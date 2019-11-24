Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM 0 11/24/2019 | 06:03am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Monday, 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用景業名邦集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）日期為2019年11月25日（星期 一）的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法權區 要約出售或招攬要約購買任何香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任 何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部 或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄六－送呈香港公司註冊處處 長及備查文件」所述的其他文件已按公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有 限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」） 及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 2231 股份代號 : 2231 Offer Price : not more than HK$3.63 per Offer Share (plus brok rage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$2.91 per Offer Share (If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the low end of the indicative Offer Price range after making the Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$2.62 per Hong Kong Offer Share) 發售價 : 不高於每股發售股份3.63港元（另加1%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費， 須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）且預 期不低於每股發售股份2.91港元 （倘按發售價下調機制將發售價設為低於指示性發售 價範圍下限的10%，發售價將為每股香港發售股份 2.62港元） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招 股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 ✁ To: JY Grandmark Holdings Limited The Sole Global Coordinator The Joint Bookrunners The Joint Lead Managers The Co-lead Managers The Hong Kong Underwriters Applicants' declaration I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. 致： 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 獨家全球協調人 聯席賬簿管理人 聯席牽頭經辦人 副牽頭經辦人 香港包銷商 申請人聲明 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以 及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效 用」一節。 Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申 of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of 請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date: 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 20,000,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過20,000,000股股份） For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元 Name in English in BLOCK letters 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Name of bank on which cheque/Banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Family name or company name Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation (in English) 職業（以英文填寫） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any in BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） 1) 2) 3) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong business r gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong business registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 1) 2) 3) Hong Kong address (in English) nd telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first- named applicant only in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地 址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認 購申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下的姓名╱名稱及香港 地址) THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED 必須填妥此欄 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號 For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算 系統投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑 For Internal use (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") 此欄供內部使用 （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 * (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong business registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬 個別人士）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。 (2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong business registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的 指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號 碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香 港商業登記號碼。 (3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may r quire verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your r fund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣 下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用 於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查 證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (4) If an application is made by an unlisted company and:

the principal business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and you exercise st tutory control over that company,

then the applic tion will be tre ted as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而： 該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 則是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。

(5) All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong business registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護 照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS 2. You, as the applicant(s), must com lete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the A lication Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by No. of Amount No. of Amount No. of Amount Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Hong Kong payable on Offer Shares application Offer Shares application Offer Shares application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 1,000 3,666.58 40,000 146,663.18 900,000 3,299,921.56 2,000 7,333.16 45,000 164,996.08 1,000,000 3,666,579.51 3,000 10,999.73 50,000 183,328.98 2,000,000 7,333,159.02 4,000 14,666.32 60,000 219,994.77 3,000,000 10,999,738.53 5,000 18,332.90 70,000 256,660.57 4,000,000 14,666,318.04 6,000 21,999.48 80,000 293,326.36 5,000,000 18,332,897.55 7,000 25,666.06 90,000 329,992.16 6,000,000 21,999,477.06 8,000 29,332.63 100,000 366,657.95 7,000,000 25,666,056.57 9,000 32,999.21 200,000 733,315.90 8,000,000 29,332,636.08 10,000 36,665.80 300,000 1,099,973.85 9,000,000 32,999,215.59 15,000 54,998.69 400,000 1,466,631.80 10,000,000 36,665,795.10 20,000 73,331.59 500,000 1,833,289.76 15,000,000 54,998,692.65 25,000 91,664.49 600,000 2,199,947.71 20,000,000(1) 73,331,590.20 30,000 109,997.39 700,000 2,566,605.66 (1) Maximum number of Hong Kong 35,000 128,330.28 800,000 2,933,263.61 Offer Shares you may apply for. Sample way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS investor participant): • the design ted CCASS Participant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company n me) nd insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box. If you are applying s n individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must cont in your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number; • your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint investor participants; • your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant: the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong business registration number;

