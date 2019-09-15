Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM 0 09/15/2019 | 06:52pm EDT Send by mail :

The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及 招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任何公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免 登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發 或複製（不論以何種方式）全部或部分本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, having attached thereto all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and available for inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程連同所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄七「送呈香港公司註 冊處處長及備查文件 - 送呈香港公司註冊處處長文件」所述其他文件已按香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第 342C 條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央 結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock cod : 1960 股份代號： 1960 Off r Pric : Not more than HK$0.60 per Offer Share and xp cted to be not less than HK$0.50 per Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of 1.0%, SFC transaction l vy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 發售價： 不超過每股發售股份0.60 港元且預期不低於每股發售股份 0.50 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵 費及 0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足及可予 退還） You should read this A lication Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招股章 程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: TBK & ons Holdings Li ited 致： TBK & Sons Holdings Limited Red un C pit l Li ited 紅日資本有限公司 The Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 The Joint Le d M n gers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Public Offer Underwriters 公開發售包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申 r o c d u r e s i n t h i s A p p l i c a t i o n F o r m a n d t h e 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「丙、填交本申請表格的效用」一 Prospectus. Please refer to the section headed "C. 節。 Effect of completing and submitting this Application Sample Form" in this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the section headed " C. Effect of completing an d submittin g thi s Applicatio n Form " i n this Application Form. 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。請 參閱本申請表格「丙、填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （請參閱「申請手續」一節第 2 段） Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算 （代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以 記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： ................................................................ Date: 日期： ............... / ............... / ............... D 日 M 月 Y 年 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not Cheque/banker's cashier order number more than 12,500,000 Shares) 申請公開發售股 份數目（不超過12,500,000 股） 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see" How to make your application" section Total amount 總額 below) 兌現支票╱銀行 票的銀行名稱（見下文「申請手續」 HK$ 港元 一節） Name in English in BLOCK letter 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong 本 Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登 記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in Eng ish (if any, in Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong BLOCK letter) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如 Busin ss Registration No. of all other joint applicants* 有，正楷） (Pl ase delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份 證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） (1) (1) (2) 樣 (2) (3) e (3) l p m Hong Kong address in English and tele hone no. (joint a licants should give the address and the telephone number of first- named applicant only, in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED own benefit if you do not co plete this section. Please 必須填妥此欄 provide n ccount nu ber or identification code for Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or each (joint) benefici l owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不 填寫本節，是項申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫 designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者 每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號 a For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate ADDRE LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓 CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the 名╱名稱及香港地址) company chop bearing its company name 指定的 中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持 S 有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印章 For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義獲發 行公開發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section headed" How to make your application"in this Application Form. 如 閣下為中央結算系 統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個人）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬 法人團體）；請參閱本申請表格「申請手續」一節第2 段。 (2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下 透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個人，必 須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者，請填寫香港身份證號碼，否 則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。 (3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose.本Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名 首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性， 亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號 碼╱護照號碼。 (4) If an application is made by an un ist d company and: • the princi al business of that company is d aling in securities; and • you exercise statutory ov 樣 that company, then the application wi be as being made for your benefit. treated 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： control • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 (5) p All joint pplic nts ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card nu bers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個人）其香港身 m a S 份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。 樣 本 page l ntionally left blank This is int p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 5,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF PUBLIC OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENT No. of No. of No. of No. of Public Offer Amount payable Public Offer Amount payable Public Offer Amount payable Public Offer Amount payable Shares on application Shares on application Shares on application Shares on application Applied for HK$ Applied for HK$ Applied for HK$ Applied for HK$ 5,000 3,030.23 90,000 54,544.16 900,000 545,441.58 9,000,000 5,454,415.80 10,000 6,060.46 100,000 60,604.62 1,000,000 606,046.20 10,000,000 6,060,462.00 15,000 9,090.69 150,000 90,906.93 1,500,000 909,069.30 12,500,000(1) 7,575,577.50 20,000 12,120.92 200,000 121,209.24 2,000,000 1,212,092.40 25,000 15,151.16 250,000 151,511.55 2,500,000 1,515,115.50 30,000 18,181.39 300,000 181,813.86 3,000,000 1,818,138.60 35,000 21,211.62 350,000 212,116.17 3,500,000 2,121,161.70 40,000 24,241.85 400,000 242,418.48 4,000,000 2,424,184.80 45,000 27,272.08 450,000 272,720.79 4,500,000 2,727,207.90 50,000 30,302.31 500,000 303,023.10 5,000,000 3,030,231.00 60,000 36,362.77 600,000 363,627.72 6,000,000 3,636,277.20 70,000 42,423.23 700,000 424,232.34 7,000,000 4,242,323.40 (1) Maximum number of Public Offer 80,000 48,483.70 800,000 484,836.96 8,000,000 4,848,369.60 Shares you may apply for. 