Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 10/27/2019 | 06:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Dalipal Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 October 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用達力普控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年十月二十八日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所 界定的詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程並非在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港公開發售股份。若無根據 美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製 （不論方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "A. Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「A. 送呈香港公司註冊處處長文件」一段所述其他文件已遵 照香港法例第32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易 及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券 及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 SampleDa ipal Ho dings Limited 達力普控股有限公司 (Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 1921 股份代號 : 1921 Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.83 per Offer Share (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund on final pricing, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) 最高發售價 : 每股發售股份1.83港元（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項 可於最終定價時退還，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交 易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費） You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: D lip Holdings Limited 致： 達力普控股有限公司 ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 Underwriters' Representative 包銷商代表 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申 in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」一節。 section headed "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any 警告： 任何人士只可為其利益提出一次申請。請參閱「填交 person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the section headed 本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form". Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date 日期： D 日 ╱ M 月 ╱ Y 年 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than 15,000,000 shares) 申請香港公開發售股份數目（不超過15,000,000股股份） Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一 Total amount 總額 節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） 樣 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱ 名稱 版 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Sample Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港 商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in Eng ish (if any, Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong in BLOCK letter) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓 Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint 名╱名稱（如有，正楷） app icants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他 1) 聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港 2) 商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 1) 3) 2) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位 申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 代名人若不填 寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為閣下利益 提 出。請 填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地 址 標 貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正 楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址) For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填 寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票上或會印有閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身 份證號碼╱護照號碼。 版 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: 樣 • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為閣下的利益提出。 Sample This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS Number of Number of Number of Number of Hong Kong Amount Hong Kong Amount Hong Kong Amount Hong Kong Amount Public Offer payable on Public Offer payable on Public Offer payable on Public Offer payable on Shares application Shares application Shares application Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 2,000 3,696.88 70,000 129,390.87 800,000 1,478,752.73 9,000,000 16,635,968.19 4,000 7,393.77 80,000 147,875.27 900,000 1,663,596.82 10,000,000 18,484,409.10 6,000 11,090.65 90,000 166,359.69 1,000,000 1,848,440.91 15,000,000(1) 27,726,613.65 8,000 14,787.53 100,000 184,844.09 2,000,000 3,696,881.82 (1) Maximum number of Hong 10,000 18,484.41 200,000 369,688.18 3,000,000 5,545,322.73 Kong Public Offer Shares you 20,000 36,968.82 300,000 554,532.27 4,000,000 7,393,763.64 may apply for. 30,000 55,453.23 400,000 739,376.36 5,000,000 9,242,204.55 40,000 73,937.64 500,000 924,220.46 6,000,000 11,090,645.46 50,000 92,422.05 600,000 1,109,064.55 7,000,000 12,939,086.37 60,000 110,906.45 700,000 1,293,908.64 8,000,000 14,787,527.28 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and Sample not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashi r ord r to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by ith r one s parate ch que or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your ch que or bank r's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Bank r's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - DALIPAL HOLDINGS PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, account in Hong Kong; and and have your name certified on the back by a • show your ccount n e, which ust either be person authorised by the bank. The name on pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the banker's cashier order must correspond the b ck by person uthorised by the bank. with your name. If it is a joint application, the This ccount n ust correspond with your name on the back of the banker's cashier order n me. If it is joint pplication, the account must be the same as the first-named applicant's n me must be the s me as the first-named name. pplic nt's n me. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Gilman Street Branch 136 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Aberdeen Branch 25 Wu Pak Street, Aberdeen, Hong Kong Kowloon Hoi Yuen Road Branch 55 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Yu Chau Street Branch 42-46 Yu Chau Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon New Territories Fo Tan Branch No 2, 1/F Shatin Galleria, 18-24 Shan Mei Street, Fo Tan, New Territories Kwai Cheong Road Branch 40 Kwai Cheong Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Monday, 28 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 29 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 30 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 31 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 31 October 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph h ad d "10. Eff ct of Bad Weather and/or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the Application Lists" und r the s ction h aded "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Samplewithout interest on or before Thursday, 7 November 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are ex ected to commence on Friday, 8 November 2019. Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Pub ic Off r Shar s will commence on Monday, 28 October 2019 through Thursday, 31 October 2019. The a ication moni s (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) wi be he d by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the lication ists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000股香港公開發售股份， 並為下表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購的香港公開發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購 申請時 申請認購 申請時 申請認購 申請時 申請認購 申請時 的香港 的香港 的香港 的香港 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 版 股份數目 港元 2,000 3,696.88 70,000 129,390.87 800,000 1,478,752.73 9,000,000 16,635,968.19 4,000 7,393.77 80,000 147,875.27 900,000 1,663,596.82 10,000,000 18,484,409.10 6,000 11,090.65 90,000 166,359.69 1,000,000 1,848,440.91 15,000,000(1) 27,726,613.65 8,000 14,787.53 100,000 184,844.09 2,000,000 3,696,881.82 (1) 閣下可申請認購的香港公開 10,000 18,484.41 200,000 369,688.18 3,000,000 5,545,322.73 發售股份最高數目。 20,000 36,968.82 300,000 554,532.27 4,000,000 7,393,763.64 30,000 55,453.23 400,000 739,376.36 5,000,000 樣 9,242,204.55 40,000 73,937.64 500,000 924,220.46 6,000,000 11,090,645.46 50,000 92,422.05 600,000 1,109,064.55 7,000,000 12,939,086.37 60,000 110,906.45 700,000 1,293,908.64 8,000,000 14,787,527.28 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署申請表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港公開發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或 一張獨立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關的認購申請不獲接 Sample 納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 達力普控股公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出； • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 及 人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱名 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必 稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下姓 須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面 人士在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣 所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶 名╱名稱相同。 名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓名╱名 稱相同。 新界 九龍 香港香港仔湖北街 25 號 九龍觀塘開源道 55 號 版 九龍深水埗汝州街 42-46 號 新界火炭山尾街 18-24 號沙田商業中心 1 樓 2 號 新界葵涌葵昌路 40 號 二零一九年十月二十八日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 樣 二零一九年十月二十九日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月三十日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月三十一日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年十月三十一日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午 十一時四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天 Sample 氣情況，詳請見招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份」一節「 10. 惡劣天氣及╱或極端情況對辦 理申請登記的影響」一段。 香港公開發售股份申請將會自二零一九年十月二十八日（星期一）起直至二零一九年十月三十一 日（星期四）止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截 止辨理申請登記後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於二零一九年十一月七日（星期四）或 之前不計利息退還予申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於二零一九年十一月八日（星期五） 於聯交所開始買賣。 香港島 機利文街分行 香港仔分行 開源道分行 汝州街分行 火炭分行 葵昌路分行 香港德輔道中 136 號 分行名稱 地址 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家 分行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 6. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name Dalipal Holdings Limited 達力普控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus; A. Who can apply • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters' 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of Representative, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names. employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four and they may not apply Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations by means of HK eIPO White Form services for the Hong Kong Public Offer not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); Shares. • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any with your corporation's chop. Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participated in the 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (within International Placing; the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), or a person • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Sample described in paragraph(h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S under the U.S. the receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters' Representative, the Securities Act and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong Manag rs, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any Public Offer Shares if you are: p rsonal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of b n fit you have made the application; its subsidiaries; • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the subsidiaries; Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters' Representative, the Joint • a connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru es) of the Company Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and or will become a connected erson of the Com any imm diat y the Und rwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach upon completion of the Global Offering; any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to • an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the above; or purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the • have been allocated or have a lied for any International P acing terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Shares or otherwise participate in the International Placing. Form; B. If you are a nominee • agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; You, as a nominee, ay ake ore than one a lication for the Hong Kong Public • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For , nd lodge ore than one application in Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are your own n me on beh lf of different benefici l owners. applying for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares are outside the United C. Effect of completing nd sub itting this Application Form States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; By completing nd sub itting this Applic tion For , you (and if you are joint • warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; applic nts, ch of you jointly nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a • agree to accept the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you ct: number allocated to you under the application; • undert ke to execute ll relev nt documents and instruct and authorise the • authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of Comp ny nd/or the Underwriters' Representative (or their agents or members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares allocated nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for you and to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Public and/or e-Auto Refund payment instructions and/or any refund cheque(s) to Offer hares allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at Association; your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), the Companies fulfilled the criteria set out in the paragraph headed "Personal collection" (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) and the under the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Articles of Association; Shares" in the Prospectus to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund • conrm that you have read the terms and conditions and application cheque(s) in person; procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and • declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only agree to be bound by them; application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for • conrm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied whose benefit you are applying; on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in • understand that the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters' making your application and will not rely on any other information or Representative, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners and representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; the Joint Lead Managers will rely on your declarations and representations Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not Public Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which false declaration; is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Branch Share to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by Registrar. any one as your agent or by any other person; and If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another within the time specified for collection, they will be despatched promptly to the person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you address as specified in this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, your refund other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC Application Form on or before Thursday, 7 November 2019, by ordinary post and and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give at your own risk. electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their Refund of your money agent. D. Power of attorney If you do not receive any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and Determination of Offer Price and allocation of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "14. Despatch/ The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, 31 October 2019. Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" under the section headed Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.83 for each Hong "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus. Kong Public Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Wednesday, 6 November 2019, the Global who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Public Offering will not proceed and will lapse. Off r Shar s, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with Applications for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will not be proc ss d and no those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall allotment of any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will be made until the application pr vail. lists close. Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of this The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the ev of indication of App ication Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC interest in the International Placing, the level of applications under the Hong Kong Nomin s: Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Pub ic Off r Shar s • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; on Thursday, 7 November 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at • "Warning" on the first page; www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.da i al.com. R su ts of • "If you are a nominee"; allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ • All representations and warranties under the section headed "Effect of passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful a icants (where completing and submitting this Application Form", except the first one applicable) will be available on the above websites. regarding registration of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in the applicant's The Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may name and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered reallocate Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public as the holder of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares; Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In • "If your application for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares is successful (in accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if whole or in part)"; and such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing • "Refund of your money". Rules, the maximum total nu ber of Offer Shares that ay be reallocated to the The following sections in the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Hong Kong Public Offering following such re llocation shall be not more than Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by double the initi l lloc tion to the Hong Kong Public Offering (i.e. 60,000,000 Offer HKSCC Nominees: Shares fter re lloc tion), nd the fin l Offer Price shall be fixed at the bottom end • "8. How many applications can you make"; and of the indic tive Offer Price r nge (i.e. HK$1.59 per Offer Share) stated in the • "12. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer Shares". Prospectus. For det ils, ple se refer to the section headed "Structure and Effect of the information you give to Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar Conditions of the Glob l Offering" in the Prospectus. Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and its related bodies' corporate, directors, If your pplic tion for Hong Kong Public Offer Sh res is successful (in whole or in officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to part) the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and have or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in provided all information required by this Application Form, you may collect your any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from the Hong Kong Branch applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hare Registrar, Tricor Investor ervices Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 . . to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 7 the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. November 2019, or such other date as notified by us. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information Sample however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Dalipal Holdings Limited 達力普控股有限公司 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 • 甲、可提出申請的人士 • 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 18 歲並有 香港地址。 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 聯名申請人不得超過四名，且彼等不得透過 網上白表 服務 • 申請香港公開發售股份。 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署，並 註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 • 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見美國證券 法S規例）或屬美國證券法S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人 士，亦非中國法人或自然人。 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港公 Sample 開發售股份： • • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁有 人； • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總裁； • 本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨全球發售 完成後成為本公司關連人士的人士； • 上述任何人士的聯繫人（定義見上市規則）；或 • 已獲分配或已申請任何國際配售股份或參與國際配 • 售。 乙、如 閣下為代名人 • 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港公開發售股份申請，方法 • 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結算發 出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或(ii)使用 白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交 • 超過一份申請。 • 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 • 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請人， 即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代其行事的 每位人士的代理或代名人： • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱或包銷 商代表（或彼等的代理或代名人（）作為本公司代理），為按 照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任何香港公開 發售股份以 閣下名義登記而代表 閣下簽立任何文件及 代 閣下進行一切必需事宜； • • 同意遵守香港法例第622章公司條例、香港法例第32章公司 （清盤及雜項條文）條例及組織章程細則； • • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及 條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也僅依據 招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章程任何補充文 件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；版 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、包銷商代表、聯席全球協調人、 聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等各自的 董事、主管人員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球 發售的任何其他方現時及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程 （及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責；樣 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並無 亦不會申請或接納或表示有意認購國際配售的任何發售 股份，也沒有參與國際配售； 同意在本公司、香港股份過戶登記分處、收款銀行、獨家 保薦人、包銷商代表、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、 聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等各自的顧問及代理提 出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提供有關 閣下及 閣下 為其利益提出申請的人士的個人資料； 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同意 及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、獨家保薦 人、包銷商代表、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯 席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各自的主管人員或顧問概不 會因接納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申 請表格所載的條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任 何行動，而違反香港境外的任何法例； 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述而 撤銷； 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港公開發售股份不曾 亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其利 益申請香港公開發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見 S規例），或屬S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士； 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數目較少 的香港公開發售股份； 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股東名冊， 作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港公開發售股份的持有人，並 授權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地 址向 閣下或聯名申請的首名申請人發送任何股票及╱或 電子自動退款指示及╱或退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下承 擔，除非 閣下已符合招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售 股份」一節「親身領取」一段的條件親身領取股票及╱或退 款支票； 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申請 的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 明白本公司、獨家保薦人、包銷商代表、聯席全球協調 人、聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人將依據 閣下的 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 聲明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港公開發售 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不得授權任 股份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資格派人領 （如本申請是為 閣下本身利益提出） 保證 閣下或作 取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印鑑的授權書領取。個 為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 人申請人及授權代表領取時均須出示香港股份過戶登記分處 為 閣下利益而以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向香港結算或 接納的身份證明文件。 向網上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及╱或股 請；及 票，有關退款支票及╱或股票將會及早以普通郵遞方式寄往 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港公開發售股份， 閣下 他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色申請 的退款支票及╱或股票將於二零一九年十一月七日（星期四）或 表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請； 以前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險 及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署本申 由 閣下承擔。 請表格或發出電子認購指示。 退回款項 丁、授權書 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港公開發售股份或申請僅部分獲接 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及包銷商代表（為其 納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1% 本身及代表包銷商）可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權 經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。 證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多收申請 釐定發售價及香港公開發售股份的分配 股款（包括相關的1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費）。 預期發售價於二零一九年十月三十一日（星期四）或前後釐定。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份」一 申請人須繳付每股香港公開發售股份1.83港元的最高發售價， 節的「14. 發送╱領取股票及退回股款」一段。 另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交 版 易費。倘若本公司與包銷商代表（為其本身及代表包銷商）於二 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出的申 請 零一九年十一月六日（星期三）或之前仍未協定發售價，全球發 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示申請 Sample 售將不會進行並告失效。 香港公開發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程不符 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港公開發售股份的申請或 的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 配發任何香港公開發售股份。 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部分在香 本公司預期於二零一九年十一月七日（星期四）在聯交所網站 港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.dalipal.com公佈最終發售 樣 價、國際配售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購申請數目及香港 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 公開發售股份分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接 • 第一頁的「警告」； 納申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦 • 「如 閣下為代名人」； 同於上述網站公佈。 • 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及保證， 包銷商代表（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發售股份由國際配售 惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港公開發售股份及簽署 重新分配至香港公開發售，以滿足香港公開發售項下的有效 使申請人登記成為香港公開發售股份持有人的文件除 申請。根據聯交所發出的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘有關重新 外； 分配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引進行，則有關重新分 • 「如 閣下成功申請認購香港公開發售股份（全部或部 配後可重新分配至香港公開發售的發售股份總數上限不得多 • 分）」；及 「退回款項」。 於初步分配至香港公開發售的兩倍（即重新分配後的60,000,000 招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份」一節的以下部分在香 股發售股份），而最終發售價須釐定為招股章程訂明的指示性 港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售股份1.59港元）。有關詳情請參 • 「8. 閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 閱招股章程「全球發售的架構及條件」一節。 • 「12. 閣下不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 如 閣下成功申請認購香港公開發售股份（全部或部分） 閣下提供給香港股份過戶登記分處的資訊的有關影響 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港公開發售股份並已提 香港股份過戶登記分處和其有關連的法人團體、董事、高級 供本申請表所要求的所有資料， 閣下可於二零一九年十一月 人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度內明確 七日（星期四）或吾等公佈的其他日期於上午九時正至下午一時 卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文件提供 正自香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香 的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何資料， 港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）領取 閣下的退款支票及╱ 或股票。 