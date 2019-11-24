Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 11/24/2019 | 05:58am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Monday, 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用景業名邦集團控股有限公 司（「本公司」）日期為2019年11月25日（星期一）的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法權區要約出售或招攬要約購買任何香 港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章 程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、 所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄六－送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已按公司 （清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯 合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會 （「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 2231 股份代號 : 2231 Offer Price : not more than HK$3.63 per Offer Share (plus brok rage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$2.91 per Offer Share (If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the low end of the indicative Offer Price range after making the Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$2.62 per Hong Kong Offer Share) 發售價 : 不高於每股發售股份3.63港元（另加1%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費， 須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）且預 期不低於每股發售股份2.91港元 （倘按發售價下調機制將發售價設為低於指示性發售 價範圍下限的10%，發售價將為每股香港發售股份 2.62港元） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招 股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 ✁ To: JY Grandmark Holdings Limited The Sole Global Coordinator The Joint Bookrunners The Joint Lead Managers The Co-lead Managers The Hong Kong Underwriters Applicants' declaration I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. 致： 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 獨家全球協調人 聯席賬簿管理人 聯席牽頭經辦人 副牽頭經辦人 香港包銷商 申請人聲明 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效 用」一節。 Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of 請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 20,000,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過20,000,000股股份） For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元 Name in English in BLOCK letters 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Family name or company name Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Sample Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） of all oth r joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 1) 1) 2) 2) 3) 3) Hong Kong address (in English) and tele hone no. (joint plicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人 的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項 認購申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名） 實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名稱及香港 地址) For internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong business registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong business registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港 身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關 號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效 性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:

the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and you exercise statutory control over that company,

then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而： 該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及

閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 1,000 3,666.58 40,000 146,663.18 900,000 3,299,921.56 2,000 7,333.16 45,000 164,996.08 1,000,000 3,666,579.51 3,000 10,999.73 50,000 183,328.98 2,000,000 7,333,159.02 4,000 14,666.32 60,000 219,994.77 3,000,000 10,999,738.53 5,000 18,332.90 70,000 256,660.57 4,000,000 14,666,318.04 6,000 21,999.48 80,000 293,326.36 5,000,000 18,332,897.55 7,000 25,666.06 90,000 329,992.16 6,000,000 21,999,477.06 8,000 29,332.63 100,000 366,657.95 7,000,000 25,666,056.57 9,000 32,999.21 200,000 733,315.90 8,000,000 29,332,636.08 10,000 36,665.80 300,000 1,099,973.85 9,000,000 32,999,215.59 15,000 54,998.69 400,000 1,466,631.80 10,000,000 36,665,795.10 20,000 73,331.59 500,000 1,833,289.76 15,000,000 54,998,692.65 25,000 91,664.49 600,000 2,199,947.71 20,000,000(1) 73,331,590.20 30,000 109,997.39 700,000 2,566,605.66 (1) Maximum number of Hong Kong 35,000 128,330.28 800,000 2,933,263.61 Offer Shares you may apply for. 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong doll rs; • not be post-d ted; • be made payable to "Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the • show your account name, which must back by a person authorised by the bank. either be pre-printed on the cheque, or The name on the banker's cashier order be endorsed on the back by a person must correspond with your name. If it is authorised by the bank. This account name a joint application, the name on the back must correspond with your name. If it is a of the banker's cashier order must be the joint application, the account name must same as the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the Receiving Banks: DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Address Hong Kong Island Head Office G/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central Queen's Road East - DBS Shop A, G/F, Jonsim Place, 228 Queen's Treasures Centre Road East, Wanchai United Centre Branch Shops 1015-1018 on 1/F & Shops 2032- 2034 on 2/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty North Point Branch G/F, 391 King's Road, North Point Hang Seng Bank Limited Branch Address Hong Kong Island Head Office 83 Des Voeux Road Central HK Wanchai Branch 1/F, Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester Road HK Kowloon Tsimshatsui Branch 18 Carnarvon Road Kln Kowloon Main Branch 618 Nathan Road Kln Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Branch Address Hong Kong Island Causeway Bay Branch Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments, 488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong Kowloon Ho Man Tin Branch G/F, Tsan Yung Mansion, No. 70 Waterloo Road, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon New Territories Tseung Kwan O Branch Shop 1025A, Level 1, Metro City Phase II, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories The Bank of E st Asi , Li ited Br nch Address Hong Kong Isl nd M in Branch 10 Des Voeux Road Central, Central haukiwan Branch G/F, Ka Fook Building, 289-293 Shau Kei Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan Kowloon 133 Wai Yip Street Branch G/F, 133 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Mei Foo Sun Chuen Branch Shop N57, G/F, Mount Sterling Mall, Mei Foo 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Monday, 25 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 28 November 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為1,000股香港發售股份，並為下 表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 1,000 3,666.58 40,000 146,663.18 900,000 3,299,921.56 2,000 7,333.16 45,000 164,996.08 1,000,000 3,666,579.51 3,000 10,999.73 50,000 183,328.98 2,000,000 7,333,159.02 4,000 14,666.32 60,000 219,994.77 3,000,000 10,999,738.53 5,000 18,332.90 70,000 256,660.57 4,000,000 14,666,318.04 6,000 21,999.48 80,000 293,326.36 5,000,000 18,332,897.55 7,000 25,666.06 90,000 329,992.16 6,000,000 21,999,477.06 8,000 29,332.63 100,000 366,657.95 7,000,000 25,666,056.57 9,000 32,999.21 200,000 733,315.90 8,000,000 29,332,636.08 10,000 36,665.80 300,000 1,099,973.85 9,000,000 32,999,215.59 15,000 54,998.69 400,000 1,466,631.80 10,000,000 36,665,795.10 20,000 73,331.59 500,000 1,833,289.76 15,000,000 54,998,692.65 25,000 91,664.49 600,000 2,199,947.71 20,000,000(1) 73,331,590.20 30,000 109,997.39 700,000 2,566,605.66 (1) 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份 35,000 128,330.28 800,000 2,933,263.61 最高數目。 以英文 正楷 填妥及簽署表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立 開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的認購申請將不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 以港元開出； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「鼎康代理人有限公司－景業名邦集團公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀 出；及 行授權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱 證 閣下姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓 必須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授 名╱名稱須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。 權的人士在支票背書。該賬戶名稱必須 如屬聯名申請，則銀行本票背面所示姓 與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申 名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 請，則賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人 名╱名稱相同。 的姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家收 款銀行分行特設的收集箱： 星展銀行（香港）有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 總行 中環皇后大道中99號中環中心地下 皇后大道東－星展豐盛理財中心 灣仔皇后大道東228號中華大廈地下A舖 統一中心分行 金鐘金鐘道95號統一中心1樓1015-1018號舖及 2樓2032-2034號舖 北角分行 北角英皇道391號地下 恒生銀行有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 香港總行 中環德輔道中83號 灣仔分行 灣仔告士打道138號聯合鹿島大廈1樓 九龍 尖沙咀分行 尖沙咀加拿芬道18號 九龍總行 旺角彌敦道618號 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 銅鑼灣分行 香港銅鑼灣軒尼詩道488-490號軒尼詩大廈 地下A舖至1樓 九龍 何文田分行 九龍何文田窩打老道70號曾榕大廈地下 新界 將軍澳分行 新界將軍澳欣景路8號新都城中心2期商場1樓 1025A號舖 東亞銀行有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 總行 中環德輔道中10號 筲箕灣分行 筲箕灣筲箕灣道289-293號嘉福大廈地下 九龍 偉業街133號分行 九龍觀塘偉業街133號地下 美孚新邨分行 美孚萬事達廣場地下N57號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 2019年11月25日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月26日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月27日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月28日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019年11月28日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招 股章程「如何申請香港發售股份 － 10. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」一節）。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application Who can apply 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying • must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. • If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. • You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: • • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • a connected person of the Company or will become a connected person of the Company imm diat ly upon completion of the Global Offering; • • an associate of any of the above; or • have been allocated or have applied for or indicat d an interest in any International Placing Shar s or otherwise participate in the International P acing. B. If you are a nominee You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) • using a WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For , and lodge more than one applic tion in your own na e on behalf of different beneficial owners. • C. Effect of completing nd submitting this Application Form • By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: • undertakeSampleto execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company and/or the Sole Global Coordinator (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the • Company, to execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong • Offer Shares allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of Association; • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the • Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Articles of Association; confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them;