本 樣 2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete this Application Form in English in BLOCK letter as indicated below and sign on the s cond page of this Application Form. Only written signatures individual will be accepted (and not by way of p rsonal chop). If you are applying through d signat d CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS investor participant): Participant • the designated CCASS must ndorse this Application Form with its company chop (bearing its com any nam ) and ins rt its participant I.D. in the appropriate box. If you are applying as an CCASS Inv stor Participant: • this Application Form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong Identity Card number; omission • your participant I.D. must be inserted the appropriate box. If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • this Application Form ust contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong invalid.company Kong Identity Card nu ber of all joint investor participants; • your participant I.D. ust be inserted in the appropriate box. If you re pplying s a corporate CCASS Investor Participant: • this Applic tion Form ust contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business S Registr tion nu ber; • your rticip nt I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the ppropriate box. Incorrect or of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to this Application Form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; 本 • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - TBK & Sons Holdings Public Offer"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the • show your account name, which must back by a person authorised by the bank. either be pre-printed on the cheque, or The name on the banker's cashier order 樣 be endorsed on the back by a person must correspond with your name. If it is authorised by the bank. This account name a joint application, the name on the back must correspond with your name. If it is a of the banker's cashier order must be the joint application, the account name must same as the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. 4. Tear off this Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with rder cheque or banker's cashier o attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited: Branch Address p Hong Kong Island: Sheung Wan Branch Shop F, G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building, TsimlSha Tsui Branch 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Kowloon: Shop 1&2, G/F, No. 35-37 Hankow Road, a Tsimshatsui, Kowloon Sha Tsui Road Branch Shop 4, G/F Chung On Building, New Territories: 297-313 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories S6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 September 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section headed "How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the Application Lists" in 5. Your Applic tion can be lodged at these times: Mond y, 16 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesd y, 17 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. WednesdFormy, 18 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 19 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon the Prospectus. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義獲發行公開發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為5,000 股公開發售股份，並為下 表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購公開發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 本 申請認購的 申請時 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 5,000 3,030.23 90,000 54,544.16 900,000 545,441.58 9,000,000 5,454,415.80 10,000 6,060.46 100,000 60,604.62 1,000,000 606,046.20 10,000,000 6,060,462.00 15,000 9,090.69 150,000 90,906.93 1,500,000 909,069.30 12,500,000(1) 7,575,577.50 20,000 12,120.92 200,000 121,209.24 2,000,000 1,212,092.40 25,000 15,151.16 250,000 151,511.55 2,500,000 1,515,115.50 30,000 18,181.39 300,000 181,813.86 3,000,000 1,818,138.60 樣 35,000 21,211.62 350,000 212,116.17 3,500,000 2,121,161.70 40,000 24,241.85 400,000 242,418.48 4,000,000 2,424,184.80 45,000 27,272.08 450,000 272,720.79 4,500,000 2,727,207.90 50,000 30,302.31 500,000 303,023.10 5,000,000 3,030,231.00 60,000 36,362.77 600,000 363,627.72 6,000,000 3,636,277.20 70,000 42,423.23 700,000 424,232.34 7,000,000 4,242,323.40 (1) 閣下可申請認購的公開發售股份 80,000 48,483.70 800,000 484,836.96 8,000,000 4,848,369.60 最高數目。 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥申請表格，並於申請表格第二頁簽署，只接 納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： • 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於本申請表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內 填寫參與者編號。 p 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 本申請表格須載有 閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 m 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請：e • 本申請表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和其香港身份證號碼；l • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： a • 本申請表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印章（附有公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及╱或顯示公司名稱之公司印鑑）如有不確或遺漏或 S其他類似事項，均可能導致申請無效。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義獲發行公開發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於本申請表格上。每份公開發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一 張獨立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關申請不獲接納： 支票必須：銀行本票必須： 為港元支票； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司 - TBK & Sons Holdings 公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 人士在銀行 票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱名 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人 本 稱。銀行 票所示姓名╱名稱必須與 閣下 士在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓 姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，該銀行 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，該賬戶名稱 樣 票背面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請 必須與排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 人的姓名╱名稱相同。 4. 請撕下本申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行 票）投入下列任 何一家分行特設的收集箱： 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司： e 分行 地址 香港島： 上環分行 香港上環德輔道中317-319 號 p 啟德商業大廈地下F 舖 九龍： 尖沙咀分行 九龍尖沙咀漢口道35 至37 號地下1-2 號舖 m 新界： 沙咀道分行l 新界荃灣沙咀道297-313 號 a 眾安大廈地下4 號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 二零一九年九月十六日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 S 二零一九年九月十七日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十八日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十九日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年九月十九日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一 時四十五分至中午十二時正期間辦理認購申請登記，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣 情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份－ 10. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」一節）。 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Conditions of your application • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Share Offer in the prospectus; 本 A. Who can apply • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, Kong address. employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable for members' names. any information and representations not in the Prospectus 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. (and any supplement to it); 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state benefit you have made the application have not applied for his representative capacity, and stamped with your or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply corporation's chop. for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares 樣 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United under the Placing nor participated in the Placing; • agree to disclose to the Company, its Hong Kong Branch States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Share Registrar, receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, Securities Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the PRC. Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply any personal data which they may require about you for any Public Offer Shares if you: and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the • are an existing beneficial owner of shares in the application; Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your • are a director or chief executive officer of the application, agree and warrant that you have complied Share Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole • are a connected person of the Company or will Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers become a connected person of t Company and the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers immediately upon completion of the Off r; or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a • are an associate of any of the abov ; or r sult of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any • have been allocated or have app i d for or indicat d action arising from your rights and obligations under the p t rms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this an interest in any Placing Shar s or oth rwise participated in the Placing. Application Form; B. If you are a nominee • agree that once your application has been accepted, you You, as a nominee, may make more than one a ication for may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of the Public Offer Shares by: (i) giving e ectronic a ications Hong Kong; instructions to HKSCC via Central C earing and Sett ement • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASSlPartici ant); or (ii) that the Public Offer Shares have not been and will not using a WHITE or YELLOW A lication Form, and lodge more be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you than one application in your own na e on behalf of different and any person for whose benefit you are applying for beneficial owners. the Public Offer Shares are outside the United States all (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in C. Effect of co pleting nd sub itting this Application paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; Form • warrant that the information you have provided is true and By completing nd sub itting this Application Form, you (and accurate; if you re joint pplic nts, e ch of you jointly and severally) for • agree to accept the Public Offer Shares applied for, or any yourself or s n gent or no inee on behalf of each person • lesser number allocated to you under the application; for whom you ct: authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as • undert ke to execute relevant documents and instruct the holder(s) of any Public Offer Shares allocated to nd uthorise the ny and/or the Joint Bookrunners (or their gentsCompor nominees), as agents of the Company, you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any to execute any documents for you and to do on your share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for behalf things necessary to register any Public Offer joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the hares allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees address stated on the application, unless you are eligible as required by the Articles of Association; to collect refund cheque(s) in person; • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the • agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the S Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into Ordinance and the Articles of Association; CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and stock account or the stock account of your designated application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in CCASS Participant; this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such and have only relied on the information and representations allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees contained in the Prospectus in making your application and or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into will not rely on any other information or representations CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk brokerage fee, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the final Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage fee, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of share certificates and refund monies" in the Prospectus. Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be of allocations in Public Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the successful applicants will be available on the above websites. certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Public Offer make available the same for your collection; and the Placing will be subject to adjustment as described in • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may "Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer" in the Prospectus. adjust the number of allotted shares issued in the name of In particular, the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on HKSCC Nominees; behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate Offer Shares from • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall the Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications have any liability for the information and representations under the Public Offer or from the Public Offer to the Placing. not so contained in the Prospectus and this Application In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued Form; by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done otherwise • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the liable to you in any way; total number of Offer Shares available under the Public Offer • declare and represent that this is the only application following such reallocation shall not be more than double the made and the only application intended by you to be made initial number of Public Offer Shares, i.e., 50,000,000 Shares. to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying; If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in • understand that the Company, the Directors, the whole or in part) Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share Lead Managers will rely on your declarations and certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of representations in deciding whether or not to make any title provided that the Public Offer has become unconditional allotment of any of the Public Offer Shares to you and that and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant 30 September 2019 will be issued in the name of HKSCC that no other application has been or will be made for your Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you to the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider by you or by in your Application Form on Friday, 27 September 2019, or, any one as your agent or by any other person; and 本 in the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be • (if you are making the application as an agent for the determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other • If you are applying through a designated CCASS application has been or will be made by you as ag nt for Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): or for the benefit of that person or by that p rson or by For Public Offer Shares credited to the stock account of any other person as agent for that p rson on a WHITE your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS or YELLOW Application Form or by giving ctronic Investor Participant), you can check the number of Public application instructions to HKSCC or to HK IPO Offer Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant. White Form Service Provider; and (ii) you have due • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: authority to sign the A lication Form or give ctronic The Company expects to publish the results of CCASS application instructions on beha f of that oth r rson Investor Participants' applications together with the results as their agent. 樣 of the Public Offer on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at D. Power of attorney the w w w . t b k s s b . c o m . m y . Y o u s h o u l d c h e c k t h e If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the announcement published by the Company and report any l Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and the discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 27 Joint Lead Managers ay acce t or reject your a lication at September 2019 or such other date as shall be determined their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the evidence of the attorney's authority. credit of the Public Offer Shares to your stock account ndpAllocation of Public Offer Determin tion of Offer Price you can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the Sh res procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for T h e O f f e r P r i c e i s e x p e c t e d t o b e f i x e d o n o r a b o u t Investor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC Frid y, 20 ber 2019 or such later date as ay be agreed will also make available to you an activity statement by the Comp ny nd the Joint Bookrunners. Applicants are showing the number of Public Offer Shares credited to required to p y the xi Offer Price of HK$0.60 for each your stock account. Public Offer h re together with 1.0% brokerage fee, 0.0027% FC tr ns ction levy nd 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The If the Offer Price is not greed between the Company and the um Company will not issue temporary documents of title. Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the other Underwriters) on or Friday, 20 September 2019 or such about Refund of your money later date as may be agreed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners, the hare Offer will not become unconditional If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your and will lapse. application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund Septe to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% Applications for Public Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of any Public Offer Shares will be made until the application lists close. The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication of the level of interest in the Placing, the level of applications under the Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Public Offer Shares on Friday, 27 September 2019, the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.tbkssb.com.my. Results 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義獲發行公開發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 TBK & Sons Holdings Limited （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 股份發售 申請條件 • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關股份發售的限制； • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯 甲、可提出申請的人士 席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿 職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與股份發 18 歲並有香港地址。 售的任何其他人士現時及日後均毋須對並非載於 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 負責； • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員 樣 簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見美 或接納或表示有意認購）配售的任何發售股份，也 國證券法S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 沒有參與配售； 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任 • 同意在本公司、其香港股份過戶登記分處、收款 何公開發售股份： 銀行、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等各自的顧問及代理提 益擁有人； 出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提供有關 閣下 本 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司董事或行政總 及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的個人資料； • 如香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， 裁； 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本 • 本公司關連人士或緊隨股份發售完成後將成 公司、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 為本公司關連人士的人士； 經辦人及包銷商和彼等各自的高級職員或顧問概 • 上述任何人士之聯繫人；或 不會因接納閣下的購買要約，或 閣下根據招股 p • 已獲分配或申請認購或表示有意申請認購任 章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件行使權利及履 何配售股份或以其他方式參與配售的人士。 