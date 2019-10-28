Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form 0 10/28/2019 | 07:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用東曜藥業股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月29日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法 登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 ✄ This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部 或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤 及雜項條文）條例第38D條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交 所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容 概不負責。 樣 版 TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 東曜藥業股份有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with imit d liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 1875 股份代號 ： 1875 Offer Price : Not more than HK$7.55 per Offer Share and expected to be not less than HK$6.55 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application and subject to refund on final pricing) 發售價 ： 不高於每股發售股份7.55港元並預期不低於每股發售股份 6.55港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，並視乎最終定價可 予退回） You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: TOT BIOPHARM Intern tion l Company Limited 致： 東曜藥業股份有限公司 ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 Sample I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」。 Please refer to "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. 警告：任何人士僅限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 請。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」最後四 點。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date 日期： ╱ ╱ D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than Cheque/banker's cashier order number 4,500,000 Shares) 支票╱銀行本票號碼 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過4,500,000股） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn Total amount 總額 (see "How to make your application" section) HK$ 港元 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） Name in English (in Block letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 版 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.# (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號 # 碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt rs) Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） 樣 R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriat ) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號 1) 碼╱香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者） 2) 1) 2) 3) 3) Sample Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own benefit if you do not co plete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請 將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的 賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRE LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址) For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Sample Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 # (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業 登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號 碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). This page is intentionally left blank NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Amount payable No. of Amount payable No. of Amount payable Hong Kong Offer on application Hong Kong Offer on application Hong Kong Offer on application Shares applied for HK$ Shares applied for HK$ Shares applied for HK$ 400 3,050.43 16,000 122,017.30 280,000 2,135,302.78 800 6,100.86 20,000 152,521.63 320,000 2,440,346.03 1,200 9,151.29 24,000 183,025.95 360,000 2,745,389.29 1,600 12,201.73 28,000 213,530.28 400,000 3,050,432.54 2,000 15,252.17 32,000 244,034.60 600,000 4,575,648.81 2,400 18,302.60 36,000 274,538.93 800,000 6,100,865.08 2,800 21,353.03 40,000 305,043.25 1,000,000 7,626,081.35 3,200 24,403.46 80,000 610,086.51 2,000,000 15,252,162.70 3,600 27,453.89 120,000 915,129.76 3,000,000 22,878,244.05 4,000 30,504.33 160,000 1,220,173.02 4,000,000 30,504,325.40 8,000 61,008.65 200,000 1,525,216.27 4,500,000*版34,317,366.08 12,000 91,512.98 240,000 1,830,259.52 Sample * Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for. 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK ett rs and sign it. Only writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 樣 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOT BIOPHARM PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account P yee Only"; • be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and in Hong Kong; nd have your name certified on the back by a person • show your account name, which must either be pre- authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back cashier order must correspond with your name. If by a person authorised by the bank. This account it is a joint application, the name on the back of the name must correspond with your name. If it is a banker's cashier order must be the same as the first- joint application, the account name must be the named applicant's name. same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Central District (Wing On House) B/F-2/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Branch Central, Hong Kong North Point (King's Centre) Branch 193-209 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong Kowloon Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No. 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon Olympian City Branch Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon New Territories Fanling Centre Branch Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling, New Territories 版 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, November樣1, 2019. The application lists will Sample be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subj ct only to the weather conditions, as described in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Off r Shar s - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 through 12:00 noon Friday, November 1, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the a lication lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, November 7, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, November 8, 2019. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為400股香港發售股份，並為下表所列的其 中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購香港發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 400 3,050.43 16,000 122,017.30 版 280,000 2,135,302.78 800 6,100.86 20,000 152,521.63 320,000 2,440,346.03 1,200 9,151.29 24,000 183,025.95 360,000 2,745,389.29 1,600 12,201.73 28,000 213,530.28 400,000 3,050,432.54 2,000 15,252.17 32,000 244,034.60 600,000 4,575,648.81 2,400 18,302.60 36,000 274,538.93 800,000 6,100,865.08 2,800 21,353.03 40,000 樣 7,626,081.35 305,043.25 1,000,000 3,200 24,403.46 80,000 610,086.51 2,000,000 15,252,162.70 3,600 27,453.89 120,000 915,129.76 3,000,000 22,878,244.05 4,000 30,504.33 160,000 1,220,173.02 4,000,000 30,504,325.40 8,000 61,008.65 200,000 1,525,216.27 4,500,000* 34,317,366.08 12,000 91,512.98 240,000 1,830,259.52 Sample * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署申請表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開出銀行 本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關的認購申請不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： ‧ 為港元； ‧ 不得為期票； ‧ 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－東曜藥業公開發售」； ‧ 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須已 人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱ 預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士在支 名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下 票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相 姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背 同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位 面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行本票）投入收款銀行下列任何 一家分行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 分行名稱 地址 香港島 中環永安集團大廈分行 香港德輔道中71號永安集團大廈地庫至2樓 北角英皇中心分行 香港北角英皇道193-209號 版 九龍 德福廣場分行 九龍九龍灣偉業街33號 德福廣場P2-P7號舖 奧海城分行 九龍海庭道18號 奧海城二期1樓133號舖 新界 粉嶺中心分行 新界粉嶺 粉嶺中心2D-E及H號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 2019年10月29日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正樣 2019年10月30日（星期三）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年10月31日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 Sample2019年11月1日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019年11月1日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十五分至中 午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登 記的影響」一節所述的天氣情況所限。 