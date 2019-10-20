Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
07:11pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
07:06pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM

10/20/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
Application Form 申請表格

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登 記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結 算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

Staple your

payment

here

請將股款

緊釘在此

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of YCIH Green High-PerformanceConcrete Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用與雲南建投綠色高性能混 凝土股份有限公司（「本公司」）於20191021日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定者相同的詞語。

Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States. 本申請表格及招股 章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法管轄區要約出售或遊說要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據1933年美國《證券法》 （經不時修訂）（「美國《證券法》」），或美國任何州的證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部或部分） 本申請表格及招股章程。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection - 1. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄七「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件 － 1.送呈公司註冊處處長 的文件」一節所述其他文件，已按照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香 港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察 委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the P op 's R public of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock code : 1847 股份代號：1847

Maximum Offer Price : HK$3.51 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund)

最高發售價：每股H3.51港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）

You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與 招股章程一併閱讀。

To: YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company

致： 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

Limited

獨家保薦人

Sole Sponsor

Sole Global Coordinator

獨家全球協調人

Sole Bookrunner

獨家賬簿管理人

The Hong Kong Underwriter

香港承銷商

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以

procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效

Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting

用」一節。

this Application Form" section of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for the

警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申

benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets

請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。

of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application

Form" section.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登 記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結 算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：

Date 日期：

/

/

D

M

Y

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 6,695,000 shares)

申請香港發售股份數目（不超過6,695,000股股份）

Total amount 總額

HK$

港元

For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫

Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀

Broker No. 經紀號碼

Broker's Chop 經紀印章

Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票銀行本票號碼

Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn

(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）

Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名名稱（正楷

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字

Name in Chinese 中文姓名名稱

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼

護照號碼香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter)

所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名名稱（如有，正楷

1)

2)

3)

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申 請人的香港身份證號碼護照號碼香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

1)

2)

3)

Hong Kong address in English nd telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）

Telephone No. 電話號碼

For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide

an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，則 是項認購申請將視作為閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯 名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。

ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)

THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED

必須填妥此欄

Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant

中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號

For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與 者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印章

For internal use

(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")

此欄供內部使用

（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登 記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結 算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

  • (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are

an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will

be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，則是項申請將僅接納香港身份證號碼 （如屬個別人士）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。

  1. If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold
    a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，則必須填寫閣下的香港身份證號 碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團 體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。
  2. Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party
    for such purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number b fore you can cash your refund cheque. 日後如需退回申 請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號 碼護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實 和退款用途。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證閣下的香港身份證號碼護照號碼。

(4) If an application is ade by an unlisted company and:

  • the principal business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and
  • you exercise st tutory control over that company,

then the applic tion will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：

    • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
    • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為閣下的利益提出。
  2. All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,

  3. where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護 照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

YCIH GREEN HIGH-PERFORMANCE CONCRETE COMPANY LIMITED

(Stock Code: 1847)

(HK$3.51 per Hong Kong Offer Share)

NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of

Amount

No. of

Amount

No. of

Amount

No. of

Amount

Hong Kong

payable on

Hong Kong

payable on

Hong Kong

payable on

Hong Kong

payable on

Offer Shares

application

Offer Shares

application

Offer Shares

application

Offer Shares

application

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

1,000

3,545.37

20,000

70,907.41

100,000

354,537.03

2,000,000

7,090,740.54

2,000

7,090.74

25,000

88,634.26

200,000

709,074.05

2,500,000

8,863,425.68

3,000

10,636.11

30,000

106,361.11

300,000

1,063,611.08

3,000,000

10,636,110.81

4,000

14,181.48

35,000

124,087.96

400,000

1,418,148.11

3,500,000

12,408,795.95

5,000

17,726.85

40,000

141,814.81

500,000

1,772,685.14

4,000,000

14,181,481.08

6,000

21,272.22

45,000

159,541.66

600,000

2,127,222.16

4,500,000

15,954,166.22

7,000

24,817.59

50,000

177,268.52

700,000

2,481,759.19

5,000,000

17,726,851.35

8,000

28,362.96

60,000

212,722.22

800,000

2,836,296.22

5,500,000

19,499,536.49

9,000

31,908.33

70,000

248,175.92

900,000

3,190,833.24

6,000,000

21,272,221.62

10,000

35,453.71

80,000

283,629.62

1,000,000

3,545,370.27

6,695,000(1)

23,736,253.96

15,000

53,180.55

90,000

319,083.33

1,500,000

5,318,055.41

Sample

(1)

Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for.

