Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行 的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 ✄ This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") dated 12 September 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年九月十二日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所 界定的詞彙。 (the "Company") dated 12 September 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年九月十二日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所 Staple your 界定的詞彙。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong payment here Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 請將股款 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁 免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 緊釘在此 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不 論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by 版 Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄七「送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件－送呈公司註冊處處長文件」一節所 述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易 及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監 察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 proceduresSamplein this Application Form and the Prospectus. 還） Shanghai H nlius Biot ch, Inc. 上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） Stock Code : 2696 股份代號 : 2696 Maximum Offer Price 樣 : HK$57.80 per Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund) 最高發售價 : 每股發售股份57.80 港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交 易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退 You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further inform tion on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: h ngh i Henlius Biotech, Inc. 致： 上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司 Joint ponsors 聯席保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Representatives 聯席代表 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting 申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」一節。 this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的申請（惟 benefit of any person(other than an application made (i) 以合資格復星國際股東身份於橙色申請表格或通過 in the capacity as (i) a Qualifying Fosun International www.eipo.com.hk 透過橙表eIPO 服務或(ii) 以合資格復星 Shareholder on the ORANGE Application Form or through the Orange Form eIPO service via www.eipo. 醫藥H 股股東身份於藍色申請表格或通過www.eipo.com. com.hk or (ii) a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholder hk 透過藍表eIPO 服務提出的申請除外）。請參閱「填交本 on the BLUE Application Form or through the Blue 申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 Form eIPO service via www.eipo.com.hk). Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公 司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中 央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結 算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date: 日期: ╱ ╱ D 日 M 月 Y 年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 3,234,800 H Shares) Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過3,234,800 股H 股） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn Total amount 總額 (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀 行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 版 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 For nam (s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 樣 Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK etters) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號 1) 碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 2) 1) 2) 3) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Sample Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial 必須填妥此欄 owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated 將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的 CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中 賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 央結算系統參與者的參與者編號 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及 Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company 香港地址） name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投資者戶 口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑 For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公 司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中 央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結 算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 *(1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或香港商 業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請手續」一節第2 段。 版 (2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人 士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填 寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。 樣 (3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份 證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退 款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 Sample (4) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: ‧ the principal business of that company is d aling in s curiti s; and ‧ you exercise statutory control over that company, th n the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： ‧ 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 閣下的利益提出。 ‧ 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，是項申請將視作為 (5) All joint applicants must give (if they are individua s) th ir Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies cor orate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其 香港商業登記號碼。 