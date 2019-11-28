MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited 0388 HK0388045442 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (0388) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27 248.2 HKD -0.16% 06:18p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form PU 06:13p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow Application Form PU 06:08p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White Application Form PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Yellow Application Form 0 11/28/2019 | 06:13pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲 以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定 的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of XD Inc. (the "Company") dated November 29, Staple your 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 本申請表格使用心動有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年11月29日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語 。 payment here Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or 請將股款 sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 緊釘在此 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 概 不 構 成 在 香 港 以 外 司 法 權 區 要 約 出 售 或 游 說 要 約 購 買 香 港 發 售 股 份 。若 無 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 登 記 或 豁 免 登 記 ，香 港 發 售 股 份 不 得 在 美 國 提 呈 發 售 或 出 售 。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner 版 whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在 任 何 根 據 當 地 法 例 不 得 發 送 、派 發 或 複 製 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 的 司 法 權 區 內 概 不 得 發 送 或 派 發 或 複 製 （不 論 方 式 ，也 不 論 全 部 或 部 分）本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" section in Appendix V to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the 樣 Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招 股 章 程 、所 有 相 關 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 附 錄 五「送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 及 備 查 文 件 - 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 的 文 件」一 節 所 述 其 他 文 件 副 本 已 遵 照 香 港 法 例 第32章 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 第342C條 的 規 定 ， 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 登 記 。香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 、香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「香港聯交所」）、香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司（「香港結算」）、香 港 證 券 及 期 貨 事 務 監 察 委 員 會（「證監會」）及 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 對 此 等 文 件 的 內 容 概 不 負 責 。 XD Inc. 心动有限公司 (Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability) （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司） Stock Code : 2400 股份代號 ： 2400 Maximum Offer Price : HK$15.80 per Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% 最高發售價 ： 每股股份15.80 港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所 交易費 You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further inform tion on the pplic tion procedures. 招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Application Form 申請表格 To: XD Inc. 致 ： 心 動有 限 公 司 ole ponsor 獨 家 保 薦 人 ole Global Coordinator 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 Joint Bookrunners 聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 Joint Lead Managers 聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 $ Hong Kong Underwriters 香 港 包 銷 商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款 application procedures in this Application Form 及條件以及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交 and theSampleProspectus. Please refer to the "Effect of 本申請表格的效用」一節。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行 the benefit of any person. Please refer to the last 的認購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」 four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting 一節最後四點。 this Application Form" section. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲 以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定 的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此 欄 供 經 紀 填 寫 Lodged by 遞 交 申 請 的 經 紀 由（所 有）申 請 人 簽 署（所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 簽 署）： Broker No. 經 紀 號 碼 Broker's Chop 經 紀 印 章 Date: 日 期 ： ╱ ╱ D 日 M 月 Y 年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 3,180,000 Shares) 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 數 目（不 超 過3,180,000股 股 份） Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支 票 ╱ 銀 行 本 票 號 碼 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see Total amount 總 額 "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票 ╱ 銀行本票的銀行 名 稱（見「申 請 手 續」一 節） HK$ 港 元 Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱 Forename(s) 名 字 Name in Chinese 中 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱 Forename(s) 名 字 Sample Occupation in English 職 業（以 英 文 填 寫） Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt r) Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business 所 有 其 他 聯 名 申 請 人 的 英 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱（如 有 ，正楷） Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as propriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼 ╱ 護照號碼 ╱ 1) 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者） 2) 1) 3) 2) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only in BLOCK letter) 香 港 地 址（以 英 文 正楷填 寫）及 電 話 號 碼（聯 名 申 請 人 只 須 填 寫 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 地 址 及 電 話 號 碼） Telephone No. 