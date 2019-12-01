Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW APPLICATION FORM 0 12/01/2019 | 06:33pm EST Send by mail :

The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法管轄區出售或要約購買任何香港發售股份的要約或游說。若無根據美國 《證券法》登記或獲豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不 論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" section in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」一節所述其他文件已按香港法例第32章 《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所 有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊 處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY 康寧傑瑞 生物製藥 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） Stock Code : 9966 股份代號 : 9966 Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.20 per Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to refund) 最高發售價 : 每股股份10.20港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請 時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退還） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有其他關於申請程序的資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 ✁ To: Alphamab Oncology 致： 康寧傑瑞生物製藥 Joint Sponsors 聯席保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. 請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」 Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this 一節。 Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。 of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect 請參閱「填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 8,971,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過8,971,000股股份） Total amount 總額 HK$ 港元 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Family name or company name Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） 1) 2) 3) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護照 號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪去不適用者） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人 的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪去不適用者） 1) 2) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁 有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及香港地址) THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED 必須填妥此欄 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定中央結算 系統參與者的參與者編號 For designated CCASS Participant or corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，請 加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印章 For internal use (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") 此欄供內部使用 （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段） * (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或 香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。 If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide

your Hong Kong Business Registration number.

如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個 別人士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號 碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。 Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may r quire verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card

number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.

退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護 照號碼一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀 行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼。 If an application is made by n unlisted company and: the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 如申請人是一家非上市公司，而： 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及

閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business

Registration numbers.

All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人 團體）其香港商業登記號碼。

your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card numbers of all joint investor participants;

your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant: the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;

Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "HORSFORD NOMINEES LIMITED-Alphamab Oncology PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong account in Hong Kong; and Kong, and have your name certified on the • show your account name, which must back by a person authorised by the bank. either be pre-printed on the cheque, or The name on the banker's cashier order be endorsed on the back by a person must correspond with your name. If it is authorised by the bank. This account name a joint application, the name on the back must correspond with your name. If it is a joint application, the account name must be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited: Region Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Des Voeux Road Branch Standard Chartered Bank Building, 4-4A, Des Voeux Road Central, Central Aberdeen Branch Shop 4A, G/F and Shop 1, 1/F, Aberdeen Centre Site 5, No.6-12 Nam Ning Street, Aberdeen Kowloon Telford Gardens Branch Shop P9-12, Telford Centre, Telford Gardens, Tai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay Lok Fu Shopping Centre Shop G201, G/F., Lok Fu Shopping Centre Branch New Territories Maritime Square Branch Shop 308E, Level 3, Maritime Square, Tsing Yi 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your a lication is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 .m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. 申請手續 1. 請使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為1,000股香港發售股份，並為 下表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 康寧傑瑞生物製藥 （股份代號：9966） （每股香港發售股份10.20港元） 可供申請認購香港發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 1,000 10,302.79 20,000 206,055.71 100,000 1,030,278.54 3,000,000 30,908,356.20 2,000 20,605.57 25,000 257,569.64 200,000 2,060,557.08 4,000,000 41,211,141.60 3,000 30,908.36 30,000 309,083.56 300,000 3,090,835.62 5,000,000 51,513,927.00 4,000 41,211.14 35,000 360,597.49 400,000 4,121,114.16 6,000,000 61,816,712.40 5,000 51,513.93 40,000 412,111.42 500,000 5,151,392.70 7,000,000 72,119,497.80 6,000 61,816.71 45,000 463,625.34 600,000 6,181,671.24 8,000,000 82,422,283.20 7,000 72,119.50 50,000 515,139.27 700,000 7,211,949.78 8,971,000(1) 92,426,287.82 8,000 82,422.28 60,000 618,167.12 800,000 8,242,228.32 9,000 92,725.07 70,000 721,194.98 900,000 9,272,506.86 10,000 103,027.85 80,000 824,222.83 1,000,000 10,302,785.40 15,000 154,541.78 90,000 927,250.69 2,000,000 20,605,570.80 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填寫表格，並於申請表格第二頁簽署，僅接納親 筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： ‧ 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印章（顯示公司名稱），並在適當方格內填寫 參與者編號。 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有 閣下的姓名及香港身份證號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名及所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的香港身份證號 碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱及香港商業登記號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印章（顯示公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及╱或顯示公司名稱的公司印章）或其他類似事項如 有錯誤或遺漏，均可能導致申請無效。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請必須附有一張獨立開出支票或一張 獨立開出銀行本票。 閣下的支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則認購申請將不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為港元； • 不得為期票； • 註明抬頭人為「浩豐代理人有限公司－康寧傑瑞生物製藥公開發售」； • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶開出； • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀 及 行授權的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱 證 閣下姓名╱名稱。銀行本票所示 必須已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授 姓名╱名稱須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相 權的人士在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須 同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面所示 與 閣下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申 姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位申請人的 名╱名稱相同。 姓名╱名稱相同。 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行本票）投入收款銀行 渣打銀行（香港）有限公司的下列任何一家分行的收集箱： 地區 分行名稱 地址 港島區 德輔道分行 中環德輔道中4-4A號渣打銀行大廈 香港仔分行 香港仔南寧街6-12號香港仔中心第五期 地下4A舖 You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' • names. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. • You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules and guidance letters issued by the Stock Exchange, or any relevant waivers that have been granted by the • Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you: • are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; Sample • are a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the above; • • are a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru s) of the Company or will become a core connected erson of the • Company immediately upon completion of the Global Offering; or • • have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an interest in any International Offer Shares or otherwise partici ate in the International Offering. B. If you are a nominee You, as a nominee, may make more than one pplic tion for the Hong Kong • Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic applic tion instructions to HKSCC • via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCA ") (if you are CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge • more than one application in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Hong • Kong Offer Shares allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required by the Articles of Association; agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Articles of Association;

confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them;

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus • in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the Prospectus; • agree that none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global • Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the International Offering; agree to disclose to the Company, our Hong Kong Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Joint Sponsors, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application; authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to collect refund cheque(s) in person; agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant; agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to make available the same for your collection; agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in any way; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;

understand that the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;

(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and

WHITE YELLOW electronic application instructions White Form eIPO (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW

Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. Power of attorney If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators may accept or reject your application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Offer Shares The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, Decemb r 5, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$10.20 for each Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed. Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be de until the application lists close. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done in the circumstance that the International Offering is undersubscribed or other than pursuant to the clawback mechanism as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public Offering - Reallocation", the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than 35,884,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering). The Company expects to announce the fixed Offer Price, the indication of the level of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the South China Morning Post (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.alphamabonc.com. Results of allocations in Hong Kong Public Offering, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants (where applicable) will be available on the above websites. If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in part) If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted to you with that CCASS Participant.

If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering in the South China Morning Post (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. You should check the announcement published by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement showing the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock account. No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title. Refund of your money If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Despatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY 康 寧 傑 瑞 生 物 製 藥 （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 甲. 可提出申請的人士 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的任何人士必須年滿 18 歲並有香港地址。 如 閣下為商號，申請必須以個別成員名義提出。 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署， 並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印章。 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見美國 《證券法》 S 規例）或美國《證券法》 S 規例第 902 條第 (h)

(3) 段所述人士，亦非中國法人或自然人。 除非為《上市規則》及聯交所發出的指引信所容許，或 聯交所已授出任何相關豁免，否則下列人士不得申請認 購任何香港發售股份： 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 有人；

或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁 有人； 本公司及 ╱ 或其任何附屬公司的董事或首席執行 官；

或其任何附屬公司的董事或首席執行 官； 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人（定義見《上市規 則》）；

本公司核心關連人士（定義見《上市規則》）或緊隨 全球發售完成後將成為本公司核心關連人士的人 士；或

已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請任何國際發售股 份或以其他方式參與國際發售的人士。 乙. 如 閣下為代名人 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方法 是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港 結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格以本身名義代表不同的實益擁 有人提交超過一份申請。 丙. 填寫及遞交本申請表格的效用 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申請 人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣下代 其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱或 作為本公司代理的聯席全球協調人（或其代理或代名 人），為按照組織章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任 何香港發售股份以香港結算代理人名義登記而代表 閣 下簽立任何文件及代 閣下進行一切必需事宜； • 同意遵守《公司條例》、《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》 及組織章程細則； • 確認 閣下已閱讀招股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條 件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； • 確認 閣下已收到及閱讀招股章程，且 閣下提出申請 時僅依賴招股章程所載資料及陳述而不會依賴任何其他 資料或陳述（招股章程任何補充文件所載者除外）； 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制；

