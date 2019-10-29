Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WORK RULES FOR THE RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 0 10/29/2019 | 07:32pm EDT Send by mail :

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) WORK RULES FOR THE RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS Article 1 In order to improve and standardize the rules of procedure and decision-making procedures of the Risk Management and Control Committee ("Risk Control Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company") and enhance the work efficiency and decision-making scientificity of the Risk Control Committee, these Work Rules are formulated in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of YCIH Green High-performance Concrete Company Limited ("Rules of Procedure for the Board") and according to the Company's management needs. Article 2 The Risk Control Committee, as a special committee under the Board, is responsible to and reports to the Board. The proposals of the Risk Control Committee shall be submitted to the Board for consideration and approval. Article 3 The Risk Control Committee is mainly responsible for supervising the overall risk management of the Company and controlling risks within a reasonable range to ensure that the Company is able to implement effective risk management plans and systems for the risks associated with the Company's operations. CHAPTER 2 COMMITTEE COMPOSITION Article 4 The Risk Control Committee shall consist of at least three directors. Article 5 Members of the Risk Control Committee shall be nominated by the Chairman, not less than one-half of the independent non-executive directors or not less than one-third of all directors, and elected by the Board. Article 6 The Risk Control Committee shall have a chairman to be responsible for convening and presiding over the meetings of the committee and presiding over the work of the committee. The chairman shall be elected by not less than two-thirds of the members of the Risk Control Committee and approved by the Board. Article 7 The term of office of the members of the Risk Control Committee shall be the same as that of the directors, and may be renewed upon expiration through re-election. If any member ceases to be a director of the Company or no longer qualifies as an independent non-executive director during his term of office, he/she shall automatically lose his/her membership in the committee, and any resulting vacancy shall be filled up by the Board in accordance with these Work Rules. 1 Article 8 Before the term of office of a member of the Risk Control Committee expires, he/ she shall not be removed from office without cause except that he/she is not allowed to hold office under these Work Rules or other laws and regulations. Article 9 The Board Office of the Company serves as the day-to-day working body of the Risk Control Committee and is responsible for the daily work liaison, organization of meetings, documentation preparation and file management of the committee. CHAPTER 3 TERMS OF REFERENCE Article 10 The duties of the Risk Control Committee include: to organize and carry out preliminary risk assessment on the Company's strategic decisions, major investment decisions, major financing decisions, major restructuring decisions, major asset disposal decisions, corporate merger and division decisions, organizational structure decisions and other risk-related matters, make minutes of Risk Control Committee meetings, and submit such minutes, together with relevant opinions and proposals, to the Board for consideration; to organize and formulate the Company's risk management measures in accordance with the basic rules for internal control, and supervise the implementation and effectiveness thereof; to assist the Board in preliminary risk assessment of the matters to be considered at board meetings, and prepare risk assessment reports accordingly; to perform risk assessment and analysis and study important findings of risk management and the management's response to such findings, on its own initiative or as delegated or instructed by the Board; to supervise the establishment of the Company's risk management system and the day-to-day risk management of the Company; other risk management duties as stipulated in the Basic Rules for Internal Control of Enterprises and the Listing Rules from time to time. Article 11 The Company shall provide funds and other resources necessary for the Risk Control Committee to perform its duties. In performing its duties, the committee should, if needed, seek independent professional advice at the expense of the Company. Article 12 At the request of the Chairman, the Risk Control Committee shall designate its chairman or, in his/her absence, another member or his/her authorized representative to attend the annual general meeting of the Company and answer questions thereat. 2 Article 13 The duties of the chairman of the Risk Control Committee include: to preside over the work of the Risk Control Committee; to convene regular meetings of the Risk Control Committee; to convene extraordinary meetings of the Risk Control Committee in special circumstances; to preside over the meetings of the Risk Control Committee; to organize the preparation of risk assessment reports; other duties and powers conferred by the Board and the Risk Control Committee.

