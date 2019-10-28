Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Yellow Application Form 0 10/28/2019 | 07:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited Staple your (the "Company") dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). payment 本申請表格使用東曜藥業股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月29日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong here Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the 請將股款 United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 緊釘在此 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法 登記或豁免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 版 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」所述其他文件已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤 及雜項條文）條例第38D條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交 所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容 概不負責。 TOT BIOPHARM Int rnational Company Limited 樣 東曜藥業股份有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with imit d liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司） Stock code : 1875 股份代號 ： 1875 Offer Price : Not more than HK$7.55 per Offer Share and expected to be not less than HK$6.55 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application and subject to refund on final pricing) 發售價 ： 不高於每股發售股份7.55港元並預期不低於每股發售股份 6.55港元，另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，並視乎最終定價可 予退回） You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 致： 東曜藥業股份有限公司 ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Sample Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and application 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條件以及申請 procedures in this Application Form and the Prospectus. Please 程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」。 refer to "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of 警告：任何人士僅限作出一次為其利益而進行的認購申請。請 any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of the "Effect 參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表格的效用」最後四點。 of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中 央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央 結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 4,500,000 Shares) 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過4,500,000股） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) Total amount 總額 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） 版 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 For nam (s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business 樣# R gistration No. (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號 # 碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK etters) Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Registration No. of all other joint applicants# (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號 1) # 碼╱香港商業登記號碼（請刪除不適用者） 1) 2) 2) 3) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） (YourSamplename(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Ple se provide an account number or THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交： 必須填妥此欄 代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為 閣下利益提 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated 出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 CCASS Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定中央 結算系統參與者的參與者編號 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor 請用正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及香港地址) Participant, please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系統參與者或公司中央結算系統投資者戶 口持有人，請加蓋顯示公司名稱的公司印鑑 (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 （請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中 央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央 結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 # (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣下為中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人，是項申請僅接納香港身份證號碼（如屬個別人士）或香港 商業登記號碼（如屬法人團體）；請參閱「申請手續」一節第2段。 版 (2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：如屬個別人 樣 士，必須填寫 閣下的香港身份證號碼或護照號碼（持有香港身份證者請填寫香港身份證號碼，否則請 填寫護照號碼）；如屬法人團體，請填寫香港商業登記號碼。 (3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. Sample 日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香 港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。有關資料將用於核實申請表格的有效性，亦會轉交第三方作資料 核實和退款。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (4) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: ‧ the principal business of that company is d a ing in s curiti s; and ‧ you exercise statutory control over that com any, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： ‧ 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 ‧ 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 (5) All joint applicants ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where applic ble, p ssport nu bers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registration numbers. 所有聯名申請人必須提供（如屬個別人士）其香港身份證號碼或（如適用）護照號碼，或（如屬法人團體） 其香港商業登記號碼。 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 400 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Amount payable No. of Amount payable No. of Amount payable Hong Kong Offer on application Hong Kong Offer on application 版 Hong Kong Offer on application Shares applied for HK$ Shares applied for HK$ Shares applied for HK$ 400 3,050.43 16,000 122,017.30 280,000 2,135,302.78 800 6,100.86 20,000 152,521.63 320,000 2,440,346.03 1,200 9,151.29 24,000 183,025.95 360,000 2,745,389.29 1,600 12,201.73 28,000 213,530.28 400,000 3,050,432.54 2,000 15,252.17 32,000 樣 4,575,648.81 244,034.60 600,000 2,400 18,302.60 36,000 274,538.93 800,000 6,100,865.08 2,800 21,353.03 40,000 305,043.25 1,000,000 7,626,081.35 3,200 24,403.46 80,000 610,086.51 2,000,000 15,252,162.70 3,600 27,453.89 120,000 915,129.76 3,000,000 22,878,244.05 4,000 30,504.33 160,000 1,220,173.02 4,000,000 30,504,325.40 8,000 61,008.65 200,000 1,525,216.27 4,500,000* 34,317,366.08 12,000 91,512.98 240,000 1,830,259.52 Sample * Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may apply for. 2. You, as the applicant(s), must complete the form in Eng ish (in BLOCK letters) as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. On y writt n signatur s will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (oth r than a CCASS Investor Participant): • the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the a ro riate box. If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number; • your participant I.D. must be inserted in the a ro riate box. If you are applying as a joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must contain all joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint investor participants; • your participant I.D. ust be inserted in the appropriate box. If you are applying as a corporate CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must cont in your co pany NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number; • your p rticip nt I.D. nd your co pany chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box. Incorrect or omission of det ils of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its comp ny n me or other similar matters may render your application invalid. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOT BIOPHARM PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a person • show your account name, which must either be pre- authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back cashier order must correspond with your name. If by a person authorised by the bank. This account it is a joint application, the name on the back of the name must correspond with your name. If it is a banker's cashier order must be the same as the first- joint application, the account name must be the named applicant's name. 版 same as the first-named applicant's name. 樣 cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Branch Name Addr ss Hong Kong Island Central District (Wing On Hous ) B/F-2/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Branch Central, Hong Kong North Point (King's Centre) Branch 193-209 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong Kowloon Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No. 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon Olym ian City Branch Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon New Territories Fanling Centre Branch Shop 2D-E & H, Fanling Centre, Fanling, Sample New Territories 5. Your Applic tion Form c n be lodged at these times: Tuesd y, October 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesd y, October 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Friday, November 1, 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" of the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 through 12:00 noon Friday, November 1, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Thursday, November 7, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Friday, November 8, 2019. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並 直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為400股香港發售股份，並為下表所列的其 中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購香港發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 400 3,050.43 16,000 122,017.30 280,000 2,135,302.78 800 6,100.86 20,000 152,521.63 320,000 2,440,346.03 1,200 9,151.29 24,000 183,025.95 360,000 2,745,389.29 1,600 12,201.73 28,000 213,530.28 400,000 3,050,432.54 2,000 15,252.17 32,000 樣 4,575,648.81 244,034.60 600,000 2,400 18,302.60 36,000 274,538.93 800,000 6,100,865.08 2,800 21,353.03 40,000 305,043.25 1,000,000 7,626,081.35 3,200 24,403.46 80,000 610,086.51 2,000,000 15,252,162.70 3,600 27,453.89 120,000 915,129.76 3,000,000版22,878,244.05 4,000 30,504.33 160,000 1,220,173.02 4,000,000 30,504,325.40 8,000 61,008.65 200,000 1,525,216.27 4,500,000* 34,317,366.08 Sample 12,000 91,512.98 240,000 1,830,259.52 * 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股份最高數目。 2. 閣下作為申請人，必須按照下列指示以英文正楷填妥表格，並於申請表格次頁簽署，只接納親筆簽名（不 得以個人印章代替）。 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請： ‧ 該指定中央結算系統參與者必須於表格蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱），並在適當方格內填寫參與者編 號。 如 閣下以個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有 閣下的姓名和香港身份證號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以聯名個人中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有所有聯名投資者戶口持有人的姓名和香港身份證號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號。 如 閣下以公司中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人名義提出申請： ‧ 表格須載有 閣下的公司名稱和香港商業登記號碼； ‧ 須在適當方格內填寫 閣下的參與者編號並蓋上公司印鑑（附有公司名稱）。 中央結算系統參與者的資料（包括參與者編號及╱或顯示公司名稱之公司印鑑）或其他類似事項如有不確或 遺漏，均可能導致申請無效。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並 直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開出銀行 本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關的認購申請不獲接納： 支票必須：銀行本票必須： 為港元；

不得為期票；

註明抬頭人為「 中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－東曜藥業公開發售 」；

中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－東曜藥業公開發售 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； 箱： 版 • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 • 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 • 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須已 人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱ 預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士在支 名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下 票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相 姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背 同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位 面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 名╱名稱相同。 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入下列任何一家分行的收集 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 Sample 分行名稱 地址 香港島 中環永安集團大廈分行 香港德輔道中樣71號永安集團大廈地庫至2樓 北角英皇中心分行 香港北角英皇道193-209號 九龍 德福廣場分行 九龍九龍灣偉業街33號 德福廣場P2-P7號舖 奧海城分行 九龍海庭道18號 奧海城二期1樓133號舖 新界 粉嶺中心分行 新界粉嶺 粉嶺中心2D-E及H號舖 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 2019年10月29日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年10月30日（星期三）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年10月31日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月1日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為2019年11月1日（星期五）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時四十五分至中 午十二時正期間登記認購申請，惟僅受招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－10.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登 記的影響」一節所述的天氣情況所限。 香港發售股份申請將會自2019年10月29日（星期二）上午九時正起直至2019年11月1日（星期五）中午十二時 正止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記後代 表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於2019年11月7日（星期四）或之前不計利息退還予申請人。投資者務 請注意，預期股份將於2019年11月8日（星期五）於聯交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 東曜藥業股份有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit A. Who can apply you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or be 18 years of age or older, must have a Hong Kong address and indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International must be outside the United States and not a United States Person (as • Offering nor participated in the International Offering; defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a agree to disclose to the Company, the Share Registrar, receiving 2. legal or natural person of the PRC. be in the individual bank, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint If you are a firm, the application must Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or members' names. 