MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/28
243.2 HKD   +0.83%
07:22pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form
07:17pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow Application Form
07:12pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White Application Form
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form

0
10/28/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

Staple your

payment

here

請將股款

緊釘在此

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus").

本申請表格使用東曜藥業股份有限公司（「本公司」）於20191029日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法 登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in

any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.

在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部 或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.

招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤 及雜項條文）條例第38D條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交 所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容 概不負責。

TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited

東曜藥業股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with imit d liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock code

: 1875

股份代號

1875

Offer Price

: Not more than HK$7.55 per Offer Share and expected to be

not less than HK$6.55 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of

1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange

trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application and

subject to refund on final pricing)

發售價 ： 不高於每股發售股份7.55港元並預期不低於每股發售股份

6.55港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及

0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，並視乎最終定價可

予退回）

You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.

招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格

To: TOT BIOPHARM Intern tion l Company Limited

致： 東曜藥業股份有限公司

ole ponsor

獨家保薦人

Joint Global Coordinators

聯席全球協調人

Joint Bookrunners

聯席賬簿管理人

Joint Lead Managers

聯席牽頭經辦人

Hong Kong Underwriters

香港包銷商

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

Sample

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及

procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」。 Please refer to "Effect of completing and submitting this

Application Form" of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form.

警告：任何人士僅限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 請。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」最後四 點。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):

For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫

Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀

由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：

Broker No. 經紀號碼

Broker's Chop 經紀印章

Date 日期：

D

M

Y

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than

Cheque/banker's cashier order number

4,500,000 Shares)

支票銀行本票號碼

申請香港發售股份數目（不超過4,500,000股）

Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn

Total amount 總額

(see "How to make your application" section)

HK$

港元

兌現支票銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）

Name in English (in Block letters) 英文姓名名稱（正楷

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Name in Chinese 中文姓名名稱

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

Registration No.# (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號

#

護照號碼香港商業登記號碼（請刪除不適用者）

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt rs)

Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名名稱（如有，正楷

R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as

appropriat ) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼護照號

1)

香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者）

2)

1)

2)

3)

3)

Sample

Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）

Telephone No. 電話號碼

For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own benefit if you do not co plete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請 將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的 賬戶號碼或識別編碼。

ADDRE LABEL 地址標貼

(Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名名稱及香港地址)

For Internal use 此欄供內部使用

倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Sample

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

#

(1)

An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity

Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each

joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport

number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the

Application Form's validity.

個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業

登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼護照號碼香港商業登記號

碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。

(2)

Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named

applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong

Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.

日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香

港身份證號碼護照號碼的一部分。銀行在兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼

護照號碼。

(3)

If an application is made by an unlisted company and:

• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

• you exercise statutory control over that company,

then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.

Sample

This page is int ntiona y l ft blank

此乃白頁 特意留空

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 400 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of

Amount payable

No. of

Amount payable

No. of

Amount payable

Hong Kong Offer

on application

Hong Kong Offer

on application

Hong Kong Offer

on application

Shares applied for

HK$

Shares applied for

HK$

Shares applied for

HK$

400

3,050.43

16,000

122,017.30

280,000

2,135,302.78

800

6,100.86

20,000

152,521.63

320,000

2,440,346.03

1,200

9,151.29

24,000

183,025.95

360,000

2,745,389.29

1,600

12,201.73

28,000

213,530.28

400,000

3,050,432.54

2,000

15,252.17

32,000

244,034.60

600,000

4,575,648.81

2,400

18,302.60

36,000

274,538.93

800,000

6,100,865.08

2,800

21,353.03

40,000

305,043.25

1,000,000

7,626,081.35

3,200

24,403.46

80,000

610,086.51

2,000,000

15,252,162.70

3,600

27,453.89

120,000

915,129.76

3,000,000

22,878,244.05

4,000

30,504.33

160,000

1,220,173.02

4,000,000

30,504,325.40

8,000

61,008.65

200,000

1,525,216.27

4,500,000*34,317,366.08

12,000

91,512.98

240,000

1,830,259.52

Sample

* Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for.

2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK

ett rs and sign it. Only writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by

way of personal chop).

