Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM 0 08/28/2019 | 07:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 ✄ 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格 及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus Exchange"), Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. Unless otherwise defined, this Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of S&T Holdings Limited (the "Company") Staple your dated 29 August 2019 (the "Prospectus"). payment 除另有界定者外，本申請表格所用詞彙及措辭應與S&T Holdings Limited（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月二十九日刊發的招股章程 （「招股章程」）所界定者具相同涵義。 here Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in 請將股款 any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 緊釘在此 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任何公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記 或豁免登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 板 have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock 樣 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件 - 送呈香港公司註冊處處長文件」一段所述其他文件之副本已遵照 香港法例第 32 章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第 342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司 （「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 S&T Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） Sample Stock code : 3928 股份代號 : 3928 Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.15 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 最高發售價 : 每股發售股份1.15港元，另加 1.0%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易 費（須於申請時以港元悉數繳足及可予退還） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，故本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: S&T Holdings Limited 致： S&T Holdings Limited The Sponsor 保薦人 The Sole Bookrunner 獨家賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條 application procedures in this Application Form 件以及申請手續。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表 and the Prospectus. Please refer to the section 格的效用」一節。 headed "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認 benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four 購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後 bullets of the section headed "Effect of completing 四點。 and submitting this Application Form". Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Public Offer Shares applied for Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 (not more than 6,000,000 Shares) 申請公開發售股份之數目（不超過6,000,000股股份） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make Total amount 總額 your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」 一節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 板 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業 登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者） 樣 Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名 申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適 1) 用者） 1) 2) 2) 3) Sample 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification 必須填妥此欄 code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS 本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名） Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與 實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 者的參與者編號 For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算 in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及香港地址） 系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名 稱的公司印鑑 For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段） Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 (1)

(2) (3) (4) (5) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或香 港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。 If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS板Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別 人士，必須提供 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請提供香港身份證號碼， 否則請提供護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請提供 閣下的香港商業登記號碼。 Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號 Sample 碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格是否有效，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌 現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 If an application is made by an unlisted company and: 樣 • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團 體）其香港商業登記號碼。 板 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 Sample Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of No. of No. of No. of Public Amount payable Public Amount payable Public Amount payable Public Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 2,000 2,323.18 20,000 23,231.77 150,000 174,238.29 1,000,000 1,161,588.55 4,000 4,646.35 30,000 34,847.66 200,000 232,317.71 1,500,000 1,742,382.83 6,000 6,969.54 40,000 46,463.54 300,000 348,476.57 2,000,000 2,323,177.10 8,000 9,292.71 50,000 58,079.43 400,000 464,635.42 3,000,000 3,484,765.65 10,000 11,615.89 60,000 69,695.31 500,000 580,794.28 4,000,000 4,646,354.20 12,000 13,939.06 70,000 81,311.20 600,000 696,953.13 5,000,000 5,807,942.75 14,000 16,262.24 80,000 92,927.08 700,000 813,111.99 6,000,000* 6,969,531.30 16,000 18,585.42 90,000 104,542.97 800,000 929,270.84 * Maximum number of Public Offer 18,000 20,908.60 100,000 116,158.86 900,000 1,045,429.70 Shares you may apply for 板 2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal • the designated CCASS Participant must endorse the Application樣Form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box. chop). • Samplethe Application Form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card numbers of all joint investor participants; If you are applying through designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS investor participant): If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the Application Form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number. • your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as corporate CCASS Investor Participant: • the Application Form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number; • your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box. Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - S&T Holdings Public Offer"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a person • show your account name, which must either be authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the cashier order must correspond with your name. If back by a person authorised by the bank. This it is a joint application, the name on the back of account name must correspond with your name. If the banker's cashier order must be the same as the it is a joint application, the account name must be first-named applicant's name. the same as the first-named applicant's name. 