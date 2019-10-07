Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM
0
10/07/2019 | 06:57pm EDT
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義 登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格所用詞彙與四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限 公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月8日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定者相同。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章 程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或遊說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或獲豁 免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方
式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the Appendix VI "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處 處長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委 員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
Stock code : 2606 股份代號：2606
Maximum Offer Price : HK$39.00 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange
trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application, subject to refund on final pricing)
You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料， 閣下應將本申請表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
✁
To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
Joint Sponsors
Joint Representatives
Joint Global Coordinators
Joint Bookrunners
Joint Lead Managers
The Hong Kong Underwriters
Applicants' declaration
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 妥並遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義 登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 2,145,900 H Shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過2,145,900股H股）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（以正楷填寫）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，以正楷填寫）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all oth r joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English nd telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名稱及香港
地址)
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
必須填妥此欄
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant
中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與 者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋附有公司名稱的公司印章
For internal use
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
此欄供內部使用
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義 登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
(1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are
an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will
be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，則是項申請將僅接納香港身份證號碼 （如屬個別人士）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport
number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold
a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持 有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，則必須填寫 閣下的香港身份 證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法 人團體，請填寫 閣下的香港商業登記號碼。
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number b fore you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有） 上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部 分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交予第三方作資料核實和退款用途。銀行 兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(4) If an application is ade by an unlisted company and:
the principal business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and
you exercise st tutory control over that company,
then the applic tion will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,
where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用） 護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd.
(Stock Code: 2606)
(HK$39.00 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
100
3,939.31
2,000
78,786.01
30,000
1,181,790.09
400,000
15,757,201.20
200
7,878.60
3,000
118,179.01
40,000
1,575,720.12
500,000
19,696,501.50
300
11,817.91
4,000
157,572.01
50,000
1,969,650.15
600,000
23,635,801.80
400
15,757.20
5,000
196,965.02
60,000
2,363,580.18
700,000
27,575,102.10
500
19,696.51
6,000
236,358.02
70,000
2,757,510.21
800,000
31,514,402.40
600
23,635.80
7,000
275,751.02
80,000
3,151,440.24
900,000
35,453,702.70
700
27,575.11
8,000
315,144.02
90,000
3,545,370.27
1,000,000
39,393,003.00
800
31,514.40
9,000
354,537.03
100,000
3,939,300.30
1,500,000
59,089,504.50
900
35,453.71
10,000
393,930.03
200,000
7,878,600.60
2,000,000
78,786,006.00
1,000
39,393.00
20,000
787,860.06
300,000
11,817,900.90
2,145,900*
84,533,445.14
Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for
2.
You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in English in BLOCK letter as indicated below and sign on
the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal
chop).
Sample
If you are applying through
designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Participant must
ndorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company
name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Inv stor Participant:
•
the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number;
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as
joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must contain all joint investor articipants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all
joint investor participants;
•
your participant I.D.
ust be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must cont in your co
pany NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
•
your particip nt
I.D.
nd your
co pany
chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the
appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of det ils of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop
bearing its comp ny n me or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
3.
Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares
must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application
will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
be in Hong Kong dollars;
not be post-dated;
be made payable to "ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP PUBLIC OFFER";
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong,
account in Hong Kong; and
and have your name certified on the back by
•
show your account name, which must either be
a person authorised by the bank. The name on
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on
the banker's cashier order must correspond
the back by a person authorised by the bank.
with your name. If it is a joint application, the
This account name must correspond with your
name on the back of the banker's cashier order
name. If it is a joint application, the account
must be the same as the first-named applicant's
name must be the same as the first-named
name.
applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd.
District
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Sheung Wan Branch
Shop F, G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building,
317-319 Des Voeux Road Central,
Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Admiralty Branch
Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre,
95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Aberdeen Branch
Shop 7A, G/F, Site 1, Aberdeen Centre,
Hong Kong
Causeway Bay Branch
Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments,
488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Tsimshatsui East Branch
Shop B, G/F, Railway Plaza,
39 Chatham Road South, Tsimshatsui,
Kowloon
Shamshuipo Branch
G/F, 290 Lai Chi Kok Road, Shamshuipo,
Kowloon
Hung Hom Branch
Shop 2A, G/F, Hung Hom Shopping Mall,
2-34E Tak Man Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon
Wong Tai Sin Branch
Shop 128, Level One, Wong Tai Sin Plaza,
103 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin,
Kowloon
Kwun Tong Branch
Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center,
79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
New Territories
Kwai Fong Branch
C63A-C66, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza,
Kwai Fong, New Territories
Your Application Form c n be lodged at these times:
Tuesday, October 8, 2019- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 10, 2019- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, October 11, 2019- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 through Friday, October 11, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.
