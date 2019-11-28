MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited 0388 HK0388045442 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (0388) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27 248.2 HKD -0.16% 06:18p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form PU 06:13p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow Application Form PU 06:08p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White Application Form PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form 0 11/28/2019 | 06:08pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 $ This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of XD Inc. (the "Company") dated November 29, Staple your 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 年11月29日 刊 發 的 招 股 章 程（「招股章程」）所 界 定 的 相 同 詞 語 。 payment here 本 申 請 表 格 使 用 心 動有 限 公 司（「本公司」）於2019 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong 請將股款 Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the 緊釘在此 United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 概 不 構 成 在 香 港 以 外 司 法 權 區 要 約 出 售 或 游 說 要 約 購 買 香 港 發 售 股 份 。若 無 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 登 記 或 豁 免 登 記 ，香 港 發 售 股 份 不 得 在 美 國 提 呈 發 售 或 出 售 。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在 任 何 根 據 當 地 法 例 不 得 發 送 、派 發 或 複 製 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 的 司 法 權 區 內 概 不 得 發 送 或 派 發 或 複 製（不 論 方 式 ，也 不 論 全 部 或 部 分）本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 。 版 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" section in Appendix V to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 樣 招 股 章 程 、所 有 相 關 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 附 錄 五「送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 及 備 查 文 件 - 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 的 文 件」一 節 所 述 其 他 文 件 副 本 已 遵 照 香 港 法 例 第32章 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 第342C條 的 規 定 ， 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 登 記 。香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 、香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「香港聯交所」）、香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司（「香港結算」）、香 港 證 券 及 期 貨 事 務 監 察 委 員 會（「證監會」）及 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 對 此 等 文 件 的 內 容 概 不 負 責 。 Sample XD Inc. 心动有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability) （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司） Stock Code : 2400 股份代號 ： 2400 Maximum Offer Price : HK$15.80 per Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% 最高發售價 ： 每股股份15.80 港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所 交易費 You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further inform tion on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: XD Inc. 致 ︰ 心 動有 限 公 司 ole ponsor 獨 家 保 薦 人 ole Global Coordinator 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 Joint Bookrunners 聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 Joint Lead Managers 聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香 港 包 銷 商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款 application procedures in this Application Form 及條件以及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交 and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of 本申請表格的效用」一節。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person. Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行 的認購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」 一節最後四點。 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 3,180,000 Shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過 3,180,000 股股份） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所 有）申 請 人 簽 署（所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 簽 署）︰ Date: 日 期 ： ╱ ╱ D 日 M 月 Y 年 For Broker use 此 欄 供 經 紀 填 寫 Lodged by 遞 交 申 請 的 經 紀 Broker No. 經 紀 號 碼 Broker's Chop 經 紀 印 章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支 票 ╱ 銀 行 本 票 號 碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌 現 支 票 ╱ Total amount 總 額 銀 行 本 票 的 銀 行 名 稱（見「申 請 手 續」一 節） HK$ 港 元 Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱 Forename(s) 名 字 Name in Chinese 中 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱 Forename(s) 名 字 版 Occupation in English 職 業（以 英 文 填 寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者） 樣 Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Busin ss R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please letters) 所 有 其 他 聯 名 申 請 人 的 英 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱（如 有， 正楷） d te as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號 1) 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者） 1) 2) 2) 3) Sample 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電 話 號 碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由 代 名 人 遞 交 ： 代 名 人 若 不 填 寫 本 節 ， 是 項 認 購 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 利 益 提 出 。 