Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Topsports International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated September 26, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用滔搏國際控股有限公 司（「本公司」）於2019年9月26日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或游說要約購買任何 香港發售股份。若無根據美國《證券法》登記或獲豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程 的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix V Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄五－送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其 他文件已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登 記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結 算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 Topsports International Holdings Limited 滔搏國際控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） ✁ Stock code : 6110 股份代號：6110 Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.10 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 最高發售價：每股發售股份10.10港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時 以港元繳足，可予退還） You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請手續的進一步資料， 閣下應將本申 請表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: Topsports International Holdings Limited 致： 滔搏國際控股有限公司 The Joint ponsors 聯席保薦人 The Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 The Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 The Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請手續。請參閱本申請表格「填寫及遞交本申請表格 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting 的效用」一節。 this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填 benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 46,510,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過 46,510,000股股份） Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（以正 楷填寫） For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節） 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Family name or company name Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong identity card no./passport no./Hong Kong business registration no.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Sample Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in Hong Kong identity card no./passport no./Hong Kong business registration no. of BLOCK letters) oth r joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，以正楷填寫） 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 1) 1) 2) 2) 3) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼，以正楷填寫） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址) For internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong identity card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong identity card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong business registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong identity card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong business registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個人必須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身 份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體必須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關 號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效 性。 Part of the Hong Kong identity card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-

named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退

款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照 號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼。 If an application is made by an unlisted company and: the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 如申請人是一家非上市公司，而： 該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及