2.

You, as the applicant(s), ust co

plete the form in English in BLOCK letter as indicated below and

sign on the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by

way of personal chop).

If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor

Participant):

the design ted CCASS Participant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its

company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.

If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:

the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number;

your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.

If you are applying as

joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:

the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card

number of all joint investor participants;

your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.

If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:

the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;

your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in

the appropriate box.

Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company

chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:

The cheque must:

Banker's cashier order must:

be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post-dated;

be made payable to "BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC

PUBLIC OFFER";

be crossed "Account Payee Only";

be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank

be issued by a licensed bank in Hong

account in Hong Kong; and

Kong, and have your name certified on

show your account name, which must

the back by a person authorised by the

either be pre-printed on the cheque, or

company. The name on the banker's

be endorsed on the back by a person

cashier order must correspond with your

authorised by the company. This account

name. If it is a joint application, the

name must correspond with your name.

name on the back of the banker's cashier

If it is a joint application, the account

order must be the same as the first-named

name must be the same as the first-named

applicant's name.

applicant's name.

4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the coll ction boxes at any of the following outlets of:

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

District

Outlet Name

Address

Hong Kong Island

Taikoo Shing Sub-Branch

Shop 38, G/F., CityPlaza 2,

18 Taikoo Shing Road

Kowloon

Cheung Sha Wan Plaza

Unit G04 on G/F., Cheung Sha Wan Plaza,

Sub-Br nch

833 Cheung Sha Wan Road

L m Tin Sub-Branch

Shop No. 5 & 9, G/F., Kai Tin Towers,

51-67C Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin

New Territories

Fanling Sub-Branch

Shop No. 84A-84B, G/F., Flora Plaza, Fanling

Tiu Keng Leng Sub-Branch

Shops Nos. L2-064 and L2-065, Level 2,

Metro Town, Tiu Keng Leng

5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.

如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

申請手續

1. 使用下表計算閣下應付的款項。下申請認購的股數須至少為1,000股香港發售股份，並為下表所 列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

（股份代號：1847

（每股香港發售股份3.51港元） 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

申請認購的

申請時

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

香港發售

應繳款項

股份數目

港元

股份數目

港元

股份數目

港元

股份數目

港元

1,000

3,545.37

20,000

70,907.41

100,000

354,537.03

2,000,000

7,090,740.54

2,000

7,090.74

25,000

88,634.26

200,000

709,074.05

2,500,000

8,863,425.68

3,000

10,636.11

30,000

106,361.11

300,000

1,063,611.08

3,000,000

10,636,110.81

4,000

14,181.48

35,000

124,087.96

400,000

1,418,148.11

3,500,000

12,408,795.95

5,000

17,726.85

40,000

141,814.81

500,000

1,772,685.14

4,000,000

14,181,481.08

6,000

21,272.22

45,000

159,541.66

600,000

2,127,222.16

4,500,000

15,954,166.22

7,000

24,817.59

50,000

177,268.52

700,000

2,481,759.19

5,000,000

17,726,851.35

8,000

28,362.96

60,000

212,722.22

800,000

2,836,296.22

5,500,000

19,499,536.49

9,000

31,908.33

70,000

248,175.92

900,000

3,190,833.24

6,000,000

21,272,221.62

10,000

35,453.71

80,000

283,629.62

1,000,000

3,545,370.27

6,695,000(1)

23,736,253.96

15,000

53,180.55

90,000

319,083.33

1,500,000

5,318,055.41

  1. 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。

2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格次頁簽署。只接納親筆 簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。

如閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：

  • 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印章（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內填寫 參與者編號。

如閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請：

  • 表格須載有閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼；
  • 須在適當方格內填寫閣下的參與者編號。
    如閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請：
  • 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和香港身份證號碼；
  • 須在適當方格內填寫閣下的參與者編號。
    如閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請：
  • 表格須載有閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼；
  • 須在適當方格內填寫閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印章（附有公司名稱）。
    中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及或顯示公司名稱之公司印章）或其他類似事項如 有不確或遺漏，均可能導致申請無效。

如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立 開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則閣下的申請將不獲接納：