3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:

The cheque must:

Banker's cashier order must:

• be in Hong Kong dollars;

• not be post-dated;

• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOT BIOPHARM

PUBLIC OFFER";

be crossed "Account P yee Only";

be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account

• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and

in Hong Kong; nd

have your name certified on the back by a person

• show your account name, which must either be pre-

authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's

printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back

cashier order must correspond with your name. If

by a person authorised by the bank. This account

it is a joint application, the name on the back of the

name must correspond with your name. If it is a

banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-

joint application, the account name must be the

named applicant's name.

same as the first-named applicant's name.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Branch Name

Address

Hong Kong Island

Central District (Wing On House)

B/F-2/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road

Branch

Central, Hong Kong

North Point (King's Centre) Branch

193-209 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Kowloon

Telford Plaza Branch

Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza,

No. 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon

Olympian City Branch

Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2,

18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon

New Territories

Fanling Centre Branch

Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling,

New Territories

5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

-

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

-

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 31, 2019

-

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 2019

-

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, November1, 2019. The application lists will

Sample

be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subj ct only to the weather conditions, as described in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Off r Shar s - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus.

The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 through 12:00 noon Friday, November 1, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the a lication lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, November 7, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, November 8, 2019.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

申請手續

1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為400股香港發售股份，並為下表所列的其 中一個數目，否則恕不受理。

可供申請認購香港發售股份數目及應繳款項

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

股份數目

（港元）

股份數目

（港元）

股份數目

（港元）

400

3,050.43

16,000

122,017.30

280,000

2,135,302.78

800

6,100.86

20,000

152,521.63

320,000

2,440,346.03

1,200

9,151.29

24,000

183,025.95

360,000

2,745,389.29

1,600

12,201.73

28,000

213,530.28

400,000

3,050,432.54

2,000

15,252.17

32,000

244,034.60

600,000

4,575,648.81

2,400

18,302.60

36,000

274,538.93

800,000

6,100,865.08

2,800

21,353.03

40,000

7,626,081.35

305,043.25

1,000,000

3,200

24,403.46

80,000

610,086.51

2,000,000

15,252,162.70

3,600

27,453.89

120,000

915,129.76

3,000,000

22,878,244.05

4,000

30,504.33

160,000

1,220,173.02

4,000,000

30,504,325.40

8,000

61,008.65

200,000

1,525,216.27

4,500,000*

34,317,366.08

12,000

91,512.98

240,000

1,830,259.52

Sample

* 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。

2.

以英文正楷填妥及簽署申請表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。

3.

閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開出銀行

本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關的認購申請不獲接納：

支票必須：

銀行本票必須：

為港元；

不得為期票；

註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－東曜藥業公開發售」；

劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；

從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及

須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的

顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須已

人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名

預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士在支

名稱。銀行本票所示姓名名稱須與 閣下

票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名名稱相

姓名名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背

同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位

面所示姓名名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓

申請人的姓名名稱相同。

名稱相同。

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行本票）投入收款銀行下列任何 一家分行特設的收集箱：

中國銀行（香港）有限公司

分行名稱

地址

香港島

中環永安集團大廈分行

香港德輔道中71號永安集團大廈地庫至2

北角英皇中心分行

香港北角英皇道193-209

九龍

德福廣場分行

九龍九龍灣偉業街33

德福廣場P2-P7號舖

奧海城分行

九龍海庭道18

奧海城二期1133號舖

新界

粉嶺中心分行

新界粉嶺

粉嶺中心2D-EH號舖

5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格：

20191029日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191030日（星期三）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191031日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 Sample2019111日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正

6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019111日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十五分至中 午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登 記的影響」一節所述的天氣情況所限。

香港發售股份申請將會自20191029日（星期二）上午九時正起直至2019111日（星期五）中午十二時 正止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記後代 表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於2019117日（星期四）或之前不計利息退還予申請人。投資者務 請注意，預期股份將於2019118日（星期五）於聯交所開始買賣。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited

東曜藥業股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

GLOBAL OFFERING

Conditions of your application

agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint

A.

Who can apply

Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead

1.

