Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM
11/26/2019 | 06:23pm EST
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用辰林教育集團 控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年十一月二十七日( 星期三) 刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同 詞語。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法權區要約出售或徵求要約購買任何香港 公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內， 概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "A. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄六-送呈公司註冊處處長及 備查文件」內「A. 送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32 章《公司（清盤及 雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易 所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」） 及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited
辰 林 教 育 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporat d in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock code : 1593 股份代號 : 1593
Maximum Off r Price : HK$3.52 per Hong Kong Public Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
Total amount 總額
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本
HK$
港元
票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong
Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate)
香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不
適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in
(if any, in
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong
BLOCK letters)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
Busin ss Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please
d l te as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號
(1)
碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
(1)
(2)
English
Hong Kong address in English and tele hone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number of firstnamed
applicant only in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own
benefit if you do not co plete this section. Please provide
an ccount number or identification code for each (joint)
benefici
l owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項
認購申請將視作為
閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益
m
擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
a
LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address
in
Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱
及香港地址）
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格
*(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong
Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business
Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong
Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be
transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份
證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申
請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核
實申請表格的有效性。
(2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-
named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification
of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有
閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照
號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證
閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
• 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
• 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
CHEN LIN EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Stock Code: 1593)
(HK$3.52 per Hong Kong Public Offer Share)
NUMBER OF HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER SHARES
THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
2,000
7,110.94
40,000
142,218.84
600,000
2,133,282.62
4,500,000
15,999,619.68
4,000
14,221.88
50,000
177,773.55
700,000
2,488,829.73
5,000,000
17,777,355.20
6,000
21,332.83
60,000
213,328.26
800,000
2,844,376.83
6,000,000
21,332,826.24
8,000
28,443.77
70,000
248,882.97
900,000
3,199,923.94
7,000,000
24,888,297.28
10,000
35,554.71
80,000
284,437.68
1,000,000
3,555,471.04
8,000,000
28,443,768.32
12,000
42,665.65
90,000
319,992.39
1,500,000
5,333,206.56
9,000,000
31,999,239.36
14,000
49,776.59
100,000
355,547.10
2,000,000
7,110,942.08
10,000,000
35,554,710.40
16,000
56,887.54
200,000
711,094.21
2,500,000
8,888,677.60
12,500,000⁜*
44,443,388.00
18,000
63,998.48
300,000
1,066,641.31
3,000,000
10,666,413.12
20,000
71,109.42
400,000
1,422,188.42
3,500,000
12,444,148.64
* Maximum number of Hong Kong
30,000
106,664.13
500,000
1,777,735.52
4,000,000
14,221,884.16
Offer Shares you may apply for.
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK
tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and
not by way of personal cho ).
3.
Staple your cheque or banker's cashier
to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Public
Offer Shares
order
be accom anied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier
l
order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the
following require
ents:
p
The cheque
must
Banker's cashier order must:
ust:
•
be in Hong Kong doll rs;
•
not be post-d ted;
•
be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CHEN LIN
EDUCATION GROUP PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account P yee Only";
•
be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong,
account in Hong Kong; and
and have your name certified on the back by
a
a person authorised by the bank. The name on
• show your account name, which must either be
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on
the banker's cashier order must correspond
Sthe back by a person authorised by the bank.
with your name. If it is a joint application, the
This account name must correspond with your
name on the back of the banker's cashier order
name. If it is a joint application, the account
must be the same as the first-named applicant's
name must be the same as the first-named
name.
applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Name
Address
Central District
B/F-2/F, Wing On House,
本
(Wing On House) Branch
71 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai Yip Street,
Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
City One Sha Tin Branch
Shop Nos.24-25, G/F, Fortune City One Plus,
No.2 Ngan Shing Street, Sha Tin, New Territories
Tseung Kwan O Plaza Branch
Shop 112-125, Level 1, Tseung Kwan O Plaza, Tseung Kwan O,
New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
he
Friday, November 29, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov mb r 30, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
l
Monday, D c mb r 2, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your app ication is 12:00 noon on Monday, December 2, 2019. The application lists will beopenfrom 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather
conditions, as described in the s ction h ad d "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares
- 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the O ning of t Application Lists" in the Prospectus.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited
辰 林 教 育 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
partners, agents, advisors and any other parties involved in the
A.
Who can apply
Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be
representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
you have made the application have not applied for or taken up,
members' names.
or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed four.
indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a
Offering nor participated in the International Offering;
duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity,
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar,
and stamped with your corporation's chop.
receiving bank, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Sole Sponsor, the
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act)
or their respective advisors and agents any personal data which they
and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any
made the application;
Hong Kong Public Offer Shares if you are:
•
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
•
an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such
any its subsidiaries;
laws and none of the Company, the Sole Global Coordinator, the
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or
Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners,本the Joint Lead Managers, the
any of its subsidiaries;
the
Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisors will
•
a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the
breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance
Company or will become a connected p rson of the Company
of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights
you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using Globala WHITE or YELLOW
Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of Rule
immediately upon completion of the
Off ring;
and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the
•
an associate (as defined in the Listing Ru s) of any of the
Prospectus and this Application Form;
above; and
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not
•
have been allocated or have app ied for any Int
rnational
r scind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
Application
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong
Offer Shares or otherwise participate in the Int
rnational
Offering.