Mixed Media Offer 混合媒介要約 The Company will be relying on Section 9A of the 本公司將依據香港法例第32L 章《公司（豁免公司及招 Companies (Exe ption of Co anies and Pros ectuses 股章程遵從條文）公告》第9A 條，在(i) 並非與招股章 from Compliance with Provisions) Notice (Chapter 32L 程印刷本一併發出的情況下，發出白色及黃色申請 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and will be issuing (i) the 表格；及(ii) 並非與招股章程印刷本一併發出的情況 WHITE and YELLOW Application For s without them being cco p nied by printed Prospectus; and 下，向相關合資格復星國際股東發出橙色申請表格及 (ii) the ORANGE Applic tion For s to the relevant 向相關合資格復星醫藥H 股股東發出藍色申請表格， Qualifying Fosun Intern tion l Shareholders and the 除非相關合資格復星國際股東或相關合資格復星醫 BLUE Applic tion Forms to the relevant Qualifying Fosun 藥H 股股東（視情況而定）已選擇根據復星國際或復星 Pharma H h reholders without them being accompanied 醫藥（視情況而定）公司通訊政策收取公司通訊印刷 by a printed Prospectus, unless the relevant Qualifying Fosun Intern tion l h reholders or the relevant Qualifying 本或未被要求選擇收取復星國際或復星醫藥（視情況 Fosun Pharma H hareholders (as the case may be) have 而定）公司通訊稿的方式，在此情況下，招股章程印 elected to receive corporate communications in printed 刷本會分開寄發予彼等。招股章程的印刷本的內容與 form under the corporate communications policy of Fosun 招股章程的電子版本相同，招股章程的電子版本分別 International or Fosun Pharma (as the case may be), or have 在本公司網站www.henlius.com及聯交所網站www. not been asked to elect the means of receiving the corporate hkexnews.hk「披露易＞上市公司公告＞最新上市公 communications of Fosun International or Fosun Pharma 司公告」一欄中可供查閱及下載。 (as the case may be), in which case the printed Prospectus will be despatched to them separately. The contents of the printed Prospectus are identical to the electronic version of the Prospectus which can be accessed and downloaded from the websites of the Company at www.henlius.com and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkunder the "HKExnews > Listed Company Information > Latest Listed Company Information" section, respectively. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公 司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中 央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結 算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Members of the public, the Qualifying Fosun 有意索取招股章程印刷本的公眾人士、合資格 International Shareholders and the Qualifying Fosun 復星國際股東及合資格復星醫藥H 股股東可於 Pharma H Shareholders who wish to obtain a copy 二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九時正至 of the printed Prospectus may obtain a copy, free of 二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時正 charge, upon request during normal business hours 的正常辦公時間內，在以下地點免費索取： from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 September 2019 until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the following locations: 1. any of the following branches of the receiving 1. 本公司收款銀行的下列任何分行： banks of the Company: 樣 Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 District Branch Name Address 地區 分行名稱 地址 Hong Kong Des Voeux Road 111-119 Des Voeux Road West, 香港島 德輔道西分行 香港德輔道西111-119號 Island West Branch Hong Kong 版 Sample 柴灣分行 香港柴灣道341-343號 Chai Wan Branch Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan, Hong Kong 宏德居B座 Kowloon Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford P aza, 九龍 德福廣場分行 九龍灣偉業街33號 No.33 Wai Yip Street, Kow oon Bay, 德福廣場P2-P7號舖 Kowloon Olympian City Branch Shop 133, 1/F, Olym ian City 2, 奧海城分行 九龍海庭道18號 18 Hoi Ting Road, Kow oon 奧海城二期一樓133號 New Metro City Branch Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, 新界 新都城分行 新界將軍澳 Territories Tseung Kwan O, New Territories 新都城一期二樓209號 Ma On Shan Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan Plaza, 馬鞍山廣場分行 新界馬鞍山西沙路 Plaza Branch Sai Sha Road, Ma On Shan, 馬鞍山廣場L2層2103號 New Territories CMB Wing Lung B nk Li ited 招商永隆銀行有限公司 District Br nch N me Address 地區 分行名稱 地址 Hong Kong He d Office 45 Des Voeux Road Central 香港島 總行 德輔道中45號 Island Kennedy Town Branch 28 Catchick Street 堅尼地城分行 吉席街28號 Kowloon Mongkok Branch B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre, 九龍 旺角分行 彌敦道636號 636 Nathan Road 招商永隆銀行中心地庫 Tsim Sha Tsui Branch 4 Carnarvon Road 尖沙咀分行 加拿分道4號 New Tsuen Wan Branch 251 Sha Tsui Road 新界 荃灣分行 沙咀道251號 Territories Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公 司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中 央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結 算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 2. any of the following offices of the below Joint 2. 以下聯席全球協調人的下列任何辦事處： Global Coordinators: China International Capital Corporation 中國國際金融香港證券有限公司 Hong Kong Securities Limited 香港 版 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre 中環 號 1 Harbour View Street 港景街1 Central 國際金融中心一期29 樓 Hong Kong Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited Level 55 Cheung Kong Center 香港 2 Queen's Road Central 樣 中環 Central 皇后大道中2 號 Hong Kong 長江集團中心55 樓 BOCI Asia Limited 中銀國際亞洲有限公司 26th Floor, Bank of China Tower 香港 1 Garden Road 中環 號 Central 花園道1 樓 Hong Kong 中銀大廈26 Sample UBS AG Hong Kong Branch UBS AG Hong Kong Branch 52/F, Two International Finance Centre 香港 8 Finance Street 中環 號 Central 金融街8 Hong Kong 國際金融中心二期52 樓 CMB International Capital Limited 招銀國際融資有限公司 45/F, Champion Tower 香港 3 Garden Road 中環 號 Central 花園道3 樓 Hong Kong 冠君大廈45 Fosun Hani Securities Limited 復星恆利證券有限公司 Suite 2101-2105 21/F Cha pion Tower 香港 3 Garden Road 中環 號 Central 花園道3 樓2101-2105室 Hong Kong 冠君大廈21 3. the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One 3. 香港結算存管處服務櫃檯，地址為香港中 & Two Exch nge Squ re, 8 Connaught Place, 環康樂廣場 8 號交易廣場一座及二座一樓。 Centr l, Hong Kong. Details of where printed Prospectuses may be 可索取招股章程印刷本的地址詳情將於派發白 obtained will be displ yed prominently at every 色及黃色申請表格的各個地點以顯眼方式展示。 location where WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms are distributed. During normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. on 於二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九時正 Thursday, 12 eptember 2019 until 12:00 noon on 至二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時 Tuesday, 17 September 2019, at least three copies of 正的正常辦公時間內，在派發白色及黃色申請 the printed Prospectus will be available for inspection 表格的各個地點（載於招股章程「如何申請香港 at every location where the WHITE and YELLOW 發售股份及預留股份」），均有至少三份招股章 Application Forms are distributed as set out in the 程印刷本可供查閱。 