Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED BY WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED

Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document dated 5 August 2019 (the "Composite Document" ) jointly issued by Win Dynamic Limited as the offeror (the "Offeror") and The Sincere Company, Limited (the "Company").

ৰ˖່̤Ϟה஝֛̮d͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌה͜൚คၾWin Dynamic Limited€Ъމࠅߒɛ€˜ࠅߒɛ™ʿ΋݄Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™׵ɚཧɓɘϋɞ˜ʞ ˚ᑌΥ̊೯ʘၝΥࠅߒʿΫᏐ˖΁€˜ၝΥ˖΁™ʫהޢ֛٫ՈϞ޴Ν଄່f

YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OPTION OFFER.

ტɨν૧ટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒdሗԴ͜ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌf

THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED

΋݄Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code: 0244)

€ٰ΅˾໮j0244

YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED BY

WIN DYNAMIC LIMITED

WIN DYNAMIC LIMITEDʊબ̈ᒅٰᛆʘ ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶʿൗቖරڌ

All parts should be completed except the sections marked "Do not complete"

ৰൗ׼˜ˡ඲෬ᄳ™ٙ௅ʱ̮dӊධѩ඲෬ᄳ

The Sincere Company, Limited, 24th Floor, Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Hong Kong

΋݄Ϟࠢʮ̡d࠰ಥᓿ཭༸77໮ᓿ཭ʕː24ᅽ

You must insert the total number of Share Option(s) for which the Option Offer is accepted. ტɨ̀඲෬ɪ ટॶᒅٰᛆࠅ ߒʘᒅٰᛆᐼ ᅰf FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the Optionholder(s) named below hereby accept(s) the Option Offer and agrees to surrender for cancellation of the number of Share Option(s) specified below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Composite Document. ɨࠑᒅٰᛆܵϞɛᔫϤܲɨΐ˾ᄆટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒԨΝจʹΫɨΐᅰͦʘᒅٰᛆ˸Զൗቖdઓ඲፭ς͉ڌࣸʿᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁ʫʘૢ ಛʿૢ΁f Number of Share Option(s) at the exercise price of HK$0.332 per Share surrendered for cancellation ʹΫԶൗቖʘБԴᄆމ ӊٰٰ΅0.332ಥʩʘᒅٰᛆᅰͦ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Details of Optionholder ᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ༟ࣘ (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) €ሗ͂͜οዚאฺ͍෬ᄳ Surname(s) or company name(s): ֑ˤאʮ̡Τ၈j Forename(s): Τοj Address: ήѧjTelephone number: ཥ༑໮ᇁj CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ HK$0.001 in cash for each Share Option ӊ΅ᒅٰᛆତږ0.001ಥʩ

Signed by or for and on behalf of the Optionholder(s) in the presence of: ᒅٰᛆܵϞɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j

Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇

Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ

Signature(s) of Optionholder(s) or its duly authorised agent(s)/company chop, if applicable

ᒅٰᛆܵϞɛᖦ໇אՉ͍όબᛆ˾ଣɛ Ŋ

ʮ̡Ιᛠ€νቇ͜

Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ

Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ

Date of submission of this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance ౤ʹ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌʘ˚ಂ

THIS YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your professional advisers.

Realord Manureen is making the Option Offer on behalf of the Offeror. Acceptance by you will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from you to the Offeror that you (i) are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Option Offer, and any revision thereof, (ii) have observed all the applicable laws and regulations of Hong Kong in connection with such acceptance, including obtaining any government or other consent which may be required, and (iii) have complied with any other necessary formality and has paid any issue, transfer or other taxes due from you in Hong Kong, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws. You should consult your professional advisers if in doubt. This Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document.

HOW TO COMPLETE THIS YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE

The Offers are unconditional in all respects on the date on which the Offers are made. Optionholders are advised to read the Composite Document and when necessary, seek professional advice before completing this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance. To accept the Option Offer made by Realord Manureen on behalf of the Offeror to cancel your Share Option(s), you should complete and sign this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance overleaf and forward this entire form, together with the relevant certificate(s) of the Share Options (if applicable) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the whole of your holding of the Share Options, or, if applicable, for not less than such number of Share Options in respect of which you intend to accept the Option Offer, by post or by hand, in an envelope marked "The Sincere Company, Limited - Option Offer" to The Sincere Company, Limited, at 24th Floor, Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Hong Kong as soon as possible after the receipt of the Composite Document and in any event not later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 26 August 2019 or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance.

YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OPTION OFFER

To: The Offeror and Realord Manureen

1. My/Our execution of this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Option Offer made by Realord Manureen for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Share Options specified in this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance; (b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Option Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person named at the address stated below within seven Business Days of the date of the receipt of this completed Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance and all the relevant documents (which should be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 26 August 2019 (Hong Kong time) or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code) by the Company to render the acceptance under the Option Offer complete and valid; (Note: Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Optionholder.) Name:(inBLOCKLETTERS) ............................................................................................. Address:(inBLOCKLETTERS) ........................................................................................... (c) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to cancel my/our Share Option(s) surrendered for cancellation under the Option Offer; and (d) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein.

2. I/We understand that acceptance of the Option Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty by me/us to the Offeror, Realord Manureen and the Company that (i) the number of Share Options specified in this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance is/are hereby surrendered and renounced free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching thereto on or after the date on which the Offers are made, being the date of despatch of the Composite Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it, Realord Manureen, the Company or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Option Offer, and I am/we are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Option Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, in accordance with the terms of the Option Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease, in which event I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance duly cancelled, together with the relevant certificate(s) of the Share Options (if applicable), by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(b) above.

4. I/We enclose the relevant certificate(s) of the Share Options (if applicable) for the whole/part of my/our holding of Share Options which are surrendered for cancellation on the terms and conditions of the Option Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance and/or certificate(s) of the Share Options (if applicable) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.

5. I/We warrant and represent to the Offeror, Realord Manureen and the Company that I am/we are the registered Optionholder(s) specified in this Form of Option Offer Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to surrender the Share Options for cancellation by way of acceptance of the Option Offer.

6. I/We warrant to the Offeror, Realord Manureen and the Company that I/we have observed and am/are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations where my/our address is located as set out in the register of Optionholders of the Company to accept the Option Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registration or filing required in compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

7. I/We warrant to the Offeror, Realord Manureen and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Option Offer.

8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorisations and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable.

9. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of cancellation of any Share Option will be given.

͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌɗࠠࠅ˖΁dሗуஈଣf ტɨν࿁͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌ΂О௅ʱאᏐમ՟ʘБਗϞ΂ОဲਪdᏐፔ༔ ტɨʘਖ਼ุᚥਪf

ਃສߕ؍ধ˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ᒅٰᛆࠅߒfტɨɓ຾౤ʹટॶࣣу஗ൖމ ტɨΣࠅߒɛЪ̈௓ࠑʿڭᗇd ტɨ(i)࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷᐏࡘϗ՟ʿટॶᒅ ٰᛆࠅߒʿՉ΂Оࡌࠈd(ii)ʊఱ༈ટॶ፭ς࠰ಥהϞቇ͜جԷʿج஝dܼ̍՟੻הც΂Оִ݁אՉ˼Νจdʿ(iii)ʊ፭ς΂ОՉ˼̀ࠅ˓ᚃ˲ʊ˕˹΂ О೯Бeᔷᜫא ტɨᏐᖮʘ࠰ಥՉ˼೼ධdԨ˲࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛd༈ટॶਗ਼ѓϞࣖԨՈߒҼɢfνϞဲਪd ტɨᏐፔ༔ਖ਼ุᚥਪf͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒ ટॶරڌᏐၾᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁ɓԻቡᚎf

͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌʘ෬ᄳ˙ج

׵౤̈ࠅߒʘ˚d༈ഃࠅߒί΢˙ࠦѩމೌૢ΁fᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ׵෬ᄳ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌۃਕሗቡᚎၝΥ˖΁ʿరӋਖ਼ุจԈ€νϞცࠅfމટॶ ਃສߕ؍˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ʘᒅٰᛆࠅߒd ტɨᏐ׵ટᐏၝΥ˖΁ܝးҞ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌ܆ࠦࠫԨ੔೯዆΅ڌࣸdஹΝఱ ტɨܵϞ ٙהϞא௅ʱᒅٰᛆeא€ࡊቇ͜ʔˇ׵ ტɨᏝટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒʘᒅٰᛆᅰͦʘϞᗫᗇࣣ€νቇ͜ʿ Ŋ א΂ОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖΁€ʿ Ŋ אఱϤהც΂О ˿ɛ̙ڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣɓԻ˸ඉ੔אਖ਼ɛ৔ʹ˙ό€ڦ܆ൗ׼˜΋݄Ϟࠢʮ̡ Ñ ᒅٰᛆࠅߒ™d৔༺΋݄Ϟࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥᓿ཭༸77 ໮ᓿ཭ʕː24 ᅽdઓೌሞνОʔ੻፰׵ɚཧɓɘϋɞ˜ɚɤʬ˚€݋ಂɓɨʹ̬͍ࣛdאࠅߒɛ࣬ኽϗᒅςۆʘ஝֛̙ঐᔾ֛ʿʮбʘ༰ܝࣛගʿ Ŋ א˚ಂfၝΥ˖΁ڝ፽ɓʘૢ˖ʊ༱ɝԨ࿴ϓ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌʘɓ௅΅f