電 話 號 碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED if you do not complete this section. Ple se provide an account number 必須填妥此欄 or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由 代 名 人 遞 交 ： 閣 下 若 不 填 寫 本 節 ，是 項 認 購 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 利 益 Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS 提 出 。請 填 寫 每 名（聯 名）實 益 擁 有 人 的 賬 戶 號 碼 或 識 別 編 碼 。 者的參與者編號 Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant, in BLOCK letters 請 用 正楷填 寫 閣 下 姓名╱ 名稱及 香 港 地址） please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系 統 參 與 者 或 中 央 結 算 系 統 公 司 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 ，請 加 蓋 顯 示 公 司 名 稱 的 公 司 印 鑑 For Internal use 此 欄 供 內 部 使 用 (See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （見「申 請 手 續」一 節 第2 段） Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲 以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定 的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 * (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application". 如 閣 下 為 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 ，是 項 申 請 僅 接 納 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼（如 屬 個 別 人 士）或 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼（如 屬 法 人 團 體）； 請 見「申 請 手 續」一 節 第2段 。 (2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number. 如 閣 下 透 過 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 以 外 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 提 出 申 請 ： 如 屬 個 別 人 士 ，必 須 填 寫 閣 下 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 或 護 照 號 碼（持 有 香 港 身 份 證 者 請 填 寫 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ，否 則 請 填 寫 護 照 號 碼）； 如 屬 法 人 團 體 ，請 填 寫 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 。 (3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party Sample for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport numb r b fore you can cash your refund cheque. 退 款 支 票（如 有）上 或 會 印 有 閣 下 或（如 屬 聯 名 申 請 人）排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 的 一 部 分 。有 關 資 料 將 用 於 核 實 申 請 表 格 的 有 效 性 ，亦 會 轉 交 第 三 方 作 資 料 核 實 和 退 款 。銀 行 兌 現 退 款 支 票 前 或 會 要 求 查 證 閣 下 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ╱ 護 照 號 碼 。 (4) If an application is made by an un ist d com any and: • the principal business of that com any is dea ing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘 若 申 請 人 是 一 家 非 上 市 公 司 ，而 ： • 該 公 司 主 要 從 事 證 券 買 賣 業 務 ； 及 • 閣 下 對 該 公 司 可 行 使 法 定 控 制 權 ，是 項 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 的 利 益 提 出 。 (5) All joint pplic nts ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or, where pplic ble, ssport nu bers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business Registr tion nu bers. 所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 提 供（如 屬 個 別 人 士）其 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 或（如 適 用）護 照 號 碼 ，或（如 屬 法 人 團 體）其 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 。 版 樣 This page is intentionally left blank 此 乃 白 頁 特 意 留 空 Sample Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong No. of Hong Kong No. of Hong Kong No. of Hong Kong Offer Shares Amount payable Offer Shares Amount payable Offer Shares Amount payable Offer Shares Amount payable applied for on application applied for on application applied for on application applied for on application HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ 200 3,191.85 5,000 79,796.08 80,000 1,276,737.33 700,000 11,171,451.62 400 6,383.69 6,000 95,755.30 90,000 1,436,329.49 800,000 12,767,373.28 600 9,575.53 7,000 111,714.52 100,000 1,595,921.66 900,000 14,363,294.94 800 12,767.37 8,000 127,673.73 150,000 2,393,882.49 1,000,000 15,959,216.60 1,000 15,959.22 9,000 143,632.95 200,000 3,191,843.32 2,000,000 31,918,433.20 1,200 19,151.06 10,000 159,592.17 250,000 3,989,804.15 3,000,000 47,877,649.80 1,400 22,342.91 20,000 319,184.33 300,000 4,787,764.98 3,180,000(1) 50,750,308.79 1,600 25,534.74 30,000 478,776.50 350,000 5,585,725.81 1,800 28,726.59 40,000 638,368.66 400,000 6,383,686.64 2,000 31,918.43 50,000 797,960.83 450,000 7,181,647.47 3,000 47,877.65 60,000 957,553.00 500,000 7,979,608.30 (1) Maximum number of Hong Kong 4,000 63,836.87 70,000 1,117,145.16 600,000 9,575,529.96 Offer Shares you may apply for. Sample 2. You, as the applicant(s), must com lete the form in Eng ish in BLOCK letter as