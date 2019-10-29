Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Work Rules for the Remuneration and Evaluation Committee of the Board of Directors 0 10/29/2019 | 07:27pm EDT Send by mail :

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) WORK RULES FOR THE REMUNERATION AND EVALUATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS Article 1 In order to ensure the effective operation of the corporate governance structure of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company"), define the duties and powers of the Remuneration and Evaluation Committee (the "Committee") of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), standardize the decision-making procedures of the Committee, and strengthen the management of directors and senior management members of the Company, these Work Rules are formulated in accordance with the Guidelines for Corporate Governance of Listed Companies issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of YCIH Green High-performance Concrete Company Limited ("Rules of Procedure for the Board"), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and other relevant regulations. Article 2 The Committee, as a special committee under the Board, is responsible to and reports to the Board. Article 3 The "directors" referred to herein are the directors who receive remuneration from the Company, and "senior management members" include general manager, deputy general managers, chief engineer, chief economist, chief accountant, secretary of the Board appointed by the Board, and other senior management members as identified under the Articles of Association of YCIH Green High-performance Concrete Company Limited. CHAPTER 2 COMMITTEE COMPOSITION Article 4 The Committee shall consist of at least three directors, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive directors. Article 5 Members of the Committee shall be nominated by the Chairman, not less than one-half of the independent non-executive directors or not less than one-third of all directors, and elected by the Board. Article 6 The main duties and powers of the members of the Committee include: to attend meetings of the Committee on time according to these Work Rules, express opinions on the matters discussed at the meetings, and exercise their voting rights thereat; to propose subjects for discussion at the meetings of the Committee; to attend relevant meetings of the Company as observers, conduct investigations and obtain necessary reports, documents, materials and other relevant information for the performance of their duties; 1 to fully understand the duties of the Committee and their duties as members of the Committee, familiarize themselves with the Company's operations and management, business activities and developments in relation to their duties, and ensure their ability to perform duties; to devote enough time and energy to performing their duties; other duties and powers specified in these Work Rules. Article 7 The Committee shall have a chairman, who shall be an independent non-executive director and be responsible for convening meetings of the Committee and presiding over the work of the Committee. The chairman shall be elected among the members, subject to approval by the Board. Article 8 The main duties and powers of the chairman are as follows: to preside over meetings of the Committee and sign and issue resolutions of such meetings; to propose regular meetings of the Committee; to propose extraordinary meetings of the Committee; to lead the Committee and ensure that it runs effectively and performs its duties; to ensure that the Committee comes to a clear conclusion on every proposal discussed: adopted, rejected or to be considered with supplementary materials; to determine the agenda of each meeting of the Committee; other duties and powers specified in these Work Rules. Article 9 The term of office of the members of the Committee shall be the same as that of the directors, and may be renewed upon expiration through re-election. If any member ceases to be a director of the Company or no longer qualifies as an independent non-executive director during his term of office, he/her shall automatically lose his/her membership in the committee, and any resulting vacancy shall be filled up by the Board in accordance with these Work Rules. Article 10 The Board Office of the Company serves as the day-to-day working body of the Committee and is responsible for the daily work liaison, organization of meetings, documentation preparation and file management of the Committee. Article 11 Under the coordination of the Board Office, the human resources, business management and other relevant departments of the Company shall provide relevant information and services to the Committee. 2 CHAPTER 3 TERMS OF REFERENCE Article 12 The main duties and powers of the Committee include: to study the criteria for performance evaluation of directors and senior management members, conduct such evaluation and make recommendations; to study and review the remuneration policy and programs for directors and senior management members; to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration policy and structure for all directors and senior management members and on the establishment of a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policy according to the main scope of work, duties and importance of the directors and senior management members and the remuneration levels of comparable companies; to study the performance evaluation criteria and procedures and remuneration and reward & punishment measures for directors and senior management members, and make suggestions thereon; to assess the performance of duties by directors and senior management members and evaluate their work performance; to review and approve the remuneration proposals for directors and senior management members with reference to the Board's business policies and objectives and investment plans; to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration packages of individual executive directors and senior management members, including benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments (including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment), and on the remuneration of non-executive directors. To this end, the Remuneration and Evaluation Committee may consider factors including salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and specific responsibilities of each director or senior management member, and compensation and benefits for other personnel of the Company. In considering remuneration for directors and senior management members, the Committee shall ensure that no director or senior management member or any of his associates is involved in deciding his own remuneration. to supervise and inspect the implementation of the Company's remuneration management measures and report to the Board; to consider and determine whether to make compensation arrangements for executive directors and senior management members for any loss or termination of office, and ensure that such compensation (if any) is consistent with contractual terms or otherwise is fair and reasonable; 3 to consider and determine whether to make compensation arrangements relating to dismissal or removal of directors for misconduct, and ensure that such arrangements (if any) are consistent with contractual terms or otherwise are reasonable and appropriate; to review and supervise the training and continuous professional development of directors and senior management members; to report its decisions or suggestions to the Board, except where it is prohibited to do so by law; other duties and powers stipulated by laws, regulations and the Listing Rules or conferred by the