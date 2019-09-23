Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份 戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of FriendTimes Inc. (the "Company") dated 24 September 2019
(the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用FriendTimes Inc（.「本公司」）於2019年9月24日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer
Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without
registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司 （「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行
Total amount 總額
本票的銀行名稱（見「申請程序」一節）
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letters)
英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong
Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香
港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不
適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK
Registration No. of all other joint applicants*(Please delete as
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香
(1)
港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
(2)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(3)
Hong Kong address in English and
no. (joint applicants should
give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant
only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
benefit you do not
this section. Please provide an
必須填妥此欄
account number or
code for each (joint) beneficial
owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項申請認
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or
購將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人
designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶
口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your
application") （請參閱「申請程序」一節第2 段）
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
(1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are
an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will
be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如 屬個別人士）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請程序」一節第2 段。
(2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do
not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資
者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香
港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；
如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。
(3)
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the
first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for
checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party
for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong
本退款支票（如有）
Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及unlisted
分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。 閣下的銀
行於兌現 閣下的退款支票前，可能會要求核實
閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(4)
If an application is made by an
company and:
passport
•
the principal business f hat company ealing in securities; and
•
you exercise statutory c
ver hat company,
then the application will be treated
being made for your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
numbers
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，ontrol
是項申請將視作為
閣下的利益提出。
Registration
(5)
All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,
where applicable,
numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business
. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）
護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。
page
l
This is intentionally left blank
p
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
2,000
3,959.51
200,000
395,950.18
3,000,000
5,939,252.76
13,000,000
25,736,761.96
4,000
7,919.00
300,000
593,925.28
4,000,000
7,919,003.68
14,000,000
27,716,512.88
6,000
11,878.51
400,000
791,900.37
5,000,000
9,898,754.60
15,000,000
29,696,263.80
8,000
15,838.00
500,000
989,875.46
6,000,000
11,878,505.52
16,000,000
31,676,014.72
10,000
19,797.51
600,000
1,187,850.55
7,000,000
13,858,256.44
16,500,000*
32,665,890.18
20,000
39,595.02
700,000
1,385,825.64
8,000,000
15,838,007.36
30,000
59,392.53
800,000
1,583,800.74
9,000,000
17,817,758.28
40,000
79,190.04
900,000
1,781,775.83
10,000,000
19,797,509.20
*
Maximum number of Hong
50,000
98,987.55
1,000,000
1,979,750.92
11,000,000
21,777,260.12
Kong Offer Shares that may
100,000
197,975.09
2,000,000
3,959,501.84
12,000,000
23,757,011.04
apply for
2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Participant must endorse
form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert
its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
l
•
the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number.
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in t
appropriate box.
If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint investor
participants;
•
your participant I.D. must b inserted in
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form
ust contain your company theNAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
•
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box.
Incorrect or
of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its
company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be
accompanied by either one separatecheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your
omission
cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong ollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be
payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - FRIENDTIMES INC PUBLIC
OFFER";
•
bemadecrossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and have
Hong Kong; and
your name certified on the back by a person authorised
•
show your account name, which must either be pre-
by the bank. The name on the banker's cashier order
printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by a
must correspond with your name . If it is a joint
person authorised by the bank. This account name must
application, the name on the back of the banker's cashier
correspond with your name. If it is a joint application,
order must be the same as the first-named applicant's
the account name must be the same as the first-named
name.
applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
DistrictBranch NameAddress
Hong Kong Island
Aberdeen Branch
25 Wu Pak Street, Aberdeen, Hong Kong
Causeway Bay Branch
505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Wong Tai Sin Branch
Shop G13 & G13A, G/F, Temple Mall South,
Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon
Ma Tau Kok Road Branch
39-45 Ma Tau Kok Road, To Kwa Wan, Kowloon
Mong Kok Branch
589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon
New Territories
Tai Wai Branch
74-76 Tai Wai Road, Sha Tin, New Territories
East Point City Branch
Shop Nos. 217 D-E, Level 2, East Point City,
8 Chung Wa Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories
Texaco Road Branch
Shop A112, East Asia Gardens, 36 Texaco Road,
Tsuen Wan, New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
application
Tuesday, 24 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 25 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 26 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Prospectus
Friday, 27 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your
is 12:00 noon on Friday, 27 September 2019. The application lists will be
open from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon
that day,
only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How
to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather and/or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the
午十二時正期間登記申請認購，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請 香港發售股份 - 10. 惡劣天氣及╱或極端情況對辦理申請登記之影響」一節）。 am S
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
FriendTimes Inc.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole
Representative, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners,
A.
Who can apply
Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters, their
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18
respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any
years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members'
information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement
names.
•
to it);
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed four.
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly
have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated
an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest
authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped
for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor
with your corporation's chop.
participated in the International Offering;
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar,
defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal
receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global
or natural person of the PRC.
Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong
Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents
Kong Offer Shares if you:
any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for
•
are an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or
any its subsidiaries;
Offer•
whose benefit you have made the application;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong
•
are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any
•
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application,
agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of
of its subsidiaries;
the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global
•
are a connected person or a core connected person (as espectively
Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead
International
Managers, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers
defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or will become
connected person or a core connected person of the Company
will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance
immediately upon completion
f he Global Offering;
•
of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and
application
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser
•
are an associate or a close associate (as
espectively defined
he
obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and
Listing Rules) of any of the above; nd
this Application Form;
•
have been allocated or have applied for any
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it
Shares or indicated an interest in any
Shares or
because of an innocent misrepresentation;
otherwise participated in the International Offering.
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
agents of the Company,whomto execute any documents for you and to do on
Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the
B.
If you are a nominee
You, as a nominee, may make more than one
for the Hong Kong Offer
U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are
Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via Central
applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as
Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you re CCASS Participant); or
defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of
(ii) using WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge more than one
Rule 902 of Regulation S;
application in your own name on
of different beneficial owners.
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
number allocated to you under the application;
•
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the
S
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint
Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer
applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a
Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any
nominee on
of each person for
you act:
Share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any e-Auto Refund payment
•
undertake to xecute ll relevant documents and instruct and authorise the
instructions and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named
Company and/or the Sole Representative (or their agents or nominees), as
applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address
your
all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares
stated on the application, unless you fulfill the criteria mentioned in the
section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/
allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required by the
Collection of Share Certificates and Refund - Personal Collection" in the
behalf
Articles of Association;
Prospectus to collect the refund cheque(s) in person;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up
•
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC
and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong
Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS
Kong) and the Articles of Association;
Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
CCASS participant;
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1)
agree to be bound by them;
not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only
HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into
relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus
CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS
in making your application and will not rely on any other information or
and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such
representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant,
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the
to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for
Prospectus;
such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application
form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection;
The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund" in the Prospectus.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering
of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability section "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the
for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus
Sole Representative may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering
and this Application Form;
to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in
Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18
any way;
issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant
•
understand that, where the International Offer Shares are undersubscribed
to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of shares
and the Hong Kong Offer Shares are oversubscribed irrespective of
that may be allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering shall be not more than
the extent of over-subscription, up to 33,000,000 Offer Shares may be
66,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong
reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International
Kong Public Offering and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at HK$1.52 per
Offering, so that the total number of the Offer Shares available under the
Offer Share, the low-end of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus or the
Hong Kong Public Offering will be increased to 66,000,000 Offer Shares,
downward adjusted final Offer Price if a Downward Offer Price Adjustment is
representing 20.0% of the number of the Offer Shares initially available
made in accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL90-18 issued by the Stock
under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment
Exchange.
