Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form
10/28/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus").
本申請表格使用東曜藥業股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月29日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
: Not more than HK$7.55 per Offer Share and expected to be
not less than HK$6.55 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of
1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange
trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application and
subject to refund on final pricing)
發售價 ： 不高於每股發售股份7.55港元並預期不低於每股發售股份
6.55港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及
0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，並視乎最終定價可
予退回）
You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.
招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: TOT BIOPHARM Intern tion l Company Limited
致： 東曜藥業股份有限公司
ole ponsor
獨家保薦人
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Bookrunners
聯席賬簿管理人
Joint Lead Managers
聯席牽頭經辦人
Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」。 Please refer to "Effect of completing and submitting this
Application Form" of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date 日期：
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than
Cheque/banker's cashier order number
4,500,000 Shares)
支票╱銀行本票號碼
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過4,500,000股）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
Total amount 總額
(see "How to make your application" section)
HK$
港元
兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in Block letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.# (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號
碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt rs)
Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as
appropriat ) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號
1)
碼╱香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者）
2)
1)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only, inBLOCKletters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own benefit if you do not co plete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請 將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的 賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRE LABEL 地址標貼
(Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong inBLOCKletters請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
•該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。Sample
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
(1)
An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity
Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each
joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport
number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the
Application Form's validity.
個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業
登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號
碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。
(2)
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named
applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong
Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香
港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行在兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱
護照號碼。
(3)
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 400 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount payable
No. of
Amount payable
No. of
Amount payable
Hong Kong Offer
on application
Hong Kong Offer
on application
Hong Kong Offer
on application
Shares applied for
HK$
Shares applied for
HK$
Shares applied for
HK$
400
3,050.43
16,000
122,017.30
280,000
2,135,302.78
800
6,100.86
20,000
152,521.63
320,000
2,440,346.03
1,200
9,151.29
24,000
183,025.95
360,000
2,745,389.29
1,600
12,201.73
28,000
213,530.28
400,000
3,050,432.54
2,000
15,252.17
32,000
244,034.60
600,000
4,575,648.81
2,400
18,302.60
36,000
274,538.93
800,000
6,100,865.08
2,800
21,353.03
40,000
305,043.25
1,000,000
7,626,081.35
3,200
24,403.46
80,000
610,086.51
2,000,000
15,252,162.70
3,600
27,453.89
120,000
915,129.76
3,000,000
22,878,244.05
4,000
30,504.33
160,000
1,220,173.02
4,000,000
30,504,325.40
8,000
61,008.65
200,000
1,525,216.27
4,500,000*版34,317,366.08
12,000
91,512.98
240,000
1,830,259.52
* Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for.
2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK
ett rs and sign it. Only writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by
way of personal chop).
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOT BIOPHARM
PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account P yee Only";
•
be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account
• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
in Hong Kong; nd
have your name certified on the back by a person
• show your account name, which must either be pre-
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back
cashier order must correspond with your name. If
by a person authorised by the bank. This account
it is a joint application, the name on the back of the
name must correspond with your name. If it is a
banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-
joint application, the account name must be the
named applicant's name.
same as the first-named applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Central District (Wing On House)
B/F-2/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road
Branch
Central, Hong Kong
North Point (King's Centre) Branch
193-209 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza,
No. 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
Olympian City Branch
Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2,
18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon
New Territories
Fanling Centre Branch
Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling,
New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 31, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, November 1, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, November樣1, 2019. The application lists will
be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subj ct only to the weather conditions, as described in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Off r Shar s - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 through 12:00 noon Friday, November 1, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the a lication lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, November 7, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited
東曜藥業股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint
A.
Who can apply
Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must
Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers,
be 18 years of age or older, must have a Hong Kong address,
employees, partners, agents, advisors nor any other parties
and must be outside the United States and not a United States
involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities
information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any
2.
Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
•
supplement to it);
If you are a firm, the application must be
in the individual
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose
3.
members' names.
benefit you have made the application have not applied for or
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed
or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under
by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative
the International Offering nor participated in the International
5.
capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
•
Offering;
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules or any relevant waivers
agree to disclose to the Company, the Share Registrar,
that have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot
receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global
apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers,
•
an
existing
beneficial
owner of shares
in the Company
the Underwriters and/or their respective advisors and agents
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/
any personal data which they may require about you and the
•
person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
or any of its subsidiaries;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
Sampleapplication procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this person;
•
a close associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with
•
any of the above;
person
(as defined under the Listing
all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the
a core
connected
Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint
Rules) of the Company or will become a core conn ct d
L ad Manag rs, the Underwriters nor any of their respective
person
(as
defined under the Listing Ru es) of the
offic rs, advisors and agents will breach any law outside Hong
Company immediately upon completion of the G obal
Offering; or
Kong as a r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase,
•
have
been
allocated
or
have applied
for
or indicat d
or any action arising from your rights and obligations under
an
interest
in
any
Offer
Shares under
the
International
the t rms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this
Offering.
