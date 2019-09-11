Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM
0
09/11/2019
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System
("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行 的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company")
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the
Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies"
section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by
Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
proceduresSamplein this Application Form and the Prospectus. 還）
Shanghai H nlius Biot ch, Inc.
上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
Stock Code
:
2696
股份代號
:
2696
Maximum Offer Price
: HK$57.80 per Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of
1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock
Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full
on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to
refund)
最高發售價
:
每股發售股份57.80 港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、
0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交
易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退
You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further inform tion on the pplic tion procedures.
招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: h ngh i Henlius Biotech, Inc.
致： 上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司
Joint ponsors
聯席保薦人
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Representatives
聯席代表
Joint Bookrunners
聯席賬簿管理人
Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及
Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting
申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」一節。
this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的申請（惟
benefit of any person(other than an application made
(i) 以合資格復星國際股東身份於橙色申請表格或通過
in the capacity as (i) a Qualifying Fosun International
www.eipo.com.hk 透過橙表eIPO 服務或(ii) 以合資格復星
Shareholder on the ORANGE Application Form or
through the Orange Form eIPO service via www.eipo.
醫藥H 股股東身份於藍色申請表格或通過www.eipo.com.
com.hk or (ii) a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholder
hk 透過藍表eIPO 服務提出的申請除外）。請參閱「填交本
on the BLUE Application Form or through the Blue
申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
Form eIPO service via www.eipo.com.hk). Please refer
to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and
submitting this Application Form" section.
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date: 日期:
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than
3,234,800 H Shares)
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過3,234,800 股H 股）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
Total amount 總額
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀
行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
For nam (s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱
護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK etters)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as
appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號
1)
碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
2)
1)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant
only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own
benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial
必須填妥此欄
owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated
將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的
CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中
賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor
Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及
Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company
香港地址）
name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投資者戶
口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段）
*(1)
If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong
Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see
paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application".
如
閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或香港商
業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段。
(2)
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an
individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong
Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport
number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
如
閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人
士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填
寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。
(3)
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant
may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form
and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require
verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票上或會印有
閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份
證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退
款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(4)
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
‧
the principal business of that company is d aling in s curiti s; and
‧
you exercise statutory control over that company, th n the application will be treated as being made for your
benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
‧ 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
閣下的利益提出。
‧ 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，是項申請將視作為
(5)
All joint applicants must give (if they are individua s) th ir Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable,
passport numbers, or (if they are bodies cor orate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers.
所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其
香港商業登記號碼。
Mixed Media Offer
混合媒介要約
The Company will be relying on Section 9A of the
本公司將依據香港法例第32L 章《公司（豁免公司及招
Companies (Exe ption of Co anies and Pros ectuses
股章程遵從條文）公告》第9A 條，在(i) 並非與招股章
from Compliance with Provisions) Notice (Chapter 32L
程印刷本一併發出的情況下，發出白色及黃色申請
of the Laws of Hong Kong) and will be issuing (i) the
表格；及(ii) 並非與招股章程印刷本一併發出的情況
WHITE and YELLOW Application For s without
them being cco p nied by printed Prospectus; and
下，向相關合資格復星國際股東發出橙色申請表格及
(ii) the ORANGE Applic tion For s to the relevant
向相關合資格復星醫藥H 股股東發出藍色申請表格，
Qualifying Fosun Intern tion l Shareholders and the
除非相關合資格復星國際股東或相關合資格復星醫
BLUE Applic tion Forms to the relevant Qualifying Fosun
藥H 股股東（視情況而定）已選擇根據復星國際或復星
Pharma H h reholders without them being accompanied
醫藥（視情況而定）公司通訊政策收取公司通訊印刷
by a printed Prospectus, unless the relevant Qualifying
Fosun Intern tion l h reholders or the relevant Qualifying
本或未被要求選擇收取復星國際或復星醫藥（視情況
Fosun Pharma H hareholders (as the case may be) have
而定）公司通訊稿的方式，在此情況下，招股章程印
elected to receive corporate communications in printed
刷本會分開寄發予彼等。招股章程的印刷本的內容與
form under the corporate communications policy of Fosun
招股章程的電子版本相同，招股章程的電子版本分別
International or Fosun Pharma (as the case may be), or have
在本公司網站www.henlius.com及聯交所網站www.
