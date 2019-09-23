Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM 0 09/23/2019 | 07:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 申請人聲明 本人 ╱ 吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」 一節。 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 請。 請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份 戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of FriendTimes Inc. (the "Company") dated 24 September 2019 Staple your (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用FriendTimes Inc（.「本公司」）於2019年9月24日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer payment Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without here registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要 約出售或游說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 請將股款 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner 緊釘在此 whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內，概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分） 本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in paragraph headed "A. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關 申請表格及招股章程附錄五「A.送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述的其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤及雜項條文） 條例第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中 央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 FriendTimes Inc. 本 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock Code : 6820 股份代號：6820 Offer Price : Not more than HK$1.96 per Offer Share and expected (Subject to a Downward Offer Price Adjustment) to be not less than HK$1.52 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars 樣 and subject to refund on final pricing) (If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the bottom eend of the indicative Offer Price range after l making a Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$1.37 per Offer Share) 發售價（須視乎發售價下調是否行使）：不高於每股發售股份1.96 港元，且預期不低於每股發售 p 股份1.52 港元，另加 1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會 交易徵費及0.005% 香港聯交所交易費（須於申請時以 港元繳足，並視乎最終定價可予退還）（如作發售價 下調後發售價定於低指示性發售價範圍下限10%， 發售價將為每股發售股份1.37 港元） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: FriendTimes Inc. 致：FriendTimes Inc. Sponsor 獨家保薦人 m 獨家代表人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Representative 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Bookrunners Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Co-Lead Managers 副牽頭經辦人 SoleHong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司 （「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 ....................................................................... Date: 日期： ................./ ................./ .................. D 日 M 月 Y 年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not 本 more than 16,500,000 shares) 申請認購香港發售股 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 份數目（不超過16,500,000 股股份） 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行 Total amount 總額 本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） 樣 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香 港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不 適用者） letters) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK telephone Registration No. of all other joint applicants*(Please delete as 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香 (1) 港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） (2) e (1) 的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。complete (2) (3) (3) Hong Kong address in English and no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） identification Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED benefit you do not this section. Please provide an 必須填妥此欄 account number or code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項申請認 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or 購將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人 designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶 口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號 LABEL 地址標貼（Your name(s) and address For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 姓 Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop 名╱名稱及香港地址） bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或 ADDRESS 中央結算系統公司投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名 稱的公司印鑑 For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （請參閱「申請程序」一節第2 段） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如 屬個別人士）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請程序」一節第2 段。 (2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資 者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香 港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）； 如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。 樣 (3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong 本退款支票（如有） Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部 • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及unlisted 分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。 閣下的銀 行於兌現 閣下的退款支票前，可能會要求核實 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (4) If an application is made by an company and: passport • the principal business f hat company ealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory c ver hat company, then the application will be treated being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： numbers • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，ontrol 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Registration (5) All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business . 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用） 護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。 