請 填 寫 每 名（聯 名）實 益 擁 有 人 的 賬 戶 號 碼 或 識 別 編 碼 。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請 用 正楷填 寫 姓名╱ 名稱及 香 港 地址) For Internal use 此 欄 供 內 部 使 用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個 別 人 士 須 填 寫 其 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 或（如 非 香 港 身 份 證 持 有 人）護 照 號 碼 。法 人 團 體 須 填 寫 其 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 。每 名 聯 名 申 請 人 均 須 提 供 其 相 關 號 碼 。該 等 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 將 轉 交 第 三 方 以 核 實 申 請 表 格 的 有 效 性 。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退 款 支 票（如 有）上 或 會 印 有 閣 下 或（如 屬 聯 名 申 請 人）排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 的 一 部 分 。銀 行 兌 現 退 款 支 票 前 或 會 要 求 查 證 閣 下 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 。 樣 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application版will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘 若 申 請 人 是 一 家 非 上 市 公 司 ，而 ： Sample • 該 公 司 主 要 從 事 證 券 買 賣 業 務 ； 及 • 閣 下 對 該 公 司 可 行 使 法 定 控 制 權 ，是 項 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 的 利 益 提 出 。 版 樣 This page is intentionally left blank 此 乃 白 頁 特 意 留 空 Sample Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong No. of Hong Kong No. of Hong Kong No. of Hong Kong Offer Shares Amount payable Offer Shares Amount payable Offer Shares Amount payable Offer Shares Amount payable applied for on application applied for on application applied for on application applied for on application HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ 200 3,191.85 5,000 79,796.08 80,000 1,276,737.33 700,000 11,171,451.62 400 6,383.69 6,000 95,755.30 90,000 1,436,329.49 800,000 12,767,373.28 600 9,575.53 7,000 111,714.52 100,000 1,595,921.66 900,000 14,363,294.94 800 12,767.37 8,000 127,673.73 150,000 2,393,882.49 1,000,000 15,959,216.60 1,000 15,959.22 9,000 143,632.95 200,000 3,191,843.32 2,000,000 31,918,433.20 1,200 19,151.06 10,000 159,592.17 250,000 3,989,804.15 3,000,000 47,877,649.80 1,400 22,342.91 20,000 319,184.33 300,000 4,787,764.98 3,180,000(1) 50,750,308.79 1,600 25,534.74 30,000 478,776.50 350,000 5,585,725.81 1,800 28,726.59 40,000 638,368.66 400,000 6,383,686.64 2,000 31,918.43 50,000 797,960.83 450,000 7,181,647.47 3,000 47,877.65 60,000 957,553.00 500,000 7,979,608.30 (1) Maximum number of Hong Kong 4,000 63,836.87 70,000 1,117,145.16 600,000 9,575,529.96 Offer Shares you may apply for. Sample 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account P yee Only"; • be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and Hong Kong; nd have your name certified on the back by a person • show your ccount n me, which must either be pre- authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by cashier order must correspond with your name. If it person authorised by the bank. This account name is a joint application, the name on the back of the must correspond with your name. If it is a joint banker's cashier order must be the same as the first- application, the account name must be the same as named applicant's name. the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited: Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Lee Chung Street Branch 29-31 Lee Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong 409 Hennessy Road Branch 409-415 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Kowloon Kwun Tong Plaza Branch G1 Kwun Tong Plaza, 68 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon New Territories Tuen Mun San Hui Branch G13-G14 Eldo Court, Heung Sze Wui Road, Tuen Mun, New Territories Castle Peak Road G/F-1/F, Sin Ching Building, 201-207 Castle Peak Road (Tsuen Wan) Branch (Tsuen Wan), Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Friday, November 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the O ening of the A lication Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. The pplic tions for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursd y, Dece ber 5, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies dealingsSamplein the h res on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, December 12, 2019. and Hong Kong Stock Exch nge trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Comp ny fter the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applic nts without interest on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Investors should be aware that the 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使 用 下 表 計 算 閣 下 應 付 的 款 項 。 閣 下 申 請 認 購 的 股 數 須 至 少 為 200股 香 港 發 售 股 份 ，並 為 下 表 所 列 的 其 中 一 個 數 目 ，否 則 恕 不 受 理 。