You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must

Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers,

be 18 years of age or older, must have a Hong Kong address,

employees, partners, agents, advisors nor any other parties

and must be outside the United States and not a United States

involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any

Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities

information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any

2.

Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.

supplement to it);

If you are a firm, the application must be

in the individual

undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose

3.

members' names.

benefit you have made the application have not applied for or

The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.

taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for

4.

If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed

or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under

by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative

the International Offering nor participated in the International

5.

capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.

Offering;

Unless permitted by the Listing Rules or any relevant waivers

agree to disclose to the Company, the Share Registrar,

that have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot

receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global

apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:

Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers,

an

existing

beneficial

owner of shares

in the Company

the Underwriters and/or their respective advisors and agents

and/or any of its subsidiaries;

a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/

any personal data which they may require about you and the

person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;

or any of its subsidiaries;

if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your

Sampleapplication procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this person;

a close associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of

application, agree and warrant that you have complied with

any of the above;

person

(as defined under the Listing

all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the

a core

connected

Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint

Rules) of the Company or will become a core conn ct d

L ad Manag rs, the Underwriters nor any of their respective

person

(as

defined under the Listing Ru es) of the

offic rs, advisors and agents will breach any law outside Hong

Company immediately upon completion of the G obal

Offering; or

Kong as a r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase,

have

been

allocated

or

have applied

for

or indicat d

or any action arising from your rights and obligations under

an

interest

in

any

Offer

Shares under

the

International

the t rms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this

Offering.

Application Form;

agree that once your application has been accepted, you may

B.

If you are a nominee

not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;

You, as a nominee, may make more than one a

lication for the

agree that your application will be governed by the laws of

Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to

Hong Kong;

HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if

represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand

you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW

that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not

Application Form, and lodge

ore than one application in your own

be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and

name on behalf of different beneficial owners.

any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong

Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in

C.

Effect of completing and sub

itting this Application Form

Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of

By completing

and

sub

itting

this Application

For

, you (and

Rule 902 of Regulation S;

if you are joint

pplic nts, e ch of you jointly and severally) for

warrant that the information you have provided is true and

yourself or

s

n

gent or

no

inee on behalf of each person for

accurate;

whom you

ct:

ll relev nt documents and instruct and

agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any

undert ke to execute

lesser number allocated to you under the application;

authorise the Comp ny

nd/or ICBC International Capital

authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the

Limited ("ICBCI C pit l") (or its agents or nominees), as

Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any

agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and

Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company

to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong

and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any

Kong Offer

hares allocated to you in your name as required

refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint

by the Articles of Association;

application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address

agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622

stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria

of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and

set out in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong

Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws

Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates

of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association;

and Refund Monies - personal collection" in the Prospectus

confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and

to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in

Application Form and agree to be bound by them;

understand that the Company and ICBCI Capital will rely

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus

on your declarations and representations in deciding whether

and have only relied on the information and representations

or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer

contained in the Prospectus in making your application and

Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a

will not rely on any other information or representations except

false declaration;

those in any supplement to the Prospectus;

declare and represent that this is the only application made

confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global

and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit

Offering in the Prospectus;

you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;

If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you may collect refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that

If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection,

no other application has been or will be made for your benefit

you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you

on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving

are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection,

electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK

your authorised

representative must bear a letter of authorisation

from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both

eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by any one as

individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time

your agent or by any other person; and

of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Tricor Investor

(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit

Services Limited.

of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has

If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s)

been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of

personally within the time period specified for collection, they

that person or by that person or by any other person as agent

will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this

for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form

Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.

or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC

If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares,

your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the

and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or

address on the relevant Application Form on or before Thursday,

give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other

November 7, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.

person as their agent.

Refund of your money

D.

Power of attorney

If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your

If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the

application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to

Company and ICBCI Capital may accept or reject your application

you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage,

at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including

0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading

evidence of the attorney's authority.

fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum

Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application

Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong

monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC

Offer Shares

transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without

The

Offer Price is expected to

be fixed on or around Friday,

interest.