indicated below and sign on the second page of the Application Form. On y written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Partici ant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): • the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name) and insert its participant I.D. in the a ro riate box. If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form ust contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number. • your rticip nt I.D. ust be inserted in the appropriate box. If you re pplying s joint individual CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must cont in ll joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint investor p rticip nts; • your p rticip nt I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box. If you re pplying s corpor te CCASS Investor Participant: • the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number; • your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate box. Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a person • show your account name, which must either be pre- authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by cashier order must correspond with your name. If it a person authorised by the bank. This account name is a joint application, the name on the back of the must correspond with your name. If it is a joint banker's cashier order must be the same as the first- application, the account name must be the same as named applicant's name.n the first-named applicant's name. 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited: Branch Name Addr ss Hong Kong Island Lee Chung Street Branch 29-31 L Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong 409 Hennessy Road Branch 409-415 H nn ssy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Kowloon Kwun Tong Plaza Branch G1 Kwun Tong Plaza, 68 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon New Territories Tuen Mun San Hui Branch G13-G14 Eldo Court, Heung Sze Wui Road, Tuen Mun, New Territories Castle Peak Road G/F-1/F, Sin Ching Building, 201-207 Castle Peak Road (Tsuen Wan) Branch (Tsuen Wan), Tsuen Wan, New Territories 5. Your Applic tion Form c n be lodged at these times: Frid y, November 29, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. turd y, November 30, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mond y, December 2, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesd y, December 3, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. SampleWednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 . . to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage, SFC transaction levies and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, December 12, 2019. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發 售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使 用 下 表 計 算 閣 下 應 付 的 款 項 。 閣 下 申 請 認 購 的 股 數 須 至 少 為 200股 香 港 發 售 股 份 ，並 為 下 表 所 列 的 其 中 一 個 數 目 ，否 則 恕 不 受 理 。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請認購的 申請認購的 申請認購的 香港發售 申請時 香港發售 申請時 香港發售 申請時 版 香港發售 申請時 股份數目 應繳款項 股份數目 應繳款項 股份數目 應繳款項 股份數目 應繳款項 港元 港元 港元 港元 200 3,191.85 5,000 79,796.08 80,000 1,276,737.33 700,000 11,171,451.62 400 6,383.69 6,000 95,755.30 90,000 1,436,329.49 800,000 12,767,373.28 樣 600 9,575.53 7,000 111,714.52 100,000 1,595,921.66 900,000 14,363,294.94 800 12,767.37 8,000 127,673.73 150,000 2,393,882.49 1,000,000 15,959,216.60 1,000 15,959.22 9,000 143,632.95 200,000 3,191,843.32 2,000,000 31,918,433.20 1,200 19,151.06 10,000 159,592.17 250,000 3,989,804.15 3,000,000 47,877,649.80 1,400 22,342.91 20,000 319,184.33 300,000 4,787,764.98 3,180,000(1) 50,750,308.79 1,600 25,534.74 30,000 478,776.50 350,000 5,585,725.81 Sample 1,800 28,726.59 40,000 638,368.66 400,000 6,383,686.64 2,000 31,918.43 50,000 797,960.83 450,000 7,181,647.47 3,000 47,877.65 60,000 957,553.00 500,000 7,979,608.30 (1) 閣 下 可 申 請 認 購 的 香 港 4,000 63,836.87 70,000 1,117,145.16 600,000 9,575,529.96 發售股份最高數目。 2. 閣 下 作 為 申 請 人 ，必 須 按 照 下 列 指 示 以 英 文 正楷填 妥 表 格 ，並 於 申 請 表 格 次 頁 簽 署 ，只 接 納 親 筆 簽 名（不 得 以 個 人 印 章 代 替）。 如 閣 下 透 過 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 以 外 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 提 出 申 請 ： • 該 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 必 須 於 表 格 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑（附 有 公 司 名 稱），並 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 參 與 者 編 號 。 如 閣 下 以 個 人 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 名 義 提 出 申 請 ： • 表 格 須 載 有 閣 下 的 姓 名 和 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 。 • 須 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 閣 下 的 參 與 者 編 號 。 如 閣 下 以 聯 名 個 人 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 名 義 提 出 申 請 ： • 表 格 須 載 有 所 有 聯 名 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 的 姓名和 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ； • 須 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 閣 下 的 參 與 者 編 號 。 