S 樣 本 page l This is intentionally left blank p 此乃白頁 特意留空 m a S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS Number of Amount Number of Amount Number of Amount Number of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on 本 Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 2,000 3,959.51 200,000 395,950.18 3,000,000 5,939,252.76 13,000,000 25,736,761.96 4,000 7,919.00 300,000 593,925.28 4,000,000 7,919,003.68 14,000,000 27,716,512.88 6,000 11,878.51 400,000 791,900.37 5,000,000 9,898,754.60 15,000,000 29,696,263.80 8,000 15,838.00 500,000 989,875.46 6,000,000 11,878,505.52 16,000,000 31,676,014.72 10,000 19,797.51 600,000 1,187,850.55 7,000,000 13,858,256.44 16,500,000* 32,665,890.18 20,000 39,595.02 700,000 1,385,825.64 8,000,000 15,838,007.36 30,000 59,392.53 800,000 1,583,800.74 9,000,000 17,817,758.28 40,000 79,190.04 900,000 1,781,775.83 10,000,000 19,797,509.20 * Maximum number of Hong 50,000 98,987.55 1,000,000 1,979,750.92 11,000,000 21,777,260.12 Kong Offer Shares that may 100,000 197,975.09 2,000,000 3,959,501.84 12,000,000 23,757,011.04 apply for 2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): • the designated CCASS Participant must endorse form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box. If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant: l • the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number. • your participant I.D. must be inserted in t appropriate box. If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint investor participants; ppropriate box.樣 • your participant I.D. must b inserted in If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant: • the form ust contain your company theNAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number; • your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box. Incorrect or of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid. 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separatecheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your omission cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: S The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong ollars; • not be post-dated; • be payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - FRIENDTIMES INC PUBLIC OFFER"; • bemadecrossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and have Hong Kong; and your name certified on the back by a person authorised • show your account name, which must either be pre- by the bank. The name on the banker's cashier order printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by a must correspond with your name . If it is a joint person authorised by the bank. This account name must application, the name on the back of the banker's cashier correspond with your name. If it is a joint application, order must be the same as the first-named applicant's the account name must be the same as the first-named name. applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited DistrictBranch NameAddress Hong Kong Island 本 Aberdeen Branch 25 Wu Pak Street, Aberdeen, Hong Kong Causeway Bay Branch 505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Kowloon Wong Tai Sin Branch Shop G13 & G13A, G/F, Temple Mall South, Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon Ma Tau Kok Road Branch 39-45 Ma Tau Kok Road, To Kwa Wan, Kowloon 樣 Mong Kok Branch 589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon New Territories Tai Wai Branch 74-76 Tai Wai Road, Sha Tin, New Territories East Point City Branch Shop Nos. 217 D-E, Level 2, East Point City, 8 Chung Wa Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories Texaco Road Branch Shop A112, East Asia Gardens, 36 Texaco Road, subject Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: application Tuesday, 24 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 25 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 26 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Prospectus Friday, 27 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your is 12:00 noon on Friday, 27 September 2019. The application lists will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon that day, only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather and/or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the m Application Lists" in the . a S 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000 股香港發售股份，並為下表所列的 其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購的香港發售股份數目及應繳款項一覽表 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 2,000 3,959.51 200,000 395,950.18 3,000,000 5,939,252.76 13,000,000 25,736,761.96 4,000 7,919.00 300,000 593,925.28 4,000,000 7,919,003.68 14,000,000 27,716,512.88 6,000 11,878.51 400,000 791,900.37 5,000,000 9,898,754.60 15,000,000 29,696,263.80 8,000 15,838.00 500,000 989,875.46 6,000,000 11,878,505.52 16,000,000 31,676,014.72 10,000 19,797.51 600,000 1,187,850.55 7,000,000 13,858,256.44 16,500,000* 32,665,890.18 20,000 39,595.02 700,000 1,385,825.64 8,000,000 15,838,007.36 30,000 59,392.53 800,000 1,583,800.74 9,000,000 17,817,758.28 40,000 79,190.04 900,000 1,781,775.83 10,000,000 19,797,509.20 50,000 98,987.55 1,000,000 1,979,750.92 11,000,000 21,777,260.12 * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售 100,000 197,975.09 2,000,000 3,959,501.84 12,000,000 23,757,011.04 股份最高數目 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格第二頁簽署，只接受親筆簽名（不 得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：本 • 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內填寫參與者編號。 e 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 表格須載有 閣下的姓名及香港身份證號碼。 • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： p • 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名及香港身份證號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請：樣 • 表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱及香港商業登記號碼； m • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及l╱或顯示公司名稱之公司印鑑）如有不確或遺漏或其他類似 事項，均可能導致申請無效。 a 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開出銀行 本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的申請認購將不獲受理： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - FRIENDTIMES INC 公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的人 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須已預 士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱名稱。 S印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士在支票背 銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與閣下姓名╱名稱相 書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如 同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面所示姓名╱名 屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人的 稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家分行特設的 收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 地區 分行 地址 本 港島 香港仔分行 香港仔湖北街25 號 銅鑼灣分行 香港銅鑼灣軒尼詩道505 號 九龍 黃大仙分行 九龍黃大仙黃大仙中心南館地下G13 及G13A 號舖 馬頭角道分行 九龍土瓜灣馬頭角道39-45 號 旺角分行 九龍旺角彌敦道589 號 新界 大圍分行 新界沙田大圍道74-76 號 東港城分行 新界將軍澳重華路8 號東港城2 樓217 D-E 號 德士古道分行 新界荃灣德士古道36 號東亞花園A112 號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 樣 e 2019 年9 月24 日（星期二）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 l 2019 年9 月25 日（星期三）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年9 月26 日（星期四）- 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年9 月27 日（星期五）- 上午九時正至中午十二時正 p 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019 年9 月27 日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十五分至中 午十二時正期間登記申請認購，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請 香港發售股份 - 10. 