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請認購的 申請認購的 申請認購的 香港發售 申請時 香港發售 申請時 香港發售 申請時 香港發售 申請時 股份數目 應繳款項 股份數目 應繳款項 股份數目 應繳款項 股份數目 應繳款項 港元 港元 港元 港元 200 3,191.85 5,000 79,796.08 80,000 1,276,737.33 700,000 11,171,451.62 400 6,383.69 6,000 95,755.30 90,000 1,436,329.49 800,000 12,767,373.28 600 9,575.53 7,000 111,714.52 100,000 1,595,921.66 900,000 14,363,294.94 樣 800 12,767.37 8,000 127,673.73 150,000 2,393,882.49 1,000,000 15,959,216.60 1,000 15,959.22 9,000 143,632.95 200,000 3,191,843.32 2,000,000 31,918,433.20 1,200 19,151.06 10,000 159,592.17 250,000 3,989,804.15 3,000,000 47,877,649.80 1,400 22,342.91 20,000 319,184.33 300,000 4,787,764.98 3,180,000(1) 50,750,308.79 1,600 25,534.74 30,000 478,776.50 350,000 5,585,725.81 版 1,800 28,726.59 40,000 638,368.66 400,000 6,383,686.64 2,000 31,918.43 50,000 797,960.83 450,000 7,181,647.47 Sample 3,000 47,877.65 60,000 957,553.00 500,000 7,979,608.30 (1) 閣 下 可 申 請 認 購 的 香 港 4,000 63,836.87 70,000 1,117,145.16 600,000 9,575,529.96 發售股份最高數目。 2. 以 英 文 正楷填 妥 及 簽 署 申 請 表 格 。只 接 納 親 筆 簽 名（不 得 以 個 人 印 章 代 替）。 3. 閣 下 須 將 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 釘 於 表 格 上 。每 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 須 附 一 張 獨 立 開 出 支 票 或 一 張 獨 立 開 出 銀 行 本 票 。支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 必 須 符 合 以 下 所 有 規 定 ，否 則 閣 下 的 認 購 申 請 不 獲 接 納 ： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為 港 元 ； • 不 得 為 期 票 ； • 註 明 抬 頭 人 為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 心動有限公司公開發售」； • 劃 線 註 明「只 准 入 抬 頭 人 賬 戶」； • 從 閣 下 在 香 港 的 港 元 銀 行 賬 戶 中 開 出 ； • 由 香 港 持 牌 銀 行 開 出 ，並 由 有 關 銀 行 授 權 及 的 人 士 在 背 面 簽 署 核 證 閣 下 姓 名 ╱ 名 • 顯 示 閣 下 的 賬 戶 名 稱 ，而 該 賬 戶 名 稱 必 稱 。銀 行 本 票 所 示 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 須 與 閣 下 須 已 預 印 在 支 票 上 ，或 由 有 關 銀 行 授 權 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 請 ，銀 行 本 人 士 在 支 票 背 書 。該 賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 與 閣 票 背 面 所 示 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 必 須 與 排 名 首 位 申 下 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 請 ，賬 戶 請 人 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。 名 稱 必 須 與 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請 撕 下 申 請 表 格 ，對 摺 一 次 ，然 後 將 填 妥 的 申 請 表 格（連 同 隨 附 的 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票）投 入 中 國 銀 行（香 港）有 限 公 司 的 下 列 任 何 一 家 分 行 的 收 集 箱 ： 分行名稱 地址 香港島 利 眾 街 分 行 香 港 柴 灣 利 眾 街29-31號 軒 尼 詩 道409號 分 行 香 港 灣 仔 軒 尼 詩 道409-415號 九龍 版 觀 塘 廣 場 分 行 九 龍 觀 塘 開 源 道68號 觀 塘 廣 場G1 尖 沙 咀 東 分 行 九 龍 尖 沙 咀 東 加 連 威 老 道96號 希 爾 頓 大 廈 低 層 地 下3號 舖 新界 屯 門 新 墟 分 行 新 界 屯 門 鄉 事 會 路 雅 都 花 園 商 場G13-G14號 荃 灣 青 山 道 分 行 新 界 荃 灣 青 山 公 路 荃 灣 段201-207號 新 青 大 廈 地 下 及 一 樓 5. 閣 下 可 於 下 列 時 間 遞 交 申 請 表 格 ︰ 2019年11月29 日（星期五） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月30 日（星期六） - 上午九時正至下午一時正 Sample 2019年12月2 日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年12月3 日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年12月4 日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正樣 2019年12月5 日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截 止 遞 交 申 請 的 時 間 為 2019年 12月 5日（星 期 四）中 午 十 二 時 正 。本 公 司 將 於 當 日 上 午 十 一 時 四 十 五 分 至 中 午 十 二 時 正 期 間 登 記 認 購 申 請 ，唯 一 會 影 響 此 時 間 的 因 素 為 天 氣 情 況（詳 見 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」一 節「10. 惡 劣 天 氣 對 開 始 辦 理 申 請 登 記 的 影 響」）。 香港發售股份申請將會自2019年11月29日（星期五）起直至2019年12月5日（星期四）止。申請款 項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及香港聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記 後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於2019年12月11日（星期三）或之前不計利息退還予 申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於2019年12月12日（星期四）於香港聯交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name XD Inc. 心动有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions for your application • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global A. Who can apply Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisors and any other party involved in the Global Offering is or years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' (and any supplement to it); names. • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the stamped with your corporation's chop. International Offering; 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar, (within the meaning of Regulation S) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC (except qualified domestic institutional investors). receiving banks, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong their respective advisors and agents any personal data which they may Kong Offer Shares if you are: require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of Sample its subsidiaries; application; • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, subsidiaries; agr and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none • a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rul s) of the of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Company (or any of its subsidiaries) or will become a core conn ct d Bookrunn rs, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of person of the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) imm