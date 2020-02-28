Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form 0 02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of SMC Electric Limited (the Staple your "Company") dated 29 February 2020 (the "Prospectus").本申請表格使用蜆殼電業有限公司（「本公司」）日 期為二零二零年二月二十九日的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。 payment Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to here buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be 請將股款 offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. 緊釘在此 Securities Act.本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任 何公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出 售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded, distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招 股章程的司法權區內概不得以任何方式發送、派發或複製（不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章 程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong 樣 Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處 處長及備查文件」一節所述其他文件已按香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條規 定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交版 所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司 註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 Sample SMC ELECTRIC LIMITED 蜆殼電業有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Is ands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） Stock code : 2381 股份代號 ： 2381 Maximum Offer Price : HK$0.38 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 最高發售價 ： 每股發售股份0.38港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足及可予退還） You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the applic tion procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: MC Electric Limited 致： 蜆殼電業有限公司 The ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 The Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Public Offer Underwriters 公開發售包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 件以及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting 格的效用」一節。 this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit 警告：任何人士僅可為其自身利益作出一次認購申 of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect 請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date: 日期： D日 / M月 / Y年 Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more Cheque/banker's cashier order number than 93,750,000 shares) 申請認購的公開發售股份數 目（不超過93,750,000股） 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) Total amount 總額 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」 HK$ 港元 一節） Name (in English, in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name (in Chinese) 中文姓名╱名稱 版 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation (in English) 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商 業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 樣 Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt rs) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint app icants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯 (1) 名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商 業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） (2) (1) (2) (3) (3) ADDRESSSampleLABEL 地 址 標 貼 (Your name(s) and Hong Kong address (in English) and telephone no. (Joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of the first-namedpplic nt only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須以正楷填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節， 是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名 （聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正 楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址） For Internal Use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong identity card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong identity card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong business registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong identity card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong business registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港 身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其 相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交予第三方以核實申請 表格的有效性。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong identity card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照 號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: 版 • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： 樣 • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Sample 樣 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 版 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 6,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS Number of Amount Number of Amount Number of Amount Number of Amount Public payable on Public payable on Public payable on Public payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 6,000 2,302.97 60,000 23,029.76 900,000 345,446.33 12,000,000 4,605,951.12 12,000 4,605.95 90,000 34,544.63 1,200,000 460,595.11 15,000,000 5,757,438.90 18,000 6,908.92 120,000 46,059.51 1,500,000 575,743.89 18,000,000 6,908,926.68 24,000 9,211.91 150,000 57,574.39 1,800,000 690,892.67 24,000,000 9,211,902.24 30,000 11,514.88 180,000 69,089.27 2,400,000 921,190.22 30,000,000 11,514,877.80 36,000 13,817.85 240,000 92,119.02 3,000,000 1,151,487.78 45,000,000 17,272,316.70 42,000 16,120.83 300,000 115,148.78 4,500,000 1,727,231.67 60,000,000 23,029,755.60 48,000 18,423.80 450,000 172,723.17 6,000,000 2,302,975.56 93,750,000(1) 35,983,993.13 54,000 20,726.78 600,000 230,297.56 9,000,000 3,454,463.34 (1) Maximum number of Public Offer Shares you may apply for. 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashi r ord r to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one s parate ch que or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your ch que or bank r's cashi r order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "HANG SENG (NOMINEE) LIMITED - SMC ELECTRIC LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and ccount in Hong Kong; nd have your name certified on the back by a • show your ccount n e, which ust either be person authorised by the bank. The name on pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the banker's cashier order must correspond the b ck by person uthorised by the bank. with your name. If it is a joint application, the This ccount n me must correspond with your name on the back of the banker's cashier order n me. If it is joint pplication, the account must be the same as the first-named applicant's name must be the same as the first-named name. applicant's name. Sample Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank: Hang Seng Bank Limited District Branch Address Hong Kong Island Head Office 83 Des Voeux Road Central North Point Branch 335 King's Road Kowloon Tsimshatsui Branch 18 Carnarvon Road, Tsimshatsui Kowloon Main Branch 618 Nathan Road, Mongkok 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday, 2 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 3 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 4 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 5 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 6 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your app ication is 12:00 noon on Friday, 6 March 2020. The application lists will be open between 11:45 .m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph headed "How to App y for Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the A lication Lists" in the Prosp ctus. The application for the Public Offer Shares wi commence on Saturday, 29 February 2020 through Friday, 6 March 2020. The lication monies (inc uding the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank on behalf of the Company and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the a licants without interest on or before Monday, 16 March 2020. 