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus a n d h ave o n l y r e l i e d o n t h e i n f o r m a t i o n a n d representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus; agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participated in the International Placing; agree to disclose to the Company, Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters and/ or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters or any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number of such Shares allocated to you under the application; authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria mentioned in the "Personal Collection" section in the Prospectus to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying;

understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;

(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and

or Application Form or by giving to HKSCC or to the Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. Power of attorney

If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.

Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares Sam ple

The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, 28 November 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$3.63 for each Hong Kong Off r Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the So e G obal Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, 2 December 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse.

If the Company decides to reduce the Offer Price by aking a Downward Offer Price Adjust ent (a reduction of up to 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Offer Price range), the Company will separately nnounce the fin l Offer Price no later than Monday, 2 December 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk nd the Co pany's website at www.jygrandmark.com .

Applications for Hong Kong Offer Sh res will not be processed and no allotment of ny Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close.

Irrespective of whether Downward Offer Price Adjustment is made, the Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the indication of the level of interest in the International Placing, the level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offer on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 in the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com. Results of allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/ Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites. If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part) If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all information required in this Application Form, you may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at shops 1712-1716 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 or such other date as notified by us. If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Share Registrar. If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, 4 December 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. No receipt will be issued for application monies paid. The Company will not issue temporary document of title. Refund of your money If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted in part only or if the conditions of the Hong Kong Public Offer are not fulfilled in accordance with the section "Structure of the Global Offering - Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus or if your application is revoked, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus. Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail. Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: "Applicants' declaration" on the first page;

"Warning" on the first page;

"If you are a nominee";

All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)"; and

"Refund of your money". The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Share" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: "How many applications can you make"; and

"Circumstances in which you will not be allotted offer shares". Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 程任何補充文件外，將不會依賴任何其他資料或陳 述； 甲. 可提出申請的人士 • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的任何人士必須年 • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席 滿18週歲並擁有香港地址。 賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥 3. 聯名申請人不可超過四名。 人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他各方現 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須由獲正式授權之高級 時或日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補 職員簽署，並註明其代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責； 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外且並非美籍人士（定義見美 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的 國證券法S規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 人士並無申請或承購或表示有意認購（亦將不會申 6. 除上市規則准許外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何 請或承購或表示有意認購）國際配售的任何發售股 香港發售股份： 份，亦無參與國際配售； 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 • 同意向本公司、香港股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、 益擁有人； 獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政 聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或 總裁； 彼等各自的顧問及代理披露彼等可能要求提供有 • 本公司關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後將成 關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的任何 為本公司的關連人士； 個人資料； • 上述任何人士的聯繫人；或 • 如香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， • 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請認購任何 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公 國際配售股份或以其他方式參與國際配售的 司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 人士。 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商或彼 等各自的任何高級職員或顧問概不會因接納 閣下 乙. 如 閣下為代名人 的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方 載條款及條件下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動， 法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」） 而違反香港境外的任何法例； 向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實 統參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名 陳述而撤銷； 義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 • 同意 閣下的申請將受香港法例規管； • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份 丙. 填交本申請表格的效用 不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名 及 閣下為其利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均 申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 身處美國境外（定義見S規例），或屬S規例第902條 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 第(h)(3)段所述的人士； • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 及╱或作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或彼等 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數 的代理或代名人），代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並 目較少的香港發售股份； 為按照組織章程細則的規定以 閣下名義登記 閣 • 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股 下獲分配的任何香港發售股份辦理一切必要事宜； 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的 • 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例 持有人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵遞 及組織章程細則； 方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請中排名首 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條 位的申請人發送任何股票及╱或任何退款支票， 款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔，除非 閣下已符合 • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時亦 招股章程內「親身領取」一節中所述的準則而親身 僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章 領取股票及╱或退款支票； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 聲明及表示此乃本人 ╱ 吾等為本身或本人 ╱ 吾等 為其利益提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申 請；