not been asked to elect the means of receiving the corporate
hkexnews.hk「披露易＞上市公司公告＞最新上市公
communications of Fosun International or Fosun Pharma
司公告」一欄中可供查閱及下載。
(as the case may be), in which case the printed Prospectus
will be despatched to them separately. The contents of the
printed Prospectus are identical to the electronic version
of the Prospectus which can be accessed and downloaded
from the websites of the Company at www.henlius.com
and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkunder the
"HKExnews > Listed Company Information > Latest Listed
Company Information" section, respectively.
Members of the public, the Qualifying Fosun
有意索取招股章程印刷本的公眾人士、合資格
International Shareholders and the Qualifying Fosun
復星國際股東及合資格復星醫藥H 股股東可於
Pharma H Shareholders who wish to obtain a copy
二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九時正至
of the printed Prospectus may obtain a copy, free of
二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時正
charge, upon request during normal business hours
的正常辦公時間內，在以下地點免費索取：
from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 September 2019 until
12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the
following locations:
1. any of the following branches of the receiving
1. 本公司收款銀行的下列任何分行：
banks of the Company:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
中國銀行（香港）有限公司
District
Branch Name
Address
地區
分行名稱
地址
Hong Kong
Des Voeux Road
111-119 Des Voeux Road West,
香港島
德輔道西分行
香港德輔道西111-119號
Island
West Branch
Hong Kong
柴灣分行
香港柴灣道341-343號
Chai Wan Branch
Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343
Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan, Hong Kong
宏德居B座
Kowloon
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford P aza,
九龍
德福廣場分行
九龍灣偉業街33號
No.33 Wai Yip Street, Kow oon Bay,
德福廣場P2-P7號舖
Kowloon
Olympian City Branch
Shop 133, 1/F, Olym ian City 2,
奧海城分行
九龍海庭道18號
18 Hoi Ting Road, Kow oon
奧海城二期一樓133號
New
Metro City Branch
Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1,
新界
新都城分行
新界將軍澳
Territories
Tseung Kwan O, New Territories
新都城一期二樓209號
Ma On Shan
Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan Plaza,
馬鞍山廣場分行
新界馬鞍山西沙路
Plaza Branch
Sai Sha Road, Ma On Shan,
馬鞍山廣場L2層2103號
New Territories
CMB Wing Lung B nk Li ited
招商永隆銀行有限公司
District
Br nch N me
Address
地區
分行名稱
地址
Hong Kong
He d Office
45 Des Voeux Road Central
香港島
總行
德輔道中45號
Island
Kennedy Town Branch
28 Catchick Street
堅尼地城分行
吉席街28號
Kowloon
Mongkok Branch
B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre,
九龍
旺角分行
彌敦道636號
636 Nathan Road
招商永隆銀行中心地庫
Tsim Sha Tsui Branch
4 Carnarvon Road
尖沙咀分行
加拿分道4號
New
Tsuen Wan Branch
251 Sha Tsui Road
新界
荃灣分行
沙咀道251號
Territories
2. any of the following offices of the below Joint
2. 以下聯席全球協調人的下列任何辦事處：
Global Coordinators:
China International Capital Corporation
中國國際金融香港證券有限公司
Hong Kong Securities Limited
香港
29th Floor, One International Finance Centre
中環
號
1 Harbour View Street
港景街1
Central
國際金融中心一期29 樓
Hong Kong
Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited
Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited
Level 55 Cheung Kong Center
香港
2 Queen's Road Central
中環
Central
皇后大道中2 號
Hong Kong
長江集團中心55 樓
BOCI Asia Limited
中銀國際亞洲有限公司
26th Floor, Bank of China Tower
香港
1 Garden Road
中環
號
Central
花園道1
樓
Hong Kong
中銀大廈26
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
52/F, Two International Finance Centre
香港
8 Finance Street
中環
號
Central
金融街8
Hong Kong
國際金融中心二期52 樓
CMB International Capital Limited
招銀國際融資有限公司
45/F, Champion Tower
香港
3 Garden Road
中環
號
Central
花園道3
樓
Hong Kong
冠君大廈45
Fosun Hani Securities Limited
復星恆利證券有限公司
Suite 2101-2105 21/F Cha pion Tower
香港
3 Garden Road
中環
號
Central
花園道3
樓2101-2105室
Hong Kong
冠君大廈21
3. the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One
3. 香港結算存管處服務櫃檯，地址為香港中
& Two Exch nge Squ re, 8 Connaught Place,
環康樂廣場
8 號交易廣場一座及二座一樓。
Centr l, Hong Kong.
