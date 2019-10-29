Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Work Rules for the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors 0 10/29/2019 | 07:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) WORK RULES FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS Article 1 In order to improve the corporate governance structure of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company"), define the duties and powers of the Nomination Committee of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), and standardize the decision-making procedures of the Nomination Committee and the selection and appointment of directors and senior management members of the Company, these Work Rules are formulated in accordance with the Guidelines for Corporate Governance of Listed Companies issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of YCIH Green High-performance Concrete Company Limited ("Rules of Procedure for the Board"), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and other relevant regulations. Article 2 The Nomination Committee, as a special committee under the Board, is responsible to and reports to the Board. Article 3 The "senior management members" referred to herein include general manager, deputy general managers, chief engineer, chief economist, chief accountant, secretary of the Board appointed by the Board, and other senior management members as identified under the Articles of Association of YCIH Green High-performance Concrete Company Limited ("Articles of Association"). CHAPTER 2 COMMITTEE COMPOSITION Article 4 The Nomination Committee shall consist of at least three directors, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive directors. Members of the Nomination Committee shall be nominated by the Chairman, not less than one-half of the independent non-executive directors or not less than one-third of all directors, and elected by the Board. Article 5 The main duties and powers of the members of the Nomination Committee include: to attend meetings of the Nomination Committee on time according to the Work Rules for the committee, express opinions on the matters discussed at the meetings, and exercise their voting rights thereat; (II) to propose subjects for discussion at the meetings of the Nomination Committee; 1 to attend relevant meetings of the Company as observers, conduct investigations and obtain necessary reports, documents, materials and other relevant information for the performance of their duties; (IV) to fully understand the duties of the Nomination Committee and their duties as members of the Nomination Committee, familiarize themselves with the Company's operations and management, business activities and developments in relation to their duties, and ensure their ability to perform duties; to devote enough time and energy to performing their duties; (VI) other duties and powers specified in these Work Rules. Article 6 The Nomination Committee shall have a chairman, who shall be an independent non-executive director and be responsible for convening meetings of the Nomination committee and presiding over the work of the committee. The chairman shall be elected among the members, subject to approval by the Board. The chairman of the Nomination Committee shall exercise the following duties and powers: to preside over meetings of the Nomination Committee and sign and issue resolutions of such meetings; to propose the convening of regular and extraordinary meetings of the Nomination Committee; to ensure that the Nomination Committee comes to a clear conclusion on every proposal discussed: adopted, rejected or to be considered with supplementary materials; (IV) to report to the Board on a regular basis; (V) other duties and powers specified in these Work Rules. Article 7 The term of office of the members of the Nomination Committee shall be the same as that of the directors, and may be renewed upon expiration through re-election. If any member ceases to be a director of the Company or no longer qualifies as an independent non-executive director during his term of office, he/she shall automatically lose his/her membership in the committee, and any resulting vacancy shall be filled up by the Board in accordance with these Work Rules. Article 8 The Board Office of the Company serves as the day-to-day working body of the Nomination Committee and is responsible for the daily work liaison, organization of meetings, documentation preparation and file management of the committee. 2 CHAPTER 3 TERMS OF REFERENCE Article 9 The main duties and powers of the Nomination Committee include: to study the criteria and procedures for the selection of directors and senior management members, including but not limited to the appointment or reappointment of directors and director succession plans, and make recommendations to the Board; to extensively identify individuals qualified to serve as directors or senior management members, and select and nominate relevant individuals to serve as directors or senior management members or advise the Board on such nomination; to examine the candidates for directors and senior management members and make recommendations thereon; (IV) to assess the independence of independent non-executive directors; to advise the Board on the size and composition of the Board based on the Company's business activities, asset size and shareholding structure, review the structure, headcount and composition of the Board at least annually (including the diversification of skills, knowledge and experience), and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy; (VI) to report its decisions or suggestions to the Board, except where it is prohibited to do so under legal or regulatory requirements; (VII) other duties and powers stipulated by laws, regulations and the Listing Rules or conferred by the Board. Article 10 The Company shall provide funds and other resources necessary for the Nomination Committee to perform its duties. In performing its duties, the Nomination Committee should, if needed, seek independent professional advice at the expense of the Company. Article 11 At the request of the Chairman, the Nomination Committee shall designate its chairman or, in his/her absence, another member or his/her authorized representative to attend the annual general meeting of the Company and answer questions thereat. CHAPTER 4 BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY Article 12 When performing its duties, the Nomination Committee shall consider the Board Diversity Policy specified in this chapter, and shall be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the policy and reviewing and revising the policy in due course to ensure its effectiveness. Article 13 When reviewing the size and composition of the Board and searching for and recommending candidates for directors, the Nominating Committee should work to achieve diversity of board members considering relevant factors and based on Company's business model and specific needs. To enhance the diversity of board members, the committee may consider a variety of aspects, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, race, professional experience, skills, knowledge and service period. After considering the above factors, the committee should make the final appointment recommendations to the Board according to the strengths of the candidates and the contributions they can make to the Board. 3 CHAPTER 5 DECISION-MAKING PROCEDURES Article 14 Under the coordination of the Board Office, the human resources, finance, business management and other relevant departments of the Company shall be responsible for providing relevant information and services to the Nominating Committee in a timely, complete and true manner, including but not limited to: the Company's key financial indicators and performance of business targets; the respective scope of work and main duties of senior management members of the Company; the progress of the indicators in the performance appraisal system for directors and senior management members; (IV) the professional competence of directors and senior management members. Article 15 The Nomination Committee shall, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the Rules of Procedure for the Board and these Work Rules, research and develop conditions and procedures for the selection of directors and senior management members and their term of office based on the Company's actual situation, and formulate relevant resolutions and submit them to the Board for consideration. Article 16 The procedures for the selection and appointment of directors and senior management members are as follows: conduct comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the Company's existing directors and senior management members, fully communicate with relevant departments of the Company, study the Company's demand for new directors and senior management members, and prepare relevant written materials; extensively search for candidates for directors and senior management members within the Company and its subsidiaries and in the job market according to the talent demand and the Board Diversity Policy of the Company; gather information of each preliminary candidate, including his/her occupation, education, professional title, detailed work experience and part-time work record, and prepare relevant written materials; (IV) seek the consent of candidates nominated for directors or senior management members by relevant departments or personnel for their nomination in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the Rules of Procedure for the Board and the Articles of Association, otherwise they may not be the candidates for directors and senior management members; convene a Nomination Committee meeting to review the qualifications of the candidates according to the job requirements for directors and senior management members; (VI) form a resolution of the Nomination Committee meeting, and make recommendations for candidates and submit relevant materials to the Board; (VII) conduct other work subsequently according to the decisions and feedback of the Board. 4 Article 17 After reviewing the matters specified in the preceding article at its meetings, the Nomination Committee shall formulate resolutions of the meetings and submit them, together with the relevant proposals, to the Board for consideration. Article 18 Members of the Nomination Committee may keep abreast of the work performance of directors and senior management members, and the Board Office and other relevant departments of the Company shall cooperate and provide necessary information to the members in a timely manner. Article 19 Members of the Nomination Committee have the right to consult the following information: regular reports of the Company; (II) announcements of the Company; resolutions and minutes of the shareholders' meetings, board meetings, meetings of the Supervisory Committee, the General Manager's Office meetings; (IV) other relevant information deemed necessary by the members of the Nomination Committee. Article 20 Members of the Nominating Committee may raise questions on any issue with the Company's directors and senior management members, and they shall answer such questions. Article 21 Each year, members of the Nomination Committee shall evaluate the work performance of the Company's directors and senior management members in the previous year based on the information they know. Article 22 Members of the Nomination Committee with access to relevant information of the Company are obliged to keep it confidential before it is made public. CHAPTER 6 RULES OF PROCEDURE Article 23 Meetings of the Nomination Committee include regular and extraordinary meetings. The Nomination Committee shall meet at least once a year. An extraordinary meeting may be held when proposed by the chairman or considered necessary by not less than two members of the committee. Article 24 Before a meeting of the Nomination Committee is held, the committee should give a five days' notice by phone, email or fax to all its members and the personnel invited to attend the meeting as observers, and may notify them immediately in case of emergency. The notice of the meeting shall include the time, place, participants, convening method, agenda, convener and chairman of the meeting. 