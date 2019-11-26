Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 11/26/2019 | 06:23pm EST Send by mail :

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用辰林教育集團 控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年十一月二十七日( 星期三) 刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同 詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法權區要約出售或徵求要約購買任何香港 公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內， 概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "A. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄六-送呈公司註冊處處長及 備查文件」內「A. 送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32 章《公司（清盤及 雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易 所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」） 及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited 辰 林 教 育 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporat d in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 1593 股份代號 : 1593 Maximum Off r Price : HK$3.52 per Hong Kong Public Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 最高發售價：每股香港公開發售股份3.52港元，另加1%經紀佣金、 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退還） You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: Chen Lin Educ tion Group Holdings Limited 致：辰林教育集團控股有限公司 o ponsor 獨家保薦人 ole Global Coordinator 獨家全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 Sample I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申請程 in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the 序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」一節。 "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。請參閱 of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than 12,500,000 shares) 申請香港公開發 售股份數目（不超過 12,500,000 股股份） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： ................................................................................................. Date: 日期： ................. / ................. / .................. D 日 M 月 Y 年 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn Total amount 總額 (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 HK$ 港元 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不 適用者） 本 Names of all other joint applicants in (if any, in Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Busin ss Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please d l te as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號 (1) 碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） (1) (2) e 樣 (2) (3) (3) English Hong Kong address in English and tele hone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number of firstnamed applicant only in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） p Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not co plete this section. Please provide an ccount number or identification code for each (joint) benefici l owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益 m 擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 a ADDRE LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱 S 及香港地址） For Internal Use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 *(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份 證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申 請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核 實申請表格的有效性。 本 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照 號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 樣 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 e • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 l p m a S 樣 本 page l This is int ntionally left blank p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. CHEN LIN EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Stock Code: 1593) (HK$3.52 per Hong Kong Public Offer Share) NUMBER OF HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 2,000 7,110.94 40,000 142,218.84 600,000 2,133,282.62 4,500,000 15,999,619.68 4,000 14,221.88 50,000 177,773.55 700,000 2,488,829.73 5,000,000 17,777,355.20 6,000 21,332.83 60,000 213,328.26 800,000 2,844,376.83 6,000,000 21,332,826.24 8,000 28,443.77 70,000 248,882.97 900,000 3,199,923.94 7,000,000 24,888,297.28 10,000 35,554.71 80,000 284,437.68 1,000,000 3,555,471.04 8,000,000 28,443,768.32 12,000 42,665.65 90,000 319,992.39 1,500,000 5,333,206.56 9,000,000 31,999,239.36 14,000 49,776.59 100,000 355,547.10 2,000,000 7,110,942.08 10,000,000 35,554,710.40 16,000 56,887.54 200,000 711,094.21 2,500,000 8,888,677.60 本 12,500,000⁜* 44,443,388.00 18,000 63,998.48 300,000 1,066,641.31 3,000,000 10,666,413.12 20,000 71,109.42 400,000 1,422,188.42 3,500,000 12,444,148.64 * Maximum number of Hong Kong 30,000 106,664.13 500,000 1,777,735.52 4,000,000 14,221,884.16 Offer Shares you may apply for. 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal cho ). 樣 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares order be accom anied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier l order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following require ents: p The cheque must Banker's cashier order must: ust: • be in Hong Kong doll rs; • not be post-d ted; • be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CHEN LIN EDUCATION GROUP PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account P yee Only"; • be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, account in Hong Kong; and and have your name certified on the back by a a person authorised by the bank. The name on • show your account name, which must either be pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the banker's cashier order must correspond Sthe back by a person authorised by the bank. with your name. If it is a joint application, the This account name must correspond with your name on the back of the banker's cashier order name. If it is a joint application, the account must be the same as the first-named applicant's name must be the same as the first-named name. applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Name Address Central District B/F-2/F, Wing On House, 本 (Wing On House) Branch 71 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon City One Sha Tin Branch Shop Nos.24-25, G/F, Fortune City One Plus, No.2 Ngan Shing Street, Sha Tin, New Territories Tseung Kwan O Plaza Branch 樣 Shop 112-125, Level 1, Tseung Kwan O Plaza, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. he Friday, November 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov mb r 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. l Monday, D c mb r 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your app ication is 12:00 noon on Monday, December 2, 2019. The application lists will beopenfrom 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the s ction h ad d "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the O ning of t Application Lists" in the Prospectus. am S 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000 股香港公開發售股份，並 為下表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 辰林教育集團控股有限公司 （股份代號：1593） （每股香港公開發售股份3.52 港元） 本 可供申請認購的香港公開發售 股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售股份 應繳款項 香港發售股份 應繳款項 香港發售股份 應繳款項 香港發售股份 應繳款項 數目 港元 數目 港元 數目 港元 數目 港元 2,000 7,110.94 40,000 142,218.84 600,000 2,133,282.62 4,500,000 15,999,619.68 4,000 14,221.88 50,000 177,773.55 700,000 2,488,829.73 5,000,000 17,777,355.20 樣 6,000 21,332.83 60,000 213,328.26 800,000 2,844,376.83 6,000,000 21,332,826.24 8,000 28,443.77 70,000 248,882.97 900,000 3,199,923.94 7,000,000 24,888,297.28 10,000 35,554.71 80,000 284,437.68 1,000,000 3,555,471.04 8,000,000 28,443,768.32 12,000 42,665.65 90,000 319,992.39 1,500,000 5,333,206.56 9,000,000 31,999,239.36 14,000 49,776.59 100,000 355,547.10 2,000,000 7,110,942.08 10,000,000 35,554,710.40 16,000 56,887.54 200,000 711,094.21 2,500,000 8,888,677.60 12,500,000⁜* 44,443,388.00 18,000 63,998.48 300,000 1,066,641.31 3,000,000 10,666,413.12 e 20,000 71,109.42 400,000 1,422,188.42 3,500,000 12,444,148.64 * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份 30,000 106,664.13 500,000 1,777,735.52 4,000,000 14,221,884.16 最高數目。 