香港發售股份申請將會自2019年10月29日（星期二）上午九時正起直至2019年11月1日（星期五）中午十二時 正止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記後代 表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於2019年11月7日（星期四）或之前不計利息退還予申請人。投資者務 請注意，預期股份將於2019年11月8日（星期五）於聯交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 東曜藥業股份有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint A. Who can apply Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, be 18 years of age or older, must have a Hong Kong address, employees, partners, agents, advisors nor any other parties and must be outside the United States and not a United States involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any 2. Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. • supplement to it); If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose 3. members' names. benefit you have made the application have not applied for or The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative the International Offering nor participated in the International 5. capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. • Offering; Unless permitted by the Listing Rules or any relevant waivers agree to disclose to the Company, the Share Registrar, that have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company the Underwriters and/or their respective advisors and agents and/or any of its subsidiaries; 版 • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/ any personal data which they may require about you and the • person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; or any of its subsidiaries; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your Sampleapplication procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this person; • a close associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of application, agree and warrant that you have complied with • any of the above; person (as defined under the Listing all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the a core connected Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Rules) of the Company or will become a core conn ct d L ad Manag rs, the Underwriters nor any of their respective person (as defined under the Listing Ru es) of the offic rs, advisors and agents will breach any law outside Hong Company immediately upon completion of the G obal 樣 Offering; or Kong as a r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, • have been allocated or have applied for or indicat d or any action arising from your rights and obligations under an interest in any Offer Shares under the International the t rms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Offering. Application Form; • agree that once your application has been accepted, you may B. If you are a nominee not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to Hong Kong; HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not Application Form, and lodge ore than one application in your own be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and name on behalf of different beneficial owners. any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in C. Effect of completing and sub itting this Application Form Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of By completing and sub itting this Application For , you (and • Rule 902 of Regulation S; if you are joint pplic nts, e ch of you jointly and severally) for warrant that the information you have provided is true and yourself or s n gent or no inee on behalf of each person for • accurate; whom you ct: ll relev nt documents and instruct and agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any • undert ke to execute • lesser number allocated to you under the application; authorise the Comp ny nd/or ICBC International Capital authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Limited ("ICBCI C pit l") (or its agents or nominees), as Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any Kong Offer hares allocated to you in your name as required refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint • by the Articles of Association; application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and set out in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates • of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association; and Refund Monies - personal collection" in the Prospectus confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in • Application Form and agree to be bound by them; • understand that the Company and ICBCI Capital will rely confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus on your declarations and representations in deciding whether and have only relied on the information and representations or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer contained in the Prospectus in making your application and Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a will not rely on any other information or representations except • false declaration; • those in any supplement to the Prospectus; declare and represent that this is the only application made confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit Offering in the Prospectus; you or the person for whose benefit you are applying; If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you may collect refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the newspapers. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, no other application has been or will be made for your benefit you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by any one as individuals and authorised representatives must produce, at the time your agent or by any other person; and of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to Tricor Investor • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit Services Limited. of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of personally within the time period specified for collection, they that person or by that person or by any other person as agent will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or address on the relevant Application Form on or before Thursday, give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other November 7, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. person as their agent. Refund of your money D. Power of attorney If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to Company and ICBCI Capital may accept or reject your application you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading evidence of the attorney's authority. fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC Offer Shares transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, interest. The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to November 1, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum 版 Offer Price of HK$7.55 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus. with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Company and ICBCI Capital (for itself and on behalf of the Nomin s") Underwriters) on or before Monday, November 4, 2019, the Global Wh re this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees Offering will not proceed. on b half of p rsons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be process d and provisions of this樣Application Form which are inconsistent with no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the application lists close. Prosp ctus shall prevail. The Company expects to announce the final Offer Pric , the Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following indication of the level of interest in the International Offering, sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is