閣下可對該公司行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 1,000 10,201.78 25,000 255,044.45 300,000 3,060,533.31 6,000,000 61,210,666.20 2,000 20,403.56 30,000 306,053.33 400,000 4,080,711.08 7,000,000 71,412,443.90 3,000 30,605.34 35,000 357,062.22 500,000 5,100,888.85 8,000,000 81,614,221.60 4,000 40,807.11 40,000 408,071.11 600,000 6,121,066.62 9,000,000 91,815,999.30 5,000 51,008.89 45,000 459,080.00 700,000 7,141,244.39 10,000,000 102,017,777.00 6,000 61,210.67 50,000 510,088.89 800,000 8,161,422.16 20,000,000 204,035,554.00 7,000 71,412.45 60,000 612,106.66 900,000 9,181,599.93 30,000,000 306,053,331.00 8,000 81,614.22 70,000 714,124.44 1,000,000 10,201,777.70 40,000,000 408,071,108.00 9,000 91,816.00 80,000 816,142.22 2,000,000 20,403,555.40 46,510,000(1) 474,484,680.83 10,000 102,017.78 90,000 918,159.99 3,000,000 30,605,333.10 15,000 153,026.67 100,000 1,020,177.77 4,000,000 40,807,110.80 20,000 204,035.55 200,000 2,040,355.54 5,000,000 51,008,888.50 Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for. 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong doll rs; • not be post-d ted; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOP PORTS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the • show your account name, which must back by a person authorized by the bank. either be pre-printed on the cheque, or The name on the banker's cashier order be endorsed on the back by a person must correspond with your name. If it is authorized by the bank. This account name a joint application, the name on the back must correspond with your name. If it is a of the banker's cashier order must be the joint application, the account name must same as the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Branch name Address Hong Kong Island South Horizons Branch Shop G13 & G15, G/F, Marina Square, West Commercial Block, South Horizons, Ap Lei Chau, Hong Kong Wan Chai (Wu Chung House) 213 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Branch Hong Kong Kowloon 194 Cheung Sha Wan Road Branch 194-196 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon Yau Ma Tei Branch 471 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon New Territories Fanling Centre Branch Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling, New Territories Metro City Branch Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories Yuen Long Branch 102-108 Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long, New Territories Tuen Mun Town P aza Branch Shop 2, Tuen Mun Town Plaza phase II, Tuen Mun, New Territories Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Branch na e Address Hong Kong Island Centr l Branch 1/F., 9 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong Kowloon Kwun Tong Branch Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center, 79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon New Territories Tsuen Wan Branch G/F, 423-427 Castle Peak Road Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 請使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股份數目須至少為1,000股香港發售股份， 並為下表所列的其中一個數目，否則 閣下的申請將不獲受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 1,000 10,201.78 25,000 255,044.45 300,000 3,060,533.31 6,000,000 61,210,666.20 2,000 20,403.56 30,000 306,053.33 400,000 4,080,711.08 7,000,000 71,412,443.90 3,000 30,605.34 35,000 357,062.22 500,000 5,100,888.85 8,000,000 81,614,221.60 4,000 40,807.11 40,000 408,071.11 600,000 6,121,066.62 9,000,000 91,815,999.30 5,000 51,008.89 45,000 459,080.00 700,000 7,141,244.39 10,000,000 102,017,777.00 6,000 61,210.67 50,000 510,088.89 800,000 8,161,422.16 20,000,000 204,035,554.00 7,000 71,412.45 60,000 612,106.66 900,000 9,181,599.93 30,000,000 306,053,331.00 8,000 81,614.22 70,000 714,124.44 1,000,000 10,201,777.70 40,000,000 408,071,108.00 9,000 91,816.00 80,000 816,142.22 2,000,000 20,403,555.40 46,510,000(1) 474,484,680.83 10,000 102,017.78 90,000 918,159.99 3,000,000 30,605,333.10 15,000 153,026.67 100,000 1,020,177.77 4,000,000 40,807,110.80 20,000 204,035.55 200,000 2,040,355.54 5,000,000 51,008,888.50 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。 請以英文正楷填妥及簽署表格。僅接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須隨附一張獨立開出的支票或一張 獨立開出的銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的申請將不獲受理： 支票須： 銀行本票須： • 為港元支票； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－滔搏國際公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開 • 由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授 出；及 權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱 下的姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱ 必須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授 名稱須與 閣下的姓名╱名稱相同。如 權的人士在支票背書。該賬戶名稱必須 屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面所示姓名╱ 與 閣下的姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名 名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓名╱名 申請，則賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請 稱相同。 人的姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一 家分行的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 分行名稱 地址 香港區 海怡分行 香港鴨脷洲海怡廣場西翼G13及G15號舖 灣仔胡忠大廈分行 香港灣仔皇后大道東213號 九龍區 長沙灣道194號分行 九龍深水埗長沙灣道194-196號 油麻地分行 九龍油麻地彌敦道471號 新界區 粉嶺中心分行 新界粉嶺中心2D-E及H號 新都城分行 新界將軍澳新都城一期二樓209號 元朗分行 新界元朗青山公路102-108號 屯門市廣場分行 新界屯門屯門市廣場第二期商場2號 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 分行名稱 地址 香港區 中環分行 香港皇后大道中9號1樓 九龍區 觀塘分行 九龍觀塘開源道79號鱷魚恤中心一樓5號和6號舖 新界區 荃灣分行 新界青山公路荃灣段423-427號地下 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 二零一九年九月二十六日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月二十七日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月二十八日（星期六）－ 上午九時正至下午一時正 二零一九年九月三十日（星期一）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月二日（星期三）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019年10月2日（星期三）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受限於當日的天氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香 港發售股份」一節「惡劣天氣對開始及截止辦理申請登記的影響」）。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Topsports International Holdings Limited 滔搏國際控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and A. Who can apply have relied only on the information and representations 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying contained in the Prospectus in making your application must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong and will not rely on any other information or Kong address. representations except those in any supplement to the 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual Prospectus; members' names. • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. Global Offering in the Prospectus; 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be • agree that none of the Company, the Relevant Persons signed by a duly authorized officer, who must state and the White Form eIPO Service Provider is or will be his representative capacity, and stamped with your liable for any information and representations not in the corporation's chop. Prospectus (and any supplement to it); 5. You must be outside the United States (within the • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for meaning of Regulation S) or are a person described in whose benefit you have made the application have not paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S and not be applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, a legal or natural person of the PRC (except qualified any International Offer Shares nor participated in the domestic institutional investors). International Offering; 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you: Registrar, the receiving banks, and the Relevant Persons • are an existing beneficial owner of Shares and/or a any personal data which any of them may require about substantial shareholder of any of its subsidiaries; you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made • are a director or chief executive of the Company the application; and/or any of its subsidiaries; • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your • are a close associate (as defined in the Listing application, agree and warrant that you have complied Sample application; Rules) of any of the above; with all such laws and neither the Company nor the • are a connected person (as defined in the Listing R levant Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong Rules) of the Company or will become a conn ct d as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or person of the Company immediate y upon any action arising from your rights and obligations under completion of the Global Offering; or the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and • have been allocated or have applied for any this Application Form; International Offer Shares or otherwise artici ate • agree that once your application has been accepted, in the International Offering. you may not rescind it because of an innocent B. If you are a nominee misrepresentation; You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the • agree that your application will be governed by the laws Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application of Hong Kong; instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For , and lodge you and any person for whose benefit you are applying more than one application in your own na e on behalf of for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United different beneficial owners. States (within the meaning of Regulation S) or are a C. Effect of completing nd submitting this Application person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Form Regulation S; • warrant that the information you have provided is true By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and and accurate; if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for yourself or as an agent or nominee on behalf of each for or any lesser number allocated to you under the person for whom you act: • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct • authorize (i) the Company to place your name(s) on the and authorize the Company and/or the