支票必須：

銀行本票必須：

為港元；

不得為期票；

註明抬頭人為「交通銀行（代理人）有限公司－雲建綠砼公開發售」；

劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；

從閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；

須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行

授權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證閣

顯示閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必

下姓名名稱。銀行本票所示姓名

須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權

稱須與閣下姓名名稱相同。如屬聯名

的人士在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與閣

申請，銀行本票背面所示姓名名稱必

下姓名 名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，

須與排名首位申請人的姓名名稱相同。

則賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓

名稱相同。

4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同所附支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一 家網點特設的收集箱：

交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行

地區

網點名稱

地址

香港區

太古城支行

太古城道18 號太古城中心第二期地下38 號舖

九龍區

長沙灣廣場支行

長沙灣道833 號長沙灣廣場地下G04 號舖

藍田支行

藍田啟田道51-67C 號啟田大廈地下5 號及9 號舖

新界區

粉嶺支行

粉嶺花都廣場地下84A-84B 號舖

調景嶺支行

調景嶺都會駅商場2 L2-064L2-065號舖

5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格：

20191021日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191022日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191023日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191024日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正

6. 截止遞交申請的時間為20191024日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招股 章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」）。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

GLOBAL OFFERING

Conditions of your application

taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for

A.

Who can apply

or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer

1.

You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying

Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the

must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong

International Offering;

address.

agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar,

2.

If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual

receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator,

members' names.

the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead Manager, the Underwriter(s)

3.

The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.

and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data

4.

If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by

which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose

a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative

benefit you have made the application;

capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.

if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your

5.

You must be outside the United States, not be a United States

application, agree and warrant that you have complied with

Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities

all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the

Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.

Sole Global Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead

6.

Unless permitted by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, you cannot

Manager and the Underwriter(s) nor any of their respective

apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:

officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong

an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company

as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any

and/or any of its subsidiaries;

action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms

a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/

and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application

or any of its subsidiaries;

Form;

a connected person of the Company or will become a

agree that once your application has been accepted, you may

connected person of the Company immediately upon

not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;

completion of the Global Offering;

agree that your application will be governed by the laws of

Sample

Hong Kong;

an associate of any of the above; or

have been allocated or have applied for or indicat d

r present, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that

an interest in any Offer Shares under the International

the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be

Offering.

r gistered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and

B.

If you are a nominee

any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong

Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in

You, as a nominee, may make more than one application for the

R gulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of

Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to

Rule 902 of Regulation S;

HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if

warrant that the information you have provided is true and

you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW

accurate;

Application Form, and lodge more than one ap

lication in your own

agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any

name on behalf of different beneficial owners.

lesser number allocated to you under the application;

authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC

C.

Effect of completing and sub

itting this Application Form

Nominees on the Company's register of members as the

By completing and submitting this Application For

, you (and if you

holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you,

are joint applicants, each of you jointly

nd severally) for yourself or

and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any H share

as an agent or a nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you act:

certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s)

undertake to execute ll

relev

nt

docu

ents

and instruct and

to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by

authorise the Company

nd/or the Sole Global Coordinator (or

ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the

its agents or nominees),

s gent of the Company, to execute

application, unless you fulfil the criteria mentioned in "personal

any

documents for you

nd to do on your behalf all things

collection" section in the Prospectus to collect H share

necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated

certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s);

to you in the name of HK CC Nominees as required by the

agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name

Articles of Association;

of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for

agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies

credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock

(Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the

account of your designated CCASS participant;

Articles of Association;

agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the

confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and

right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued

application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this

in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted

Application Form and agree to be bound by them;

shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus

to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your

and have only relied on the information and representations

own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be

contained in the Prospectus in making your application and

issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-

will not rely on any other information or representations except

named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for

those in any supplement to the Prospectus;

such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your

confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global

application form by ordinary post or to make available the same

Offering in the Prospectus;

for your collection;

agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole

agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust

Global Coordinator, the Sole Bookrunner, the Sole Lead

the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC

Manager, the Underwriter(s), their respective directors, officers,

Nominees;

employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties

agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have

involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any

any liability for the information and representations not so

information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any

contained in the Prospectus and this application form;

supplement to it);

agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable

undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose

to you in any way;

benefit you have made the application have not applied for or

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

understand that, in the event that (i) the International Offering

13,390,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the

is under-subscribed and the Hong Kong Public Offering is fully

number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering),

subscribed or over-subscribed irrespective of the number of

so that the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong

times, or (ii) the International Offering is fully subscribed or

Kong Public Offering will increase to 26,780,000 Offer Shares,

over-subscribed and the Hong Kong Public Offering is fully

representing approximately 20% of the number of Offer Shares

subscribed or over-subscribed as to less than 15 times, up to

initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer Price

13,390,000 Offer Shares may be reallocated to the Hong Kong

shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e.

