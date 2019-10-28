Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Yellow Application Form
0
10/28/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of
Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited
Staple your
(the "Company") dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus").
: Not more than HK$7.55 per Offer Share and expected to be
not less than HK$6.55 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of
1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange
trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application and
subject to refund on final pricing)
發售價 ： 不高於每股發售股份7.55港元並預期不低於每股發售股份
6.55港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及
0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，並視乎最終定價可
予退回）
You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.
招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Application Form 申請表格
To: TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited
致： 東曜藥業股份有限公司
ole ponsor
獨家保薦人
Joint Global Coordinators
聯席全球協調人
Joint Bookrunners
聯席賬簿管理人
Joint Lead Managers
聯席牽頭經辦人
Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Sample
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申請
procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please
程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」。
refer to "Effect of completing and submitting this Application
Form" of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of
警告：任何人士僅限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。請
any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the "Effect
參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」最後四點。
of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this
Application Form.
(YourSamplename(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit if
you do not complete this section. Ple se provide an account number or
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：
必須填妥此欄
代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated
出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定中央
結算系統參與者的參與者編號
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼
For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor
請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址)
Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company
name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶
口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application")
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
（請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段）
If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or
a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application,
please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application".
如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或香港
商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。
版
(2)
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an
individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong
Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide
your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人
樣
士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請
填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。
(3)
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named
applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of
Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose.
Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can
cash your refund cheque.
Sample
日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有
閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香
港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料
核實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(4)
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
‧ the principal business of that company is d a ing in s curiti s; and
‧ you exercise statutory control over that com any,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
‧ 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
‧ 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
(5)
All joint applicants
ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where
applic ble, p ssport nu
bers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers.
所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體）
其香港商業登記號碼。
樣
版
Sample
This page is int ntiona y l ft blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 400 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
Amount payable
No. of
Amount payable
No. of
Amount payable
Hong Kong Offer
on application
Hong Kong Offer
on application
版
Hong Kong Offer
on application
Shares applied for
HK$
Shares applied for
HK$
Shares applied for
HK$
400
3,050.43
16,000
122,017.30
280,000
2,135,302.78
800
6,100.86
20,000
152,521.63
320,000
2,440,346.03
1,200
9,151.29
24,000
183,025.95
360,000
2,745,389.29
1,600
12,201.73
28,000
213,530.28
400,000
3,050,432.54
2,000
15,252.17
32,000
樣
4,575,648.81
244,034.60
600,000
2,400
18,302.60
36,000
274,538.93
800,000
6,100,865.08
2,800
21,353.03
40,000
305,043.25
1,000,000
7,626,081.35
3,200
24,403.46
80,000
610,086.51
2,000,000
15,252,162.70
3,600
27,453.89
120,000
915,129.76
3,000,000
22,878,244.05
4,000
30,504.33
160,000
1,220,173.02
4,000,000
30,504,325.40
8,000
61,008.65
200,000
1,525,216.27
4,500,000*
34,317,366.08
12,000
91,512.98
240,000
1,830,259.52
Sample
* Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for.
2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in Eng ish (in BLOCK letters) as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. On y writt n signatur s will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (oth r than a CCASS Investor Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name)
and insert its participant I.D. in the a ro riate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
• the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number;
•
your participant I.D. must be inserted in the a ro riate box.
If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
• the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint
investor participants;
• your participant I.D. ust be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must cont in your co pany NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
•
your p rticip nt I.D. nd your co pany chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate
box.
Incorrect or omission of det ils of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its comp ny n me or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOT BIOPHARM PUBLIC OFFER";
• be crossed "Account Payee Only";
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's
• be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account
• be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a person
• show your account name, which must either be pre-
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back
cashier order must correspond with your name. If
by a person authorised by the bank. This account
it is a joint application, the name on the back of the
name must correspond with your name. If it is a
banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-
joint application, the account name must be the
named applicant's name.
版
same as the first-named applicant's name.