如 閣 下 以 公 司 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 名 義 提 出 申 請 ： • 表 格 須 載 有 閣 下 的 公 司 名稱和 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 ； • 須 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 閣 下 的 參 與 者 編 號 並 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑（附 有 公 司 名 稱）。 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 的 資 料（包 括 參 與 者 編 號 及 ╱ 或 顯 示 公 司 名 稱 之 公 司 印 鑑）或 其 他 類 似 事 項 如 有 不 確 或 遺 漏 ，均 可 能 導 致 申 請 無 效 。 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發 售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 3. 閣 下 須 將 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 釘 於 表 格 上 。每 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 須 附 一 張 獨 立 開 出 支 票 或 一 張 獨 立 開 出 銀 行 本 票 。支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 必 須 符 合 以 下 所 有 規 定 ，否 則 有 關 的 認 購 申 請 不 獲 接 納 ： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： • 為 港 元 ； • 不 得 為 期 票 ； • 註 明 抬 頭 人 為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 心動有限公司公開發售」； • 劃 線 註 明「只 准 入 抬 頭 人 賬 戶」； 版 • 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出 ； 及 • 須 由 香 港 持 牌 銀 行 開 出 ，並 由 有 關 銀 行 授 • 顯 示 閣 下 的 賬 戶 名 稱 ，而 該 賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 權 的 人 士 在 銀 行 本 票 背 面 簽 署 核 證 閣 已 預 印 在 支 票 上 ，或 由 有 關 銀 行 授 權 的 人 士 下 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 。銀 行 本 票 所 示 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 在 支 票 背 書 。賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 與 閣 下 姓 名 ╱ 須 與 閣 下 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 請 ，賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 與 請 ，銀 行 本 票 背 面 所 示 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 必 須 與 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。 樣 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 相 同 。 4. 請 撕 下 申 請 表 格 ，對 摺 一 次 ，然 後 將 填 妥 的 申 請 表 格（連 同 隨 附 的 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票）投 入 中 國 銀 行（香 港）有 限 公 司 的 下 列 任 何 一 家 分 行 的 收 集 箱 ： 分行名稱 地址 Sample 香港島 利 眾 街 分 行 香 港 柴 灣 利 眾 街29-31號 軒 尼 詩 道409號 分 行 香 港 灣 仔 軒 尼 詩 道409-415號 九龍 觀 塘 廣 場 分 行 九 龍 觀 塘 開 源 道68號 觀 塘 廣 場G1 尖 沙 咀 東 分 行 九 龍 尖 沙 咀 東 加 連 威 老 道96號 希 爾 頓 大 廈 低 層 地 下3號 舖 新界 屯 門 新 墟 分 行 新 界 屯 門 鄉 事 會 路 雅 都 花 園 商 場G13-G14號 荃 灣 青 山 道 分 行 新 界 荃 灣 青 山 公 路 荃 灣 段201-207號 新 青 大 廈 地 下 及 一 樓 5. 閣 下 可 於 下 列 時 間 遞 交 申 請 表 格 ： 2019年11月29 日（星期五） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年11月30 日（星期六） - 上午九時正至下午一時正 2019年12月2 日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年12月3 日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年12月4 日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正 2019年12月5 日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截 止 遞 交 申 請 的 時 間 為 2019年 12月 5日（星 期 四）中 午 十 二 時 正 。本 公 司 將 於 當 日 上 午 十 一 時 四 十 五 分 至 中 午 十 二 時 正 期 間 登 記 認 購 申 請 ，唯 一 會 影 響 此 時 間 的 變 化 因 素 為 天 氣 情 況（詳 見 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」一 節「10. 惡 劣 天 氣 開 始 對 辦 理 申 請 登 記 的 影 響」）。 香港發售股份申請將會自2019年11月29日（星期五）起直至2019年12月5日（星期四）止。申請款 項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及香港聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記 後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於2019年12月11日（星期三）或之前不計利息退還予 申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於2019年12月12日（星期四）於香港聯交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant XD Inc. 心动有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents A. Who can apply or advisors and any other party involved in the Global Offering is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years supplement to it); of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. • undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names. have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and International Offering; stamped with your corporation's chop. • agree to disclose to the Company, the Hong Kong Share Registrar, 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (within receiving banks, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the the meaning of Regulation S) and not be a legal or natural person of the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and/or PRC (except qualified domestic institutional investors). their respective advisors and agents any personal data which they may 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the Offer Shares if you are: application; • an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of its SampleParticipant; subsidiaries; • if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, • a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none subsidiaries; of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint • a core connected person (as defined in the Listing Ru s) of the Bookrunn rs, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their Company (or any of its subsidiaries) or will become a