或任何申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供 的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申 請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的任 何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資 料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人 士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記 錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性 或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal data Personal information collection statement 3. Transfer of personal data This personal information collection statement Personal data held by the Company and its Hong informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the Public Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of securities holders will be kept confidential but the the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar Registrar in relation to personal data and the may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data from or with any of the following: • the Company's appointed agents such as It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of financial advisers, receiving bankers and securities to supply correct personal data to the overseas principal share registrar; Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch • where applicants for securities request a deposit Share Registrar when applying for securities or into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, transferring securities into or out of their names or in who will use the personal data for the purposes procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch of operating CCASS; Share Registrar. • any agents, contractors or third-party service Failure to supply the requested data may result in p rov i d e r s who of fe r a d m i n i s t r at ive , your application for securities being rejected, or in telecommunications, computer, payment or delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to effect transfers or Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or their respective business operation; delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other Public Offer Shares which you have successfully statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or Sample applied for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s) otherwise as required by laws, rules or and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitl d. r gulations; and It is important that securities holders inform the • any p rsons or institutions with which the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share s curities' holders have or propose to have Registrar immediately of any inaccuraci s in the d alings, such as their bankers, solicitors, personal data supplied. accountants or stockbrokers etc.. 2. Purposes 4. R t ntion of personal data The personal data of the securities ho d rs may be The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share used, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants means) for the following pur oses: and holders of securities for as long as necessary to • processing your application and refund cheque, fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were where applicable, verification of com liance collected. Personal data which is no longer required with the terms and ap lication rocedures set will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the out in this Application Form and the Pros ectus Ordinance. and announcing results of allocation of the Hong 5. Access to and correction of personal data Kong Public Offer Shares; • compli nce with pplic ble laws and regulations Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether in Hong Kong nd elsewhere; the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share • registering new issues or transfers into or out of Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of the n mes of securities' holders including, where that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. pplic ble, HKSCC No inees; The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share • int ining or upd ting the register of Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for securities' holders of the Company; the processing of such requests. • verifying securities holders' identities; All requests for access to data or correction of data • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' should be addressed to us, at our registered address holders of the Company, such as dividends, disclosed under the section headed "Corporate rights issues, bonus issues, etc.; information" in the Prospectus or as notified from • distributing communications from the Company time to time, for the attention of the company and its subsidiaries; secretary, or our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar • compiling statistical information and securities' for the attention of the privacy compliance officer. holder profiles; disclosing relevant information to facilitate By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. • claims on entitlements; and any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 3. 轉交個人資料 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港公開發售股份的 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券 申請人和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過 持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其香港 戶登記分處有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個 股份過戶登記分處可以在為達到上述任何目的之 人資料（私隱）條例（》「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露、獲取或轉交 （無論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 版 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或 銀行和海外主要股份過戶登記處； 轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記分 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及香港股 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會就 份過戶登記分處提供準確個人資料。 中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券 • 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其 樣 被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登記分 各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付 處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙 款或其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三 或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港公開發 方服務供應商； 售股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 支票。 政府部門或遵照其他法例、規則或法規；及 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 Sample 或股票經紀等。 2. 目的 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 4. 個人資料的保留 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核 資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人 實是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條 資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀 款和申請程序以及公佈香港公開發售股份的 或處理。 分配結果； • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用） 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記 的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； 分處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和香港 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 股份過戶登記分處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 求收取合理費用。 息、供股和紅股等； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地 • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 址送交公司秘書，或向本公司的香港股份過戶登 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 記分處的個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱ 或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任 示，即表示同意上述各項。 及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目 的。 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 22:31:00 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 06:57p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 06:52p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 06:32p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 06:12p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 10/25 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for Audit Committee PU 10/25 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global Offering - Allotment Results PU 10/25 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for Remuneration Committee PU 10/25 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee PU 10/25 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Signs MOU with Shaanxi Province PU 10/24 Italy gives initial OK to powers to protect 5G, stock exchange RE