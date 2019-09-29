Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM 0 09/29/2019 | 07:28am EDT Send by mail :

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 September 2019 (the "Prospectus").
本申請表格使用世紀聯合控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年九月三十日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的詞語。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without 請將股款 registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 緊訂在此 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁 免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論 全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 版 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" section in Appendix V to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄五「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一節所述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章公 司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限 公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文 件的內容概不負責。 Sample CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股有 限樣公司 (Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 1959 股份代號 ： 1959 Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.23 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$1.01 per Offer Share 最高發售價 ： 每股發售股份1.23港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會 交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足， 多繳股款可予退還）並預期不低於每股發售股份1.01港元 You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the applic tion procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: Centenary United Holdings Limited 致： 世紀聯合控股有限公司 ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers 聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人 Underwriters 包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申 this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "C. Effect 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一 of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this 節。 Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。 person. Please refer to the last four bullets of "C. Effect of 請參閱「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Signed by (all) applicant(s)(all joint applicants must sign):
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date:
日期： D日 / M月 / Y年
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 6,250,000 Shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,250,000股股份）
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section)
兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate)
香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate)
所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters)
香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼 (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-na ed applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申 請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED own benefit if you do not complete this section. For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner.
由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED 必須填妥此欄
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name
指定的中央結算系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼
(Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址）
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段） If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.