The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to

November 1, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum

Offer Price of HK$7.55 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together

Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of

Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus.

with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%

Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC

Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed among

the Company and ICBCI Capital (for itself and on behalf of the

Nomin

s")

Underwriters) on or before Monday, November 4, 2019, the Global

Wh re this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees

Offering will not proceed.

on b half of p rsons who have given electronic application

instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the

Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be process d and

provisions of thisApplication Form which are inconsistent with

no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the

those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the

application lists close.

Prosp ctus shall prevail.

The Company expects to announce the final Offer Pric , the

Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following

indication of the level of interest in the International Offering,

sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is

the level of applications under the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering

signed by HKSCC Nominees:

and

the

basis of allocation of

the Hong Kong Offer Shares

"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;

on Thursday, November 7, 2019 on the website of the Stock

"Warning" on the first page;

"If you are a nominee";

Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Com any's website at

All representations and warranties under the "Effect of

www.totbiopharm.com.cn. Results of allocations and the Hong

completing and submitting this Application Form" section,

Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration

except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer

numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be

Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of documents to

available on the above websites.

enable the applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong

The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public

Kong Offer Shares;

Offering and the International Offering is subject to adjustment as

"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful

detailed in the section he ded "Structure of the Global Offering -

(in whole or in part)"; and

"Refund of your money".

The Hong Kong Public Offering - Re llocation" in the Prospectus.

The following sections in the section headed "How to Apply for

In particul r, ICBCI C pit l

y re llocate Offer Shares from

Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where

the Intern tion l Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to

this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:

satisfy valid pplic tions under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In

"8. How many applications can you make"; and

accordance with Guid nce Letter HKEXGL91- 18 issued by the

"12. Circumstances in which You Will Not be Allotted Hong

tock Exch nge, if such re lloc tion is done other than pursuant to

Kong Offer Shares".

Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number

Effect of the Information You Give Us

of Offer

hares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public

Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate,

Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of

directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")

the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, and the final

expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted

Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer price

by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by

range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share).

the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating

Samplein any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or

If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in

on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document

whole or in part)

or

any

services

provided hereunder, or any other written or oral

communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited

東曜藥業股份有限公司

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

全球發售

申請條件

同意本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯

甲、可提出申請的人士

席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等

1.

閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿

各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、

18歲並有香港地址，身處美國境外且並非美籍人

顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及日後

士（定義見美國證券法S規例）及並非中國法人或自

均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）

然人。

的任何資料及陳述負責；

2.

如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。

承諾確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的

3.

聯名申請人不得超過四名。

人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請

4.

如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員

或接納或表示有意認購）國際發售的任何發售股

簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。

份，也沒有參與國際發售；

5.

