Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM
0
11/24/2019 | 05:58am EST
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Monday, 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用景業名邦集團控股有限公 司（「本公司」）日期為2019年11月25日（星期一）的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法權區要約出售或招攬要約購買任何香 港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章 程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix VI
- Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、 所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄六－送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已按公司 （清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯 合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會 （「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
景業名邦集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock code : 2231 股份代號 : 2231
Offer Price : not more than HK$3.63 per Offer Share (plus brok rage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$2.91 per Offer Share
(If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the low end of the indicative Offer Price range after making the Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$2.62 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招 股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: JY Grandmark Holdings Limited
The Sole Global Coordinator
The Joint Bookrunners
The Joint Lead Managers
The Co-lead Managers
The Hong Kong Underwriters
Applicants' declaration
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申
of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of
請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 20,000,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過20,000,000股股份）
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
Name in English in BLOCK letters 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護
照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Sample
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.
letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
of all oth r joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人
的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
1)
2)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address (in English) and tele hone no. (joint
plicants should give the address and the telephone number of
first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人 的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide
an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項 認購申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名） 實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名稱及香港 地址)
For internal use 此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong business registration
number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card
number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong business registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港 身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關 號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效 性。
(2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification
of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：
該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
1,000
3,666.58
40,000
146,663.18
900,000
3,299,921.56
2,000
7,333.16
45,000
164,996.08
1,000,000
3,666,579.51
3,000
10,999.73
50,000
183,328.98
2,000,000
7,333,159.02
4,000
14,666.32
60,000
219,994.77
3,000,000
10,999,738.53
5,000
18,332.90
70,000
256,660.57
4,000,000
14,666,318.04
6,000
21,999.48
80,000
293,326.36
5,000,000
18,332,897.55
7,000
25,666.06
90,000
329,992.16
6,000,000
21,999,477.06
8,000
29,332.63
100,000
366,657.95
7,000,000
25,666,056.57
9,000
32,999.21
200,000
733,315.90
8,000,000
29,332,636.08
10,000
36,665.80
300,000
1,099,973.85
9,000,000
32,999,215.59
15,000
54,998.69
400,000
1,466,631.80
10,000,000
36,665,795.10
20,000
73,331.59
500,000
1,833,289.76
15,000,000
54,998,692.65
25,000
91,664.49
600,000
2,199,947.71
20,000,000(1)
73,331,590.20
30,000
109,997.39
700,000
2,566,605.66
(1) Maximum number of Hong Kong
35,000
128,330.28
800,000
2,933,263.61
Offer Shares you may apply for.
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK letters and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).
(and not by way of personal chop).
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must
back by a person authorised by the bank.
either be pre-printed on the cheque, or
The name on the banker's cashier order
be endorsed on the back by a person
must correspond with your name. If it is
authorised by the bank. This account name
a joint application, the name on the back
must correspond with your name. If it is a
of the banker's cashier order must be the
joint application, the account name must
same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's
name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the Receiving Banks:
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
G/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central,
Central
Queen's Road East - DBS
Shop A, G/F, Jonsim Place, 228 Queen's
Treasures Centre
Road East, Wanchai
United Centre Branch
Shops 1015-1018 on 1/F & Shops 2032-
2034 on 2/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway,
Admiralty
North Point Branch
G/F, 391 King's Road, North Point
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
83 Des Voeux Road Central HK
Wanchai Branch
1/F, Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester
Road HK
Kowloon
Tsimshatsui Branch
18 Carnarvon Road Kln
Kowloon Main Branch
618 Nathan Road Kln
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Causeway Bay Branch
Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments,
488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Ho Man Tin Branch
G/F, Tsan Yung Mansion, No. 70 Waterloo
Road, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon
New Territories
Tseung Kwan O Branch
Shop 1025A, Level 1, Metro City Phase II,
8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O,
New Territories
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
, Li ited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Main Branch
10 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Shaukiwan Branch
G/F, Ka Fook Building, 289-293 Shau Kei
Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan
Kowloon
133 Wai Yip Street Branch
G/F, 133 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong,
Kowloon
Mei Foo Sun Chuen Branch
Shop N57, G/F, Mount Sterling Mall,
Mei Foo
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Monday, 25
November 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 26
November 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 27
November 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 28
November 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 28 November 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
景業名邦集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
Who can apply
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying
•
must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong
Kong address.
•
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be
signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state
his representative capacity, and stamped with your
corporation's chop.
•
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply
for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
•
•
an existing beneficial owner of shares in the
Company and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
a director or chief executive officer of the Company
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
a connected person of the Company or will become
a connected person of the Company imm diat ly
upon completion of the Global Offering;
•
•
an associate of any of the above; or
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicat d
an interest in any International Placing Shar s or
otherwise participate in the International P acing.
B.
If you are a nominee
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
lication for the
Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application
instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement
System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii)
•
using
a
WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For
,
and lodge
more than one applic tion in your own na
e
on
behalf of
different beneficial owners.
•
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
•
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and
if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for
yourself or as an agent or nominee on behalf of each person
for whom you act:
•
undertakeSampleto execute all relevant documents and instruct
and authorise the Company and/or the Sole Global
Coordinator (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the
•
Company, to execute any documents for you and to do on
your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong
•
Offer Shares allocated to you in your name as required by
the Articles of Association;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the
•
Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions)
Ordinance and the Articles of Association;
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus
a n d h ave o n l y r e l i e d o n t h e i n f o r m a t i o n a n d representations contained in the Prospectus in making your
application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participated in the International Placing;
agree to disclose to the Company, Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters and/ or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters or any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number of such Shares allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria mentioned in the "Personal Collection" section in the Prospectus to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying;
understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on aWHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on aWHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
Power of attorney
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, 28 November 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$3.63 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, 2 December 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse.
If the Company decides to reduce the Offer Price by making a Downward Offer Price Adjustment (a reduction of up to 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Offer Price range), the Company will separately announce the final Offer Price no later than Monday, 2 December 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com.
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close.
Irrespective of whether Downward Offer Price Adjustment is made, the Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the indication of the level of interest in the International Placing, the level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offer on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 in the Stock Exchange's
website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com. Results of allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/ Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all information required in this Application Form, you may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at shops 1712-1716 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 or such other date as notified by us.
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, 4 December 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. No receipt will be issued for application monies paid. The Company will not issue temporary document of title.
Refund of your money
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted in part only or if the conditions of the Hong Kong Public Offer are not fulfilled in accordance with the section "Structure of the Global Offering - Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus or if your application is revoked, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus.
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail.
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
"Warning" on the first page;
"If you are a nominee";
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)"; and
"Refund of your money".
The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Share" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
"How many applications can you make"; and
"Circumstances in which you will not be allotted offer shares".
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