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署申請表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 p - 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港公開發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨 立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的認購申請不獲接納： m 支票必須： l 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 辰林教育集團公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； S 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權 • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證閣下姓名╱名 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士 稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下姓 在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背 稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排a 面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的 名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家分 行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 名稱地址 中環永安集團大廈分行 本 香港德輔道中71 號永安集團大廈地庫至二樓 德福廣場分行 九龍九龍灣偉業街33 號德福廣場P2-P7 號舖 沙田第一城分行 新界沙田銀城街2 號置富第一城樂薈地下24-25 號 將軍澳廣場分行 新界將軍澳將軍澳廣場L1 層112-125 號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 樣 二零一九年十一月二十七日（星期三）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十一月二十八日（星期四）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十一月二十九日（星期五）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 e 二零一九年十一月三十日（星期六）- 上午九時正至下午一時正 二零一九年十二月二日（星期一）- 上午九時正至中午十二時正 l 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年十二月二日（星期一）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一 p 時四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況， 詳見招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份 - 10. 惡劣天氣對辦理申請登記的影響」一節。 m a S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited 辰 林 教 育 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application partners, agents, advisors and any other parties involved in the A. Who can apply Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, members' names. or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a Offering nor participated in the International Offering; duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar, and stamped with your corporation's chop. receiving bank, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Sole Sponsor, the 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/ Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or their respective advisors and agents any personal data which they and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any made the application; Hong Kong Public Offer Shares if you are: • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your • an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such any its subsidiaries; laws and none of the Company, the Sole Global Coordinator, the • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners,本the Joint Lead Managers, the any of its subsidiaries; the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisors will • a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance Company or will become a connected p rson of the Company of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using Globala WHITE or YELLOW Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of Rule immediately upon completion of the Off ring; and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the • an associate (as defined in the Listing Ru s) of any of the Prospectus and this Application Form; above; and • agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not • have been allocated or have app ied for any Int rnational r scind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; Application • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Offer Shares or otherwise participate in the Int rnational Offering. Kong; • r present, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the B. If you are a nominee 樣Hong Kong Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be You, as a nominee, may make more than one a ication for Hong r gistered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any more person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Kong Public Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic a ication instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if Public Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Application Form, and lodge than one a lication in your own name 902 of Regulation S; on behalf of different beneficial owners. • warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; and • agree to accept the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for, or C. Effect of co pleting and sub itting this Form any lesser number allocated to you under the application; By completing nd sub itting this Application For , you (and if you are • authorize the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's joint pplic nts, e ch of you jointly nd severally) for yourself or as an register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Public agent or nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you act: Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to • undert ke to execute ll relev nt docu ents and instruct and send any Share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund payment instructions uthorise the Co p ny nd/or the Sole Global Coordinator (or its and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for gents or no inees), s gents of the Co pany, to execute any joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address documents for you nd to do on your behalf all things necessary to stated on the application, unless you fulfill the criteria mentioned in register ny Hong Kong Public Offer Shares allocated to you in your the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer n me s required by the Articles of Association; Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund • gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies Monies - Personal Collection" in the Prospectus to collect the (Winding Up Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; Articles of Association; • declare and represent that this is the only application made and the • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form person for whose benefit you are applying; Sand agree to be bound by them; • understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether only relied on the information and representations contained in or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Public Offer the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false other information or representations except those in any supplement declaration; to the Prospectus; • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a Offering in the Prospectus; WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Global Coordinator, the application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, other person; and Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. If you do not collect your Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, D. Power of attorney your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) (where applicable) will If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept or reject your application at Thursday, December 12, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. The Company will of the attorney's authority. not issue temporary documents of title. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Public Refund of your money Offer Shares The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Wednesday, If you do not receive any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares or if your December 4, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your Price of HK$3.52 for each Hong Kong Public Offer Share together with application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and If the offer price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will the Sole Global Coordinator (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% Friday, December 6, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed. brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. Applications for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will not be processed The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to Apply for and no allotment of any Hong Kong Public Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close. the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus. The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") of indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of 本 applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf issued and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares on Thursday, December 12, 2019 of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for on the Company's website at www.chenlin-edu.com and the w bsite of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. total Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Pub ic Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections Offering and the International Offering wi be subj ct to adjustm nt • "Refund of your money". price as described in the section "Structure of the G obal Off ring" in the of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may r a ocate HKSCC Nominees: Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Pub ic • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Pub ic • "Warning" on the first page; Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 • "If you are a nominee"; by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than ursuant • All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum number of one regarding registration of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering the applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the following such reallocation will be 50,000,000 Shares, re resenting applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Public double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering and Offer Shares; 20% of the total nu ber of Offer Shares, and the final Offer Price shall be • "If your application for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares is fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer range (that is, HK$2.20 successful (in whole or in part)"; and per Offer Sh re) st ted in the Prospectus. The results of lloc tions nd the Hong Kong identity card/passport/Hong The following sections in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed Kong business registr tion nu bers of successful applicants under the by HKSCC Nominees: Hong Kong Public Offering will be vailable at the ti es and date and • "How many applications can you make"; and in the m nner specified the section he ded "How to Apply for the Hong • "Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer shares". Kong Offer h res - 11. Public tion of Results" in the Prospectus. If your pplic tion for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares is successful (in Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited whole or in p rt) m Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its If you applyfor 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Public Offer Shares, you related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents may collect your hare certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum from the Hong Kong hare Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or ervices Limited at hops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by S Thursday, December 12, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document above websites. or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of or reliability. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited 辰 林 教 育 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 本 全球發售 申請條件 參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及日後均毋須 甲 . 可提出申請的人士 對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 資料及陳述負責； 18 歲並有香港地址。 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人 2. 如 閣下為公司，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購，亦不會申請 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 或接納或表示有意認購國際發售的任何發售股份， 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員 也沒有參與國際發售； 簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 • 同意應本公司、香港證券登記處、收款銀行、獨家 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國籍人士（定義見 全球協調人、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席 美國證券法S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等各自的顧問及代 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任 理的要求，向其披露其可能要求提供有關 閣下 何香港公開發售股份： 及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的任何個人資 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 料； 益擁有人； • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或最高 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本 行政人員； 公司、獨家全球協調人、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管 • 本公司的關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨 理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商以及彼等各自的 全球發售完成後將成為本公司關連人士的人 任何高級職員或顧問概不會因接納 閣下的購買 士； l 要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所載條 • 上述任何人士的聯繫人（定義見上市規則）； 款及條件下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而 及 違反香港境外的任何法例； • 已獲分配或已申請認購任何國際發售股份或 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失 以其他方式參與國際發售的人士。 實陳述而撤銷； • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例管轄； 乙. 如 閣下為代名人 •樣聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港公開發售 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港公開發售股份申 股份不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣 m - - 請，方法是：(i) 透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算e下及 閣下為其利益申請香港公開發售股份的人 系統」）向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央 士均身處美國境外（定義見S 規例），或屬S 規例第 結算系統參與者）；或(ii) 使用白色或黃色申請表格， 902 條第(h)(3) 段所述的人士； 以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 丙 a • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但 數目較少的香港公開發售股份； . 填交本申請表格的效用 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示p閣下（如屬聯 • 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股 名申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港公開發售 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 股份的持有人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理以普 S • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 通郵遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請 及╱或作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或其 排名首位的申請人發送任何股票及╱或電子退款 代理或代名人），代表 閣下簽立任何文件及代 指示及╱或任何退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下承 表 閣下進行一切必需事宜，以按照組織章程細 擔，除非 閣下符合招股章程「如何申請香港公開 則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任何香港公開發售股 發售股份 14. 發送╱領取股票及退回股款 親 份以 閣下名義登記； 身領取」一節所述條件以親身領取股票及╱或退款 • 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例 支票； 及組織章程細則； • 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的 提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； • 明白本公司及獨家全球協調人將依據 閣下的聲 • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時 明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下配發任何香港公開 也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股 發售股份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢 章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或 控； 陳述； • （如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下 • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不 • 同意本公司、獨家全球協調人、獨家保薦人、聯席 曾亦不會為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格 賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等各自 或向香港結算或白表eIPO 服務供應商發出電子認 的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及 購指示而提出其他申請；及 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 方式立刻寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣 保證 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 下承擔。

