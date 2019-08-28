Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of
Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus
Exchange"), Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
Unless otherwise defined, this Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of S&T Holdings Limited (the "Company")
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever
in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock樣
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）
Sample
Stock code :
3928
股份代號 :
3928
Maximum Offer Price :
HK$1.15 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of
1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and
Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable
in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and
subject to refund)
最高發售價 :
每股發售股份1.15港元，另加 1.0%經紀佣金、
0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易
費（須於申請時以港元悉數繳足及可予退還）
You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.
招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，故本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: S&T Holdings Limited
致： S&T Holdings Limited
The Sponsor
保薦人
The Sole Bookrunner
獨家賬簿管理人
The Joint Lead Managers
聯席牽頭經辦人
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條
application procedures in this Application Form
件以及申請手續。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表
and the Prospectus. Please refer to the section
格的效用」一節。
headed "Effect of completing and submitting this
Application Form" of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認
benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four
購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後
bullets of the section headed "Effect of completing
四點。
and submitting this Application Form".
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Public Offer Shares applied for
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
(not more than 6,000,000 Shares)
申請公開發售股份之數目（不超過6,000,000股股份）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make
Total amount 總額
your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」
一節）
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration
No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業
登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名
申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適
1)
用者）
1)
2)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification
必須填妥此欄
code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS
本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）
Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與
實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant,
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong
please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算
in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及香港地址）
系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名
稱的公司印鑑
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段）
If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application".
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS板Investor Participant): For
an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-
named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the
validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and
refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號
碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格是否有效，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌
現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
樣
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：
•
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers.
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
No. of
No. of
No. of
Public
Amount payable
Public
Amount payable
Public
Amount payable
Public
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
2,000
2,323.18
20,000
23,231.77
150,000
174,238.29
1,000,000
1,161,588.55
4,000
4,646.35
30,000
34,847.66
200,000
232,317.71
1,500,000
1,742,382.83
6,000
6,969.54
40,000
46,463.54
300,000
348,476.57
2,000,000
2,323,177.10
8,000
9,292.71
50,000
58,079.43
400,000
464,635.42
3,000,000
3,484,765.65
10,000
11,615.89
60,000
69,695.31
500,000
580,794.28
4,000,000
4,646,354.20
12,000
13,939.06
70,000
81,311.20
600,000
696,953.13
5,000,000
5,807,942.75
14,000
16,262.24
80,000
92,927.08
700,000
813,111.99
6,000,000*
6,969,531.30
16,000
18,585.42
90,000
104,542.97
800,000
929,270.84
* Maximum number of Public Offer
18,000
20,908.60
100,000
116,158.86
900,000
1,045,429.70
Shares you may apply for
2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal
• the designated CCASS Participant must endorse the Application樣Form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.
chop).
• Samplethe Application Form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card numbers of all joint investor participants;
If you are applying through designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS investor participant):
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
• the Application Form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number.
• your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
• your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
• the Application Form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
• your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - S&T Holdings Public Offer";
• be crossed "Account Payee Only";
• be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a person
• show your account name, which must either be
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the
cashier order must correspond with your name. If
back by a person authorised by the bank. This
it is a joint application, the name on the back of
account name must correspond with your name. If
the banker's cashier order must be the same as the
it is a joint application, the account name must be
first-named applicant's name.
the same as the first-named applicant's name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving
bank:
District
Branch name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Admiralty Branch
Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway,
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Queen's Road Central
Basement, Ground Floor and First Floor of 122 QRC,
Branch
Nos. 122-126 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Yaumatei Branch
542 Nathan Road, Yaumatei, Kowloon
Telford Branch
Shop Units P19-P20, Telford Plaza, Kowloon Bay,
Kowloon
New Territories
Yan Ching Street Branch
Shops 4 and 5, G/F, Tuen Mun Centre,
11 Yan Ching Street, Tuen Mun, New Territories
Tai Po Branch
Shop F, G/F, Mee Fat Building, No 34-38 Tai Wing Lane,
Tai Po, New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Thursday, 29 August 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 30 August 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 31 August 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, 2 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 3 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph headed "9. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists" under the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus.
S&T Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
SHARE OFFER
Conditions of your application
•
A. Who can apply
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual member's
names.
•
The number of joint applicants may not exceed four.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly
authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and
stamped with your corporation's chop.
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as
•
defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal
or natural person of the PRC.
6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Public Offer Shares if you:
are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries;
are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any
of its subsidiaries;
•
are a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the
Company or will become a connected person of the Company
•
immediately upon completion of the Share Offer;
•
•
are an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the
above; or
•
have been allocated or have applied for any Placing Shares or
otherwise participated in the Placing.
B.
If you are nominee
•
You, as
nominee, may make more than one application for the Public
•
Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via
Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are CCASS
•
Participant); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge
more than one application in your own name on behalf of different beneficial
owners.