your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box. Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the • show your account name, which must either back by a person authorised by the bank. be pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed The name on the banker's cashier order on the back by a person authorised by the must correspond with your name. If it is bank. This account name must correspond a joint application, the name on the back with your name. If it is a joint application, of the banker's cashier order must be the the account name must be the same as the same as the first-named applicant's name. first-named applicant's name. 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the Receiving Banks: DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Address Hong Kong Island Head Office G/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central Queen's Road East - DBS Shop A, G/F, Jonsim Place, 228 Queen's Treasures Centre Road East, Wanchai United Centre Branch Shops 1015-1018 on 1/F & Shops 2032- 2034 on 2/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty North Point Branch G/F, 391 King's Road, North Point Hang Seng Bank Li ited Br nch Address Hong Kong Isl nd He d Office 83 Des Voeux Road Central HK Wanchai Branch 1/F, Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester Road HK Kowloon Tsimshatsui Branch 18 Carnarvon Road Kln Kowloon Main Branch 618 Nathan Road Kln Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Branch Address Hong Kong Island Causeway Bay Branch Shop A on G/F, 1/F, Hennessy Apartments, 488 & 490 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong Kowloon Ho Man Tin Branch G/F, Tsan Yung Mansion, No. 70 Waterloo Road, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon New Territories Tseung Kwan O Branch Shop 1025A, Level 1, Metro City Phase II, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. The Bank of East Asia, Limited Branch Address Hong Kong Island Main Branch 10 Des Voeux Road Central, Central Shaukiwan Branch G/F, Ka Fook Building, 289-293 Shau Kei Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan Kowloon 133 Wai Yip Street Branch G/F, 133 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Mei Foo Sun Chuen Branch Shop N57, G/F, Mount Sterling Mall, Mei Foo 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Monday, 25 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, 28 November 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為1,000股香港發售股份，並為下 表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 1,000 3,666.58 40,000 146,663.18 900,000 3,299,921.56 2,000 7,333.16 45,000 164,996.08 1,000,000 3,666,579.51 3,000 10,999.73 50,000 183,328.98 2,000,000 7,333,159.02 4,000 14,666.32 60,000 219,994.77 3,000,000 10,999,738.53 5,000 18,332.90 70,000 256,660.57 4,000,000 14,666,318.04 6,000 21,999.48 80,000 293,326.36 5,000,000 18,332,897.55 7,000 25,666.06 90,000 329,992.16 6,000,000 21,999,477.06 8,000 29,332.63 100,000 366,657.95 7,000,000 25,666,056.57 9,000 32,999.21 200,000 733,315.90 8,000,000 29,332,636.08 10,000 36,665.80 300,000 1,099,973.85 9,000,000 32,999,215.59 15,000 54,998.69 400,000 1,466,631.80 10,000,000 36,665,795.10 20,000 73,331.59 500,000 1,833,289.76 15,000,000 54,998,692.65 25,000 91,664.49 600,000 2,199,947.71 20,000,000(1) 73,331,590.20 30,000 109,997.39 700,000 2,566,605.66 (1) 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份 35,000 128,330.28 800,000 2,933,263.61 最高數目。 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格第二頁簽署，只接納親 筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有其公司名稱），並在適當方格內填 寫其參與者編號。 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： 表格須載有 閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼；

須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的香港身份證號 碼；

須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： 表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼；