Board. Article 13 The Committee shall not formulate any remuneration plan or scheme detrimental to the interests of shareholders. Article 14 Any remuneration plan for directors proposed by the Committee is subject to approval by the Board and consideration and approval at the general meeting before implementation; any remuneration plan for senior management is subject to approval by the Board before implementation. The Committee shall provide the Board with relevant research and discussion results, materials and information in the form of reports, suggestions or summaries for study and decision-making by the Board. Article 15 Each year, members of the Committee shall review whether the procedures for determining the remuneration of directors and senior management members are in compliance with relevant regulations, whether the determination criteria are reasonable, whether the interests of the Company and all shareholders are harmed in the process, and whether the remuneration of directors and senior management members disclosed in the annual report is consistent with the facts, and issue a review report and submit it the Board. The Committee should consult the Chairman and/or general manager about their remuneration proposals for other executive directors. The Company shall provide resources necessary for the Committee to perform its duties. In performing its duties, the Committee should, if needed, seek independent professional advice at the expense of the Company. Article 16 At the request of the Chairman, the Committee shall designate its chairman or, in his/her absence, another member or his/her authorized representative to attend the annual general meeting of the Company and answer questions thereat. 4 CHAPTER 4 DECISION-MAKING PROCEDURES Article 17 The Board Office is responsible for making preparations for decision-making of the Committee, including providing the following materials: the Company's key financial indicators and performance of business targets; the respective main duties and scope of work of senior management members of the Company; the progress of the indicators in the performance evaluation system for directors and senior management; the business performance attributable to business innovation and profit-making capabilities of directors and senior management; the calculation basis for determining the Company's remuneration distribution plan and method according to its business results. Article 18 The Committee's procedures for performance evaluation of directors and senior management members are as follows: The Company's directors and senior management members report to the Committee and make self-evaluations; The Committee evaluates the performance of directors and senior management members according to the criteria and procedures for performance evaluation; The amount of remuneration and method of reward for directors and senior management members are proposed based on the performance evaluation results and the remuneration policy and, after being adopted by the Committee, are reported to the Board. CHAPTER 5 RULES OF PROCEDURE Article 19 Meetings of the Committee include regular and extraordinary meetings. Article 20 The Committee shall hold regular meetings at least once a year. An extraordinary meeting may be held when proposed by the chairman or considered necessary by not less than two members of the Committee. Article 21 Before a meeting of the Committee is held, the Committee should give a five days' notice by phone, email or fax to all its members and the personnel invited to attend the meeting as observers, and may notify them immediately in case of emergency. A meeting notice shall include the place, date, time and convening method of the meeting, the meeting agenda, matters to be discussed and related information. 5 Article 22 A meeting of the Committee should be attended by the members in person. If a member is unable to attend in person for any reason, he/she may authorize in writing another member of the Committee to attend and vote on his/her behalf, provided that a member being an independent non-executive director may only authorize another independent non-executive director member to attend and vote on his/her behalf. Article 23 If a member fails to attend meetings of the Committee in person or by proxy twice in a row, he/she shall be deemed to have failed to perform his/her duties and the Board shall have him/her replaced. Article 24 A meeting of the Committee may be held only when not less than two-thirds of the members are present, with each holding one vote. Article 25 Meetings of the Committee may be held in the form of on-site meetings, video conferences, teleconferences or by means of similar communication equipment or by countersigning written documents. Article 26 Voting at a meeting of the Committee shall be made by a show of hands, by poll, by means of communication or by way of countersigning. Article 27 The secretary of the Board shall attend meetings of the Committee as an observer, and when necessary, other directors, supervisors and senior management members of the Company may be invited to attend as observers and explain or comment on the matters discussed thereat, provided that non-members of the Committee have no right to vote on resolutions. Article 28 At an on-site meeting, each resolution shall be voted on by the Committee on the spot and the chairman shall announce the voting results forthwith; where a resolution is voted on by countersigning, the Board Office shall send a scanned copy of the signed resolution to all members within the next business day after the countersigning is completed. Article 29 Resolutions of the meetings of the Committee are subject to approval by a majority of all its members. Article 30 Minutes shall be made for the meetings of the Committee and signed by the members present at the meetings. Article 31 Resolutions adopted at and voting results of the meetings of the Committee shall be reported to the Board in writing. Article 32 Minutes, resolutions and other documents of the meetings of the Committee shall be kept by the Board Office for a period of not less than 10 years in accordance with the Company's archives management measures. If needed, the minutes of a meeting may be signed and issued by the chairman of the Committee and circulated to the Board and relevant departments and personnel of the Company after the meeting. Article 33 All members and observers present at a meeting of the Committee are obligated to keep confidential the matters discussed thereat, and shall not disclose the relevant information without authorization. 6 CHAPTER 6 SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS Article 34 The Committee shall publish its terms of reference on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, explaining its role and powers delegated by the Board. Article 35 The term "not less than" referred to herein is inclusive of the figure being modified. Article 36 Matters not covered in these Work Rules shall be handled in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board. In case that these Work Rules contravene any laws and regulations promulgated by the state in the future, the Listing Rules or the Rules of Procedure for the Board as amended through legal procedures, the relevant laws and regulations of the state, the Listing Rules and the Rules of Procedure for the Board shall prevail, and these Work Rules shall be amended accordingly, subject to the consideration and approval by the Board. Article 37 These Work Rules have been considered and approved by the Board of the Company and shall come into effect from the date of the Company's initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong. Article 38 These Work Rules shall be interpreted by the Board of the Company. 7 Attachments Original document

