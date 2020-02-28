Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : White Application Form

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus.
件以及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表
Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting
格的效用」一節。
this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit
警告：任何人士僅可為其自身利益作出一次認購申
of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect
請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date: 日期：
D日
/
M月 /
Y年
Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more
Cheque/banker's cashier order number
than 93,750,000 shares) 申請認購的公開發售股份數
目（不超過93,750,000股）
支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order
is drawn (see "How to make your application" section)
Total amount 總額
兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」
HK$
港元
一節）
Name (in English, in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name (in Chinese) 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation (in English) 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong
Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as
appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商
業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt rs)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint
app icants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯
(1)
名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商
業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
(2)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(3)
ADDRESSSampleLABEL 地 址 標 貼 (Your name(s) and
Hong Kong address (in English) and telephone no. (Joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of thefirst-namedpplic nt only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須以正楷填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節， 是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名 （聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
addressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters請用英文正 楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址）
For Internal Use 此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong identity card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong identity card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong business registration
number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong identity card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong business registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港 身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其 相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼將轉交予第三方以核實申請 表格的有效性。
(2) Part of the Hong Kong identity card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照
號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
•
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 6,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Public
payable on
Public
payable on
Public
payable on
Public
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
6,000
2,302.97
60,000
23,029.76
900,000
345,446.33
12,000,000
4,605,951.12
12,000
4,605.95
90,000
34,544.63
1,200,000
460,595.11
15,000,000
5,757,438.90
18,000
6,908.92
120,000
46,059.51
1,500,000
575,743.89
18,000,000
6,908,926.68
24,000
9,211.91
150,000
57,574.39
1,800,000
690,892.67
24,000,000
9,211,902.24
30,000
11,514.88
180,000
69,089.27
2,400,000
921,190.22
30,000,000
11,514,877.80
36,000
13,817.85
240,000
92,119.02
3,000,000
1,151,487.78
45,000,000
17,272,316.70
42,000
16,120.83
300,000
115,148.78
4,500,000
1,727,231.67
60,000,000
23,029,755.60
48,000
18,423.80
450,000
172,723.17
6,000,000
2,302,975.56
93,750,000(1)
35,983,993.13
54,000
20,726.78
600,000
230,297.56
9,000,000
3,454,463.34
(1) Maximum number of Public
Offer Shares you may apply for.
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and
not by way of personal chop).
3.
Staple your cheque or banker's cashi r ord r to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares
must be accompanied by either one s parate ch que or one separate banker's cashier order. Your
application will be rejected if your ch que or bank r's cashi r order does not meet all the following
requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "HANG SENG (NOMINEE) LIMITED - SMC ELECTRIC LIMITED
PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
ccount in Hong Kong; nd
have your name certified on the back by a
•
show your ccount n
e, which
ust either be
person authorised by the bank. The name on
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on
the banker's cashier order must correspond
the b
ck by
person
uthorised by the bank.
with your name. If it is a joint application, the
This
ccount n me must correspond with your
name on the back of the banker's cashier order
n me. If it is
joint
pplication, the account
must be the same as the first-named applicant's
name must be the same as the first-named
name.
applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank:
Hang Seng Bank Limited
District
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
83 Des Voeux Road Central
North Point Branch
335 King's Road
Kowloon
Tsimshatsui Branch
18 Carnarvon Road, Tsimshatsui
Kowloon Main Branch
618 Nathan Road, Mongkok
5.
Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Monday, 2 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 5 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 6 March 2020 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6.
The latest time for lodging your app ication is 12:00 noon on Friday, 6 March 2020. The application lists
will be open between 11:45 .m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as
described in the paragraph headed "How to App y for Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather
on the Opening of the A lication Lists" in the Prosp ctus.
The application for the Public Offer Shares wi commence on Saturday, 29 February 2020 through
Friday, 6 March 2020. The
lication monies (inc uding the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and
Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank on behalf of the Company and the
refund monies, if any, will be returned to the a licants without interest on or before Monday, 16 March
2020. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to
to sign the Application Form or give electronic application
and any other parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable
instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and
any supplement to it);
D.
