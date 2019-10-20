Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 10/20/2019 | 07:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of YCIH Green High-PerformanceConcrete Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用與雲 南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月21日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界 定者相同的詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法管轄區要約出售或 遊說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據1933年美國《證券法》（經不時修訂）（「美國《證券法》」），或美國 任何州的證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論 方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection - 1. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格 及招股章程附錄七「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件 － 1.送呈公司註冊處處長的文件」一節所述其他文件，已按照香港法例 第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港 聯合交易所有限公司（「香港聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」） 及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） ✁ Stock code : 1847 股份代號 : 1847 Maximum Offer Price : HK$3.51 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund) 最高發售價 : 每股H股3.51港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還） You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與 招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company 致： 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 Limited 獨家保薦人 Sole Sponsor Sole Global Coordinator 獨家全球協調人 Sole Bookrunner 獨家賬簿管理人 The Hong Kong Underwriter 香港承銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting 用」一節。 this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 6,695,000 H shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,695,000股H股） Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節） Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Family name or company name Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申 請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 1) 1) 2) 2) 3) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的 地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，則 是項認購申請將視作為閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯 名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址) For internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身 份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯 名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第 三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require

verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排 名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證閣下 的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼。 If an application is made by an unlisted company and: the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及

閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為閣下的利益提出。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. YCIH GREEN HIGH-PERFORMANCE CONCRETE COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code: 1847) (HK$3.51 per Hong Kong Offer Share) NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 1,000 3,545.37 20,000 70,907.41 100,000 354,537.03 2,000,000 7,090,740.54 2,000 7,090.74 25,000 88,634.26 200,000 709,074.05 2,500,000 8,863,425.68 3,000 10,636.11 30,000 106,361.11 300,000 1,063,611.08 3,000,000 10,636,110.81 4,000 14,181.48 35,000 124,087.96 400,000 1,418,148.11 3,500,000 12,408,795.95 5,000 17,726.85 40,000 141,814.81 500,000 1,772,685.14 4,000,000 14,181,481.08 6,000 21,272.22 45,000 159,541.66 600,000 2,127,222.16 4,500,000 15,954,166.22 7,000 24,817.59 50,000 177,268.52 700,000 2,481,759.19 5,000,000 17,726,851.35 8,000 28,362.96 60,000 212,722.22 800,000 2,836,296.22 5,500,000 19,499,536.49 9,000 31,908.33 70,000 248,175.92 900,000 3,190,833.24 6,000,000 21,272,221.62 10,000 35,453.71 80,000 283,629.62 1,000,000 3,545,370.27 6,695,000(1) 23,736,253.96 15,000 53,180.55 90,000 319,083.33 1,500,000 5,318,055.41 Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may app y for. Complete the form in English in BLOCK etter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal cho ). Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be acco panied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on • show your account name, which must the back by a person authorised by the either be pre-printed on the cheque, or company. The name on the banker's be endorsed on the back by a person cashier order must correspond with your authorised by the company. This account name. If it is a joint application, the name must correspond with your name. name on the back of the banker's cashier If it is a joint application, the account order must be the same as the first-named name must be the same as the first-named applicant's name. applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following outlets of: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch District Outlet Name Address Hong Kong Island Taikoo Shing Sub-Branch Shop 38, G/F., CityPlaza 2, 18 Taikoo Shing Road Kowloon Cheung Sha Wan Plaza Unit G04 on G/F., Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, Sub-Branch 833 Cheung Sha Wan Road Lam Tin Sub-Branch Shop No. 5 & 9, G/F., Kai Tin Towers, 51-67C Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin New Territories Fanling Sub-Branch Shop No. 84A-84B, G/F., Flora Plaza, Fanling Tiu Keng Leng Sub-Branch Shops Nos. L2-064 and L2-065, Level 2, Metro Town, Tiu Keng Leng 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: SampleMonday, October 21, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算閣下應付的款項。閣下申請認購的股數須至少為1,000股香港發售股份，並為下表所 列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 （股份代號：1847） （每股香港發售股份3.51港元） 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 1,000 3,545.37 20,000 70,907.41 100,000 354,537.03 2,000,000 7,090,740.54 2,000 7,090.74 25,000 88,634.26 200,000 709,074.05 2,500,000 8,863,425.68 3,000 10,636.11 30,000 106,361.11 300,000 1,063,611.08 3,000,000 10,636,110.81 4,000 14,181.48 35,000 124,087.96 400,000 1,418,148.11 3,500,000 12,408,795.95 5,000 17,726.85 40,000 141,814.81 500,000 1,772,685.14 4,000,000 14,181,481.08 6,000 21,272.22 45,000 159,541.66 600,000 2,127,222.16 4,500,000 15,954,166.22 7,000 24,817.59 50,000 177,268.52 700,000 2,481,759.19 5,000,000 17,726,851.35 8,000 28,362.96 60,000 212,722.22 800,000 2,836,296.22 5,500,000 19,499,536.49 9,000 31,908.33 70,000 248,175.92 900,000 3,190,833.24 6,000,000 21,272,221.62 10,000 35,453.71 80,000 283,629.62 1,000,000 3,545,370.27 6,695,000(1) 23,736,253.96 15,000 53,180.55 90,000 319,083.33 1,500,000 5,318,055.41 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。 