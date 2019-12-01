Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM
0
12/01/2019 | 06:28pm EST
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Alphamab Oncology (the "Company") dated December 2, 2019 (the "Prospectus").
本申請表格使用康寧傑瑞生物製藥（「本公司」）於2019年12月2日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" section in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
✁
Stock Code : 9966 股份代號 : 9966
Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.20 per Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to refund)
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填寫及遞交本申請表格
Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting
的效用」一節。
this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
警告： 任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申
benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets
請。請參閱「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四
of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application
點。
Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 8,971,000 shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過8,971,000股股份）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪去不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪去不適用者）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide
an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁 有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請以正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
For internal use
此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business
Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification
of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 如申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY
(Stock Code: 9966)
(HK$10.20 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable
Hong Kong
payable
Hong Kong
payable
Hong Kong
payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
1,000
10,302.79
20,000
206,055.71
100,000
1,030,278.54
3,000,000
30,908,356.20
2,000
20,605.57
25,000
257,569.64
200,000
2,060,557.08
4,000,000
41,211,141.60
3,000
30,908.36
30,000
309,083.56
300,000
3,090,835.62
5,000,000
51,513,927.00
4,000
41,211.14
35,000
360,597.49
400,000
4,121,114.16
6,000,000
61,816,712.40
5,000
51,513.93
40,000
412,111.42
500,000
5,151,392.70
7,000,000
72,119,497.80
6,000
61,816.71
45,000
463,625.34
600,000
6,181,671.24
8,000,000
82,422,283.20
7,000
72,119.50
50,000
515,139.27
700,000
7,211,949.78
8,971,000(1)
92,426,287.82
8,000
82,422.28
60,000
618,167.12
800,000
8,242,228.32
9,000
92,725.07
70,000
721,194.98
900,000
9,272,506.86
10,000
103,027.85
80,000
824,222.83
1,000,000
10,302,785.40
15,000
154,541.78
90,000
927,250.69
2,000,000
20,605,570.80
Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may app y for.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK etters and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).
Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "HORSFORD NOMINEES LIMITED-Alphamab Oncology PUBLIC
OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must
back by a person authorised by the bank.
either be pre-printed on the cheque, or
The name on the banker's cashier order
be endorsed on the back by a person
must correspond with your name. If it is
authorised by the bank. This account name
a joint application, the name on the back
must correspond with your name. If it is a
of the banker's cashier order must be the
joint application, the account name must
same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's
name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited:
Region
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Des Voeux Road Branch
Standard Chartered Bank Building, 4-4A,
Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Aberdeen Branch
Shop 4A, G/F and Shop 1, 1/F,
Aberdeen Centre Site 5,
No.6-12 Nam Ning Street, Aberdeen
Kowloon
Telford Gardens Branch
Shop P9-12, Telford Centre,
Telford Gardens, Tai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay
Lok Fu Shopping Centre
Shop G201, G/F., Lok Fu Shopping Centre
Branch
New Territories
Maritime Square Branch
Shop 308E, Level 3, Maritime Square, Tsing Yi
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Monday, December 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
6. The latest time for lodging your lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday,SampleDecember 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY
康寧傑瑞 生物製藥
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
A.
Who can apply
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be
•
18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
members' names.
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a
•
duly authorised officer, who must state his or her representative
capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or
a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and not be a legal or natural person of • the PRC.
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules and guidance letters issued
by the Stock Exchange, or any relevant waivers that have been
granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for any Hong
Kong Offer Shares if you:
•
•
are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/
or any of its subsidiaries;
•
are a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any
of the above;
•
are a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru es)
of the Company or will become a core connected erson of
the Company immediately
upon completion of the Global
•
Offering; or
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an
•
interest in any International Offer Shares or otherwise
participate in the International Offering.
•
B.
If you are a nominee
You, as a nominee, may make more than one
pplic tion for the Hong
Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions
to HKSCC via Central Clearing and
ettlement
ystem ("CCASS") (if
you
are
a CCASS Participant); or (ii)
using
WHITE or YELLOW
Application Form, and lodge more than one application in your own name
•
on behalf of different beneficial owners.
Sample
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
•
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any
documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your name • as required by the Articles of Association;
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies
(Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the
•
Articles of Association;
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have
•
only relied on the information and representations contained in the
Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any
other information or representations except those in any supplement
to the Prospectus;
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Offering;
agree to disclose to the Company, our Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first- named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on this application, unless you are eligible to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;
understand that the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on aWHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
Power of attorney
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$10.20 for each Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done in the circumstance that the International Offering is undersubscribed or other than pursuant to the clawback mechanism as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation", the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than 35,884,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering).
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication of the level of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the b sis of llocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post (in English), the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.alphamabonc.com. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you may collect your share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person from: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712- 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers.
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
Refund of your money
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail.
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
"Warning" on the first page;
"If you are a nominee";
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)"; and
"Refund of your money".
The following sub-sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
"8. How many applications can you make"; and
"12. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer Shares".
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
3.
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders
of securities to supply correct personal data to the
Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share
Registrar when applying for securities or transferring
securities into or out of their names or in procuring the
services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your
application for securities being rejected, or in delay or
the inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Share
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their
services. It may also prevent or delay registration or
transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you
have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of
share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which
you are entitled.
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
2.
Purposes
Sample
The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,
held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for
the following purposes:
•
processing of your application
and -Refund
payment instructions/refund cheque, where
applicable, and verification of co
pliance with the
4.
terms and application procedures set out in this
form and the Prospectus nd
nnouncing results of
allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
•
enabling compliance with ll
pplic ble laws and
regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of
the names of holders of securities including, where
5.
applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Company;
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;
establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;
distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;
compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators and/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree.
Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to from or with any of the following:
the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banker and overseas principal share registrar;
where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and
any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.
Retention of personal data
The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
Access to and correction of personal data
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
All requests for access to data or correction of data should be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretary, or our Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;
disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 23:27:03 UTC