Public Offering from the International Offering, so that the total

HK$2.76 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus.

number of the Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong

If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in

Public Offering will be increased to 26,780,000 Offer Shares,

representing approximately 20% of the number of the Offer

whole or in part)

Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any

If your application is wholly or partially successful, your H

exercise of the Over-allotment Option). Further details of the

Share

certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates

reallocation are stated in the paragraph headed "Structure of the

of title provided that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become

Global Offering - Reallocation" of the Prospectus;

unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on

declare and represent that this is the only application made and

Thursday, October 31, 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC

the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you

Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your

or the person for whose benefit you are applying;

CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of

understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator

your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your

will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding

Application Form on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 or, in the event of

whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong

a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or

Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making

HKSCC Nominees.

a false declaration;

If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant

(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that

(other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong

no other application has been or will be made for your benefit

Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated

on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving

CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant),

electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White

you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted

Form eIPO service by you or by any one as your agent or by

to you with that CCASS Participant.

any other person; and

If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The

(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of

Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor

another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been

Participants' applications together with the results of the

or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that

Hong Kong Public Offering in the South China Morning

person or by that person or by any other person as agent for

Post (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic Times (in

that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by

Chinese) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. You should check

giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii)

the announcement published by the Company and report any

you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give

discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday,

electronic application instructions on behalf of that oth

r p rson

October 30, 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by

as their agent.

HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit

D.

Power of attorney

of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can

ch ck your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System

If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the

and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained

Company and the Sole Global Coordinator may acce t or reject your

in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in

application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit,

effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to

including evidence of the attorney's authority.

you an activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong

Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer

Offer Shares credited to your stock account.

No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company

Shares

will not issue temporary documents of title.

The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday,

Refund of your money

October 24, 2019. Applic nts

re

required to pay the

aximum

Offer Price of HK$3.51 for e ch H Sh re together with 1.0%

If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your

brokerage, 0.0027% SFC tr ns ction

levy nd 0.005% Hong Kong

application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to

Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between

you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage,

the Company and the

ole Glob

Coordin tor (on behalf of the

0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock

Underwriter(s)) on or before Wednesd y, October 30, 2019, the

Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the offer price is less than

Global Offering will not proceed.

the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus

Applications for Hong Kong Offer

hares will not be processed and

application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027%

no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer

hares will be made until the

SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading

application lists close.

fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the "14.

The Company expects to announce the Offer Price, the indication

Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in

of the level of interest

in the

International Offering, the

level of

the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the

Sample

applications under the Hong Kong Offer Shares and the basis of

Prospectus.

allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offering on Wednesday, October

Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong

30, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English) and the

Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), the website of the Hong

Kong Investor Services Limited

Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its

website at www.ynhnt.com. Results of allocations in Hong Kong

related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and

Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong

agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the

Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where

maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or

applicable) will be available on the above websites.

damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person

The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public

or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected

Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment

with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant

as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering"

on or in connection with this document or any services provided

in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may, in

hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided

its discretion, reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering

by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document

to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under

or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without

the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter

limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however

HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, if such

caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity

reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the

placing any reliance on such information or any documentation,

Hong Kong Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares

image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its

that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering will be

accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.

如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited

雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

全球發售

申請條件

甲、 可提出申請的人士

  1. 閣下及閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18歲並有 香港地址。
  2. 如閣下為商號，則申請須以個別成員名義提出。
  3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。
  4. 如閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署，並 註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印章。
  5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國籍人士（定義見美國 《證券法》S規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。
  6. 除香港上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何 香港發售股份：
    • 本公司及或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 有人；
    • 本公司及或其任何附屬公司的董事或首席執行 官；
    • 本公司關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後將成為本公 司關連人士的人士；
    • 上述任何人士的聯繫人；或
    • 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的任何 發售股份。