板 樣 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank: Sample District Branch name Address Hong Kong Island Admiralty Branch Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Queen's Road Central Basement, Ground Floor and First Floor of 122 QRC, Branch Nos. 122-126 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong Kowloon Yaumatei Branch 542 Nathan Road, Yaumatei, Kowloon Telford Branch Shop Units P19-P20, Telford Plaza, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon New Territories Yan Ching Street Branch Shops 4 and 5, G/F, Tuen Mun Centre, 11 Yan Ching Street, Tuen Mun, New Territories Tai Po Branch Shop F, G/F, Mee Fat Building, No 34-38 Tai Wing Lane, Tai Po, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Thursday, 29 August 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 30 August 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 31 August 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, 2 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 3 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph headed "9. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists" under the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份， 並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股 份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000股公開發售股份，並為下表所 列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 板 股份數目 港元 2,000 2,323.18 20,000 23,231.77 150,000 174,238.29 1,000,000 1,161,588.55 4,000 4,646.35 30,000 34,847.66 200,000 232,317.71 1,500,000 1,742,382.83 6,000 6,969.54 40,000 46,463.54 300,000 348,476.57 2,000,000 2,323,177.10 8,000 9,292.71 50,000 58,079.43 400,000 464,635.42 3,000,000 3,484,765.65 10,000 11,615.89 60,000 69,695.31 樣 500,000 580,794.28 4,000,000 4,646,354.20 12,000 13,939.06 70,000 81,311.20 600,000 696,953.13 5,000,000 5,807,942.75 14,000 16,262.24 80,000 92,927.08 700,000 813,111.99 6,000,000* 6,969,531.30 16,000 18,585.42 90,000 104,542.97 800,000 929,270.84 * 閣下可申請認購的公開發售股份最 18,000 20,908.60 100,000 116,158.86 900,000 1,045,429.70 高數目 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格第二頁簽署，只接納親筆簽 名（不得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： Sample • 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於申請表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內填寫 參與者編號。 如 閣下以中央結算系統個人投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 申請表格須載有 閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼。 • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以中央結算系統聯名投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 申請表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和香港身份證號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以中央結算系統公司投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 申請表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及╱或顯示公司名稱之公司印鑑）如有不確或遺漏或其他 類似事項，均可能導致申請無效。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份， 並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股 份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份公開發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開出 銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的認購申請將不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司 - S&T Holdings公開發售」； 板 • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須已 人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱名 預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士在支 稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下姓 票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面 同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位 所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 樣 名╱名稱相同。 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行本票）投入下列收款銀行 任何一家分行的收集箱： 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 地區 分行名稱 地址 Sample 香港島 金鐘分行 香港金鐘道95號統一中心1樓1013-1014號鋪 皇后大道中分行 香港中環皇后大道中122-126號地庫至一樓 九龍 油麻地分行 九龍油麻地彌敦道542號 德福分行 九龍九龍灣德福廣場P19-P20號舖 新界 仁政街分行 新界屯門仁政街11號屯門中心大廈地下4-5號地鋪 大埔分行 新界大埔大榮里34至38號美發大廈地下F鋪 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 二零一九年八月二十九日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年八月三十日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年八月三十一日（星期六）－ 上午九時正至下午一時正 二零一九年九月二日（星期一）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月三日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年九月三日（星期二）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時 四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招 股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節「9. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」一段）。 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant S&T Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Conditions of your application • A. Who can apply You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual member's names. • The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as • defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Public Offer Shares if you: are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries;

are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • are a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or will become a connected person of the Company • immediately upon completion of the Share Offer; • • are an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the above; or Sample • have been allocated or have applied for any Placing Shares or otherwise participated in the Placing. B. If you are nominee • You, as nominee, may make more than one application for the Public • Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are CCASS • Participant); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge more than one application in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners. C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or • nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner and/or the Joint Lead Manager (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to • execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Public Offer Shares allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Articles of Association of the Company; • agree to comply with the Companies Law, the Companies Ordinance, Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company; • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and • agree to be bound by them; • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only • relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; • • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Share Offer in the Prospectus; • agree that none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers or other parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest 板 for, any of the Offer Shares under the Placing nor participated in the Placing; agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree樣and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Public Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application; authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Public Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-namedapplicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have