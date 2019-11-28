Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 3,180,000 Shares)
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
Sample
2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK letters and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC PUBLIC OFFER";
OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; and
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
Hong Kong;
and
have your name certified on the back by a person
•
show your
ccount n me, which must either be pre-
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by
cashier order must correspond with your name. If it
person authorised by the bank. This account name
is a joint application, the name on the back of the
must correspond with your name. If it is a joint
banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-
application, the account name must be the same as
named applicant's name.
the first-named applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited:
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Lee Chung Street Branch
29-31 Lee Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong
409 Hennessy Road Branch
409-415 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Kwun Tong Plaza Branch
G1 Kwun Tong Plaza, 68 Hoi Yuen Road,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon
Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch
Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road,
Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon
New Territories
Tuen Mun San Hui Branch
G13-G14 Eldo Court, Heung Sze Wui Road,
Tuen Mun, New Territories
Castle Peak Road
G/F-1/F, Sin Ching Building, 201-207 Castle Peak Road
(Tsuen Wan) Branch
(Tsuen Wan), Tsuen Wan, New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, December 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your
lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will
be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the O ening of the A lication Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The pplic tions for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursd y, Dece ber 5, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies
dealingsSamplein the h res on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
and Hong Kong Stock Exch nge trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the
Comp ny fter the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applic nts without interest on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Investors should be aware that the
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
XD Inc.
心动有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions for your application
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global
A. Who can apply
Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the
1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18
Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners,
agents, advisors and any other party involved in the Global Offering is or
years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members'
(and any supplement to it);
names.
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly
have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated
an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for,
authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and
any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the
stamped with your corporation's chop.
International Offering;
5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar,
(within the meaning of Regulation S) and not be a legal or natural person
of the PRC (except qualified domestic institutional investors).
receiving banks, the Sole Sponsor,
the Sole
Global Coordinator, the
Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead
Managers,
the Underwriters and/or
6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong
their respective advisors and agents any personal data which they may
Kong Offer Shares if you are:
require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the
• an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of
Sample
its subsidiaries;
application;
• a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its
• if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application,
subsidiaries;
agr and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none
•
a core
connected person
(as defined in
the
Listing Rul s) of the
of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint
Company (or any of its subsidiaries) or will become a core conn ct d
Bookrunn rs, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of
person of the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) imm diat
y upon
th ir r sp ctive officers or advisors
will breach any law outside Hong
completion of the Global Offering;
Kong as a r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action
•
a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the abov ;
arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions
or
contain d in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
•
have been allocated or have applied any International Off r Shar s or
•
agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it
otherwise participated in the International Offering.
because of an innocent misrepresentation;
B. If you are a nominee
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
lication for the Hong Kong
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong
Offer
Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to
HKSCC via
Central
Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the
Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Partici ant);
U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you
or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application For
, and lodge
ore than
are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United
one application in your own na
e on behalf of different beneficial owners.
States (as defined in Regulation S) and are not a U.S. person (as defined
in Regulation S); and (iii) the purchaser is not an "affiliate" (within the
C. Effect of completing and sub
itting this Application Form
meaning of Regulation S) of the Company or a person acting on the behalf
By completing
nd submitting this Applic tion For
, you (and if you are joint
of the Company or an affiliate of the Company;
applicants, e ch of you jointly
nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you
ct:
•
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser
•
undert ke to execute ll relev nt docu
ents
nd instruct and authorise the
number allocated to you under the application;
Company nd/or the Sole Glob l Coordin tor (or its agents or nominees),
•
authorise the Company to place your name(s) or the name of the HKSCC
as agents of the Comp ny, to execute
ny documents for you and to do on
Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any
your beh lf
ll things necess ry to register
ny Hong Kong Offer Shares
Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its
allocated to you in your n me
s required by the Articles of Association;
agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you
•
gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the
or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your
Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous
own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to
Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the
collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
Companies Law (2018 Revision) Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961) and the Articles
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only
of Association;
application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for
•
confirm that you have read
the terms and
conditions and application
whose benefit you are applying;
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and
•
understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely
agree to be bound by them;
on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only
make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that
relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus
you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
in making your application and will not rely on any other information or
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other
representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in
or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application
the Prospectus;
instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by
you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the relevant Application Form on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
Refund of your money
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
• (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
D. Power of attorney
If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney, the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept it at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares
Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5,
the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027%
2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$15.80
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee)
for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027%
without interest.
