Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

WHITE APPLICATION FORM
10/20/2019 | 07:06pm EDT
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of YCIH GreenHigh-PerformanceConcrete Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用與雲 南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月21日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界 定者相同的詞語。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法管轄區要約出售或 遊說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據1933年美國《證券法》（經不時修訂）（「美國《證券法》」），或美國
任何州的證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論 方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection - 1. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格 及招股章程附錄七「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件 － 1.送呈公司註冊處處長的文件」一節所述其他文件，已按照香港法例 第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港 聯合交易所有限公司（「香港聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」） 及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited
雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
Stock code : 1847 股份代號 : 1847
Maximum Offer Price : HK$3.51 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on
application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund) 最高發售價 : 每股H股3.51港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%
證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）
You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與 招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company
致： 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司
Limited
獨家保薦人
Sole Sponsor
Sole Global Coordinator
獨家全球協調人
Sole Bookrunner
獨家賬簿管理人
The Hong Kong Underwriter
香港承銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效
Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting
用」一節。
this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申
benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets
請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application
Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date
/
/
D
M
Y
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 6,695,000 H shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,695,000股H股）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate)
香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申 請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
1)
2)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的 地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，則 是項認購申請將視作為閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯 名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong
Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
For internal use
此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong
Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong
Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身 份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯 名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第 三方以核實申請表格的有效性。
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排 名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證閣下 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為閣下的利益提出。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
YCIH GREEN HIGH-PERFORMANCE CONCRETE COMPANY LIMITED
(Stock Code: 1847)
(HK$3.51 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
1,000
3,545.37
20,000
70,907.41
100,000
354,537.03
2,000,000
7,090,740.54
2,000
7,090.74
25,000
88,634.26
200,000
709,074.05
2,500,000
8,863,425.68
3,000
10,636.11
30,000
106,361.11
300,000
1,063,611.08
3,000,000
10,636,110.81
4,000
14,181.48
35,000
124,087.96
400,000
1,418,148.11
3,500,000
12,408,795.95
5,000
17,726.85
40,000
141,814.81
500,000
1,772,685.14
4,000,000
14,181,481.08
6,000
21,272.22
45,000
159,541.66
600,000
2,127,222.16
4,500,000
15,954,166.22
7,000
24,817.59
50,000
177,268.52
700,000
2,481,759.19
5,000,000
17,726,851.35
8,000
28,362.96
60,000
212,722.22
800,000
2,836,296.22
5,500,000
19,499,536.49
9,000
31,908.33
70,000
248,175.92
900,000
3,190,833.24
6,000,000
21,272,221.62
10,000
35,453.71
80,000
283,629.62
1,000,000
3,545,370.27
6,695,000(1)
23,736,253.96
15,000
53,180.55
90,000
319,083.33
1,500,000
5,318,055.41
Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may app y for.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK etter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal cho ).
Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be acco panied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC
PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on
•
show your account name, which must
the back by a person authorised by the
either be pre-printed on the cheque, or
company. The name on the banker's
be endorsed on the back by a person
cashier order must correspond with your
authorised by the company. This account
name. If it is a joint application, the
name must correspond with your name.
name on the back of the banker's cashier
If it is a joint application, the account
order must be the same as the first-named
name must be the same as the first-named
applicant's name.
applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following outlets of:
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch
District
Outlet Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Taikoo Shing Sub-Branch
Shop 38, G/F., CityPlaza 2,
18 Taikoo Shing Road
Kowloon
Cheung Sha Wan Plaza
Unit G04 on G/F., Cheung Sha Wan Plaza,
Sub-Branch
833 Cheung Sha Wan Road
Lam Tin Sub-Branch
Shop No. 5 & 9, G/F., Kai Tin Towers,
51-67C Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin
New Territories
Fanling Sub-Branch
Shop No. 84A-84B, G/F., Flora Plaza, Fanling
Tiu Keng Leng Sub-Branch
Shops Nos. L2-064 and L2-065, Level 2,
Metro Town, Tiu Keng Leng
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
SampleMonday, October 21, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited
雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose
A.
Who can apply
benefit you have made the application have not applied
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying
for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will
must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong
not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any
Kong address.
International Offer Shares under the International Offering
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
nor participated in the International Offering;
members' names.
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar,
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be
Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead Manager,
signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his
the Underwriter(s) and/or their respective advisers and agents
representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's
any personal data which they may require about you and the
chop.
person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
•
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act)
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with
and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the
6.
Unless permitted by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, you
Sole Global Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead
cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
Manager and the Underwriter(s) nor any of their respective
•
an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company
officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or
•
a director or chief executive officer of the Company
any action arising from your rights and obligations under the
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this
•
a connected person of the Company or will become a
Application Form;
connected person of the Company immediately upon
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may
completion of the Global Offering;
not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
•
an associate of any of the above; or
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicated
Hong Kong;
an interest in any Offer Shares under the International
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that
Offering.
