Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM
0
12/01/2019 | 06:33pm EST
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理 人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣 下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Alphamab Oncology (the "Company") dated December 2, 2019 (the "Prospectus").
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不 論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" section in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock Code : 9966 股份代號 : 9966
Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.20 per Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to refund)
You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.
招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
✁
To: Alphamab Oncology
致： 康寧傑瑞生物製藥
Joint Sponsors
聯席保薦人
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Bookrunners
聯席賬簿管理人
Joint Lead Managers
聯席牽頭經辦人
Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」
Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this
一節。
Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。
of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect
請參閱「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 8,971,000 shares)
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過8,971,000股股份）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照 號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪去不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪去不適用者）
1)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁 有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED 必須填妥此欄
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定中央結算 系統參與者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，請 加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印章
For internal use
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
此欄供內部使用
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
* (1) If
you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are
an
individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will
be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your
application".
如
閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或
香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide
your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個 別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號 碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may r quire verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card
number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀 行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by n unlisted company and:
the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 如申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY
(Stock Code: 9966)
(HK$10.20 per Hong Kong Offer Share)
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable
Hong Kong
payable
Hong Kong
payable
Hong Kong
payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
1,000
10,302.79
20,000
206,055.71
100,000
1,030,278.54
3,000,000
30,908,356.20
2,000
20,605.57
25,000
257,569.64
200,000
2,060,557.08
4,000,000
41,211,141.60
3,000
30,908.36
30,000
309,083.56
300,000
3,090,835.62
5,000,000
51,513,927.00
4,000
41,211.14
35,000
360,597.49
400,000
4,121,114.16
6,000,000
61,816,712.40
5,000
51,513.93
40,000
412,111.42
500,000
5,151,392.70
7,000,000
72,119,497.80
6,000
61,816.71
45,000
463,625.34
600,000
6,181,671.24
8,000,000
82,422,283.20
7,000
72,119.50
50,000
515,139.27
700,000
7,211,949.78
8,971,000(1)
92,426,287.82
8,000
82,422.28
60,000
618,167.12
800,000
8,242,228.32
9,000
92,725.07
70,000
721,194.98
900,000
9,272,506.86
10,000
103,027.85
80,000
824,222.83
1,000,000
10,302,785.40
15,000
154,541.78
90,000
927,250.69
2,000,000
20,605,570.80
Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for.
2. You, as the applicant(s), must co plete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop).
If
you are applying through designated CCASS
Participant (other than a CCASS Investor
Participant):
•
the designated CCA
Participant must endorse
the form with its company chop (bearing its
company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box. If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number;
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card numbers of all joint investor participants;
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in
the appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "HORSFORD NOMINEES LIMITED-Alphamab Oncology PUBLIC
OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must
back by a person authorised by the bank.
either be pre-printed on the cheque, or
The name on the banker's cashier order
be endorsed on the back by a person
must correspond with your name. If it is
authorised by the bank. This account name
a joint application, the name on the back
must correspond with your name. If it is a
of the banker's cashier order must be the
joint application, the account name must
same as the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's
name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited:
Region
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Des Voeux Road Branch
Standard Chartered Bank Building, 4-4A,
Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Aberdeen Branch
Shop 4A, G/F and Shop 1, 1/F,
Aberdeen Centre Site 5,
No.6-12 Nam Ning Street, Aberdeen
Kowloon
Telford Gardens Branch
Shop P9-12, Telford Centre,
Telford Gardens, Tai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay
Lok Fu Shopping Centre
Shop G201, G/F., Lok Fu Shopping Centre
Branch
New Territories
Maritime Square Branch
Shop 308E, Level 3, Maritime Square, Tsing Yi
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your a lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 .m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Monday, December 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday,SampleDecember 3, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY
康 寧 傑 瑞 生 物 製 藥
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
Who can apply
1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members'
•
names.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and
stamped with your corporation's chop.
•
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules and guidance letters issued by the
Stock Exchange, or any relevant waivers that have been granted by the
•
Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if
you:
•
are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or
any of its subsidiaries;
•
are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or
any of its subsidiaries;
Sample
•
are a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the
above;
•
•
are a core connected person (as
defined in the Listing
Ru s)
of the Company or will become a core connected erson of the
•
Company immediately upon completion of the Global Offering; or
•
•
have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an interest
in any International Offer Shares or otherwise partici ate in the
via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCA ") (if you are
CCASS
Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge
•
more than one application in your own name on behalf of different beneficial
owners.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint
applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a
nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for
you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong
•
Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as
required by the Articles of Association;
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Articles of Association;
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only
relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus
•
in making your application and will not rely on any other information or
representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus;
•
agree that none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global
•
Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the
Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Offering;
agree to disclose to the Company, our Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to collect refund cheque(s) in person;
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant;
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection;
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in any way;
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;
understand that the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on aWHITE or YELLOW
Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
Power of attorney
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, Decemb r 5, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$10.20 for each Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be de until the application lists close.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done in the circumstance that the International Offering is undersubscribed or other than pursuant to the clawback mechanism as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation", the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than 35,884,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering).
The Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the indication of the level of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.alphamabonc.com. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part)
If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant.
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering in the South China Morning Post (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. You should check the announcement published by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor
Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock account.
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title.
Refund of your money
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest.
The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the
entitlements; and
applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating
policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share
to
the above and/or to enable the
Company
and
Registrar
in relation to personal
data and the Personal
Data
the
Hong Kong Share Registrar
to
discharge
their
(Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators
(the "Ordinance").
and/or any other purpose to which the holders of
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
securities may from time to time agree.
It is
necessary for applicants and registered holders of
3.
Transfer of personal data
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong
or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when
Share
Registrar relating to the securities
holders will be
applying for securities or transferring securities into or out
kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong
of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong
Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving
Kong Share Registrar.
any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer
Failure to supply the
requested data may result
in
your
(whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data
to, from or with any of the following:
application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the
•
the
Company's appointed agents
such as
financial
inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Share Registrar
advisers, receiving bankers and
overseas
principal
to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may
share registrar;
also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into
Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will
for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund
use the personal data for the purposes of operating
cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
CCASS;
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
who offer administrative, telecommunications,
and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any
computer, payment or other services to the Company
Sample
for which the personal data were collected. Personal data
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with
2.
Purposes
their respective business operation;
The personal data of the securities holders may be used,
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the
regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as
following purposes:
required by laws, rules or regulations; and
•
processing of your application and
-Refund payment
•
any persons or institutions with which the securities'
instructions/refund cheque, where
applicable,
and
holders have or propose to have
dealings,
such as
their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers
verification of
compliance with
the ter
s
and
etc.
application procedures set out in this form and the
Prospectus and
announcing results
of allocation of
4.
Retention of personal data
the Hong Kong Offer
hares;
The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will
•
enabling compliance with all applicable laws and
keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of
regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of
which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with
the names of holders of securities including, where
applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
in accordance with the Ordinance.
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Company;
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;
establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;
distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;
compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;
disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;
5. Access to and correction of personal data
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
All requests for access to data or correction of data should be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretary, or our Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.