chosen to collect refund cheque(s) in person; agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS participant; agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-namedapplicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection; agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in any way; declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying; Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant • understand that the Company, the Directors, the Sponsor, the Sole If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in Bookrunner and the Joint Lead Manager will rely on your declarations part) and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share certificate(s) any of the Public Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Public making a false declaration; Offer has become unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other Thursday, 19 September 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS instructions to HKSCC by you or by any one as your agent or by any Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on Wednesday, 18 other person; and September 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made • If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or a CCASS Investor Participant): For Public Offer Shares credited to by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the number of Public Offer HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign this Application Form or Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant. give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company their agent. expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications together with the results of the Public Offer on the website D. Power of attorney of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company, Company at www.singtec.com.sg on Wednesday, 18 September 2019. the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager and their respective agents and You should check the announcement published by the Company and nominees may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any report any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. September 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the Public Offer Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Public Offer Shares Shares to your stock account you can check your new account balance The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tuesday, 3 September via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.15 板 procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor for each Public Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is available to you an activity statement showing the number of Public not agreed between the Company and the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on Offer Shares credited to your stock account. behalf of the Underwriter) on or before Tuesday, 17 September 2019, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse. No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title. Applications for Public Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of Refund of樣your money any Public Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close. If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your application is accepted The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of indication only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies or the of interest in the Placing, the level of applications in the Public Offer, the appropriate portion thereof (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% basis of allocation and the results of applications of the Public Offer on SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. Wednesday, 18 September 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at www.singtec.com.sg. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will Results of allocations in the Public Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading under the Public Offer (where applicable) will be available on the above fee) without interest. websites. The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "13. Despatch/ The allocation of Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the Placing Collection of share certificates and refund monies" under the section headed is subject to reallocation as described in the paragraph headed "Structure "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus. and conditions of the Share Offer - The Public Offer - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. The Sole Bookrunner may reallocate the Offer Shares from the Effect of the information you give to Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer. Limited In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited and its related bodies' corporate, Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability reallocated to the Public Offer following such reallocation shall be not more for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i. . 24,000,000 Offer person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, Shares); and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low end of the indicated any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus (i. . HK$1.05 per Offer Share). with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such Sampleinformation or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份， 並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股 份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 S&T Holdings Limited （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） 股份發售 申請條件 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並無申 甲、可提出申請的人士 請或接納或表示有意根據配售認購（亦不會申請或接納或表 板 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18歲並有香 示有意認購）配售的任何發售股份，也沒有參與配售； 港地址。 • 同意在本公司、香港股份過戶登記分處、收款銀行、保薦 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 各自的顧問及代理提出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提供有 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署，並註 關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的任何個人資 明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 料； 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國人士（定義見美國證券法S • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同意及 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、保薦人、獨家 樣 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何公開發售 賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商和彼等各自任何高級 股份： 職員或顧問概不會因接納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下根據 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁有人； 招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件應有的權利及責任 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或最高行政人員； 所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外的任何法例； • 本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨股份發售完成 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述而撤 後將成為本公司關連人士的人士； 銷； 閣下的申請受香港法例管轄； • 上述任何人士的聯繫人（定義見上市規則）；或 • 同意 • 已獲分配或已申請認購任何配售股份或以任何方式參與 • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白公開發售股份不曾亦不會 配售的人士。 