惡劣天氣及╱或極端情況對辦理申請登記之影響」一節）。 am S Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant FriendTimes Inc. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, A. Who can apply Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters, their 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement names. • to it); 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you 樣 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor with your corporation's chop. participated in the International Offering; 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global or natural person of the PRC. Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents Kong Offer Shares if you: any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for • are an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or 本 any its subsidiaries; Offer• whose benefit you have made the application; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong • are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of of its subsidiaries; the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Representative, the Joint Global • are a connected person or a core connected person (as espectively Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead International Managers, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or will become connected person or a core connected person of the Company will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance immediately upon completion f he Global Offering; • of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and application agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser • are an associate or a close associate (as espectively defined he obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and Listing Rules) of any of the above; nd this Application Form; • have been allocated or have applied for any • agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it Shares or indicated an interest in any Shares or because of an innocent misrepresentation; otherwise participated in the International Offering. • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; agents of the Company,whomto execute any documents for you and to do on Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the B. If you are a nominee You, as a nominee, may make more than one for the Hong Kong Offer U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via Central applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you re CCASS Participant); or defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge more than one Rule 902 of Regulation S; application in your own name on of different beneficial owners. • warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form number allocated to you under the application; • authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the S By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any nominee on of each person for you act: Share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any e-Auto Refund payment • undertake to xecute ll relevant documents and instruct and authorise the instructions and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named Company and/or the Sole Representative (or their agents or nominees), as applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address your all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares stated on the application, unless you fulfill the criteria mentioned in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/ allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Collection of Share Certificates and Refund - Personal Collection" in the behalf Articles of Association; Prospectus to collect the refund cheque(s) in person; • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up • agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Kong) and the Articles of Association; Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application CCASS participant; procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) agree to be bound by them; not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS in making your application and will not rely on any other information or and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for Prospectus; such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection; The refund procedures are stated in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund" in the Prospectus. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability section "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus Sole Representative may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering and this Application Form; to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 any way; issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant • understand that, where the International Offer Shares are undersubscribed to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of shares and the Hong Kong Offer Shares are oversubscribed irrespective of that may be allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering shall be not more than the extent of over-subscription, up to 33,000,000 Offer Shares may be 66,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Kong Public Offering and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at HK$1.52 per Offering, so that the total number of the Offer Shares available under the Offer Share, the low-end of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus or the Hong Kong Public Offering will be increased to 66,000,000 Offer Shares, downward adjusted final Offer Price if a Downward Offer Price Adjustment is representing 20.0% of the number of the Offer Shares initially available made in accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL90-18 