樣 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a • have made the application; duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your 5. and stamped with your corporation's chop. application, agree and warrant that you have complied with Unless permitted by the Listing Rules or any relevant waivers that all such laws and none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot apply for Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint版Bookrunners, the Joint Lead any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: Managers, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers, • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or advisors and agents will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a any of its subsidiaries; result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action Sample • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/ or arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and any of its subsidiaries; conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; • a close associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any • agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not of the above; r scind it b cause of an innocent misrepresentation; • a core connected person (as defined under the Listing Ru s) • agr that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong of the Company or will become a core connected p rson (as Kong; defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company imm diat y • • upon completion of the Global Offering; or r pr s nt, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the have been allocated or have applied for or indicated an int r st Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered in any Offer Shares under the International Offering. und r the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for B. If you are a nominee whose benefit you are applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the Hong are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a Kong Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a • warrant that the information you have provided is true and CCASS Participant); or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW A lication • accurate; Form, and lodge more than one application in your own name on behalf agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any of different beneficial owners. • lesser number allocated to you under the application; C. Effect of completing and sub itting this Application Form Nominees on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) By completing and sub itting this Application For , you (and if you of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as and/or its agents to deposit any share certificate(s) into CCASS an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named • undert ke to execute ll relev nt docu ents and instruct and authorise the Comp ny nd/or ICBC International Capital Limited applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk ("ICBCI C pit l") (or its gents or no inees), as agents of the to the address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled Comp ny, to execute ny docu ents for you and to do on your the criteria set out in the section headed "How to Apply for Hong behalf ll things necess ry to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates allocated to you in the n me of HKSCC Nominees as required by and Refund Monies - personal collection" of the Prospectus to • the Articles of Associ tion; • collect refund cheque(s) in person; agree to comply with the Comp nies Ordinance (Chapter 622 agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of of the L ws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of your investor participant stock account or the stock account of your • Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association; • designated CCASS Participant; confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this right (1) not to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in • Application Form and agree to be bound by them; the name of HKSCC Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have for deposit into CCASS; (2) to cause such allotted shares to be only relied on the information and representations contained in the withdrawn from CCASS and issued in your name at your own risk Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares to be issued in your other information or representations except those in any supplement name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named applicant) to the Prospectus; and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares at • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary Offering in the Prospectus; post or to make available the same for your collection; • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, number of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any partners, agents, advisors nor any other parties involved in the liability for the information and representations not so contained in Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); the Prospectus and this application form; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in you in any way; whole or in part) • declare and represent that this is the only application made and If your application is wholly or partially successful, your share the only application intended by you to be made to benefit you or certificate(s) (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided the person for whose benefit you are applying; that the Hong Kong Public Offering has become unconditional and not • understand that the Company and ICBCI Capital will rely on your having been terminated at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019) will declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and CCASS for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant as instructed • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no by you in your Application Form on Friday, November 8, 2019 or, in other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a