Ϟᗫᒅٰᛆࠅߒʘᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌ ߧjࠅߒɛʿਃສߕ؍

1. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃɓ຾ᖦ͉ͭᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌ€ʔሞ༈ڌࣸ݊щʊൗ׼˚ಂd͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʘוᘱɛʿաᜫɛਗ਼աϤߒҼdԨਗ਼࿴ϓj (a) ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήટॶ͟ਃສߕ؍˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈Ԩ༱׵ၝΥ˖΁ٙᒅٰᛆࠅߒ˸ϗ՟˾ᄆdܲၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ڌࣸה༱Ϟᗫૢಛʿૢ΁ϗ ᒅ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌɪה෬ᒅٰᛆᅰͦi (b) ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣdఱ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ࣬ኽᒅٰᛆࠅߒʘૢಛᏐ੻ʘତږ˾ᄆd˸˜ʔ੻ ᔷᜫ Ñ ̥ࡘɝױ᎘ɛሪ˒™˙όΣ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃක̈ྌᇞ˕ୃdԨ׵͉ʮ̡ટᐏʊ෬Ѽʘٰ͉ᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸʿԴϞᗫટॶٰᛆࠅߒҁ዆ʿϞࣖ ʘהϞϞᗫ˖΁຅˚€ՉೌሞνОʔ੻፰׵ɚཧɓɘϋɞ˜ɚɤʬ˚€݋ಂɓɨʹ̬͍ࣛ€࠰ಥࣛගאࠅߒɛ̙ঐ࣬ኽϗᒅςۆᔾ֛ʿʮбʘ ༰ܝࣛගʿ Ŋ א˚ಂ৔༺ৎࠇɖࡈᐄุ˚ʫdܲ˸ɨήѧ˸̻ඉ˙ό੔ʚ˸ɨɛɻdඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛ Ŋ шഃוዄi €ڝൗjࡊϗ՟˕ୃʘɛɻϞй׵ᒅٰᛆʘ೮াܵϞɛdۆሗ෬ɪટϗ˕ୃɛɻʘ֑Τʿήѧf ֑Τj€ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ .................................................................................................. ήѧj€ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ .................................................................................................. (c) ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃוፕ׵̀ࠅאቇ຅ࣛᖦ໇Չ˼˖΁Ԩ፬ଣϞᗫ˓ᚃd˸ൗቖ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃఱટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒϾʹΫʘᒅٰᛆiʿ (d) ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃΝจ৛Ⴉࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡ʿ Ŋ א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣאՉίБԴ͉ڌࣸה༱΂Оᛆл̙ࣛঐܸ֛ʘ΂Оɛɻ̙ঐ ආБאྼ݄ʘ΂ОБਗאԫ֝f

2. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ׼͉ͣɛ Ŋ шഃટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒਗ਼஗ൖމ࿴ϓ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃΣࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍ʿ͉ʮ̡Ъ̈ڭᗇd(i)ڌͪʹΫʿ׳૝͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટ ॶරڌהΐᒅٰᛆᅰͦd฿ʔڝ੭הϞପᛆࠋዄஹΝ׵༈ഃࠅߒЪ̈˚ಂ€у੔೯ၝΥ˖΁ʘ˚ಂ຅˚אʘܝהڝ੭ʘהϞᛆлiʿ(ii) ͉ɛŊш ഃԨೌમ՟אʔમ՟΂ОБਗϾਗ਼ˏߧא̙ঐˏߧࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍e͉ʮ̡א΂ОՉ˼ɛɻ༼ˀ΂О̡ج၍ᒍਜၾᒅٰᛆࠅߒϞᗫʘجܛא္၍ ஝֛d˲͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷʿج஝ᐏࡘϗ՟ʿટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒ€ʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷʿج஝d༈ટॶމϞࣖʿՈϞߒҼ ɢf

3. νܲᒅٰᛆࠅߒʘૢಛ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʘટॶމೌࣖdۆɪ˖ୋ1 ݬה༱ʘהϞܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩึ୞˟fίϤઋرɨd͉ɛ Ŋ шഃબᛆԨࠅӋ ტ ɨਗ਼ʊ͍όൗቖʘ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌஹΝϞᗫᒅٰᛆᗇࣣ€νቇ͜d˸̻ඉ˙ό੔ഗίɪ˖ୋ1(b) ݬהΐήѧʘϞᗫɛɻd˸ʹᒔ͉ɛ Ŋ ш ഃdඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛ Ŋ шഃוዄf

4. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃᔫϤڝւ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃהܵΌ௅ Ŋ ௅ʱᒅٰᛆʘϞᗫᒅٰᛆᗇࣣ€νቇ͜dʹΫ ტɨܲ๫ᒅٰᛆࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ʚ˸ൗቖf͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ׼ͣਗ਼ʔึఱ΂Оᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌʿ Ŋ אᒅٰᛆᗇࣣ€νቇ͜ᐏ೯ϗ৆ஷࣣٝf͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ͵׼ͣהϞ˖΁ਗ਼˸̻ඉ˙ό੔̈dඉႬࠬ ᎈ฿͉͟ɛ Ŋ шഃІБוዄf

5. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃΣࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍ʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇʿڌ׼d͉ɛ Ŋ шഃމ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌהΐ׼ᒅٰᛆᅰͦʘ೮াܵϞɛdϾ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃϞΌ ௅ᛆлeᛆɢʿબᛆdீཀટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒʹΫ༈ഃᒅٰᛆ˸Զൗቖf

6. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃΣࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍ʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇd͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʊ፭ς͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ׵͉ʮ̡ᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ೮া̅הΐήѧʘהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝˸ʿ ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝ᐏʪ஢ટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈiϾ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʊ՟੻΂Оהცִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdЪ̈הϞ̀ࠅ˓ ᚃא፭ς္၍ʿ Ŋ אجܛ஝֛ה஝֛ʘɓʲ೮াאπᏦi˲͉ɛ Ŋ шഃʊ˕˹͉ɛ Ŋ шഃఱ༈ટॶᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධʿᅄ൬ אՉ˼הცಛධiϾϞᗫટॶਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf

7. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃΣࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍ʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇd͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ඲ఱ˕˹ᗫ׵͉ɛ Ŋ шഃટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒᏐ˹ʘ΂Оᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධʿᅄ൬וዄΌ ௅ப΂f

8. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃᆽႩdৰၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌܸ׼٫̮dהϞतϤЪ̈ʘટॶeܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩʔ̙࿞Ϋf

9. ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃᆽႩdʔึఱൗቖ΂Оᒅٰᛆᐏ೯ᆽႩஷٝf

PERSONAL DATA

Personal Information Collection Statement

This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Realord Manureen and the Company in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance" ).

1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the Option Offer for your Share Option(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Option Offer.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide on this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing your acceptance and verification or compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance and the Composite Document; • registering the cancellation of the Share Option(s)under your name; • maintaining or updating the register of Optionholders; • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information; • distributing communications from the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company and/or their respective agents, officers and advisers; • establishing benefit entitlements of the Shareholders; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise); • any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, Realord Manureen or the Company; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Realord Manureen and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Optionholders and/or regulators and other purpose to which the Optionholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of.



3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this Yellow Form of Option Offer Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company and/or Option Offer settlement agent may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Offeror, Realord Manureen, the Company and/or any of their respective agents, officers and advisers; • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company in connection with the operation of their businesses; • any regulatory or governmental bodies; • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and • any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.

4. Retention of Personal Data The Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company will keep the personal data provided in this form for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.

5. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror and/or Realord Manureen and/or the Company have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Realord Manureen or the Company (as the case may be).

BY SIGNING THIS YELLOW FORM OF OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.

