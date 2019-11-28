Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27
248.2 HKD   -0.16%
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form

11/28/2019 | 06:08pm EST

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

$

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of XD Inc. (the "Company") dated November 29,

Staple your

2019 (the "Prospectus").

1129日 刊 發 的 招 股 章 程（「招股章程」）所 界 定 的 相 同 詞 語 。

payment here

本 申 請 表 格 使 用 心 有 限 公 司（「本公司」）於2019

Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong

請將股款

Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the

緊釘在此

United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 概 不 構 成 在 香 港 以 外 司 法 權 區 要 約 出 售 或 游 說 要 約 購 買 香 港 發 售 股 份 。若 無 根 據 美 國

證 券 法 登 記 或 豁 免 登 記 ，香 港 發 售 股 份 不 得 在 美 國 提 呈 發 售 或 出 售 。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner

whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.

在 任 何 根 據 當 地 法 例 不 得 發 送 、派 發 或 複 製 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 的 司 法 權 區 內 概 不 得 發 送 或 派 發 或 複 製（不

論 方 式 ，也 不 論 全 部 或 部 分）本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the

Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in

Hong Kong" section in Appendix V to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as

required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws

of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong

Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission

of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these

documents.

招 股 章 程 、所 有 相 關 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 附 錄 五「送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 及 備 查 文 件 - 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊

處 處 長 的 文 件」一 節 所 述 其 他 文 件 副 本 已 遵 照 香 港 法 例 第32章 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 第342C條 的 規 定 ，

送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 登 記 。香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 、香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「香港聯交所」）、香

港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司（「香港結算」）、香 港 證 券 及 期 貨 事 務 監 察 委 員 會（「證監會」）及 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 對 此

等 文 件 的 內 容 概 不 負 責 。

Sample

XD Inc.

心动有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability)

（於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司）

Stock Code

:

2400

股份代號

2400

Maximum Offer Price

:

HK$15.80 per Share plus brokerage of 1.0%,

SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong

Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%

最高發售價 ： 每股股份15.80

港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、

0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所

交易費

You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further inform tion on the pplic tion procedures.

招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格

To: XD Inc.

有 限 公 司

ole ponsor

獨 家 保 薦 人

ole Global Coordinator

獨 家 全 球 協 調 人

Joint Bookrunners

聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人

Joint Lead Managers

聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人

Hong Kong Underwriters

香 港 包 銷 商

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款

application procedures in this Application Form

及條件以及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交

and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of

本申請表格的效用」一節。

completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person. Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.

警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行 的認購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」 一節最後四點。

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 3,180,000 Shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過3,180,000股股份）

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所 有）申 請 人 簽 署（所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 簽 署）︰

Date: 日 期 ：

D

M

Y

For Broker use 此 欄 供 經 紀 填 寫

Lodged by 遞 交 申 請 的 經 紀

Broker No. 經 紀 號 碼

Broker's Chop 經 紀 印 章

Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支 票 銀 行 本 票 號 碼

Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn

(see "How to make your application" section) 兌 現 支 票

Total amount 總 額

銀 行 本 票 的 銀 行 名 稱（見「申 請 手 續」一 節）

HK$

港 元

Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英 文 姓 名 名 稱（正楷

Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱

Forename(s) 名 字

Name in Chinese 中 文 姓 名 名 稱

Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱

Forename(s) 名 字

Occupation in English 職 業（以 英 文 填 寫）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong

Business Registration

No.* (Please delete as appropriate)

香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 護 照 號 碼 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪

除 不 適 用 者）

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK

Hong Kong Identity

Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong

Busin ss R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please

letters) 所 有 其 他 聯 名 申 請 人 的 英 文 姓 名 名 稱（如 有，

正楷

d te as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號

1)

護 照 號 碼 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者）

1)

2)

2)

3)

Sample

3)

Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）

Telephone No. 電 話 號 碼

For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner.  由 代 名 人 遞 交 ： 代 名 人 若 不 填 寫 本 節 ， 是 項 認 購 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 利 益 提 出 。 請 填 寫 每 名（聯 名）實 益 擁 有 人 的 賬 戶 號 碼 或 識 別 編 碼 。

ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請 用 正楷填 寫 姓名╱ 名稱及 香 港 地址)

For Internal use 此 欄 供 內 部 使 用

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

  • (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business

Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.

個 別 人 士 須 填 寫 其 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 或（如 非 香 港 身 份 證 持 有 人）護 照 號 碼 。法 人 團 體 須 填 寫 其 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 。每 名 聯 名 申 請 人 均 須 提 供 其 相 關 號 碼 。該 等 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 護 照 號 碼 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 將 轉 交 第 三 方 以 核 實 申 請 表 格 的 有 效 性 。

(2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.

退 款 支 票（如 有）上 或 會 印 有 閣 下 或（如 屬 聯 名 申 請 人）排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 香 港 身 份 證 號

護 照 號 碼 的 一 部 分 。銀 行 兌 現 退 款 支 票 前 或 會 要 求 查 證 閣 下 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼

照 號 碼 。

(3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:

the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

you exercise statutory control over that company, then the applicationwill be treated as being

made for your benefit.

倘 若 申 請 人 是 一 家 非 上 市 公 司 ，而 ：

Sample

該 公 司 主 要 從 事 證 券 買 賣 業 務 ； 及

閣 下 對 該 公 司 可 行 使 法 定 控 制 權 ，是 項 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 的 利 益 提 出 。

This page is intentionally left blank

此 乃 白 頁 特 意 留 空

Sample

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of Hong Kong

No. of Hong Kong

No. of Hong Kong

No. of Hong Kong

Offer Shares

Amount payable

Offer Shares

Amount payable

Offer Shares

Amount payable

Offer Shares

Amount payable

applied for

on application

applied for

on application

applied for

on application

applied for

on application

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

200

3,191.85

5,000

79,796.08

80,000

1,276,737.33

700,000

11,171,451.62

400

6,383.69

6,000

95,755.30

90,000

1,436,329.49

800,000

12,767,373.28

600

9,575.53

7,000

111,714.52

100,000

1,595,921.66

900,000

14,363,294.94

800

12,767.37

8,000

127,673.73

150,000

2,393,882.49

1,000,000

15,959,216.60

1,000

15,959.22

9,000

143,632.95

200,000

3,191,843.32

2,000,000

31,918,433.20

1,200

19,151.06

10,000

159,592.17

250,000

3,989,804.15

3,000,000

47,877,649.80

1,400

22,342.91

20,000

319,184.33

300,000

4,787,764.98

3,180,000(1)

50,750,308.79

1,600

25,534.74

30,000

478,776.50

350,000

5,585,725.81

1,800

28,726.59

40,000

638,368.66

400,000

6,383,686.64

2,000

31,918.43

50,000

797,960.83

450,000

7,181,647.47

3,000

47,877.65

60,000

957,553.00

500,000

7,979,608.30

(1) Maximum number of Hong Kong

4,000

63,836.87

70,000

1,117,145.16

600,000

9,575,529.96

Offer Shares you may apply for.

Sample

2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).

3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be

rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:

The cheque must:

Banker's cashier order must:

be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post-dated;

be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC PUBLIC

OFFER";

be crossed "Account P yee Only";

be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in

be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and

Hong Kong;

nd

have your name certified on the back by a person

show your

ccount n me, which must either be pre-

authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's

printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by

cashier order must correspond with your name. If it

person authorised by the bank. This account name

is a joint application, the name on the back of the

must correspond with your name. If it is a joint

banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-

application, the account name must be the same as

named applicant's name.

the first-named applicant's name.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited:

Branch Name

Address

Hong Kong Island

Lee Chung Street Branch

29-31 Lee Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong

409 Hennessy Road Branch

409-415 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Kowloon

Kwun Tong Plaza Branch

G1 Kwun Tong Plaza, 68 Hoi Yuen Road,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch

Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road,

Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon

New Territories

Tuen Mun San Hui Branch

G13-G14 Eldo Court, Heung Sze Wui Road,

Tuen Mun, New Territories

Castle Peak Road

G/F-1/F, Sin Ching Building, 201-207 Castle Peak Road

(Tsuen Wan) Branch

(Tsuen Wan), Tsuen Wan, New Territories

5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, December 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

6. The latest time for lodging your

lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will

be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the O ening of the A lication Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.

The pplic tions for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursd y, Dece ber 5, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies

dealingsSamplein the h res on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

and Hong Kong Stock Exch nge trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the

Comp ny fter the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applic nts without interest on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Investors should be aware that the

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

申請手續

1. 使 用 下 表 計 算 閣 下 應 付 的 款 項 。 閣 下 申 請 認 購 的 股 數 須 至 少 為 200股 香 港 發 售 股 份 ，並 為 下 表 所 列 的 其 中 一 個 數 目 ，否 則 恕 不 受 理 。

可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項

申請認購的

申請認購的

申請認購的

申請認購的

香港發售

申請時

香港發售

申請時

香港發售

申請時

香港發售

申請時

股份數目

應繳款項

股份數目

應繳款項

股份數目

應繳款項

股份數目

應繳款項

港元

港元

港元

港元

200

3,191.85

5,000

79,796.08

80,000

1,276,737.33

700,000

11,171,451.62

400

6,383.69

6,000

95,755.30

90,000

1,436,329.49

800,000

12,767,373.28

600

9,575.53

7,000

111,714.52

100,000

1,595,921.66

900,000

14,363,294.94

800

12,767.37

8,000

127,673.73

150,000

2,393,882.49

1,000,000

15,959,216.60

1,000

15,959.22

9,000

143,632.95

200,000

3,191,843.32

2,000,000

31,918,433.20

1,200

19,151.06

10,000

159,592.17

250,000

3,989,804.15

3,000,000

47,877,649.80

1,400

22,342.91

20,000

319,184.33

300,000

4,787,764.98

3,180,000(1)

50,750,308.79

1,600

25,534.74

30,000

478,776.50

350,000

5,585,725.81

1,800

28,726.59

40,000

638,368.66

400,000

6,383,686.64

2,000

31,918.43

50,000

797,960.83

450,000

7,181,647.47

Sample

3,000

47,877.65

60,000

957,553.00

500,000

7,979,608.30

(1) 閣 下 可 申 請 認 購 的 香 港

4,000

63,836.87

70,000

1,117,145.16

600,000

9,575,529.96

發售股份最高數目。

2. 以 英 文 正楷填 妥 及 簽 署 申 請 表 格 。只 接 納 親 筆 簽 名（不 得 以 個 人 印 章 代 替）。

3. 閣 下 須 將 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 釘 於 表 格 上 。每 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 須 附 一 張 獨 立 開 出 支 票 或 一 張 獨 立 開 出 銀 行 本 票 。支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 必 須 符 合 以 下 所 有 規 定 ，否 則 閣 下 的 認 購 申 請 不 獲 接 納 ：

支票必須：

銀行本票必須：

為 港 元 ；

不 得 為 期 票 ；

註 明 抬 頭 人 為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 動有限公司公開發售」；

劃 線 註 明「只 准 入 抬 頭 人 賬 戶」；

從 閣 下 在 香 港 的 港 元 銀 行 賬 戶 中 開 出 ；

由 香 港 持 牌 銀 行 開 出 ，並 由 有 關 銀 行 授 權

的 人 士 在 背 面 簽 署 核 證 閣 下 姓 名

顯 示 閣 下 的 賬 戶 名 稱 ，而 該 賬 戶 名 稱 必

稱 。銀 行 本 票 所 示 姓 名 名 稱 須 與 閣 下

須 已 預 印 在 支 票 上 ，或 由 有 關 銀 行 授 權 的

姓 名 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 請 ，銀 行 本

人 士 在 支 票 背 書 。該 賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 與 閣

票 背 面 所 示 姓 名 名 稱 必 須 與 排 名 首 位 申

下 姓 名 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 請 ，賬 戶

請 人 的 姓 名 名 稱 相 同 。

名 稱 必 須 與 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 姓 名 名 稱

相 同 。

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

4. 請 撕 下 申 請 表 格 ，對 摺 一 次 ，然 後 將 填 妥 的 申 請 表 格（連 同 隨 附 的 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票）投 入 中 國 銀 行（香 港）有 限 公 司 的 下 列 任 何 一 家 分 行 的 收 集 箱 ：

分行名稱

地址

香港島

利 眾 街 分 行

香 港 柴 灣 利 眾 街29-31

軒 尼 詩 道409號 分 行

香 港 灣 仔 軒 尼 詩 道409-415

九龍

觀 塘 廣 場 分 行

九 龍 觀 塘 開 源 道68號 觀 塘 廣 場G1

尖 沙 咀 東 分 行

九 龍 尖 沙 咀 東 加 連 威 老 道96

希 爾 頓 大 廈 低 層 地 下3號 舖

新界

屯 門 新 墟 分 行

新 界 屯 門 鄉 事 會 路 雅 都 花 園 商 場G13-G14

荃 灣 青 山 道 分 行

新 界 荃 灣 青 山 公 路 荃 灣 段201-207

新 青 大 廈 地 下 及 一 樓

5. 閣 下 可 於 下 列 時 間 遞 交 申 請 表 格 ︰

20191129

日（星期五） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191130

日（星期六） - 上午九時正至下午一時正

Sample

2019122

日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

2019123

日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

2019124

日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

2019125

日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正

6. 截 止 遞 交 申 請 的 時 間 為 2019125日（星 期 四）中 午 十 二 時 正 。本 公 司 將 於 當 日 上 午 十 一 時 四 十 五 分 至 中 午 十 二 時 正 期 間 登 記 認 購 申 請 ，唯 一 會 影 響 此 時 間 的 因 素 為 天 氣 情 況（詳 見 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」一 節「10. 惡 劣 天 氣 對 開 始 辦 理 申 請 登 記 的 影 響」）。

香港發售股份申請將會自20191129日（星期五）起直至2019125日（星期四）止。申請款 項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及香港聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記 後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於20191211日（星期三）或之前不計利息退還予 申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於20191212日（星期四）於香港聯交所開始買賣。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

XD Inc.

心动有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

GLOBAL OFFERING

Conditions for your application

agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global

A. Who can apply

Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the

1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18

Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners,

agents, advisors and any other party involved in the Global Offering is or

years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.

will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus

2.

If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members'

(and any supplement to it);

names.

undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you

3.

The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.

4.

If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly

have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated

an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for,

authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and

any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the

stamped with your corporation's chop.

International Offering;

5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person

agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar,

(within the meaning of Regulation S) and not be a legal or natural person

of the PRC (except qualified domestic institutional investors).

receiving banks, the Sole Sponsor,

the Sole

Global Coordinator, the

Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead

Managers,

the Underwriters and/or

6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong

their respective advisors and agents any personal data which they may

Kong Offer Shares if you are:

require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the

• an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of

Sample

its subsidiaries;

application;

• a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its

• if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application,

subsidiaries;

agr and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none

a core

connected person

(as defined in

the

Listing Rul s) of the

of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint

Company (or any of its subsidiaries) or will become a core conn ct d

Bookrunn rs, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of

person of the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) imm diat

y upon

th ir r sp ctive officers or advisors

will breach any law outside Hong

completion of the Global Offering;

Kong as a r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action

a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the abov ;

arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions

or

contain d in the Prospectus and this Application Form;

have been allocated or have applied any International Off r Shar s or

agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it

otherwise participated in the International Offering.

because of an innocent misrepresentation;

B. If you are a nominee

agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;

You, as a nominee, may make more than one a

lication for the Hong Kong

represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong

Offer

Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to

HKSCC via

Central

Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the

Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Partici ant);

U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you

or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application For

, and lodge

ore than

are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United

one application in your own na

e on behalf of different beneficial owners.

States (as defined in Regulation S) and are not a U.S. person (as defined

in Regulation S); and (iii) the purchaser is not an "affiliate" (within the

C. Effect of completing and sub

itting this Application Form

meaning of Regulation S) of the Company or a person acting on the behalf

By completing

nd submitting this Applic tion For

, you (and if you are joint

of the Company or an affiliate of the Company;

applicants, e ch of you jointly

nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a

warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;

nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you

ct:

agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser

undert ke to execute ll relev nt docu

ents

nd instruct and authorise the

number allocated to you under the application;

Company nd/or the Sole Glob l Coordin tor (or its agents or nominees),

authorise the Company to place your name(s) or the name of the HKSCC

as agents of the Comp ny, to execute

ny documents for you and to do on

Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any

your beh lf

ll things necess ry to register

ny Hong Kong Offer Shares

Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its

allocated to you in your n me

s required by the Articles of Association;

agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you

gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the

or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your

Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous

own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to

Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the

collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;

Companies Law (2018 Revision) Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961) and the Articles

declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only

of Association;

application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for

confirm that you have read

the terms and

conditions and application

whose benefit you are applying;

procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and

understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely

agree to be bound by them;

on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only

make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that

relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus

you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;

in making your application and will not rely on any other information or

(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other

representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;

application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE

confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in

or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application

the Prospectus;

instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by

you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and

If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
Refund of your money
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

• (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.

D. Power of attorney

If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney, the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept it at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.

Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares

Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you

The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5,

the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027%

2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$15.80

SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee)

for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027%

without interest.

SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee.

The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection of Share

If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Company and the Sole Global

Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer

Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or

Shares" section of the Prospectus.

before Monday, December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and

Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")

will lapse.

Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no

Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of

allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application

persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the

lists close.

Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application form which are

The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of

inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions

indications of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications in

in the Prosp ctus shall prevail.

the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong

Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of

Offer Shares on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post

this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC

(in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), and on the w bsite

Nomin

s:

of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's

"Applicants' d claration" on the first page;

website

at

www.xd.com. The results of allocations and the Hong Kong

• "Warning" on the first page;

Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of succ ssful

• "If you are a nominee";

applicants will be available on the above websites.

A

representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and

The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering

submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding

and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the

registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the

section "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Pros ectus. In

articular, the

signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder

Sole Global Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International

of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid a

lications under

• "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole

the Hong

Kong Public

Offering, provided

that the total nu

ber of Offer

or in part)"; and

Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering shall not be increased

• "Refund of your money".

to more than 12,720,000 Offer Shares, representing two ti es the number of

The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares"

Offer Shares initi lly

v il ble for subscription under the Hong Kong Public

section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by

Offering and 20% of the tot l nu ber of Offer Shares initially available for

subscription under the Glob l Offering, nd the final price shall be fixed at the

HKSCC Nominees:

low end of the Offer Price r nge (th t is, HK$11.10 per Offer Share) stated in

• "8. How Many Applications Can You Make"; and

the Prospectus in ccord nce with Guid nce Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by

• "12. Circumstances in Which You Will Not be Allocated Offer Shares".

the

tock Exch nge.

Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong

If your applic tion for Hong Kong Offer Sh res is successful (in whole or

Investor Services Limited

in part)

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies'

If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have

corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")

provided all information required by your application form, you may collect

expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any

refund cheque(s) and/or

hare certificate(s) from Computershare Hong Kong

liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any

Investor

ervices Limited at

hops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre,

other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 .

. to 1:00 . .

with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in

on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the

Sampleconnection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any

newspapers.

other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant

If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not

in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This

authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant

includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information

which is

eligible

for

personal collection,

your

authorised

representative

however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing

must

bear

a letter

of

authorisation from

your

corporation

stamped with

any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or

your

corporation's

chop. Both individuals

and

authorised

representatives

reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or

must

produce, at the

time of

collection, evidence of identity

acceptable to

reliability.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

XD Inc.

心动有限公司

（於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司）

全球發售

申請條件

同意本 公 司 、獨 家 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席

甲、可提出申請的人士

賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 、包 銷 商 、彼 等 各 自

的 董 事 、高 級 職 員 、僱 員 、合 作 夥 伴 、代 理 、顧 問

1.

閣 下 及 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 必 須 年 滿18

及 參 與 全 球 發 售 的 任 何 其 他 各 方 現 時 或 日 後 均 毋 須

歲 並 有 香 港 地 址 。

對 並 非 載 於 招 股 章 程（及 其 任 何 補 充 文 件）的 任 何 資

2.

如 閣 下 為 商 號 ，申 請 須 以 個 別 成 員 名 義 提 出 。

料 及 陳 述 負 責 ；

3.

聯 名 申 請 人 不 得 超 過 四 名 。

承諾確認 閣 下 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人

4.

如 閣 下 為 法 人 團 體 ，申 請 須 經 獲 正 式 授 權 人 員 簽

士 並 無 申 請 或 接 納 或 表 示 有 意 認 購（亦 不 會 申 請 或

5.

署 ，並 註 明 其 所 屬 代 表 身 份 及 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑 。

接 納 或 表 示 有 意 認 購）國 際 發 售 的 任 何 發 售 股 份 ，

閣 下 必 須 身 處 美 國 境 外 ，並 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S

也 沒 有 參 與 國 際 發 售 ；

例）亦 非 中 國 法 人 或 自 然 人（合 格 境 內 機 構 投 資 者 除

同意在 本 公 司 、香 港 證 券 登 記 處 、收 款 銀 行 、獨 家

6.

外）。

保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 席

除 上 市 規 則 批 准 外 ，下 列 人 士 概 不 得 申 請 認 購 任 何

牽 頭 經 辦 人 、包 銷 商 及 或 彼 等 各 自 的 顧 問 及 代 理

香 港 發 售 股 份 ：

本 公 司 及 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 股 份 的 現 有 實 益

提 出 要 求 時 ，向 彼 等 披 露 其 所 要 求 提 供 有 關 閣 下

及 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 的 個 人 資 料 ；

擁 有 人 ；

若 香 港 境 外 任 何 地 方 的 法 例 適 用 於 閣 下 的 申 請 ，

本 公 司 及 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 的 董 事 或 行 政 總

Sample

裁 ；

同意保證 閣 下 已 遵 守 所 有 有 關 法 例 ，且 本 公

本 公 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）核 心 關 連 人 士（定

司 、獨 家 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理

義 見 上 市 規 則）或 緊 隨 全 球 發 售 完 成 後 將 成 為

人 、聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 及 包 銷 商 概 不 會 以 及 彼 等 各 自

本 公 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）核 心 關 連 人 士 的 人

的 高 級 職 員 或 顧 問 亦 不 會 因 接 納 閣 下 的 購 買 要

士 ；

約 ，或 閣 下 在 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 款

上 述 任 何 人 士 的 緊 密 聯 繫 人（定 義 見 上 市 規

及 條 件 項 下 的 權 利 及 責 任 所 引 致 的 任 何 行 動 ，而 違

則）； 或

反 香 港 境 外 的 任 何 法 例 ；

已 獲 分 配 或 已 申 請 任 何 國 際 發 售 股 份 或 以 其 他

同意 閣 下 的 申 請 一 經 接 納 ，即 不 得 因 無 意 的 失 實

形 式 參 與 國 際 發 售 。

陳 述 而 撤 銷 ；

同意 閣 下 的 申 請 受 香 港 法 例 規 管 ；

乙、如 閣下為代名人

聲明、保證 承諾(i)

閣 下 明 白 香 港 發 售 股 份 不

閣 下 作 為 代 名 人 可 提 交 超 過 一 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 ，方

曾 亦 不 會 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 登 記 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 及 閣

法 是 ：(i)透 過 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統（「中 央 結 算 系 統」）向

下 為 其 利 益 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 人 士 均 身 處 美 國 境

香 港 結 算 發 出 電 子 指 示（如 閣 下 為 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與

外（定 義 見S規 例）且 屬 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S規 例）；

者）； 或(ii)使 用 白色黃色申 請 表 格 ，以 自 身 名 義 代 表

(iii)買 方 並 非 本 公 司 的「聯 屬 人 士」（定 義 見S規 例）

不 同 的 實 益 擁 有 人 提 交 超 過 一 份 申 請 。

或 代 表 本 公 司 或 本 公 司 聯 屬 人 士 行 事 的 人 士 ；

丙、填交本申請表格的效用

保證 閣 下 提 供 的 資 料 真 實 及 準 確 ；

同意接 納 所 申 請 數 目 或 根 據 申 請 分 配 予 閣 下 但 數

閣 下 填 妥 並 遞 交 本 申 請 表 格 ， 即 表 示 閣 下（如 屬 聯

目 較 少 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 ；

名 申 請 人 ，即 各 人 共 同 及 個 別）代 表 閣 下 本 身 ，或 作

授權本 公 司 將 閣 下 的 姓 名名 稱 或 香 港 結 算 代 理

為 閣 下 代 其 行 事 的 每 位 人 士 的 代 理 或 代 名 人 ：

人 之 名 稱 列 入 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 ，作 為 閣 下 獲 分 配

承諾簽 立 所 有 相 關 文 件 ，並 指 示 及 授 權 本 公 司 及

的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 持 有 人 ，並 授 權 本 公 司 及

或 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（或 彼 等 的 代 理 或 代 名 人）（作 為

或 其 代 理 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 按 申 請 所 示 地 址 向 閣 下

本 公 司 代 理），為 按 照 組 織 章 程 細 則 的 規 定 將 閣

或 聯 名 申 請 的 首 名 申 請 人 發 送 任 何 股 票 及 或 退 款

下 獲 分 配 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 以 閣 下 名 義 登 記 而

支 票 ，郵 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 ，除 非 閣 下 合 資 格

代 表 閣 下 簽 立 任 何 文 件 及 代 表 閣 下 處 理 一 切 必

親 身 領 取 股 票 及 或 退 款 支 票 ；

要 事 務 ；

聲明 表示此 乃 閣 下 為 本 身 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提

同意遵 守 香 港 法 例 第622章 公 司 條 例 、香 港 法 例 第

出 申 請 的 人 士 提 出 及 擬 提 出 的 唯 一 申 請 ；

32章 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 、公 司 法（2018

明白本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 將 依 據 閣 下 的 聲 明

修 訂 本）第 22 章（1961 年 第 3 號 法 例）及 組 織 章 程 細

及 陳 述 而 決 定 是 否 向 閣 下 配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股

確認 閣 下 已 細 閱 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條

份 ， 閣 下 如 作 出 虛 假 聲 明 ，可 能 會 被 檢 控 ；

（如 本 申 請 為 閣 下 本 身 利 益 提 出）保證 閣 下 或 作

款 及 條 件 以 及 申 請 程 序 ，並 同 意 受 其 約 束 ；

為 閣 下 代 理 的 任 何 人 士 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 不 曾 亦 不

確認 閣 下 已 接 獲 及 細 閱 招 股 章 程 ，提 出 申 請 時 也

會 為 閣 下 利 益 而 以 白色黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 港

僅 依 據 招 股 章 程 載 列 的 資 料 及 陳 述 ，而 除 招 股 章 程

結 算 或 向 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 發 出 電子認購指示

任 何 補 充 文 件 外 ，不 會 依 賴 任 何 其 他 資 料 或 陳 述 ；

提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及

確認 閣 下 知 悉 招 股 章 程 內 有 關 全 球 發 售 的 限 制 ；

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

（如 閣 下 作 為 代 理 為 另 一 人 士 的 利 益 提 出 申 請） 如 閣 下 申 請 認 購1,000,000股 以 下 香 港 發 售 股 份 ， 閣

保證(i) 閣 下（作 為 代 理 或 為 該 人 士 利 益）或 該 人 士

下 的 退 款 支 票 及 或 股 票 將 於20191211日（星 期 三）

或 任 何 其 他 作 為 該 人 士 代 理 的 人 士 不 曾 亦 不 會 以

或 以 前 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 寄 往 相 關 申 請 表 格 所 示 地 址 ，郵

黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 港 結 算 發 出 電子認購指示

誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 。

而 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 獲 正 式 授 權 作 為 該

其 他 人 士 的 代 理 代 為 簽 署 申 請 表 格 或 發 出 電子認購

退回款項

指示

若 閣 下 未 獲 分 配 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 或 申 請 僅 部 分 獲 接

丁、授權書

納 ，本 公 司 將 不 計 利 息 退 回 閣 下 的 申 請 股 款（包 括 相

關的1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%

申 請 由 有 授 權 書 的 人 士 提 出 ，本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球

港 聯 交 所 交 易 費）。如 發 售 價 低 於 最 高 發 售 價 ，本 公 司

協 調 人 可 按 其 認 為 合 適 的 任 何 條 件（包 括 出 示 獲 授 權 證

將 不 計 利 息 退 回 多 收 申 請 股 款（包 括 相 關 的 1.0%經 紀 佣

明）酌 情 接 納 閣 下 的 申 請 。

金 、0.0027%證 監 會 交 易 徵 費 及 0.005%香 港 聯 交 所 交 易

釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配

費）。

有 關 退 款 程 序 載 於 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」

預 期 發 售 價 於 2019125日（星 期 四）或 前 後 釐 定 。申

一 節「14. 寄 發 領 取 股 票 及 退 還 股 款」。

請 人 須 繳 付 每 股 香 港 發 售 股 份15.80港 元 的 最 高 發 售 價 ，

另加1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%

香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）

港 聯 交 所 交 易 費 。倘 若 本 公 司 與 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（為 其

提出的申請

自 身 及 代 表 香 港 包 銷 商）並 無 於2019129日（星 期 一）

如 本 申 請 表 格 由 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 代 表 發 出 電子認購指示

或 之 前 協 定 發 售 價 ，全 球 發 售 將 不 會 進 行 並 告 失 效 。

申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 人 士 簽 署 ，本 申 請 表 格 與 招 股 章 程

截 止 登 記 認 購 申 請 前 ，概 不 處 理 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申 請 及

不 符 的 條 文 將 不 適 用 ，且 以 招股 章 程 之 條 文 為 準 。

配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 。

在 不 限 制 此 段 一 般 應 用 的 前 提 下 ，本 申 請 表 格 的 以 下 部

本 公 司 預 期 於 20191211 日（星 期 三）在《南 華 早 報》

分 在 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 作 簽 署 人 的 情 況 下 並 不 適 用 ：

（英 文）、《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（中 文）、 香 港 聯 交 所 網 站

第 一 頁 的「申 請 人 聲 明」；

(www.hkexnews.hk)及 本 公 司 網 站(www.xd.com)公 佈 最 終

第 一 頁 的「警 告」；

發 售 價 、國 際 發 售 踴 躍 程 度 、香 港 公 開 發 售 認 購 申 請 數

目 及 香 港 發 售 股 份 分 配 基 準 。分 配 結 果 以 及 獲 接 納 申 請

「如 閣 下 為 代 名 人」；

人 的 香 港 身 份 證 護 照 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 亦 同 於 上 述

「填 交 本申 請 表 格 的 效 用」一 節 項 下 的 所 有 陳 述 及 保

網 站 公 佈 。

證 ，惟 首 項 有 關 以 申 請 人 名 義 登 記 香 港 發 售 股 份 及

香 港 公 開 發 售 與 國 際 發 售 之 間 的 發 售 股 份 分 配 將 按 招 股

簽 署 使 申 請 人 登 記 成 為 香 港 發 售 股 份 持 有 人 的 文 件

章 程「全 球 發 售 的 架 構」一 節 所 述 者 作 出 調 整 。尤 其 是 ，

除 外 ；

獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 或 會 將 發 售 股 份 從 國 際 發 售 重 新 分 配 至

「如 閣 下 成 功 申 請 認 購 香 港 發 售 股 份（全 部 或 部

香 港 公 開 發 售 ，以 滿 足 香 港 公 開 發 售 的 有 效 申 請 ，惟 根

分）」； 及

據 聯 交 所 發 出 的 指 引 信HKEx-GL91-18，根 據 香 港 公 開 發

「退 回 款 項」。

售 可 供 認 購 的 發 售 股 份 總 數 不 得 增 加 至 超 過 12,720,000

招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」一 節 的 以 下 部 分 在 香

股 發 售 股 份 ，相 當 於 根 據 香 港 公 開 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發

