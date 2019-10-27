Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "A. Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
(Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock code
:
1921
股份代號
:
1921
Maximum Offer Price
: HK$1.83 per Offer Share (payable in full on application in Hong
Kong dollars, subject to refund on final pricing, plus brokerage of
1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading
fee of 0.005%)
最高發售價
: 每股發售股份1.83港元（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項
可於最終定價時退還，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交
易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）
You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: D lip
Holdings Limited
致： 達力普控股有限公司
ole
ponsor
獨家保薦人
Underwriters' Representative
包銷商代表
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申
in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the
請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」一節。
section headed "Effect of completing and submitting this
Application Form" of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any
警告： 任何人士只可為其利益提出一次申請。請參閱「填交
person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the section headed
本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
"Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form".
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date 日期：
D 日
╱
M 月
╱ Y年
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for
(not more than 15,000,000 shares)
申請香港公開發售股份數目（不超過15,000,000股股份）
Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order
is drawn (see "How to make your application" section)
兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一
Total amount 總額
節）
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
樣
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
版
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Sample
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong
Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as
appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港
商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in Eng ish (if any,
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong
in BLOCK letter) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓
Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint
名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
app icants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他
1)
聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港
2)
商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
3)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of
first-named applicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位
申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your
own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please
provide an account number or identification code for each
(joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 代名人若不填
寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為閣下利益 提 出。請
填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地 址 標 貼 (Your name(s) and
address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正
楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be
transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.
(2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your
refund cheque.
日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票上或會印有閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的
香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身
份證號碼╱護照號碼。
版
(3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
樣
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
•
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為閣下的利益提出。
Sample
This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Sample
樣
版
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
Number of
Number of
Number of
Number of
Hong Kong
Amount
Hong Kong
Amount
Hong Kong
Amount
Hong Kong
Amount
Public Offer
payable on
Public Offer
payable on
Public Offer
payable on
Public Offer
payable on
Shares
application
Shares
application
Shares
application
Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
2,000
3,696.88
70,000
129,390.87
800,000
1,478,752.73
9,000,000
16,635,968.19
4,000
7,393.77
80,000
147,875.27
900,000
1,663,596.82
10,000,000
18,484,409.10
6,000
11,090.65
90,000
166,359.69
1,000,000
1,848,440.91
15,000,000(1)
27,726,613.65
8,000
14,787.53
100,000
184,844.09
2,000,000
3,696,881.82
(1) Maximum number of Hong
10,000
18,484.41
200,000
369,688.18
3,000,000
5,545,322.73
Kong Public Offer Shares you
20,000
36,968.82
300,000
554,532.27
4,000,000
7,393,763.64
may apply for.
30,000
55,453.23
400,000
739,376.36
5,000,000
9,242,204.55
40,000
73,937.64
500,000
924,220.46
6,000,000
11,090,645.46
50,000
92,422.05
600,000
1,109,064.55
7,000,000
12,939,086.37
60,000
110,906.45
700,000
1,293,908.64
8,000,000
14,787,527.28
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and
Sample
not by way of personal chop).
3.
Staple your cheque or banker's cashi r ord r to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Public
Offer Shares must be accompanied by ith r one s parate ch que or one separate banker's cashier order.
Your application will be rejected if your ch que or bank r's cashier order does not meet all the following
requirements:
The cheque must:
Bank r's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - DALIPAL
HOLDINGS PUBLIC OFFER";
• be crossed "Account Payee Only";
• be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong,
account in Hong Kong; and
and have your name certified on the back by a
•
show your ccount n
e, which
ust either be
person authorised by the bank. The name on
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on
the banker's cashier order must correspond
the b
ck by
person
uthorised by the bank.
with your name. If it is a joint application, the
This
ccount n
ust correspond with your
name on the back of the banker's cashier order
n
me. If it is
joint
pplication, the account
must be the same as the first-named applicant's
n
me must be the s
me as the first-named
name.
pplic
nt's n
me.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Gilman Street Branch
136 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Aberdeen Branch
25 Wu Pak Street, Aberdeen, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Hoi Yuen Road Branch
55 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
Yu Chau Street Branch
42-46 Yu Chau Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon
New Territories
Fo Tan Branch
No 2, 1/F Shatin Galleria, 18-24 Shan Mei
Street, Fo Tan, New Territories
Kwai Cheong Road Branch
40 Kwai Cheong Road, Kwai Chung,
New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Monday, 28 October 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 29 October 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 31 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 31 October 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph h ad d "10. Eff ct of Bad Weather and/or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the Application Lists" und r the s ction h aded "How to Apply for the Hong Kong
Samplewithout interest on or before Thursday, 7 November 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are ex ected to commence on Friday, 8 November 2019.
Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Pub ic Off r Shar s will commence on Monday, 28 October 2019
through Thursday, 31 October 2019. The a
ication moni s (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction
levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) wi
be he d by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company
after the closing of the
lication ists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Dalipal Holdings Limited
達力普控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the
Prospectus;
A.
Who can apply
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters'
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of
Representative, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the
age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers,
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names.
employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed four and they may not apply
Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations
by means of HK eIPO White Form services for the Hong Kong Public Offer
not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
Shares.
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly
made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an
authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped
interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any
with your corporation's chop.
Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participated in the
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (within
International Placing;
the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), or a person
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar,
Sample
described in paragraph(h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S under the U.S.
the receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters' Representative, the
Securities Act and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong
Manag rs, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any
Public Offer Shares if you are:
p rsonal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose
•
an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of
b n fit you have made the application;
its subsidiaries;
•
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its
and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the
subsidiaries;
Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters' Representative, the Joint
•
a connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru es) of the Company
Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and
or will become a connected
erson of the Com any imm diat y
the Und rwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach
upon completion of the Global Offering;
any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to
•
an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the above; or
purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the
•
have been allocated or have a lied for any International P acing
terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application
Shares or otherwise participate in the International Placing.
Form;
B.
If you are a nominee
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it
because of an innocent misrepresentation;
You, as a nominee,
ay
ake
ore than one a
lication for the Hong Kong Public
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong
and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a
Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For ,
nd lodge
ore than one application in
Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are
your own n me on beh lf of different benefici l owners.
applying for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares are outside the United
C.
Effect of completing nd sub itting this Application Form
States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph
(h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
By completing nd sub
itting this Applic
tion For
, you (and if you are joint
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
applic
nts,
ch of you jointly nd sever
lly) for yourself or as an agent or a
•
agree to accept the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser
nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you
ct:
number allocated to you under the application;
•
undert ke to execute
ll relev nt documents and instruct and authorise the
•
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of
Comp
ny
nd/or the Underwriters' Representative (or their agents or
members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares allocated
nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for you and
to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s)
to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Public
and/or e-Auto Refund payment instructions and/or any refund cheque(s) to
Offer
hares allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of
you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at
Association;
your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), the Companies
fulfilled the criteria set out in the paragraph headed "Personal collection"
(Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) and the
under the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer
Articles of Association;
Shares" in the Prospectus to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund
•
conrm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
cheque(s) in person;
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only
agree to be bound by them;
application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for
•
conrm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied
whose benefit you are applying;
on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in
•
understand that the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters'
making your application and will not rely on any other information or
Representative, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners and
representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
the Joint Lead Managers will rely on your declarations and representations
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not
Public Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a
authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which
false declaration;
is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other
of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop.
application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or
Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of
YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions
collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Branch Share
to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by
Registrar.
any one as your agent or by any other person; and
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another
within the time specified for collection, they will be despatched promptly to the
person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you
address as specified in this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, your refund
other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW
cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant
Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC
Application Form on or before Thursday, 7 November 2019, by ordinary post and
and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give
at your own risk.
electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their
Refund of your money
agent.
D.
Power of attorney
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares or if your application is
accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the
(including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%
Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may
Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the
accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they
maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application
think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and
Determination of Offer Price and allocation of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares
0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "14. Despatch/
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, 31 October 2019.
Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" under the section headed
Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.83 for each Hong
"How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus.
Kong Public Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed
between the Company and the Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons
behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Wednesday, 6 November 2019, the Global
who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Public
Offering will not proceed and will lapse.
Off r Shar s, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with
Applications for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will not be proc ss d and no
those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall
allotment of any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will be made until the application
pr vail.
lists close.