Sample
the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be
B.
If you are a nominee
r gistered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and
any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong
You, as a nominee, may make more than one application for the
Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in
Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to
R gulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of
HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS")
Rule 902 of Regulation S;
(if
you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and
YELLOW Application Form, and lodge more than one a
ication
accurate;
in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners.
•
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this A
lication Form
any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
•
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the
By
completing and
submitting this
Application
For ,
you (and
Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any
if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for
Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company
yourself or as an agent or
nominee on behalf of each person for
and/or its agents to send any H share certificate(s) and/
whom you act:
or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant
•
undertake to execute
ll relev
nt docu
ents and instruct and
for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the
authorise the Comp
ny nd/or the Sole Global Coordinator
address stated on the application, unless you fulfil the criteria
(or
its agents
or nominees),
s
gent
of
the Company, to
mentioned in "personal collection" section in the Prospectus to
execute any documents for you
nd to do on your behalf all
collect H share certificate(s) and/ or refund cheque(s);
things necessary to
register
ny Hong Kong Offer Shares
•
understand that, in the event that (i) the International
allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of
Offering is under-subscribed and the Hong Kong Public
Association;
Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed irrespective
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the
of the number of times, or (ii) the International Offering
Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions)
is fully subscribed or over-subscribed and the Hong Kong
Ordinance and the Articles of Association;
Public Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed as
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
to less than 15 times, up to 13,390,000 Offer Shares may
application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this
be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
International Offering, so that the total number of the Offer
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus
Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering
and have only relied on the information and representations
will be increased to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing
contained in the Prospectus in making your application and
approximately 20% of the number of the Offer Shares
will not rely on any other information or representations
initially available under the Global Offering (before any
except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
exercise of the Over-allotment Option). Further details of the
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global
reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of
Offering in the Prospectus;
the Global Offering - Reallocation" of the Prospectus;
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made
Global Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead
and the only application intended by you to be made to
Manager, the Underwriter(s), their respective directors,
benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;
officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other
•
understand that the Company and the Sole Global
parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable
C o o r d i n a t o r w i l l r e l y o n y o u r d e c l a r a t i o n s a n d
for any information and representations not in the Prospectus
representations in deciding whether or not to make any
(and any supplement to it);
allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and
that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.
If you do not collect your H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or H share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, October 30, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
• (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
• (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as an agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as an agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
D. Power of attorney
Refund of your money
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your
Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept or reject
application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to
your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they
you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage,
think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong
Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the offer price is less
than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to
Offer Shares
you the surplus application monies (including the related 1%
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday,
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong
October 24, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum
Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
Offer Price of HK$3.51 for each H Share together with 1.0%
The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong
of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply
Kong Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed
for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
between the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator (on behalf
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC
of the Underwriter(s)) on or before Wednesday, October 30, 2019,
the Global Offering will not proceed.
Nominees")
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the
on behalf of persons who have given electronic application
application lists close.
instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the
The Company expects to announce the Offer Price, the indication
provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with
of the level of interest in the International Offering, the l v l of
those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in
applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of
the Prospectus shall prevail.
allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, Octob r
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following
30, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English), the Hong
s ctions of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form
Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), the website of the Hong Kong
is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Com any's website
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
at www.ynhnt.com. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public
•
"Warning" on the first page;
Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ ass ort/Hong Kong
•
"If you are a nominee";
business registration numbers
of successful
licants (where
•
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of
applicable) will be available on the above websites.
completing and submitting this Application Form" section,
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong
except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong
Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to
Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of
adjustment as described in the section he ded "Structure of the
documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the
Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In p rticular, the Sole Global
holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
Coordinator may, in its discretion, re lloc te Offer Shares from
•
"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is
the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to
successful (in whole or in part)"; and
satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.
•
"Refund of your money".
In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the
The following sections in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than
Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where
pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the
this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
maximum total number of Offer
hares that may be reallocated to
•
"How Many Applications Can You Make"; and
the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 13,390,000 Offer Shares
•
"Circumstances in Which You Will Not Be Allotted Offer
(representing approximately 10% of the number of the Offer Shares
Shares".
being offered under theSamGlobal Offering), so plethat the total number
of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering will
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong
increase to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately
Kong Investor Services Limited
20% of the number of Offer Shares initially available under the
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its
Global Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-
related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and
end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. HK$2.76 per Offer
agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the
Share) stated in the Prospectus.
maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful
damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person
or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected
(in whole or in part)
with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you
on or in connection with this document or any services provided
may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or H share certificate(s)
hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided
in person from: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services
by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document
Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183
or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without
Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to
limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however
1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 or such other date as
caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity
notified by us in the newspapers.
placing any reliance on such information or any documentation,
image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its
accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
如閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited
