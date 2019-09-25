Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form

Log in
09/25/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

Staple your

payment

here

請將股款

緊釘在此

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Topsports International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated September 26, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用滔搏國際控股有限公 司（「本公司」）於2019926日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。

Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或游說要約購買任何 香港發售股份。若無根據美國《證券法》登記或獲豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程 的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix V

  • Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

(the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄五－送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其 他文件已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登 記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結 算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。

Topsports International Holdings Limited

滔搏國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock code : 6110 股份代號：6110

Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.10 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)

最高發售價：每股發售股份10.10港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時 以港元繳足，可予退還）

You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請手續的進一步資料， 閣下應將本申 請表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格

To: Topsports International Holdings Limited

致： 滔搏國際控股有限公司

The Joint ponsors

聯席保薦人

The Joint Global Coordinators

聯席全球協調人

The Joint Bookrunners

聯席賬簿管理人

The Joint Lead Managers

聯席牽頭經辦人

The Hong Kong Underwriters

香港包銷商

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以

procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請手續。請參閱本申請表格「填寫及遞交本申請表格

Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting

的效用」一節。

this Application Form" section of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for the

警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填

benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets

寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。

of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application

Form" section.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：

Date 日期：

/

/

D

M

Y

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 46,510,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過 46,510,000股股份）

Total amount 總額

HK$

港元

Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名名稱（以正 楷填寫）

For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀

Broker No. 經紀號碼

Broker's Chop 經紀印章

Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票銀行本票號碼

Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn

(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字

Name in Chinese 中文姓名名稱

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）

Hong Kong identity card no./passport no./Hong Kong business

registration no.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼

照號碼香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

Sample

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in

Hong Kong identity card no./passport no./Hong Kong business registration no. of

BLOCK letters)

oth r joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的

所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名名稱（如有，以正楷填寫）

香港身份證號碼護照號碼香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

1)

1)

2)

2)

3)

3)

Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼，以正楷填寫）

Telephone No. 電話號碼

For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide

an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。

ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong

Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)

For internal use

此欄供內部使用

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

  • (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong identity card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong identity card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong business registration

number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong identity card

number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong business registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個人必須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身 份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體必須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關 號碼。該等香港身份證號碼護照號碼香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效 性。

  1. Part of the Hong Kong identity card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-
    named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退
    款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼護照 號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼護照號碼。
  2. If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
    • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
    • you exercise statutory control over that company,

then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 如申請人是一家非上市公司，而：

  • 該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及
  • 閣下可對該公司行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。

This page is intentionally left blank

此乃白頁 特意留空

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of

Amount

No. of

Amount

No. of

Amount

No. of

Amount

Hong Kong

payable on

Hong Kong

payable on

Hong Kong

payable on

Hong Kong

payable on

Offer Shares

application

Offer Shares

application

Offer Shares

application

Offer Shares

application

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

1,000

10,201.78

25,000

255,044.45

300,000

3,060,533.31

6,000,000

61,210,666.20

2,000

20,403.56

30,000

306,053.33

400,000

4,080,711.08

7,000,000

71,412,443.90

3,000

30,605.34

35,000

357,062.22

500,000

5,100,888.85

8,000,000

81,614,221.60

4,000

40,807.11

40,000

408,071.11

600,000

6,121,066.62

9,000,000

91,815,999.30

5,000

51,008.89

45,000

459,080.00

700,000

7,141,244.39

10,000,000

102,017,777.00

6,000

61,210.67

50,000

510,088.89

800,000

8,161,422.16

20,000,000

204,035,554.00

7,000

71,412.45

60,000

612,106.66

900,000

9,181,599.93

30,000,000

306,053,331.00

8,000

81,614.22

70,000

714,124.44

1,000,000

10,201,777.70

40,000,000

408,071,108.00

9,000

91,816.00

80,000

816,142.22

2,000,000

20,403,555.40

46,510,000(1)

474,484,680.83

10,000

102,017.78

90,000

918,159.99

3,000,000

30,605,333.10

15,000

153,026.67

100,000

1,020,177.77

4,000,000

40,807,110.80

20,000

204,035.55

200,000

2,040,355.54

5,000,000

51,008,888.50

  1. Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for.

2.

Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted

(and not by way of personal chop).