同意本公司、聯席保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿 管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、其各自的董事、高 級人員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的 任何其他各方現時及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程 （及其任何補充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責； • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並 無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接納或表 示有意認購）國際發售的任何國際發售股份，亦無參與 國際發售； • 同意應本公司、香港股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、聯席 保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 經辦人、包銷商及╱或其各自的顧問及代理的要求， 向其披露所要求提供有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出 申請的人士的任何個人資料； • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、聯席 保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 經辦人及包銷商及其各自的高級人員或顧問概不會因接 納 閣下的購買要約，或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表 格所載的條款及條件項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行 動，而違反香港境外的任何法例； • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述 而撤銷； • 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； • 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份不曾亦 不會根據美國《證券法》登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為 其利益申請香港發售股份的任何人士均身處美國境外 （定義見S規例），或屬S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述人 士； • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； • 同意接納所申請數目或任何根據申請分配予 閣下但數 目較少的香港發售股份； • 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司股東名 冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持有人， 並授權本公司及╱或其代理將任何股票存入中央結算 系統及╱或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址向 閣下 或聯名申請的排名首位申請人寄發任何退款支票，郵誤 風險由 閣下承擔，除非 閣下合資格親身領取退款支 票； • 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發行，並 直接存入中央結算系統，以記存於 閣下的投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股 份戶口； • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利(1)不接納 以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任何或部分 股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中央結算系統； (2)促使該等獲配發的股份從中央結算系統提取，並轉 入 閣下名下，有關風險及成本概由 閣下自行承擔； 及(3)促使該等獲配發的股份以 閣下名義發行（或如屬 聯名申請人，則以排名首位申請人的名義發行），而在 此情況下，會以普通郵遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股票 寄往 閣下在申請表格上所示地址（郵誤風險概由 閣 下自行承擔）或提供該等股票讓 閣下領取； • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整以香港結算代 理人名義發行的獲配發的股份數目； • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申請表 格未有載列的資料及陳述概不負責； • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人概不以任何方式對 閣 下負責； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 聲明及陳述此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 請的人士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前提是 明白本公司及聯席全球協調人將依賴 閣下的聲明及陳 2019 年 12 月 12 日（星期四）上午八時正香港公開發售成為無 述以決定是否向 閣下配發任何香港發售股份， 閣下 條件且並無被終止，股票成為有效的所有權證明）將以香港 如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣下在申請表格的指示於2019 年12月11日（星期三）或在特別情況下由香港結算或香港結 • （倘本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或作 算代理人指定的任何其他日期直接存入中央結算系統，記 為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 入 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 為 閣下利益而以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算或 下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口。 透過白表eIPO服務供應商發出電子認購指示而提出其 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指 他申請；及 定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股份將存 • （倘 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中央結算系統 (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何 投資者戶口持有人）股份戶口， 閣下可向該中央結算 其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色申 系統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的香港發售股份數目。 請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申 • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份提出申 請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該其他人士的代理代 請：本公司預期將於2019年12月11日（星期三）在《南華 為簽署申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 早報》（以英文）及《香港經濟日報》（以中文）刊登中央 丁. 授權書 結算系統投資者戶口持有人的申請結果及香港公開發售 的結果。 閣下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及聯席全球協調人 資料不符，請於2019年12月11日（星期三）下午五時正 可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情接納或 前或香港結算或香港結算代理人釐定的任何其他日期知 拒絕 閣下的申請。 會香港結算。緊隨香港發售股份存入 閣下的股份戶口 釐定發售價及分配香港發售股份 後， 閣下即可透過「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系統 預期發售價將於2019年12月5日（星期四）或前後釐定。申請 互聯網系統（根據香港結算不時生效的「投資者戶口操 人須繳付每股發售股份最高發售價10.20港元，另加1.0%經 作簡介」所載程序）查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。香港結 紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費。 算亦將向 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存入 閣下股 倘若本公司與聯席全球協調人（為其本身及代表包銷商）並 份戶口的香港發售股份數目。 無於2019年12月9日（星期一）或之前協定發售價，全球發售 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨時 將不會進行。 所有權文件。 截止辦理申請登記前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請及配發 退回款項 任何香港發售股份。 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納， 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配將按招股章 本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相關的1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易 程「全球發售的架構」一節所述予以重新分配。根據聯交所 費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息向 閣 發出的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘上述重新分配在國際發售 下退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027% 認購不足的情況下或並非根據「全球發售的架構－香港公開 證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。 發售－重新分配」一節所載回補機制作出，則有關重新分 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節 配後香港公開發售項下可供認購的發售股份總數不得超過 「14. 發送╱領取股票及退回股款」。 35,884,000股發售股份（佔全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資料的有關影響 份總數的約20%）。 香港中央證券登記有限公司及其關聯法人團體、董事、高級 本公司預期於2019年12月11日（星期三）在《南華早報》（以英文） 人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度內 及《香港經濟日報》（以中文）、聯交所網站www.hkexnews.hk明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人於本文件 及本公司網站www.alphamabonc.com公佈協定發售價、國際 所提供或與本文件或在本文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何 發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售申請水平及香港發售股份分配 資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人提供與本文件或在本文件 基準。香港公開發售的分配結果及獲接納申請人的香港身份 下提供的任何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或 證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦將於上述網站公 相關由申請人或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何 佈。造成的任何損失或損害的任何法律責任。此包括但不限於該 等資料中不論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其 他人士或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影 像、記錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、 合時性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the entitlements; and applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the • any other incidental or associated purposes relating policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share to the above and/or to enable the Company and Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators (the "Ordinance"). and/or any other purpose to which the holders of 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data securities may from time to time agree. It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of 3. Transfer of personal data securities to supply correct personal data to the Company Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be applying for securities or transferring securities into or out kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving Kong Share Registrar. any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer Failure to supply the requested data may result in your (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the • the Company's appointed agents such as financial inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Share Registrar advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may share registrar; also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong • where applicants for securities request a deposit into Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund use the personal data for the purposes of operating cheque(s) to which you are entitled. CCASS; It is important that securities holders inform the Company • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any computer, payment or other services to the Company Sample for which the personal data were collected. Personal data inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with 2. Purposes their respective business operation; The personal data of the securities holders may be used, • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as following purposes: required by laws, rules or regulations; and • processing of your application and -Refund payment • any persons or institutions with which the securities' instructions/refund cheque, where applicable, and holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers verification of compliance with the ter s and etc. application procedures set out in this form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of 4. Retention of personal data the Hong Kong Offer hares; The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere; securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes • registering new issues or transfers into or out of which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with the names of holders of securities including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees; in accordance with the Ordinance. maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Company;

conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;

establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;

distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;

compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;

disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise; 5. Access to and correction of personal data Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data should be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretary, or our Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer. By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 人和持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處 有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私 隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面的政策和慣例。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證 券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶 登記處的服務時，必須向本公司或其代理及 香港股份過戶登記處提供準確個人資料。

未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下的證 券申請被拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份 過戶登記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉 亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申 請的香港發售股份及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的 股票及 ╱ 或退款支票。

證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤， 須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記處。 目的

證券持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、 持有、處理及 ╱ 或保存，以作下列用途： 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示 ╱ 退 款支票（如適用）、核實是否符合本表格 及招股章程所載條款及申請程序及公佈 香港發售股份的分配結果；

退 款支票（如適用）、核實是否符合本表格 及招股章程所載條款及申請程序及公佈 香港發售股份的分配結果； 遵守香港及其他地區的所有適用法律法 規；

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如 適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或 受讓證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；

進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核 對或交換資料；

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如 股息、供股及紅股等；

分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊；

編製統計資料及股東資料；

遵照法律、規則或法規的要求作出披 露；

透過報章公告或其他方式披露獲接納申 請人的身份； 披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及

與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關目 的及 ╱ 或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記 處能履行對證券持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構 承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持有人不時同意 的任何其他目的。 轉交個人資料

本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處所持有關證 券持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及 其香港股份過戶登記處可以在為達到上述任 何目的之必要情況下，向下列任何人士披 露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境外） 有關個人資料： 本公司委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款 銀行及海外主要股份過戶登記處；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算 系統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；其 將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個 人資料；

向本公司或香港股份過戶登記處提供與 其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包 商或第三方服務供應商；

聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機 關或政府部門或遵照其他法例、規則或 規例；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任 何人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會計 師或股票經紀等。 保留個人資料 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個 人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人 的個人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據 《條例》銷毀或處理。 查閱和更正個人資料

證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶 登記處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有 關該資料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。本 公司及香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理任何 查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。

所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章 程「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本 公司註冊地址送交公司秘書，或向我們的香 港股份過戶登記處的私隱事務主任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