the event of a contingency, on any other date as shall be determined by WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. application instructions to HKSCC or to the HK eIPO White • If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other Form Service Provider by you or by any one as your agent or by than a CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares any other person; and credited to the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of (other than a CCASS Investor Participant), you can check the another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or 樣 will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person number of Hong Kong Offer Shares allotted to you with that or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person CCASS Participant. on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The electronic application instructions to HKSCC; and (ii) you have Company expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications together with the results of the due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic Hong Kong Public Offering 版on the website of the Stock application instructions on behalf of that other person as their Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at agent. www.totbiopharm.com.cn. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. You Sample D. Power of attorney should check the announcement published by the Company and If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the Company r port any discrepancies to HKSCC before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, and ICBCI Capital may accept or reject your application at th ir Nov mb r 7, 2019 or such other date as shall be determined by discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including evidence of the HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit of the attorney's authority. Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Off r n w account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Shares Int rn t Syst m (under the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Friday, Nov mb r Op rating Guide for Investor Participants" in effect from time to 1, 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of time). HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement HK$7.55 for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1% brokerage, showing the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to your 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee. stock account. If the Offer Price is not agreed among the Com any and ICBCI Ca ital No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Monday, not issue temporary documents of title. November 4, 2019, the Global Offering will not roceed. Refund of your money Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be rocessed and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be ade until the If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application application lists close. is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the indication of monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction the level of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the under the Hong Kong Public Offering nd the basis of allocation of the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will Hong Kong Offer Sh res on Thursd y, Nove ber 7, 2019 on the website refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 1% of the Stock Exch nge t www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange website at www.totbioph rm.com.cn. Results of allocations and the trading fee) without interest. The refund procedures are stated in the Hong Kong Identity C rd/p ssport/Hong Kong business registration section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. numbers of successful pplic nts (where pplicable) will be available on Dispatch/Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies" in the the above websites. hares between the Hong Kong Public Offering Prospectus. The allocation of Offer Effect of the Information You Give Us and the International Offering is subject to adjustment as detailed in Tricor Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' corporate, the section headed " tructure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") expressly Public Offering - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. In particular, ICBCI disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any Capital may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under or any other person or entity however caused relating in any way the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter to, or connected with, any information provided by or on behalf of HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated provided hereunder, or any other written or oral communication provided to the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares, by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives indicative offer price range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share). or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並 直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 東曜藥業股份有限公司 （於香港註冊成立的有限公司） 全球發售 申請條件 • 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人 甲、可提出申請的人士 士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或接 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18 納或表示有意認購）國際發售的任何發售股份，也沒 歲並有香港地址，身處美國境外且並非美籍人士（定 有參與國際發售； • 同意向本公司、股份過戶登記處、收款銀行、獨家 義見美國證券法S規例）及並非中國法人或自然人。 保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼等各自的顧問及代理 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 披露其所要求有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽 請的人士的個人資料； 署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 • 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， 5. 除上市規則或聯交所已授予的任何相關豁免許可 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公 外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何香港發售股份： 司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理 • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益 人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各自的高級職版 擁有人； 員、顧問及代理概不會因接納 閣下的購買要約， • 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或行政總 或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條 裁； 件項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香 • 上述任何人士的緊密聯繫人（定義見上市規則）； 港境外的任何法例； • 本公司核心關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨 • 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實 全球發售完成後成為本公司核心關連人士（定義 • 陳述而撤銷； 見上市規則）的人士；或 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 樣 • 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的 • 表示、保證及承諾(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份並無 任何發售股份。 