士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會

以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認 如 閣下申請認購 1,000,000 股以下香港公開發售股 購指示而提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權 份， 閣下的退款支票及╱或股票（如適用）將於二零 作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請表格或發出電子 一九年十二月十二日（星期四）或之前以普通郵遞方式 認購指示。 寄往相關申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 丁. 授權書 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據。本公司將 本 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及獨家全球 不會發出臨時所有權文件。 協調人可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明） 退回款項 酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 釐定發售價及香港公開發售股份的分配 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港公開發售股份或申請僅部 分獲接納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款 預期發售價於二零一九年十二月四日（星期三）或前後 （包括相關的1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 釐定。申請人須繳付每股香港公開發售股份3.52 港元 0.005% 聯交所交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價， 的最高發售價，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交 公司將不計利息退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1% 經 易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與獨家全 紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交 樣 球協調人（代表包銷商）並無於二零一九年十二月六日 易費）。 （星期五）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會進行。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股 截止登記認購申請前概不處理香港公開發售股份的申 份 - 14. 發送╱領取股票及退回股款」一節。 請或配發任何香港公開發售股份。 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」） 本 公 司 預 期 於 二 零 一 九 年 十 二 月 十 二 日（星 期 四） 提出的申請 在 本 公 司 網 站www.chenlin-edu.com 及 聯 交 所 網 站 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表已發出電子認購 www.hkexnews.hk 公佈最終發售價、國際發售的認購 指示申請香港公開發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格 e 踴躍程度、香港公開發售的申請水平及香港公開發售 與招股章程不符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述 股份的分配基準。 者為準。 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配可按招 在不限制此段的一般性原則的前提下，本申請表格的 股章程「全球發售的架構」一節所載而調整。具體而 以下部分在香港結算代理人作為本表格簽署人的情況 p 言，獨家全球協調人可將發售股份自國際發售重新分 下並不適用： 配至香港公開發售，以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 根據聯交所發出的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘上述分 • 第一頁的「警告」； 配並非根據上市規則第18 項應用指引而作出，則於該 • 「如 閣下為代名人」； 分配後可能分配至香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多 • 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及 m 不得超過向香港公開發售所作之最初分配的兩倍（即 保證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港公開發 50,000,000 股股份）及發售股份總數的l20%，而最終發 售股份及簽署使申請人登記成為香港公開發售股 售價須釐定為招股章程訂明的指示性發售價範圍的下 份持有人的文件除外； 限（即每股發售股份2.20 港元）。 • 「如 閣下成功申請認購香港公開發售股份（全部 a 或部分）」；及 分配結果及香港公開發售所涉成功申請人的香港身份 • 「退回款項」。 證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼將於本招股章程「如何申 招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份」一節的以下部 請香港發售股份-11. 公佈結果」一節所指定的日期及時 分在香港結算代理人作為本表格簽署人的情況下並不 S 間按指定方式提供。 適用： 如 閣下成功申請認購香港公開發售股份（全部或部分） • 「閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 • 「閣下不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000 股或以上香港公開發售股 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關 份， 閣下可於二零一九年十二月十二日（星期四）或 本公司在上述網站上公佈的其他日期上午九時正至下 影響 午一時正，親臨香港證券登記處香港中央證券登記有 香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、 限公司領取有關股票及╱或退款支票，地址為香港灣 董事、高級人員、雇員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容 仔 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心17 樓1712-716 室。 領 許的最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人 取 閣下的股票及╱或退款支票。 或代表申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件 下提供的任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不得 代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服 授權任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並合 務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申 資格派人領取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印鑑 請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造 的授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取時均須出 成的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不 示香港中央證券登記有限公司接納的身份證明文件。 限於，該等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏， 或代表或任何其他人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取股票及╱或 資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄或複製品作出的任何依 退款支票，有關股票及╱或退款支票將會以普通郵遞 據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement 3. Transfer of personal data This Personal Information Collection Statement Personal data held by the Company and the Hong informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities Public Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of holders will be kept confidential but the Company the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong "Ordinance"). Kong) the personal data to any of the following: 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data • t h e C o m p a n y ' s a p p o i n t e d a g e n t s s u c h a s financial advisers, receiving banker and overseas It is necessary for applicants and registered holders principal share registrar; of securities to supply correct personal data to • where applicants for securities request a deposit the Company or its agents and the Hong Kong into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who Share Registrar when applying for securities or will use the personal data for the purposes of transferring securities into or out of their names or operating CCASS; in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share • a n y a g e n t s , c o n t r a c t o r s o r t h i r d - p a r t y Registrar. service providers who offer administrative, Failure to supply the requested data may result telecommunications, computer, payment or other in your application for securities being rejected, services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share or in delay or the inability of the Company or the Registrar in connection with their respective Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers business operation; or otherwise render their services. It may also • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other prevent or delay registration or transfers of the statutory regulatory or governmental bodies Hong Kong Public Offer Shares which you have or otherwise as required by laws, rules or successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of regulations; and share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/ or • any persons or institutions with which the e-Refund payment instruction(s) to which you are securities' holders have or propose to have entitled. 