四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
A.
Who can apply
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be
18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
members' names.
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
•
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a
duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity,
and stamped with your corporation's chop.
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act)
•
and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any
Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
•
an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/
or any of its subsidiaries;
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or
•
any of its subsidiaries;
•
a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) and/or a
core connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru s) of the
Company or will become a connected person (as d fin d in
the Listing Rules) and/or a core connected person (as d fin d
in the Listing Rules) of the Company immediate y u on
completion of the Global Offering;
•
an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) and/or a close
associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the
•
above; or
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an
•
interest in any Offer Shares under the International Offering.
•
B.
If you are a nominee
You, as a nominee, may m ke more th n one
pplication for the Hong
Kong Offer
Shares by: (i) giving electronic pplication
instructions
to
HKSCC
via
Central Clearing
nd Settle
ent
System
("CCASS")
(if
you
are
a CCASS Particip nt); or (ii) using
WHITE or YELLOW
Application Form, and lodge more th n one
pplic tion in your own name
•
on behalf of different benefici
owners.
•
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are
•
joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an
agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and
authorise the CompanySampleand/or the Joint Representatives (or their
agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any
documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to
register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in the name
of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Articles of Association;
•
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies
(Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the
Articles of Association;
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
•
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form
and agree to be bound by them;
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the prospectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Offering; agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, receiving bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their r spective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's H Share register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any H Share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you fulfil the criteria mentioned in "Personal Collection" section in the Prospectus to collect H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS participant;
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection;
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the
to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of
number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any
will be 4,291,800 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the
liability for the information and representations not so contained in
number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering),
the Prospectus and this application form;
so that the total number of Offer Shares for subscription under the Hong
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to
Kong Public Offering will increase up to 8,583,600 Shares, representing
you in any way;
two times the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available
•
understand that, where the International Offer Shares are
under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 20% of the number of Offer
undersubscribed and the Hong Kong Offer Shares are
Shares initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer
oversubscribed, up to 4,291,800 H Shares may be reallocated to
Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e.
the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Offering,
HK$30.60 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus.
increasing
the
total
number
of Hong
Kong
Offer
Shares to
If
your
application
for
Hong
Kong Offer Shares is
successful
(in
8,583,600
H Shares,
representing 20%
of
the
Offer
Shares
whole or in part)
initially available under the Global Offering. Further details of the
If
your
application
is wholly or
partially
successful,
your
H Share
reallocation
are
stated
in
the paragraph
headed "Structure
of
the
certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided
Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation
that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not
and Clawback" of the Prospectus;
having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019) will
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the
be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into
only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the
CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or
person for whose benefit you are applying;
the
stock
account
of
your designated
CCASS
Participant
as
instructed
•
understand
that
the Company and
the Joint
Representatives will
by you in your Application Form on Thursday, October 17, 2019 or, in
rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or
the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by
not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
•
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no
than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares
other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a
credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic
(other
than
a CCASS Investor
Participant),
you
can check
the
application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form
number
of
Hong Kong
Offer
Shares
allotted to
you
with
that
Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any
CCASS Participant.
other person; and
•
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of
expects
to
publish
the
results
of
CCASS Investor
Participants'
another person)
warrant
that (i) no
other application has
been or
applications
together with
the
results
of
the
Hong
Kong Public
will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person
Offering in the South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong
or by that person or by any other person as agent for that p
rson on
Kong
Economic Times
(in
Chinese)
on
Thursday,
October
17,
a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving
l ctronic
2019.
You
should
check
the
announcement published by
the
application
instructions
to
HKSCC or
to
the
HK eIPO White
Company
and
report any
discrepancies
to HKSCC
before 5:00
Form Service Provider; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the
p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 or such other date as shall be
Application
Form
or
give
electronic application
instructions
on
d t rmined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after
behalf of that other person as their agent.
the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you
D.