diat y upon th ir r sp ctive officers or advisors will breach any law outside Hong completion of the Global Offering; Kong as a r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action • a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the abov ; arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions or contain d in the Prospectus and this Application Form; • have been allocated or have applied any International Off r Shar s or • agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it otherwise participated in the International Offering. because of an innocent misrepresentation; B. If you are a nominee • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the Hong Kong • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Partici ant); U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application For , and lodge ore than are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United one application in your own na e on behalf of different beneficial owners. States (as defined in Regulation S) and are not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S); and (iii) the purchaser is not an "affiliate" (within the C. Effect of completing and sub itting this Application Form meaning of Regulation S) of the Company or a person acting on the behalf By completing nd submitting this Applic tion For , you (and if you are joint of the Company or an affiliate of the Company; applicants, e ch of you jointly nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a • warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you ct: • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser • undert ke to execute ll relev nt docu ents nd instruct and authorise the number allocated to you under the application; Company nd/or the Sole Glob l Coordin tor (or its agents or nominees), • authorise the Company to place your name(s) or the name of the HKSCC as agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and to do on Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any your beh lf ll things necess ry to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its allocated to you in your n me s required by the Articles of Association; agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you • gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; Companies Law (2018 Revision) Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961) and the Articles • declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only of Association; application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application whose benefit you are applying; procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and • understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely agree to be bound by them; on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; in making your application and will not rely on any other information or • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application the Prospectus; instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. Refund of your money If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. D. Power of attorney If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney, the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept it at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5, the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$15.80 SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% without interest. SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee. The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection of Share If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Company and the Sole Global Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or Shares" section of the Prospectus. before Monday, December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") will lapse. Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the lists close. Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application form which are The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions indications of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications in in the Prosp ctus shall prevail. the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of Offer Shares on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC (in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), and on the w bsite Nomin s: of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's • "Applicants' d claration" on the first page; website at www.xd.com. The results of allocations and the Hong Kong • "Warning" on the first page; Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of succ ssful • "If you are a nominee"; applicants will be available on the above websites. • A representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the section "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Pros ectus. In articular, the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder Sole Global Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid a lications under • "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole the Hong Kong Public Offering, provided that the total nu ber of Offer or in part)"; and Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering shall not be increased • "Refund of your money". to more than 12,720,000 Offer Shares, representing two ti es the number of The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" Offer Shares initi lly v il ble for subscription under the Hong Kong Public section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by Offering and 20% of the tot l nu ber of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Glob l Offering, nd the final price shall be fixed at the HKSCC Nominees: low end of the Offer Price r nge (th t is, HK$11.10 per Offer Share) stated in • "8. How Many Applications Can You Make"; and the Prospectus in ccord nce with Guid nce Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by • "12. Circumstances in Which You Will Not be Allocated Offer Shares". the tock Exch nge. Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong If your applic tion for Hong Kong Offer Sh res is successful (in whole or Investor Services Limited in part) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") provided all information required by your application form, you may collect expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any refund cheque(s) and/or hare certificate(s) from Computershare Hong Kong liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any Investor ervices Limited at hops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 . . to 1:00 . . with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the Sampleconnection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any newspapers. other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to reliability. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 XD Inc. 心动有限公司 （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司） 全球發售 申請條件 ‧ 同意本 公 司 、獨 家 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 甲、可提出申請的人士 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 、包 銷 商 、彼 等 各 自 的 董 事 、高 級 職 員 、僱 員 、合 作 夥 伴 、代 理 、顧 問 1. 閣 下 及 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 必 須 年 滿18 及 參 與 全 球 發 售 的 任 何 其 他 各 方 現 時 或 日 後 均 毋 須 歲 並 有 香 港 地 址 。 對 並 非 載 於 招 股 章 程（及 其 任 何 補 充 文 件）的 任 何 資 2. 如 閣 下 為 商 號 ，申 請 須 以 個 別 成 員 名 義 提 出 。 料 及 陳 述 負 責 ； 3. 聯 名 申 請 人 不 得 超 過 四 名 。 ‧ 承諾及 確認 閣 下 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 4. 如 閣 下 為 法 人 團 體 ，申 請 須 經 獲 正 式 授 權 人 員 簽 士 並 無 申 請 或 接 納 或 表 示 有 意 認 購（亦 不 會 申 請 或 5. 署 ，並 註 明 其 所 屬 代 表 身 份 及 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑 。 接 納 或 表 示 有 意 認 購）國 際 發 售 的 任 何 發 售 股 份 ， 閣 下 必 須 身 處 美 國 境 外 ，並 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S規 也 沒 有 參 與 國 際 發 售 ； 例）亦 非 中 國 法 人 或 自 然 人（合 格 境 內 機 構 投 資 者 除 ‧ 同意在 本 公 司 、香 港 證 券 登 記 處 、收 款 銀 行 、獨 家 6. 外）。 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 席 除 上 市 規 則 批 准 外 ，下 列 人 士 概 不 得 申 請 認 購 任 何 牽 頭 經 辦 人 、包 銷 商 及 ╱ 或 彼 等 各 自 的 顧 問 及 代 理 香 港 發 售 股 份 ： 版 ‧ 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 股 份 的 現 有 實 益 提 出 要 求 時 ，向 彼 等 披 露 其 所 要 求 提 供 有 關 閣 下 及 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 的 個 人 資 料 ； 擁 有 人 ； ‧ 若 香 港 境 外 任 何 地 方 的 法 例 適 用 於 閣 下 的 申 請 ， ‧ 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 的 董 事 或 行 政 總 則Sample； 裁 ； 則 同意及 保證 閣 下 已 遵 守 所 有 有 關 法 例 ，且 本 公 ‧ 本 公 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）核 心 關 連 人 士（定 司 、獨 家 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 義 見 上 市 規 則）或 緊 隨 全 球 發 售 完 成 後 將 成 為 人 、聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 及 包 銷 商 概 不 會 以 及 彼 等 各 自 本 公 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）核 心 關 連 人 士 的 人 的 高 級 職 員 或 顧 問 亦 不 會 因 接 納 閣 下 的 購 買 要 樣 士 ； 約 ，或 閣 下 在 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 款 ‧ 上 述 任 何 人 士 的 緊 密 聯 繫 人（定 義 見 上 市 規 及 條 件 項 下 的 權 利 及 責 任 所 引 致 的 任 何 行 動 ，而 違 則）； 或 反 香 港 境 外 的 任 何 法 例 ； ‧ 已 獲 分 配 或 已 申 請 任 何 國 際 發 售 股 份 或 以 其 他 ‧ 同意 閣 下 的 申 請 一 經 接 納 ，即 不 得 因 無 意 的 失 實 形 式 參 與 國 際 發 售 。 陳 述 而 撤 銷 ； ‧ 同意 閣 下 的 申 請 受 香 港 法 例 規 管 ； 乙、如 閣下為代名人 ‧ 聲明、保證及 承諾：(i) 閣 下 明 白 香 港 發 售 股 份 不 閣 下 作 為 代 名 人 可 提 交 超 過 一 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 ，方 曾 亦 不 會 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 登 記 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 及 閣 法 是 ：(i)透 過 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統（「中 央 結 算 系 統」）向 下 為 其 利 益 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 人 士 均 身 處 美 國 境 香 港 結 算 發 出 電 子 指 示（如 閣 下 為 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 外（定 義 見S規 例）且 屬 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S規 例）； 者）； 或(ii)使 用 白色或 黃色申 請 表 格 ，以 自 身 名 義 代 表 及(iii)買 方 並 非 本 公 司 的「聯 屬 人 士」（定 義 見S規 例） 不 同 的 實 益 擁 有 人 提 交 超 過 一 份 申 請 。 