以英文 正楷 填妥及簽署表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立 開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則閣下的申請將不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「交通銀行（代理人）有限公司－雲建綠砼公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出； • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行 及 授權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證閣 • 顯示閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必 下姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名 須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權 稱須與閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名 的人士在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與閣 申請，銀行本票背面所示姓名╱名稱必 下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬 須與排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓名 ╱ 名稱相同。 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同所附支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一 家網點特設的收集箱： 交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行 地區 網點名稱 地址 香港區 太古城支行 太古城道18 號太古城中心第二期地下38 號舖 九龍區 長沙灣廣場支行 長沙灣道833 號長沙灣廣場地下G04 號舖 藍田支行 藍田啟田道51-67C 號啟田大廈地下5 號及9 號舖 新界區 粉嶺支行 粉嶺花都廣場地下84A-84B 號舖 調景嶺支行 調景嶺都會駅商場2 樓L2-064及L2-065號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 2019年10月21日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年10月22日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年10月23日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年10月24日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019年10月24日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招 股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」）。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose A. Who can apply benefit you have made the application have not applied 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Kong address. International Offer Shares under the International Offering 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual nor participated in the International Offering; members' names. • agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead Manager, signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his the Underwriter(s) and/or their respective advisers and agents representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's any personal data which they may require about you and the chop. person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) application, agree and warrant that you have complied with and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the 6. Unless permitted by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, you Sole Global Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: Manager and the Underwriter(s) nor any of their respective • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong and/or any of its subsidiaries; as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or • a director or chief executive officer of the Company any action arising from your rights and obligations under the and/or any of its subsidiaries; terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this • a connected person of the Company or will become a Application Form; connected person of the Company immediately upon • agree that once your application has been accepted, you may completion of the Global Offering; not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; • an associate of any of the above; or • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of • have been allocated or have applied for or indicated Hong Kong; an interest in any Offer Shares under the International • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that Offering. Sample the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be B. If you are a nominee r gistered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong You, as a nominee, may make more than one application for the Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to R gulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") Rule 902 of Regulation S; (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or • warrant that the information you have provided is true and YELLOW Application Form, and lodge more than one a ication accurate; in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners. • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or C. Effect of completing and submitting this A lication Form any lesser number allocated to you under the application; • authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the By completing and submitting this Application For , you (and Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company yourself or as an agent or nominee on behalf of each person for and/or its agents to send any H share certificate(s) and/ whom you act: or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant • undertake to execute ll relev nt docu ents and instruct and for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the authorise the Comp ny nd/or the Sole Global Coordinator address stated on the application, unless you fulfil the criteria (or its agents or nominees), s gent of the Company, to mentioned in "personal collection" section in the Prospectus to execute any documents for you nd to do on your behalf all collect H share certificate(s) and/ or refund cheque(s); things necessary to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares • understand that, in the event that (i) the International allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of Offering is under-subscribed and the Hong Kong Public Association; Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed irrespective • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the of the number of times, or (ii) the International Offering Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) is fully subscribed or over-subscribed and the Hong Kong Ordinance and the Articles of Association; Public Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed as • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and to less than 15 times, up to 13,390,000 Offer Shares may application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the Application Form and agree to be bound by them; International Offering, so that the total number of the Offer • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering and have only relied on the information and representations will be increased to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing contained in the Prospectus