閣下提交本申表格前須 section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer 閱讀招股章程。 Shares and Reserved Shares" in the Prospectus. You should read the Prospectus prior to submitting this Application From. 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 100 5,838.25 3,500 204,338.58 70,000 4,086,771.54 2,000,000 116,764,901.20 200 11,676.49 4,000 233,529.80 80,000 4,670,596.05 2,500,000 145,956,126.50 300 17,514.74 4,500 262,721.03 90,000 5,254,420.55 3,000,000 175,147,351.80 400 23,352.98 5,000 291,912.25 100,000 5,838,245.06 3,234,800(1) 188,855,551.20 500 29,191.23 6,000 350,294.70 200,000 11,676,490.12 600 35,029.47 7,000 408,677.15 300,000 17,514,735.18 700 40,867.71 8,000 467,059.60 400,000 23,352,980.24 800 46,705.96 9,000 525,442.06 500,000 29,191,225.30 900 52,544.20 10,000 583,824.51 600,000 35,029,470.36 1,000 58,382.45 20,000 1,167,649.01 700,000 40,867,715.42 1,500 87,573.68 30,000 1,751,473.52 800,000 46,705,960.48 2,000 116,764.90 40,000 2,335,298.02 900,000 52,544,205.54 (1) 版Maximum number of Hong 2,500 145,956.13 50,000 2,919,122.53 1,000,000 58,382,450.60 Kong Offer Shares you may 3,000 175,147.35 60,000 3,502,947.04 1,500,000 87,573,675.90 apply for. 樣 Sample 2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. On y writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (oth r than a CCASS Investor Participant): ‧ the designated CCASS Participant must ndorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert its partici ant I.D. in the a ro riate box. If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant: ‧ the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number. ‧ your participant I.D. must be inserted in the a ropriate box. If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: ‧ the form must contain all joint investor artici ants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of ‧ all joint investor partici ants; your participant I.D. ust be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant: ‧ the form ust contain your co pany NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number; ‧ your p rticip nt I.D. nd your co pany chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the ppropri te box. Incorrect or o ission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop be ring its co p ny n e or other si ilar atters may render your application invalid. 3. Staple your cheque or b nker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be ccomp nied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - HENLIUS BIOTECH PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a person • show your account name, which must either be authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the cashier order must correspond with your name. back by a person authorised by the bank. This If it is a joint application, the name on the back account name must correspond with your name. of the banker's cashier order must be the same as If it is a joint application, the account name must the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited District Branch Name Address 版 Hong Kong Island Des Voeux Road West Branch 111-119 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong Chai Wan Branch Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan, Hong Kong Kowloon Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon Olympian City Branch Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon New Territories Metro City Branch Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories Ma On Shan Plaza Branch Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan Plaza, Sai Sha Road, Sample Ma On Shan, New Territories CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited District Branch Name Addr ss Hong Kong Island Head Office 45 D樣s Vo ux Road Central Kennedy Town Branch 28 Catchick Street Kowloon Mongkok Branch B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre, 636 Nathan Road Tsim Sha Tsui Branch 4 Carnarvon Road New Territories Tsuen Wan Branch 251 Sha Tsui Road 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Thursd y, 12 Septe ber 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Frid y, 13 Septe ber 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mond y, 16 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesd y, 17 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The l test time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "D. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" section of the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Thursday, 12 September 2019 through Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving banks and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Wednesday, 25 September 2019. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為100 股香港發售股份，並為 下表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購的香港發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 版 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 100 5,838.25 3,500 204,338.58 70,000 4,086,771.54 2,000,000 116,764,901.20 200 11,676.49 4,000 233,529.80 80,000 4,670,596.05 2,500,000 145,956,126.50 300 17,514.74 4,500 262,721.03 90,000 5,254,420.55 3,000,000 175,147,351.80 400 23,352.98 5,000 291,912.25 100,000 5,838,245.06 3,234,800(1) 188,855,551.20 500 29,191.23 6,000 350,294.70 200,000 11,676,490.12 600 35,029.47 7,000 408,677.15 300,000 17,514,735.18 700 40,867.71 8,000 467,059.60 400,000 23,352,980.24 800 46,705.96 9,000 525,442.06 500,000 29,191,225.30 900 52,544.20 10,000 583,824.51 600,000 35,029,470.36 1,000 58,382.45 20,000 1,167,649.01 700,000 40,867,715.42 1,500 87,573.68 30,000 1,751,473.52 800,000 46,705,960.48 Sample 2,000 116,764.90 40,000 2,335,298.02 900,000 52,544,205.54 2,500 145,956.13 50,000 2,919,122.53 1,000,000 58,382,450.60 (1) 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股 3,000 175,147.35 60,000 3,502,947.04 1,500,000 87,573,675.90 份最高數目。 