乙、 如閣下為代名人

閣下作為代名人可提出超過一次香港發售股份申請，方法 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 結算發出電子認購指示（如閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或 (ii)使用白色黃色申請表格以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有 人提交超過一份申請。

丙、 填交本申請表格的效用

閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，則各人共同及個別）代表閣下本身，或作為閣下代其行 事的每位人士的代理或代名人：

  • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及或 作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人），代表閣下簽立任何文件，並按照公司章程的規定 代表閣下辦理一切必要事宜以將閣下獲分配的任何香港 發售股份以香港結算代理人的名義登記；
  • 同意遵守《公司條例》、《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》 及公司章程；
  • 確認閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條 件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束；
  • 確認閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也僅依據 招股章程載列的資料及陳述，且除招股章程任何補充文 件所載者外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述；
  • 確認閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；
  • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿 管理人、獨家牽頭經辦人、承銷商、彼等各自的董事、 高級人員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售 的任何其他各方現時及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程 （及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責；
  • 承諾及確認閣下或閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並無申

請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接納或表示有 意認購）國際發售項下的任何國際發售股份，亦無參與 國際發售；

  • 同意應本公司、H股證券登記處、收款銀行、獨家保薦 人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿管理人、獨家牽頭經辦 人、承銷商及或彼等各自的顧問及代理的要求，向 其披露其所要求提供有關閣下及閣下為其利益提出申請 人士的個人資料；
  • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於閣下的申請，則同意 及保證閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、獨家保薦 人、獨家全球協調人、獨家賬簿管理人、獨家牽頭經辦 人及承銷商和彼等各自任何高級人員或顧問概不會因接 納閣下的購買要約，或閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所 載條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而 違反香港境外的任何法例；
  • 同意閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述而 撤銷；
  • 同意閣下的申請受香港法例規管；
  • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i)閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦不 會根據美國《證券法》登記； 及(ii)閣下及閣下為其利益 申請香港發售股份的人士均身處美國境外（定義見S規 例），又或屬S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士；
  • 保證閣下提供的資料真實及準確；
  • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予閣下但數目較少 的香港發售股份；
  • 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司股東名 冊，作為閣下獲分配任何香港發售股份的持有人，並授 權本公司及 或其代理將任何H 股股票存入中央結算 系統及或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址向閣下或 聯名申請排名首位的申請人寄發任何退款支票，郵誤風 險由閣下自行承擔，除非閣下符合招股章程內「親身領 取」一節所述條件領取H股股票及或退款支票；
  • 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發行，並 直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於閣下的投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或閣下的指定中央結算系統參與者股份 戶口；
  • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利(1)不接 納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任何或部 分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結算系 統；(2)安排該等獲配發的股份從中央結算系統提取， 並以閣下名義發行，有關風險及費用概由閣下自行承 擔；及(3)安排該等獲配發的股份以閣下名義發行（或如 屬聯名申請人，則以排名首位申請人的名義發行），而 在此情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股 票寄往閣下在申請表格所示地址（郵誤風險由閣下自行 承擔）或提供該等股票予閣下領取；
  • 同意各香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整以香港結算 代理人名義發行的獲配發股份數目；
  • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申請表 格未載列的資料及陳述概不承擔任何責任；
  • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人無論如何毋須對閣下負 責；

如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

  • 了解倘(i)國際發售認購不足而香港公開發售獲全數認購 可供認購的發售股份總數將增至26,780,000股發售股份，相 或超額認購（不論倍數）；或(ii)國際發售獲全數認購或 當於全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股份數目的約20%，而 超額認購及香港公開發售獲全數認購或超額認購的數目 最終發售價將釐定為招股章程所述指示性發售價範圍的低位 少於15倍，則可由國際發售重新分配最多13,390,000股 數（即每股發售股份2.76港元）。
    發售股份至香港公開發售，使根據香港公開發售可供認
    購的發售股份總數將增加至26,780,000股發售股份，相 如閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）
    當於根據全球發售初步可供認購的發售股份數目約20% 如閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納，閣下的H股股票（前提是香 （未行使任何超額配股權）。有關重新分配之進一步詳情 港公開發售於20191031 日（星期四）上午八時正成為無 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構－重新分配」一段； 條件且並無終止，H股股票成為有效的所有權憑證）將以香港
  • 聲明及表示此乃閣下為本身或閣下為其利益提出申請人 結算代理人名義發出，並按閣下在申請表格的指示於2019
    士的利益提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 1030 日（星期三）或在特別情況下由香港結算或香港結算

明白本公司及獨家全球協調人將依據閣下的聲明及陳述

代理人釐定的任何其他日期直接存入中央結算系統，記存於

閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或閣下指定

決定是否向閣下配發任何香港發售股份，閣下如作出虛

的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。

假聲明，可能會被檢控；

如閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定

（如本申請是為閣下本身的利益提出）保證閣下或作為閣

中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股份將存入閣

下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會為閣下的

下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中央結算系統投資者

利益以白色黃色申請表格或向香港結算或白表eIPO

戶口持有人）股份戶口，閣下可向該中央結算系統參與

服務發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及

者查詢閣下獲配發的香港發售股份數目。

  • （如閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證(i) • 如閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出申

閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其他

請：本公司預期將於20191030 日（星期三）在《南

作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色黃色申請表

華早報》（以英文）及《香港經濟日報》（以中文）刊登中央

格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及

結算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港公開發售

結果。閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何資料不

(ii)閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請表

符，請於20191030日（星期三）或香港結算或香港

格或發出電子認購指示。

結算代理人釐定的任何其他日期下午五時正前知會香港

丁、 授權書

結算。緊隨香港發售股份存入閣下的股份戶口後，閣下

即可透過「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系統互聯網系

如閣下透過授權代理人提出申請，本公司及獨家全球協調人

統（根據香港結算不時有效的「投資者戶口持有人操作

可按其認為合適的任何條件（包括出示代理人獲授權證明）酌

簡介」所載程序）查詢閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結算亦

情接納或拒絕閣下的申請。

將向閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存入閣下股份戶口的

釐定發售價及分配香港發售股份

香港發售股份數目。

本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨時

預期發售價將於20191024 日（星期四）或前後釐定。申

所有權文件。

請人須繳付每股H3.51港元的最高發售價，另加1.0%經紀

退回款項

佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 香港聯交所交易

費。倘若本公司與獨家全球協調人（代表承銷商）並無於2019

若閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納，本

1030 日（星期三）或之前協定發售價，則全球發售將不

公司將不計利息退回閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣

金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所交易費）。

會進行。

如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息退回多繳申

截止辦理認購申請登記前概不處理香港發售股份的申請或配

請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費

發任何香港發售股份。

0.005%香港聯交所交易費）。有關退款程序載於招股章程

本公司預期將於20191030 日（星期三）在《南華早報》

「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「14.寄發領取股票及退回股

（以英文）、《香港經濟日報》（以中文）、香港聯交所網站

款」。

www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.ynhnt.com公佈發售

價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港發售股份認購水平及香港發售

閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響

股份分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果以及獲接納申請人

香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關聯的法人團體、董事、

的香港身份證護照香港商業登記號碼（如適用）將於上

高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度

述網站公佈。

內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文

香港公開發售與國際發售之間發售股份的分配將按招股章程

件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任

「全球發售的架構」一節所述予以調整。尤其是，獨家全球協

何資料，或申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下

調人可全權酌情將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開

提供的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相

發售，以滿足香港公開發售項下之有效申請。根據香港聯交

關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造

成的任何損失或損害的任何責任。此包括，但不限於，該等

所發出的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配未按香港

資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他

上市規則第18項應用指引作出，可重新分配至香港公開發售

人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、

的最高發售股份總數將為13,390,000股發售股份（約佔全球發

記錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時

售項下將予發售之發售股份數目的10%），故此香港公開發售

性或可靠性。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

Personal Data

Personal Information Collection Statement

3. Transfer of personal data

This Personal Information Collection Statement informs

Personal data held by the Company and its H Share

the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer

Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept

Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company

confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar

and its H Share Registrar in relation to personal data

may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the

and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter

above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether

486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").

within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to,

1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data

from or with any of the following:

the Company's appointed agents such as financial

It is necessary for applicants and registered holders

advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal

of securities to supply correct personal data to the

share registrar;

Company or its agents and the H Share Registrar when

where applicants for securities request a deposit

applying for securities or transferring securities into

into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who

or out of their names or in procuring the services of

will use the personal data for the purposes of

the H Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested

operating CCASS;

data may result in your application for securities being

a n y a g e n t s , c o n t r a c t o r s o r t h i r d - p a r t y

rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company or

service providers

who offer administrative,

its

H Share

Registrar

to effect

transfers or

otherwise

telecommunications,

computer,

payment

or other

render their

services. It

may

also prevent

or

delay

services to the Company or the H Share Registrar

registration

or transfers

of the

Hong Kong

Offer

in connection with

their

respective business

Shares which

you have successfully applied for and/

operation;

or the dispatch of H share certificate(s) and/or refund

the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and

cheque(s) to which you are entitled.

any other

statutory

regulatory

or governmental

It

is important that

securities

holders inform

the

bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or

Company and

the H

Share Registrar immediately

of

r

gulations; and

any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.

any persons or institutions

with which the

2.