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee.
The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection of Share
If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Company and the Sole Global
Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer
Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or
Shares" section of the Prospectus.
before Monday, December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
will lapse.
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of
allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application
persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the
lists close.
Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application form which are
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of
inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions
indications of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications in
in the Prosp ctus shall prevail.
the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections of
Offer Shares on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post
this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC
(in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), and on the w bsite
Nomin
s:
of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
website
at
www.xd.com. The results of allocations and the Hong Kong
• "Warning" on the first page;
Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of succ ssful
• "If you are a nominee";
applicants will be available on the above websites.
•
A
representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Pub ic Offering
submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one regarding
and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the
registration of Hong Kong Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the
section "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Pros ectus. In
articular, the
signing of documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the holder
Sole Global Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International
of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid a
lications under
• "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole
the Hong
Kong Public
Offering, provided
that the total nu
ber of Offer
or in part)"; and
Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering shall not be increased
• "Refund of your money".
to more than 12,720,000 Offer Shares, representing two ti es the number of
The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares"
Offer Shares initi lly
v il ble for subscription under the Hong Kong Public
section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by
Offering and 20% of the tot l nu ber of Offer Shares initially available for
subscription under the Glob l Offering, nd the final price shall be fixed at the
HKSCC Nominees:
low end of the Offer Price r nge (th t is, HK$11.10 per Offer Share) stated in
• "8. How Many Applications Can You Make"; and
the Prospectus in ccord nce with Guid nce Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by
• "12. Circumstances in Which You Will Not be Allocated Offer Shares".
the
tock Exch nge.
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)
Investor Services Limited
in part)
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies'
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have
corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")
provided all information required by your application form, you may collect
expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any
refund cheque(s) and/or
hare certificate(s) from Computershare Hong Kong
liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any
Investor
ervices Limited at
hops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre,
other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 .
. to 1:00 . .
with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in
on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as notified by us in the
Sampleconnection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any
newspapers.
other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not
in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This
authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant
includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information
which is
eligible
for
personal collection,
your
authorised
representative
however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing
must
bear
a letter
of
authorisation from
your
corporation
stamped with
any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or
your
corporation's
chop. Both individuals
and
authorised
representatives
reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or
must
produce, at the
time of
collection, evidence of identity
acceptable to
reliability.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
3. Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
to, from or with any of the following:
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company
advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal
or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when
share registrar;
applying for securities or transferring securities into or out
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into
of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will
Kong Share Registrar.
use the personal data for the purposes of operating
Failure to
supply the requested
data may
result
in your
CCASS;
•
any
agents,
contractors
or
third-party
application
for securities
being
rejected,
or in
delay or
service
providers
who
offer
administrative,
the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share
telecommunications, computer, payment or other
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their
services. It may also prevent or delay registration or
services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share
transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have
Registrar in connection with their respective business
successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share
operation;
certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are
•
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any
entitled.
other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and
and
and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediat
y of any
•
any p rsons or institutions with which the securities'
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
hold rs have or propose to have dealings, such as
2.
Purposes
th ir bank rs, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers
The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,
tc.
held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the
following purposes:
application
and
refund
cheque,
4.
Retention of personal data
•
processing
your
The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will
where
applicable,
verification
of
com liance with
keep the
personal
data of the
applicants
and holders of
the terms and application procedures set out in this
securities
for
as long
as
necessary
to
fulfil the purposes
Application Form and the Pros
ectus and announcing
for which the personal data were collected. Personal data
results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with
•
compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
Hong Kong
nd elsewhere;
in accordance with the Ordinance.
•
registering new issues or tr nsfers into or
out of
the n mes of securities' holders including, where
5. Access to and correction of personal data
•
applicable, HKSCC Nominees;
inees;
Securities
holders
have
the
right
to
ascertain whether
aint
ining
or upd ting the register of securities'
the
Company
or
the
Hong
Kong
Share
Registrar hold
holders of the Company;
their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the
•
est blishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders
Hong Kong Share Registrar
have
the
right to charge a
of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues,
reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
bonus issues, etc.;
•
distributing communications from the Company and
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
its subsidiaries;
•
compiling statistical information and securities'
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in
holders profiles;
the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus
•
Sample
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the
entitlements; and
company secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for
•
any other incidental
or associated
purposes
relating
the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
to the above and/or
to
enable the
Company and
the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 23:07:06 UTC