Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Work Rules for the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) WORK RULES FOR THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS Article 1 In order to strengthen the decision-making function of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company"), standardize the organization, duties and work procedures of the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), ensure the effective supervision of the Board over the management, and improve the Company's corporate governance structure, these Work Rules are formulated in accordance with the Guidelines for Corporate Governance of Listed Companies issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of YCIH Green High-performance Concrete Company Limited ("Rules of Procedure for the Board"), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and other relevant regulations. Article 2 The Audit Committee, as a special committee under the Board, is responsible to and reports to the Board. Article 3 Members of the Audit Committee shall devote sufficient time and energy to performing the duties of the committee in a diligent and responsible manner, effectively supervise the external audit of the Company, direct the internal audit of the Company, and procure the Company to establish an effective internal control system and provide true, accurate and complete financial reports. CHAPTER 2 COMMITTEE COMPOSITION Article 4 The Audit Committee shall comprise at least three non-executive directors, the majority of which shall be independent non-executive directors. In principle, all members must have the professional know-how and business experience qualifying them to perform the duties of the Audit Committee, and at least one of the independent non-executive directors must be an accounting professional with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. Article 5 Members of the Audit Committee shall be nominated by the Chairman of the Company, not less than one-half of the independent non-executive directors or not less than one-third of all directors, and elected by the Board. Article 6 A former partner of the Company's existing audit firm may not act as a member of the Audit Committee within two years commencing from the later of the following dates: (a) the date of the person ceasing to be a partner of the firm; or (b) the date of the person ceasing to have any financial interest in the firm. Article 7 The Audit Committee shall have a chairman, who shall be an independent non-executive director with accounting expertise and be responsible for convening meetings of the committee and presiding over the work of the committee. The chairman shall be elected among the members, subject to approval by the Board. 1 Article 8 The term of office of the members of the Audit Committee shall be the same as that of the directors, and may be renewed upon expiration through re-election. If any member ceases to be a director of the Company or no longer qualifies as an independent non-executive director during his term of office, he/she shall automatically lose his/her membership in the committee, and any resulting vacancy shall be filled up by the Board in accordance with these Work Rules. Article 9 The Board shall evaluate the independence and performance of the members of the Audit Committee on a regular basis, and replace any member who is not suitable to remain in the position when necessary. Article 10 The Audit Department of the Company serves as the day-to-day working body of the Audit Committee and is responsible for the daily work liaison, organization of meetings, documentation preparation and file management of the Audit Committee. CHAPTER 3 TERMS OF REFERENCE Article 11 The duties of the Audit Committee include: to supervise and evaluate the work of external audit firm and propose to engage or replace such a firm; (II) to supervise, evaluate and direct internal audit work; (III) to review and comment on the Company's financial reports; (IV) to supervise and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's financial reporting system and internal control; to coordinate the communication between the management, internal audit department and other relevant departments, and the external audit firm; (VI) to review and monitor the Company's policies and practices regarding compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; (VII) to review the Company's compliance with applicable corporate governance codes and corporate governance reports required to be disclosed under the listing rules of the place of listing; (VIII) to ensure the Company has established suitable channels for employees to confidentially report or challenge possible misconduct in financial reporting, internal control or other matters, and review from time to time relevant arrangements for the Company to investigate such matters in a fair and independent manner and take appropriate follow-up measures; (IX) to report its decisions or suggestions to the Board, except where it is prohibited to do so by law; to handle other matters as required by applicable laws, regulations, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors or authorized by the Board. 2 Article 12 The duties of the Audit Committee to supervise and evaluate the work of the external audit firm shall include at least the following: to propose to the Board to engage, renew the engagement of or replace the Company's external audit firm, review the audit fees and terms of engagement of the firm, deal with any issues regarding the resignation or dismissal of the firm, take appropriate measures to supervise the work of the firm, review the audit reports of the firm, and ensure that the firm is ultimately responsible to the Board and the Audit Committee; to evaluate the work of the external audit firm and monitor its independence (especially the impact of non-audit services provided by the firm on its independence), professionalism, and work procedures, quality and results, including reviewing and monitoring, according to applicable standards, whether the firm is independent and objective and whether its audit procedures are effective; to discuss with the external audit firm about the nature, scope and plan of any audit, the audit methods and relevant reporting responsibilities before the audit begins, and