Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代 理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30
You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the applic tion procedures.
招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: Centenary United Holdings Limited
致： 世紀聯合控股有限公司
ole ponsor
獨家保薦人
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers
聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人
Underwriters
包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申
this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "C. Effect
請程序。請參閱本申請表格「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一
of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this
節。
Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。
person. Please refer to the last four bullets of "C. Effect of
請參閱「丙.填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司 （「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記 存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s)(all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date: 日期：D日
/
M月
/
Y年
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
more than 6,250,000 Shares)
版
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,250,000股股份）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier
order is drawn (see "How to make your application"
Total amount 總額
section)
HK$
港元
兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Sample
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong
Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as
appropriat ) 香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港
商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in Eng ish (if any, in
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong
BLOCK letters)
樣
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint
app icants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他
1)
聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港
商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
2)
1)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-na ed applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申 請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted as applying for your
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please
必須填妥此欄
provide an account number or identification code for each
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated
(joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填
CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或
寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請
指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼
Participant,please alsoaffix the company chop bearing itscompany
(Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters
name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或中央結算系統公司投
請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址）
資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your
application") （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司 （「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記 存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
(1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： 如屬個別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫 香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party
for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong
Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照
號碼的一部分（如有）。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核
Sample
實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(4)
If an application is made by an un ist d company and:
•
the principal business of that company is d ing in s curities; and
•
you exercise statutory control ov r that company,
then the application will be treat d as b ing made for your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
•
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
(5)
All joint applicants
ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,
where applicable,
ass ort nu bers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
(HK$)
applied for
(HK$)
applied for
(HK$)
2,000
2,484.79
60,000
74,543.68
1,000,000
1,242,394.71
4,000
4,969.58
70,000
86,967.63
1,500,000
1,863,592.07
6,000
7,454.37
80,000
99,391.58
2,000,000
2,484,789.42
8,000
9,939.16
90,000
111,815.53
2,500,000
3,105,986.78
10,000
12,423.95
100,000
124,239.47
3,000,000
3,727,184.13
12,000
14,908.74
200,000
248,478.94
3,500,000
4,348,381.49
14,000
17,393.52
300,000
372,718.41
4,000,000
4,969,578.84
16,000
19,878.31
400,000
496,957.88
4,500,000
5,590,776.20
18,000
22,363.11
500,000
621,197.36
5,000,000
6,211,973.55
20,000
24,847.89
600,000
745,436.83
6,250,000*
7,764,966.94
30,000
37,271.85
700,000
869,676.30
*
Maximum number of Public Offer
40,000
49,695.79
800,000
993,915.77
Shares you may apply for
50,000
62,119.74
900,000
1,118,155.24
Sample
2. You, as the applicant(s), must com
te the form in English (in BLOCK letters) as indicated below and
sign on the second page of the A
ication Form. On y writt n signatures will be accepted (and not by
way of personal chop).
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its
company na
e) and insert its artici ant I.D. in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form
ust contain your NAME and Hong Kong Identity Card number;
•
your
rticip
nt I.D.
ust be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you re
pplying
s joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form
ust cont
in all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong Identity Card
nu ber of
ll joint investor participants;
•
your p rticip
nt I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you re
pplying
s corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must cont in your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
•
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the
appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CENTENARY UNITED PUBLIC OFFER";
• be crossed "Account Payee Only";
• be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
account in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a
• show your account name, which must either be
person authorised by the bank. The name on the
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the
banker's cashier order must correspond with
back by a person authorised by the bank. This
your name. If it is a joint application, the name
account name must correspond with your name.
on the back of the banker's cashier order must be
If it is a joint application, the account name must
the same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Sample
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Causeway Bay Branch
505 Hennessy Road,
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
King's Road Branch
131-133 King's Road, North Point,
Hong Kong
Kowloon
Mong Kok Branch
589 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon
New Territories
Citywalk Branch
Shop 65 & 67-69 G/F,
Citywalk, 1 Yeung Uk Road,
Tsuen Wan, New Territories
5.
Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Monday, 30 September 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 2 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 3 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 4 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 5 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 8 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 9 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 10 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 11 October 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6.
The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, 11 October 2019. The application
lists will be opened between 11:45 .m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions,
as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Monday, 30 September 2019 through Friday, 11 October 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, 17 October 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, 18 October 2019.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED
世 紀 聯 合 控 股有 限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditionsofyourapplication
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in
A.
Whocanapply
•
theProspectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18
Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the
2.
yearsofageorolderandmusthaveaHongKongaddress.
Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners,
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members'
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and
your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your
•
agreetobeboundbythem;
designatedCCASSParticipant;
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only
relied on the information and representations contained in the
Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other
information or representations except those in any supplement to the
Prospectus;
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
3. Transfer of personal data
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong
the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares,
Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities
of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong
holders will be kept confidential but the Company
Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the
and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the
necessary for achieving any of the above purposes,
Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of
the following:
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
•
the Company's appointed agents such as
securities to supply correct personal data to the
financial advisers, receiving bankers and
Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share
overseas principal share registrar;
Registrar when applying for securities or transferring
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit
securities into or out of their names or in procuring
the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees,
Failure to supply the requested data may result in
who will use the personal data for the purposes
your application for securities being rejected, or in
•
of operating CCASS;
delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong
any agents, contractors or third-party service
Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise
prov ider s who of fe r ad m i n istrative,
render their services. It may also prevent or delay
telecommunications, computer, payment or
registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer
other services to the Company or the Hong
Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or
Kong Share Registrar in connection with their
Sample
the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund
respective business operation;
cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other
It is important that securities holders inform the
statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or
Company and the Hong Kong Share R gistrar
otherwise as required by laws, rules or
immediately of any inaccuracies in the p rsonal data
r gulations; and
supplied.
•
any persons or institutions with which the
2.
Purposes
s
curities' holders have or propose to have
The personal data of the securities ho d rs may be
d
alings, such as their bankers, solicitors,
used, held, processed, and/or stored (by what v r
accountants or stockbrokers etc.
means) for the following ur
oses:
4. Retention of personal data
•
processing your application and refund cheque,
where applicable, verification of com iance
The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar
with the terms and a
lication rocedures set
will keep the personal data of the applicants and
out in this Application Form and the
holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil
Prospectus and announcing results of allocation
the purposes for which the personal data were
of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
collected. Personal data which is no longer required
•
compliance with applicable laws and regulations
will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the
in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
Ordinance.
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of
the n es of securities' holders including, where
5. Access to and correction of personal data
pplic ble, HKSCC No
inees;
•
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether
int ining or updating the register of
•
securities' holders of the Company;
the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold
verifying securities holders' identities;
their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and
•
est blishing benefit entitlements of securities'
to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company
holders of the Comp
ny, such as dividends,
and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to
rights issues, bonus issues, etc.;
charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such
•
distributing communications from the
requests.
Company and its subsidiaries;
All requests for access to data or correction of data
•
compiling statistical information and securities'
should be addressed to us, at our registered address
holders profiles;
disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate
the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for
claims on entitlements; and
the attention of the company secretary, or the Hong
•
any other incidental or associated purposes
Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy
relating to the above and/or to enable the
compliance officer.
Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar
to discharge their obligations to securities'
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
holders and/or regulators and/or any other
purposes to which the securities' holders may
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of