Joint Global Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Coordinators (or their agents or nominees), as agents of Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you and such other the Company, to execute any documents for you and to registers as required under the Memorandum and Articles do on your behalf all things necessary to register any of Association of the Company, and (ii) the Company Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in your name as and/or its agents to send any Share certificate(s) and/ required by the Articles of Association; or any e-Refund payment instructions and/or any refund • agree to comply with the Memorandum and Articles of cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint Association of the Company, the Companies (Winding Up application by ordinary post at your own risk to the and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the Laws of Hong Kong) and Cayman Companies Law; the criteria mentioned in "- Personal Collection" section • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and of the Prospectus to collect the Share certificate(s) and/or application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in refund cheque(s) in person; this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name • declare and represent that this is the only application Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th made and the only application intended by you to be Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, made to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, • are applying; October 9, 2019 or any other place or date notified by us in the understand that the Joint Global Coordinators may newspapers. reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid you must not authorize any other person to collect for you. applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and in If you are a corporate applicant who is eligible for personal accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued collection, your authorized representative must provide a by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other letter of authorization from your corporation stamped with than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorized the maximum total number of Offer Shares under the representatives must produce, at the time of collection, Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation evidence of identity acceptable to Computershare Hong Kong shall not be more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares. Further Investor Services Limited. details of the reallocation are stated in the section titled If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share • "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. certificate(s) (where applicable) personally within the time understand that the Company, the Directors and the Joint specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to Global Coordinators will rely on your declarations and the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary representations in deciding whether or not to allocate any post at your own risk. of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, • be prosecuted for making a false declaration; your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) (where (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant applicable) will be sent to the address specified in your that no other application has been or will be made for your Application Form on or before Wednesday, October 9, 2019, benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by ordinary post and at your own risk. by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC Refund of application monies or through the White Form eIPO service or by any one as If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your • your agent or by any other person; and application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund (if you are making the application as an agent for the to you your application monies, or the appropriate portion benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other thereof, together with the related brokerage of 1%, SFC application has been or will be made by you as agent for transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by of 0.005%, without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE Maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic surplus application monies together with the related brokerage application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange due authority to sign the Application Form or give trading fee of 0.005%, without interest. electronic application instructions on behalf of that The refund procedures are stated in the "Dispatch/Collection other person as its agent. of Share Certificates/e-Refund Payment Instructions/Refund D. Power of attorney Cheques" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer If your application is made by a person under a power of Shares" section of the Prospectus. attorney, the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators, as Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC the Company's agent, may accept or reject your application at Nomin es") their discretion and on any conditions they think fit, including Wh re this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees requiring evidence of the attorney's authority. on b half of persons who have given electronic application Price Determination of the Global Offering instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Wedn sday, provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions October 2, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the Maximum in the Prospectus shall prevail. Offer Price of HK$10.10 for each Hong Kong Offer Share Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following together with brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%. If the Offer Price is form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: not agreed between the Company, the Selling Shareholder and • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of • "Warning" on the first page; the Underwriters) by Wednesday, October 9, 2019, the Global • "If you are a nominee"; Offering will not proceed and will lapse. Applications for Hong • All representations and warranties under the "Effect Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allot ent of any of completing and submitting this Application Form" Hong Kong Offer Shares will be ade until the application lists section, except the first one regarding registration of close. Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and Publication of results nnounce the Offer Price, the level of the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be The Company expects to • registered as the holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; indication of interest in the Intern tion Offering, the level of "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of • successful (in whole or in part)"; and allocation of the Hong Kong Offer h res on Wednesday, October "Refund of application monies". 9, 2019 on the websites of the Company at www.topsports.com.cn The following sections in the "How to Apply for the Hong and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. The results of Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus are inapplicable allocations and the Hong Kong identity card/passport/Hong Kong where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: business registration numbers of successful applicants under • "How many applications can you make"; and the Hong Kong Public Offering will be available on the above • "Circumstances in which you will not be allocated Hong websites. SampleKong Offer Shares". The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Offering and the International Offering is subject to reallocation as Kong Investor Services Limited described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its in the Prospectus. In particular the Joint Global Coordinators shall related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and have the right to reallocate Offer Shares from the International agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 any other person or entity however caused relating in any of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares way to, or connected with, any information provided by under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this shall be not more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares. Further details document or any services provided hereunder, or any other on the circumstances under which the above guidance letter would written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the apply are set out in the section titled "Structure of the Global applicant in connection with this document or any services Offering" in the Prospectus. provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is errors or omissions in such information however caused, or successful (in whole or in part) the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares reliance on such information or any documentation, image, and have provided all information required by this Application recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, Form, you may collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share completeness, currency or reliability. certificate(s) (where applicable) from Computershare Hong 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Topsports International Holdings Limited 滔搏國際控股有限公司 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 甲、 可提出申請的人士 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的任何人士必須年滿 18 歲並擁有香港地址。 如 閣下為商號，申請必須以個別成員名義提出。 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權的高級人員 簽署，並註明其代表身份及加蓋公司印章。 閣下必須身處美國境外（定義見 S 規例）或為 S 規例第 902 條第 (h)(3) 段所述人士，且並非中國法人或自然人（合資 格境內機構投資者除外）。 除非《上市規則》允許，否則下列人士不得申請任何香 港發售股份： 股份的現有實益擁有人及 ╱ 或本公司任何附屬公 司的主要股東；

