Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

(the "Company") dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格所用詞彙與四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限 公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月8日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定者相同。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章 程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或遊說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或獲豁 免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方 式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the Appendix VI "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處 處長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委 員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） Stock code : 2606 股份代號：2606 Maximum Offer Price : HK$39.00 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application, subject to refund on final pricing) 最高發售價：每股H股39.00港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費 （須於申請時繳足，最終定價後多繳股款可予退還） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料， 閣下應將本申請 表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 ✁ To: Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. Joint Sponsors Joint Representatives Joint Global Coordinators Joint Bookrunners Joint Lead Managers The Hong Kong Underwriters Applicants' declaration I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. 致： 四川藍光嘉寶服務集團股份有限公司 聯席保薦人 聯席代表 聯席全球協調人 聯席賬簿管理人 聯席牽頭經辦人 香港包銷商 申請人聲明 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填妥並遞交本申請表格 的效用」一節。 Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填 benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 妥並遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持 有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，則必須填寫 閣下的香港身份 證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法 人團體，請填寫 閣下的香港商業登記號碼。 Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party

for such purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number b fore you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有） 上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼的一部 分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交予第三方作資料核實和退款用途。銀行 兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼。 (4) If an application is ade by an unlisted company and: the principal business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and

you exercise st tutory control over that company, then the applic tion will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及

閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,

not be post-dated;

post-dated; be made payable to " ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP PUBLIC OFFER ";

ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP PUBLIC OFFER be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, account in Hong Kong; and and have your name certified on the back by • show your account name, which must either be a person authorised by the bank. The name on pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the banker's cashier order must correspond the back by a person authorised by the bank. with your name. If it is a joint application, the This account name must correspond with your name on the back of the banker's cashier order name. If it is a joint application, the account must be the same as the first-named applicant's name must be the same as the first-named name. applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd. District Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Sheung Wan Branch Shop F, G/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building, 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Admiralty Branch Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Aberdeen Branch Shop 7A, G/F, Site 1, Aberdeen Centre, Hong Kong Causeway Bay Branch Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments, 488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong Kowloon Tsimshatsui East Branch Shop B, G/F, Railway Plaza, 39 Chatham Road South, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon Shamshuipo Branch G/F, 290 Lai Chi Kok Road, Shamshuipo, Kowloon Hung Hom Branch Shop 2A, G/F, Hung Hom Shopping Mall, 2-34E Tak Man Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon Wong Tai Sin Branch Shop 128, Level One, Wong Tai Sin Plaza, 103 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon Kwun Tong Branch Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center, 79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon New Territories Kwai Fong Branch C63A-C66, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, Kwai Fong, New Territories Your Application Form c n be lodged at these times: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.

年 月 日（星期四） 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019 年 10 月 11 日（星期五） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 截止遞交申請的時間為 2019 年 10 月 11 日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受限於當日的天氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香 港發售股份」一節「 10. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」）。

confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the prospectus; agree that none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Offering; agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, receiving bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their r spective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application; authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's H Share register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any H Share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you fulfil the criteria mentioned in "Personal Collection" section in the Prospectus to collect H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS participant; Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any will be 4,291,800 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the liability for the information and representations not so contained in number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering), the Prospectus and this application form; so that the total number of Offer Shares for subscription under the Hong • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to Kong Public Offering will increase up to 8,583,600 Shares, representing you in any way; two times the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available • understand that, where the International Offer Shares are under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 20% of the number of Offer undersubscribed and the Hong Kong Offer Shares are Shares initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer oversubscribed, up to 4,291,800 H Shares may be reallocated to Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Offering, HK$30.60 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus. increasing the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares to If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in 8,583,600 H Shares, representing 20% of the Offer Shares whole or in part) initially available under the Global Offering. Further details of the If your application is wholly or partially successful, your H Share reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of the certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not and Clawback" of the Prospectus; having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019) will • declare and represent that this is the only application made and the be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or person for whose benefit you are applying; the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed • understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives will by you in your Application Form on Thursday, October 17, 2019 or, in rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; • If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic (other than a CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Form number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted to you with that Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any CCASS Participant. other person; and • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or applications together with the results of the Hong Kong Public will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person Offering in the South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong or by that person or by any other person as agent for that p rson on Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) on Thursday, October 17, a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving l ctronic 2019. You should check the announcement published by the application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 Form Service Provider; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 or such other date as shall be Application Form or give electronic application instructions on d t rmined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after behalf of that other person as their agent. the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you D. Power of attorney can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Com any and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained in and the Joint Representatives may accept or reject your a lication at HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to you an of the attorney's authority. activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer credited to your stock account. No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will Shares not issue temporary documents of title. The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or round Friday, October 11, 2019. Applicants are required to y the xi um Offer Price of Refund of your money HK$39.00 for each Hong Kong Offer Sh re together with 1% brokerage, If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application 0.0027% SFC transaction levy nd 0.005% Stock Exchange trading is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application fee. If the Offer Price is not greed between the Company and the Joint monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction Representatives (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Wednesday, levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the October 16, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed. Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will Applications for Hong Kong Offer hares will not be processed and refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer hares will be made until the brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange application lists close. trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the "14. The Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the level Despatch/collection of H Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Sample of indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of Effect of the Information You Give to Tricor Investor Services allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offering on Thursday, October Limited 17, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), and on the website of the directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any at www.justbon.com.cn. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the available on the above websites. applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Representatives may reallocate omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or Offering. 或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 有人； 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總裁；

或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總裁； 本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）及 ╱ 或核心關 連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨全球發售完成後 將成為本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）及 ╱ 或 核心關連人士（定義見上市規則）；

或核心關 連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨全球發售完成後 將成為本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）及 或 核心關連人士（定義見上市規則）； 上述任何人士的聯繫人（定義見上市規則）及 ╱ 或 緊密聯繫人（定義見上市規則）；或

或 緊密聯繫人（定義見上市規則）；或 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的任何 發售股份。 乙、 如 閣下為代名人 閣下作為代名人可提出超過一次香港發售股份申請，方法 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格以本身名義代表不同實益擁有 人提交超過一份申請。 丙、 填妥並遞交本申請表格的效用 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，則各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代 其行事的每名人士的代理或代名人： 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及 ╱ 或 作為本公司代理的聯席代表（或其代理或代名人），代 表 閣下簽立任何文件，並代表 閣下辦理一切必要事 宜，以便根據組織章程細則的規定以香港結算代理人的 名義登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份；

或 作為本公司代理的聯席代表（或其代理或代名人），代 表 閣下簽立任何文件，並代表 閣下辦理一切必要事 宜，以便根據組織章程細則的規定以香港結算代理人的 名義登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份； 同意遵守《公司條例》、《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》 及組織章程細則；

確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條 件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束；

確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時僅依據 招股章程載列的資料及陳述，且不會依賴招股章程任何 補充文件所載者以外的任何其他資料或陳述；

確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 同意本公司、聯席保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代 表、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等 各自的董事、高級人員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及 參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及日後均毋須對並非 載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述 負責；

承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並 無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接納或表 示有意認購）國際發售項下的任何國際發售股份，且並 無參與國際發售；

同意向本公司、 H 股股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、聯席 保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代表、聯席賬簿管理 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及 ╱ 或彼等各自的顧問 及代理披露彼等所需有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出 申請人士的任何個人資料；

股股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、聯席 保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代表、聯席賬簿管理 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及 或彼等各自的顧問 及代理披露彼等所需有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出 申請人士的任何個人資料； 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、聯 席保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席代表、聯席賬簿管理 人、聯席牽頭經辦人及包銷商及彼等各自任何高級人員 或顧問均不會因接納 閣下的購買要約或 閣下於招股 章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件項下的權利及責任所 引致的任何行動而違反香港境外的任何法例；

同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 而撤銷；

同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管；

閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦 不會根據美國證券法登記； 及 閣下及 閣下為其 利益申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見 規例），或屬 規例第 條第 段所述的人士； 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確；