Option). Further details of the reallocation are stated in the paragraph
headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in
Offering - Reallocation" of the Prospectus;
part)
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only
If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s) (subject
application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for
to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong Public
whose benefit you are applying;
Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on
•
understand that the Company and the Sole Representative will rely on your
Tuesday, 8 October 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and
declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any
deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock
allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may
account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed
be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
by you in your Application Form on Friday, 4 October 2019 or, in the event of
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other
a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC
application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE
Nominees.
or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application
•
If you are applying through本a designated CCASS Participant (other than a
instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form service provider
CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the
by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another
Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer
person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you
Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant.
as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other
•
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company
person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form
expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications
or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have
together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering on the website
due authority to sign the Application Form or give
application
of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website
instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
at www.friendtimes.net on Friday, 4 October 2019. You should check the
D.
Power of attorney
announcement published by the Company and report any discrepancies
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and
to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019 or such other date
Sole Representative may accept or reject your
theirdiscretion, and
as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately
on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you
electronic
can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares
CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, 27 September 2019.
Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time).
Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.96 for each Hong
HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement showing the
Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy
number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock account.
application
and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue
the
and the Sole Representative (for itself and on behalf of the Hong
Kong Underwriters) on or before Monday, 30 September 2019, unless otherwise
temporary documents of title.
announced, the Global Offering will not proceed.
Refund of your money
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment
of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be
until the application lists close.
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is
accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies
If the
decides
reduce the Offer Price by making a Downward
(including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%
made
Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the
Offer Price Adjustment (a reduction of up to 10% below the bottom end of
the indicative Offer Price range), the Company will separately announce
maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application
Company
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and
the final Offer Price no later than Friday, 4 October 2019 on the website of
the
Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at
0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
Stock
www.friendtimes.net.
Irrespective of whether a Downward Offer Price Adjustment is made, the Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Friday, 4 October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.friendtimes.net. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs
to the above and/or to enable the Company and the
the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge
Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company
their obligations to securities' holders and/or
and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation
regulators and/or any other purposes to which the
to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy)
securities' holders may from time to time agree.
Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the
"Ordinance").
3.
Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders
will be kept confidential but the Company and the
of securities to supply correct personal data to the
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent
Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share
necessary for achieving any of the above purposes,
Registrar when applying for securities or transferring
disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong
securities into or out of their names or in procuring the
Kong) the personal data to any of the following:
services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
advisers, receiving bank and overseas principal
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your
share registrar;
application for securities being rejected, or in delay or
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit
the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Branch
into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who
Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render
will use the personal data for the purposes of
their services. It may also prevent or delay registration
operating CCASS;
or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch
who offer administrative, telecommunications,
of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/or
computer, payment or other services to the Company
or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in
e-Auto Refund payment instruction(s) to which you are
entitled.
•
connection with their respective business operation;
the following purposes:
holders
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants
It is important that securities
inform the
regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as
Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
required by laws, rules or regulations; and
immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data
•
any persons or institutions with which the securities'
supplied.
procedures
holders have or propose to have dealings, such as
2.
Purposes
their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers
etc.
The personal data of the securities
may
used,
4.
Retention of personal data
held, processed and/or stored (by whatever means) for
and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the
ominees;
The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share
•
processing your application and refund cheque/
and holders of securities for as long as necessary to
e-Auto Refund payment instruction(s), where
fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were
applicable, verification of compliance with
such requests.
names
the terms and application
set out in
collected. Personal data which is no longer required
this Application Form and the Prospectus and
will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the
announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong
Ordinance.
Offer Shares;
5.
Access to and correction of personal data
pplicable laws and regulations in
•
compliance with
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether
Hong Kong nd
lsewhere;
the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of
hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data,
the
of securities' holders including, where
and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company
applicable, HKSCC N
•
maintaining or updating the register of securities'
right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of
holders of the Company;
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
•
establishing benefit entitlements of securities'
holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in
the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus
issues and bonus issues;
•
distributing communications from the Company
or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the
and its subsidiaries;
company secretary, or the Hong Kong Branch Share
•
compiling statistical information and shareholder
Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance
profiles;
officer.
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims
