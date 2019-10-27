Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM
0
10/27/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated October 28, 2019 (the "Prospectus").
本申請表格所用詞彙與上海康德萊醫療器械股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月28日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定者相同。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection - 1. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
To: Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*
Sole Sponsor
Joint Global Coordinators
Joint Bookrunners
Joint Lead Managers
The Hong Kong Underwriters
Applicants' declaration
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 妥並遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
For identification purpose only
僅供識別
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 2,000,000 H shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過2,000,000股H股）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（以正楷填寫）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letter)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，以正楷填寫）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English nd telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL地址標貼(Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名稱及香港 地址)
For internal use
此欄供內部使用
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
必須填妥此欄
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant
中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與 者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋附有公司名稱的公司印章
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please
provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬 個別人士，則必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份 證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫 閣下的香港商業登記號碼。
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the
first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking theSamplevalidity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may require verification of your Hong Kong
Identity Card number/passport number b fore you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交予第三方作資料核實和 退款用途。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is ade by an unlisted company and:
• the princip business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise st tutory control over that company,
then the applic tion will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business
Registration numbers.
所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法 人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*
(Stock Code: 1501)
(HK$20.80 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
(1) Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may a ly for
2. You, as the applicant(s), ust co
plete the form in English in BLOCK letter as indicated below and
sign on the second p ge of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by
way of personal chop).
If
you are applying through
designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor
Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Participant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its
company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number;
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
200
4,201.92
4,000
84,038.41
60,000
1,260,576.10
450,000
9,454,320.72
400
8,403.84
5,000
105,048.01
70,000
1,470,672.11
500,000
10,504,800.80
600
12,605.76
6,000
126,057.61
80,000
1,680,768.13
600,000
12,605,760.96
800
16,807.68
7,000
147,067.21
90,000
1,890,864.14
700,000
14,706,721.12
1,000
21,009.60
8,000
168,076.81
100,000
2,100,960.16
800,000
16,807,681.28
1,200
25,211.52
9,000
189,086.41
150,000
3,151,440.24
900,000
18,908,641.44
1,400
29,413.45
10,000
210,096.02
200,000
4,201,920.32
1,000,000
21,009,601.60
1,600
33,615.36
20,000
420,192.03
250,000
5,252,400.40
1,500,000
31,514,402.40
1,800
37,817.28
30,000
630,288.05
300,000
6,302,880.48
2,000,000(1)
42,019,203.20
2,000
42,019.20
40,000
840,384.06
350,000
7,353,360.56
3,000
63,028.80
50,000
1,050,480.08
400,000
8,403,840.64
Sample
If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint investor participants;
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
For identification purpose only
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - SHANGHAI
KINDLY PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must
back by a person authorised by the bank.
either be pre-printed on the cheque, or
The name on the banker's cashier order
be endorsed on the back by a person
must correspond with your name. If it is
authorised by the bank. This account name
a joint application, the name on the back
must correspond with your name. If it is a
of the banker's cashier order must be the
joint application, the account name must
same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's
name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following outlets/ branches of:
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch
District
Outlet Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
King's Road Sub-Branch
G/F., Kailey Court, 67-71 King's Road
Kowloon
Jordan Road Sub-Branch
1/F., Booman Building, 37U Jordan Road
Ng u Tau Kok Sub-Branch
Shop G1 & G2, G/F., Phase I, Amoy
Plaza, 77 Ngau Tau Kok Road
CMB Wing Lung B nk Limited
District
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
45 Des Voeux Road Central
Kowloon
Mongkok Branch
B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre,
636 Nathan Road
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares
- 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus.
上海康德萊醫療器械股份有限公司
Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
A.
Who can apply
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be
18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
members' names.
•
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
•
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act)
and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
• an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/
or any of its subsidiaries;
•
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or
any of its subsidiaries;
•
a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of
the above;
•
a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru s) of
the Company or will become a core connected p rson (as
defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company imm diat y
upon completion of the Global Offering; or
•
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an
interest in any Offer Shares under the International Offering.
•
B.
If you are a nominee
You, as a nominee, may make more than one ap lication for the Hong
•
Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions
to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settle
ent System ("CCASS") (if
you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW
Application Form, and lodge more th n one
pplic tion in your own name
on behalf of different benefici l owners.
•
C.
Effect of completing nd submitting this Application Form
•
By completing and submitting this Applic tion Form, you (and if you are
joint applicants, each of you jointly nd sever lly) for yourself or as an
•
agent or a nominee on behalf of ch person for whom you act:
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and
authorise the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or
their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any
documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to
register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in the name
of HKSCC NomineesSampleas required by the Articles of Association;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies
(Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the
Articles of Association;
•
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form
and agree to be bound by them;
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have
only relied on the information and representations contained in the
•
Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any
other information or representations except those in any supplement
to the Prospectus;
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the prospectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Offering; agree to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, receiving banks, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will br ach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's H Share register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any H Share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you fulfil the criteria mentioned in the paragraph headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of H Share Certificates and Refund Monies - Personal Collection" in the Prospectus to collect H Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS participant;
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection;
For identification purpose only
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the
to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of
number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any
following such reallocation shall be not more than double the initial
liability for the information and representations not so contained in
allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering (i.e. 8,000,000 Offer Shares,
the Prospectus and this application form;
representing 20% of the total number of the Shares initially being offered
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to
under the Global Offering) and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at
you in any way;
the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. HK$20.10 per Offer
•
understand that, where the International Offer Shares are
Share) stated in the Prospectus.