Power of attorney
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company,
you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or
the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint Lead Managers
indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or
may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any
indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the Placing nor
condition they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
participated in the Placing;
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Allocation of the Public Offer Shares - Pools A and B
applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised
The total number of Public Offer Shares available under the Public Offer
representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation
will initially be divided equally into two pools for allocation purposes as
stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised
follows:
representatives must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of
(i)
Pool A: The Public Offer Shares in Pool A will be allocated on an
identity acceptable to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.
equitable basis to applicants who have applied for Public Offer
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s)
Shares each with a total subscription amount (excluding brokerage
personally within the time period specified for collection, they will be
fee, Stock Exchange trading fee and SFC transaction levy) of HK$5
despatched promptly to the address as specified on this Application Form
million or less.
by ordinary post at your own risk.
(ii)
Pool B: The Public Offer Shares in Pool B will be allocated on an
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Public Offer Shares, your refund
equitable basis to applicants who have applied for Public Offer
cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on the
Shares each with a total subscription amount (excluding brokerage
relevant Application Form on or before Monday, 16 March 2020, by
fee, Stock Exchange trading fee and SFC transaction levy) of more
ordinary post and at your own risk.
than HK$5 million and up to the value of Pool B.
No receipt will be issued for application monies paid. The Company will
Applicants should be aware that applications in Pool A and Pool B are
not issue temporary documents of title.
likely to receive different allocation ratios. If Public Offer Shares in one
pool (but not both pools) are undersubscribed, the unsubscribed Public
Refund of your application monies
Offer Shares will be transferred to the other pool to satisfy demand in that
If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your application is
other pool and be allocated accordingly. Allocation of Shares to investors
accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application
under the Public Offer will be based solely on the level of valid
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction
applications received under the Public Offer. The basis of allocation may
levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer
vary, depending on the number of Public Offer Shares validly applied for
Price is less than the maximum price of the offer price range, the
by applicants. The allocation of Public Offer Shares could, where
Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the
appropriate, consist of balloting, which would mean that some applicants
related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock
may receive a higher allocation than others who have applied for the same
Exchange trading fee) without interest.
number of Public Offer Shares, and those applicants who are not
The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "How to Apply
successful in the ballot may not receive any Public Offer Shares.
for Public Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/collection of share certificates and
Applicants can only receive an allocation of Public Offer Shares from
either Pool A or Pool B but not from both pools and may only apply for
refund monies" in the Prospectus.
Public Offer Shares in either Pool A or Pool B. In addition, multiple or
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
suspected multiple applications within either pool or between pools will
be rejected. No application will be accepted from applications for more
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on behalf of
than 93,750,000 Public Offer Shares (being 50% of the initial number of
persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the
Public Offer Shares). Multiple or suspected multiple applications und r
Public Off r Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are
the Public Offer and any application for more than 100% of Public Off r
inconsist nt with those set out in the Prospectus shall not apply and
Shares initially available under pool A or pool B for subscription will be
provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail.
rejected. Each applicant under the Public Offer wi a so be r quir d to
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following sections
give an undertaking and confirmation in the Application Form submitt d
of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is signed by
by him that he and any person(s) for whose benefit he is making the
HKSCC Nomin es:
application have not received any Shares under the P acing, and such
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
applicant's application is liable to be rejected if the said und rtaking and/
•
"Warning" on the first page;
or confirmation is breached and/or untrue (as the case may b ).
•
"If you are a nominee";
Determination of the Offer Price and Allocation of the Pub ic Offer Shares
•
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing
and submitting this Application Form" section, except the first one
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Saturday, 7 March
regarding registration of Public Offer Shares in the applicant's
2020 as may be agreed between the Com any (for itself and on behalf of
name and the signing of documents to enable the applicant to be
the Selling Shareholder) and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and
registered as the holder of the Public Offer Shares;
on behalf of the Underwriters). Ap licants are required to ay the
•
"If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in whole
maximum Offer Price of HK$0.38 for each Public Offer Share together
or in part)"; and
with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock
•
"Refund of your application monies".
Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the
The following sections in the "How to Apply for Public Offer Shares"
Company (for itself and on behalf of the Selling Shareholder) and the Joint
Bookrunners (for the
selves nd on beh lf of the Underwriters) on or
section of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this form is signed by
before Frid y, 13 M rch 2020, unless otherwise announced, the Share
HKSCC Nominees:
Offer will not proceed
nd will l pse.
•
"8. How many applications can you make"; and
Applic tions for Public Offer Sh res will not be processed and no
•
"12. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer Shares".
allotment of ny Public Offer Sh res will be ade until the application
Effect of the Information You Give to Boardroom Share Registrars (HK)
lists close.
The Comp ny expects to nnounce the fin l Offer Price, the indication of
Limited
the level of interest in the Pl cing, the level of applications in the Public
Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited and its related bodies'
Offer and the b sis of
lloc tion of the Public Offer Shares on Monday, 16
corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")
March 2020 on the tock Exch nge's website at www.hkexnews.hkand the
expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law
Company's website at www.smcelectric.com.hk. Results of allocations of
any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant
the Public Offer hares, and the Hong Kong identity card/passport/Hong
or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or
Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where
connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant
applicable) will be available on the above websites.
on or in connection with this document or any services provided
The allocation of Offer
hares between the Public Offer and the Placing is
hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on
subject to reallocation as detailed in the section headed "Structure of the
behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services
Share Offer - R -allocation Between the Placing and the Public Offer" in
provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or
the Prospectus.
omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or
If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)
any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any
documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Public Offer Shares and have provided
its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
all information required in this Application Form, you may collect the
refund cheques(s) and/or share certificate(s) in person from: Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, 16 March 2020 or such other date as notified by us on the above websites.
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
3.
Transfer of personal data
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong
the applicant for, and holder of, Public Offer Shares, of the
Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders
policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong
will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong
Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the
Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the
for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or
Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
personal data to, from or with any of the following:
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company
share registrar;
or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into
when applying for securities or transferring securities into
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use
or out of their names or in procuring the services of the
the personal data for the purposes of operating
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.
CCASS;
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the
who offer administrative, telecommunications,
inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share
computer, payment or other services to the Company or
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their
the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection
services. It may also prevent or delay registration or
with their respective business operation;
transfers of the Public Offer Shares which you have
•
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any
successfully applied for and/or the despatch of share
other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies,
certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are
administrative authorities or courts or otherwise as
entitled.
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
required by laws, rules or regulations; and
and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar imm diat ly
•
any persons or institutions with which the securities'
of any inaccuracies in the personal data suppli d and make
hold rs have or propose to have dealings, such as
correction or update thereof.
th ir bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers
tc.
2.
Purposes
4.
R t ntion of personal data
The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,
The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever m ans) for the
wi
k p the personal data of the applicants and holders of
following purposes:
securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for
•
processing your application and/or refund cheque,
which the personal data were collected. Personal data
where applicable, verification of com iance with the
which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with
terms and application
rocedures set out in this
in accordance with the Ordinance.
Application Form and the Pros ectus and announcing
results of allocation of the Public Offer Shares;
5.
Access to and correction of personal data
•
compliance with applicable laws and regulations in
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the
Hong Kong and elsewhere;
Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the
their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to
n mes of securities' holders including, where
correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the
pplic ble, HKSCC No
inees;
•
int ining or upd
ting the register of securities'
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to
holders of the Co p
ny;
charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
•
est blishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in
of the Comp ny, such
s dividends, rights issues,
the section headed "Corporate Information" in the
bonus issues, etc.;
Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the
•
distributing communications from the Company and
attention of the company secretary, or the Hong Kong
its subsidiaries;
Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy
•
compiling statistical information and securities'
compliance officer.
holder profiles;
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
•
making disclosure as required by laws, rules, codes or
regulations;
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
above.
entitlements; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.