3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:

The cheque must:

Banker's cashier order must:

be in Hong Kong doll rs;

not be post-d ted;

be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED -

TOP PORTS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC OFFER";

be crossed "Account Payee Only";

be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank

be issued by a licensed bank in Hong

account in Hong Kong; and

Kong, and have your name certified on the

show your account name, which must

back by a person authorized by the bank.

either be pre-printed on the cheque, or

The name on the banker's cashier order

be endorsed on the back by a person

must correspond with your name. If it is

authorized by the bank. This account name

a joint application, the name on the back

must correspond with your name. If it is a

of the banker's cashier order must be the

joint application, the account name must

same as the first-named applicant's name.

be the same as the first-named applicant's

name.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Branch name

Address

Hong Kong Island

South Horizons Branch

Shop G13 & G15, G/F, Marina Square,

West Commercial Block, South Horizons,

Ap Lei Chau, Hong Kong

Wan Chai (Wu Chung House)

213 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai,

Branch

Hong Kong

Kowloon

194 Cheung Sha Wan Road Branch

194-196 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Sham Shui Po,

Kowloon

Yau Ma Tei Branch

471 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon

New Territories

Fanling Centre Branch

Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling,

New Territories

Metro City Branch

Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1,

Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

Yuen Long Branch

102-108 Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long,

New Territories

Tuen Mun Town P aza Branch

Shop 2, Tuen Mun Town Plaza phase II,

Tuen Mun, New Territories

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited

Branch na e

Address

Hong Kong Island

Centr l Branch

1/F., 9 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong

Kowloon

Kwun Tong Branch

Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center,

79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon

New Territories

Tsuen Wan Branch

G/F, 423-427 Castle Peak Road Tsuen Wan,

New Territories

5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, September 27, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

申請手續

1. 請使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股份數目須至少為1,000股香港發售股份， 並為下表所列的其中一個數目，否則 閣下的申請將不獲受理。

可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

股份數目

港元

股份數目

港元

股份數目

港元

股份數目

港元

1,000

10,201.78

25,000

255,044.45

300,000

3,060,533.31

6,000,000

61,210,666.20

2,000

20,403.56

30,000

306,053.33

400,000

4,080,711.08

7,000,000

71,412,443.90

3,000

30,605.34

35,000

357,062.22

500,000

5,100,888.85

8,000,000

81,614,221.60

4,000

40,807.11

40,000

408,071.11

600,000

6,121,066.62

9,000,000

91,815,999.30

5,000

51,008.89

45,000

459,080.00

700,000

7,141,244.39

10,000,000

102,017,777.00

6,000

61,210.67

50,000

510,088.89

800,000

8,161,422.16

20,000,000

204,035,554.00

7,000

71,412.45

60,000

612,106.66

900,000

9,181,599.93

30,000,000

306,053,331.00

8,000

81,614.22

70,000

714,124.44

1,000,000

10,201,777.70

40,000,000

408,071,108.00

9,000

91,816.00

80,000

816,142.22

2,000,000

20,403,555.40

46,510,000(1)

474,484,680.83

10,000

102,017.78

90,000

918,159.99

3,000,000

30,605,333.10

15,000

153,026.67

100,000

1,020,177.77

4,000,000

40,807,110.80

20,000

204,035.55

200,000

2,040,355.54

5,000,000

51,008,888.50

  1. 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。
  1. 請以英文正楷填妥及簽署表格。僅接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。
  2. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須隨附一張獨立開出的支票或一張 獨立開出的銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的申請將不獲受理：