Details of where printed Prospectuses may be
可索取招股章程印刷本的地址詳情將於派發白
obtained will be displ yed prominently at every
色及黃色申請表格的各個地點以顯眼方式展示。
location where WHITE and YELLOW Application
Forms are distributed.
During normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. on
於二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九時正
Thursday, 12 eptember 2019 until 12:00 noon on
至二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, at least three copies of
正的正常辦公時間內，在派發白色及黃色申請
the printed Prospectus will be available for inspection
表格的各個地點（載於招股章程「如何申請香港
at every location where the WHITE and YELLOW
發售股份及預留股份」），均有至少三份招股章
Application Forms are distributed as set out in the
程印刷本可供查閱。
閣下提交本申表格前須
section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer
閱讀招股章程。
Shares and Reserved Shares" in the Prospectus. You
should read the Prospectus prior to submitting this
Application From.
This page is int ntiona y l ft blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
100
5,838.25
3,500
204,338.58
70,000
4,086,771.54
2,000,000
116,764,901.20
200
11,676.49
4,000
233,529.80
80,000
4,670,596.05
2,500,000
145,956,126.50
300
17,514.74
4,500
262,721.03
90,000
5,254,420.55
3,000,000
175,147,351.80
400
23,352.98
5,000
291,912.25
100,000
5,838,245.06
3,234,800(1)
188,855,551.20
500
29,191.23
6,000
350,294.70
200,000
11,676,490.12
600
35,029.47
7,000
408,677.15
300,000
17,514,735.18
700
40,867.71
8,000
467,059.60
400,000
23,352,980.24
800
46,705.96
9,000
525,442.06
500,000
29,191,225.30
900
52,544.20
10,000
583,824.51
600,000
35,029,470.36
1,000
58,382.45
20,000
1,167,649.01
700,000
40,867,715.42
1,500
87,573.68
30,000
1,751,473.52
800,000
46,705,960.48
2,000
116,764.90
40,000
2,335,298.02
900,000
52,544,205.54
(1)
版Maximum number of Hong
2,500
145,956.13
50,000
2,919,122.53
1,000,000
58,382,450.60
Kong Offer Shares you may
3,000
175,147.35
60,000
3,502,947.04
1,500,000
87,573,675.90
apply for.
2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. On y writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by way of
personal chop).
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (oth r than a CCASS Investor Participant):
‧
the designated CCASS Participant must
ndorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company
name) and insert its partici ant I.D. in the a
ro riate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
‧
the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number.
‧
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the a
ropriate box.
If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
‧
the form must contain all joint investor
artici ants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of
‧
all joint investor partici ants;
your participant I.D.
ust be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
‧
the form ust contain your co pany NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
‧
your p rticip nt I.D.
nd your co pany chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the
ppropri te box.
Incorrect or o
ission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop
be ring its co
p ny n e or other si ilar atters may render your application invalid.
3. Staple your cheque or b nker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares
must be ccomp nied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application
will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - HENLIUS
BIOTECH PUBLIC OFFER";
• be crossed "Account Payee Only";
• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
• be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
account in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a person
• show your account name, which must either be
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the
cashier order must correspond with your name.
back by a person authorised by the bank. This
If it is a joint application, the name on the back
account name must correspond with your name.