根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其利益申請公 開發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見S規例），或屬S規 乙、如 閣下為代名人 例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士； Sample 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 閣下作為代名人可提出超過一次公開發售股份申請，方法是：(i) • 透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結算發出電子 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數目較少的 認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或 公開發售股份； 黃色申請表格以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申 • 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司股東名冊， 請。 作為 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份的持有人，並授權本 公司及╱或其代理將任何股票存入中央結算系統及╱或以普 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 通郵遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的排名首位 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請人，即 申請人寄發任何退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔，惟 閣 各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代其行事的每位 下已選擇親身領取退款支票則除外； 人士的代理或代名人： • 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發行，並直接 • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司、保薦人及╱ 存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣下的投資者戶口持有人 或作為本公司代理的獨家賬簿管理人及╱或聯席牽頭經辦人 股份戶口或 閣下的指定中央結算系統參與者股份戶口； （或其代理或代名人），代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並按照本 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利(1)不接納以香 公司組織章程細則的規定代表 閣下辦理一切必要事宜以 港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任何或部分股份，或 將 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份以香港結算代理人的名 不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結算系統；(2)安排該等獲 義登記； 配發的股份從中央結算系統提取，並轉入 閣下名下，有關 • 同意遵守公司法、公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例及 風險及費用概由 閣下自行承擔；及(3)安排該等獲配發的股 本公司組織章程大綱及細則； 份以 閣下名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人，則以排名首位申 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件 請人的名義發行），而在此情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將該 以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 等獲配發股份的股票寄往 閣下在申請表格上所示地址（郵 • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也僅依據招 誤風險概由閣下自行承擔）或提供該等股票予 閣下領取； 股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章程任何補充文件所載 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整以香港結算代理人 者外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 名義發行的獲配發股份數目； • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關股份發售的限制； • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申請表格未 • 同意本公司、保薦人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、 有載列的資料及陳述概不負責； 包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人無論如何不須對 閣下負責； 理、顧問或參與股份發售的任何其他人士現時及日後均毋須 • 聲明及表示此乃本人╱吾等為本身或本人╱吾等為其利益提出 對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述 申請的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 負責； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港公開發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人 股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 明白 本公司、董事、保薦人、獨家賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦 如 閣下成功申請認購公開發售股份（全部或部分）

人將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下配發任何公 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前提是到二零 開發售股份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 一九年九月十九日（星期四）上午八時正公開發售成為無條件而並無終 （如本申請是為 閣下本身利益提出） 保證 閣下或作為 閣下 止，股票成為有效的所有權證明）將以香港結算代理人名義發出，並 代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會為 閣下利益而以 按 閣下在申請表格的指示於二零一九年九月十八日（星期三）或在特 白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其 別情況下由香港結算或香港結算代理人決定的任何其他日期直接存入 他申請；及 中央結算系統，記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證(i) 閣下 戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 （作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其他作為該人士代 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央 理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出 結算系統參與者提出申請：公開發售股份將存入 閣下指定的 電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 (ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該 中央結算系統參與者（非中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人）股份 人士的代理代為簽署申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 戶口， 閣下可向該中央結算系統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的 公開發售股份數目。 丁、授權書 • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出申請： 如 閣下透過授權代理人提出申請，本公司、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席 本公司預期於二零一九年九月十八日（星期三）在聯交所網站 牽頭經辦人及彼等各自的代理及代名人可按其認為合適的任何條件 (www.hkexnews.hk) 及 本公司網站(www.singtec.com.sg) 刊登 （包括出示代理人獲授權證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及公開發售的結 果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何資料不符，請 釐定發售價及公開發售股份的分配 於二零一九年九月十八日（星期三）下午五時正前或香港結算或 預期發售價於二零一九年九月三日（星期二）或前後釐定。申請人須繳 香港結算代理人決定的任何其他日期前知會香港結算。緊隨公 付每股公開發售股份1.15港元的最高發售價，另加 1.0%經紀佣金、 開發售股份存入 閣下的股份戶口後， 閣下即可透過「結算 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與獨家 通」電話系統及中央結算系統互聯網系統（根據香港結算不時生 賬簿管理人（為其本身及代表包銷商）並無於二零一九年九月十七日 效的《投資者戶口操作簡介》所載程序）查詢 閣 下的新戶口結 （星期二）或之前協定發售價，股份發售將不會進行，並將告失效。 餘。香港結算亦將向 板 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存入 閣 下股份戶口的公開發售股份數目。 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理公開發售股份的申請，亦不會配發任 何公開發售股份。 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨時所有權文 件。 本公司預期於二零一九年九月十八日（星期三）在聯交所網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)及本公司網站(www.singtec.com.sg)公佈最終發售 退款 價、配售踴躍程度、公開發售的申請水平、公開發售分配基準及申請 若 閣下不獲分配任何公開發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納，本公司將 認購結果。公開發售的分配結果以及公開發售項下獲接納申請人的香 樣 不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款或其中適當部分（包括相關的 1.0%經 港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述網站公佈。 紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費）。 公開發售及配售之間的發售股份分配可按招股章程「股份發售結構及 倘發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息向 閣下退回多繳申請 條件 - 公開發售 - 重新分配」一節所列作出調整。獨家賬簿管理人或 股款（包括相關的 1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005% 會將發售股份從配售重新分配至公開發售，以應付公開發售的有效申 聯交所交易費）。 請。根據聯交所發表的指引信（HKEX-GL91-18），倘上述重新分配並 非根據上市規則第18項應用指引而作出，則於該重新分配後可能重新 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節「13. 發送╱ 分配至公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過向公開發售所作的最初 領取股票及退款」一段內。 分配的兩倍（即24,000,000股發售股份）；及最終發售價將定為招股章 程所述指標發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售股份1.05港元）。 