支票須：

銀行本票須：

為港元支票；

不得為期票；

註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－滔搏國際公開發售」；

劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；

從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開

由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授

出；及

權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣

顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱

下的姓名名稱。銀行本票所示姓名

必須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授

名稱須與 閣下的姓名名稱相同。如

權的人士在支票背書。該賬戶名稱必須

屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面所示姓名

與 閣下的姓名名稱相同。如屬聯名

名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓名

申請，則賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請

稱相同。

人的姓名名稱相同。

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一 家分行的收集箱：

中國銀行（香港）有限公司

分行名稱

地址

香港區

海怡分行

香港鴨脷洲海怡廣場西翼G13G15號舖

灣仔胡忠大廈分行

香港灣仔皇后大道東213

九龍區

長沙灣道194號分行

九龍深水埗長沙灣道194-196

油麻地分行

九龍油麻地彌敦道471

新界區

粉嶺中心分行

新界粉嶺中心2D-EH

新都城分行

新界將軍澳新都城一期二樓209

元朗分行

新界元朗青山公路102-108

屯門市廣場分行

新界屯門屯門市廣場第二期商場2

中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司

分行名稱

地址

香港區

中環分行

香港皇后大道中91

九龍區

觀塘分行

九龍觀塘開源道79號鱷魚恤中心一樓5號和6號舖

新界區

荃灣分行

新界青山公路荃灣段423-427號地下

5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格：

二零一九年九月二十六日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月二十七日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月二十八日（星期六）－ 上午九時正至下午一時正 二零一九年九月三十日（星期一）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月二日（星期三）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正

6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019102日（星期三）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受限於當日的天氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香 港發售股份」一節「惡劣天氣對開始及截止辦理申請登記的影響」）。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

Topsports International Holdings Limited

滔搏國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

GLOBAL OFFERING

Conditions of your application

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and

A.

Who can apply

have relied only on the information and representations

1.

You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying

contained in the Prospectus in making your application

must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong

and will not rely on any other information or

Kong address.

representations except those in any supplement to the

2.

If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual

Prospectus;

members' names.

confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the

3.

The number of joint applicants may not exceed four.

Global Offering in the Prospectus;

4.

If you are a body corporate, the application

must be

agree that none of the Company, the Relevant Persons

signed by a duly authorized officer, who must state

and the White Form eIPO Service Provider is or will be

his representative capacity, and stamped with your

liable for any information and representations not in the

corporation's chop.

Prospectus (and any supplement to it);

5.

You

must

be outside

the

United

States

(within

the

undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for

meaning of Regulation

S) or are a

person

described in

whose benefit you have made the application have not

paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S and not be

applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and

will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for,

a legal or

natural person of the PRC (except

qualified

any International

Offer

Shares nor participated

in the

domestic institutional investors).

International Offering;

6.

Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply

agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share

for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you:

Registrar, the receiving banks, and the Relevant Persons

are an existing beneficial owner of Shares and/or a

any personal data which any of them may require about

substantial shareholder of any of its subsidiaries;

you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made

are a

director or

chief

executive of the

Company

the application;

and/or any of its subsidiaries;

if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your

are a

close

associate

(as

defined

in the Listing

application, agree and warrant that you have complied

Sample application;

Rules) of any of the above;

with all such laws and

neither

the

Company nor the

are a

connected person (as defined

in the Listing

R levant Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong

Rules) of the Company or will become a conn ct d

as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or

person of

the

Company immediate y upon

any action arising from your rights and obligations under

completion of the Global Offering; or

the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and

have

been

allocated

or

have applied

for

any

this Application Form;

International

Offer Shares

or otherwise

artici

ate

agree

that once

your application has

been accepted,

in the International Offering.

you may not rescind it because of an innocent

B.

If you are a nominee

misrepresentation;

You, as a nominee, may make more than one a

lication for the

agree that your application will be governed by the laws

Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application

of Hong Kong;

instructions to HKSCC via

Central

Clearing

and Settlement

represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand

that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will

System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii)

not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii)

using

a WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For

, and lodge

you and any person for whose benefit you are applying

more

than one

application

in your

own

na

e

on

behalf of

for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United

different beneficial owners.

States (within the meaning of Regulation S) or are a

C.

Effect of completing

nd submitting this Application

person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of

Form

Regulation S;

warrant that

the

information you

have

provided

is true

By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and

and accurate;

if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally)

agree

to accept

the Hong

Kong

Offer

Shares

applied

for yourself or

as an agent

or

nominee on

behalf of each

for or

any lesser

number

allocated

to you under the

person for whom you act:

undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct

authorize (i) the Company to place your name(s) on the

and

authorize the Company and/or the

Joint Global

Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any

Coordinators (or their agents or nominees), as agents of

Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you and such other

the Company, to execute any documents for you and to

registers as required under the Memorandum and Articles

do on your behalf all

things necessary

to

register

any

of Association of

the Company,

and

(ii) the Company

Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your name as

and/or

its agents

to send

any Share

certificate(s) and/

required by the Articles of Association;

or any e-Refund payment instructions and/or any refund

agree to comply with the Memorandum and Articles of

cheque(s) to

you

or the

first-named

applicant for joint

Association of the Company, the Companies (Winding Up

application

by ordinary

post at

your own risk

to the

and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of

address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled

the Laws of Hong Kong) and Cayman Companies Law;

the criteria mentioned in "- Personal Collection" section

confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and

of the Prospectus to collect the Share certificate(s) and/or

application

procedures

set out in the Prospectus and in

refund cheque(s) in person;

this Application Form and agree to be bound by them;