除上市規則或聯交所已授予的任何相關豁免許可

同意向本公司、股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、獨

外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港發售股份：

本公司及或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實

家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、

聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及或彼等各自的顧問

益擁有人；

本公司及或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政

及代理披露其所要求有關 閣下及 閣下為其利

總裁；

益提出申請的人士的個人資料；

Sample

上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人（定義見上市規

若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申

則）；

請，則同意保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，

本公司核心關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊

且本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席

隨全球發售完成後成為本公司核心關連人士

賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各

（定義見上市規則）的人士；或

自的高級職員、顧問及代理概不會因接納 閣下

已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售

的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格

的任何發售股份。

所載的條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任

乙、如

閣下為代名人

何行動，而違反香港境外的任何法例；

閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，

同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失

方法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系

實陳述而撤銷；

」）向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央

同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管；

結算系統參與者）；或(ii)使用白色黃色申請表格，

表示、保證承諾(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份並

以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申

無及將不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下

請。

及 閣下為其利益提出申請香港發售股份的任何

丙、填交本申請表格的效用

人士身處美國境外（定義見S規例），或屬S規例第

902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士；

閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯

保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確；

名申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或

同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但

作為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人：

數目較少的香港發售股份；

承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司

授權本公司將 閣下的姓名名稱列入本公司股

或工銀國際融資有限公司（「工銀國際融資」）

東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份

（或其代理或代名人）（作為本公司代理）為 閣下

的持有人，並授權本公司及或其代理以普通郵

簽立任何文件及代表 閣下辦理一切必要事宜，

遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首

以按照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任

名申請人發送任何股票及或退款支票，郵誤風

何香港發售股份以 閣下名義登記；

同意遵守香港法例第622章公司條例、香港法例第

險由 閣下承擔，除非 閣下已符合招股章程「如

32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例及組織章程細則；

何申請香港發售股份－14.寄發領取股票及退還

確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的

股款－親自領取」一節的條件親身領取股票及

條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束；

退款支票；

  • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時 明白本公司及工銀國際融資將依據 閣下的聲明 也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股 及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股

章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或

份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控；

陳述；

聲明陳述此乃 閣下為本身或為其利益提出申

確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；

請的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申請；

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

  • （如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不 或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不 得授權任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並

曾亦不會為 閣下的利益以白色黃色申請表格

合資格親身領取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司

或向香港結算或向網上白表服務供應商發出電子

印鑑的授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取股票

時均須出示卓佳證券登記有限公司接納的身份證明文

認購指示而提出其他申請；及

件。

（如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）

如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票

保證(i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人

或股票，有關股票將會立刻以普通郵遞方式寄往

士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會

本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。

白色黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認

閣 下 申 請 認 購 1,000,000 股 以 下 香 港 發 售 股

購指示而提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權

份， 閣下的退款支票及或股票將於2019117

作為該人士的代理代為簽署本申請表格或發出

（星期四）或以前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所

子認購指示

示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。

退回款項

丁、授權書

若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲

如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及工銀國際

接納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包

融資可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌

括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及

情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。

0.005%聯交所交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，

本公司將不計利息退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1%

釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配

經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所

交易費）。

預期發售價於2019111日（星期五）或前後釐定。

申請人須繳付每股香港發售股份7.55港元的最高發售

有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股

份－14.寄發領取股票及退還股款」一節。

價，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及

香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）

Sample

0.005%聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與工銀國際融資

提出的申請

（為其本身及代表包銷商）並無於2019114日（星期

如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指

一）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會進行。

申請香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股

截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請

章程不符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為

或配發任何香港發售股份。

準。

本 公 司 預 期 於 2019117 日（ 星 期 四 ）在 聯

在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下

交 所 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk) 及 本 公 司 網 站

部分在香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用：

(www.totbiopharm.com.cn)公佈最終發售價、國際發

第一頁的「申請人聲明」；

售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購申請水平及香港發售

第一頁的「警告」；

「如 閣下為代名人」；

股份分配基準。分配結果以及獲接納申請人的香港身

「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及

份證護照香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述

保證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股

網站公佈。

份及簽署使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人

發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配可如

的文件除外；

招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公開發售－重新分

「如

閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部

配」一節所述調整。特別是，工銀國際融資可將發售

分）」；及

股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，以滿足香

「退回款項」。

港公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發表的指引

招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在

香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用：

HKEXGL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規

8.

閣下可提交的申請數目」；及

則第18項應用指引完成，發售股份可能重新分配至香

12.

閣下不獲配發香港發售股份的情況」。

港公開發售的最大總數為18,000,000股發售股份，相

閣下提供給我們的資訊的有關影響

當於初步分配至香港公開發售股份數目的兩倍，而最

卓佳證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董

終發售價將為指示性發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售

事、高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許

股份6.55港元）。

的最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或

如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）

代表申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下

提供的任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代

如 閣下申請認購1,000,000 股或以上香港發售股

表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務

相關的任何其它書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請

份， 閣下可於2019117日（星期四）或吾等於報章

公佈的其他日期上午九時正至下午一時正自卓佳證券

人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成

登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心

的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限

於，該等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或

54樓）領取退款支票及或股票。

代表或任何其他人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資

料的文件記錄、影像、記錄或複製品作出的任何依

據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠性。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

Personal Data

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to

Personal Information Collection Statement

the above and/or to enable the Company and the Share

This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the

Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities'

applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the

holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to

policies and practices of the Company and its Share Registrar

which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.

in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy)

3.