Kong;
•
r present, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the
B.
If you are a nominee
樣Hong Kong Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
ication for
Hong
r gistered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any
more
person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong
Kong Public Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic a
ication instructions
to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if
Public Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in
Application Form, and lodge
than one a lication in your own name
902 of Regulation S;
on behalf of different beneficial owners.
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
and
•
agree to accept the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for, or
C.
Effect of co
pleting and sub
itting this
Form
any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
By completing
nd sub
itting this Application For
, you (and if you are
•
authorize the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's
joint
pplic
nts, e ch of you jointly
nd severally) for yourself or as an
register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Public
agent or nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you act:
Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to
•
undert ke to execute
ll relev nt docu ents and instruct and
send any Share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund payment instructions
uthorise the Co
p ny
nd/or the Sole Global Coordinator (or its
and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for
gents or no
inees),
s gents of the Co
pany, to execute any
joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address
documents for you
nd to do on your behalf all things necessary to
stated on the application, unless you fulfill the criteria mentioned in
register
ny Hong Kong Public Offer Shares allocated to you in your
the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer
n me
s required by the Articles of Association;
Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund
•
gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies
Monies - Personal Collection" in the Prospectus to collect the
(Winding Up
Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the
Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
Articles of Association;
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form
person for whose benefit you are applying;
Sand agree to be bound by them;
•
understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have
rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether
only relied on the information and representations contained in
or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Public Offer
the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any
Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false
other information or representations except those in any supplement
declaration;
to the Prospectus;
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global
other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a
Offering in the Prospectus;
WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Global Coordinator, the
application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO
Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers,
Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any
the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees,
other person; and
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit ofanother person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on aWHITEorYELLOWApplication Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.
If you do not collect your Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares,
D. Power of attorney
your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) (where applicable) will
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company
be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before
and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept or reject your application at
Thursday, December 12, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. The Company will
of the attorney's authority.
not issue temporary documents of title.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Public
Refund of your money
Offer Shares
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Wednesday,
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares or if your
December 4, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer
application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your
Price of HK$3.52 for each Hong Kong Public Offer Share together with
application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC
1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and
If the offer price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will
the Sole Global Coordinator (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before
refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1%
Friday, December 6, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
trading fee) without interest.
Applications for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will not be processed
The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to Apply for
and no allotment of any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will be made
until the application lists close.
the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share
Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus.
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
of indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of
applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf
issued
and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first
of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares on Thursday, December 12, 2019
of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for
on the Company's website at www.chenlin-edu.com and the w bsite of
the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application
the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
total
Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not
apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Pub ic
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections
Offering and the International Offering wi
be subj ct to adjustm nt
•
"Refund of your money".
price
as described in the section "Structure of the G obal Off ring" in the
of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by
Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may r
a ocate
HKSCC Nominees:
Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Pub ic
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Pub ic
•
"Warning" on the first page;
Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18
•
"If you are a nominee";
by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than
ursuant
•
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing
to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum
number of
one regarding registration of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in
Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering
the applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the
following such reallocation will be 50,000,000 Shares, re resenting
applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Public
double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering and
Offer Shares;
20% of the total nu
ber of Offer Shares, and the final Offer Price shall be
•
"If your application for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares is
fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer
range (that is, HK$2.20
successful (in whole or in part)"; and
per Offer Sh
re) st
ted in the Prospectus.
The results of
lloc
tions nd the Hong Kong identity card/passport/Hong
The following sections in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public
Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed
Kong business registr
tion nu
bers of successful applicants under the
by HKSCC Nominees:
Hong Kong Public Offering will be vailable at the ti
es and date and
•
"How many applications can you make"; and
in the m nner specified the section he ded "How to Apply for the Hong
•
"Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer shares".
Kong Offer
h
res - 11. Public
tion of Results" in the Prospectus.
If your pplic
tion for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares is successful (in
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong
Investor Services Limited
whole or in p
rt)
m
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its
If you applyfor 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, you
related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents
may collect your
hare certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person
("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum
from the Hong Kong
hare Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor
extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or
ervices Limited at
hops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183
incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused
Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on
relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by
S
Thursday, December 12, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the
or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document
above websites.
or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must
communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection
with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes,
not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate
without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however
applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised
caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any
representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation
reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or
stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised
reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency
representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of