in making your application and approximately 20% of the number of the Offer Shares will not rely on any other information or representations initially available under the Global Offering (before any except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; exercise of the Over-allotment Option). Further details of the • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of Offering in the Prospectus; the Global Offering - Reallocation" of the Prospectus; • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole • declare and represent that this is the only application made Global Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead and the only application intended by you to be made to Manager, the Underwriter(s), their respective directors, benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying; officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other • understand that the Company and the Sole Global parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable C o o r d i n a t o r w i l l r e l y o n y o u r d e c l a r a t i o n s a n d for any information and representations not in the Prospectus representations in deciding whether or not to make any (and any supplement to it); allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. If you do not collect your H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or H share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, October 30, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as an agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as an agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. D. Power of attorney Refund of your money If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept or reject application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the offer price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to Offer Shares you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong October 24, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. Offer Price of HK$3.51 for each H Share together with 1.0% The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply Kong Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. between the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator (on behalf Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC of the Underwriter(s)) on or before Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed. Nominees") Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the on behalf of persons who have given electronic application application lists close. instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the The Company expects to announce the Offer Price, the indication provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with of the level of interest in the International Offering, the l v l of those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of the Prospectus shall prevail. allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, Octob r Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following 30, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English), the Hong s ctions of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), the website of the Hong Kong is signed by HKSCC Nominees: Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Com any's website • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; at www.ynhnt.com. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public • "Warning" on the first page; Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ ass ort/Hong Kong • "If you are a nominee"; business registration numbers of successful licants (where • All representations and warranties under the "Effect of applicable) will be available on the above websites. completing and submitting this Application Form" section, The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of adjustment as described in the section he ded "Structure of the documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In p rticular, the Sole Global holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; Coordinator may, in its discretion, re lloc te Offer Shares from • "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to successful (in whole or in part)"; and satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. • "Refund of your money". In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the The following sections in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: maximum total number of Offer hares that may be reallocated to • "How Many Applications Can You Make"; and the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 13,390,000 Offer Shares • "Circumstances in Which You Will Not Be Allotted Offer (representing approximately 10% of the number of the Offer Shares Shares". being offered under theSamGlobal Offering), so plethat the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering will Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong increase to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately Kong Investor Services Limited 20% of the number of Offer Shares initially available under the Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its Global Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low- related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. HK$2.76 per Offer agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the Share) stated in the Prospectus. maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected (in whole or in part) with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you on or in connection with this document or any services provided may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or H share certificate(s) hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided in person from: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 or such other date as caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity notified by us in the newspapers. placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 甲、 可提出申請的人士 閣下及閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 18 歲並有 香港地址。 如閣下為商號，則申請須以個別成員名義提出。 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 如閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署，並 註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印章。 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國籍人士（定義見美國 《證券法》 S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 除香港上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何 香港發售股份： 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 有人；