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

declare and represent that this is the only application

Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th

made and the only application intended by you to be

Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai,

made to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you

Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday,

are applying;

October 9, 2019 or any other place or date notified by us in the

understand that the Joint Global Coordinators may

newspapers.

reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering

If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection,

to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid

you

must not authorize any other person to collect for you.

applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and in

If you are a corporate applicant who is eligible for personal

accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued

collection, your authorized representative must provide a

by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other

letter of authorization from your corporation stamped with

than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules,

your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorized

the maximum total number of Offer Shares under the

representatives must produce, at the time of collection,

Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation

evidence of identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong

shall not be more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares. Further

Investor Services Limited.

details of the reallocation are stated in the section titled

If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share

"Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus.

certificate(s) (where applicable) personally within the time

understand that the Company, the Directors and the Joint

specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to

Global Coordinators will rely on your declarations and

the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary

representations in deciding whether or not to allocate any

post at your own risk.

of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may

If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares,

be prosecuted for making a false declaration;

your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) (where

(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant

applicable) will be sent to the address specified in your

that no other application has been or will be made for your

Application Form on or before Wednesday, October 9, 2019,

benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or

by ordinary post and at your own risk.

by giving electronic application instructions

to HKSCC

Refund of application monies

or through the White Form eIPO service or by any one as

If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your

your agent or by any other person; and

application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund

(if you are making the application as an agent for the

to you your application monies, or the appropriate portion

benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other

thereof, together with the related brokerage of 1%, SFC

application has been or will be made by you as agent for

transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee

or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by

of 0.005%, without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the

any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE

Maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the

or YELLOW Application Form or by giving

electronic

surplus application monies together with the related brokerage

application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have

of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange

due authority to sign the Application Form or give

trading fee of 0.005%, without interest.

electronic application instructions on behalf of that

The refund procedures are stated in the "Dispatch/Collection

other person as its agent.

of Share Certificates/e-Refund Payment Instructions/Refund

D.

Power of attorney

Cheques" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer

If your application is made by a person under a power of

Shares" section of the Prospectus.

attorney, the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators, as

Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC

the Company's agent, may accept or reject your application at

Nomin es")

their discretion and on any conditions they think fit, including

Wh re this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees

requiring evidence of the attorney's authority.

on b half of persons who have given electronic application

Price Determination of the Global Offering

instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the

The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Wedn sday,

provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with

those s

t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions

October 2, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the Maximum

in the Prospectus shall prevail.

Offer Price of HK$10.10 for each Hong Kong Offer Share

Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following

together with brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%

sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this

and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%. If the Offer Price is

form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:

not agreed between the Company, the Selling Shareholder and

"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;

the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of

"Warning" on the first page;

the Underwriters) by Wednesday, October 9, 2019, the Global

"If you are a nominee";

Offering will not proceed and will lapse. Applications for Hong

All representations

and

warranties under

the

"Effect

Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allot

ent of any

of

completing

and

submitting

this Application

Form"

Hong Kong Offer Shares will be

ade until the application lists

section,

except

the

first

one regarding

registration of

close.

Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and

Publication of results

nnounce the Offer Price, the level of

the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be

The Company expects to

registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

indication of interest in the Intern tion

Offering, the level of

"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is

applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of

successful (in whole or in part)"; and

allocation of the Hong Kong Offer

h res on Wednesday, October

"Refund of application monies".

9, 2019 on the websites of the Company at www.topsports.com.cn

The following sections in the "How to Apply for the Hong

and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. The results of

Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable

allocations and the Hong Kong identity card/passport/Hong Kong

where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:

business registration numbers of successful applicants under

"How many applications can you make"; and

the Hong Kong Public Offering will be available on the above

"Circumstances in which you will not be allocated Hong

websites.

SampleKong Offer Shares".