5 Article 25 A meeting of the Nomination Committee should be attended by the members in person. If a member is unable to attend in person for any reason, he/she may authorize in writing another member of the committee to attend and vote on his/her behalf, provided that a member being an independent non-executive director may only authorize another independent non-executive director member to attend and vote on his/her behalf. The scope and duration of the authorization shall be specified in the written power of attorney. Article 26 If a member fails to attend meetings of the committee in person or by proxy twice in a row, he/she shall be deemed to have failed to perform his/her duties and the Board shall have him/her replaced. Article 27 A meeting of the Nomination Committee may be held only when not less than two-thirds of the members are present, with each holding one vote. Article 28 Nomination Committee meetings may be held in the form of on-site meetings, video conferences, teleconferences or by means of similar communication equipment or by countersigning written documents. Article 29 Voting at a meeting of the Nomination Committee shall be made by a show of hands, by poll, by means of communication or by way of countersigning. Article 30 Resolutions of Nomination Committee meetings are subject to approval by a majority of all members. Article 31 The secretary of the Board shall attend meetings of the Nomination Committee as an observer, and when necessary, other directors, supervisors and senior management members of the Company may be invited to attend as observers. Article 32 Minutes shall be made for the meetings of the Nomination Committee and signed by the members present at the meetings. Article 33 Resolutions adopted at and voting results of the meetings of the Nomination Committee shall be reported to the Board in writing. Article 34 Minutes, resolutions and other documents of the meetings of the Audit Committee shall be kept by the Board Office for a period of not less than 10 years in accordance with the Company's archives management measures. Article 35 All members and observers present at a meeting of the committee are obligated to keep confidential the matters discussed thereat, and shall not disclose the relevant information without authorization. CHAPTER 7 ABSTENTION Article 36 Where a member of the Nomination Committee or any of his/her close relatives or any company under their control has a direct or indirect interest in a matter to be considered at a meeting of the committee, the member shall disclose the nature and extent of such interest to the committee as soon as practicable. Article 37 In the case mentioned in the preceding article, the interested member shall explain the situation in detail at such a meeting and explicitly offer to abstain from voting. 6 Article 38 The Nomination Committee shall consider and resolve on the underlying proposal in the abstention of the interested member. If the members attending the meeting do not constitute a quorum following the abstention of the interested member, all members of the committee (including the interested member) shall resolve on the procedural issues regarding the submission of the proposal to the Board for consideration. Article 39 The minutes and resolutions of such a meeting shall clearly state that the interested member is not included in the quorum and has abstained from voting. CHAPTER 8 SUPERVISION AND EVALUATION Article 40 The Nominating Committee is subject to supervision and year-end evaluation by the Board. The evaluation mainly covers: whether these Work Rules meet the requirements of laws, regulations and regulators; whether independent non-executive directors constitute a majority of the members of the Nomination Committee; whether each member has mandatory qualifications and appropriate professional competence and experience; (IV) whether the members fully understand and duly perform their duties. Article 41 The Nomination Committee shall submit an annual work report to the Board within three months from the end of each fiscal year. CHAPTER 9 SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS Article 42 The Nomination Committee shall publish its terms of reference on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, explaining its role and powers delegated by the Board. Article 43 The term "not less than" referred to herein is inclusive of the figure being modified. Article 44 Matters not covered in these Work Rules shall be handled in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board. In case that these Work Rules contravene any laws and regulations promulgated by the state in the future, the Listing Rules or the Rules of Procedure for the Board as amended through legal procedures, the relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board shall prevail, and these Work Rules shall be amended accordingly, subject to the consideration and approval by the Board. Article 45 These Work Rules have been considered and approved by the Board of the Company and shall come into effect from the date of the Company's initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong. Article 46 These Work Rules shall be interpreted by the Board of the Company. 7 Attachments Original document