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint
applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or
•
nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise
the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner and/or the Joint Lead
Manager (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to
•
execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things
necessary to register any Public Offer Shares allocated to you in the name
of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Articles of Association of the
Company;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Law, the Companies Ordinance,
Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and
the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company;
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and
•
agree to be bound by them;
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only
•
relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus
in making your application and will not rely on any other information or
representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
•
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Share Offer in the
Prospectus;
•
agreethat none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers or other parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable for any information and representations
not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated
an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest 板
for, any of the Offer Shares under the Placing nor participated in the Placing;
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree樣and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Public Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Public Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or thefirst-namedapplicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have chosen to collect refund cheque(s) in person;
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS participant;
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to thefirst-namedapplicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection; agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in any way;
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying;
•
understand that the Company, the Directors, the Sponsor, the Sole
If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in
Bookrunner and the Joint Lead Manager will rely on your declarations
part)
and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of
If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share certificate(s)
any of the Public Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for
(subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Public
making a false declaration;
Offer has become unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other
Thursday, 19 September 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees
application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE
and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor
or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application
Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS
instructions to HKSCC by you or by any one as your agent or by any
Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on Wednesday, 18
other person; and
September 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another
determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made
•
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than
by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or
a CCASS Investor Participant): For Public Offer Shares credited to
by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW
the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a
Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to
CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the number of Public Offer
HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign this Application Form or
Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant.
give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as
•
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company
their agent.
expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants'
applications together with the results of the Public Offer on the website
D.
Power of attorney
of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company,
Company at www.singtec.com.sg on Wednesday, 18 September 2019.
the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager and their respective agents and
You should check the announcement published by the Company and
nominees may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any
report any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18
conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
September 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by HKSCC
or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the Public Offer
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Public Offer Shares
Shares to your stock account you can check your new account balance
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tuesday, 3 September
via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the
2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.15
板
procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor
for each Public Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC
Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make
transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is
available to you an activity statement showing the number of Public
not agreed between the Company and the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on
Offer Shares credited to your stock account.
behalf of the Underwriter) on or before Tuesday, 17 September 2019, the Share
Offer will not proceed and will lapse.
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not
issue temporary documents of title.
Applications for Public Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of
Refund of樣your money
any Public Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close.
If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your application is accepted
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of indication
only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies or the
of interest in the Placing, the level of applications in the Public Offer, the
appropriate portion thereof (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027%
basis of allocation and the results of applications of the Public Offer on
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
Wednesday, 18 September 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at
www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at www.singtec.com.sg.
If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will
Results of allocations in the Public Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/
refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0%
passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading
under the Public Offer (where applicable) will be available on the above
fee) without interest.
websites.
The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "13. Despatch/
The allocation of Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the Placing
Collection of share certificates and refund monies" under the section headed
is subject to reallocation as described in the paragraph headed "Structure
"How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus.
and conditions of the Share Offer - The Public Offer - Reallocation" in the
Prospectus. The Sole Bookrunner may reallocate the Offer Shares from the
Effect of the information you give to Boardroom Share Registrars (HK)
Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer.
Limited
In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock
Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited and its related bodies' corporate,
Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18
directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly
of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be
disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability
reallocated to the Public Offer following such reallocation shall be not more
for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other
than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i. . 24,000,000 Offer
person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with,
Shares); and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low end of the indicated
any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection
Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus (i. . HK$1.05 per Offer Share).
with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written
or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection
with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without
limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or
the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such
Sampleinformation or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such
information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
Personal Data
3. Transfer of personal data
Personal Information Collection Statement
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Branch
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the
Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept
applicant for, and holder of, Public Offer Shares, of the policies
confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share
and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share
Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the
Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data
above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or outside
(Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following:
(the "Ordinance").
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers,
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
receiving banks and overseas principal share registrar;
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the
to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents
personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in
who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer,
procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.
payment or other services to the Company or the Hong
Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with their
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your
respective business operation;
application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share
regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It
by laws, rules or regulations; and
may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Public
•
any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders
Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the
have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers,
despatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which
solicitors, accountants or stock brokers etc.
you are entitled.
4. Retention of personal data
It is important that securities holders inform the Company and
板
The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will
the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar immediately of any
keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the
2.
Purposes
personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer
required will be destroyed or dealt within accordance with the
The personal data of the securities holders may be held and
Ordinance.
processed for the following purposes:
5. Access to and correction of personal data
•
processing your application and refund cheque, where
applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and
樣
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the
application procedures set out in this Application Form and
Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold their
the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the
personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any
Public Offer Shares;
data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Branch
•
compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Hong
Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the
Kong and elsewhere;
processing of such requests.
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names
of securities' holders including, where applicable, HKSCC
All requests for access to data or correction of data should be
Nominees;
addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed under the
•
maintaining or updating the register of securities' holders of
paragraph headed "Corporate information" of the Prospectus or
the Company;
as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
secretary, or our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the
•
establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of
attention of the privacy compliance officer.
the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus issues,
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
etc.;
•
distributing communications from the Company and its
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the
subsidiaries;
above.
•
compiling statistical information and shareholder profiles;
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
entitlements; and
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the
above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong
Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations
to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other
purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to
