與其各自 業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其 他資料處理服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三 方服務供應商； 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關、政 府部門、行政機構或法院或其他法例、規則或 法規要求者；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士 或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師、獨 立財務顧問或註冊證券商等。 4. 保留個人資料 本公司及其H股股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料 所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。 無需保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》及其他適用 法律銷毀或處理。 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 證券持有人有權確定本公司或H股股份過戶登記處 是否持有其個人資料、索取該資料的副本及更正任 何不準確資料。證券持有人有權根據其他適用法律 要求取得該其他適用法律下所須的其他資料或刪除 H股股份過戶登記處不再有任何合法理由使用的個 人資料。本公司和H股股份過戶登記處有權就處理 該等要求收取合理費用，但H股股份過戶登記處不 可收取任何適用法律不容許的費用。 所有查閱資料、更正資料或刪除資料的要求應按招 股章程「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公 司註冊地址送交公司秘書，或向H股股份過戶登記 處的私隱條例事務主任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:51:01 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 07:02p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 06:57p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 06:52p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 06:12p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 06:50a EUROPE : U.S. data lifts European shares, but they log worst week in two months RE 10/04 EUROPE : U.S. data lifts European shares, but they log worst week in one year RE 10/04 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transfer of listing from gem to the main boar.. PU 10/04 Some LSE investors call on Hong Kong exchange to up bid by 20%, add cash RE 10/03 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe.. PU 10/03 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit.. PU