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格次頁簽署，只接納親 筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：樣 ‧ 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內填 寫參與者編號。 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有 閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼。 ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和香港身份證號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及╱或顯示公司名稱之公司印鑑）或其他類似事項 如有不確或遺漏，均可能導致申請無效。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨 立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關的認購申請不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： ‧ 為港元； ‧ 不得為期票； ‧ 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行( 香港) 代理人有限公司 － 復宏漢霖生物技術公開發售」； ‧ 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； ‧ 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 ‧ 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授 ‧ 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士 姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱 在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱ 須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申 名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與 請，銀行本票背面所示姓名╱名稱必須與 排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列中國銀行 （香港）有限公司及招商永隆銀行有限公司的任何一家分行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 地區 分行名稱 地址 版 香港島 德輔道西分行 香港德輔道西 111-119號 柴灣分行 香港柴灣道341-343 號宏德居B 座 九龍 德福廣場分行 九龍灣偉業街33 號德福廣場 P2-P7 號舖 樣 奧海城分行 九龍海庭道18 號奧海城二期一樓133 號 新界 新都城分行 新界將軍澳新都城一期二樓209 號 馬鞍山廣場分行 新界馬鞍山西沙路馬鞍山廣場L2 層2103 號 招商永隆銀行有限公司 Sample 地區 分行名稱 地址 香港島 總行 德輔道中45 號 堅尼地城分行 吉席街28 號 九龍 旺角分行 彌敦道636 號招商永隆銀行中心地庫 尖沙咀分行 加拿分道4 號 新界 荃灣分行 沙咀道251 號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十三日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十六日（星期一）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午 十一時四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天 氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預留股份」一節「D. 惡劣天氣對開始及截止辦理 申請登記的影響」）。 香港發售股份申請將會自二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）起直至二零一九年九月十七日（星期 二）止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申 請登記後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）或之前不 計利息退還予申請人。投資者務請注意，預期H 股將於二零一九年九月二十五日（星期三）於聯 交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. 上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application ‧ confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus A. Who can apply and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must will not rely on any other information or representations except be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. those in any supplement to the Prospectus; 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual ‧ confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global members' names. 樣 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. ‧ Offering in the Prospectus; 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed agree that none of the Company, the Relevant Persons and the by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative White Form eIPO Service Provider is or will be liable for any capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States ‧ supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose Person (within the meaning of Regulation S) or a person benefit you have made the版application have not applied for or Sample described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S and taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for not be a legal or natural person of the PRC (except qualified or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under domestic institutional investors). the Int rnational Offering nor participated in the International 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules and guidance l tt rs Off ring; issued by the Stock Exchange, or any relevant waivers that have ‧ agr to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot app y for any r c iving banks and the Relevant Persons any personal data Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: which th y may require about you and the person(s) for whose ‧ an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company b n fit you have made the application; ‧ and/or any of its subsidiaries ; ‧ if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your a director or chief executive officer of the Com any and/ application, agree and warrant that you have complied with or any of its subsidiaries; a l such laws and none of the Company nor the Relevant ‧ an associate of any of the above; Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of ‧ a connected person of the Com any or will become a the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising connected person of the Com any immediately u on from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions ‧ completion of the Global Offering; or contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; have been allocated or have a lied for or indicated ‧ agree that once your application has been accepted, you may an interest in any Offer Shares under the International not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; Offering (except in respect of Reserved Shares applied for ‧ agree that your application will be governed by the laws of pursuant to the Preferential Offering). Hong Kong; B. If you re no inee ‧ represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand You, as nominee, y ke ore than one application for the that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not Hong Kong Offer Sh res by: (i) giving electronic instructions to