issued by the Stock under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Exchange. Option). Further details of the reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in Offering - Reallocation" of the Prospectus; part) • declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s) (subject application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong Public whose benefit you are applying; Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on • understand that the Company and the Sole Representative will rely on your Tuesday, 8 October 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed be prosecuted for making a false declaration; by you in your Application Form on Friday, 4 October 2019 or, in the event of • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE Nominees. or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application • If you are applying through本a designated CCASS Participant (other than a instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form service provider CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant. as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering on the website due authority to sign the Application Form or give application of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. at www.friendtimes.net on Friday, 4 October 2019. You should check the D. Power of attorney announcement published by the Company and report any discrepancies 樣 If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 4 October 2019 or such other date Sole Representative may accept or reject your theirdiscretion, and as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you electronic can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, 27 September 2019. Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time). Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.96 for each Hong HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement showing the Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock account. application and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue the and the Sole Representative (for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or before Monday, 30 September 2019, unless otherwise temporary documents of title. announced, the Global Offering will not proceed. Refund of your money Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be until the application lists close. If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies If the decides reduce the Offer Price by making a Downward (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% made Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the Offer Price Adjustment (a reduction of up to 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Offer Price range), the Company will separately announce maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application Company monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and the final Offer Price no later than Friday, 4 October 2019 on the website of the Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. Stock www.friendtimes.net. Irrespective of whether a Downward Offer Price Adjustment is made, the Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Friday, 4 October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.friendtimes.net. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/ passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 FriendTimes Inc. （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家代表人、聯席全球協調 甲、可申請認購人士 人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦 人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18 歲並 人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及 日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的 有香港地址。 任何資料及陳述負責； 2. 如 閣下為公司，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益而提出申請的人士 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 樣 並無申請認購或承購或表示有意認購，亦將不會申請認 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署， 購或承購或表示有意認購國際發售的任何國際發售股 並註明其所屬代表身分及蓋上公司印鑑。 份，亦無參與國際發售； 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國籍人士（定義見美國 • 同意應本公司、香港股份過戶登記分處、收款銀行、獨 證券法S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 家保薦人、獨家代表人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港 理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或 彼等各自的顧問及代理的要求，向其披露其可能要求提 發售股份： 供有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益而提出申請的人士的任 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁有 • 何個人資料； 本 人； 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 e • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總裁； 意及保證 閣下已遵守一切有關法例，且本公司、獨家 • 本公司的關連人士或核心關連人士（各定義見上市 保薦人、獨家代表人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 規則）或緊隨全球發售完成後成為本公司關連人士 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各 自的任何高級職員或顧問概不會因接受 閣下的購買要 或核心關連人士的人士； 約或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件 • 上述任何人士的聯繫人或緊密聯繫人（各定義見上 項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外 市規則）；及 的任何法例； • 已獲分配或已申請認購任何國際發售股份或表示有 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 意申請認購任何國際發售股份或以其他方式參與國 而撤銷； • 同意 閣下的申請將受香港法例規管； 際發售的人士。 • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份並無亦 m 不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其利 乙、如 閣下為代名人 l 益申請認購香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方法是： 見S 規例），或屬S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段所述的人士； (i) 透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結算發 • 保證 閣下提供的資料均屬真實及準確； 出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或(ii) 使 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下的較少數 a 目的香港發售股份； 用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人 • 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司的股 提交超過一份申請。 p 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持有 S 人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理將任何股票存入中央結 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 算系統及╱或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址，向 閣 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 下或聯名申請的排名首位申請人發送任何電子自動退款 指示及╱或寄發任何退款支票，郵誤風險概由 閣下自 人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代其 行承擔，惟 閣下符合招股章程「如何申請香港發售股 行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 份 - 14. 