如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： 如屬個別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫 香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。 Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照 號碼的一部分（如有）。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核 Sample 實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (4) If an application is made by an un ist d company and: • the principal business of that company is d ing in s curities; and • you exercise statutory control ov r that company, then the application will be treat d as b ing made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 (5) All joint applicants ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, ass ort nu bers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration nu bers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如 屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for (HK$) applied for (HK$) applied for (HK$) 2,000 2,484.79 60,000 74,543.68 1,000,000 1,242,394.71 4,000 4,969.58 70,000 86,967.63 1,500,000 1,863,592.07 6,000 7,454.37 80,000 99,391.58 2,000,000 2,484,789.42 8,000 9,939.16 90,000 111,815.53 2,500,000 3,105,986.78 10,000 12,423.95 100,000 124,239.47 3,000,000 3,727,184.13 12,000 14,908.74 200,000 248,478.94 3,500,000 4,348,381.49 14,000 17,393.52 300,000 372,718.41 4,000,000 4,969,578.84 16,000 19,878.31 400,000 496,957.88 4,500,000 5,590,776.20 18,000 22,363.11 500,000 621,197.36 5,000,000 6,211,973.55 20,000 24,847.89 600,000 745,436.83 6,250,000* 7,764,966.94 30,000 37,271.85 700,000 869,676.30 * Maximum number of Public Offer 40,000 49,695.79 800,000 993,915.77 Shares you may apply for 50,000 62,119.74 900,000 1,118,155.24 Sample 2. You, as the applicant(s), must com te the form in English (in BLOCK letters) as indicated below and sign on the second page of the A ication Form. On y writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): • the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company na e) and insert its artici ant I.D. in the appropriate box. If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form ust contain your NAME and Hong Kong Identity Card number; • your rticip nt I.D. ust be inserted in the appropriate box. If you re pplying s joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form ust cont in all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong Identity Card nu ber of ll joint investor participants; • your p rticip nt I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you re pplying s corporate CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must cont in your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number; • your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box. Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CENTENARY UNITED PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and account in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a • show your account name, which must either be person authorised by the bank. The name on the pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the banker's cashier order must correspond with back by a person authorised by the bank. This your name. If it is a joint application, the name account name must correspond with your name. on the back of the banker's cashier order must be If it is a joint application, the account name must the same as the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Sample Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Causeway Bay Branch 505 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong King's Road Branch 131-133 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong Kowloon Mong Kok Branch 589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon New Territories Citywalk Branch Shop 65 & 67-69 G/F, Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Monday, 30 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 2 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 3 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 4 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 5 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 9 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 10 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 11 October 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, 11 October 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 .m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Monday, 30 September 2019 through Friday, 11 October 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, 17 October 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, 18 October 2019. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000股香港發售股份，並為 下表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 版 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 2,000 2,484.79 60,000 74,543.68 1,000,000 1,242,394.71 4,000 4,969.58 70,000 86,967.63 1,500,000 1,863,592.07 6,000 7,454.37 80,000 99,391.58 2,000,000 2,484,789.42 8,000 9,939.16 90,000 111,815.53 2,500,000 3,105,986.78 10,000 12,423.95 100,000 124,239.47 3,000,000 3,727,184.13 12,000 14,908.74 200,000 248,478.94 3,500,000 4,348,381.49 14,000 17,393.52 300,000 372,718.41 4,000,000 4,969,578.84 16,000 19,878.31 400,000 496,957.88 4,500,000 5,590,776.20 18,000 22,363.11 500,000 621,197.36 5,000,000 6,211,973.55 20,000 24,847.89 600,000 745,436.83 6,250,000* 7,764,966.94 30,000 37,271.85 700,000 869,676.30 * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股 Sample 份最高數目 40,000 49,695.79 800,000 993,915.77 50,000 62,119.74 900,000 1,118,155.24 樣 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格次頁簽署，只接納親 筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： • 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內填 寫參與者編號。 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 表格須載有 閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和香港身份證號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： • 表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼； • 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司和印鑑（附有公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及╱或顯示公司名稱之公司印鑑）如有不確或遺 漏或其他類似事項，均可能導致申請無效。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張 獨立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關申請不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司- 世紀聯合公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； 版 • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士 ╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣 在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱ 下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本 名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與 票背面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請 排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 人的姓名╱名稱相同。 