communicate with the firm in a timely manner on major issues discovered by the firm during the audit; (IV) to develop and implement policies on engaging an external audit firm to provide non-audit services; to report to the Board on any matters requiring action or improvement and make relevant suggestions; (V) to supervise and assess whether the external audit firm is diligent and responsible. Each year, the Audit Committee shall convene at least one meeting with the external audit firm without the attendance of any management personnel. The secretary of the Board may be present at such a meeting as an observer. Article 13 The duties of the Audit Committee to direct internal audit work shall include at least the following: to review the annual internal audit plan of the Company; (II) to supervise the implementation of the Company's internal audit plan; to review internal audit reports, evaluate internal audit results, and supervise the rectification of major issues; (IV) to direct the effective operation of the internal audit department; to ensure that the internal audit function is properly in place and has sufficient resources to perform within the Company, and review and monitor the effectiveness of internal audit. The Company's internal audit department shall report to the Audit Committee. Any audit reports, plans for rectification of audit issues and rectification reports submitted by the internal audit department to the management shall be submitted to the Audit Committee concurrently. 3 Article 14 The duties of the Audit Committee to review and comment on the Company's financial reports shall include at least the following: to review the integrity of the Company's financial statements, annual reports, interim reports, and other financial reports, review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them, and comment on the authenticity, completeness and accuracy of such financial reports; to pay special attention to the following matters before submitting relevant statements and reports to the Board: major accounting and audit issues in the Company's financial reports, including correction of material accounting errors, major changes in accounting policies and estimates, matters involving significant accounting judgments, matters leading to non-standard unqualified audit reports, etc.; the going concern assumptions and any qualifications; whether there are any potential acts of fraud or corruption and material misstatements; compliance with accounting standards; compliance with the Listing Rules and other legal requirements in relation to financial reporting. To perform the above duties, members of the committee should liaise with the Board and senior management, and the committee shall meet with the Company's external audit firm at least twice a year; the committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the reports and accounts, and give due consideration to any matters raised by the Company's financial personnel, internal auditors or external audit firm. to supervise the rectification of financial reporting issues. Article 15 The duties of the Audit Committee to evaluate the effectiveness of the financial reporting system and internal control shall include at least the following: to review the Company's financial controls and internal control system; (II) to review the Company's financial and accounting policies and practices; to evaluate the integrity, rationality, appropriateness and effectiveness of the Company's internal control measures and systems; (IV) to review internal control self-evaluation reports; 4 to review internal control audit reports issued by the external audit firm and communicate with the firm about the issues found and how to improve them; (VI) to evaluate the effectiveness of internal controls, assess the results of internal control evaluation and audit, and supervise the rectification of internal control deficiencies; (VII) to participate in developing, reviewing and monitoring any codes of conduct and internal control manuals applicable to directors and other employees; (VIII) to discuss the internal control system with the management and ensure that the management has set up an effective internal control system, including whether the Company has adequate accounting and financial reporting resources, whether its personnel possess adequate qualifications and experience, and whether personnel training is enough and well-funded in budget; (IX) to supervise the effective implementation and self-evaluation of internal controls and coordinate internal control audit and other related matters; to consider major investigation findings on internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and the management's feedback on these findings. Article 16 The duties of the Audit Committee to coordinate the communication between the management, internal audit department and other relevant departments, and the external audit firm include: to coordinate the management's communication with the external audit firm on major audit issues; to coordinate the internal audit department's communication and collaboration with the external audit firm on external audit; to review the management advice letters sent from the external audit firm to the management, any major queries raised by the external audit firm as to accounting and financial accounts or internal control system, and the management's response to such queries; and to ensure that the Board responds promptly to the issues raised in the management advice letters from the external audit firm to the management. Article 17 The Audit Committee shall report to the Board on any matters which it considers require action or improvement and make recommendations on such matters. Article 18 The Company shall provide resources necessary for the Audit Committee to perform its duties. The Audit Committee may, when it deems necessary, engage an intermediary to provide professional advice at the expense of the Company. Article 19 Where the Company is to engage or replace an external audit firm, the Audit Committee shall form a review opinion and made recommendations to the Board before the Board deliberates the relevant proposal. 