undersubscribed
and
the Hong Kong Offer
Shares
are
If
your application
for Hong Kong Offer
Shares
is
successful
(in
oversubscribed,
up
to
4,000,000
H Shares
may be
reallocated
to
whole or in part)
the Hong Kong
Public
Offering from the
International
Offering,
If
your application
is wholly
or partially
successful,
your H
Share
increasing
the
total
number of
Hong
Kong
Offer Shares
to
certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided
8,000,000
H Shares,
representing 20%
of
the Offer
Shares
that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not
initially available under the Global Offering. Further details of the
having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019) will
reallocation
are
stated
in
the paragraph
headed "Structure
of
the
be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into
Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation
CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or
and Clawback" in the Prospectus;
the
stock
account
of
your designated
CCASS Participant as
instructed
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the
by you in your Application Form on Thursday, November 7, 2019 or, in
only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the
the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by
person for whose benefit you are applying;
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
•
understand
that
the
Company and
the Joint Global
Coordinators
•
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other
will rely on your
declarations
and representations
in
deciding
than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares
whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong
credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a
(other
than
a
CCASS Investor
Participant), you
can
check
the
false declaration;
number of
Hong Kong
Offer
Shares
allotted
to
you with
that
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no
CCASS Participant.
other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a
•
If you
are
applying
as
a CCASS Investor
Participant: The
WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic
Company expects to
publish
the results
of
CCASS Investor
application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO
Participants'
applications together
with
the
results
of
the
Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any
Hong
Kong
Public
Offering
on the
website
of
the
Stock
other person; and
Exchange at
www.hkexnews.hkand the
Company's
website at
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of
www.kdl-int.comon
Thursday, November 7,
2019. You
should
another person)
warrant
that (i)
no other
application
has b
n
or
ch ck the announcement published by the Company and report any
will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that p
rson
discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November
or by that person or by any other person as agent for that p
rson on
7, 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or
a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving e
ctronic
HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the Hong Kong
application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form
IPO
Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your new account
Service
Provider; and
(ii) you
have due
authority
to
sign
the
balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System
Application Form or give electronic application instructions on
(under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide
behalf of that other person as their agent.
for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC
D.
Power of attorney
will also make available to you an activity statement showing the
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Com
any
number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock account.
and the Joint Global Coordinators may accept or reject your a
lication at
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will
their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence
not issue temporary documents of title.
of the attorney's authority.
Refund of your money
Determination of Offer Price
nd Alloc tion of Hong Kong Offer
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application
Shares
is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or
round Friday, November
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction
1, 2019. Applicants are required to
y the m ximum Offer Price
of
levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the
HK$20.80 for each Hong Kong Offer
h re together with 1% brokerage,
Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will
0.0027% SFC transaction levy
nd 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If
refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1%
the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint Global
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
Coordinators (on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday,
trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the
November 4, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
paragraph headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14.
Applications
for
Hong Kong
Offer
hares will not be processed and
Dispatch/Collection of H Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the
Prospectus.
application lists close.Sample
The
Company
expects to announce
the fixed
Offer Price,
the level
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong
Investor Services Limited
of indication
of
interest
in
the International
Offering,
the
level
of
Computershare
Hong Kong
Investor Services
Limited and
its
applications
under the Hong
Kong Public Offering
and
the
basis
of
related bodies' corporate,
directors,
officers,
employees and
agents
allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offering on Thursday, November 7,
("Representatives")
expressly
disclaim and
exclude
to
the
maximum
2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and
extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or
the
Company's website at www.kdl-int.com. Results of
allocations
in
incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused
Hong Kong Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/
relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or
Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where
on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any
applicable) will be available on the above websites.
services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication
The
allocation of the Offer
Shares
between
the Hong
Kong
Public
provided
by
or on
behalf
of
the
applicant in connection
with
this
Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as
document
or
any
services provided
hereunder. This
includes, without
described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the
limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or
Prospectus. In
particular,
the
Joint Global Coordinators may
reallocate
the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on
Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public
such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction
Offering to
satisfy valid applications
under
the Hong
Kong
Public
of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
Offering. In
accordance
with
Guidance
Letter
HKEx-GL91-18
issued
by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
3. Transfer of personal data
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs
Personal data held by the Company and its H Share
the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares,
Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept
of the policies and practices of the Company and its
confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar
H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the
may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the
Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the
above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether
Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
or with any of the following:
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company
advisers and receiving bankers;
or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into
for securities or transferring securities into or out of
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will
their names or in procuring the services of the H Share
use the personal data for the purposes of operating
Registrar. Failure or refusal to supply the requested
CCASS;
data may result in your application for securities being
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service
rejected, or in a delay or the withholding, failure or
providers who/which offer
administrative,
inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to
telecommunications, computer, payment or other
effect the securities transfers or otherwise render their
data processing services to the Company or the H
services. It may also prevent or delay registration or
Share Registrar in connection with their respective
transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have
business operation;
successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of H Share
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