樣
cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Branch Name
Addr ss
Hong Kong Island
Central District (Wing On Hous )
B/F-2/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road
Branch
Central, Hong Kong
North Point (King's Centre) Branch
193-209 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza,
No. 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
Olym ian City Branch
Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2,
18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon
New Territories
Fanling Centre Branch
Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling,
Sample
New Territories
5. Your Applic tion Form c n be lodged at these times:
Tuesd y, October 29, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesd y, October 30, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 31, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, November 1, 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, November 1, 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 through 12:00 noon Friday, November 1, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, November 7, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, November 8, 2019.
TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited
東曜藥業股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit
A.
Who can apply
you have made the application have not applied for or taken up,
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must
or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or
be 18 years of age or older, must have a Hong Kong address and
indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International
must be outside the United States and not a United States Person (as
•
Offering nor participated in the International Offering;
defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a
agree to disclose to the Company, the Share Registrar, receiving
2.
legal or natural person of the PRC.
be in the
individual
bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint
If
you are a firm, the
application must
Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or
members' names.
樣
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a
•
have made the application;
duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity,
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
5.
and stamped with your corporation's chop.
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules or any relevant waivers that
all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the
have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for
Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint版Bookrunners, the Joint Lead
any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
Managers, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers,
•
an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or
advisors and agents will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a
any of its subsidiaries;
result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action
•
•
a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/ or
arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and
any of its subsidiaries;
conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
•
a close associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any
•
agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not
of the above;
r scind it b cause of an innocent misrepresentation;
•
a core connected person (as defined under the Listing Ru s)
•
agr that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong
of the Company or will become a core connected p rson (as
Kong;
defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company imm diat y
•
•
upon completion of the Global Offering; or
r pr s nt, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the
have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an int r st
Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered
in any Offer Shares under the International Offering.
und r the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for
B.
If you are a nominee
whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
lication for the Hong
are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a
Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC
person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and
CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW A
lication
•
accurate;
Form, and lodge more than one application in your own name on behalf
agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any
of different beneficial owners.
•
lesser number allocated to you under the application;
C.
Effect of completing and sub
itting this Application Form
Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s)
By completing and sub
itting this Application For
, you (and if you
of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company
are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as
and/or its
agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS
an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act:
and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named
•
undert ke to execute
ll
relev nt docu
ents
and instruct and
authorise the Comp ny
nd/or ICBC International Capital Limited
applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk
("ICBCI C pit l") (or its
gents or no inees), as agents of the
to the address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled
Comp ny, to execute
ny docu
ents for you and to do on your
the criteria set out in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong
behalf ll things necess ry to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares
Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates
allocated to you in the n me of HKSCC Nominees as required by
and Refund Monies - personal collection" of the Prospectus to
•
the Articles of Associ tion;
•
collect refund cheque(s) in person;
agree to comply with the Comp nies Ordinance (Chapter 622
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of
of the L ws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and
HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to
Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of
your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your
•
Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association;
•
designated CCASS Participant;
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the
application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this
right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in
•
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have
for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be
only relied on the information and representations contained in the
withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk
Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any
and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your
other information or representations except those in any supplement
name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named applicant)
to the Prospectus;
and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at
•
confirm that you
are
aware of the restrictions on
the
Global
your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary
Offering in the Prospectus;
post or to make available the same for your collection;
•
agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the
Coordinators, the
Joint
Bookrunners, the
Joint
Lead
Managers,
number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
the Underwriters,
their
respective directors, officers,
employees,
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any
partners, agents, advisors nor any other parties involved in the
liability for the information and representations not so contained in
Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and
representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
the Prospectus and this application form;
agreethat neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in
you in any way;
whole or in part)
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and
If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share
the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or
certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided
the person for whose benefit you are applying;
that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not
•
understand that the Company and ICBCI Capital will rely on your
having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019) will
declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make
be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into
any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and
CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or
that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed
•
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no
by you in your Application Form on Friday, November 8, 2019 or, in
other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a
the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by
WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White
•
If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other
Form Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by
than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares
any other person; and
credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant
•
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of
(other than a CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the
another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or
樣
will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person
number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted to you with that
or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person
CCASS Participant.
on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving
•
If you are applying
as a CCASS Investor
Participant: The
electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have
Company
expects to
publish the results of
CCASS Investor
Participants' applications together with the results of the
due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic
Hong Kong Public
Offering 版on the website of the Stock
application instructions on behalf of that other person as their
Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at
agent.
www.totbiopharm.com.cn. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. You
Sample
D.