Application Form;
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may
B.
If you are a nominee
not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
lication for the
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of
Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to
Hong Kong;
HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand
you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW
that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not
Application Form, and lodge
ore than one application in your own
be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and
name on behalf of different beneficial owners.
any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong
Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in
C.
Effect of completing and sub
itting this Application Form
Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of
By completing
and
sub
itting
this Application
For
, you (and
•
Rule 902 of Regulation S;
if you are joint
pplic nts, e ch of you jointly and severally) for
warrant that the information you have provided is true and
yourself or
s
n
gent or
no
inee on behalf of each person for
•
accurate;
whom you
ct:
ll relev nt documents and instruct and
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any
•
undert ke to execute
•
lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Comp ny
nd/or ICBC International Capital
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the
Limited ("ICBCI C pit l") (or its agents or nominees), as
Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any
agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and
Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company
to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong
and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any
Kong Offer
hares allocated to you in your name as required
refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint
•
by the Articles of Association;
application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622
stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria
of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and
set out in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong
Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws
Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates
•
of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association;
and Refund Monies - personal collection" in the Prospectus
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in
•
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
•
understand that the Company and ICBCI Capital will rely
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus
on your declarations and representations in deciding whether
and have only relied on the information and representations
or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer
contained in the Prospectus in making your application and
Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a
will not rely on any other information or representations except
•
false declaration;
•
those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
declare and represent that this is the only application made
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global
and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit
Offering in the Prospectus;
you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you may collect refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection,
no other application has been or will be made for your benefit
you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you
on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving
are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection,
electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK
your authorised
representative must bear a letter of authorisation
from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both
eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by any one as
individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time
your agent or by any other person; and
of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Tricor Investor
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit
Services Limited.
of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s)
been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of
personally within the time period specified for collection, they
that person or by that person or by any other person as agent
will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this
for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form
Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares,
your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the
and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or
address on the relevant Application Form on or before Thursday,
give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other
November 7, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
person as their agent.
Refund of your money
D.
Power of attorney
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the
application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to
Company and ICBCI Capital may accept or reject your application
you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage,
at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including
0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading
evidence of the attorney's authority.
fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum
Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC
Offer Shares
transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without
The
Offer Price is expected to
be fixed on or around Friday,
interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to
November 1, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum
Offer Price of HK$7.55 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together
Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of
Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus.
with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC
Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed among
the Company and ICBCI Capital (for itself and on behalf of the
Nomin
s")
Underwriters) on or before Monday, November 4, 2019, the Global
Wh re this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees
Offering will not proceed.
on b half of p rsons who have given electronic application
instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be process d and
provisions of this樣Application Form which are inconsistent with
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the
those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the
application lists close.
Prosp ctus shall prevail.
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Pric , the
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following
indication of the level of interest in the International Offering,
sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is
the level of applications under the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering
signed by HKSCC Nominees:
and
the
basis of allocation of
the Hong Kong Offer Shares
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
on Thursday, November 7, 2019 on the website of the Stock
•
"Warning" on the first page;
•
"If you are a nominee";
Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Com any's website at
•
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of
www.totbiopharm.com.cn. Results of allocations and the Hong
completing and submitting this Application Form" section,
Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration
except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer
numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be
Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of documents to
available on the above websites.
enable the applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong
The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public
Kong Offer Shares;
Offering and the International Offering is subject to adjustment as
•
"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful
detailed in the section he ded "Structure of the Global Offering -
(in whole or in part)"; and
•
"Refund of your money".
The Hong Kong Public Offering - Re llocation" in the Prospectus.
The following sections in the section headed "How to Apply for
In particul r, ICBCI C pit l
y re llocate Offer Shares from
Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where
the Intern tion l Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to
this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
satisfy valid pplic tions under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In
•
"8. How many applications can you make"; and
accordance with Guid nce Letter HKEXGL91- 18 issued by the
•
"12. Circumstances in which You Will Not be Allotted Hong
tock Exch nge, if such re lloc tion is done other than pursuant to
Kong Offer Shares".
Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number
Effect of the Information You Give Us
of Offer
hares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public
Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate,
Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of
directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")
the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, and the final
expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted
Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer price
by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by
range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share).
the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating
Samplein any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in
on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document
whole or in part)
or
any
services
provided hereunder, or any other written or oral
communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