CHAPTER 4 CONVENING AND NOTIFICATION OF MEETINGS Article 14 The Risk Control Committee shall meet at least once a year, and may hold an extraordinary meeting when it is considered necessary by the chairman or not less than two members. Article 15 A meeting may be held only when not less than two-thirds of the members are present. The meeting shall be convened and presided over by the chairman. If the chairman is unable to attend, he/she may authorize another member to preside over the meeting, failing which a member elected by not less than one-half of the members may preside over the meeting. Article 16 Each member of the Risk Control Committee may attend the meeting in person or authorize another member to attend and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. For each meeting, a member of the Risk Control Committee may only authorize one of the other members to vote on his/her behalf. Yet, a member being an independent non-executive director may only authorize another independent non-executive director member to attend and vote on his/her behalf. If a member of the Risk Control Committee fails to attend meetings of the committee in person or by proxy twice in a row, he/she shall be deemed to have failed to properly perform his/ her duties and the Board of the Company shall have him/her replaced. The Risk Control Committee may invite directors, supervisors and other senior management members of the Company to attend a meeting as observers. The observers may explain or comment on the matters discussed at the meeting, but may not vote on such matters. 3 Article 17 Before a meeting is held, the Risk Control Committee should give a five days' notice to all its members, and may notify them immediately in case of emergency. The notice of the meeting shall include the following: the date, place and convening method of the meeting; the agenda of the meeting; the contact person of the meeting and his/her contact information; the date of notice of the meeting. Article 18 Risk Control Committee meetings may be held in the form of on-site meetings, or by fax, by videoconferencing, by videophone or by phone, or by countersigning written documents. CHAPTER 5 MEETING DECISION-MAKING PROCEDURES Article 19 The Board Office shall, at the request of the Risk Control Committee, make preparations for decision-making of the committee, including sorting out relevant information and preparing relevant reports. Article 20 The Risk Control Committee shall hold meetings to review the reports submitted by the Board Office and submit the relevant reviewed materials to the Board for discussion. Article 21 Each member of the Risk Control Committee has one vote at a meeting of the committee. Resolutions made at such a meeting are subject to approval by a majority of all members. Article 22 Voting at a meeting of the Risk Control Committee shall be made by a show of hands, by poll, by means of communication or by way of countersigning. For each resolution, a member has three voting options: for, against and abstain. Where a member does not make a choice among the options or concurrently opts for two or more options, the chairman of the meeting shall ask him/her to cast his/her vote again. If he/she refuses to do so, he/she shall be deemed to have abstained; any member who leaves the meeting without casting a vote and does not come back shall be deemed to have abstained; in the process of voting on a resolution by countersigning, any member who raises no objection and does not sign it shall be deemed to have abstained. Article 23 Where matters in which a member of the Risk Control Committee has an interest are to be discussed at a meeting of the committee, the interested member shall abstain from attending the meeting. Such a meeting of the Risk Control Committee may be held only when not less than two-thirds of all its members are present as non-interested members, and resolutions of the meeting are subject to approval by more than half of the non-interested members. If the number of non-interested members present at the meeting is less than two-thirds of all members of the committee, the matters to be discussed shall be submitted to the Board for consideration. 4 Article 24 Any member of the Risk Control Committee who fails to attend a meeting in person or by proxy shall be deemed to have waived his right to vote at the meeting. Article 25 Where a meeting is convened on site, the chairman of the meeting shall announce the voting results forthwith; where a meeting is held by means of communication, the chairman of the meeting shall notify all members of the voting results on the day when the voting ends; where a resolution is voted on by countersigning, the Board Office shall send a scanned copy of the signed resolution to all members within the next business day after the countersigning is completed. CHAPTER 6 RESOLUTIONS AND MINUTES OF MEETINGS Article 26 For any matter discussed at a meeting, the Risk Control Committee shall form a resolution which shall be signed and confirmed by the members present at the meeting. Resolutions adopted at and voting results of any meeting of the Risk Control Committee shall be reported in writing to the Board for consideration on the next day after such resolutions are adopted. Article 27 Written minutes shall be made for each meeting of the Risk Control Committee and signed by the members present at the meeting and the meeting recorder, and the members present have the right to add explanations on their speeches at the meeting in the minutes. The meeting minutes shall include at least the following: the date and place of the meeting and name of the convener; the attendance of members in person and by proxy; the agenda of the meeting; the main points of speeches made by the members; the voting method and result of each proposal; other matters that shall be explained and included in the meeting minutes. Article 28 Resolutions, minutes and other relevant documents of the meetings of the Risk Control Committee shall be kept by the Board Office for a period of not less than 10 years in accordance with the Company's archives management measures. Article 29 All members and observers present at a meeting of the committee are obligated to keep confidential the matters discussed thereat, and shall not disclose the relevant information without authorization. 5 CHAPTER 7 ABSTENTION Article 30 Where a member of the Risk Control Committee or any of his/her close relatives or any company under their control has a direct or indirect interest in a matter to be considered at a meeting of the committee, the member shall disclose the nature and extent of such interest to the committee as soon as practicable. Article 31 In the case mentioned in the preceding article, the interested member shall explain the situation in detail at such a meeting and explicitly offer to abstain from voting. Article 32 The Risk Control Committee shall consider and resolve on the underlying proposal without including the interested member in the quorum. If the members attending such a meeting do not constitute a quorum following the abstention of the interested member, all members of the committee (including the interested member) shall resolve on the procedural issues regarding the submission of the proposal to the Board for consideration. Article 33 The minutes and resolutions of such a meeting shall clearly state that the interested member is not included in the quorum and has abstained from voting. CHAPTER 8 SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS Article 34 The Risk Control Committee shall publish its terms of reference on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company. Article 35 The term "not less than" referred to herein is inclusive of the figure being modified. Article 36 Matters not covered in these Work Rules shall be handled in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board. In case that these Work Rules contravene any laws and regulations promulgated by the state in the future, the Listing Rules or the Rules of Procedure for the Board as amended through legal procedures, the relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board shall prevail, and these Work Rules shall be amended accordingly, subject to the consideration and approval by the Board. Article 37 These Work Rules have been considered and approved by the Board of the Company and shall come into effect from the date of the Company's initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong. Article 38 These Work Rules shall be interpreted by the Board of the Company. 6 Attachments Original document