本 dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, It is important that securities holders inform the accountants or stockbrokers etc. Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar 4. R tention of personal data immediately of any inaccuraci s in the p rsonal data supplied. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar 2. Purposes will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to The personal data of the securiti s ho d rs may be fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were used, held, processed and/or stor d (by what v r collected. Personal data which is no longer required means) for the following ur os s: will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the • processing your a ication and r fund Ordinance. cheque/ e-Refund ayment instruction(s), 樣 where applicable, verification of com 5. Access to and correction of personal data with the terms and a iance Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether ication rocedures set out in this A licationlForm and the the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold P r o s p e c t u s a n d a n n o u n c i n g r e s u l t s o f their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offer to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company • c o p l i a n c e w i t h a p l i c a b l e l a w s a n d and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such regul tions in Hong Kong and elsewhere; requests. • p All requests for access to data or correction of data registering new issues or transfers into or out of the n es of securities' holders including, should be addressed to us, at the registered address where pplic ble, HKSCC No inees; disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of • int ining or updating the register of the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for securities' holders of the Co pany; the attention of the company secretary, or the Hong • verifying securities holders' identities; Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy • est blishing benefit entitlements of securities' compliance officer. holders of the such as dividends, Company, By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic rights issues and bonus issues; • d i s t r i b u t i n g c o m m u n i c a t i o n s f r o m t h e application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of Shares; the above. Company and its subsidiaries; • c o m p i l i n g s t a t i s t i c a l i n f o r m a t i o n a n d shareholder profiles; S • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 3. 轉交個人資料 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港公開發售股份的申 本公司及香港證券登記處所持有關證券持有人 請人和持有人說明有關本公司及香港證券登記處有 的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及香港證券登 關個人資料和香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱） 記處可以在為達到上述任何目的而必要的情況 條例》（「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 下，向下列任何人士披露或轉交（無論在香港 本 境內或境外）有關個人資料： 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券 款銀行和海外的主要證券登記處； 或承讓或轉讓證券時或尋求香港證券登記處的 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 服務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及香港證券 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人將會就中央 登記處提供準確個人資料。 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證 • 向本公司或香港證券登記處提供與其各自 券被拒或延遲，或本公司或香港證券登記處無 業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款 法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延 或其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三 遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港公開發售 方服務供應商； 股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關 支票及╱或電子退款指示。 或政府部門或法例、規則或法規另行規定 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤， 者；及 須立即通知本公司及香港證券登記處。 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任 樣何人士或機構，例如彼等的往來銀行、律 2. 用途 持有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途：l 4. 個人資料的保留 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票p╱電子退款 本公司及香港證券登記處將按收集個人資料所 指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格 需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公 料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或 佈香港公開發售股份的分配結果； 處理。

遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； m

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 5. 查閱和更正個人資料

用））的名義登記新發行證券或承讓或轉讓 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港證券登記處 a證券；是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和香港

核實證券持有人的身份； 證券登記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收 S • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如 取合理費用。

股息、供股和紅股等； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程

股息、供股和紅股等； 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的註冊地址

編製統計數據和股東資料； 送交我們的公司秘書，或向香港證券登記處的

披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 私隱事務主任提出。

與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的

及 ╱ 或使本公司及香港證券登記處能履行 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任 示，即表示同意上述各項。•e 師、會計師或股票經紀等。證券持有人的個人資料可被使用及以任何方式 及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用 途。 Attachments Original document