conn ct d r sp ctive offic rs or advisors will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a person of the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) imm diat y upon r sult of the acc ptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from completion of the Global Offering; your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the • a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the abov ; or Prosp ctus and this Application Form; • have been allocated or have applied for any International Off r Shar s • agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it or otherwise participated in the International Offering. b cause of an innocent misrepresentation; • agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; B. If you are a nominee • represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong You, as a nominee, may make more than one a lication for the Hong Kong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Partici ant); applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application For , and lodge ore than defined in Regulation S) and not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S); one application in your own na e on behalf of different beneficial owners. and (iii) the purchaser is not an "affiliate" (within the meaning of Regulation C. Effect of completing and sub itting this Application Form S) of the Company or a person acting on the behalf of the Company or an affiliate of the Company; By completing nd submitting this Applic tion For , you (and if you are joint • warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; applicants, e ch of you jointly nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a • agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you ct: number allocated to you under the application or the name of the HKSCC • undert ke to execute ll relev nt docu ents nd instruct and authorise the Nominees; Company nd/or the Sole Glob l Coordin tor (or its agents or nominees), as • authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and to do on your Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer behalf ll things necess ry to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any to you in the n me of HK CC Nominees s required by the Articles of share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you Association; or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your • gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) collect refund cheque(s) in person; Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies Law • agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC (2018 Revision), Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961) and the Articles of Association; Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2) in making your application and will not rely on any other information or to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named Prospectus; applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares • agree that none of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the to make available the same for your collection; Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant • agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees; part) • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s) for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus (subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong and this application form; Public Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated • agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019) will be issued in the name any way; of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your • declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on whose benefit you are applying; Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other • understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make • If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS • (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE allotted to you with that CCASS Participant. or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application • If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering in South China • (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. You should check the announcement by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or published by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as shall be Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet their agent. Syst m (und r the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide D. Power of attorney for Inv stor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also make available to you an activity statement showing the number of Hong If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney, the Company Kong Off r Shar s credited to your stock account. and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept it at their discretion, and on any No r c ipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority. issue t mporary documents of title. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Off r Shar s R fund of your money The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5, If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$15.80 accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee. If the 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Offer Price is not agreed a ong the Co pany and the Sole Global Coordinator Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the (for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or before Monday, surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse. transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment interest. of any Hong Kong Offer Sh res will be de until the application lists close. The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection of Share The Company expects to nnounce the fin l Offer Price, the level of indications Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer of interest in the Intern tion Offering, the level of applications in the Hong Shares" section of the Prospectus. Kong Public Offering nd the b sis of lloc tion of the Hong Kong Offer Shares Effect of the Information You Give To Computershare Hong Kong Investor on Wednesd y, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) nd on the website of the Hong Services Limited Kong tock Exch nge t www.hkexnews.hk nd the Company's website at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies' www.xd.com. The results of lloc tions nd the Hong Kong Identity Card/ corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives") passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants will expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any be available on the above websites. liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any The allocation of the Offer hares between the Hong Kong Public Offering other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with, and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection section " tructure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written Sole Global Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection OfferingStoampthe Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy validleapplications under with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without the Hong Kong Public Offering, provided that the total number of Offer Shares limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or available under the Hong Kong Public Offering shall not be increased to more the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such than 12,720,000 Offer Shares, representing two times the number of Offer information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. and 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Global Offering, and the final price shall be fixed at the low end of the Offer Price range (that is, HK$11.10 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus in accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 XD Inc. 心动有限公司 （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司） 全球發售 版 申請條件 高級職員 、僱員 、合作夥伴 、代理或顧問及參與全球發 甲、可提出申請的人士 售 的 任 何 其 他 各 方 現 時 或 日 後 均 毋 須 對 並 非 載 於 招 股 章 程（及 其 任 何 補 充 文 件）的 任 何 資 料 及 陳 述 負 責 ； 1. 閣 下 及 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 必 須 年 滿18歲 ‧ 承諾及 確認 閣 下 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 並 有 香 港 地 址 。 並 無 申 請 或 接 納 或 表 示 有 意 認 購（亦 不 會 申 請 或 接 納 2. 如 閣 下 為 商 號 ，申 請 須 以 個 別 成 員 名 義 提 出 。 或 表 示 有 意 認 購）國 際 發 售 的 任 何 發 售 股 份 ，也 沒 有 3. 聯 名 申 請 人 不 得 超 過 四 名 。 參 與 國 際 發 售 ； 4. 如 閣 下 為 法 人 團 體 ，申 請 須 經 獲 正 式 授 權 人 員 簽 ‧ 同意在 本 公 司 、香 港 證 券 登 記 處 、收 款 銀 行 、獨 家 保 署 ，並 註 明 其 所 屬 代 表 身 份 及 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑 。 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 席 牽 頭 5. 閣 下 必 須 身 處 美 國 境 外 ， 並 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S規 經 辦 人 、包 銷 商 及 ╱ 或 彼 等 各 自 的 顧 問 及 代 理 提 出 要 例），亦 非 中 國 法 人 或 自 然 人（合 格 境 內 機 構 投 資 者 除 求 時 ，向 彼 等 披 露 其 所 要 求 提 供 有 關 閣 下 及 閣 下 外）。 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 的 個 人 資 料 ； 6. 