閣下提供給寶德隆證券登記有限公司的資料的影響 寶德隆證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董事、高級人員、 僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在 任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文 件下提供的任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人提 供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭 Sample 通訊，有關或相關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論 如何造成的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該 等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士或 實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄或複製品作 出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data 3. Transfer of personal data Personal Information Collection Statement Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Branch This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept applicant for, and holder of, Public Offer Shares, of the policies confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or outside (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following: (the "Ordinance"). • the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data receiving banks and overseas principal share registrar; • where applicants for securities request a deposit into It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with their Failure to supply the requested data may result in your respective business operation; application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It by laws, rules or regulations; and may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Public • any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, despatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which solicitors, accountants or stock brokers etc. you are entitled. 4. Retention of personal data It is important that securities holders inform the Company and 板 The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar immediately of any keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the 2. Purposes personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt within accordance with the The personal data of the securities holders may be held and Ordinance. processed for the following purposes: 5. Access to and correction of personal data • processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and 樣 Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the application procedures set out in this Application Form and Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold their the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any Public Offer Shares; data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Branch • compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Hong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the Kong and elsewhere; processing of such requests. • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of securities' holders including, where applicable, HKSCC All requests for access to data or correction of data should be Nominees; addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed under the • maintaining or updating the register of securities' holders of paragraph headed "Corporate information" of the Prospectus or the Company; as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company • verifying securities holders' identities; secretary, or our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of attention of the privacy compliance officer. the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic etc.; • distributing communications from the Company and its application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the subsidiaries; above. • compiling statistical information and shareholder profiles; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. Sample 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份， 並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股 份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 3. 轉交個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券持 此項個人資料收集聲明是向公開發售股份的申請人 有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其香港股份 和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分 過戶登記分處可以在為作上述任何用途之必要情況 處有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私 下，向下列任何人士披露或轉交（無論在香港境內或 隱）條例（》「條例」）方面的政策和措施。 境外）有關個人資料： 板 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 行和海外股份過戶登記總處； 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統） 讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記分處的服 香港結算或香港結算代理人；其將會就中央結 務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及香港股份過戶登 算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 記分處提供準確個人資料。 • 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各 樣 自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被 其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務 拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登記分處無 供應商； 法進行過戶或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政 記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的公開發售股份及╱或寄 府部門或法例、規則或法規規定的其他人士； 發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款支票。 及 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股 即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 票經紀等。 Sample 2. 用途 4. 個人資料的保留 證券持有人的個人資料可作以下用途持有及處理： 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實 料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款和 料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 申請程序以及公佈公開發售股份的分配結果； • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用）） 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記分 的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； 處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和香港股份過 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 戶登記分處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 理費用。 息、供股、紅股等； • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公司 • 編製統計數據和股東資料； 資料」一段所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址向公 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 司秘書或本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處屬下的個 • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或 人資料私隱事務主任提出。 使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行對證 券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 示，即表示同意上述各項。 板 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 Sample 板 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 Sample Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 23:30:01 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 07:36p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 07:31p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 06:56p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share offer PU 11:16a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of mining licenses of Soumber Dep.. PU 11:16a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he.. PU 11:16a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - resignations of non-executive .. PU 11:16a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the special general meeting .. PU 11:11a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Strategy Committee unde.. PU 11:11a VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL : Proposed non-public issuance of a shares by tian ma .. PU 11:11a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of the annual repor.. PU