須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印鑑（附有 閣下的公司名稱）。

中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及 ╱ 或附有公司名稱之公司印鑑）或其他類似事項如 有不確或遺漏，均可能導致 閣下的申請無效。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立 開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的認購申請將不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 以港元開出； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「鼎康代理人有限公司－景業名邦集團公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀 出；及 行授權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱 證 閣下姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓 必須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授 名╱名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相 權的人士在支票背書。該賬戶名稱必須 同。如屬聯名申請，則銀行本票背面所 與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申 示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的 請，該賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人 姓名╱名稱相同。 的姓名╱名稱相同。 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家收 款銀行分行特設的收集箱： 星展銀行（香港）有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 總行 中環皇后大道中99號中環中心地下 皇后大道東－星展豐盛理財中心 灣仔皇后大道東228號中華大廈地下A舖 統一中心分行 金鐘金鐘道95號統一中心1樓1015-1018號舖及 2樓2032-2034號舖 北角分行 北角英皇道391號地下 恒生銀行有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 香港總行 中環德輔道中83號 灣仔分行 灣仔告士打道138號聯合鹿島大廈1樓 九龍 尖沙咀分行 尖沙咀加拿芬道18號 九龍總行 旺角彌敦道618號 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 銅鑼灣分行 香港銅鑼灣軒尼詩道488-490號軒尼詩大廈 地下A舖至1樓 九龍 何文田分行 九龍何文田窩打老道70號曾榕大廈地下 新界 將軍澳分行 新界將軍澳欣景路8號新都城中心2期商場1樓 1025A號舖 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 東亞銀行有限公司 分行 地址 香港島 總行 中環德輔道中10號 筲箕灣分行 筲箕灣筲箕灣道289-293號嘉福大廈地下 九龍 偉業街133號分行 九龍觀塘偉業街133號地下 美孚新邨分行 美孚萬事達廣場地下N57號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 2019年11月25日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月26日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月27日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月28日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019年11月28日（星期四）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十 五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招 股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－10. 惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」一節）。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • Who can apply You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names. • 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities • Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • a director or chief executive officer of the Company Sample and/or any of its subsidiaries; • a connected person of the Company or will b come a • core connected person of the Company imm diat ly upon completion of the Global Offering; • an associate of any of the above; or • have been allocated or have applied for or indicat d an interest in any International Placing Shares or oth rwise participate in the International Placing. B. If you are a nominee You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the Hong Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic a lication • instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are CCASS Participant); or (ii) using • a WHITE or YELLOW Applic tion For , and lodge ore than one application in your own n e on beh lf of different beneficial • owners. C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: • • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company and/or the Sole Global Coordinator (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to • execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required • by the Articles of Association; • agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Articles of Association; • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and • will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus; agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participated in the International Placing; agree to disclose to the Company, Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Co-lead Managers and the Underwriters or any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number of such Shares allocated to you under the application; authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled the criteria mentioned in "Personal Collection" section in the Prospectus to collect refund cheque(s) in person; agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares whole or in part) issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in that the Hong Kong Public Offer has become unconditional and not your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019 will allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or post the share certificates for such allotted shares at your own the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post you in your Application Form on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 or, in or to make available the same for your collection; the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC • If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant Nominees; (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated any liability for the information and representations not so CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant), contained in the Prospectus and this application form; you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be to you with that CCASS Participant. liable to you in any way; • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The • declare and represent that this is the only application made and Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit Participants' applications together with the results of the Hong me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying; Kong Public Offer on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 in the • understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com. You should whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong check the announcement published by the Company and report Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, making a false declaration; 4 December 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of no other application has been or will be made for your benefit the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account, you can on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System Sample electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in your agent or by any other person; and effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to • (if you are making the application as an agent for the b n fit you an activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong of another person) warrant that (i) no other app ication has Offer Shares credited to your stock account. been or will be made by you as agent for or for the b n fit of No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company that person or by that person or by any other erson as ag nt will not issue temporary documents of title. for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW A ication Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; Refund of your money and (ii) you have due authority to sign the A lication Form If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that is accepted in part only or if the conditions of the Hong Kong Public other person as their agent. Offer are not fulfilled in accordance with the section "Structure of the D. Power of attorney Global Offering - Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus or if your application is revoked, the Company will refund to you your If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC Company and the Sole Glob Coordin tor y accept or reject your transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without application at their discretion, nd on ny conditions they think fit, interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the including evidence of the ttorney's uthority. Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including Determination of Offer Price nd Alloc tion of Hong Kong Offer the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. Shares The refund procedures are stated in the sections "How to Apply The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, 28 for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Despatch/Collection of Share November 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Certificates and Refund Monies" in the Prospectus. Price of HK$3.63 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Investor Services Limited Company and the Sole Global Coordinator (for itself and on behalf Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, 2 December 2019, the related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse. agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made until the or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other application lists close. person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or The Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services indication of the level of interest in the International Placing, the level provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer and the basis of provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offer on Wednesday, 4 December this document or any services provided hereunder. This 2019 in the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such and the Company's website at www.jygrandmark.com. Results of information however caused, or the Representatives or any allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offer and the Hong Kong Identity other person or entity placing any reliance on such information Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites. such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 甲. 可提出申請的人士 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的任何人士必須年 滿 18 週歲並擁有香港地址。 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 聯名申請人不可超過四名。 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須由獲正式授權之高級 職員簽署，並註明其代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 閣下必須身處美國境外且並非美籍人士（定義見美 國證券法 S 規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 除上市規則准許外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何 香港發售股份： 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 益擁有人；

或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實 益擁有人； 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政 總裁；

或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政 總裁； 本公司關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後將成 為本公司的核心關連人士；

上述任何人士的聯繫人；或

已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請認購任何 國際配售股份或以其他方式參與國際配售的 人士。 乙. 如 閣下為代名人 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方 法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」） 向香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系 統參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格以自身名義 代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 丙. 填交本申請表格的效用 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名 申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司 及 ╱ 或作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或彼等 的代理或代名人），代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並 為按照組織章程細則的規定以香港結算代理人的名 義登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份辦理一切 必要事宜；

或作為本公司代理的獨家全球協調人（或彼等 的代理或代名人），代表 閣下簽立任何文件，並 為按照組織章程細則的規定以香港結算代理人的名 義登記 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份辦理一切 必要事宜； 同意遵守公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例 及組織章程細則；

確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條 款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束；

確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時亦 僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章 程任何補充文件外，將不會依賴任何其他資料或陳 述；