of the banker's cashier order must be the same as
If it is a joint application, the account name must
the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
District
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Des Voeux Road West Branch
111-119 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong
Chai Wan Branch
Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan Road, Chai
Wan, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai Yip Street,
Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
Olympian City Branch
Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road,
Kowloon
New Territories
Metro City Branch
Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, Tseung Kwan
O, New Territories
Ma On Shan Plaza Branch
Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan Plaza, Sai Sha Road,
Ma On Shan, New Territories
CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited
District
Branch Name
Addr ss
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
45 D樣s Vo ux Road Central
Kennedy Town Branch
28 Catchick Street
Kowloon
Mongkok Branch
B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre, 636 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui Branch
4 Carnarvon Road
New Territories
Tsuen Wan Branch
251 Sha Tsui Road
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Thursd
y, 12
Septe
ber 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Frid
y, 13
Septe
ber 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mond
y, 16
September 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesd
y, 17
September 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The l test time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "D. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Thursday, 12 September 2019 through Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving banks and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
‧
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus
A.
Who can apply
and
have
only relied
on
the
information and
representations
contained
in the Prospectus
in making your
application and
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must
will not rely on any other information or representations except
be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
2.
If
you are
a
firm, the
application
must
be
in the individual
‧
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global
members' names.
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
‧
Offering in the Prospectus;
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed
agree that none of the Company, the Relevant Persons and the
by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative
White Form eIPO Service Provider is or will be liable for any
capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
‧
supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose
Person (within the meaning of Regulation S) or a person
described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S and
taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for
not be a legal or natural person of the PRC (except qualified
or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under
domestic institutional investors).
the Int rnational Offering nor participated in the International
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules
and
guidance l tt rs
Off ring;
issued by the Stock Exchange, or any relevant waivers that have
‧
agr
to
disclose to
the
Company, the H Share Registrar,
been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot app y for any
r c iving
banks and
the
Relevant Persons any personal data
Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
which th y may require about you and the person(s) for whose
‧ an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company
b n fit you have made the application;
‧
and/or any of its subsidiaries ;
‧
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
a director or chief executive officer of the Com any and/
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with
or any of its subsidiaries;
a l such laws and none of the Company nor the Relevant
‧ an associate of any of the above;
Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of
‧
a connected person of the Com any or will become a
the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising
connected person of the Com any immediately u on
from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions
‧
completion of the Global Offering; or
contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
have
been
allocated
or
have a
lied
for
or indicated
‧
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may
an interest
in any Offer
Shares under
the
International
not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
Offering (except in respect of Reserved Shares applied for
‧
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of
pursuant to the Preferential Offering).
Hong Kong;
B.
If you re
no
inee
‧
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand
You, as
nominee,
y
ke
ore than one application for the
that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not
Hong Kong Offer Sh res by: (i) giving electronic instructions to
be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and
HKSCC via Centr l Cle ring
nd Settle
ent System ("CCASS") (if
any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong
you are a CCASS P rticip nt); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW
Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in
Application Form,
nd lodge more th n one application in your own
Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of
name on beh lf of different benefici l owners.
Rule 902 of Regulation S;
C.
Effect of completing nd submitting this Application Form
‧warrant that the information you have provided is true and
accurate;
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you
‧
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any
are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or
lesser number allocated to you under the application;
as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
‧
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC
‧
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and
Nominees on the Company's register of members as the
authorise the Company and/or the Joint Representatives (or their
holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and
agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any
the Company and/or its agents to deposit any Share certificate(s)
documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary
into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the
to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in
first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at
the name of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Articles of
your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless
‧
Association;
you have fulfilled the criteria set out in "Personal Collection" in
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622
the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved
of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and
Shares" section of the Prospectus to collect refund cheque(s) in
Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws
person;
‧
of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association;
‧
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for
application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this
credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
account of your designated CCASS Participant;
‧agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the
Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants
right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued
under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the Preferential Offering
in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted
(where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in
to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your
whole or in part)
own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be
If your application is
wholly or
partially successful, your Share
issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-
certificate(s) (subject
to their
becoming valid certificates of
named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for
title provided that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become
such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your
unconditional and not
having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on
application form by ordinary post or to make available the same
Wednesday, 25 September 2019) will be issued in the name of
for your collection;
‧
HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust
the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC
your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account
of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your
Nominees;
‧
Application Form on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 or, in the event of
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have
any liability for the information and representations not so
a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or
‧
contained in the Prospectus and this application form;
HKSCC Nominees.