Power of attorney
should check the announcement published by the Company and
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company
r port any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday,
and
ICBCI Capital
may
accept or reject your application at th ir
Nov mb r 7, 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by
discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the
attorney's authority.
Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Off r
n w account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS
Shares
Int rn t Syst m (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, Nov mb r
Op rating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect from time to
1, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of
time). HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement
HK$7.55 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage,
showing the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your
0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee.
stock account.
If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Com any and ICBCI Ca ital
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will
(for
itself and on behalf
of the Underwriters)
on or before Monday,
not issue temporary documents of title.
November 4, 2019, the Global Offering will not
roceed.
Refund of your money
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be
rocessed and
no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be
ade until the
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application
application lists close.
is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication of
monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction
the level of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications
levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the
under the Hong Kong Public Offering nd the basis of allocation of the
Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will
Hong Kong Offer Sh res on Thursd y, Nove ber 7, 2019 on the website
refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1%
of the Stock Exch nge
t www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
website at www.totbioph rm.com.cn. Results of allocations and the
trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the
Hong Kong Identity C rd/p ssport/Hong Kong business registration
section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14.
numbers of successful
pplic nts (where pplicable) will be available on
Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the
the above websites.
hares between the Hong Kong Public Offering
Prospectus.
The allocation of Offer
Effect of the Information You Give Us
and
the International
Offering is subject to adjustment
as detailed in
Tricor Investor
Services Limited and its related
bodies' corporate,
the section headed "
tructure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong
directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly
Public Offering - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. In particular, ICBCI
disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any
Capital may reallocate
Offer Shares from the
International Offering
liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant
to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under
or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way
the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter
to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of
HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation
is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules,
the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services
the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated
provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided
to the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares,
by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any
representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public
services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors
Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the
or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives
indicative offer price range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share).
or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information
or
any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such
information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
Personal Data
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the
Personal Information Collection Statement
above and/or to enable the Company and the Share Registrar to
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant
discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators
for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and
and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may
practices of the Company and its Share Registrar in relation to
from time to time agree.
personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486
3.
Transfer of personal data
of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Personal data held by the Company and its Share Registrar relating to
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its
Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to
above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside
supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the
Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following:
Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities
into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Share
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers,
Registrar.
receiving bankers and overseas principal share registrar;
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS,
HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data
securities being rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company
for the purposes of operating CCASS;版
or its Share Registrar
to
effect transfers or otherwise render their
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer
services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the
administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other
Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/
services to the Company or the Share Registrar in connection
or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which
with th ir r sp ctive business operation;
you are entitled.
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory
It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the
or gov rnm樣ntal bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or
r gulations; and
Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data
•
any p rsons or institutions with which the securities' holders have
supplied.
or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors,
2.
Purposes
accountants or stockbrokers etc.
The
personal data
of
the securities
holders may
be used, held,
4.
Retention of personal data
processed,
and/or
stored
(by whatever means)
for
the following
The Company and its Share Registrar will keep the personal data of
purposes:
the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to
•
processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable,
fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal
verification of co
pliance
with the ter
s and application
data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in
procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus
accordance with the Ordinance.
and
nnouncing results of
lloc tion of the Hong Kong Offer
Shares;
5. Access to and correction of personal data
•
compli nce with
pplic ble l ws
nd regulations in Hong Kong
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company
and elsewhere;
or the Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of
•
registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the names
that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and
of securities' holders including, where applicable, HKSCC
the Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the
Nominees;
processing of such requests.
•
maintaining or updating the register of securities' holders of the
All requests for access to data or correction of data should be
Company;
addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the section
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
headed "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as
•
establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the
notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretaries,
Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, etc.;
•
Sampleor our Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance
distributing communications from the Company and its
officer.
subsidiaries;
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application
•
compiling statistical information and securities' holders profiles;
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above.
