Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Yellow Application Form
0
09/25/2019 | 06:58pm EDT
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名 義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下 的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
Staple your
payment
here
請將股款
緊釘在此
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Topsports International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated September 26, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用滔搏國際控股有限公 司（「本公司」）於2019年9月26日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞彙。
Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外的任何司法管轄區要約出售或游說要約購買任何 香港發售股份。若無根據美國《證券法》登記或獲豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程 的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論以任何方式，亦不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Appendix V- Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程「附錄五－送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述的其 他文件已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登 記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結 算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。
Topsports International Holdings Limited
滔搏國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Is ands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock code : 6110 股份代號：6110
Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.10 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund)
You should read this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains furtherinformation on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請手續的進一步資料， 閣下應將本申請表格連同招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: Topsports International Holdings Limited
The Joint Sponsors
The Joint Global Coordinators
The Joint Bookrunners
The Joint Lead Managers
The Hong Kong Underwriters
Applicants' declaration
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the警告：僅可就任何人士的利益作出一份申請。請參閱「填benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets 寫及遞交本申請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 46,510,000 shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過 46,510,000股股份）
Total amount 總額
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（以正 楷填寫）
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本 票的銀行名稱（請參閱「申請手續」一節）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong identity card no./passport no./Hong Kong business
r gistration no.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護
照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in
Hong Kong identity card no./passport no./Hong Kong business registration no. of
BLOCK letters)
all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，以正楷填寫）
香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
(1)
2)
(2)
3)
(3)
Hong Kong address in English nd telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant
only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼，以正楷填寫）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項 申請將視作為 閣下本身利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實 益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
必須填妥此欄
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS Participant
中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與者的參與者編號
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算 系統投資者戶口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印章
For internal use
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
此欄供內部使用
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
* (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong identity card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong business registration number (if you are a body corporate) will
be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬 個人）或香港商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體），請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong identity card number or passport
number. If you hold a Hong Kong identity card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a
Hong Kong identity card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong business registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的 指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個人，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持 有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業 登記號碼。
Part of the Hong Kong identity card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first- named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your bank r may r quire verification of your Hong Kong identity card
number/passport number before you can cash your r fund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣 下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用 於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料核實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查 證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
the principal business of that co pany is dealing in securities; and
you exercise st tutory control over that company,
then the applic tion will be tre ted as being made for your benefit. 如申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
該公司的主要業務為證券買賣；及
閣下可對該公司行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
All joint applicants must give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong identity card numbers or,
where applicable, passport numbers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong business registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個人）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號 碼，或（如屬法人團體）其香港商業登記號碼。
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 1,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
Amount
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Hong Kong
payable on
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
Offer Shares
application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
1,000
10,201.78
25,000
255,044.45
300,000
3,060,533.31
6,000,000
61,210,666.20
2,000
20,403.56
30,000
306,053.33
400,000
4,080,711.08
7,000,000
71,412,443.90
3,000
30,605.34
35,000
357,062.22
500,000
5,100,888.85
8,000,000
81,614,221.60
4,000
40,807.11
40,000
408,071.11
600,000
6,121,066.62
9,000,000
91,815,999.30
5,000
51,008.89
45,000
459,080.00
700,000
7,141,244.39
10,000,000
102,017,777.00
6,000
61,210.67
50,000
510,088.89
800,000
8,161,422.16
20,000,000
204,035,554.00
7,000
71,412.45
60,000
612,106.66
900,000
9,181,599.93
30,000,000
306,053,331.00
8,000
81,614.22
70,000
714,124.44
1,000,000
10,201,777.70
40,000,000
408,071,108.00
9,000
91,816.00
80,000
816,142.22
2,000,000
20,403,555.40
46,510,000(1)
474,484,680.83
10,000
102,017.78
90,000
918,159.99
3,000,000
30,605,333.10
15,000
153,026.67
100,000
1,020,177.77
4,000,000
40,807,110.80
20,000
204,035.55
200,000
2,040,355.54
5,000,000
51,008,888.50
(1)
Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may app y for.
2.
You, as the applicant(s), must com
lete the form in English in BLOCK letters as indicated below and
sign on the second page of the A lication Form. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by
way of personal chop).
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor
Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Participant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its
company n me)
nd insert its participant I.D. in the appropriate box.
If you are applying
s
n individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must cont in your NAME and Hong Kong identity card number;
•
your particip
nt I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as
joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong identity card
number of all joint investor participants;
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong business registration number;
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED -
TOPSPORTS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong
account in Hong Kong; and
Kong, and have your name certified on the
•
show your account name, which must either
back by a person authorized by the bank.
be pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed
The name on the banker's cashier order
on the back by a person authorized by the
must correspond with your name. If it is
bank. This account name must correspond
a joint application, the name on the back
with your name. If it is a joint application,
of the banker's cashier order must be the
the account name must be the same as the
same as the first-named applicant's name.
first-named applicant's name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the coll ction boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch name
Address
Hong Kong Island
South Horizons Branch
Shop G13 & G15, G/F, Marina Square,
West Commercial Block, South Horizons,
Ap Lei Chau, Hong Kong
W n Chai (Wu Chung House)
213 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai,
Br nch
Hong Kong
Kowloon
194 Cheung Sha Wan Road Branch
194-196 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Sham Shui Po,
Kowloon
Yau Ma Tei Branch
471 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon
New Territories
Fanling Centre Branch
Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling,
New Territories
Metro City Branch
Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1,
Tseung Kwan O, New Territories
Yuen Long Branch
102-108 Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long,
New Territories
Tuen Mun Town Plaza Branch
Shop 2, Tuen Mun Town Plaza phase II,
Tuen Mun, New Territories
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
Branch name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Central Branch
1/F., 9 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Kwun Tong Branch
Shop 5&6, 1/F, Crocodile Center,
79 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
New Territories
Tsuen Wan Branch
G/F, 423-427 Castle Peak Road Tsuen Wan,
New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The application Samplelists will be open between 11:45 . . and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "Eff ct of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to App y for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Topsports International Holdings Limited
滔搏國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global
A.
Who can apply
Offering in the Prospectus;
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying
•
agree that none of the Company, the Relevant Persons and the
must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong
White Form eIPO Service Provider is or will be liable for
address.
any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
any supplement to it);
members' names.
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed four.
benefit you have made the application have not applied for or
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by
taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for
a duly authorized officer, who must state his representative
or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer
capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
Shares nor participated in the International Offering;
5.
You must be outside the United States (within the meaning of
•
agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share
Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of
Registrar, the receiving banks, and the Relevant Persons
Rule 902 of Regulation S and not be a legal or natural person
any personal data which any of them may require about
of the PRC (except qualified domestic institutional investors).
you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for
application;
any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you:
•
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
•
are an existing beneficial owner of Shares and/or a
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with
substantial shareholder of any of its subsidiaries;
all such laws and neither the Company nor the Relevant
•
are a director or chief executive of the Company and/or
Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result
any of its subsidiaries;
of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action
•
are a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of
arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and
any of the above;
conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application
•
are a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rul s)
Form;
of the Company or will become a connected p rson
•
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may
of the Company immediately upon comp etion of the
not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
Global Offering; or
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of
•
have been allocated or have applied for any International
Hong Kong;
Offer Shares or otherwise participate in the International
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that
Offering.
the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be
B.
If you are a nominee
registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the
person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong
Hong
Kong Offer Shares
by: (i) giving
electronic
a lication
Offer Shares are outside the United States (within the meaning
instructions to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settle
ent System
of Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3)
of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and
or YELLOW Application Form, and lodge
ore than one application
accurate;
in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners.
•
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for or
C.