Purposes

s

curities'

holders

have

or

propose

to have

d

alings,

such as

their

bankers, solicitors,

The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,

accountants or stockbrokers etc.

held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for

the following purposes:

4.

Retention of personal data

processing your

application

and refund cheque,

The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the

where applicable, verification of com

liance with

personal data of the applicants and holders of securities

the

terms

and application

procedures

set

out

in

for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which

this

Application

Form and

the Prospectus and

the personal data were collected. Personal data which

announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong

is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in

Offer Shares;

accordance with the Ordinance.

compliance with

pplic ble

ws and

regulations

in Hong Kong and elsewhere;

5.

Access to and correction of personal data

registering new issues or tr nsfers into

or

out of

Securities holders

have

the right

to

ascertain

whether

the names of securities' holders including, where

the

Company or

the H

Registrar

hold their

personal

applicable, HK CC Nominees;

data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any

maintaining or updating the register of securities'

holders of the Company;

data that is inaccurate. The Company and the H Share

Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for

verifying securities holders' identities;

Sample

establishing benefit entitlements of securities'

the processing of such requests.

holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights

All requests for access to data or correction of data

issues, bonus issues, etc.;

should be addressed to the Company, at the registered

distributing communications from the Company

address of the Company disclosed in the "Corporate

and its subsidiaries;

Information" section of the Prospectus or as notified

compiling statistical information and securities'

from time to time, for the attention of the Company

holder profiles;

secretaries, or the H Share Registrar for the attention of

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims

the privacy compliance officer.

on entitlements; and

By signing an Application Form or by giving

any other incidental or associated purposes relating

to the above and/or to enable the Company and the

electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you

H Share

Registrar to

discharge their

obligations

agree to all of the above.

to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.

如閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 人股份戶口或閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

個人資料

個人資料收集聲明

3.

轉交個人資料

此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請

本公司及其H股證券登記處所持有關證券持有人

人和持有人說明有關本公司及其H股證券登記處

的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其H股證券登

有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私

記處可在為達到上述任何用途之必要情況下，向

隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。

下列任何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境

1. 收集閣下個人資料的原因

內或境外）有關個人資料：

本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或

銀行和主要海外股份過戶登記處；

轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求H股證券登記處的服務

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系

時，必須向本公司或其代理人及H股證券登記處

統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會

提供準確個人資料。未能提供所要求的資料可能

就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

導致閣下申請證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其H

向本公司或H股證券登記處提供與其各自業

股證券登記處無法進行過戶或提供服務。此舉也

務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其

可能妨礙或延遲登記或過戶閣下成功申請的香港

他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務

發售股份及或寄發閣下應得的H股股票及

供應商；

退款支票。

香港聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須

關或政府部門或其他法例、規則或法規要求

立即通知本公司及H股證券登記處。

者；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人

2. 目的

士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師

證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持

或股票經紀等。

有、處理及或保存，以作下列用途：

  • 處理閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實 4. 保留個人資料
    是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款 本公司及其H股證券登記處將按收集個人資料所

和申請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結

需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。

果；

無需保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀或處

遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律法規；

理。

  • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適

用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證

5. 查閱和更正個人資料

券；

證券持有人有權確定本公司或H股證券登記處是

存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；

否持有其個人資料、索取該資料的副本及更正任

核實證券持有人的身份；

何不準確資料。本公司和H股證券登記處有權就

  • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 處理該等要求收取合理費用。

息、供股和紅股等；

所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程

分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊資料；

「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊

編製統計資料和證券持有人資料；

地址送交公司秘書，或向H股證券登記處的私隱

披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及

事務主任提出。

  • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及
    或使本公司及H股證券登記處能履行對證券 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 持有人及或監管機構承擔的責任及或證 示，即表示同意上述各項。
    券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。