港 結 算 代 理 人 作 簽 署 人 的 情 況 下 並 不 適 用 ：

售 股 份 數 目 的 兩 倍 及 根 據 全 球 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發 售 股

8. 閣 下 可 提 交 的 申 請 數 目」； 及

份 總 數 的20% ，而 且 最 終 價 格 須 釐 定 為 招 股 章 程 所 述 發

12. 閣 下 不 獲 配 發 發 售 股 份 的 情 況」。

售 價 範 圍 的 下 限（即 每 股 發 售 股 份11.10港 元）。

閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）

閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影

閣 下 申 請 認 購1,000,000股 或 以 上 香 港 發 售 股 份 並 提

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 和 其 有 關 連 的 法 人 團 體 、董

供 申 請 表 格 規 定 的 所 有 資 料 ， 閣 下 可 於20191211

事 、高 級 人 員 、僱 員 及 代 理 人（「代 表」）在 法 律 所 容 許 的

日（星 期 三）或 吾 等 於 報 章 公 佈 的 其 他 日 期 上 午 九 時 正 至

最 大 限 度 內 明 確 卸 棄 及 免 除 在 任 何 方 面 與 申 請 人 或 代 表

下 午 一 時 正 自 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（地 址 為 香 港

申 請 人 在 此 文 件 提 供 的 或 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的

灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心171712-1716號舖）領取

任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何 資 料 ，或 任 何 申 請 人 或 代 表 申 請 人

退 款 支 票 及 或 股 票 。

提 供 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的 任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何

如 閣 下 為 個 人 申 請 人 並 合 資 格 親 身 領 取 ， 閣 下 不 得

其 他 書 面 或 口 頭 通 訊 ，有 關 或 相 關 由 申 請 人 或 任 何 其 他

授 權 任 何 其 他 人 士 代 領 。如 閣 下 為 公 司 申 請 人 並 合 資

人 士 或 實 體 所 遭 受 或 招 致 不 論 如 何 造 成 的 任 何 損 失 或 損

格 派 人 領 取 ， 閣 下 的 授 權 代 表 須 攜 同 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑 的

害 的 任 何 責 任 。此 包 括 ，但 不 限 於 ，該 等 資 料 中 不 論 如

授 權 書 領 取 。個 人 申 請 人 及 授 權 代 表 領 取 股 票 時 均 須 出

Sample

示 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 接 納 的 身 份 證 明 文 件 。

何 造 成 的 任 何 錯 誤 或 遺 漏 ，或 代 表 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 或 實

如 閣 下 並 無 在 指 定 領 取 時 間 內 親 身 領 取 退 款 支 票 及

體 對 該 等 資 料 或 任 何 該 等 資 料 的 文 件 記 錄 、影 像 、記 錄

或 複 製 品 作 出 的 任 何 依 據 ，或 其 準 確 性 、完 整 性 、合 時

或 股 票 ，有 關 股 票 將 會 立 刻 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 寄 往 本 申 請

性 或 可 靠 性 。

表 格 所 示 地 址 ，郵 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 。

By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name

Personal Data

Personal Information Collection Statement

This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").

3. Transfer of personal data

Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data

1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data

to, from or with any of the following:

It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of

the Company's appointed agents such as financial

securities to supply correct personal data to the Company

advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal

or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when

share registrar;

applying for securities or transferring securities into or out

where applicants for securities request a deposit into

of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong

CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will

Kong Share Registrar.

use the personal data for the purposes of operating

Failure to

supply the requested

data may

result

in your

CCASS;

any

agents,

contractors

or

third-party

application

for securities

being

rejected,

or in

delay or

service

providers

who

offer

administrative,

the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share

telecommunications, computer, payment or other

Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their

services. It may also prevent or delay registration or

services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share

transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have

Registrar in connection with their respective business

successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share

operation;

certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are

the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any

entitled.

other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or

It is important that securities holders inform the Company

oth rwise as required by laws, rules or regulations;

and

and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediat

y of any

any p rsons or institutions with which the securities'

inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.

hold rs have or propose to have dealings, such as

2.

Purposes

th ir bank rs, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers

The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,

tc.

held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the

following purposes:

application

and

refund

cheque,

4.

Retention of personal data

processing

your

The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will

where

applicable,

verification

of

com liance with

keep the

personal

data of the

applicants

and holders of

the terms and application procedures set out in this

securities

for

as long

as

necessary

to

fulfil the purposes

Application Form and the Pros

ectus and announcing

for which the personal data were collected. Personal data

results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with

compliance with applicable laws and regulations in

Hong Kong

nd elsewhere;

in accordance with the Ordinance.

registering new issues or tr nsfers into or

out of

the n mes of securities' holders including, where

5. Access to and correction of personal data

applic ble, HKSCC No

inees;

Securities

holders

have

the

right

to

ascertain whether

aint

ining

or upd ting the register of securities'

the

Company

or

the

Hong

Kong

Share

Registrar hold

holders of the Comp ny;

their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to

verifying securities holders' identities;

correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the

est blishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders

Hong Kong Share Registrar

have

the

right to charge a

of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues,

reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.