或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 有人； 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司的董事或首席執行 官；

或其任何附屬公司的董事或首席執行 官； 本公司關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後將成為本公 司關連人士的人士；

上述任何人士的聯繫人；或

已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的任何 發售股份。 乙、 如閣下為代名人 閣下作為代名人可提出超過一次香港發售股份申請，方法 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 結算發出電子認購指示（如閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或 (ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義代表不同的實益擁 有人提交超過一份申請。 丙、 填交本申請表格的效用 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，則各人共同及個別）代表閣下本身，或作為閣下代其行 事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及 ╱ 或 作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人），代表閣下簽立任何文件，並按照公司章程的規定 代表閣下辦理一切必要事宜以將閣下獲分配的任何香港 發售股份以閣下名義登記；

或 作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人），代表閣下簽立任何文件，並按照公司章程的規定 代表閣下辦理一切必要事宜以將閣下獲分配的任何香港 發售股份以閣下名義登記； 同意遵守《公司條例》、《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》 及公司章程；

確認閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條 件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束；

確認閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也僅依據 招股章程載列的資料及陳述，且除招股章程任何補充文 件所載者外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述；

確認閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；

同意本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿 管理人、獨家牽頭經辦人、承銷商、彼等各自的董事、高 級人員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的任 何其他各方現時及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其 任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責； 承諾及確認閣下或閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並無申 請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接納或表示有 意認購）國際發售項下的任何國際發售股份，亦無參與 國際發售；

同意應本公司、 H 股證券登記處、收款銀行、獨家保薦 人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿管理人、獨家牽頭經辦 人、承銷商及 ╱ 或彼等各自的顧問及代理的要求，向 其披露其所要求提供有關閣下及閣下為其利益提出申請 人士的個人資料；

股證券登記處、收款銀行、獨家保薦 人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿管理人、獨家牽頭經辦 人、承銷商及 或彼等各自的顧問及代理的要求，向 其披露其所要求提供有關閣下及閣下為其利益提出申請 人士的個人資料； 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於閣下的申請，則同意 及保證閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、獨家保薦 人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿管理人、獨家牽頭經辦 人及承銷商和彼等各自任何高級人員或顧問概不會因接 納閣下的購買要約，或閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所 載條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而 違反香港境外的任何法例；

同意閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述而 撤銷；

同意閣下的申請受香港法例規管；

聲明、保證及承諾： (i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦不 會根據美國《證券法》登記；及 (ii) 閣下及閣下為其利益 申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見 S 規 例），又或屬 S 規例第 902 條第 (h)(3) 段所述的人士；

閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦不 會根據美國《證券法》登記；及 閣下及閣下為其利益 申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見 規 例），又或屬 規例第 條第 段所述的人士； 保證閣下提供的資料真實及準確；

同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予閣下但數目較少 的香港發售股份；

授權本公司將閣下的姓名 ╱ 名稱列入本公司股東名 冊，作為閣下獲分配任何香港發售股份的持有人，並授 權本公司及 ╱ 或其代理以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地 址向閣下或聯名申請排名首位的申請人寄發任何 H 股股 票及 ╱ 或退款支票，郵誤風險由閣下自行承擔，除非 閣下符合招股章程內「親身領取」一節所述條件領取 H 股 股票及 ╱ 或退款支票；

名稱列入本公司股東名 冊，作為閣下獲分配任何香港發售股份的持有人，並授 權本公司及 或其代理以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地 址向閣下或聯名申請排名首位的申請人寄發任何 股股 票及 或退款支票，郵誤風險由閣下自行承擔，除非 閣下符合招股章程內「親身領取」一節所述條件領取 股 股票及 或退款支票； 了解倘 (i) 國際發售認購不足而香港公開發售獲全數認購 或超額認購（不論倍數）；或 (ii) 國際發售獲全數認購或 超額認購及香港公開發售獲全數認購或超額認購的數目 少於 15 倍，則可由國際發售重新分配最多 13,390,000 股 發售股份至香港公開發售，使根據香港公開發售可供認 購的發售股份總數將增加至 26,780,000 股發售股份，相 當於根據全球發售初步可供認購的發售股份數目約 20% （未行使任何超額配股權）。有關重新分配之進一步詳情 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構－重新分配」一段；

國際發售認購不足而香港公開發售獲全數認購 或超額認購（不論倍數）；或 國際發售獲全數認購或 超額認購及香港公開發售獲全數認購或超額認購的數目 少於 倍，則可由國際發售重新分配最多 股 發售股份至香港公開發售，使根據香港公開發售可供認 購的發售股份總數將增加至 股發售股份，相 當於根據全球發售初步可供認購的發售股份數目約 （未行使任何超額配股權）。有關重新分配之進一步詳情 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構－重新分配」一段； 聲明及表示此乃閣下為本身或閣下為其利益提出申請人 士的利益提出及擬提出的唯一申請；