Effect of completing
nd submitting this Application Form
any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
By
completing and submitting this Applic tion Form, you (and
•
authorize (i) the Company to place the name of the HKSCC
if you are joint applicants,
ch of you jointly and severally) for
Nominees on the Company's register of members as the
yourself or as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for
holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you and
whom you act:
such other registers as required under the Memorandum and
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and
Articles of Association of the Company, and (ii) the Company
authorize the Company and/or the Joint Global Coordinators
and/or its agents to deposit any Share certificate(s) into
(or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to
CCASS and/or to send any e-Refund payment instructions
execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all
and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named
things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares
applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own
allocated to you in the name of HKSCC Nominees as required
risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have
by the Articles of Association;
fulfilled the criteria mentioned in "- Personal Collection"
•
agree to comply with the Memorandum and Articles of
section of the Prospectus to collect refund cheque(s) in
Association of the Company, the Companies (Winding Up and
person;
Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws
•
agree that the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted shall
of Hong Kong) and Cayman Companies Law;
be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
directly into CCASS for credit to your investor participant
application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this
stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
Participant;
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus
•
understand that the Joint Global Coordinators may reallocate
and have relied only on the information and representations
Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong
contained in the Prospectus in making your application and
Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the
will not rely on any other information or representations
Hong Kong Public Offering and in accordance with Guidance
except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such
reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18
of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer
in the Prospectus. In particular the Joint Global Coordinators shall
Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such
have the right to reallocate Offer Shares from the International
reallocation shall not be more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares.
Offering to
the Hong
Kong Public
Offering. In accordance with
Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if
Further details of the reallocation are stated
in the section
such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of
titled "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus.
the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares under
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves
the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall
the right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted Shares
be not more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares. Further details on the
issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such
circumstances under which the above guidance letter would apply
allotted Shares for deposit
into CCASS; (2)
to cause such
are set out in the section titled "Structure of the Global Offering" in
allotted Shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in
the Prospectus.
your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in
allotted Shares to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint
whole or in part)
applicant, to the first-named applicant) and in such a case, to
If your application
is
wholly or
partially
successful, your share
post the certificates for such allotted Shares at your own risk
certificate(s)
(subject
to their
becoming
valid certificates of
to the address on your application form by ordinary post or to
title
provided
that
the
Hong Kong
Public
Offering has
become
make available the same for your collection;
unconditional
and
not
having been
terminated at
8:00
a.m. on
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust
Thursday, October 10, 2019) will be issued in the name of HKSCC
the number of allotted Shares issued in the name of HKSCC
Nominees and
deposited directly
into CCASS for credit
to your
Nominees;
CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have
your designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your
any liability for the information and
representations not so
Application Form on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 or, in the event
contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
•
of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
•
liable to you in any way;
•
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant
declare and represent that this is the only application made
(other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong
and the only application intended by you to be made to benefit
Offer Shares credited to the stock account of your designated
•
you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;
CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant),
understand that the Company, the Directors and the Joint
you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted
Global Coordinators will rely on your declarations and
•
to you with that CCASS Participant.
representations in deciding whether or not to allocate any
If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The
of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be
Company expects to publish the application results of CCASS
•
prosecuted for making a false declaration;
Investor Participants' applications together with the results
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that
of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on the Company's website at
no other application has been or will be made for your benefit
www.topsports.com.cnand the website of the Stock Exchange
on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving
at www.hkexnews.hkon Wednesday, October 9, 2019. You
electronic application instructions to HKSCC or through the
should check the announcement published by the Company
White Form eIPO service or by any one as your agent or by
and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on
•
any other person; and
W dnesday, October 9, 2019 or such other date as shall be
(if you are making the application as an agent for the b n fit
d termined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately
of another person) warrant
that (i) no
other
app ication has
aft r the credit of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock
account,
you
can
check your
new account balance
via the
been or will be made by you as agent for or for the b n fit of
CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet System (under the
that person or by that person or by any other
erson as agent
procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide for
for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW A
ication Form
Investor
Participants" in effect
from time to time). HKSCC
or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC;
will also make available to you an activity statement showing
and (ii) you have due authority to sign the A
lication Form
the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your stock
or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that
account.
other person as its agent.
D.
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company
Power of attorney
will not issue temporary documents of title.