bonus issues, etc.;

distributing communications from the Company and

All requests for access to data or correction of data should

its subsidiaries;

compiling statistical information and securities'

be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in

holders profiles;

the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus

Sample

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on

or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the

entitlements; and

company secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for

any other incidental

or associated

purposes

relating

the attention of the privacy compliance officer.

to the above and/or

to

enable the

Company and

the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格

個人資料

3. 轉交個人資料

個人資料收集聲明

此 項 個 人 資 料 收 集 聲 明 是 向 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申

本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 所 持 有 關 證 券 持 有

請 人 和 持 有 人 說 明 有 關 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記

人 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 保 密 ，但 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券

處 有 關 個 人 資 料 和 香 港 法 例 第 486章《個 人 資 料

登 記 處 可 以 在 為 達 到 上 述 任 何 目 的 之 必 要 情 況

（私 隱）條 例》（「條 例」）方 面 的 政 策 和 慣 例 。

下 ，向 、從 或 連 同 下 列 任 何 人 士 或 機 構 披 露 、

1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

獲 取 或 轉 交（無 論 在 香 港 境 內 或 境 外）有 關 個 人

資 料 ：

證 券 申 請 人 及 登 記 持 有 人 以 本 身 名 義 申 請 證 券

或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 證 券 時 或 尋 求 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的

本 公 司 委 任 的 代 理 人 ，例 如 財 務 顧 問 、收 款

銀 行 和 主 要 海 外 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ；

服 務 時 ，必 須 向 本 公 司 或 其 代 理 人 及 香 港 證 券

（如 證 券 申 請 人 要 求 將 證 券 存 於 中 央 結 算 系

登 記 處 提 供 準 確 個 人 資 料 。

統）香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 ，其 將 會 就

未 能 提 供 所 要 求 的 資 料 可 能 導 致 閣 下 申 請 證

中 央 結 算 系 統 的 運 作 使 用 有 關 個 人 資 料 ；

向 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 與 其 各 自

券 被 拒 或 延 遲 ，或 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 無

法 落 實 轉 讓 或 提 供 服 務 。此 舉 也 可 能 妨 礙 或 延

業 務 營 運 有 關 的 行 政 、電 訊 、電 腦 、付 款 或

遲 登 記 或 轉 讓 閣 下 成 功 申 請 的 香 港 發 售 股 份

其 他 服 務 的 任 何 代 理 人 、承 包 商 或 第 三 方

或寄發 閣下應得的股票及 或退款支票 。

服 務 供 應 商 ；

香 港 聯 交 所 、證 監 會 及 任 何 其 他 法 定 監 管

重 要 提 示 ： 證 券 持 有 人 所 提 供 的 個 人 資 料 如 有

機 關 或 政 府 部 門 或 遵 照 法 例 、規 則 或 法 規

任 何 錯 誤 ，須 立 即 通 知 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記

規 定 的 其 他 機 構 ； 及

Sample

處 。

證 券 持 有 人 與 其 進 行 或 擬 進 行 交 易 的 任 何

人 士 或 機 構 ，例 如 彼 等 的 銀 行 、律 師 、會 計

2. 目的

師 或 股 票 經 紀 等 。

證 券 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料 可 以 任 何 方 式 使 用 、持

有 、處 理 及 或 保 存 ，以 作 下 列 用 途 ：

4. 個人資料的保留

處 理 閣 下 的 申 請 及 退 款 支 票（如 適 用）、

本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 將 按 收 集 個 人 資 料 所

核 實 是 否 符 合 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 載 列

需 的 用 途 保 留 證 券 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 的 個 人 資

的 條 款 和 申 請 程 序 以 及 公 佈 香 港 發 售 股 份

料 。無 需 保 留 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 根 據 條 例 銷 毀 或

的 分 配 結 果 ；

處 理 。

遵 守 香 港 及 其 他 地 區 的 適 用 法 律 及 法 規 ；

以 證 券 持 有 人（包 括 香 港 結 算 代 理 人（如 適

5. 查閱和更正個人資料

用））的 名 義 登 記 新 發 行 證 券 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓

證 券 持 有 人 有 權 確 定 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處

證 券 ；

是 否 持 有 其 個 人 資 料 ，並 有 權 索 取 有 關 該 資 料

存 置 或 更 新 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 名 冊 ；

的 副 本 並 更 正 任 何 不 準 確 資 料 。本 公 司 和 香 港

核 實 證 券 持 有 人 的 身 份 ；

證券登記處有權就處理有關要求收取合理費用 。

確 定 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 受 益 權 利 ，例 如

股 息 、供 股 和 紅 股 等 ；

所 有 查 閱 資 料 或 更 正 資 料 的 要 求 應 按 招 股 章 程

分 發 本 公 司 及 其 附 屬 公 司 的 通 訊 ；

「公 司 資 料」一 節 所 披 露 或 不 時 通 知 的 本 公 司 註

編 製 統 計 資 料 和 證 券 持 有 人 資 料 ；

冊 地 址 送 交 公 司 秘 書 ，或 向 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的

披 露 有 關 資 料 以 便 就 權 益 索 償 ； 及

個 人 資 料 私 隱 事 務 主 任 提 出 。

與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 及

或 使 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 能 履 行 對 證

閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購

券 持 有 人 及 或 監 管 機 構 承 擔 的 責 任 及

或 證 券 持 有 人 不 時 同 意 的 任 何 其 他 目 的 。

指示，即表示同意上述各項。