be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and HKSCC via Centr l Cle ring nd Settle ent System ("CCASS") (if any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong you are a CCASS P rticip nt); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Application Form, nd lodge more th n one application in your own Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of name on beh lf of different benefici l owners. Rule 902 of Regulation S; C. Effect of completing nd submitting this Application Form ‧ warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you ‧ agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or lesser number allocated to you under the application; as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: ‧ authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC ‧ undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and Nominees on the Company's register of members as the authorise the Company and/or the Joint Representatives (or their holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any the Company and/or its agents to deposit any Share certificate(s) documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at the name of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Articles of your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless ‧ Association; you have fulfilled the criteria set out in "Personal Collection" in agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Shares" section of the Prospectus to collect refund cheque(s) in Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws person; ‧ of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association; ‧ agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock Application Form and agree to be bound by them; account of your designated CCASS Participant; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant ‧ agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the Preferential Offering in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted (where applicable) will be available on the above websites. shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your whole or in part) own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first- certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for title provided that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on application form by ordinary post or to make available the same Wednesday, 25 September 2019) will be issued in the name of for your collection; ‧ HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your Nominees; ‧ Application Form on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 or, in the event of agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability for the information and representations not so a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or ‧ contained in the Prospectus and this application form; HKSCC Nominees. agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be ‧ If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant ‧ liable to you in any way; (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong declare and represent that except for an application made in Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated the capacity as a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant), or a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders under the you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted Preferential Offering, this is the only application made and the ‧ to you with that CCASS Participant. only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The the person for whose benefit you are applying; Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor ‧ understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives Participants' applications together with the results of the Hong 版 Sampleor incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding Kong Public Offering in South China Morning Post (in English) whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) on Tuesday, 24 Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making S pt mb r 2019. You should check the announcement published ‧ a false declaration; by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that b fore 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 or such other no other application has been or will be made for your b n fit date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving Imm diat ly after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White your stock account you can check your new account balance via Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under ‧ agent or by any other person; and the樣proc dures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC of another person) warrant that (i) no other a ication has will also make available to you an activity statement showing been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock that person or by that person or by any other erson as agent account. for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW A lication Form No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and will not issue temporary documents of title. (ii) you have due authority to sign the A lication Form or give Refund of your money electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your as its agent. application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you D. Power of attorney your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% If your applic tion is de through n authorised attorney, the SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without Company nd the Joint Represent tives ay accept or reject your interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the application t their discretion, nd on ny