寄發╱領取股票及退款 - 親身領取」一節所述 • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱或 標準以親自領取退款支票則除外； 作為本公司代理的獨家代表人（或其代理或代名人）代 • 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發行，並 表 閣下簽立任何文件及代表 閣下進行一切必需事 直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣下的中央結算 宜，並為按照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任 系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下的指定中央結 算系統參與者股份戶口； 何香港發售股份以香港結算代理人的名義登記； • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利(1) 不接納 • 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例（香港 以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任何或部分 法例第32 章）及組織章程細則； 股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結算系統； • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及 (2) 促使該等獲配發的股份從中央結算系統提取，並轉 條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 入 閣下名下，有關風險及費用概由 閣下自行承擔； • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，並在提出申請時僅 及(3) 促使該等獲配發的股份以 閣下名義發行（或如屬 聯名申請人，則以排名首位申請人的名義發行），而在此 依賴招股章程載列的資料及陳述，且除招股章程任何補 情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股票寄 充文件外，將不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 往 閣下在申請表格上所示地址（郵誤風險概由 閣下 • 確認 閣下已知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 自行承擔）或提供該等股票予 閣下領取； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整獲配發以香港 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配將按招股章程 結算代理人名義發行的股份數目； 「全球發售的架構」一節所述者作出調整。尤其是，獨家代 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申請表 表人或會將發售股份從國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售， 格未有載列的資料及陳述概不負責； 以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。根據聯交所刊發的指引信 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人概不以任何方式對 閣 HKEX-GL91-18 ，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規則應用指 下負責； 引第18 項作出，則可予分配至香港公開發售之最高股份總數 • 明白倘國際發售股份認購不足而香港發售股份獲超額認 不得超過66,000,000 股發售股份，相當於初步分配至香港公 購（不論超額認購程度），則最多33,000,000 股發售股份 開發售的兩倍，且最終發售價須定於每股發售股份1.52港元， 可由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，致使根據香港 即招股章程所述之發售價範圍的下限，或倘根據聯交所發出 公開發售可供認購的發售股份總數將增至66,000,000 股 的指引信HKEX-GL90-18 作出發售價下調，則定於下調後的 發售股份，相當於全球發售項下初步可供認購的發售股 最終發售價。 份數目的20.0%（於超額配股權獲行使前）。有關重新分 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 配的進一步詳情，請參閱招股章程「全球發售的架構 - 香港公開發售 - 重新分配」一段； 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前提是到 • 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身的利益或 閣下為其利益 2019 年10 月8 日（星期二）上午八時正香港公開發售成為無條 提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 件而並無終止，股票成為有效的所有權證明）將以香港結算 • 明白本公司及獨家代表人將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述而 代理人名義發出，並按 閣下在申請表格的指示於2019 年10 決定是否向 閣下配發任何香港發售股份， 閣下如作出 月4 日（星期五）或在特別情況下由香港結算或香港結算代理 虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 人指定的任何其他日期直接存入中央結算系統，記入 閣下 • （如申請是為 閣下本身利益提出）保證 閣下或作 的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的 為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士並無亦不會 中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 為 閣下利益而以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指本 網上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請； 樣 定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股份將存 及 e 入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中央結算系統 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 投資者戶口持有人）股份戶口， 閣下可向該中央結算系 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其 統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的香港發售股份數目。 他作為該人士代理的人士並無亦不會以白色或黃色申請 • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出申 l 表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請； 請：本公司預期於2019 年10 月4 日（星期五）在聯交所網 及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請 站www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.friendtimes.net p 表格或發出電子認購指示。 刊登中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港 丁、授權書 公開發售的結果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如 有任何資料不符，請於2019 年10 月4 日（星期五）或香港 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及獨家代表人可按 結算或香港結算代理人釐定的任何其他日期下午五時正 任何其認為合適的條件（包括出示授權人的授權證明）酌情接 前知會香港結算。在香港發售股份存入 閣下的股份戶 納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 口後， 閣下即可透過「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 統互聯網系統（根據香港結算不時生效的《投資者戶口操 作簡介》所載程序）查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結算 預期發售價於2019 年9 月27 日（星期五）或前後釐定。申請人 亦將向 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存入 閣下股份 a 須繳付每股香港發售股份1.96 港元的最高發售價，另加1% 經 戶口的香港發售股份數目。 紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費。 倘若本公司與獨家代表人（為其本身及代表香港包銷商）並無 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨時 S 於 2019 年9 月30 日（星期一）或之前協定發售價，除非另行公 所有權文件。 佈，否則全球發售將不會進行。 退回款項 截止登記申請認購前概不處理香港發售股份的申請或配發任 何香港發售股份。 m 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請款項（包括相關的1% 經 倘若本公司決定作發售價下調以降低發售價（降至低指示性 紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 發售價範圍下限最多10%），本公司將不遲於2019 年10 月 如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多繳的申 4 日（星期五）於聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk 及本公司網站 請款項（包括相關的1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費 www.friendtimes.net 另行公佈最終發售價。 及0.005% 聯交所交易費）。 不 論有否 作 發 售價下 調，本 公司預期於2019 年10 月4 日 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份 - （星期五）在聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk 及本公司網站 14. 寄發╱領取股票及退款」一節。 www.friendtimes.net 公佈最終發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、 香港公開發售申請水平及香港發售股份的分配基準。香港公 開發售的分配結果以及獲接納申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香 港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述網站公佈。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement • any other incidental or associated purposes relating This Personal Information Collection Statement informs to the above and/or to enable the Company and the the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company their obligations to securities' holders and/or and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation regulators and/or any other purposes to which the to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) securities' holders may from time to time agree. Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the 本 "Ordinance"). 