The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public

Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong

Offering and the International Offering is subject to reallocation as

Kong Investor Services Limited

described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering"

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its

in the Prospectus. In particular the Joint Global Coordinators shall

related

bodies' corporate, directors,

officers,

employees

and

have

the right

to reallocate Offer

Shares

from the International

agents

("Representatives") expressly

disclaim

and exclude

Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with

to the

maximum extent

permitted by

law any

liability

for

Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if

any

loss or damage

suffered

or incurred by

the

applicant or

such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18

any

other person or

entity

however

caused

relating

in

any

of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares

way

to, or connected with,

any

information

provided

by

under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation

or on behalf

of the

applicant

on

or

in connection

with

this

shall be not more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares. Further details

document or

any services provided

hereunder,

or

any other

on the circumstances under which the above guidance letter would

written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the

apply

are set

out in the

section titled "Structure of

the Global

applicant in

connection

with

this

document

or

any services

Offering" in the Prospectus.

provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any

If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is

errors or omissions in such information however caused, or

successful (in whole or in part)

the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any

If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares

reliance on such information or any documentation, image,

and have provided all information required by this Application

recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy,

Form, you may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share

completeness, currency or reliability.

certificate(s)

(where applicable)

from

Computershare Hong

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

Topsports International Holdings Limited

滔搏國際控股有限公司

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

全球發售

申請條件

甲、 可提出申請的人士

  1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的任何人士必須年滿18 歲並擁有香港地址。
  2. 如 閣下為商號，申請必須以個別成員名義提出。
  3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。
  4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權的高級人員 簽署，並註明其代表身份及加蓋公司印章。
  5. 閣下必須身處美國境外（定義見S規例）或為S規例第902 條第(h)(3)段所述人士，且並非中國法人或自然人（合資 格境內機構投資者除外）。
  6. 除非《上市規則》允許，否則下列人士不得申請任何香 港發售股份：
    • 股份的現有實益擁有人及或本公司任何附屬公 司的主要股東；
    • 本公司及或其任何附屬公司的董事或最高行政 人員；
    • 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人（定義見《上市規 則》）；
    • 本公司的關連人士（定義見《上市規則》）或緊隨全 球發售完成後將成為本公司關連人士的人士；或
    • 已獲分配或已申請任何國際發售股份或以其他方式 參與國際發售的人士。

乙、 如 閣下為代名人

閣下作為代名人可提出超過一份香港發售股份申請，方法 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 或(ii)使用白色黃色申請表格，並可以本身名義代表不同實 益擁有人提交超過一份申請。

丙、 填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用

閣下填寫及遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，則各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代 其行事的每名人士的代理或代名人：

  • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及或 作為本公司代理的聯席全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人）代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並代表 閣下處理一切 必要事宜，以便根據組織章程細則的規定以 閣下名義 登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份；
  • 同意遵守本公司的組織章程大綱及章程細則、香港法例 第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》及開曼群島《公 司法》；
  • 確認 閣下已閱讀招股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條 件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束；
  • 確認 閣下已接獲及閱讀招股章程，且提出申請時僅依 賴招股章程所載資料及陳述，且不會依賴招股章程任何 補充文件所載者以外的任何其他資料或陳述；
  • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；
  • 同意本公司、有關人士及白表eIPO服務供應商現時及 日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件） 的任何資料及陳述負責；
  • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並 無申請或認購或表示有意申請或認購任何國際發售股 份，亦不會申請或認購或表示有意申請或認購任何國際 發售股份，且並無參與國際發售；
  • 同意向本公司、香港證券登記處、收款銀行及有關人士 披露彼等所需有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的 人士的任何個人資料；
  • 倘香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司及有關 人士將不會因接納 閣下的購買要約或因 閣下於招股 章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件項下的權利與義務所 引致的任何行動而違反香港境外的任何法例；
  • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 而撤銷；
  • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管；
  • 聲明、保證及承諾(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦不 會根據美國《證券法》登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其 利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均身處美國境外（定 義見S規例），或為S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述人士；
  • 保證 閣下所提供的資料真實準確；
  • 同意接納所申請的香港發售股份或根據申請向 閣下所 分配任何較少數目的股份；
  • (i)授權本公司將 閣下的姓名名稱列入本公司股東 名冊及本公司的組織章程大綱及章程細則規定之其他名 冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持有人； 及(ii)授權本公司及或其代理將任何股票及或任何 電子退款指示及或任何退款支票以普通郵遞方式按 申請所示地址寄予 閣下或（如屬聯名申請）排名首位 的申請人，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔，除非 閣 下符合招股章程「－親身領取」一節所載親身領取股票 及或退款支票的條件；