樣 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家 分行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 分行名稱 地址 Sample 香港島 銅鑼灣分行 香港銅鑼灣軒尼詩道505號 英皇道分行 香港北角英皇道131-133號 九龍 旺角分行 九龍旺角彌敦道589號 新界 荃新天地分行 新界荃灣楊屋道1號 荃新天地地下65及67-69號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 二零一九年九月三十日（星期一） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月二日（星期三） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月三日（星期四） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月四日（星期五） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月五日（星期六） － 上午九時正至下午一時正 二零一九年十月八日（星期二） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月九日（星期三） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月十日（星期四） － 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年十月十一日（星期五） － 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年十月十一日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一 時四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情 況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」）。 香港發售股份申請將會自二零一九年九月三十日（星期一）起直至二零一九年十月十一日（星期五） 止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請 登記後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四）或之前不計利 息退還予申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於二零一九年十月十八日（星期五）於聯交所開 始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股有 限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditionsofyourapplication • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in A. Whocanapply • theProspectus; agree that none of the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the 2. yearsofageorolderandmusthaveaHongKongaddress. Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' agents,advisersandanyotherpartiesinvolvedintheGlobalOfferingis 3. names. or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Thenumberofjointapplicantsmaynotexceed4. • Prospectus(andanysupplementtoit); 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and havemadetheapplicationhavenotappliedforortakenup,orindicated 5. stampedwithyourcorporation'schop. an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person for,anyOfferSharesundertheInternationalPlacingnorparticipatedin (withinthemeaningof RegulationSundertheU.S. SecuritiesAct) and • theInternationalPlacing; notbealegalornaturalpersonofthePRC. agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar, Sample receiving banks and the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint 6. UnlesspermittedbytheListingRulesoranyrelevantwaiversthathave been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for any Hong Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the KongOfferSharesifyouare: Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or ag nts, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering • anyofitssubsidiaries; any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any • forwhosebenefityouhavemadetheapplication; • ofitssubsidiaries; b comeacore if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, acoreconnectedpersonoftheCompanyorwi agr andwarrantthatyouhavecompliedwithallsuchlawsandnoneof connected person of the Com any imm diat y u on the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, • completionoftheGlobalOffering; the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their acloseassociateofanyoftheabove;or respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and • have been allocated or have a lied for any International any other parties involved in the Global Offering will breach any law Placing Shares or otherwise artici ate in the International outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to Placing. purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under B. Ifyouareano inee the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this You, as a no inee, ay ake ore than one a lication for the Hong Kong • agreethatonceyourapplicationhasbeenaccepted,youmaynotrescind Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central • itbecauseofaninnocentmisrepresentation; Clearing and Settle ent System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); agreethatyourapplicationwillbegovernedbythelawsofHongKong; or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW Application For , and lodge more than • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong one pplic tioninyourownn eonbeh lfofdifferentbeneficialowners. Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the C. Effectofcompleting ndsub ittingthisApplicationForm U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United By completing nd sub itting this Applic tion For , you (and if you are joint States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in pplic nts, ch of you jointly nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a • paragraph(h)(3)ofRule902ofRegulationS; nomineeonbeh lfof chpersonforwhomyouact: warrantthattheinformationyouhaveprovidedistrueandaccurate; • undert ke to execute ll relev nt documents and instruct and authorise • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser the Comp ny nd/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or their agents or • numberallocatedtoyouundertheapplication; nominees),asagentsoftheCompany,toexecuteanydocumentsforyou authorisetheCompanytoplacethenameoftheHKSCCNomineeson andtodoonyourbehalfallthingsnecessarytoregisteranyHongKong the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer hares allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to • requiredbytheArticlesofAssociation; deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, Cayman ordinarypost atyour ownriskto theaddress stated ontheapplication, Companies Law and the Memorandum and the Articles of • unlessyouhavechosentocollectrefundcheque(s)inperson; • Association; agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your • agreetobeboundbythem; designatedCCASSParticipant; confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the DeterminationofOfferPriceandAllocationofHongKongOfferShares right(1)nottoacceptanyorpartofsuchallottedsharesissuedin The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, 11 October 2019. the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.23 for each shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be among the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first- behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Thursday, 17 October 2019, the Global named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for Offeringwillnotproceed. such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no application form by ordinary post or to make available the same allotmentofanyHongKongOfferShareswillbemadeuntiltheapplicationlists • foryourcollection; close. agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication of the the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC level of interest in the International Placing, the level of applications under the • Nominees; Hong Kong Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have Shares on Thursday, 17 October 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at any liability for the information and representations not so www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.car2000.com.cn. Results • containedintheProspectusandthisApplicationForm; ofallocationsintheHongKongPublicOfferandtheHongKongIdentityCard/ agreethatneitherHKSCCnorHKSCCNomineesshallbeliable passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants toyouinanyway; (whereapplicable)willbeavailableontheabovewebsites. • declare and represent that this is the only application made and IfyourapplicationforHongKongOfferSharesissuccessful(inwholeorinpart) theonlyapplicationintendedbyyoutobemadetobenefityouor If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s) thepersonforwhosebenefityouareapplying; (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Global • understand that, the allocation of the Offer Shares between the Offeringhasbecomeunconditionalandnothavingbeenterminatedat8:00a.m. Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing will be onFriday,18October 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees subject to adjustment as described in the section headed and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Sample "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Global Coordinators (for Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on Thursday, 17 themselvesandonbehalfoftheUnderwriters)mayr allocatethe Octob r 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong d t rmin dbyHKSCCorHKSCCNominees. Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong • IfyouareapplyingthroughadesignatedCCASSParticipant(otherthan Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance L tt r HKEX- aCCASSInvestorParticipant):ForHongKongOfferSharescreditedto GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such r a ocation is the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shar s that may be Off rShar sallottedtoyouwiththatCCASSParticipant. allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offer fo owing such • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company reallocation shall be not more than doub e the initial a ocation expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' totheHongKongPublicOffer(i.e.25,000,000OfferShares); applications together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offer on • understandthattheCompanyandtheJointGlobalCoordinators thewebsiteoftheStockExchangeatwww.hkexnews.hkandthewebsiteof will rely on your declarations and re resentations in deciding theCompanyatwww.car2000.com.cnonThursday,17October2019.You whether or not to ake any allot ent of any of the Hong Kong should check the announcement published by the Company and report Offer Shares to you and that you ay be rosecuted for making any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, 17 October afalsedeclaration; ade for your own benefit) warrant that no 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC • (if the application is Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares other pplic tion h s been or will be ade for your benefit on a to your stock account you can check your new account balance via the WHITEorYELLOWApplic tionFormorbygivingelectronic CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the pplic tion instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Form Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make nyotherperson; nd availabletoyouanactivitystatementshowingthenumberofHongKong • (if you re m king the pplic tion as an agent for the benefit of OfferSharescreditedtoyourstockaccount. nother person) w rr nt th t (i) no other application has been or No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not will be de by you s gent for or for the benefit of that person issuetemporarydocumentsoftitle. or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving Refundofyourmoney electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic rejected,notacceptedoracceptedonlyinpart,oriftheconditionsoftheGlobal application instructions on behalf of that other person as their Offering are not fulfilled in accordance with "Structure and Conditions of agent. the Global Offering - Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus or D. Powerofattorney if your application is revoked, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the final Offer Price is Company and the Joint Global Coordinators may accept or reject your lessthanthemaximumOfferPrice,theCompanywillrefundtoyouthesurplus application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC includingevidenceoftheattorney'sauthority. transactionlevyand0.005%StockExchangetradingfee)withoutinterest. The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/collection of share certificates and refund monies" in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares"sectionoftheProspectus. 全球發售 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 世 紀 聯 合 控 股有 限公司 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 申請條件 甲. 可提出申請的人士 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年 2. 滿18歲並有香港地址。 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人 員簽署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印 5. 鑑。 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義 6. 見美國證券法S規例）亦非中國法人或自然人。 除上市規則或聯交所已授予的任何相關豁免批 准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港發售 股份： • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有 • 實益擁有人； 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行 • 政總裁； 本公司核心關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成 • 後成為本公司核心關連人士的人士； 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人；或 • 已獲分配或已申請認購任何國際配售股份 或以其他方式參與國際配售。 乙. 如 閣下為代名人 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請， 方法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系 統」）向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央 結算系統參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格以 自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 丙. 填交本申請表格的效用 閣下（如屬聯 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 名申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或 作為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 及╱或聯席全球協調人（或其代理或代名人（）作 為本公司代理），為按照組織章程細則的規定 將 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份以香港結 算代理人的名義登記而代表 閣下簽立任何文 • 件； 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條 例、開曼公司法及組織章程大綱及組織章程細 • 則； 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載 Sample的條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請 時也僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除 招股章程任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他 資料或陳述； 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限 版 制；