同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下較少數目 的香港發售股份；

授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司 H 股股 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配任何香港發售股份的持有 人，並授權本公司及 ╱ 或其代理將任何 H 股股票存入 中央結算系統及 ╱ 或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址 向 閣下或聯名申請排名首位的申請人寄發任何退款支 票，郵誤風險由 閣下自行承擔，除非 閣下符合招 股章程內「親身領取」一節所述條件親身領取 H 股股票 及 ╱ 或退款支票；

股股 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配任何香港發售股份的持有 人，並授權本公司及 或其代理將任何 股股票存入 中央結算系統及 或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址 向 閣下或聯名申請排名首位的申請人寄發任何退款支 票，郵誤風險由 閣下自行承擔，除非 閣下符合招 股章程內「親身領取」一節所述條件親身領取 股股票 及 或退款支票； 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發行，並 直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣下的投資者戶 口持有人股份戶口或 閣下的指定中央結算系統參與者 股份戶口；

同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利 (1) 不接 納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任何或部 分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結算系 統； (2) 促使該等獲配發的股份從中央結算系統提取，並 以 閣下名義發行，有關風險及費用概由 閣下自行承 擔；及 (3) 促使該等獲配發的股份以 閣下名義發行（或 如屬聯名申請人，則以排名首位申請人的名義發行）， 而在此情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份 的股票寄往 閣下在申請表格中所示地址（郵誤風險 由 閣下自行承擔）或提供該等股票予 閣下領取； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 同意各香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整以香港結算 呈發售的發售股份數目的約 10% ），因此根據香港公開發售可 代理人名義發行的獲配發股份數目； 供認購的發售股份總數將增至最多8,583,600股股份，相當於 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申請表 根據香港公開發售初步可供認購香港發售股份數目的兩倍及 格未載列的資料及陳述概不承擔任何責任； 根據全球發售初步可供認購發售股份數目的20%，且最終發 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人無論如何毋須對 閣下 售價應釐定為招股章程所述指示性發售價範圍的最低價（即 負責； 每股發售股份30.60港元）。 • 明白倘國際發售股份認購不足而香港發售股份獲超額認 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 購，則最多可將4,291,800股H股由國際發售重新分配至 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的H股股票（前提 香港公開發售，香港發售股份總數將增至8,583,600股H 股，佔全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股份的20%。重 是香港公開發售於2019年10月18日（星期五）上午八時正成 新分配的詳情載於招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公 為無條件且並無終止，H股股票成為有效的所有權憑證）將 以香港結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣下在申請表格的指示 開發售－重新分配及回撥」一段； 於2019年10月17日（星期四）或在特別情況下由香港結算或 • 聲明及表示此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申 香港結算代理人釐定的任何其他日期直接存入中央結算系 請人士的利益提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 統，記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 • 明白本公司及聯席代表將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述決定 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 是否向 閣下配發任何香港發售股份， 閣下如作出虛 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指 假聲明，可能會被檢控； 定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股份將存 • （如本申請是為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或 入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中央結算系統 作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 投資者戶口持有人）股份戶口， 閣下可向該中央結算 為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或 系統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的香港發售股份數目。 網上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其他申 • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出申 請；及 請：本公司預期將於2019年10月17日（星期四）在《南 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 華早報》（以英文）及《香港經濟日報》（以中文）刊登中 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港公開發 其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色申 售結果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何 請表格或向香港結算或網上白表服務供應商發出電子認 資料不符，請於2019年10月17日（星期四）或香港結算 購指示而提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為 或香港結算代理人釐定的其他日期下午五時正前知會 該人士的代理代為簽署申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 香港結算。緊隨香港發售股份存入 閣下的股份戶口 後， 閣下即可透過「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系統 丁、 授權書 互聯網系統（根據香港結算不時有效的《投資者戶口操 如 閣下透過授權代理人提出申請，本公司及聯席代表可按 作簡介》所載程序）查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結 其認為合適的任何條件（包括出示代理人獲授權證明）酌情 算亦將向 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存入 閣下股 份戶口的香港發售股份數目。 接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨時 釐定發售價及分配香港發售股份 所有權文件。 預期發售價將於2019年10月11日（星期五）或前後釐定。申 退回款項 請人須繳付最高發售價每股香港發售股份39.00港元，另加 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易 本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1%經 費。倘若本公司與聯席代表（代表包銷商）並無於2019年10 紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。 月16日（星期三）或之前協定發售價，則全球發售將不會進 如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多繳申請 行。 股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 截止辦理認購申請登記前概不處理香港發售股份的申請或配 0.005%聯交所交易費）。有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何 發任何香港發售股份。 申請香港發售股份」一節「14.發送╱領取H股股票及退回股 本 公 司 預 期 將 於2019年10月17日（星 期 四）在《南 華 早 款」。 報》（以 英 文）、《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（以 中 文）、 聯 交 所 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.justbon.com.cn公佈協 閣下提供予卓佳證券登記有限公司資料的有關影響 定發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購水平及香 卓佳證券登記有限公司和其有關聯的法人團體、董事、高級 港公開發售分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接納 人員、僱員及代理（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度內明 申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用） 確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文件提 將於上述網站公佈。 供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何資 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配將根據招股章 料，或申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供 程「全球發售的架構」一節所述者予以調整。具體而言，聯 的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由 席代表可將國際發售的發售股份重新分配至香港公開發售以 申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的 滿足香港公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發佈的指引 任何損失或損害的任何責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料 信HKEx-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規則第18 中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士 項應用指引進行，則或會重新分配至香港公開發售的發售股 或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄 份總數最多為4,291,800股發售股份（相當於根據全球發售提 或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或 可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Reasons for the collection of your personal data It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the H Share Registrar. Failure or refusal to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in a delay or the withholding, failure or inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to effect the securities transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of H Share certificate(s), refund cheque(s) and/or e-Auto Refund payment instructions to which you are entitled.