the level of applications under the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering signed by HKSCC Nominees: and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; on Thursday, November 7, 2019 on the website of the Stock • "Warning" on the first page; • "If you are a nominee"; Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Com any's website at • All representations and warranties under the "Effect of www.totbiopharm.com.cn. Results of allocations and the Hong completing and submitting this Application Form" section, Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong Offer numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of documents to available on the above websites. enable the applicant to be registered as the holder of the Hong The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Kong Offer Shares; Offering and the International Offering is subject to adjustment as • "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful detailed in the section he ded "Structure of the Global Offering - (in whole or in part)"; and • "Refund of your money". The Hong Kong Public Offering - Re llocation" in the Prospectus. The following sections in the section headed "How to Apply for In particul r, ICBCI C pit l y re llocate Offer Shares from Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus are inapplicable where the Intern tion l Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: satisfy valid pplic tions under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In • "8. How many applications can you make"; and accordance with Guid nce Letter HKEXGL91- 18 issued by the • "12. Circumstances in which You Will Not be Allotted Hong tock Exch nge, if such re lloc tion is done other than pursuant to Kong Offer Shares". Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number Effect of the Information You Give Us of Offer hares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, and the final expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer price by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share). the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating Samplein any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document whole or in part) or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 東曜藥業股份有限公司 （於香港註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯 甲、可提出申請的人士 席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、 18歲並有香港地址，身處美國境外且並非美籍人 顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及日後 士（定義見美國證券法S規例）及並非中國法人或自 均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件） 然人。 的任何資料及陳述負責； 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員 或接納或表示有意認購）國際發售的任何發售股 簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 份，也沒有參與國際發售； 5. 除上市規則或聯交所已授予的任何相關豁免許可 • 同意向本公司、股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、獨 外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港發售股份： • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、 聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及版╱或彼等各自的顧問 益擁有人； • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政 及代理披露其所要求有關 閣下及 閣下為其利 總裁； 益提出申請的人士的個人資料； Sample • 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人（定義見上市規 • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申 則）； 請，則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例， • 本公司核心關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊 且本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席 隨全球發售完成後成為本公司核心關連人士 賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各樣 • （定義見上市規則）的人士；或 自的高級職員、顧問及代理概不會因接納 閣下 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售 的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格 的任何發售股份。 所載的條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任 乙、如 閣下為代名人 何行動，而違反香港境外的任何法例； 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請， • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失 方法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系 實陳述而撤銷； 統」）向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央 • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 結算系統參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格， • 表示、保證及承諾(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份並 以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申 無及將不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下 請。 及 閣下為其利益提出申請香港發售股份的任何 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 人士身處美國境外（定義見S規例），或屬S規例第 902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士； 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯 • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 名申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但 作為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 數目較少的香港發售股份； • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 • 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股 及╱或工銀國際融資有限公司（「工銀國際融資」） 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份 （或其代理或代名人）（作為本公司代理）為 閣下 的持有人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵 簽立任何文件及代表 閣下辦理一切必要事宜， 遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首 以按照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任 名申請人發送任何股票及╱或退款支票，郵誤風 何香港發售股份以 閣下名義登記； • 同意遵守香港法例第622章公司條例、香港法例第 險由 閣下承擔，除非 閣下已符合招股章程「如 32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例及組織章程細則； 何申請香港發售股份－14.寄發╱領取股票及退還 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的 股款－親自領取」一節的條件親身領取股票及╱或 條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 退款支票； 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時 • 明白 本公司及工銀國際融資將依據 閣下的聲明 也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股 及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股 章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或 份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 陳述； • 聲明及陳述此乃 閣下為本身或為其利益提出申 • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 請的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 （如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出） 保證 閣下 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不 或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不 得授權任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並 曾亦不會為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格 合資格親身領取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司 或向香港結算或向網上白表服務供應商發出電子 印鑑的授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取股票 時均須出示卓佳證券登記有限公司接納的身份證明文 認購指示而提出其他申請；及 件。 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票 保證(i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 及╱或股票，有關股票將會立刻以普通郵遞方式寄往 士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會 本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認 如 閣 下 申 請 認 購 1,000,000 股 以 下 香 港 發 售 股 購指示而提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權 份， 閣下的退款支票及╱或股票將於2019年11月7日 作為該人士的代理代為簽署本申請表格或發出電 （星期四）或以前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所 子認購指示。 示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 退回款項 丁、授權書 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及工銀國際 接納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包 融資可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌 括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 0.005%聯交所交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價， 本公司將不計利息退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1% 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所 交易費）。 版 預期發售價於2019年11月1日（星期五）或前後釐定。 申請人須繳付每股香港發售股份7.55港元的最高發售 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股 份－14.寄發╱領取股票及退還股款」一節。 價，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」） Sample 0.005%聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與工銀國際融資 提出的申請 （為其本身及代表包銷商）並無於2019年11月4日（星期 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指 一）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會進行。 示申請香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請 章程不符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為樣 或配發任何香港發售股份。 準。 本 公 司 預 期 於 2019 年 11 月 7 日（ 星 期 四 ）在 聯 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下 交 所 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk) 及 本 公 司 網 站 部分在香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： (www.totbiopharm.com.cn)公佈最終發售價、國際發 • 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購申請水平及香港發售 • 第一頁的「警告」； • 「如 閣下為代名人」； 股份分配基準。