ࡈɛ༟ࣘ

ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึ ტɨϞᗫࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍ʿ͉ʮ̡Ϟᗫ ࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ€˜ૢԷ™ʘ݁ഄʿ࿕ Էf

1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘʘࡡΪ ν ტɨఱᒅٰᛆટॶᒅٰᛆࠅߒd ტɨ඲౤Զהცࡈɛ༟ࣘf ࡊ ტɨ͊ঐ౤Զהც༟ࣘdۆ̙ঐኬߧ ტɨʘટॶʔᐏաଣאϞ הַႬfՉ͵̙ঐѳᖟאַႬ੔೯ ტɨ࣬ኽᒅٰᛆࠅߒϞᛆԮϞʘ ˾ᄆf

2. ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึ͜ЪeܵϞʿ Ŋ אڭπ€˸΂О˙όЪɨΐ͜௄j h ஈଣ ტɨʘટॶʿࣨྼ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌʿၝΥ˖΁༱ΐ ʘૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃʘΥ஝ઋرi h ೮া ტɨΤɨᒅٰᛆʘൗቖi h ڭπאһอϞᗫᒅٰᛆܵϞɛʘ೮া̅i h ආБא՘пආБᖦΤࣨྼd˸ʿආБ΂ОՉ˼༟ࣘࣨྼאʹ౬i h ೯бࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡ʿ Ŋ א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰʿᚥਪʘஷৃi h ᆽٰ֛؇ධɨʘᛆлi h מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸˙کආБᛆл͡॰i h ܲجԷe஝ۆא஝Է஝֛€ೌሞ᙮ج֛אՉ˼஝֛Ъ̈מᚣi h Ϟᗫࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍e͉ʮ̡ʘ΂ОՉ˼͜௄iʿ h Ϟᗫɪ˖΂ОՉ˼ڝ੭אᗫஹ͜௄ʿ Ŋ א˿ࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍ ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡੻˸ᄵБ־ഃ࿁ᒅٰᛆܵϞɛʿ Ŋ א္၍ዚ࿴ʘப ΂ʿᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ̙ঐʔࣛΝจאᐏ઄ʘՉ˼͜௄f



3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึڭ੗dઓࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃ ສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ אʿ͉ʮ̡ʿ Ŋ אᒅٰᛆࠅߒഐၑ˾ଣމ༺ߧɪࠑאϞ ᗫ΂Оɪࠑ͜௄d̙ঐЪ̈־ഃႩމ̀ცʘݟ༔d˸ᆽႩࡈɛ༟ࣘʘ ๟ᆽ׌dˈՉ݊־ഃ̙ঐΣאІɨΐ΂ОʿהϞɛɻʿྼ᜗מᚣeᐏ ՟אᔷʹ€ೌሞί࠰ಥྤʫא࠰ಥྤ̮ήਜ༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘj h ࠅߒɛeਃສߕ؍e͉ʮ̡ʿ Ŋ אՉ΢Іʘ΂О˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰ ʿᚥਪi h މࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡౤ԶၾՉุਕᐄ༶Ϟᗫʘ Б݁eཥৃeཥ໘e˹ಛאՉ˼؂ਕʘ΂О˾ଣeו̍ਠאୋɧ ˙؂ਕԶᏐਠi h ΂О္၍אִ݁ዚ࿴i h ၾ ტɨආБʹ׸אܔᙄආБʹ׸ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴dԷ ν ტɨʘვБeܛࢪeึࠇࢪאܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ ࿴iʿ h ࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡׵ϞᗫઋرɨႩމ̀ცאቇ ຅ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f

4. ڭवࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ܲϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘהც͜௄ڭ व͉ڌࣸהϗණʘࡈɛ༟ࣘfೌცڭवʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึ࣬ኽૢԷቖ์ אஈଣf

5. π՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ૢԷ஝֛d ტɨϞᛆᆽႩࠅߒɛʿŊאਃສߕ؍ʿŊא͉ʮ̡݊щ ܵϞ ტɨʘࡈɛ༟ࣘdᐏ՟༈༟ࣘਓ͉d˸ʿһ͍΂О፹Ⴌ༟ࣘf ԱኽૢԷdࠅߒɛʿ Ŋ אਃສߕ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡Ϟᛆఱஈଣ΂О༟ ࣘʘπ՟ሗӋϗ՟Υଣ˓ᚃ൬fᐏ՟༟ࣘאһ͍༟ࣘאᐏ՟Ϟᗫ݁ഄ ʿ࿕Էʿהܵ༟ࣘᗳйʘ༟ࣘʘהϞሗӋd඲౤ʹʚࠅߒɛeਃສߕ ؍ʿ Ŋ א͉ʮ̡€ൖઋرϾ֛f

ტɨᖦ໇͉ᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶරڌуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛf