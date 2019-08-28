Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Working Rules for the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors
0
08/28/2019 | 11:11am EDT
Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*
Working Rules for the Strategy Committee
under the Board of Directors
(Effective from 28 August 2019)
Chapter 1 General Provisions
ARTICLE 1 In order to accommodate the needs of strategic development of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), and to strengthen its core competitiveness, determine its development plans, improve its procedures for making investment decisions, enhance the scientificity of its decision-making process, improve the effectiveness and quality of material investment decisions and capital operation, and enhance its corporate governance structure, and in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies, the regulatory rules of the place(s) where the shares of the Company are listed, relevant laws and regulations, statutory documents and the Articles of Association of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"), the Company has set up a strategy committee under the board of directors (the "Committee") and formulated Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Working Rules for the Strategy Committee Under the Board of Directors (the "Rules") taking into account the actual situation of the Company.
ARTICLE 2 The Committee is a specific working body set up by the board of directors. Its main responsibilities are to conduct researches and make recommendations concerning the long term development strategies and material investment decisions of the Company.
Chapter 2 Composition
ARTICLE 3 The Committee shall comprise at least three directors, and the total number of members shall always be an odd number.
ARTICLE 4 The members of the Committee shall be nominated by the chairman of the board of directors or the nomination committee under the board of directors, and appointed by the board of directors through election with the approval of more than half of all directors.
ARTICLE 5 The Committee shall have a chairman, who shall be a member of the Committee designated by the board of directors. If the chairman of the Committee is unable or fails to perform his/her duties, a member of the Committee elected by at least half of members of the Committee shall act in his/her duties.
For identification purposes only
- 1 -
ARTICLE 6 The term of office of the Committee shall be in line with that of the board of directors. The members of the Committee may serve consecutive terms if re-elected upon the expiry of the current term of office. During the term, if any member ceases to hold office as a director, he/she will automatically be disqualified and cease to be a member of the Committee. A member of the Committee may resign prior to the expiry of his term of office by submitting a written resignation report to the board of directors, which shall include a statement of the reason for such resignation and if necessary the matters that should be brought to the attention of the board of directors. If a member of the Committee is disqualified to act or his resignation has been accepted, the board of directors shall fill in the vacancy by appointing a successor member in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, statutory documents and Articles 3 to 5 above.
Chapter 3 Duties and Authorities
ARTICLE 7 The Committee shall have the following duties and responsibilities:
to review and make recommendations to the board of directors on the plans for strategic development of the Company;
to review and make recommendations to the board of directors on planning, feasibility studies, negotiations, due diligence, intent to cooperate and the execution of contracts in relation to new major investment by the Company, in light of the plans for the strategic development of the Company;
to review and make recommendations to the board of directors on major financing, capital operation and assets management of the Company, including the issuance of shares or debentures of the Company;
to review and make recommendations to the board of directors on mergers, divisions, liquidation of the Company and other material matters which will affect the development of the Company;
to conduct studies and make recommendations on other significant matters which will affect the development of the Company;
to monitor and supervise on, and propose adjustment to as necessary, the implementation of the above matters after approval by the board of directors; and
other matters authorized by the board of directors.
ARTICLE 8 The Committee shall conduct discussion on any matters within its scope of duties and then submit the result of discussion as a proposal to the board of directors for review.
- 2 -
Chapter 4 Rules of Procedures for Meetings
ARTICLE 9 Meetings of the Committee shall include regular meetings and extraordinary meetings.
The regular meeting of the Committee shall be held prior to the regular board meeting to be held before the annual general meeting of the Company, and discuss the opinions and suggestions to be submitted to the board of directors.
An extraordinary meeting may be held any time when the chairman of the Committee considers necessary or when proposed by at least half of the members of the Committee or by the chairman of the board of directors.
ARTICLE 10 Meetings of the Committee shall be convened, and the notice thereof shall be issued, by the chairman of the Committee. The notice of a meeting and other meeting materials shall be delivered to all members of the Committee at least three days before the date of the meeting. Subject to the consent of all members of the Committee, the foregoing requirement of notification period may be waived.
ARTICLE 11 Meetings of the Committee shall be presided over by the chairman of the Committee. If the chairman of the Committee is unable to attend a meeting, he/she may appoint another member of the Committee to preside over the meeting.
ARTICLE 12 The quorum of meetings of the Committee shall be presence of at least two- third of the members; if a member is unable to attend a meeting, he/she may, by a written power of attorney, appoint another member to attend and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. The power of attorney shall set out the name of the proxy, the subject and scope of authorization and the period of the validity of the power of attorney, and shall be signed or officially sealed by the principal.
Resolutions made at the meeting of the Committee must be approved by more than half of all the members. All resolutions and opinions of the Committee shall be signed by all of its members present at the meeting. Each member of the Committee shall have one vote. A member of the Committee may vote for, against or abstain from voting on a given matter. If the number of votes for a matter and votes against such matter is equal, the chairman of the Committee shall have a casting vote.
ARTICLE 13 Meetings of the Committee may be held by means of on-site meeting, by communication, by circulation and execution of resolutions or by other appropriate means.
ARTICLE 14 The general manager shall be present at meetings of the Committee. In addition, directors, supervisors and other senior management members of the Company may be invited to be present at such meetings if necessary.
- 3 -
ARTICLE 15 If necessary, the Committee may also engage independent intermediaries to advise on its decision-makings at the reasonable cost of the Company.
The senior management and relevant departments of the Company shall support and cooperate with the work of the Committee, and provide such necessary information and documents as required by the Committee.
ARTICLE 16 The procedures for convening a meeting, the method of voting and resolutions passed at a meeting of the Committee shall comply with the provisions of the relevant laws, regulations, the Articles of Association and the provisions of these Rules.
ARTICLE 17 The Committee shall keep minutes of its meetings. Members present at a meeting shall sign the minutes of that meeting. The meeting minutes shall be kept by the secretary to the board of directors of the Company.
ARTICLE 18 All persons attending or present at a meeting shall keep confidential all matters discussed at the meeting and shall not disclose any relevant information without authorization.
Chapter 5 Miscellaneous
ARTICLE 19 The expression "at least" includes the numbers following such expression, and "more than half" excludes half.
ARTICLE 20 These Rules shall be subject to consideration and approval by the board of directors and become effective and be implemented on the day when they are considered and approved by the board of directors. The board of directors shall have the power to amend and interpret these Rules.
ARTICLE 21 Any matters not covered by these Rules shall be implemented in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws, regulations, the relevant regulatory rules of the jurisdictions where the Company's shares are listed and the Articles of Association. If these Rules contravene any provisions of the relevant laws, regulations, the relevant regulatory rules of the jurisdictions where the Company's shares are listed or the Articles of Association, such relevant laws, regulations, the relevant regulatory rules of the jurisdictions where the Company's shares are listed and the Articles of Association shall prevail, and in such case, these Rules shall be amended accordingly and submitted to the board of directors for consideration and approval as soon as practicable.
ARTICLE 22 These Rules are made in both English and Chinese. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Chinese versions of these Rules, the Chinese version shall prevail.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:10:06 UTC