同意 本公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼 樣 等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代 理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他人士現時 及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何 補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責；

本公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼 等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代 理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他人士現時 及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何 補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責； 承諾 及 確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請 的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不 會申請或接納或表示有意認購）國際配售的任 何發售股份，也沒有參與國際配售；

及 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請 的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不 會申請或接納或表示有意認購）國際配售的任 何發售股份，也沒有參與國際配售； 同意 在本公司、香港股份過戶登記處、收款銀 行及聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席 牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等各自 的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問 及參與全球發售的任何其他人士提出要求時， 向彼等披露其所要求提供有關 閣下及 閣下 為其利益提出申請的人士的個人資料；

在本公司、香港股份過戶登記處、收款銀 行及聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席 牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等各自 的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問 及參與全球發售的任何其他人士提出要求時， 向彼等披露其所要求提供有關 閣下及 閣下 為其利益提出申請的人士的個人資料； 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申 請，則 同意 及 保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例， 且本公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、 聯席牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等 各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、 顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他人士概不會因 接納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程 及本申請表格所載的條款及條件項下的權利及 責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外的任 何法例；

及 閣下已遵守所有有關法例， 且本公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、 聯席牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等 各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、 顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他人士概不會因 接納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程 及本申請表格所載的條款及條件項下的權利及 責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外的任 何法例； 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的 失實陳述而撤銷；

閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的 失實陳述而撤銷； 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管；

閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 聲明、保證 及 承諾 ： (i) 閣下明白香港發售股 份不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及 (ii) 閣 下及 閣下為其利益申請香港發售股份的人士 均身處美國境外（定義見 S 規例），或屬 S 規例第

902 條第 (h)(3) 段所述的人士；

及 ： 閣下明白香港發售股 份不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及 閣 下及 閣下為其利益申請香港發售股份的人士 均身處美國境外（定義見 規例），或屬 規例第 902 (h)(3) 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確；

閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 同意 接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下 但數目較少的香港發售股份；