conditions they think fit, Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including including evidence of the ' the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% ttorney s uthority. Determin tion of Offer Price nd Alloc tion of Hong Kong Offer Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the "H. Despatch/Collection of hares Share Certificates/e-Refund Payment Institutions/Refund Cheque" The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tuesday, 17 in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved eptember 2019. Applic nts re required to pay the maximum Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. Price of HK$57.80 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% FC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Investor Services Limited Company and the Joint Representatives (for themselves and on behalf Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its of the Underwriters) on or before Tuesday, 24 September 2019, the related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents Global Offering will not proceed. ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close. caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this of the level of interest in the International Offering, the level of document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the Preferential or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. and the Reserved Shares on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 in South This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such China Morning Post (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic information however caused, or the Representatives or any other Times (in Chinese) and on the website of the Stock Exchange at person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.henlius.com. documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, Results of allocations and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/ or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. 上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司 （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） 全 球 發 售 申請條件 ‧ 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 甲、 可提出申請的人士 ‧ 同意本公司、有關人士及白表eIPO 服務供應商現時 及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18 歲 件）的任何資料及陳述負責； 並有香港地址。 ‧ 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接納 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 或表示有意認購）國際發售的任何發售股份，也沒有 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽 參與國際發售（惟根據優先發售申請預留股份除外）； 署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 ‧ 同意在本公司、H 股證券登記處、收款銀行及有關人 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見S 規 例）或屬S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段所述的人士，亦非 士提出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提供有關 閣下 版 中國法人或自然人（惟合資格境內機構投資者除外）。 及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的個人資料； ‧ 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則 6. 除上市規則及聯交所發出的指引信或聯交所已授予的 任何相關豁免批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何 同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司及 有關人士概不會因接納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下 香港發售股份： 在招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件項下的權 ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何子公司股份的現有實益擁有 利及責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外的任何 人； 法例； ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何子公司的董事或行政總裁； ‧ 樣 ‧ 上述任何人士的聯繫人； 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳 述而撤銷； ‧ 本公司關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後成為本公 ‧ 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 司關連人士的人士；或 ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不曾 ‧ 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的任 何發售股份（根據優先發售申請預留股份除外）。 亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下 為其利益申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外 乙、 如 閣下為代名人 （定義見S 規例），或屬S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段所述 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方法 的人士； 是：(i) 透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香 ‧ 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與 ‧ 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數目 者）；或(ii) 使用白色或黃色申請表格以自身名義代表不同 較少的香港發售股份； 的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 ‧ 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司股東 丙、 填交本申請表格的效用 名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持有 人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理將任何股票存入中 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 央結算系統及╱或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址 人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代 向 閣下或聯名申請的首名申請人發送任何退款支 其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 票，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔，除非 閣下已符合招股 ‧ 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱ 章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預留股份」一節「親身 或聯席代表（或彼等的代理或代名人）（作為本公司 領取」一段的條件親身領取退款支票； 代理），為按照章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任 ‧ 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發行， 何香港發售股份以香港 結算代理人的名義登記而代 表 閣下簽立任何文件； 並直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣下的中央 結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下的指定 ‧ 同意Sample遵守香港法例第622 章公司條例、香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例及章程細則； 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口； ‧ 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利(1) 不 ‧ 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款 及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 接納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任何 或部分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結 ‧ 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也僅 算系統；(2) 促使該等獲配發的股份從中央結算系統 依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章程任何 補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 提取，並轉入 閣下名下，有關風險及費用概由 閣 下自行承擔；及(3) 促使該等獲配發的股份以 閣下 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人，則以排名首位申請人 發售成為無條件而並無終止，股票成為有效的所有權證明） 的名義發行），而在此情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將 將以香港結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣下在申請表格的 該等獲配發股份的股票寄往 閣下在申請表格上所示 指示於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）或在特別情況下 地址（郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔）或提供該等股票 由香港結算或香港結算代理人指定的任何其他日期直接存 予 閣下領取； 入中央結算系統，記入 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 ‧ 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整獲配發以香 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份 港結算代理人名義發行的股份數目； 戶口。 ‧ 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申請 ‧ 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的 表格未有載列的資料及陳述概不負責； 指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股份將 ‧ 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人概不以任何方式 存入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中央結算 對 閣下負責； 系統投資者戶口持有人）股份戶口， 閣下可向該中央 ‧ 聲明及表示除以合資格復星國際股東或合資格復星 結算系統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的香港發售股份數 醫藥H 股股東身份根據優先發售所提交的申請外，此 目。 乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士提 ‧ 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出 出及擬提出的唯一申請； 申請：本公司預期於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期 ‧ 明白本公司及聯席代表將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述而 二）在《南華早報》（英文）及《香港經濟日報》（中文）刊 決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股份， 閣下如 登中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港 作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 公開發售的結果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告， ‧ （如本申請是為 閣下本身利益提出）保證 閣下或作 版 為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 如有任何資料不符，請於二零一九年九月二十四日 （星期二）下午五時正或香港結算或香港結算代理人 為 閣下利益而以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算 釐定的任何其他日期前知會香港結算。在香港發售股 或向白表eIPO 服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出 其他申請；及 份存入 閣下的股份戶口後， 閣下即可透過「結算 ‧ （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 通」電話系統及中央結算系統互聯網系統（根據香港 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何 結算不時生效的「投資者戶口操作簡介」所載程序）查 其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色 詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結算亦將向 閣下提供 申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他 樣 一份活動結單，列出存入 閣下股份戶口的香港發售 申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代 股份數目。 為簽署本申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨 丁、 授權書 時所有權文件。 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及聯席代表可按 退回款項 其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情接納或拒 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接 絕 閣下的申請。 納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所 預期發售價於二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）或前後釐 交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退 定。申請人須繳付每股香港發售股份57.80 港元的最高 回多收申請股款（包括相關的1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監 發售價，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 0.005% 聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與聯席代表（為其自身 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預 及代表包銷商）並無於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）或 留股份」一節「H. 發送╱領取股票╱電子退款指示╱退款支 之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會進行。 票」一段。 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請或配 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 發任何香港發售股份。 香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董 本公司預期於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）在《南 事、高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最 華早報》（英文）、《香港經濟日報》（中文）、聯交所網站 大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請 (www.hkexnews.hk) 及本公司網站(www.henlius.com) 公 人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服 佈最終發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售及優 務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人提供與此 先發售認購申請數目以及香港發售股份及預留股份分配基 Sample 準。香港公開發售及優先發售項下分配結果以及獲接納申 文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何其它書面或 口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所 請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦 同於上述網站公佈。 遭受或招致不論如何造成的任何損失或損害的任何法律責 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料中不論如何造成的任何 錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士或實體對該等資料或 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前提是 任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄或複製品作出的任 到二零一九年九月二十五日（星期三）上午八時正香港公開 何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to Personal Information Collection Statement securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from This Personal Information Collection Statement informs time to time agree. the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its 3. Transfer of personal data H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal data held by the Company and its H Share Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the 版 Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether securities to supply correct personal data to the Company within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying or with any of the following: for securities or transferring securities into or out of • ' the Company s appointed agents such as financial their names or in procuring the services of the H Share advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal Registrar. share registrar; Failure to supply the requested data may result in your ‧ where applicants for securities request a deposit into application for securities being rejected, or in delay or CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating the inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to CCASS; effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may Sample also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong ‧ any agents, contractors or third-party service providers Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully appli d who off r administrative, telecommunications, for and/or the dispatch of Share certificate(s) and/or comput r, payment or other services to the Company refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. H Share Registrar in connection with their respective It is important that securities holders inform the busin ss operation; ‧ the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory Company and the H Share Registrar immediate y of any r gulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. r 樣quir d by laws, rules or regulations; and 2. Purposes ‧ any persons or institutions with which the securities' The personal data of the securities holders may be used, holders have or propose to have dealings, such as held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers the following purposes: etc. ‧ processing your application and refund cheque, 4. Retention of personal data where applicable, verification of co liance with The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the the terms and application procedures set out in personal data of the applicants and holders of securities this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which Offer Sh res; the personal data were collected. Personal data which ‧ compli nce with pplic ble l ws and regulations in is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in ‧ Hong Kong nd elsewhere; accordance with the Ordinance. registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of 5. Access to and correction of personal data the n mes of securities' holders including, where Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the applic ble, HK CC Nominees; Company or the H Share Registrar hold their personal ‧ maintaining or updating the register of securities' data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any holders of the Company; data that is inaccurate. The Company and the H Share ‧ verifying securities holders' identities; Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the ‧ establishing benefit entitlements of securities' processing of such requests. holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights ‧ issues, bonus issues, etc.; All requests for access to data or correction of data should distributing communications from the Company and be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in ‧ its subsidiaries; the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus compiling statistical information and securities' or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the ‧ holders profiles; company secretary, or our H Share Registrar for the disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on attention of the privacy compliance officer. entitlements; and By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic ‧ any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證 個人資料收集聲明 券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 3. 轉交個人資料 人和持有人說明有關本公司及其H 股證券登記處 本公司及其H 股證券登記處所持有關證券持有人 有關個人資料和香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私 的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其H 股證券登 隱）條例》（「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 記處可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要情況下， 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 向下列任何人士披露，獲取或轉交（無論在香港 境內或境外）有關個人資料： 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或 ‧ 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款 轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求H 股證券登記處的服務 樣 時，必須向本公司或其代理人及H 股證券登記處 銀行和主要海外股份過戶登記分處； 提供準確個人資料。 ‧ （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會 就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 被拒或延遲，或本公司或其H 股證券登記處無法 ‧ 向本公司或H 股證券登記處提供與其各自業版 落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登 務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其 記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及╱或 他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務 寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款支票。 供應商； 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 ‧ 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 立即通知本公司及H 股證券登記處。 政府部門或遵照其他法例、規則或法規；及 2. 目的 ‧ 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 或股票經紀等。 ‧ 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核 4. 個人資料的保留 實是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條 本公司及其H 股證券登記處將按收集個人資料所 款和申請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配 需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。 結果； 無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 ‧ 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 ‧ 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 證券持有人有權確定本公司或H 股證券登記處是 否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的副 券； 本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和H 股證券登 ‧ 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費 ‧ 核實證券持有人的身份； 用。 ‧ 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程 息、供股和紅股等； Sample「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊 ‧ 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 地址送交公司秘書，或向本公司的H 股證券登記 ‧ 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 處的個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 ‧ 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 ‧ 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱ 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 或使本公司及H 股證券登記處能履行對證券 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