吾等為本身或本人 吾等 為其利益提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申 請； 明白本公司及獨家全球協調人將依據 閣下的聲明 及陳述而決定是否向 閣下配發任何香港發售股 份，及 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控；

（如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下 或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾 亦不會為 閣下的利益以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向 香港結算或 白表 eIPO 服務供應商發出 電子認購指 示 而提出其他申請；及

或 申請表格或向 香港結算或 服務供應商發出 而提出其他申請；及 （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 保證 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦將不會 以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向香港結算發出 電子認購 指示 而提出其他申請；及 (ii) 閣下獲正式授權作 為該其他人士的代理代為簽署申請表格或發出 電子 認購指示 。 丁. 授權書 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及獨家全球 協調人可按任何其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證 明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 預期發售價將於2019年11月28日（星期四）或前後釐 定。申請人須繳付最高發售價每股香港發售股份3.63 港元，連同1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與獨家全球協調人 （為其本身及代表包銷商）並無於2019年12月2日（星期 一）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會進行並將告失 效。 倘本公司決定運用發售價下調機制下調發售價（最 多 下 調 至 指 示 性 發 售 價 範 圍 下 限 以 下10%）， 則 本 公 司 將 在 不 遲 於2019年12月2日（星 期 一）於 聯 交 所 網 站www.hkexnews.hk及 本 公 司 網 站 www.jygrandmark.com上另行公佈最終發售價。 截止登記認購申請前，概不會處理香港發售股份的申請 或配發任何香港發售股份。 無論是否作出發售價下調機制，本公司預期於2019年12 月4日（星期三）在聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk及本公 司網站www.jygrandmark.com公佈協定發售價、國際 配售踴躍程度、香港公開發售申請水平及香港公開發售 分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及成功申請人的 香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）將於 上述網站公佈。 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份並已 提供本申請表格所需的一切資料， 閣下可於2019年12 月4日（星期三）或本公司公佈的有關其他日期上午九時 正至下午一時正，親身前往香港股份過戶登記處香港中 央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17樓1712-1716號舖）領取退款支票及╱或股票。 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不得 授權任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資 格派人領取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印鑑的 公司授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取時均須出 示香港股份過戶登記處接納的身份證明文件。 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及╱ 或股票，有關支票或股票將會立刻以普通郵遞方式寄往 本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港發售股份， 閣 下的退款支票及╱或股票將於2019年12月4日（星期三） 或之前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所示地址，郵 誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。本公司將不會就所付申請 股款發出收據，亦不會發出臨時所有權文件。 退回款項 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲 接納或倘香港公開發售的條件並未根據招股章程「全球 發售的架構 － 全球發售的條件」一節達成或 閣下的 申請遭撤銷，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款 （包括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，本 公司將不計利息向 閣下退回多收申請股款（包括相關 的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交 所交易費）。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份 － 14. 發送╱領取股票及退回股款」一節。 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」） 提出的申請 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示 申請香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程 不符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所載者為準。 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部 分在本表格由香港結算代理人簽署的情況下並不適用： 第一頁的「申請人聲明」；

第一頁的「警告」；

「如 閣下為代名人」；

「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及 保證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份 及簽署使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人的文 件除外；

「如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部 分）」；及

「退回款項」。

招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在 本表格由香港結算代理人簽署的情況下並不適用：

招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在 本表格由香港結算代理人簽署的情況下並不適用： 「閣下可提交的申請數目」；及