接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下 但數目較少的香港發售股份； 授權 本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公 司股東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發 售股份的持有人，並授權本公司及 ╱ 或其代理 將任何股票存入中央結算系統及 ╱ 或以普通郵 遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的 首名申請人發送任何退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣 下承擔，除非 閣下選擇親身領取退款支票；

本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公 司股東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發 售股份的持有人，並授權本公司及 或其代理 將任何股票存入中央結算系統及 或以普通郵 遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的 首名申請人發送任何退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣 下承擔，除非 閣下選擇親身領取退款支票； 同意 獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義 發行，並直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存 於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股 份戶口或 閣下的指定中央結算系統參與者股 份戶口； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 權利 (1)不接納以香港結算代理人名義發行 預期發售價於二零一九年十月十一日（星期五）或前後 的該等獲配發的任何或部分股份，或不接 釐定。申請人須繳付每股香港發售股份1.23港元的最 納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結算系統；(2) 高發售價，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵 促使該等獲配發的股份從中央結算系統提 費及0.005%聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與聯席全球協 取，並轉入 閣下名下，有關風險及費用概 調人（為其自身及代表包銷商）並無於二零一九年十月 由 閣下自行承擔；及(3)促使該等獲配發的 十七日（星期四）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會 股份以 閣下名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人， 進行。 則以排名首位申請人的名義發行），而在此 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請 情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發 或配發任何香港發售股份。 股份的股票寄往 閣下在申請表格上所示地 本公司預期於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四）在聯交所 址（郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔）或提供該 網站(www.hkexnews.hk)及本公司網站(www.car2000.com.cn) 等股票予 閣下領取； 公佈最終發售價、國際配售踴躍程度、香港公開發售 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整 認購申請數目及香港發售股份分配基準。香港公開發 獲配發以香港結算代理人名義發行的股份 售分配結果以及獲接納申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱ 數目； 香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述網站公佈。 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 程及本申請表格未有載列的資料及陳述概 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前 不負責； 提是到二零一九年十月十八日（星期五）上午八時正全 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人概不以任 球發售成為無條件而並無終止，股票成為有效的所 何方式對 閣下負責； 有權證明）將以香港結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣 • 聲明及陳述此乃 閣下為本身或為其利益 下在申請表格的指示於二零一九年十月十七日（星期版 提出申請的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申 四）或在特別情況下由香港結算或香港結算代理人指 請； 定的任何其他日期直接存入中央結算系統，記入 閣 • 明白香港公開發售及國際配售之間的發售 下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 Sample 股份分配將按招股章程「全球發售的架構及 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 條件」一節所述作出調整。尤其是，聯席全 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以 球協調人（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發售 外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發 股份從國際配售重新分配至香港公開發售 售股份將存入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者 以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。根據聯 （非中央樣結算系統投資者戶口持有人）股份戶 交所發出的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關 口， 閣下可向該中央結算系統參與者查詢 閣 重新分配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指 下獲配發的香港發售股份數目。 引完成，則於該重新分配後可分配至香港 • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份 公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過香 提出申請：本公司預期於二零一九年十月十七日 港 公開發 售所作之 最初分配的一 倍（即 （星期四）在聯交所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)及本公 25,000,000股發售股份）； 司網站(www.car2000.com.cn)刊登中央結算系統投 • 明白本公司及聯席全球協調人將依據 閣 資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港公開發售的結 下的聲明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任 果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何 何香港發售股份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明， 資料不符，請於二零一九年十月十七日（星期四） 可能會被檢控； 下午五時正或香港結算或香港結算代理人釐定 • （如本申請是為 閣下本身利益提出）保 的任何其他日期前知會香港結算。在香港發售 股份存入 閣下的股份戶口後， 閣下即可透過 證 閣下或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任 「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系統互聯網系統 何其他人士不曾亦不會為 閣下利益而以白 （根據香港結算不時生效的「投資者戶口操作簡 色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或向網上 介」所載程序）查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結 白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出 算亦將向 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存 其他申請；及 入 閣下股份戶口的香港發售股份數目。 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發 申請）保證(i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利 出臨時所有權文件。 益）或該人士或任何其他作為該人士代理的 退回款項 人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色申請表格或向 香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請遭拒絕、 請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代 不獲接納或僅部分獲接納，或不符合招股章程「全球 理代為簽署本申請表格或發出電子認購指 發售的架構及條件 - 全球發售的條件」一節所載全球 示。 發售的條件，或倘 閣下的申請遭撤回，本公司將不 計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣 丁. 授權書 金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及聯席 費）。如最終發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計 全球協調人可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲 利息退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1% 經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。 授權證明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」 一節「14.發送╱領取股票及退款」一段。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement 3. Transfer of personal data This Personal Information Collection Statement informs Personal data held by the Company and its Hong the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong holders will be kept confidential but the Company Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of • the Company's appointed agents such as securities to supply correct personal data to the financial advisers, receiving bankers and Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share overseas principal share registrar; Registrar when applying for securities or transferring • where applicants for securities request a deposit securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, Failure to supply the requested data may result in who will use the personal data for the purposes your application for securities being rejected, or in • of operating CCASS; delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong any agents, contractors or third-party service Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise prov ider s who of fe r ad m i n istrative, render their services. It may also prevent or delay telecommunications, computer, payment or registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer other services to the Company or the Hong Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or Kong Share Registrar in connection with their Sample the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund respective business operation; cheque(s) to which you are entitled. • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other It is important that securities holders inform the statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or Company and the Hong Kong Share R gistrar otherwise as required by laws, rules or immediately of any inaccuracies in the p rsonal data r gulations; and supplied. • any persons or institutions with which the 2. Purposes s curities' holders have or propose to have The personal data of the securities ho d rs may be d alings, such as their bankers, solicitors, used, held, processed, and/or stored (by what v r accountants or stockbrokers etc. means) for the following ur oses: 4. Retention of personal data • processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, verification of com iance The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar with the terms and a lication rocedures set will keep the personal data of the applicants and out in this Application Form and the holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil Prospectus and announcing results of allocation the purposes for which the personal data were of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; collected. Personal data which is no longer required • compliance with applicable laws and regulations will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the in Hong Kong and elsewhere; Ordinance. • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the n es of securities' holders including, where 5. Access to and correction of personal data pplic ble, HKSCC No inees; • Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether int ining or updating the register of • securities' holders of the Company; the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold verifying securities holders' identities; their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and • est blishing benefit entitlements of securities' to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company holders of the Comp ny, such as dividends, and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to rights issues, bonus issues, etc.; charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such • distributing communications from the requests. Company and its subsidiaries; All requests for access to data or correction of data • compiling statistical information and securities' should be addressed to us, at our registered address holders profiles; disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of • disclosing relevant information to facilitate the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for claims on entitlements; and the attention of the company secretary, or the Hong • any other incidental or associated purposes Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy relating to the above and/or to enable the compliance officer. Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of from time to time agree. the above. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售 股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者 戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 3. 轉交個人資料 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處所持有關證 人和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過戶登 券持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及 記處有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料 其香港股份過戶登記處可以在為達到上述任 （私隱）條例（》「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 何目的之必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露， 獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境外）有關個 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 人資料： 版 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證 • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、 券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過 收款銀行和主要海外股份過戶登記處； 戶登記處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理 • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結 人及香港股份過戶登記處提供準確個人資 算系統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼 料。 等將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請 個人資料； 證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過 • 樣 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記處提供與 戶登記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉 其各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電 也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理人、承 請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的 包商或第三方服務供應商； 股票及╱或退款支票。 • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯 關或政府部門或遵照其他法例、規則或 誤，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記 法規；及 處。 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任 Sample 何人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律 2. 師、會計師或股票經紀等。 目的 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方 個人資料的保留 式持有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 4. • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個 核實是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載 人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人 列的條款和申請程序以及公佈香港發售 的個人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據 股份的分配結果； 條例銷毀或處理。 • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法 查閱和更正個人資料 規； 5. • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶 適用）的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或 登記處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有 受讓證券； 關該資料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 公司和香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理任何 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章 如股息、供股和紅股等； 程「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 司註冊地址送交公司秘書，或向其香港股份 • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 過戶登記處的個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的 及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處 示，即表示同意上述各項。 能履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承 擔的責任及 ╱或證券持有人不時同意的 任何其他目的。 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 This page is int ntiona ly l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Sample 樣 版 Attachments Original document