5 Article 20 The Audit Committee shall be responsible to the Board and submit proposals to the Board for consideration and approval. The Audit Committee shall cooperate with the audit activities performed by supervisors of the Supervisory Committee. CHAPTER 4 DECISION-MAKING PROCEDURES Article 21 The Audit Department is responsible for making preparations for its decision-making and coordinating the internal audit department, finance department and other relevant departments of the Company to provide written materials as follows: relevant financial reports of the Company; (II) work reports of internal auditors; the contract with the external audit firm and its audit reports; (IV) internal control reports; (V) information disclosed to the public; (VI) audit reports on material connected transactions; (VII) other relevant matters. Article 22 The Audit Committee shall convene meetings to discuss the reports submitted by the Audit Department, and submit written resolutions to the Board for consideration with respect to: evaluation on work performance of the external audit firm, and engagement and replacement of the external audit firm; whether the internal audit system has been effectively implemented and whether the Company's financial reports are true and complete; whether the information disclosed to the public is objective and true, and whether material connected transactions are in compliance with relevant laws and regulations; (IV) evaluation on the Company's risk management and internal controls; evaluation on the work performance of the Company's finance department and internal audit department (including the persons in charge); (VI) other relevant matters. 6 CHAPTER 5 RULES OF PROCEDURE Article 23 Meetings of the Audit Committee include regular and extraordinary meetings. Regular meetings shall be held at least twice a year. An extraordinary meeting may be held when proposed by the chairman or not less than two members of the committee. Article 24 Before a meeting is held, the Audit Committee should give a five days' notice to all its members, and may notify them immediately in case of emergency. A meeting notice shall include the place, date, time and convening method of the meeting, the meeting agenda, matters to be discussed and related information. Article 25 Members of the Audit Committee shall attend the meeting in person and express clear opinions on the matters under consideration. If a member is unable to attend the meeting in person for any reason, he/she may authorize in writing another member of the Audit Committee to attend and vote on his/her behalf, provided that a member being an independent non-executive director may only authorize another independent non-executive director member to attend and vote on his/her behalf. No member shall act as a proxy for more than one member. Article 26 A meeting of the Audit Committee may be held only when not less than two-thirds of the members are present, with each holding one vote. Article 27 Audit Committee meetings may be held in the form of on-site meetings, video conferences, teleconferences or by means of similar communication equipment or by countersigning written documents. Article 28 Voting at a meeting of the Audit Committee shall be made by a show of hands, by poll, by means of communication or by way of countersigning. Article 29 The review opinions submitted by the Audit Committee to the Board must be approved by a majority of its members. Where a review opinion cannot be formed by the Audit Committee due to the abstention of any member(s), the underlying matters shall be directly deliberated by the Board. Article 30 The secretary of the Board and members of the Board office may attend the meetings of the Audit Committee as observers. When needed, the directors, supervisors, management personnel, representatives of the external audit firm, legal counsels and personnel of relevant departments of the Company may be invited to attend such meetings as observers and provide necessary information. Article 31 The convening procedures, voting methods and resolutions of the meetings of the Audit Committee shall be in compliance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations, the Rules of Procedure for the Board and these Work Rules. Article 32 Minutes shall be made for the meetings of the Audit Committee and signed by the members present at the meetings. Article 33 Resolutions adopted at and voting results of the meetings of the Audit Committee shall be reported to the Board in writing. 7 Article 34 Minutes, resolutions and other documents of the meetings of the Audit Committee shall be kept by a duly appointed secretary to the meetings (usually the Company secretary). Draft and final versions of minutes of each meeting of the committee shall be sent to all its members for comment and record respectively, in both cases, within a reasonable period of time after the meeting. The minutes shall be kept for at least 10 years. If needed, the minutes of a meeting may be signed and issued by the chairman of the Audit Committee and circulated to the Board and relevant departments and personnel of the Company after the meeting. Article 35 All members present at the meeting are obligated to keep confidential the matters discussed thereat, and shall not disclose the relevant information without authorization. CHAPTER 6 SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS Article 36 The Audit Committee shall publish its terms of reference on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, explaining its role and powers delegated by the Board. Article 37 The term "not less than" referred to herein is inclusive of the figure being modified. Article 38 Matters not covered in these Work Rules shall be handled in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board. In case that these Work Rules contravene any laws and regulations promulgated by the state in the future, the Listing Rules or the Rules of Procedure for the Board as amended through legal procedures, the relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board shall prevail, and these Work Rules shall be amended accordingly, subject to the consideration and approval by the Board. Article 39 These Work Rules have been considered and approved by the Board of the Company and shall come into effect from the date of the Company's initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong. Article 40 These Work Rules shall be interpreted by the Board of the Company. 8 Attachments Original document