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be
‧
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant
‧
liable to you in any way;
(other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong
declare and represent that except for an application made in
Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated
the capacity as a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder
CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant),
or a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders under the
you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted
Preferential Offering, this is the only application made and the
‧
to you with that CCASS Participant.
only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The
the person for whose benefit you are applying;
Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor
‧
understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives
Participants' applications together with the results of the Hong
will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding
Kong Public Offering in South China Morning Post (in English)
whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong
and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) on Tuesday, 24
Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making
S pt mb r 2019. You should check the announcement published
‧
a false declaration;
by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that
b fore 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 or such other
no other application has been or will be made for your b n fit
date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving
Imm diat ly after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to
electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White
your stock account you can check your new account balance via
Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your
the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under
‧
agent or by any other person; and
the樣proc dures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit
for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC
of another person) warrant that (i) no other
a
ication has
will also make available to you an activity statement showing
been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of
the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock
that person or by that person or by any other
erson as agent
account.
for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW A
lication Form
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company
or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and
will not issue temporary documents of title.
(ii) you have due authority to sign the A
lication Form or give
Refund of your money
electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your
as its agent.
application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you
D.
Power of attorney
your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027%
If
your applic tion is
de through
n
authorised
attorney, the
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without
Company
nd the Joint
Represent tives
ay
accept
or reject your
interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the
application
t their discretion,
nd on
ny conditions they think fit,
Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including
including evidence of the
'
the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%
ttorney s uthority.
Determin tion of Offer Price
nd Alloc tion of Hong Kong Offer
Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the "H. Despatch/Collection of
Personal Data
H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to
Personal Information Collection Statement
securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other
purposes to which the securities' holders may from
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs
time to time agree.
the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares,
of the policies and practices of the Company and its
3. Transfer of personal data
H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the
Personal data held by
the Company and its H Share
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the
Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept
Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company
within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from
or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying
or with any of the following:
for securities or transferring securities into or out of
•
'
the Company s appointed agents such as financial
their names or in procuring the services of the H Share
advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal
Registrar.
share registrar;
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your
‧ where applicants for securities request a deposit into
application for securities being rejected, or
in delay or
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will
use the personal data for the purposes of operating
the inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to
CCASS;
effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may
also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong
‧
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully appli d
who off r administrative, telecommunications,
for and/or the dispatch of Share certificate(s) and/or
comput r, payment or other services to the Company
refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
H Share Registrar in connection with their respective
It is important that securities holders inform the
busin ss operation;
‧ the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
Company and the H Share Registrar immediate y of any
r gulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
r 樣quir d by laws, rules or regulations; and
2.
Purposes
‧ any persons or institutions with which the securities'
The personal data of the securities holders may be used,
holders have or propose to have dealings, such as
held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for
their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers
the following purposes:
etc.
‧
processing
your
application
and
refund cheque,
4.
Retention of personal data
where applicable,
verification
of
co
liance with
The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the
the terms and application procedures set out in
personal data of the applicants and holders of securities
this Application Form and the Prospectus and
announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong
for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which
Offer Sh res;
the personal data were collected. Personal data which
‧
compli nce with
pplic ble l ws and regulations in
is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in
‧
Hong Kong
nd elsewhere;
accordance with the Ordinance.
registering
new
issues or
tr nsfers into or
out of
5.
Access to and correction of personal data
the n mes
of securities'
holders
including,
where
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the
applic ble, HK
CC Nominees;
Company or the H Share Registrar hold their personal
‧ maintaining
or
updating the register of securities'
data,
to obtain a copy
of that data, and to correct any
holders of the Company;
data that is inaccurate. The Company and the H Share
‧ verifying securities holders' identities;
Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the
‧ establishing benefit entitlements of
securities'
processing of such requests.
holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights
‧
issues, bonus issues, etc.;
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
distributing communications from the Company and
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in
‧
its subsidiaries;
the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus
compiling statistical information and securities'
or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the
‧
holders profiles;
company secretary, or our H Share Registrar for the
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
attention of the privacy compliance officer.
entitlements; and
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
‧ any other incidental or associated purposes relating
to the above and/or to enable the Company and the
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 22:46:06 UTC