或本公司任何附屬公 司的主要股東； 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司的董事或最高行政 人員；

或其任何附屬公司的董事或最高行政 人員； 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人（定義見《上市規 則》）；

本公司的關連人士（定義見《上市規則》）或緊隨全 球發售完成後將成為本公司關連人士的人士；或

已獲分配或已申請任何國際發售股份或以其他方式 參與國際發售的人士。 乙、 如 閣下為代名人 閣下作為代名人可提出超過一份香港發售股份申請，方法 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格，並可以本身名義代表不同實 益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 丙、 填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用 閣下填寫及遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，則各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代 其行事的每名人士的代理或代名人： 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及 ╱ 或 作為本公司代理的聯席全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人）代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並代表 閣下處理一切 必要事宜，以便根據組織章程細則的規定以 閣下名義 登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份；

或 作為本公司代理的聯席全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人）代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並代表 閣下處理一切 必要事宜，以便根據組織章程細則的規定以 閣下名義 登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份； 同意遵守本公司的組織章程大綱及章程細則、香港法例 第 32 章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》及開曼群島《公 司法》；

章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》及開曼群島《公 司法》； 確認 閣下已閱讀招股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條 件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束； 確認 閣下已接獲及閱讀招股章程，且提出申請時僅依 賴招股章程所載資料及陳述，且不會依賴招股章程任何 補充文件所載者以外的任何其他資料或陳述；

確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；

同意本公司、有關人士及 白表 eIPO 服務供應商現時及 日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件） 的任何資料及陳述負責；

服務供應商現時及 日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件） 的任何資料及陳述負責； 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並 無申請或認購或表示有意申請或認購任何國際發售股 份，亦不會申請或認購或表示有意申請或認購任何國際 發售股份，且並無參與國際發售；

同意向本公司、香港證券登記處、收款銀行及有關人士 披露彼等所需有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的 人士的任何個人資料；

倘香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司及有關 人士將不會因接納 閣下的購買要約或因 閣下於招股 章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件項下的權利與義務所 引致的任何行動而違反香港境外的任何法例；

同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 而撤銷；

同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管；

聲明、保證及承諾 (i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦不 會根據美國《證券法》登記；及 (ii) 閣下及 閣下為其 利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均身處美國境外（定 義見 S 規例），或為 S 規例第 902 條第 (h)(3) 段所述人士；

閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦不 會根據美國《證券法》登記；及 閣下及 閣下為其 利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均身處美國境外（定 義見 規例），或為 規例第 條第 段所述人士； 保證 閣下所提供的資料真實準確；

同意接納所申請的香港發售股份或根據申請向 閣下所 分配任何較少數目的股份；

(i) 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名 ╱ 名稱列入本公司股東 名冊及本公司的組織章程大綱及章程細則規定之其他名 冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持有人； 及 (ii) 授權本公司及 ╱ 或其代理將任何股票及 ╱ 或任何 電子退款指示及 ╱ 或任何退款支票以普通郵遞方式按 申請所示地址寄予 閣下或（如屬聯名申請）排名首位 的申請人，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔，除非 閣 下符合招股章程「－親身領取」一節所載親身領取股票 及 ╱ 或退款支票的條件； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申 請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請；

明白聯席全球協調人可將發售股份由國際發售重新分配 至香港公開發售以應付香港公開發售的有效申請，以及 根據聯交所發佈的指引信 HKEx-GL91-18 ，倘並非根據 上市規則第 18 項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有關重 新分配後香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過 186,040,000 股發售股份。有關重新分配的進一步詳情， 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節。

根據聯交所發佈的指引信 ，倘並非根據 上市規則第 項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有關重 新分配後香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過 股發售股份。有關重新分配的進一步詳情， 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節。 明白本公司、董事及聯席全球協調人將依賴 閣下的 聲明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股 份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控；

（倘申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或作

閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 閣下的利益以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向香港結算 或通過 白表 eIPO 服務發出 電子認購指示 而提出其他申 請；及

（倘 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 閣下作為代理或為該人士利益或該人士或任何其他 作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以 白色 或 黃色 申請表 格或向香港結算發出 電子認購指示 提出其他申請；及 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請 表格或發出 電子認購指示 。 丁、 授權書 如 閣下的申請由獲有授權書的人士提出，本公司及聯席全 球協調人（作為本公司代理）可按其認為合適的任何條件（包 括要求出示授權證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 全球發售定價 預期發售價將於2019年10月2日（星期三）或前後釐定。申 請人須繳付最高發售價每股香港發售股份10.10港元，另加 1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交 易費。倘本公司、售股股東與聯席全球協調人（為其本身及 代表包銷商）並無於2019年10月9日（星期三）之前協定發售 價，全球發售將不會進行並將告失效。截止登記申請前，不 會處理香港發售股份的申請或配發任何香港發售股份。 公佈結果 本 公 司 預 期 於2019年10月9日（星 期 三）在 本 公 司 網 站 www.topsports.com.cn及聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk公佈 發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售的申請水平及香 港發售股份的分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接 納申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼亦將於 上述網站公佈。 發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配視乎招股章 程「全球發售的架構」一節所述的重新分配而定。特別是， 聯席全球協調人有權將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香 港公開發售。根據聯交所發佈的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘 並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有 關重新分配後香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過 186,040,000股發售股份。有關以上指引信將適用的情況之進 一步詳情，載於招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節。 如 閣下的香港發售股份申請獲接納（全部或部分） 倘 閣下申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份，並已 提供本申請表格規定的全部資料，則可於2019年10月9日 （星期三）上午九時正至下午一時正前往香港中央證券登記 有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17樓 1712-1716室）或本公司在報章上公佈的其他地點或日期，領 取 閣下的退款支票及╱或股票（如適用）。 倘 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取，則不得授權任何 其他人士代為領取。倘 閣下為公司申請人並合資格派人領 取，則 閣下的授權代表須提供加蓋公司印章的授權書領 取。個人和授權代表於領取時均須出示香港中央證券登記有 限公司接納的身份證明文件。 倘 閣下未於指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及╱或股票 （如適用），有關退款支票及╱或股票隨即會以普通郵遞方式 寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。 倘 閣下申請認購1,000,000股以下香港發售股份，則 閣下 的退款支票及╱或股票（如適用）將於2019年10月9日（星期 三）或之前以普通郵遞方式寄往 閣下申請表格所示地址， 郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔。 退還申請股款 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 本公司將不計利息退還 閣下的申請股款或其適當部分連同 相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交 所交易費。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退 還多收申請股款連同相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交 易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費。 有關退款手續載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節 「發送╱領取股票╱電子退款指示╱退款支票」。 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出 的申請 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表已發出電子認購指示申 請香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程不符的 條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 在不限制此段一般性的原則下，本申請表格的以下部分在香 港結算代理人簽署本表格時並不適用： 第一頁的「申請人聲明」；