行責任所採取的任何行動而違反香港境外的任何 法例； 乙、如 閣下為代名人 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，概不得因無意的失 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份公開發售股份申請，e實陳述而撤銷； 方法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）l • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系 • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白公開發售股份 統參與者）；或(ii) 使用白色或黃色申請表格以自身名 不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下 a 及 閣下為其利益申請公開發售股份的人士均身 義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 處美國境外（定義見S 規例），或屬S 規例第902 條 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 第(h)(3) 段所述的人士； 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯 • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； S • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但 名申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 數目較少的公開發售股份； • 承諾簽署所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 • 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司 及╱或作為本公司代理的聯席賬簿管理人（或其代m 股東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股 理或代名人）按照組織章程細則的規定為 閣下 份的持有人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理將任何 股票存入中央結算系統及╱或以普通郵遞方式按 簽署任何文件及代表 閣下辦理一切必要事宜， 申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首名申請人 將 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份以香港結算 發送任何退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔，除 代理人名義登記； 非 閣下合資格親身領取退款支票； • 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例 • 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發 及組織章程細則； 行，並直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的 下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口 條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 或 閣下的指定中央結算系統參與者股份戶口； 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利 (1) 也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股 不接納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲發的 章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或 任何或部分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存 陳述； 入中央結算系統；(2) 促使該等獲配發的股份自中 央結算系統轉入 閣下名下，有關風險及費用概 由 閣下自行承擔；及 (3) 促使該等獲配發的股份 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義獲發行公開發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 開發售的分配結果以及成功申請人的香港身份證╱護 照╱香港商業登記號碼亦將於上述網站公佈。 以 閣下名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人，則以排名 公開發售與配售之間的發售股份分配將根據招股章程 首位申請人的名義發行），而在此情況下，會以普 中「股份發售的架構及條件」所述作出調整。具體而 通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股票寄往 閣下 言，聯席賬簿管理人（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發 在申請表格上所示地址（郵誤風險概由 閣下自行 售股份從配售重新分配至公開發售以應付公開發售項 承擔）或提供該等股票予 閣下領取； 下的有效申請，或可從公開發售重新分配至配售。根 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整獲配發 據聯交所發出之指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘並非根據 以香港結算代理人名義發行的股份數目； 上市規則第18 項應用指引進行有關重新分配，於有 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本 關重新分配後可根據公開發售認購之發售股份總數最 申請表格未有載列的資料及陳述概不負責； 多不得超過初步提呈的公開發售股份數目之兩倍，即 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人概不以任何方式 50,000,000 股。 對 閣下負責； 閣下為其利益 如 閣下成功申請認購公開發售股份（全部或部分） • 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（二 提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 零一九年九月三十日（星期一）上午八時正公開發售成 • 明白本公司、董事、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理 為無條件而並無終止，股票成為有效的所有權證明的 人及聯席牽頭經辦人將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述 情況下）將以香港結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣下在 而決定是否向 閣下分配任何公開發售股份， 閣 申請表格的指示於二零一九年九月二十七日（星期五） 下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 或在特別情況下由香港結算或香港結算代理人指定的 • （如本申請是為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣 任何其他日期直接存入中央結算系統，記入 閣下的 下或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指 不曾亦不會為 閣下的利益而以白色或黃色申請 本 表格或向香港結算或網上白表服務供應商發出電 定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人 子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：公開 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 發售股份將存入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與 保證(i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 者（非中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人）股份戶 士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會 口， 閣下可向該中央結算系統參與者查詢 閣下 以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或網上白表 獲配發的公開發售股份數目。 服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請； • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出 及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽 申請：本公司預期在聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk 樣 署本申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 及本公司網站www.tbkssb.com.my 刊登中央結 算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及公開發售 e 丁、授權書 l 的結果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司、獨家保薦 任何資料不符，請於二零一九年九月二十七日（星 期五）下午五時正或香港結算或香港結算代理人釐 人、聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人可按其認為合 定的任何其他日期前知會香港結算。緊隨公開發 適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣 售股份存入 閣下的股份戶口後， 閣下即可透過 下的申請。 p 「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系統互聯網系統（根 釐定發售價及公開發售股份的分配 據香港結算不時生效的《投資者戶口操作簡介》所 載程序）查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結算亦將 發售價預期於二零一九年九月二十日（星期五）或前後 向 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存入 閣下股 或本公司與聯席賬簿管理人可能協定的有關較後日期 份戶口的公開發售股份數目。 釐定。申請人須繳付每股公開發售股份0.60 港元的最 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發 m 高發售價，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易 出臨時所有權文件。 徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費。倘本公司與聯席賬簿管 a 理人（為其本身及代表其他包銷商）未能於二零一九年 退回款項 九月二十日（星期五）或前後或本公司與聯席賬簿管理 如 閣下未獲分配任何公開發售股份或申請僅部分獲 S人可能協定的有關較後日期協定發售價，股份發售將 接納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括 不會成為無條件及將告失效。 相關的1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 截止辦理認購申請登記前，概不處理公開發售股份的 0.005% 聯交所交易費）。倘最終發售價低於最高發售 申請或配發任何公開發售股份。 價，本公司將不計利息退還 閣下的多繳申請股款（包 括相關的1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 本 公 司 預 期 於 二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 七 日（星 期 五） 0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 在 聯 交 所 網 站www.hkexnews.hk 及 本 公 司 網 站 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份- www.tbkssb.com.my 公佈最終發售價、配售踴躍程 14. 寄發╱領取股票及退回股款」一節。 度、公開發售認購水平及公開發售股份分配基準。公 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement their obligations to securities' holders and/or This Personal Information Collection Statement informs regulators and/or any other purposes to which the the applicant for, and holder of, the Public Offer securities' holders may from time to time agree. Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation 3. Transfer of personal data to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders "Ordinance"). will be kept confidential but the Company and its 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, It is necessary for applicants and registered holders disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside of securities to supply correct personal data to the Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch the following: Share Registrar when applying for securities or • the Company's appointed agents such as financial transferring securities into or out of their names or in advisers, receiving bank and overseas principal procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share share registrar; Registrar. • where applicants for securities request a deposit Failure to supply the requested data may result in your into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of application for securities being rejected, or in delay or operating CCASS; the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Branch • a n y a g e n t s , c o n t r a c t o r s o r t h i r d - p a r t y Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render s e r v i c e p r o v i d e r s w h o o f f e r a d m i n i s t r a t i v e , their services. It may also prevent or delay registration telecommunications, computer, payment or other or transfers of the Public Offer Shares which you have services to the Company本or the Hong Kong Branch successfully applied for and/or the despatch of share Share Registrar in connection with their respective certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/or e-Auto business operation; Refund payment instruction to which you are ntitl d. • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other rsonal statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or It is important that securities ho d rs inform the otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share R gistrar and immediately of any inaccuracies in the p data supplied. Prospectus • a n y p e r s o n s o r i n s t i t u t i o n s w i t h w h i c h t h e s curities' holders have or propose to have 2. Purposes d a l i n g s , s u c h a s t h e i r b a n k e r s , s o l i c i t o r s , 樣accountants or stockbrokers etc. The personal data of the securities ho d rs may used, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever Nominees; 4. Retention of personal data means) for the following ur oses: be • processing your a lication and refund cheque The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share and e-Auto Refund ayment instruction, where Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants applicable, verification of co liance with the and holders of securities for as long as necessary to terms and application rocedures set out in full the purposes for which the personal data were Application collected. Personal data which is no longer required this Form and the and will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the nnouncing results of llocation of the Public Offer Ordinance. Sh res; • compli nce with ble laws and regulations in 5. Access to and correction of personal data Hong Kong nd elsewhere; • registering new issues or transfers into or out of Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the n mes of securities' holders including, where the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar pplic ble, HK CC holds their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, • m int ining or upd ting the register of securities' and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share holders of the Comp ny; • verifying securities holders' identities; Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights All requests for access to data or correction of data issues and bonus issues, etc.; should be addressed to us, at our registered address S disclosed in the section headed "Corporate Information" • distributing communications from the Company and in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for its subsidiaries; • compiling statistical information and securities' the attention of the company secretary of the Company, holders proles; or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims attention of the privacy compliance officer. on entitlements; and any other incidental or associated purposes relating By signing an Application Form or by giving to the above and/or to enable the Company and the electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge agree to all of the above. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義獲發行公開發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或 此項個人資料收集聲明是向公開發售股份的申請 證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。 人和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過戶登 記分處有關個人資料和香港法例第486 章《個人 3. 轉交個人資料 本 資料（私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券 持有人的個人資料將會保密，但 公司及其香港 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 股份過戶登記分處可以在為達到上述任何目的之 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或 必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露，獲取或轉交 轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記分處 （無論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及香港股份 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問和收款 過戶登記分處提供準確個人資料。 銀行及海外股份過戶登記總處； 樣 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 未提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就 拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登記分 中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或 • 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其 延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的公開發售股 各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付 份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款支票 款或其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三 及╱或電子自動退款指示。 e 方服務供應商； l • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 政府部門或其他法律、規則或規例另行規定 立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 者；及 p • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 2. 目的 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持 或股票經紀等。 有，處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： m 個人資料的保留 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票及電子自動退 4. 款指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人 及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈 資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人 a 資料。毌須保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀 公開發售股份的分配結果； • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 或處理。 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 S 查閱和更正個人資料 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 5. 券； 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 分處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 料的副本及更正任何不準確資料。 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 本公司和香港股份過戶登記分處有權就處理任何 息、供股和紅股等； 查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 址送交本公司的公司秘書，或向其香港股份過戶 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及 ╱ 或 登記分處的私隱條例事務主任提出。 使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行對 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 樣 本 page l ntionally left blank This is int p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S 樣 本 page l ntionally left blank This is int p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Attachments Original document