明白本公司及獨家全球協調人將依據閣下的聲明及陳述 決定是否向閣下配發任何香港發售股份，閣下如作出虛 假聲明，可能會被檢控； 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 （如本申請是為閣下本身的利益提出）保證閣下或作為閣下 代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會為閣下的利益 以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向香港結算或 白表 eIPO 服務供 應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及

或 申請表格或向香港結算或 服務供 應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 （如閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其他 作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以 白色 或 黃色 申請表 格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 (ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請表 格或發出電子認購指示。 如閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取H股股票及╱或退款 支票，有關H股股票及╱或退款支票將立刻以普通郵遞方式 寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由閣下自行承擔。 如閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港發售股份，閣下的退款 支票及╱或H股股票將於2019 年10 月30 日（星期三）或之前 以普通郵遞方式寄往有關申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由閣 下自行承擔。 退回款項 若閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納，本 丁、 授權書 如閣下透過授權代理人提出申請，本公司及獨家全球協調人 可按其認為合適的任何條件（包括出示代理人獲授權證明）酌 情接納或拒絕閣下的申請。 公司將不計利息退回閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣 金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所交易費）。 如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多繳申請 股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%香港聯交所交易費）。 釐定發售價及分配香港發售股份 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節 預期發售價將於2019 年10 月24 日（星期四）或前後釐定。申 「14.寄發╱領取股票及退回股款」。 請人須繳付每股H股3.51港元的最高發售價，另加1.0%經紀 佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 香港聯交所交易 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出 費。倘若本公司與獨家全球協調人（代表承銷商）並無於2019 的申請 年10 月30 日（星期三）或之前協定發售價，則全球發售將不 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示申請 會進行。 香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程所載者不 截止辦理認購申請登記前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請或 符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程條文為準。 配發任何香港發售股份。 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部分在 本公司預期將於2019 年10 月30 日（星期三）在《南華早報》 香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： （以英文）、《香港經濟日報》（以中文）、香港聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.ynhnt.com公佈發售 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購水平及香港發售 • 第一頁的「警告」； 股份分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接納申請人 • 「如閣下為代名人」； 的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）將於上 • 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節的所有陳述及保證，惟首 述網站公佈。 項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份及簽署使申請人 香港公開發售與國際發售之間發售股份的分配將按招股章程 登記成為香港發售股份持有人的文件除外； 「全球發售的架構」一節所述予以調整。尤其是，獨家全球協 • 「如閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）」；及 調人可全權酌情將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開 • 「退回款項」。 發售，以滿足香港公開發售項下之有效申請。根據香港聯交 招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港結 所發出的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配未按香港 算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 上市規則第18項應用指引作出，可重新分配至香港公開發售 • 「閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 的最高發售股份總數將為13,390,000股發售股份（約佔全球發 售項下將予發售之發售股份數目的10%），故此香港公開發售 • 「閣下不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 可供認購的發售股份總數將增至26,780,000股發售股份，相 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 當於全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股份數目的約20%，而 最終發售價將釐定為招股章程所述指示性發售價範圍的低位 香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關聯的法人團體、董事、 數（即每股發售股份2.76港元）。 高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度 如閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文 件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任 如閣下申請認購1,000,000 股或以上香港發售股份，閣下可 何資料，或申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下 於2019 年10 月30 日（星期三）或本公司在報章上公佈的其他 提供的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相 日期上午九時正至下午一時正，親身前往香港中央證券登記 關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造 有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17 樓 成的任何損失或損害的任何責任。此包括，但不限於，該等 1712-1716室）領取有關退款支票及╱或H股股票。 資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他 如閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取，閣下不得授權任何 其他人士代領。如閣下為公司申請人並合資格派人領取，閣 人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、 下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印章的授權書領取。個人申請 記錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時 人及授權代表領取時均須出示香港中央證券登記有限公司接 性或可靠性。 納的身份證明文件。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data 3. Transfer of personal data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs Personal data held by the Company and its H Share the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept of the policies and practices of the Company and its confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data • ' the Company s appointed agents such as financial It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal securities to supply correct personal data to the Company share registrar; or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying • where applicants for securities request a deposit into for securities or transferring securities into or out of CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will their names or in procuring the services of the H Share use the personal data for the purposes of operating Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result CCASS; in your application for securities being rejected, or in delay • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers or the inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to who offer administrative, telecommunications, effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may computer, payment or other services to the Company also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong or the H Share Registrar in connection with their Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied respective business operation; for and/or the dispatch of H share certificate(s) and/or • the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or It is important that securities holders inform the Company otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and the H Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies and in the personal data supplied. • any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as 2. Purposes their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers The personal data of the securities holders may be used, etc. held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the 4. R tention of personal data following purposes: • processing your application and refund cheque, wh re The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the applicable, verification of compliance with the t rms rsonal data of the applicants and holders of securities and application procedures set out in this A ication for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which Form and the Prospectus and announcing resu ts of the personal data were collected. Personal data which allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in • compliance with applicable laws and regulations in accordance with the Ordinance. Hong Kong and elsewhere; 5. Access to and correction of personal data • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of securities' holders including, where Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the applicable, HKSCC No inees; Company or the H Share Registrar hold their personal • maintaining or upd ting the register of securities' data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data holders of the Comp ny; that is inaccurate. The Company and the H Share Registrar • verifying securities holders' identities; have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of such requests. of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, All requests for access to data or correction of data should bonus issues, etc.; be addressed to the Company, at the registered address of • distributing communications from the Company and the Company disclosed in the "Corporate Information" its subsidiaries; section of the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, • Sample compiling statistical information and securities' for the attention of the Company secretaries, or the H holder profiles; Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on officer. entitlements; and By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to the above. securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 轉交個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 3. 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 本公司及其H股證券登記處所持有關證券持有人的 和持有人說明有關本公司及其H股證券登記處有關 個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其H股證券登記處 個人資料和香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條 可在為達到上述任何用途之必要情況下，向下列任 例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境外） 有關個人資料： 1. 收集閣下個人資料的原因 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉 行和主要海外股份過戶登記處； 讓或受讓證券時或尋求H股證券登記處的服務時， • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統） 必須向本公司或其代理人及H股證券登記處提供準 香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會就中央 確個人資料。未能提供所要求的資料可能導致閣下 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 申請證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其H股證券登記 • 向本公司或H股證券登記處提供與其各自業務 處無法進行過戶或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延 營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服 遲登記或過戶閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及╱或 務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務供應 寄發閣下應得的H股股票及╱或退款支票。 商； 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 • 香港聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關 即通知本公司及H股證券登記處。 或政府部門或其他法例、規則或法規要求者； 及 2. 目的 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士 證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持 或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 票經紀等。 處理閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實是

否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款和申 4. 保留個人資料 請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； 本公司及其H股證券登記處將按收集個人資料所需 • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律法規； 的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。無需 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用）） 保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀或處理。 的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊； • 核實證券持有人的身份； 證券持有人有權確定本公司或H股證券登記處是否 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 持有其個人資料、索取該資料的副本及更正任何不 息、供股和紅股等； 準確資料。本公司和H股證券登記處有權就處理該 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊資料； 等要求收取合理費用。 • 編製統計資料和證券持有人資料； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及 ╱ 或 送交公司秘書，或向 H 股證券登記處的私隱事務主 使本公司及 H 股證券登記處能履行對證券持有 任提出。

人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持有 人不時同意的任何其他用途。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 23:05:04 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 07:11p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 07:11p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 07:06p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 06:16p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 10/18 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 10/18 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 10/18 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 10/18 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 10/18 LSE gets earnings boost ahead of Refinitiv deal vote RE 10/18 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Announces the Effective Date of Unwi.. PU