確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席 賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、 包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥 人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他各方現 時或日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補 充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責；

承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的 人士並無申請或承購或表示有意認購（亦將不會申 請或承購或表示有意認購）國際配售的任何發售股 份，亦無參與國際配售；

同意向本公司、香港股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、 獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、 聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商及 ╱ 或 彼等各自的顧問及代理披露彼等可能要求提供有 關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的任何 個人資料；

或 彼等各自的顧問及代理披露彼等可能要求提供有 關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的任何 個人資料； 如香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公 司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭經辦人、包銷商或彼 等各自的任何高級職員或顧問概不會因接納 閣下 的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所 載條款及條件下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動， 而違反香港境外的任何法例；

同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實 陳述而撤銷；

同意 閣下的申請將受香港法例規管；

聲明、保證及承諾： (i) 閣下明白香港發售股份 不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及 (ii) 閣下 及 閣下為其利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均 身處美國境外（定義見 S 規例），或屬 S 規例第 902 條 第 (h)(3) 段所述的人士；

閣下明白香港發售股份 不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及 閣下 及 閣下為其利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均 身處美國境外（定義見 規例），或屬 規例第 條 第 段所述的人士； 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確；

同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數 目較少的香港發售股份；

授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司股 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的 持有人，並授權本公司及 ╱ 或其代理將任何股票 存入中央結算系統及 ╱ 或以普通郵遞方式按申請 所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請中排名首位的申請 人發送任何退款支票，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承 擔，除非 閣下已符合招股章程內「親身領取」一 節中所述的準則而親身領取退款支票；

或其代理將任何股票 存入中央結算系統及 或以普通郵遞方式按申請 所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請中排名首位的申請 人發送任何退款支票，郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承 擔，除非 閣下已符合招股章程內「親身領取」一 節中所述的準則而親身領取退款支票； 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發 行，並直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣下 的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利 (1) 不接納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的 任何或部分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入 中央結算系統； (2) 促使該等獲配發的股份從中央 結算系統提取，並轉入 閣下名下，有關風險及費 用概由 閣下自行承擔；及 (3) 促使該等獲配發的 股份以 閣下名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人，則以 排名首位申請人的名義發行），而在此情況下，會 以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股票寄往 閣 下在申請表格上所示地址（郵誤風險概由 閣下自 行承擔）或提供該等股票予 閣下領取；

不接納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的 任何或部分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入 中央結算系統； 促使該等獲配發的股份從中央 結算系統提取，並轉入 閣下名下，有關風險及費 用概由 閣下自行承擔；及 促使該等獲配發的 股份以 閣下名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人，則以 排名首位申請人的名義發行），而在此情況下，會 以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股票寄往 閣 下在申請表格上所示地址（郵誤風險概由 閣下自 行承擔）或提供該等股票予 閣下領取； 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自均可調整以香 港結算代理人名義發行的獲配發股份數目；

同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申 請表格未有載列的資料及陳述概不負責；

同意香港結算及香港結算代理人概毋須以任何方式 對 閣下負責；

聲明及表示此乃本人 ╱ 吾等為本身或本人 ╱ 吾等 為其利益提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申 請；

吾等為本身或本人 吾等 為其利益提出申請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申 請； 明白本公司及獨家全球協調人將依據 閣下的聲明 及陳述而決定是否向 閣下配發任何香港發售股 份，及 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控；

（如本申請是為 閣下本身利益提出）保證 閣下 或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾 亦不會為 閣下利益而以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向 香港結算或 白表 eIPO 服務供應商發出 電子認購指 示 而提出其他申請；及

或 申請表格或向 香港結算或 服務供應商發出 而提出其他申請；及 （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 保證 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦將不會 以 白色 或 黃色 申請表格或向香港結算發出 電子認購 指示 而提出其他申請；及 (ii) 閣下獲正式授權作 為該其他人士的代理代為簽署申請表格或發出 電子 認購指示 。 丁. 授權書 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及獨家全球 協調人可按任何其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證 明）酌情接納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 預期發售價將於2019年11月28日（星期四）或前後釐 定。申請人須繳付最高發售價每股香港發售股份3.63 港元，連同1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費。倘若本公司與獨家全球協調人 （為其本身及代表包銷商）並無於2019年12月2日（星期 一）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會進行並將告失 效。 截止登記認購申請前，概不會處理香港發售股份的申請 及配發任何香港發售股份。 本公司預期於2019年12月4日（星期三）在聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk及本公司網站www.jygrandmark.com公 佈協定發售價、國際配售踴躍程度、香港公開發售申請水 平及香港公開發售分配基準。香港公開發售的分配結果 及成功申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼 （如適用）將於上述網站公佈。 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前 提是於2019年12月5日（星期四）上午八時正香港公開發 售成為無條件且並無被予以終止，股票方會成為有效的 所有權證書）將以香港結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣 下在申請表格的指示於2019年12月4日（星期三）或（倘 出現變故）由香港結算或香港結算代理人釐定的任何其 他日期直接存入中央結算系統，以記存於 閣下的中央 結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中 央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外 的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股 份將存入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中 央結算系統投資者戶口持有人）股份戶口， 閣下 可向該中央結算系統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的香 港發售股份數目。