If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney,
Refund of application monies
the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators, as the Company's
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your
agent, may accept or reject your
pplic tion
t their discretion and
application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to
on any conditions they think fit, including requiring evidence of the
you your application monies, or the appropriate portion thereof,
attorney's authority.
together with brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%
Price Determination of the Glob
Offering
and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% without interest. If the
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Wednesday,
Offer Price is less than the Maximum Offer Price, the Company
October 2, 2019. Applicants are required
to pay
the Maximum
will
refund
to
you
the surplus application
monies
together with
the
related
brokerage
of 1%, SFC
transaction levy of 0.0027%
Offer Price of HK$10.10 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together
and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% without interest. The
with brokerage of 1%, FC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock
refund procedures are stated in the "Dispatch/Collection of Share
Exchange trading fee of 0.005%. If the Offer Price is not agreed
Certificates/e-Refund
Payment Instructions/Refund
Cheques" in
between the Company, the Selling Shareholder and the Joint Global
the "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the
Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) by
SampleProspectus.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong
and will lapse. Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not
be processed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will
Kong Investor Services Limited
be made until the application lists close.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its
Publication of results
related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and
agents ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the
The Company expects to announce the Offer Price, the level of
maximum extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or
indication of interest in the International Offering, the level of
damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any other person
applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of
or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected
allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, October
with, any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant
9, 2019 on the websites of the Company at www.topsports.com.cn
on or in connection with this document or any services provided
and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. The results of
hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided by
allocations and the Hong Kong identity card/passport/Hong Kong
or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or
business registration numbers of successful applicants under the
any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation,
Hong Kong Public Offering (where applicable) will be available on
any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the
the above websites.
Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance
The
allocation of Offer Shares
between the Hong Kong Public
on such information
or any documentation, image,
recording or
reproduction of such
information, or its accuracy,
completeness,
Offering and the International Offering is subject to reallocation as
currency or reliability.
described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering"
Personal Data
Personal Information Collection Statement
3. Transfer of personal data
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong
applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the
Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept
policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong
confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share
Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal
Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of
Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong
the above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or
Kong) (the "Ordinance").
outside Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following:
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
advisers, receiving
banks and overseas
principal share
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders to supply
registrar;
correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the
•
where applicants for securities request
a deposit into
Hong Kong Share Registrar
when applying
for
securities
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use
or transferring
securities
into
or
out
of
their
names or
in
the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
procuring
the
services
of
the
Hong
Kong
Share
Registrar.
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
Failure to
supply the
requested
data may
result in your
who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer,
application for securities being rejected, or
in delay or the
payment or other services to the Company or the Hong
inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to
Kong Share Registrar in connection with their respective
effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also
prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong
business operation;
Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
the despatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to
regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as
which you are entitled.
required by laws, rules or regulations; and
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
•
any persons or institutions with which the securities
and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any
holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.
2.
Purposes
4.
R tention of personal data
The
personal data of the securities holders may
be h
d,
The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep
processed and/or stored (by whatever means) for the
the p rsonal data of the applicants and holders of securities
following purposes:
application
and refund
cheque and
for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the
•
processing your
personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer
e-Refund
payment
instruction(s),
where
a
licable,
required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with
verification of compliance with the terms and a
lication
the Ordinance.
procedures set out in this Application Form and the
Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the
5.
Access to and correction of personal data
Hong Kong Offer Shares;
Securities
holders
have
the right to
ascertain whether the
•
compliance with
pplic ble
ws
and
regulations
in
Company
or the
Hong
Kong Share
Registrar hold their
Hong Kong and elsewhere;
personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct
•
registering new issues or tr
nsfers
into
or out of
the
any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong
names of securities holders including, where applicable,
Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for
HKSCC Nominees;
the processing of such requests.
•
maintaining or updating the register of securities holders
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
of the Company;
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in
•
establishing benefit entitlements of securities holders of
the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as
notified from time to time, for the attention of the company
the Company,Samplesuch as dividends, rights issues and bonus
issues;
secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention
•
distributing communications from the Company and its
of the privacy compliance officer.
subsidiaries;
•
compiling statistical information and shareholder
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
profiles;
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
above.
entitlements; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities holders may from time to time agree.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:57:03 UTC