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of this
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the ev
of indication of
App ication Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC
interest in the International Placing, the level of applications under the Hong Kong
Nomin
s:
Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Pub ic Off r Shar s
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
on Thursday, 7 November 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at
•
"Warning" on the first page;
www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.da i al.com. R su ts of
•
"If you are a nominee";
allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the Hong Kong Identity Card/
•
All representations and warranties under the section headed "Effect of
passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful a
icants (where
completing and submitting this Application Form", except the first one
applicable) will be available on the above websites.
regarding registration of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in the applicant's
The Underwriters' Representative (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may
name and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered
reallocate Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public
as the holder of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares;
Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In
•
"If your application for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares is successful (in
accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if
whole or in part)"; and
such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing
•
"Refund of your money".
Rules, the maximum total nu
ber of Offer Shares that ay be reallocated to the
The following sections in the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong
Hong Kong Public Offering following such re llocation shall be not more than
Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by
double the initi l lloc tion to the Hong Kong Public Offering (i.e. 60,000,000 Offer
HKSCC Nominees:
Shares
fter re lloc tion), nd the fin l Offer Price shall be fixed at the bottom end
•
"8. How many applications can you make"; and
of the indic tive Offer Price r
nge (i.e. HK$1.59 per Offer Share) stated in the
•
"12. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer Shares".
Prospectus. For det ils, ple
se refer to the section headed "Structure and
Effect of the information you give to Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
Conditions of the Glob l Offering" in the Prospectus.
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and its related bodies' corporate, directors,
If your
pplic tion for Hong Kong Public Offer Sh res is successful (in whole or in
officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to
part)
the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and have
or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in
provided all information required by this Application Form, you may collect your
any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the
refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from the Hong Kong Branch
applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided
hare Registrar, Tricor Investor
ervices Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183
hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of
Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 . . to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 7
the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder.
November 2019, or such other date as notified by us.
This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information
Sample
however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Personal data
Personal information collection statement
3.
Transfer of personal data
This personal information collection statement
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong
informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong
Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the
Public Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of
securities holders will be kept confidential but the
the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share
Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
Registrar in relation to personal data and the
may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of
above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether
the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to,
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
from or with any of the following:
•
the Company's appointed agents such as
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
financial advisers, receiving bankers and
securities to supply correct personal data to the
overseas principal share registrar;
Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit
Share Registrar when applying for securities or
into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees,
transferring securities into or out of their names or in
who will use the personal data for the purposes
procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch
of operating CCASS;
Share Registrar.
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service
Failure to supply the requested data may result in
p rov i d e r s who of fe r a d m i n i s t r at ive ,
your application for securities being rejected, or in
telecommunications, computer, payment or
delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong
other services to the Company or the Hong
Kong Branch Share Registrar to effect transfers or
Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with
otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or
their respective business operation;
delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other
Public Offer Shares which you have successfully
statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or
Sample
applied for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s)
otherwise as required by laws, rules or
and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitl d.
r gulations; and
It is important that securities holders inform the
•
any p rsons or institutions with which the
Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share
s curities' holders have or propose to have
Registrar immediately of any inaccuraci s in the
d alings, such as their bankers, solicitors,
personal data supplied.
accountants or stockbrokers etc..
2.
Purposes
4.
R t ntion of personal data
The personal data of the securities ho d rs may be
The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share
used, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever
Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants
means) for the following pur
oses:
and holders of securities for as long as necessary to
•
processing your application and refund cheque,
fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were
where applicable, verification of com liance
collected. Personal data which is no longer required
with the terms and ap
lication rocedures set
will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the
out in this Application Form and the Pros ectus
Ordinance.
and announcing results of allocation of the Hong
5.
Access to and correction of personal data
Kong Public Offer Shares;
•
compli nce with pplic ble laws and regulations
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether
in Hong Kong nd elsewhere;
the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of
Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of
the n mes of securities' holders including, where
that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate.
pplic ble, HKSCC No
inees;
The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share
•
int ining or upd
ting the register of
Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for
securities' holders of the Company;
the processing of such requests.
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
All requests for access to data or correction of data
•
establishing benefit entitlements of securities'
should be addressed to us, at our registered address
holders of the Company, such as dividends,
disclosed under the section headed "Corporate
rights issues, bonus issues, etc.;
information" in the Prospectus or as notified from
•
distributing communications from the Company
time to time, for the attention of the company
and its subsidiaries;
secretary, or our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
•
compiling statistical information and securities'
for the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
holder profiles;
disclosing relevant information to facilitateBy signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.• claims on entitlements; andany other incidental or associated purposes relating
to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 22:31:00 UTC