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

  • 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申 請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請；
  • 明白聯席全球協調人可將發售股份由國際發售重新分配 至香港公開發售以應付香港公開發售的有效申請，以及 根據聯交所發佈的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘並非根據 上市規則第18項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有關重 新分配後香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過 186,040,000股發售股份。有關重新分配的進一步詳情， 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節。
  • 明白本公司、董事及聯席全球協調人將依賴 閣下的 聲明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股 份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控；
  • （倘申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或作
    • 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會
    • 閣下的利益以白色黃色申請表格或向香港結算 或通過白表eIPO服務發出電子認購指示而提出其他申 請；及
  • （倘 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證
  1. 閣下作為代理或為該人士利益或該人士或任何其他 作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色黃色申請表 格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示提出其他申請；及
  2. 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請 表格或發出電子認購指示

丁、 授權書

如 閣下的申請由獲有授權書的人士提出，本公司及聯席全 球協調人（作為本公司代理）可按其認為合適的任何條件（包 括要求出示授權證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。

全球發售定價

預期發售價將於2019102日（星期三）或前後釐定。申 請人須繳付最高發售價每股香港發售股份10.10港元，另加 1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交 易費。倘本公司、售股股東與聯席全球協調人（為其本身及 代表包銷商）並無於2019109日（星期三）之前協定發售 價，全球發售將不會進行並將告失效。截止登記申請前，不 會處理香港發售股份的申請或配發任何香港發售股份。

公佈結果

本 公 司 預 期 於2019109日（星 期 三）在 本 公 司 網 站

www.topsports.com.cn及聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk公佈 發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售的申請水平及香 港發售股份的分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接 納申請人的香港身份證護照香港商業登記號碼亦將於 上述網站公佈。

發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配視乎招股章 程「全球發售的架構」一節所述的重新分配而定。特別是， 聯席全球協調人有權將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香 港公開發售。根據聯交所發佈的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘 並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有 關重新分配後香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過 186,040,000股發售股份。有關以上指引信將適用的情況之進 一步詳情，載於招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節。

如 閣下的香港發售股份申請獲接納（全部或部分）

倘 閣下申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份，並已 提供本申請表格規定的全部資料，則可於2019109日 （星期三）上午九時正至下午一時正前往香港中央證券登記 有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17

1712-1716室）或本公司在報章上公佈的其他地點或日期，領 取 閣下的退款支票及或股票（如適用）。

倘 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取，則不得授權任何 其他人士代為領取。倘 閣下為公司申請人並合資格派人領 取，則 閣下的授權代表須提供加蓋公司印章的授權書領 取。個人和授權代表於領取時均須出示香港中央證券登記有 限公司接納的身份證明文件。

倘 閣下未於指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及或股票 （如適用），有關退款支票及或股票隨即會以普通郵遞方式 寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。 倘 閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港發售股份，則 閣下 的退款支票及或股票（如適用）將於2019109日（星期 三）或之前以普通郵遞方式寄往 閣下申請表格所示地址， 郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。

退還申請股款

若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 本公司將不計利息退還 閣下的申請股款或其適當部分連同 相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交 所交易費。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退 還多收申請股款連同相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交 易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費。

有關退款手續載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節 「發送領取股票電子退款指示退款支票」。

香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出 的申請

如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表已發出電子認購指示申 請香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程不符的 條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。

在不限制此段一般性的原則下，本申請表格的以下部分在香 港結算代理人簽署本表格時並不適用：

  • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」；
  • 第一頁的「警告」；
  • 「如 閣下為代名人」；
  • 「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節內所有陳述及保 證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份及簽署 文件使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人者除外；
  • 「如 閣 下 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 獲 接 納（全 部 或 部 分）」；及
  • 「退還申請股款」。
    招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港 結算代理人簽署本表格時並不適用：
  • 「閣下可提交的申請數目」；及
  • 「閣下不獲分配香港發售股份的情況」。

閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 香港中央證券登記有限公司及其有關連的法人團體、董事、 高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限 度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此 文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的 任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此 文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有 關或相關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論 如何造成的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括但不限 於該等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任 何其他人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、 影像、記錄或複製品，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠 性作出任何依賴。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

Personal Data

Personal Information Collection Statement

This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").