或 代 表 本 公 司 或 本 公 司 聯 屬 人 士 行 事 的 人 士 ； 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 ‧ 保證 閣 下 提 供 的 資 料 真 實 及 準 確 ； ‧ 同意接 納 所 申 請 數 目 或 根 據 申 請 分 配 予 閣 下 但 數 閣 下 填 妥 並 遞 交 本 申 請 表 格 ， 即 表 示 閣 下（如 屬 聯 目 較 少 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 ； 名 申 請 人 ，即 各 人 共 同 及 個 別）代 表 閣 下 本 身 ，或 作 ‧ 授權本 公 司 將 閣 下 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 為 閣 下 代 其 行 事 的 每 位 人 士 的 代 理 或 代 名 人 ： 人 之 名 稱 列 入 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 ，作 為 閣 下 獲 分 配 ‧ 承諾簽 立 所 有 相 關 文 件 ，並 指 示 及 授 權 本 公 司 及 ╱ 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 持 有 人 ，並 授 權 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（或 彼 等 的 代 理 或 代 名 人）（作 為 或 其 代 理 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 按 申 請 所 示 地 址 向 閣 下 本 公 司 代 理），為 按 照 組 織 章 程 細 則 的 規 定 將 閣 或 聯 名 申 請 的 首 名 申 請 人 發 送 任 何 股 票 及 ╱ 或 退 款 下 獲 分 配 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 以 閣 下 名 義 登 記 而 支 票 ，郵 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 ，除 非 閣 下 合 資 格 代 表 閣 下 簽 立 任 何 文 件 及 代 表 閣 下 處 理 一 切 必 親 身 領 取 股 票 及 ╱ 或 退 款 支 票 ； 要 事 務 ； ‧ 聲明及 表示此 乃 閣 下 為 本 身 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 ‧ 同意遵 守 香 港 法 例 第622章 公 司 條 例 、香 港 法 例 第 出 申 請 的 人 士 提 出 及 擬 提 出 的 唯 一 申 請 ； 32章 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 、公 司 法（2018年 ‧ 明白本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 將 依 據 閣 下 的 聲 明 修 訂 本）第 22 章（1961 年 第 3 號 法 例）及 組 織 章 程 細 及 陳 述 而 決 定 是 否 向 閣 下 配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 ‧ 確認 閣 下 已 細 閱 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 份 ， 閣 下 如 作 出 虛 假 聲 明 ，可 能 會 被 檢 控 ； ‧ （如 本 申 請 為 閣 下 本 身 利 益 提 出）保證 閣 下 或 作 款 及 條 件 以 及 申 請 程 序 ，並 同 意 受 其 約 束 ； 為 閣 下 代 理 的 任 何 人 士 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 不 曾 亦 不 ‧ 確認 閣 下 已 接 獲 及 細 閱 招 股 章 程 ，提 出 申 請 時 也 會 為 閣 下 利 益 而 以 白色或 黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 港 僅 依 據 招 股 章 程 載 列 的 資 料 及 陳 述 ，而 除 招 股 章 程 結 算 或 向 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 發 出 電子認購指示而 ‧ 任 何 補 充 文 件 外 ，不 會 依 賴 任 何 其 他 資 料 或 陳 述 ； 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及 確認 閣 下 知 悉 招 股 章 程 內 有 關 全 球 發 售 的 限 制 ； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 ‧ （如 閣 下 作 為 代 理 為 另 一 人 士 的 利 益 提 出 申 請） 如 閣 下 申 請 認 購1,000,000股 以 下 香 港 發 售 股 份 ， 閣 保證(i) 閣 下（作 為 代 理 或 為 該 人 士 利 益）或 該 人 士 下 的 退 款 支 票 及 ╱ 或 股 票 將 於2019年12月11日（星 期 三） 或 任 何 其 他 作 為 該 人 士 代 理 的 人 士 不 曾 亦 不 會 以 白 或 以 前 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 寄 往 相 關 申 請 表 格 所 示 地 址 ，郵 色或 黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 港 結 算 發 出 電子認購指示 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 。 而 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 獲 正 式 授 權 作 為 該 其 他 人 士 的 代 理 代 為 簽 署 申 請 表 格 或 發 出 電子認購 退回款項 指示。 若 閣 下 未 獲 分 配 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 或 申 請 僅 部 分 獲 接 丁、授權書 納 ，本 公 司 將 不 計 利 息 退 回 閣 下 的 申 請 股 款（包 括 相 關的1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香 如 申 請 由 有 授 權 書 的 人 士 提 出 ，本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 港 聯 交 所 交 易 費）。如 發 售 價 低 於 最 高 發 售 價 ，本 公 司 協 調 人 可 按 其 認 為 合 適 的 任 何 條 件（包 括 出 示 獲 授 權 證 將 不 計 利 息 退 回 多 收 申 請 股 款（包 括 相 關 的 1.0%經 紀 佣 明）酌 情 接 納 閣 下 的 申 請 。 金 、0.0027%證 監 會 交 易 徵 費 及 0.005%香 港 聯 交 所 交 易 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 費）。 有 關 退 款 程 序 載 於 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」 預 期 發 售 價 於 2019年 12月 5日（星 期 四）或 前 後 釐 定 。申 一 節「14. 寄 發 ╱ 領 取 股 票 及 退 還 股 款」。 請 人 須 繳 付 每 股 香 港 發 售 股 份15.80港 元 的 最 高 發 售 價 ， 另加1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」） 港 聯 交 所 交 易 費 。倘 若 本 公 司 與 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（為 其 提出的申請 自 身 及 代 表 香 港 包 銷 商）並 無 於2019年12月9日（星 期 一） 如 本 申 請 表 格 由 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 代 表 發 出 電子認購指示 或 之 前 協 定 發 售 價 ，全 球 發 售 將 不 會 進 行 並 告 失 效 。 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 人 士 簽 署 ，本 申 請 表 格 與 招 股 章 程 截 止 登 記 認 購 申 請 前 ，概 不 處 理 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申 請 及 不 符 的 條 文 將 不 適 用 ，且 以 招版股 章 程 之 條 文 為 準 。 配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 。 在 不 限 制 此 段 一 般 應 用 的 前 提 下 ，本 申 請 表 格 的 以 下 部 本 公 司 預 期 於 2019 年 12 月 11 日（星 期 三）在《南 華 早 報》 分 在 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 作 簽 署 人 的 情 況 下 並 不 適 用 ： （英 文）、《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（中 文）、 香 港 聯 交 所 網 站 ‧ 第 一 頁 的「申 請 人 聲 明」； (www.hkexnews.hk)及 本 公 司 網 站(www.xd.com)公 佈 最 終 ‧ 第 一 頁 的「警 告」； 發 售 價 、國 際 發 售 踴 躍 程 度 、香 港 公 開 發 售 認 購 申 請 數 目 及 香 港 發 售 股 份 分 配 基 準 。分 配 結 果 以 及 獲 接 納 申 請 ‧ 「如 閣 下 為 代 名 人」； 人 的 香 港 身 份 證 ╱ 護 照 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 亦 同 於 上 述 ‧ 「填 交 本樣申 請 表 格 的 效 用」一 節 項 下 的 所 有 陳 述 及 保 網 站 公 佈 。 