「閣下將不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董 事、高級職員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許 的最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代 表申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供 的任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請 人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任 何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請人或任何其 他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的任何損失或 損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料中 不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人 士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影 像、記錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整 性、合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement 3. Transfer of personal data This Personal Information Collection Statement informs Personal data held by the Company and its Hong the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong holders will be kept confidential but the Company Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: It is necessary for applicants and registered holders • the Company's appointed agents such as of securities to supply correct personal data to the financial advisers, receiving bankers and Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share overseas principal share registrar; Registrar when applying for securities or transferring • where applicants for securities request a deposit securities into or out of their names or in procuring into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. who will use the personal data for the purposes Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in of operating CCASS; delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong • any agents, contractors or third - party Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise service providers who offer administrative, render their services. It may also prevent or delay telecommunications, computer, payment or registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer other services to the Company or the Hong Shares which you have successfully applied for and/ Kong Share Registrar in connection with their or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund respective business operation; cheque(s) to which you are entitled. inform the • the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and It is important that securities holders any other statutory regulatory or governmental Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data regulations; and supplied. • any persons or institutions with which the 2. Purposes securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, The personal data of the securities holders may be accountants or stockbrokers etc. used, held, processed, and/or stored (by what v r means) for the following purposes: 4. Retention of personal data • processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, verification of com liance The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar with the terms and application rocedures set will keep the personal data of the applicants and out in this Application Form and the Prospectus holders of securities for as long as necessary to and announcing results of allocation of the Hong fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were Kong Offer Shares; collected. Personal data which is no longer required • compliance with pplic ble ws and regulations will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the • in Hong Kong nd elsewhere; Ordinance. registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the names of securities' holders including, 5. Access to and correction of personal data where applicable, HK CC Nominees; Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether • maintaining or updating the register of the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold securities' holders of the Company; their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and • verifying securities holders' identities; to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders ofSamplethe Company, such as dividends, and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right rights issues, bonus issues, etc.; to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. • distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries; All requests for access to data or correction of data • compiling statistical information and securities' should be addressed to us, at our registered address holder profiles; disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of • disclosing relevant information to facilitate the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for claims on entitlements; and the attention of the company secretary, or our Hong • any other incidental or associated purposes relating Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy to the above and/or to enable the Company and compliance officer. the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic and/or any other purposes to which the securities' application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of holders may from time to time agree. the above. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 和持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關 個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條 例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券 或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記 處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理及香港股 份過戶登記處提供準確的個人資料。

未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證 券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登 記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦可能妨 礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港發 售股份及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的股票及 ╱ 或退 款支票。

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何不準確 之處，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記 處。 目的

證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、 持有、處理及 ╱ 或保存，以作下列用途： 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、 核實是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列 的條款和申請程序以及公佈香港發售股份 的分配結果；

遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規；

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓 證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；

核實證券持有人的身份；

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如 股息、供股和紅股等；

分發本公司與其附屬公司的通訊；

編製統計數據和證券持有人資料；

披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及

與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的 及 ╱ 或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處能 履行對證券持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的 責任及 ╱ 或證券持有人可能不時同意的任 何其他目的。 轉交個人資料

本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處所持有關證券 持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其香 港股份過戶登記處可以在為達到上述任何目的 之必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露、獲取或 轉交（無論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 本公司委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款 銀行和海外股份過戶登記總處；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將 會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資 料；

向本公司或香港股份過戶登記處提供與其 各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、 付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第 三方服務供應商；

香港聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管 機構或政府部門或法例、規則或法規所規 定的其他機關；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何 人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會 計師或股票經紀等。 個人資料的保留

本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個人 資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個 人資料。毋需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷 毀或處理。 查閱和更正個人資料

證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登 記處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該 資料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和 香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理有關要求收取 合理費用。

所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程 「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司登 記地址送交公司秘書，或向本公司的香港股份 過戶登記處的個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Attachments Original document