分配結果以及獲接納申請人的香港身 • 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及 份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述 保證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股 網站公佈。 份及簽署使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人 發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配可如 的文件除外； 招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公開發售－重新分 • 「如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部 配」一節所述調整。特別是，工銀國際融資可將發售 分）」；及 股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，以滿足香 • 「退回款項」。 港公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發表的指引 招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節的以下部分在 香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 信HKEXGL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規 • 「8. 閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 則第18項應用指引完成，發售股份可能重新分配至香 • 「12. 閣下不獲配發香港發售股份的情況」。 港公開發售的最大總數為18,000,000股發售股份，相 閣下提供給我們的資訊的有關影響 當於初步分配至香港公開發售股份數目的兩倍，而最 卓佳證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董 終發售價將為指示性發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售 事、高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許 股份6.55港元）。 的最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 代表申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下 提供的任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000 股或以上香港發售股 表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務 相關的任何其它書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請 份， 閣下可於2019年11月7日（星期四）或吾等於報章 公佈的其他日期上午九時正至下午一時正自卓佳證券 人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成 登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心 的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限 於，該等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或 54樓）領取退款支票及╱或股票。 代表或任何其他人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資 料的文件記錄、影像、記錄或複製品作出的任何依 據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to Personal Information Collection Statement the above and/or to enable the Company and the Share This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to policies and practices of the Company and its Share Registrar which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) 3. Transfer of personal data Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the Personal data held by the Company and its Share Registrar "Ordinance"). relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data but the Company and its Share Registrar may, to the extent It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or its obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the agents and the Share Registrar when applying for securities or personal data to, from or with any of the following: transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring • the Company's appointed agents such as financial the services of the Share Registrar. advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal share Failure to supply the requested data may result in your registrar; application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the • where applicants for securities request a deposit into inability of the Company or its Share Registrar to effect CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong • any agents, 版 Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to payment or other services to the Company or the Share which you are entitled. R gistrar in connection with their respective business It is important that securities holders inform the Company and op ration; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory the Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 樣 bodies or otherwise as r gulatory or governmental 2. Purposes r quir d by laws, rules or regulations; and • any p rsons or institutions with which the securities' The personal data of the securities holders may be used, he d, holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the fo owing bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc. purposes: 4. Retention of personal data • processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and The Company and its Share Registrar will keep the personal application procedures set out in this Application Form data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data the Hong Kong Offer Shares; were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will • compli nce with pplic ble l ws and regulations in Hong be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. Kong nd elsewhere; 5. Access to and correction of personal data • registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the names of securities' holders including, where applicable, Company or the Share Registrar hold their personal data, HK CC Nominees; to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is • maint ining or upd ting the register of securities' holders inaccurate. The Company and the Share Registrar have the of the Company; right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such • verifying securities holders' identities; requests. • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders All requests for access to data or correction of data should of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the issues, etc.; section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or Sample • distributing communications from the Company and its as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company subsidiaries; secretaries, or our Share Registrar for the attention of the • compiling statistical information and securities' holder privacy compliance officer. profiles; By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the entitlements; and above. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 和持有人說明有關本公司及其股份過戶登記處有關 個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》 （「條例」）方面的政策和措施。 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及 ╱ 或 使本公司及股份過戶登記處能履行對證券持有人 及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持有人不 時同意的任何其他目的。 3. 轉交個人資料 本公司及其股份過戶登記處所持有關證券持有人的 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其股份過戶登記處 版 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉 可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要情況下，向下列 讓或受讓證券時或尋求股份過戶登記處的服務時， 任何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境 必須向本公司或其代理人及股份過戶登記處提供準 外）有關個人資料： 確個人資料。 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀 及 樣 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被 行和海外主要股份過戶登記處； 拒或延遲，或本公司或其股份過戶登記處無法落實 • 如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統、 轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉 香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中央 讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發 閣 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 下應得的股票及╱或退款支票。 • 向本公司或股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務 營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服 務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務供應商； Sample 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政 即通知本公司及股份過戶登記處。 府部門或其他法例、規則或法規另行規定者； 2. 目的 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 票經紀等。 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實是 否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款和申請 4. 個人資料的保留 程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； 本公司及其股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需 • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。無需 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的 保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 證券持有人有權確定本公司或股份過戶登記處是否 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、 持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的副本並 供股和紅股等； 更正任何不準確資料。本公司和股份過戶登記處有 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公司 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址送交 公司秘書，或向本公司的股份過戶登記處的私隱事 務主任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Attachments Original document