證 ，惟 首 項 有 關 以 申 請 人 名 義 登 記 香 港 發 售 股 份 及 香 港 公 開 發 售 與 國 際 發 售 之 間 的 發 售 股 份 分 配 將 按 招 股 簽 署 使 申 請 人 登 記 成 為 香 港 發 售 股 份 持 有 人 的 文 件 章 程「全 球 發 售 的 架 構」一 節 所 述 者 作 出 調 整 。尤 其 是 ， 除 外 ； 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 或 會 將 發 售 股 份 從 國 際 發 售 重 新 分 配 至 ‧ 「如 閣 下 成 功 申 請 認 購 香 港 發 售 股 份（全 部 或 部 香 港 公 開 發 售 ，以 滿 足 香 港 公 開 發 售 的 有 效 申 請 ，惟 根 分）」； 及 據 聯 交 所 發 出 的 指 引 信HKEx-GL91-18，根 據 香 港 公 開 發 ‧ 「退 回 款 項」。 售 可 供 認 購 的 發 售 股 份 總 數 不 得 增 加 至 超 過 12,720,000 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」一 節 的 以 下 部 分 在 香 股 發 售 股 份 ，相 當 於 根 據 香 港 公 開 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發 港 結 算 代 理 人 作 簽 署 人 的 情 況 下 並 不 適 用 ： 售 股 份 數 目 的 兩 倍 及 根 據 全 球 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發 售 股 ‧ 「8. 閣 下 可 提 交 的 申 請 數 目」； 及 份 總 數 的20% ，而 且 最 終 價 格 須 釐 定 為 招 股 章 程 所 述 發 ‧ 「12. 閣 下 不 獲 配 發 發 售 股 份 的 情 況」。 售 價 範 圍 的 下 限（即 每 股 發 售 股 份11.10港 元）。 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影 響 如 閣 下 申 請 認 購1,000,000股 或 以 上 香 港 發 售 股 份 並 提 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 和 其 有 關 連 的 法 人 團 體 、董 供 申 請 表 格 規 定 的 所 有 資 料 ， 閣 下 可 於2019年12月11 事 、高 級 人 員 、僱 員 及 代 理 人（「代 表」）在 法 律 所 容 許 的 日（星 期 三）或 吾 等 於 報 章 公 佈 的 其 他 日 期 上 午 九 時 正 至 最 大 限 度 內 明 確 卸 棄 及 免 除 在 任 何 方 面 與 申 請 人 或 代 表 下 午 一 時 正 自 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（地 址 為 香 港 申 請 人 在 此 文 件 提 供 的 或 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的 灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17樓1712-1716號舖）領取 任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何 資 料 ，或 任 何 申 請 人 或 代 表 申 請 人 退 款 支 票 及 ╱ 或 股 票 。 提 供 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的 任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何 如 閣 下 為 個 人 申 請 人 並 合 資 格 親 身 領 取 ， 閣 下 不 得 其 他 書 面 或 口 頭 通 訊 ，有 關 或 相 關 由 申 請 人 或 任 何 其 他 授 權 任 何 其 他 人 士 代 領 。如 閣 下 為 公 司 申 請 人 並 合 資 人 士 或 實 體 所 遭 受 或 招 致 不 論 如 何 造 成 的 任 何 損 失 或 損 格 派 人 領 取 ， 閣 下 的 授 權 代 表 須 攜 同 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑 的 害 的 任 何 責 任 。此 包 括 ，但 不 限 於 ，該 等 資 料 中 不 論 如 授 權 書 領 取 。個 人 申 請 人 及 授 權 代 表 領 取 股 票 時 均 須 出 Sample 示 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 接 納 的 身 份 證 明 文 件 。 何 造 成 的 任 何 錯 誤 或 遺 漏 ，或 代 表 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 或 實 如 閣 下 並 無 在 指 定 領 取 時 間 內 親 身 領 取 退 款 支 票 及 ╱ 體 對 該 等 資 料 或 任 何 該 等 資 料 的 文 件 記 錄 、影 像 、記 錄 或 複 製 品 作 出 的 任 何 依 據 ，或 其 準 確 性 、完 整 性 、合 時 或 股 票 ，有 關 股 票 將 會 立 刻 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 寄 往 本 申 請 性 或 可 靠 性 。 表 格 所 示 地 址 ，郵 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 。 By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 3. Transfer of personal data Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data to, from or with any of the following: It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of • the Company's appointed agents such as financial securities to supply correct personal data to the Company advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when share registrar; applying for securities or transferring securities into or out • where applicants for securities request a deposit into of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will Kong Share Registrar. use the personal data for the purposes of operating Failure to supply the requested data may result in your CCASS; • any agents, contractors or third-party application for securities being rejected, or in delay or service providers who offer administrative, the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share telecommunications, computer, payment or other Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have Registrar in connection with their respective business successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share operation; certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are • the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any entitled. other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or It is important that securities holders inform the Company oth rwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediat y of any • any p rsons or institutions with which the securities' inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. hold rs have or propose to have dealings, such as 2. Purposes th ir bank rs, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, tc. held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: application and refund cheque, 4. Retention of personal data • processing your The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will where applicable, verification of com liance with keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of the terms and application procedures set out in this securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes Application Form and the Pros ectus and announcing for which the personal data were collected. Personal data results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with • compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong nd elsewhere; in accordance with the Ordinance. • registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the n mes of securities' holders including, where 5. Access to and correction of personal data • applic ble, HKSCC No inees; Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether aint ining or upd ting the register of securities' the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold holders of the Comp ny; their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to • verifying securities holders' identities; correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the • est blishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. bonus issues, etc.; • distributing communications from the Company and All requests for access to data or correction of data should its subsidiaries; • compiling statistical information and securities' be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in holders profiles; the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus • Sample disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the entitlements; and company secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for • any other incidental or associated purposes relating the attention of the privacy compliance officer. to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 3. 轉交個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此 項 個 人 資 料 收 集 聲 明 是 向 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 所 持 有 關 證 券 持 有 請 人 和 持 有 人 說 明 有 關 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 人 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 保 密 ，但 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 處 有 關 個 人 資 料 和 香 港 法 例 第 486章《個 人 資 料 登 記 處 可 以 在 為 達 到 上 述 任 何 目 的 之 必 要 情 況 （私 隱）條 例》（「條 例」）方 面 的 政 策 和 慣 例 。 下 ，向 、從 或 連 同 下 列 任 何 人 士 或 機 構 披 露 、 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 獲 取 或 轉 交（無 論 在 香 港 境 內 或 境 外）有 關 個 人 資 料 ： 證 券 申 請 人 及 登 記 持 有 人 以 本 身 名 義 申 請 證 券 版 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 證 券 時 或 尋 求 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的 ‧ 本 公 司 委 任 的 代 理 人 ，例 如 財 務 顧 問 、收 款 銀 行 和 主 要 海 外 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ； 服 務 時 ，必 須 向 本 公 司 或 其 代 理 人 及 香 港 證 券 ‧ （如 證 券 申 請 人 要 求 將 證 券 存 於 中 央 結 算 系 登 記 處 提 供 準 確 個 人 資 料 。 統）香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 ，其 將 會 就 未 能 提 供 所 要 求 的 資 料 可 能 導 致 閣 下 申 請 證 中 央 結 算 系 統 的 運 作 使 用 有 關 個 人 資 料 ； ‧ 向 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 與 其 各 自 券 被 拒 或 延 遲 ，或 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 無 樣 法 落 實 轉 讓 或 提 供 服 務 。此 舉 也 可 能 妨 礙 或 延 業 務 營 運 有 關 的 行 政 、電 訊 、電 腦 、付 款 或 遲 登 記 或 轉 讓 閣 下 成 功 申 請 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 其 他 服 務 的 任 何 代 理 人 、承 包 商 或 第 三 方 及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的股票及 ╱ 或退款支票 。 服 務 供 應 商 ； ‧ 香 港 聯 交 所 、證 監 會 及 任 何 其 他 法 定 監 管 重 要 提 示 ： 證 券 持 有 人 所 提 供 的 個 人 資 料 如 有 機 關 或 政 府 部 門 或 遵 照 法 例 、規 則 或 法 規 任 何 錯 誤 ，須 立 即 通 知 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 規 定 的 其 他 機 構 ； 及 Sample 處 。 ‧ 證 券 持 有 人 與 其 進 行 或 擬 進 行 交 易 的 任 何 人 士 或 機 構 ，例 如 彼 等 的 銀 行 、律 師 、會 計 2. 目的 師 或 股 票 經 紀 等 。 證 券 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料 可 以 任 何 方 式 使 用 、持 有 、處 理 及 ╱ 或 保 存 ，以 作 下 列 用 途 ： 4. 個人資料的保留 ‧ 處 理 閣 下 的 申 請 及 退 款 支 票（如 適 用）、 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 將 按 收 集 個 人 資 料 所 核 實 是 否 符 合 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 載 列 需 的 用 途 保 留 證 券 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 的 條 款 和 申 請 程 序 以 及 公 佈 香 港 發 售 股 份 料 。無 需 保 留 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 根 據 條 例 銷 毀 或 的 分 配 結 果 ； 處 理 。 ‧ 遵 守 香 港 及 其 他 地 區 的 適 用 法 律 及 法 規 ； ‧ 以 證 券 持 有 人（包 括 香 港 結 算 代 理 人（如 適 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 用））的 名 義 登 記 新 發 行 證 券 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 證 券 持 有 人 有 權 確 定 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 證 券 ； 是 否 持 有 其 個 人 資 料 ，並 有 權 索 取 有 關 該 資 料 ‧ 存 置 或 更 新 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 名 冊 ； 的 副 本 並 更 正 任 何 不 準 確 資 料 。本 公 司 和 香 港 ‧ 核 實 證 券 持 有 人 的 身 份 ； 證券登記處有權就處理有關要求收取合理費用 。 ‧ 確 定 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 受 益 權 利 ，例 如 股 息 、供 股 和 紅 股 等 ； 所 有 查 閱 資 料 或 更 正 資 料 的 要 求 應 按 招 股 章 程 ‧ 分 發 本 公 司 及 其 附 屬 公 司 的 通 訊 ； 「公 司 資 料」一 節 所 披 露 或 不 時 通 知 的 本 公 司 註 ‧ 編 製 統 計 資 料 和 證 券 持 有 人 資 料 ； 冊 地 址 送 交 公 司 秘 書 ，或 向 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的 ‧ 披 露 有 關 資 料 以 便 就 權 益 索 償 ； 及 個 人 資 料 私 隱 事 務 主 任 提 出 。 ‧ 與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 及 ╱ 或 使 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 能 履 行 對 證 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購 券 持 有 人 及 ╱ 或 監 管 機 構 承 擔 的 責 任 及 ╱ 或 證 券 持 有 人 不 時 同 意 的 任 何 其 他 目 的 。 指示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