Power of attorney
can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Com
any
and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained in
and
the Joint Representatives may accept or reject
your a
lication at
HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect
their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence
from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to you an
of the attorney's authority.
activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer
credited to your stock account.
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will
Shares
not issue temporary documents of title.
The
Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or
round Friday,
October
11,
2019. Applicants are required to
y
the
xi
um
Offer
Price of
Refund of your money
HK$39.00 for each Hong Kong Offer Sh re together with 1% brokerage,
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application
0.0027%
SFC transaction levy
nd
0.005%
Stock
Exchange
trading
is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application
fee. If the Offer Price is not
greed between the Company and the Joint
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction
Representatives (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Wednesday,
levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the
October 16, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will
Applications
for
Hong Kong
Offer
hares will
not
be
processed
and
refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1%
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer
hares will
be
made until
the
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
application lists close.
trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the "14.
The Company expects
to announce
the
fixed
Offer Price,
the level
Despatch/collection of H Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the
Sample
of indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of
"How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
applications
under the Hong
Kong
Public Offering
and the
basis of
Effect
of the
Information You
Give
to
Tricor
Investor
Services
allocation
of
the
Hong
Kong
Public Offering
on
Thursday,
October
Limited
17,
2019
in
the
South
China
Morning
Post
(in
English)
and
Hong
Tricor Investor
Services Limited
and
its
related
bodies' corporate,
Kong
Economic
Times (in
Chinese),
and
on
the website
of
the
directors,
officers, employees
and
agents
("Representatives")
expressly
Stock
Exchange
at www.hkexnews.hk and
the
Company's
website
disclaim
and
exclude to
the
maximum
extent permitted
by
law
any
atwww.justbon.com.cn. Results
of
allocations
in
Hong Kong
Public
liability
for
any loss
or
damage
suffered
or incurred by
the
applicant
Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business
or
any
other
person
or entity
however caused
relating in
any way
to,
registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be
or
connected
with, any
information
provided
by or on
behalf of
the
available on the above websites.
applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided
The
allocation of the Offer
Shares
between
the
Hong Kong
Public
hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on
Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as
behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services
described
in
the
section
headed "Structure of
the
Global Offering" in
provided
hereunder. This includes, without limitation,
any
errors or
the
Prospectus. In particular,
the
Joint Representatives
may
reallocate
omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or
Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public
any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any
Offering
to
satisfy valid applications under
the
Hong Kong
Public
documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or
Offering. In
accordance
with
Guidance
Letter
HKEx-GL91-18
issued
its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Reasons for the collection of your personal dataIt is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the H Share Registrar. Failure or refusal to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in a delay or the withholding, failure or inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to effect the securities transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of H Share certificate(s), refund cheque(s) and/ore-AutoRefund payment instructions to which you are entitled.
It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the H Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied and make the correction or an update thereof.
Purposes
The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing your application, refund cheque(s) and e-Auto Refund payment instructions, where applicable, verification of com liance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
compliance with pplic ble laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
registering new issues or securities transfers into or out of the names of securities holders including, where applicable, HK CC Nominees;
maintaining or updating the register of securities holders of the Company;
verifying securities holders' identities;
establishing benefit entitlements of securities holders of the Company, such as dividends, distributions in specie, rights issues, open offers, bonus issues, etc.;
distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;
compiling statistical information and securities holders' profiles;
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities holders may from time to time agree.
3. Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and its H Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following:
the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers and receiving bankers;
where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating
CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who/which offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other data processing services to the Company or the H Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies, administrative authorities, courts or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and
any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as th ir bankers, solicitors, accountants, independent financial advisors or registered securities dealers etc.
4. R tention of personal data
The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance and other applicable law.
5. Access to and correction of personal data Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company or the H Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with other applicable law, the securities holder may have the right to request for any other information required under other applicable law or the deletion of personal data that the H Share Registrar no longer have any lawful ground for use. The Company and the H Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. However, the H Share Registrar shall not charge any fee if it is not permitted under applicable law.
All requests for access to data, correction of data or deletion of data should be addressed to the Company, at the registered address of the Company disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretaries, or the H Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer.
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:56:01 UTC