3. Transfer of personal data Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders It is necessary for applicants and registered holders will be kept confidential but the Company and the of securities to supply correct personal data to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, Registrar when applying for securities or transferring disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong securities into or out of their names or in procuring the Kong) the personal data to any of the following: services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. • the Company's appointed agents such as financial 樣 advisers, receiving bank and overseas principal Failure to supply the requested data may result in your share registrar; application for securities being rejected, or in delay or • where applicants for securities request a deposit the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Branch into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render will use the personal data for the purposes of their services. It may also prevent or delay registration operating CCASS; or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch who offer administrative, telecommunications, of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/or computer, payment or other services to the Company be or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in e-Auto Refund payment instruction(s) to which you are entitled. • connection with their respective business operation; the following purposes: holders the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants It is important that securities inform the regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar required by laws, rules or regulations; and immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data • any persons or institutions with which the securities' supplied. procedures holders have or propose to have dealings, such as 2. Purposes their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc. The personal data of the securities may used, 4. Retention of personal data held, processed and/or stored (by whatever means) for and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the ominees; The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share • processing your application and refund cheque/ and holders of securities for as long as necessary to e-Auto Refund payment instruction(s), where fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were applicable, verification of compliance with such requests. names the terms and application set out in collected. Personal data which is no longer required this Application Form and the Prospectus and will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Ordinance. Offer Shares; 5. Access to and correction of personal data S pplicable laws and regulations in • compliance with Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether Hong Kong nd lsewhere; the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar • registering new issues or transfers into or out of hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, the of securities' holders including, where and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company applicable, HKSCC N • maintaining or updating the register of securities' right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of holders of the Company; • verifying securities holders' identities; All requests for access to data or correction of data should • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus issues and bonus issues; • distributing communications from the Company or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the and its subsidiaries; company secretary, or the Hong Kong Branch Share • compiling statistical information and shareholder Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance profiles; officer. • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims By signing an Application Form or by giving on entitlements; and electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接 存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以寄存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 • 與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 個人資料收集聲明 及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責 人和持有人說明有關本公司及香港股份過戶登記 任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用 分處有關個人資料和香港法例第486 章個人資料 途。 （私隱）條例（「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 3. 轉交個人資料 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券持 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請認購證 有人的個人資料將會保密，但 公司及香港股份 過戶登記分處可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要 券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記 情況下，向下列任何人士披露或轉交（無論在香 分處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理及香港股 港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 份過戶登記分處提供準確個人資料。 • 本公司委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀 樣 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請認購 行及主要海外證券登記處； • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人，其將會就中 記分處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨 央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請認購的香港 • 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其 發售股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退 各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付本 款支票及╱或電子自動退款指示。 e 款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方 服務供應商； l • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 政府部門或其他法例、規則或法規所要求的 立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 機構；及 p 理。 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 2. 用途 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 或股票經紀等。 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 4. 個人資料的保留 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票╱電子自動退 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資 款指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格 料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈 料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處 香港發售股份的分配結果； • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法例及法規；m 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 S 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 分處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取該資料的 券； 副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司及香港股份 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 過戶登記分處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 取合理費用。 a • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公 息、供股及紅股發行等； 司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 址送交公司秘書，或向香港股份過戶登記分處的 • 編製統計數據及股東資料； 個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

