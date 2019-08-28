Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Working Rules for the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors

Chapter 4 Rules of Procedures for Meetings

ARTICLE 9 Meetings of the Committee shall include regular meetings and extraordinary meetings.

The regular meeting of the Committee shall be held prior to the regular board meeting to be held before the annual general meeting of the Company, and discuss the opinions and suggestions to be submitted to the board of directors.

An extraordinary meeting may be held any time when the chairman of the Committee considers necessary or when proposed by at least half of the members of the Committee or by the chairman of the board of directors.

ARTICLE 10 Meetings of the Committee shall be convened, and the notice thereof shall be issued, by the chairman of the Committee. The notice of a meeting and other meeting materials shall be delivered to all members of the Committee at least three days before the date of the meeting. Subject to the consent of all members of the Committee, the foregoing requirement of notification period may be waived.

ARTICLE 11 Meetings of the Committee shall be presided over by the chairman of the Committee. If the chairman of the Committee is unable to attend a meeting, he/she may appoint another member of the Committee to preside over the meeting.

ARTICLE 12 The quorum of meetings of the Committee shall be presence of at least two- third of the members; if a member is unable to attend a meeting, he/she may, by a written power of attorney, appoint another member to attend and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. The power of attorney shall set out the name of the proxy, the subject and scope of authorization and the period of the validity of the power of attorney, and shall be signed or officially sealed by the principal.

Resolutions made at the meeting of the Committee must be approved by more than half of all the members. All resolutions and opinions of the Committee shall be signed by all of its members present at the meeting. Each member of the Committee shall have one vote. A member of the Committee may vote for, against or abstain from voting on a given matter. If the number of votes for a matter and votes against such matter is equal, the chairman of the Committee shall have a casting vote.

ARTICLE 13 Meetings of the Committee may be held by means of on-site meeting, by communication, by circulation and execution of resolutions or by other appropriate means.

ARTICLE 14 The general manager shall be present at meetings of the Committee. In addition, directors, supervisors and other senior management members of the Company may be invited to be present at such meetings if necessary.