It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the H Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied and make the correction or an update thereof. Purposes The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing your application, refund cheque(s) and e-Auto Refund payment instructions, where applicable, verification of com liance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

e-Auto Refund payment instructions, where applicable, verification of com liance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; compliance with pplic ble laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;

registering new issues or securities transfers into or out of the names of securities holders including, where applicable, HK CC Nominees;

maintaining or updating the register of securities holders of the Company;

verifying securities holders' identities;

establishing benefit entitlements of securities holders of the Company, such as dividends, distributions in specie, rights issues, open offers, bonus issues, etc.;

distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;

compiling statistical information and securities holders' profiles;

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities holders may from time to time agree. 3. Transfer of personal data Personal data held by the Company and its H Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers and receiving bankers;

where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating

CCASS;

CCASS; any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who/which offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other data processing services to the Company or the H Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;

third-party service providers who/which offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other data processing services to the Company or the H Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies, administrative authorities, courts or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或 轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求 H 股股份過戶登記處的 服務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及 H 股股份過 戶登記處提供準確個人資料。未能或拒絕提供 所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被拒或 延遲，或本公司或其 H 股股份過戶登記處延誤、 暫緩、無法或未能進行證券過戶或提供服務。此 舉也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請 的香港發售股份及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的 H 股股 票、退款支票及 ╱ 或電子自動退款指示。

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 立即通知本公司及 H 股股份過戶登記處並進行更 正或更新。 目的

證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持 有、處理及 ╱ 或保存，以作下列用途：

• 處理 閣下的申請、退款支票及電子自動退 款指示（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格 及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈 香港發售股份的分配結果；

• 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律法規；

• 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 券；

• 存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；

• 核實證券持有人的身份；

• 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股

息、實物分派、供股、公開發售和紅股等；

• 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊資料；

• 編製統計資料和證券持有人資料；

• 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及

• 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及 ╱ 或使本公司及 H 股股份過戶登記處能履行對 證券持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 3. 轉交個人資料 本公司及其H股股份過戶登記處所持有關證券持 有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其H股股 份過戶登記處可在為達到上述任何用途之必要情 況下，向下列任何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論 在香港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問及收款 銀行；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會 就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

向本公司或 H 股股份過戶登記處提供與其各 自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款 或其他資料處理服務的任何代理人、承包商 或第三方服務供應商；

股股份過戶登記處提供與其各 自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款 或其他資料處理服務的任何代理人、承包商 或第三方服務供應商； 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關、 政府部門、行政機構或法院或其他法例、規 則或法規要求者；及

