HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/05
248.6 HKD   -2.97%
07:35pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
07:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
07:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

0
08/05/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated

CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統 （「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

Staple your

payment

here

請將股款

緊釘在此

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2019 (the "Prospectus").

本申請表格使用恆新豐控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月六日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任何公開發售股份。若無根據美國 證券法登記或獲豁免登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.

在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部或部分） 本申請表格及招股章程。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.

招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄五「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述其他文件之副本已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清 盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、 香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。

HANDS FORM HOLDINGSLIMITED

恆新豐控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock code : 1920 股份代號 : 1920

Off r Price : HK$0.20 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%, and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)

發售價 : 每股發售股份0.20 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）

You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the pplic tion procedures.

招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格

To: Hands Form Holdings Limited

致： 恆新豐控股有限公司

The

ole ponsor

獨家保薦人

The

ole Bookrunner

獨家賬簿管理人

The Joint Lead Managers

聯席牽頭經辦人

The Public Offer Underwriters

公開發售包銷商

Sample

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及

application procedures in this Application Form

條件以及申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請表

and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of

格的效用」一節。

completing and submitting this Application Form"

section of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.

警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的 認購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節 最後四點。

(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段）

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated

CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統 （「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):

For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀

由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：

Broker No. 經紀號碼

Broker's Chop 經紀印章

.....................................................................................................

Date: 日期：

...............

D

M

Y

Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than

Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼

32,500,000 Shares)

申請公開發售股份數目（不超過32,500,000 股股份）

Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see

"How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的

Total amount 總額

銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）

HK$

港元

Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名名稱（正楷

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Name in Chinese 中文姓名名稱

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護

照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt r)

R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as

所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名名稱（如有，正楷

appropriat ) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱

香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

1)

1)

2)

2)

3)

Sample

3)

Telephone No. 電話號碼

For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own

THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED

benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an

必須填妥此欄

account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial

Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS

owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申

Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者

請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有

的參與者編號

人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。

ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼（Your name(s) and address in

For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant,

please also affix the company chop bearing its company name

Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓名

指定的中央結算系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投資者戶口持有人，請加

及香港地址

蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑

For Internal use

此欄供內部使用

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated

CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統 （「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

*(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application".

如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或香 港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段。

If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.

如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別

applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will beused for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund

人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否 則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。

Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named

purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.

All jointSamplepplic nts must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration

退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼護照號

碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格是否有效，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌

現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼護照號碼。

If an application is made by an unlisted com any and:

the principal business of that com any is dealing in securities; and

you exercise statutory control over that com any,

then the application will be treated as being ade for your benefit.

倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：

該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及

閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，

是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。

numbers.

所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團 體）其香港商業登記號碼。

This page is int ntiona y l ft blank

此乃白頁 特意留空

Sample

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 10,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of Public

Amount payable

No. of Public

Amount payable

No. of Public

Amount payable

No. of Public

Amount payable

Offer Shares

on application

Offer Shares

on application

Offer Shares

on application

Offer Shares

on application

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

10,000

2,020.15

100,000

20,201.54

750,000

151,511.55

5,000,000

1,010,077.00

20,000

4,040.31

150,000

30,302.31

1,000,000

202,015.40

7,500,000

1,515,115.50

30,000

6,060.46

200,000

40,403.08

1,500,000

303,023.10

10,000,000

2,020,154.00

40,000

8,080.62

250,000

50,503.85

2,000,000

404,030.80

15,000,000

3,030,231.00

50,000

10,100.77

300,000

60,604.62

2,500,000

505,038.50

20,000,000

4,040,308.00

60,000

12,120.92

350,000

70,705.39

3,000,000

606,046.20

25,000,000

5,050,385.00

70,000

14,141.08

400,000

80,806.16

3,500,000

707,053.90

30,000,000

6,060,462.00

80,000

16,161.23

450,000

90,906.93

4,000,000

808,061.60

32,500,000*

6,565,500.50

90,000

18,181.39

500,000

101,007.70

4,500,000

909,069.30

  • Maximum number of Public Offer Shares you may apply for.

2.

You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letter as indicated below and sign on the second

Sample

page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).

If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (oth r than a CCASS Investor Participant):

the designated CCASS Participant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and

insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.

If you are applying as an individual CCASS Inv stor Participant:

the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number.

your participant I.D. must be inserted in the a

ro riate box.

If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:

the form must contain all joint investor artici ants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card numbers of all joint

investor participants;

your participant I.D. must be inserted in the a

ro riate box.

If you are applying as corporate CCASS Investor Partici ant:

the form must contain your co pany NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;

your participant I.D. and your co

pany chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box.

Incorrect or omission of det ils of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its

company n me or other si

il r tters

ay render your application invalid.

3.

Staple your cheque or b

nker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be

accompanied by either one sep r te cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or b nker's c shier order does not meet all the following requirements:

The cheque must:

Banker's cashier order must:

• be in Hong Kong dollars;

• not be post-dated;

• be made payable to "ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER";

• be crossed "Account Payee Only";

be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in

be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and have

Hong Kong; and

your name certified on the back by a person authorised

show your account name, which must either be pre-

by the bank. The name on the banker's cashier order

printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by a

must correspond with your name. If it is a joint

person authorised by the bank. This account name must

application, the name on the back of the banker's

correspond with your name. If it is a joint application,

cashier order must be the same as the first-named

the account name must be the same as the first-named

applicant's name.

applicant's name.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 22:59:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 311 B
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.75%41 070
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.03%50 673
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.75%28 811
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.92%26 478
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 722
NASDAQ20.08%16 231