及將不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣 下為其利益提出申請香港發售股份的任何人士身 乙、如 閣下為代名人 處美國境外（定義見S規例），或屬S規例第902條 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方 第(h)(3)段所述的人士； • 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 法是：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向 香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統 • 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數 目較少的香港發售股份； 參與者）；或(ii)使用白色或黃色申請表格以自身名義代 • 授權本公司將香港結算代理人的名稱列入本公司股 表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 東名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 持有人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理將任何股票存 入中央結算系統及╱或以普通郵遞方式按申請所示 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名 地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首名申請人發送任何退 申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔，除非 閣下已符 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 合招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－14.寄發╱領 • 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱ 取股票及退還股款－親自領取」一節的條件親身領取 或工銀國際融資有限公司（「工銀國際融資」）（或其代 退款支票； 理或代名人（）作為本公司代理）為 閣下簽立任何文 • 同意獲配發的股份是以香港結算代理人的名義發 件及代表 閣下辦理一切必要事宜，以按照組織章 行，並直接存入中央結算系統，以便記存於 閣下 程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份 的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣 以香港結算代理人的名義登記； 下的指定中央結算系統參與者股份戶口； • 同意遵守香港法例第622章公司條例、香港法例第32 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人各自保留權利(1)不 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例及組織章程細則； 接納以香港結算代理人名義發行的該等獲配發的任 • 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條 何或部分股份，或不接納該等獲配發的股份存入中 款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； 央結算系統；(2)促使該等獲配發的股份從中央結算 • 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也 系統提取，並轉入 閣下名下，有關風險及費用概 僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章程 由 閣下自行承擔；及(3)促使該等獲配發的股份 Sample以 閣下名義發行（或如屬聯名申請人，則以排名首 任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 位申請人的名義發行），而在此情況下，會以普通郵 • 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 遞方式將該等獲配發股份的股票寄往 閣下在申請 • 同意本公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席 表格上所示地址（郵誤風險概由 閣下自行承擔）或 賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各自 提供該等股票予 閣下領取； 的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人均可調整獲配發以 參與全球發售的任何其他各方現時及日後均毋須對 香港結算代理人名義發行的股份數目； 並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何資料 • 同意香港結算及香港結算代理人對招股章程及本申 及陳述負責； 請表格未有載列的資料及陳述概不負責； 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並 直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 同意 香港結算及香港結算代理人概不以任何方式 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 對 閣下負責； 如 閣下的申請全部或部分獲接納， 閣下的股票（前提 聲明 及 陳述 此乃 閣下為本身或為其利益提出申請 是到 2019 年 11 月 8 日（星期五）上午八時正香港公開發售成 的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 為無條件且並無終止，股票成為有效的所有權證明）將 明白 本公司及工銀國際融資將依據 閣下的聲明 以香港結算代理人名義發出，並按 閣下在申請表格的 及陳述而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股 指示於 2019 年 11 月 8 日（星期五）或在特別情況下由香港結

份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 算或香港結算代理人指定的任何其他日期直接存入中央 結算系統，記入 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有 • （如本申請是為 閣下本身利益提出）保證 閣下或 版 作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦 人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶 不會為 閣下利益而以白色或黃色申請表格或向香 口。 • 如 閣下透過中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人以外 港結算或向網上白表服務供應商發出電子認購指示 的指定中央結算系統參與者提出申請：香港發售股 而提出其他申請；及 份將存入 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者（非中央 • （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保 結算系統投資者戶口持有人）股份戶口， 閣下可向 證(i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或 該中央結算系統參與者查詢 閣下獲配發的香港發 任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色 售股份數目。 或黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而 • 如 閣下以中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人身份 提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士 提出申請：本公司預期於2019年11月7日（星期四） 的代理代為簽署本申請表格或發出電子認購指示。 在聯交所網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 及本公司網站 (www.totbiopharm.com.cn)刊登中央結算系統投資者 丁、授權書 戶口持有人的申請結果及香港公開發售的結果。 閣 下應查閱本公司刊發的公告，如有任何資料不符， 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及工銀國際融 Sample 資可按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情接 請於2019年11月7日（星期四）下午五時正或香港結 納或拒絕 閣下的申請。 算或香港結算代理人釐定的任何其他日期前知會香 港結算。緊隨香港發售股份存入 閣下的股份戶口 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 後， 閣下即可透過「結算通」電話系統及中央結算系樣 統互聯網系統（根據香港結算不時生效的「投資者戶 預期發售價於2019年11月1日（星期五）或前後釐定。申請 口操作簡介」所載程序）查詢 閣下的新戶口結餘。 人須繳付每股香港發售股份7.55港元的最高發售價，另 香港結算亦將向 閣下提供一份活動結單，列出存 加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交 入 閣下股份戶口的香港發售股份數目。 所交易費。倘若本公司與工銀國際融資（為其本身及代 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出 表包銷商）並無於2019年11月4日（星期一）或之前協定發 臨時所有權文件。 售價，全球發售將不會進行。 退回款項 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請或 若 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲 配發任何香港發售股份。 接納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括 本 公 司 預 期 於 2019 年 11 月 7 日（ 星 期 四 ）在 聯 相關的1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005% 交 所 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk) 及 本 公 司 網 站 聯交所交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將 (www.totbioph rm.com.cn)公佈最終發售價、國際發售 不計利息退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1%經紀佣金、 踴躍程度、香港公開發售認購申請水平及香港發售股份 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費）。有關 分配基準。分配結果以及獲接納申請人的香港身份證╱ 退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－14.寄 護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如適用）亦同於上述網站公 發╱領取股票及退還股款」一節。 佈。 閣下提供給我們的資訊的有關影響 發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配可如 招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公開發售－重新分 卓佳證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董事、 配」一節所述調整。特別是，工銀國際融資可將發售股 高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大 份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，以滿足香港 限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請 人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何 公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發表的指引信 服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人提供 HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規則第 與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何其它 18項應用指引完成，發售股份可能重新分配至香港公開 書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請人或任何其他人士 發售的最大總數為18,000,000股發售股份，相當於初步分 或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的任何損失或損害的 配至香港公開發售股份數目的兩倍，而最終發售價將為 任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料中不論如 指示性發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售股份6.55港元）。 何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士或實 體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄 或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時 性或可靠性。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the Personal Information Collection Statement above and/or to enable the Company and the Share Registrar to This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may practices of the Company and its Share Registrar in relation to from time to time agree. personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 3. Transfer of personal data of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Personal data held by the Company and its Share Registrar relating to 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside supply correct personal data to the Company or its agents and the Hong Kong) the personal data to, from or with any of the following: Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Share • the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, Registrar. receiving bankers and overseas principal share registrar; Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for • where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data securities being rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company for the purposes of operating CCASS;版 or its Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/ services to the Company or the Share Registrar in connection or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which with th ir r sp ctive business operation; you are entitled. • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the or gov rnm樣ntal bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or r gulations; and Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data • any p rsons or institutions with which the securities' holders have supplied. or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, 2. Purposes accountants or stockbrokers etc. The personal data of the securities holders may be used, held, 4. Retention of personal data processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following The Company and its Share Registrar will keep the personal data of purposes: the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to • processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal verification of co pliance with the ter s and application data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus accordance with the Ordinance. and nnouncing results of lloc tion of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; 5. Access to and correction of personal data • compli nce with pplic ble l ws nd regulations in Hong Kong Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the Company and elsewhere; or the Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of • registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of the names that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and of securities' holders including, where applicable, HKSCC the Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the Nominees; processing of such requests. • maintaining or updating the register of securities' holders of the All requests for access to data or correction of data should be Company; addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in the section • verifying securities holders' identities; headed "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or as • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the notified from time to time, for the attention of the company secretaries, Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus issues, etc.; • Sampleor our Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance distributing communications from the Company and its officer. subsidiaries; By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application • compiling statistical information and securities' holders profiles; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. entitlements; and 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並 直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶 口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱或 個人資料收集聲明 使本公司及股份過戶登記處能履行對證券持有 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請人 人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有 人不時同意的任何其他目的。 和持有人說明有關本公司及其股份過戶登記處有關 個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》 （「條例」）方面的政策和措施。 3. 轉交個人資料 版 本公司及其股份過戶登記處所持有關證券持有人的 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其股份過戶登記處 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉 可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要情況下，向下列 任何人士披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港境內或境 讓或受讓證券時或尋求股份過戶登記處的服務時， 外）有關個人資料： 必須向本公司或其代理人及股份過戶登記處提供準 樣 確個人資料。 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀 • 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被 行和海外主要股份過戶登記處； • 如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統、 拒或延遲，或本公司或其股份過戶登記處無法落實 轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉 香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中央 結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發 閣 • 向本公司或股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務 下應得的股票及╱或退款支票。 營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服 Sample 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務供應商； • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政 即通知本公司及股份過戶登記處。 府部門或其他法例、規則或法規另行規定者； 及 2. 目的 • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 票經紀等。 • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實 4. 個人資料的保留 是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款和 本公司及其股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需 申請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； 的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。無需 • 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用）） 的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 證券持有人有權確定本公司或股份過戶登記處是否 • 核實證券持有人的身份； 持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的副本並 • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 更正任何不準確資料。本公司和股份過戶登記處有 息、供股和紅股等； 權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公司 • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址送交 • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 公司秘書，或向本公司的股份過戶登記處的私隱事 務主任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示，即表示同意上述各項。 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Attachments Original document

