Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM
0
11/24/2019 | 06:03am EST
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Monday, 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用景業名邦集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）日期為2019年11月25日（星期 一）的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法權區 要約出售或招攬要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任 何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部 或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄六－送呈香港公司註冊處處 長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已按公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有 限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」） 及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
景業名邦集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock code : 2231 股份代號 : 2231
Offer Price : not more than HK$3.63 per Offer Share (plus brok rage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$2.91 per Offer Share
(If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the low end of the indicative Offer Price range after making the Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$2.62 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招 股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
✁
To: JY Grandmark Holdings Limited
The Sole Global Coordinator
The Joint Bookrunners
The Joint Lead Managers
The Co-lead Managers
The Hong Kong Underwriters
Applicants' declaration
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申
of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of
請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date: 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 20,000,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過20,000,000股股份）
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
Name in English in BLOCK letters 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation (in English) 職業（以英文填寫）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any in BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong business
r gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong business registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address (in English) nd telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first- named applicant only in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地 址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide
an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認 購申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名稱及香港 地址)
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
必須填妥此欄
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant
中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算 系統投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑
For Internal use
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
此欄供內部使用
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。
* (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong business registration number (if you are a body corporate) will
be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬 個別人士）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。
(2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport
number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a
Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong business registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的 指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號 碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香 港商業登記號碼。
(3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such
purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may r quire verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your r fund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣 下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用 於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查 證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(4) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
the principal business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and
you exercise st tutory control over that company,
then the applic tion will be tre ted as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：
該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
(5) All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,
where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong business registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護 照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant.
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
2. You, as the applicant(s), must com lete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the A lication Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
1,000
3,666.58
40,000
146,663.18
900,000
3,299,921.56
2,000
7,333.16
45,000
164,996.08
1,000,000
3,666,579.51
3,000
10,999.73
50,000
183,328.98
2,000,000
7,333,159.02
4,000
14,666.32
60,000
219,994.77
3,000,000
10,999,738.53
5,000
18,332.90
70,000
256,660.57
4,000,000
14,666,318.04
6,000
21,999.48
80,000
293,326.36
5,000,000
18,332,897.55
7,000
25,666.06
90,000
329,992.16
6,000,000
21,999,477.06
8,000
29,332.63
100,000
366,657.95
7,000,000
25,666,056.57
9,000
32,999.21
200,000
733,315.90
8,000,000
29,332,636.08
10,000
36,665.80
300,000
1,099,973.85
9,000,000
32,999,215.59
15,000
54,998.69
400,000
1,466,631.80
10,000,000
36,665,795.10
20,000
73,331.59
500,000
1,833,289.76
15,000,000
54,998,692.65
25,000
91,664.49
600,000
2,199,947.71
20,000,000(1)
73,331,590.20
30,000
109,997.39
700,000
2,566,605.66
(1) Maximum number of Hong Kong
35,000
128,330.28
800,000
2,933,263.61
Offer Shares you may apply for.
Sample
way of personal chop).
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS investor
participant):
•
the design ted CCASS Participant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its
company n me)
nd insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.
If you are applying s
n individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must cont in your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number;
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as
joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card
number of all joint investor participants;
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong business registration number;
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant.
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must either
back by a person authorised by the bank.
be pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed
The name on the banker's cashier order
on the back by a person authorised by the
must correspond with your name. If it is
bank. This account name must correspond
a joint application, the name on the back
with your name. If it is a joint application,
of the banker's cashier order must be the
the account name must be the same as the
same as the first-named applicant's name.
first-named applicant's name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the Receiving Banks:
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
G/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central,
Central
Queen's Road East - DBS
Shop A, G/F, Jonsim Place, 228 Queen's
Treasures Centre
Road East, Wanchai
United Centre Branch
Shops 1015-1018 on 1/F & Shops 2032-
2034 on 2/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway,
Admiralty
North Point Branch
G/F, 391 King's Road, North Point
Hang Seng Bank Li
ited
Br nch
Address
Hong Kong Isl nd
He d Office
83 Des Voeux Road Central HK
Wanchai Branch
1/F, Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester
Road HK
Kowloon
Tsimshatsui Branch
18 Carnarvon Road Kln
Kowloon Main Branch
618 Nathan Road Kln
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Causeway Bay Branch
Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments,
488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Ho Man Tin Branch
G/F, Tsan Yung Mansion, No. 70 Waterloo
Road, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon
New Territories
Tseung Kwan O Branch
Shop 1025A, Level 1, Metro City Phase II,
8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O,
New Territories
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant.
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
Branch
Address
Hong Kong Island
Main Branch
10 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Shaukiwan Branch
G/F, Ka Fook Building, 289-293 Shau Kei
Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan
Kowloon
133 Wai Yip Street Branch
G/F, 133 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong,
Kowloon
Mei Foo Sun Chuen Branch
Shop N57, G/F, Mount Sterling Mall,
Mei Foo
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Monday, 25
November 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 26
November 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 27
November 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 28
November 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 28 November 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant.
JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED
景業名邦集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
Who can apply
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
members' names.
•
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by
a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative
capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities
•
Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for
any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
•
an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
a director or chief executive officer of the Company
Sample
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
a connected person of the Company or will b come a
•
core connected person of the Company imm diat ly
upon completion of the Global Offering;
•
an associate of any of the above; or
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicat d an
interest in any International Placing Shares or oth rwise
participate in the International Placing.
B.
If you are a nominee
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
lication for the
Hong
Kong Offer
Shares by: (i)
giving
electronic a
lication
•
instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement
System ("CCASS") (if you are
CCASS Participant); or (ii) using
•
a WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For
, and lodge
ore than
one application in your own n
e on beh lf of different beneficial
•
owners.
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you
are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or
as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
•
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and
authorise the Company and/or the Sole Global Coordinator
(or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to
•
execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all
things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares
allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required
•
by the Articles of Association;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the
Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions)
Ordinance and the Articles of Association;
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus
and have only relied on the information and representations
contained
in
the
Prospectus
in making your
application and
•
will
not
rely
on
any other
information or
representations
except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus;
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participated in the International Placing;
agree to disclose to the Company, Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers and the Underwriters or any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number of such Shares allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria mentioned in "Personal Collection" section in the Prospectus to collect refund cheque(s) in person;
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant;
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant.
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in
the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares
whole or in part)
issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such
If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share
allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such
certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided
allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in
that the Hong Kong Public Offer has become unconditional and not
your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such
having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019 will
allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint
be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into
applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to
CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or
post the share certificates for such allotted shares at your own
the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by
risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post
you in your Application Form on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 or, in
or to make available the same for your collection;
the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC
•
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant
Nominees;
(other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have
Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated
any liability for the information and representations not so
CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant),
contained in the Prospectus and this application form;
you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be
to you with that CCASS Participant.
liable to you in any way;
•
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and
Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor
the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit
Participants' applications together with the results of the Hong
me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying;
Kong Public Offer on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 in the
•
understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator
website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the
will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding
Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com. You should
whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong
check the announcement published by the Company and report
Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for
any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday,
making a false declaration;
4 December 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of
no other application has been or will be made for your benefit
the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account, you can
on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving
check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System
Sample
electronic application instructions
to HKSCC or to the
and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained
White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as
in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in
your agent or by any other person; and
effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the b n fit
you an activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong
of another person) warrant that (i) no other app ication has
Offer Shares credited to your stock account.
been or will be made by you as agent for or for the b n fit of
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company
that person or by that person or by any other
erson as ag nt
will not issue temporary documents of title.
for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW A
ication Form
or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC;
Refund of your money
and (ii) you have due authority to sign the A
lication Form
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application
or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that
is accepted in part only or if the conditions of the Hong Kong Public
other person as their agent.
Offer are not fulfilled in accordance with the section "Structure of the
D.
Power of attorney
Global Offering - Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus
or if your application is revoked, the Company will refund to you your
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the
application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC
Company and the Sole Glob
Coordin tor
y accept or reject your
transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without
application at their discretion,
nd on ny conditions they think fit,
interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the
including evidence of the ttorney's uthority.
Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including
Determination of Offer Price
nd Alloc tion of Hong Kong Offer
the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%
Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
Shares
The refund procedures are stated in the sections "How to Apply
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, 28
for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share
November 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer
Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus.
Price of HK$3.63 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong
1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock
Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the
Investor Services Limited
Company and the Sole Global Coordinator (for itself and on behalf
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its
of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, 2 December 2019, the
related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and
Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse.
agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and
the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the
or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other
application lists close.
person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or
The Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the
connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the
applicant on or in connection with this document or any services
indication of the level of interest in the International Placing, the level
provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication
of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer and the basis of
provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with
allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offer on Wednesday, 4 December
this document or any services provided hereunder. This
2019 in the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk
includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such
and the Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com. Results of
information however caused, or the Representatives or any
allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offer and the Hong Kong Identity
other person or entity placing any reliance on such information
Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful
or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of
applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant.
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
Purposes
The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing your application and/or refund cheque, where applicable, verification of com liance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong nd elsewhere;
registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the names of securities' holders including, where applicable, HK CC Nominees;
maintaining or upd ting the register of securities' holders of the Company;
verifying securities holders' identities;
establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, etc.;
distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;
compiling statistical information and securities' holders profiles;
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.
Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following:
the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal share registrar;
where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating
CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and
any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.
Retention of personal data
The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
Access to and correction of personal data
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
All requests for access to data or correction of data should be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the section "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretary(ies), or its Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 11:02:09 UTC