如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份 提出申請：本公司預期於 2019 年 12 月 4 日（星期 三）在聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk 及本公司網 站 www.jygrandmark.com 刊 登 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港公開發售的結 果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何資 料不符，請於 2019 年 12 月 4 日（星期三）或香港結 算或香港結算代理人釐定的有關其他日期下午五時 正前知會香港結算。緊隨香港發售股份存入 閣下 的股份戶口後， 閣下即可透過「結算通」電話系 統及中央結算系統互聯網系統（根據香港結算不時 生效的《投資者戶口持有人操作簡介》所載程序） 查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結算亦將向 閣下 提供一份活動結單，列出存入 閣下股份戶口的香 港發售股份數目。 本公司將不會就所付申請股款發出收據，亦不會發出臨 時所有權文件。 退回款項 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納 或倘香港公開發售的條件並未根據招股章程「全球發售的 架構 ─ 全球發售的條件」一節達成或 閣下的申請遭撤 銷，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關 的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所 交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息 向 閣下退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份 ─ 14. 發送╱領取股票及退回股款」一節。 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董 事、高級職員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許 的最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代 表申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供 的任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請 人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任 何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請人或任何其 他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的任何損失或 損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料中 不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人 士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影 像、記錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整 性、合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant. Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Reasons for the collection of your personal data

It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.

It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. Purposes

The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing your application and/or refund cheque, where applicable, verification of com liance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong nd elsewhere;

registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the names of securities' holders including, where applicable, HK CC Nominees;

maintaining or upd ting the register of securities' holders of the Company;

verifying securities holders' identities;

establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, etc.;

distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;

compiling statistical information and securities' holders profiles;

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. Transfer of personal data

Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal share registrar;

where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating

CCASS;

CCASS; any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation;

third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective business operation; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and

any persons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc. Retention of personal data

The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. Access to and correction of personal data

Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.

All requests for access to data or correction of data should be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the section "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretary(ies), or its Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer. By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格。 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 人和持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處 有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私 隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證 券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶 登記處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理及 香港股份過戶登記處提供準確的個人資料。 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請 證券被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過 戶登記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦 可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請 的香港發售股份及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的股 票及 ╱ 或退款支票。

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何不準 確之處，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶 登記處。 目的

證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、 持有、處理及 ╱ 或保存，以作下列用途： 處理 閣下的申請及 ╱ 或退款支票（如 適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格及招股 章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈香 港發售股份的分配結果；

或退款支票（如 適用）、核實是否符合本申請表格及招股 章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈香 港發售股份的分配結果； 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法 規；

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如 適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或 受讓證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；

核實證券持有人的身份；

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例 如股息、供股和紅股等；

分發本公司與其附屬公司的通訊；

編製統計數據和證券持有人資料；

披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及

與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的 及 ╱ 或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處 能履行對證券持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承 擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持有人可能不時同 意的任何其他目的。 轉交個人資料

本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處所持有關證券 持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其香 港股份過戶登記處可以在為達到上述任何目的 之必要情況下，向下列任何人士披露、獲取或 轉交（無論在香港境內或境外）有關個人資料： 本公司委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收 款銀行和海外股份過戶登記總處；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算 系統）香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼 等將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關 個人資料；

向本公司或香港股份過戶登記處提供與 其各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包 商或第三方服務供應商；

聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機 構或政府部門或法例、規則或法規所規 定的其他機關；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任 何人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律 師、會計師或股票經紀等。 個人資料的保留 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個 人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人 的個人資料。毋需保留的個人資料將會根據 《條例》銷毀或處理。 查閱和更正個人資料

證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶 登記處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有 關資料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公 司和香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理有關要 求收取合理費用。

所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章 程「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本 公司登記地址送交公司秘書，或向其香港 股份過戶登記處的個人資料私隱事務主任提 出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 11:02:09 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 06:08a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 06:03a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 05:58a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 05:13a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit.. PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe.. PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles .. PU 11/19 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit.. PU