第一頁的「警告」；

「如 閣下為代名人」；

「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節內所有陳述及保 證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份及簽署 文件使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人者除外；

「如 閣 下 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 獲 接 納（全 部 或 部 分）」；及

「退還申請股款」。

招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港 結算代理人簽署本表格時並不適用：

招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在香港 結算代理人簽署本表格時並不適用： 「閣下可提交的申請數目」；及

「閣下不獲分配香港發售股份的情況」。 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 香港中央證券登記有限公司及其有關連的法人團體、董事、 高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限 度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此 文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的 任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此 文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有 關或相關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論 如何造成的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括但不限 於該等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任 何其他人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、 影像、記錄或複製品，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠 性作出任何依賴。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data It is necessary for applicants and registered holders to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 3. Transfer of personal data Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following: the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share registrar;

where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating

CCASS;

CCASS; any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;

third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and

any persons or institutions with which the securities 2. Purposes holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers The personal data of the securities holders may be h ld, tc. processed and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: 4. R tention of personal data • processing your application and refund cheque and The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will e-Refund payment instruction(s), where icab , keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of verification of compliance with the terms and securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes application procedures set out in this A lication for which the personal data were collected. Personal data Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; • compliance with applicable laws and regulations in in accordance with the Ordinance. Hong Kong and elsewhere; 5. Access to and correction of personal data • registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the names of securities holders including, where Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the applicable, HKSCC Nominees; Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their • maintaining or upd ting the register of securities personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct holders of the Comp ny; any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong • verifying securities holders' identities; Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable • establishing benefit entitlements of securities holders fee for the processing of such requests. of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and All requests for access to data or correction of data should bonus issues; Sample • distributing communications from the Company and be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus its subsidiaries; • compiling statistical information and shareholder or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the profiles; company secretary, or our Hong Kong Share Registrar for • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on the attention of the privacy compliance officer. entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic to the above and/or to enable the Company and application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities holders and/or regulators the above. and/ or any other purposes to which the securities holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 及持有人說明本公司及香港證券登記處有關個人資 料及香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「條 例」）方面的政策及常規。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉讓或 受讓證券時或尋求香港證券登記處的服務時，必須 向本公司或其代理及香港證券登記處提供準確個人 資料。未能提供所要求的資料可能會導致 閣下的 證券申請被拒或延遲，或本公司或香港證券登記處 無法進行過戶或以其他方式提供服務。此舉亦可能 妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下已成功申請的香港發 售股份及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的股票及 ╱ 或退款 支票。

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 即通知本公司及香港證券登記處。 用途

證券持有人的個人資料可作以下用途及以任何方式 持有、處理及 ╱ 或保存：

• 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票及電子退款指示 （如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格及招股章 程載列的條款與申請手續以及公佈香港發售股 份的分配結果；

• 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法例及法規；

• 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 券；

• 存置或更新本公司的證券持有人名冊；

• 核實證券持有人身份；

• 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股

息、供股及紅股等；

• 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊；

• 編製統計數據及股東資料；

• 披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及

• 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及 ╱ 或讓本公司及香港證券登記處能履行對證券持 有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持 有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 轉交個人資料

本公司及香港證券登記處會對所持有關證券持有人 的個人資料保密，但本公司及香港證券登記處可在 作上述任何用途屬必要之情況下，向下列任何人士 披露或轉交（不論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資 料：

• 本公司委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀行

及海外證券登記總處；

• （如證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統） 香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中央 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

• 向本公司或香港證券登記處提供與其各自業務 運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服 務的任何代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商；

• 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政

府部門或法例、規則或法規另行規定者；及

• 證券持有人與之有業務往來或擬有業務往來的 任何人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會 計師或股票經紀等。 保留個人資料

本公司及香港證券登記處將按收集個人資料所需的 用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料，直至收 集個人資料的用途達成。無需保留的個人資料將會 根據條例銷毀或處理。 查閱及更正個人資料

證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港證券登記處是否 持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關資料的副本及更 正任何不準確資料。本公司及香港證券登記處有權 就處理該等要求收取合理費用。

所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址 送交公司秘書，或向香港證券登記處的私隱事務主 任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