1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data

It is necessary for applicants and registered holders to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.

It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.

3. Transfer of personal data

Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following:

  • the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share registrar;
  • where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating
    CCASS;
  • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;
  • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and
  • any persons or institutions with which the securities

2.

Purposes

holders have or propose to have dealings, such as

their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers

The personal data of the securities holders may be h ld,

tc.

processed and/or stored (by whatever means) for the

following purposes:

4.

R tention of personal data

processing your application and refund cheque and

The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will

e-Refund

payment instruction(s), where

icab ,

keep

the personal data of the applicants and holders of

verification of compliance with

the

terms and

securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes

application procedures set out in

this

A lication

for which the personal data were collected. Personal data

Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of

which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with

allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

compliance with applicable laws and regulations in

in accordance with the Ordinance.

Hong Kong and elsewhere;

5. Access to and correction of personal data

registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of

the names of securities holders including, where

Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the

applicable, HKSCC Nominees;

Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their

maintaining or upd ting the register of securities

personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct

holders of the Comp ny;

any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong

verifying securities holders' identities;

Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable

establishing benefit entitlements of securities holders

fee for the processing of such requests.

of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and

All requests for access to data or correction of data should

bonus issues;

Sample

distributing communications from the Company and

be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in

the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus

its subsidiaries;

compiling statistical information and shareholder

or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the

profiles;

company secretary, or our Hong Kong Share Registrar for

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on

the attention of the privacy compliance officer.

entitlements; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating

By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic

to the above and/or to enable the Company and

application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of

the Hong

Kong Share Registrar to discharge their

obligations to securities holders and/or regulators

the above.

and/ or any other purposes to which the securities

holders may from time to time agree.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

個人資料

個人資料收集聲明

此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 及持有人說明本公司及香港證券登記處有關個人資 料及香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「條 例」）方面的政策及常規。

  1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因
    申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉讓或 受讓證券時或尋求香港證券登記處的服務時，必須 向本公司或其代理及香港證券登記處提供準確個人 資料。未能提供所要求的資料可能會導致 閣下的 證券申請被拒或延遲，或本公司或香港證券登記處 無法進行過戶或以其他方式提供服務。此舉亦可能 妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下已成功申請的香港發 售股份及或寄發 閣下應得的股票及或退款 支票。
    證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 即通知本公司及香港證券登記處。
  2. 用途
    證券持有人的個人資料可作以下用途及以任何方式 持有、處理及或保存：
    處理 閣下的申請及退款支票及電子退款指示 （如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格及招股章 程載列的條款與申請手續以及公佈香港發售股 份的分配結果；
    遵守香港及其他地區的適用法例及法規；
    以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 券；
    存置或更新本公司的證券持有人名冊；
    核實證券持有人身份；
    確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股
    息、供股及紅股等；
    分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊；
    編製統計數據及股東資料；
    披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及
    與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及 或讓本公司及香港證券登記處能履行對證券持 有人及或監管機構承擔的責任及或證券持 有人不時同意的任何其他用途。
  1. 轉交個人資料
    本公司及香港證券登記處會對所持有關證券持有人 的個人資料保密，但本公司及香港證券登記處可在 作上述任何用途屬必要之情況下，向下列任何人士 披露或轉交（不論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資 料：
    本公司委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀行
    及海外證券登記總處；
    （如證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統） 香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中央 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；
    向本公司或香港證券登記處提供與其各自業務 運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服 務的任何代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商；
    聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政
    府部門或法例、規則或法規另行規定者；及
    證券持有人與之有業務往來或擬有業務往來的 任何人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會 計師或股票經紀等。
  2. 保留個人資料
    本公司及香港證券登記處將按收集個人資料所需的 用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料，直至收 集個人資料的用途達成。無需保留的個人資料將會 根據條例銷毀或處理。
  3. 查閱及更正個人資料
    證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港證券登記處是否 持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關資料的副本及更 正任何不準確資料。本公司及香港證券登記處有權 就處理該等要求收取合理費用。
    所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址 送交公司秘書，或向香港證券登記處的私隱事務主 任提出。

閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:52:05 UTC