Transfer of personal data

Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the

Personal data held by the Company and its Share Registrar

"Ordinance").

relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential

1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data

but the Company and its Share Registrar may, to the extent

It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of

necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose,

securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or its

obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the

agents and the Share Registrar when applying for securities or

personal data to, from or with any of the following:

transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring

the Company's appointed

agents such as financial

the services of the Share Registrar.

advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal share

Failure to supply the requested data may result in your

registrar;

application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the

where applicants for securities request a deposit into

inability of the Company or its Share Registrar to effect

CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the

transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also

personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;

prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong

any agents,

Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or

contractors or third-party service providers

who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer,

the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to

payment or other services to the Company or the Share

which you are entitled.

R gistrar in connection with their respective business

It is important that securities holders inform the Company and

op ration;

the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory

the

Share Registrar

immediately of any inaccuracies in the

personal data supplied.

bodies or

otherwise as

r gulatory or governmental

2.

Purposes

r quir d by laws, rules or regulations; and

any p

rsons

or institutions

with which

the securities'

The personal data of the securities holders may be used, he d,

holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their

processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the fo owing

bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.

purposes:

4. Retention of personal data

processing your application and refund cheque, where

applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and

The Company and its Share Registrar will keep the personal

application procedures set out in this Application Form

data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as

and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of

necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data

the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will

compli nce with

pplic ble l ws and regulations in Hong

be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.

Kong nd elsewhere;

5.

Access to and correction of personal data

registering new

issues or tr nsfers into or out of the

Securities

holders have

the right

to ascertain whether the

names of securities' holders including, where applicable,

Company

or the

Share

Registrar

hold their

personal data,

HK CC Nominees;

to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is

maint ining or upd ting the register of securities' holders

inaccurate. The Company and the Share Registrar have the

of the Company;

right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such

verifying securities holders' identities;

requests.

establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders

All requests for access to data or correction of data should

of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus

be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the

issues, etc.;

section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or

Sample

distributing communications from the Company and its

as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company

subsidiaries;

secretaries, or our Share Registrar for the attention of the

compiling statistical information and securities' holder

privacy compliance officer.

profiles;

By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on

application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the

entitlements; and

above.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

個人資料

個人資料收集聲明

此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 和持有人說明有關本公司及其股份過戶登記處有關 個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》 （「條例」）方面的政策和措施。

  • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及或 使本公司及股份過戶登記處能履行對證券持有人 及或監管機構承擔的責任及或證券持有人不 時同意的任何其他目的。

3. 轉交個人資料

本公司及其股份過戶登記處所持有關證券持有人的

1.

收集 閣下個人資料的原因

個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其股份過戶登記處

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉

可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要情況下，向下列

讓或受讓證券時或尋求股份過戶登記處的服務時，

任何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境

必須向本公司或其代理人及股份過戶登記處提供準

外）有關個人資料：

確個人資料。

本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀

未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被

行和海外主要股份過戶登記處；

拒或延遲，或本公司或其股份過戶登記處無法落實

如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統、

轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉

香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中央

讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及或寄發 閣

結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

下應得的股票及或退款支票。

向本公司或股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務

營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服

務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務供應商；

Sample

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立

聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政

即通知本公司及股份過戶登記處。

府部門或其他法例、規則或法規另行規定者；

2.

目的

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士

證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持

或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股

有、處理及或保存，以作下列用途：

票經紀等。

處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實是

否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款和申請

4.

個人資料的保留

程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果；

本公司及其股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需

遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規；

的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。無需

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的

保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。

名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；

5.

查閱和更正個人資料

核實證券持有人的身份；

證券持有人有權確定本公司或股份過戶登記處是否

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、

持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的副本並

供股和紅股等；

更正任何不準確資料。本公司和股份過戶登記處有

分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊；

權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。

編製統計數據和證券持有人資料；

所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公司

披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及

資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址送交

公司秘書，或向本公司的股份過戶登記處的私隱事

務主任提出。

閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。

Sample

This page is int ntiona y l ft blank

此乃白頁 特意留空

Sample

This page is int ntiona y l ft blank

此乃白頁 特意留空