除 上 市 規 則 批 准 外 ，下 列 人 士 概 不 得 申 請 認 購 任 何 香 ‧ 若 香 港 境 外 任 何 地 方 的 法 例 適 用 於 閣 下 的 申 請 ，則 港 發 售 股 份 ： 同意及 保證 閣 下 已 遵 守 所 有 有 關 法 例 ，且 本 公 司 、 ‧ 本公 司 及 ╱ 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 股 份 的 現 有 實 益 擁 獨 家 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 ‧ 有 人 ； 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 及 包 銷 商 概 不 會 以 及 彼 等 各 自 的 高 級 職 確認Sample閣 下 已 細 閱 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 款 ‧ 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 的 董 事 或 行 政 總 員 或 顧 問 亦 不 會 因 接 納 閣 下 的 購 買 要 約 ，或 閣 下 裁 ； 在 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 款 及 條 件 項 下 的 權 ‧ 本 公 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）核 心 關 連 人 士（定 義 利 及 責 任 所 引 致 的 任 何 行 動 ，而 違 反 香 港 境 外 的 任 何 法 例 ； 樣 見 上 市 規 則）或 緊 隨 全 球 發 售 完 成 後 將 成 為 本 公 ‧ 同意 閣 下 的 申 請 一 經 接 納 ，即 不 得 因 無 意 的 失 實 陳 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）關 連 人 士 的 人 士 ； 述 而 撤 銷 ； ‧ 上 述 任 何 人 士 的 緊 密 聯 繫 人（定 義 見 上 市 規 則）； ‧ 同意 閣 下 的 申 請 受 香 港 法 例 規 管 ； 或 ‧ 聲明、保證及 承諾：(i) 閣 下 明 白 香 港 發 售 股 份 不 曾 ‧ 已 獲 分 配 或 已 申 請 任 何 國 際 發 售 股 份 或 以 其 他 形 亦 不 會 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 登 記 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 及 閣 下 式 參 與 國 際 發 售 。 為 其 利 益 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 人 士 均 身 處 美 國 境 外 乙、 如 閣下為代名人 （定 義 見S規 例）且 屬 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S規 例）； 及 閣 下 作 為 代 名 人 可 提 交 超 過 一 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 ，方 法 (iii)買 方 並 非 本 公 司 的「聯 屬 人 士」（定 義 見S規 例）或 代 是 ：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結 ‧ 表 本 公 司 或 本 公 司 聯 屬 人 士 行 動 的 人 士 ； 算發出電子指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 或(ii)使 保證 閣 下 提 供 的 資 料 真 實 及 準 確 ； 用白色或黃色申請表格以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提 ‧ 同意接 納 所 申 請 數 目 或 根 據 申 請 或 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 交 超 過 一 份 申 請 。 ‧ 名 義 分 配 予 閣 下 但 數 目 較 少 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 ； 丙、 填交本申請表格的效用 授權本 公 司 將 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 之 名 稱 列 入 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 ，作 為 閣 下 獲 分 配 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 持 閣 下 填 妥 並 遞 交 本 申 請 表 格 ，即 表 示 閣 下（如 屬 聯 名 申 請 有 人 ，並 授 權 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 其 代 理 將 任 何 股 票 存 入 中 人 ，即 各 人 共 同 及 個 別）代 表 閣 下 本 身 ，或 作 為 閣 下 代 央 結 算 系 統 及 ╱ 或 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 按 申 請 所 示 地 址 其 行 事 的 每 位 人 士 的 代 理 或 代 名 人 ： 向 閣 下 或 聯 名 申 請 的 首 名 申 請 人 發 送 任 何 退 款 支 ‧ 承諾簽 立 所 有 相 關 文 件 ，並 指 示 及 授 權 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 票 ，郵 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 ，除 非 閣 下 合 資 格 親 身 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（或 彼 等 的 代 理 或 代 名 人）（作 為 本 公 ‧ 領 取 退 款 支 票 ； 司 代 理），為 按 照 組 織 章 程 細 則 的 規 定 將 閣 下 獲 分 同意獲 配 發 的 股 份 是 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 的 名 義 發 行 ， 配 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 的 名 義 登 記 並 直 接 存 入 中 央 結 算 系 統 ，以 便 記 存 於 閣 下 的 投 資 而 代 表 閣 下 簽 立 任 何 文 件 及 代 表 閣 下 處 理 一 切 必 者 戶 口 持 有 人 股 份 戶 口 或 閣 下 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 股 份 戶 口 ； 要 事 務 ； ‧ 同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 各 自 保 留 權 利(1)不 接 ‧ 同意遵 守 香 港 法 例 第622章 公 司 條 例 、香 港 法 例 第32章 納 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 名 義 發 行 的 該 等 獲 配 發 的 任 何 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 、公 司 法（2018年 修 訂 本） 或 部 分 股 份 ，或 不 接 納 該 等 獲 配 發 的 股 份 存 入 中 央 結 第22章（1961年 第3號 法 例）及 章 程 細 則 ； 算 系 統 ；(2)促 使 該 等 獲 配 發 的 股 份 從 中 央 結 算 系 統 提 及 條 件 以 及 申 請 程 序 ，並 同 意 受 其 約 束 ； 取 ，並 轉 入 閣 下 名 下 ，有 關 風 險 及 費 用 概 由 閣 下 自 行 承 擔 ； 及(3)促 使 該 等 獲 配 發 的 股 份 以 閣 下 名 義 ‧ 確認 閣 下 已 接 獲 及 細 閱 招 股 章 程 ，提 出 申 請 時 也 僅 發行（或如屬聯名申請人 ，則以排名首位申請人的名義 依 據 招 股 章 程 載 列 的 資 料 及 陳 述 ，而 除 招 股 章 程 任 何 發行），而在此情 況下 ，會以普 通郵遞方 式將該等 獲配 補 充 文 件 外 ，不 會 依 賴 任 何 其 他 資 料 或 陳 述 ； 發 股 份 的 股 票 寄 往 閣 下 在 申 請 表 格 上 所 示 地 址（郵 ‧ 確認 閣 下 知 悉 招 股 章 程 內 有 關 全 球 發 售 的 限 制 ； 誤 風 險 概 由 閣 下 自 行 承 擔）或 提 供 該 等 股 票 予 閣 ‧ 同意本公司 、獨家保薦人 、獨家全球協調人 、聯席賬簿 下 領 取 ； 管理人 、聯席牽頭經辦人 、包銷商 、彼等各自的董事 、 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 ‧ 同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 均 可 調 整 獲 配 發 以 份 總 數 的20% ，而 且 最 終 價 格 須 釐 定 為 招 股 章 程 所 述 發 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 名 義 發 行 的 股 份 數 目 ； 售 價 範 圍 的 下 限（即 每 股 發 售 股 份11.10港 元）。 ‧ 同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 對 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 請 表 格 未 有 載 列 的 資 料 及 陳 述 概 不 負 責 ； 如 閣 下 的 申 請 全 部 或 部 分 獲 接 納 ， 閣 下 的 股 票（前 ‧ 同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 概 不 以 任 何 方 式 提 是 於2019年12月12日（星 期 四）上 午 八 時 正 香 港 公 開 發 對 閣 下 負 責 ； 售 成 為 無 條 件 而 並 無 終 止 ，股 票 成 為 有 效 的 所 有 權 證 ‧ 聲明及 表示此 乃 閣 下 為 本 身 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 明）將 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 名 義 發 出 ，並 按 閣 下 在 申 請 表 格 的 指 示 於2019年12月11日（星 期 三）或 在 特 別 情 況 下 出 申 請 的 人 士 提 出 及 擬 提 出 的 唯 一 申 請 ； 由 香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 指 定 的 任 何 其 他 日 期 直 接 ‧ 明白本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 將 依 據 閣 下 的 聲 明 存 入 中 央 結 算 系 統 ，記 入 閣 下 的 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 及 陳 述 而 決 定 是 否 向 閣 下 配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 戶 口 持 有 人 股 份 戶 口 或 閣 下 指 定 的 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 份 ， 閣 下 如 作 出 虛 假 聲 明 ，可 能 會 被 檢 控 ； 者 股 份 戶 口 。 ‧ （如 本 申 請 是 為 閣 下 本 身 利 益 提 出）保證 閣 下 或 ‧ 如 閣 下 透 過 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 以 外 作 為 閣 下 代 理 的 任 何 人 士 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 不 曾 亦 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 提 出 申 請 ： 香 港 發 售 股 份 將 存 入 閣 下 指 定 的 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者（非 中 不 會 為 閣 下 利 益 而 以 白色或 黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人）股 份 戶 口 ， 閣 下 港 結 算 或 向 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 發 出 電子認購指示 可 向 該 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 查 詢 閣 下 獲 配 發 的 香 而 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及 樣 港 發 售 股 份 數 目 。 ‧ （如 閣 下 作 為 代 理 為 另 一 人 士 的 利 益 提 出 申 請） ‧ 如 閣 下 以 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 身 份 提 保證(i) 閣 下（作 為 代 理 或 為 該 人 士 利 益）或 該 人 士 出 申 請 ： 本 公 司 預 期 於2019年12月11日（星 期 三）在 或 任 何 其 他 作 為 該 人 士 代 理 的 人 士 不 曾 亦 不 會 以 白 《南 華 早 報》（英 文）及《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（中 文）刊 登 色或 黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 港 結 算 發 出 電子認購指示 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口版持 有 人 的 申 請 結 果 及 香 而 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 獲 正 式 授 權 作 為 該 港 公 開 發 售 的 結 果 。 閣 下 應 查 閱 本 公 司 刊 發 的 公 告 ，如 有 任 何 資 料 不 符 ，請 於 2019年 12月 11日（星 其 他 人 士 的 代 理 代 為 簽 署 申 請 表 格 或 發 出 電子認購 期 三）下 午 五 時 正 或 香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 釐 Sample 指示。 定 的 任 何 其 他 日 期 前 知 會 香 港 結 算 。在 香 港 發 售 股 份 存 入 閣 下 的 股 份 戶 口 後 ， 閣 下 即 可 透 過「結 丁、授權書 算 通」電 話 系 統 及 中 央 結 算 系 統 互 聯 網 系 統（根 據 香 如 申 請 由 有 授 權 書 的 人 士 提 出 ，本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 港 結 算 不 時 生 效 的「投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 操 作 簡 介」所 人 可 按 其 認 為 合 適 的 任 何 條 件（包 括 出 示 獲 授 權 證 明） 載 程 序）查 詢 閣 下 的 新 戶 口 結 餘 。香 港 結 算 亦 將 向 閣 下 提 供 一 份 活 動 結 單 ，列 出 存 入 閣 下 股 份 酌 情 接 納 閣 下 的 申 請 。 戶 口 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 數 目 。 本 公 司 不 會 就 申 請 時 繳 付 的 款 項 發 出 收 據 ，亦 不 會 發 出 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 臨 時 所 有 權 文 件 。 預 期 發 售 價 於 2019年 12月 5日（星 期 四）或 前 後 釐 定 。申 退回款項 請 人 須 繳 付 每 股 香 港 發 售 股 份15.80港 元 的 最 高 發 售 價 ， 若 閣 下 未 獲 分 配 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 或 申 請 僅 部 分 獲 接 另加1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香 納 ，本 公 司 將 不 計 利 息 退 回 閣 下 的 申 請 股 款（包 括 相 港 聯 交 所 交 易 費 。倘 若 本 公 司 與 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（為 其 關的1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香 自 身 及 代 表 香 港 包 銷 商）並 無 於2019年12月9日（星 期 一） 港 聯 交 所 交 易 費）。如 發 售 價 低 於 最 高 發 售 價 ，本 公 司 或 之 前 協 定 發 售 價 ，全 球 發 售 將 不 會 進 行 並 告 失 效 。 將 不 計 利 息 退 回 多 收 申 請 股 款（包 括 相 關 的 1.0%經 紀 佣 金 、0.0027%證 監 會 交 易 徵 費 及 0.005%香 港 聯 交 所 交 易 截 止 登 記 認 購 申 請 前 ，概 不 處 理 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申 請 或 費）。 配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 。 有 關 退 款 程 序 載 於 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」 本 公 司 預 期 於 2019 年 12 月 11 日（星 期 三）在《南 華 早 報》 一 節「14. 寄 發 ╱ 領 取 股 票 及 退 還 股 款」。 （英 文）、《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（中 文）、 香 港 聯 交 所 網 站 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影 (www.hkexnews.hk)及 本 公 司 網 站(www.xd.com)公 佈 最 終 響 發 售 價 、國 際 發 售 踴 躍 程 度 、香 港 公 開 發 售 認 購 申 請 數 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 和 其 有 關 連 的 法 人 團 體 、董 目 及 香 港 發 售 股 份 分 配 基 準 。分 配 結 果 以 及 獲 接 納 申 請 事 、高 級 人 員 、僱 員 及 代 理 人（「代 表」）在 法 律 所 容 許 的 人 的 香 港 身 份 證 ╱ 護 照 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 亦 同 於 上 述 最 大 限 度 內 明 確 卸 棄 及 免 除 在 任 何 方 面 與 申 請 人 或 代 表 申 請 人 在 此 文 件 提 供 的 或 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的 網 站 公 佈 。 任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何 資 料 ，或 任 何 申 請 人 或 代 表 申 請 人 香 港 公 開 發 售 與 國 際 發 售 之 間 的 發 售 股 份 分 配 將 按 招 股 提 供 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的 任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何 章 程「全 球 發 售 的 架 構」一 節 所 述 者 作 出 調 整 。尤 其 是 ， 其 他 書 面 或 口 頭 通 訊 ，有 關 或 相 關 由 申 請 人 或 任 何 其 他 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 或 會 將 發 售 股 份 從 國 際 發 售 重 新 分 配 至 人 士 或 實 體 所 遭 受 或 招 致 不 論 如 何 造 成 的 任 何 損 失 或 損 害 的 任 何 責 任 。此 包 括 ，但 不 限 於 ，該 等 資 料 中 不 論 如 香 港 公 開 發 售 ，以 滿 足 香 港 公 開 發 售 的 有 效 申 請 ，惟 根 據 聯 交 所 發 出 的 指 引 信HKEx-GL91-18，根 據 香 港 公 開 發 何 造 成 的 任 何 錯 誤 或 遺 漏 ，或 代 表 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 或 實 體 對 該 等 資 料 或 任 何 該 等 資 料 的 文 件 記 錄 、影 像 、記 錄 售 可 供 認 購 的 發 售 股 份 總 數 不 得 增 加 至 超 過 12,720,000 或 複 製 品 作 出 的 任 何 依 據 ，或 其 準 確 性 、完 整 性 、合 時 股 發 售 股 份 ，相 當 於 根 據 香 港 公 開 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發 性 或 可 靠 性 。 售 股 份 數 目 的 兩 倍 及 根 據 全 球 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發 售 股 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant Personal Data 3. Transfer of personal data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be of the policies and practices of the Company and the kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data to, from or with any of the following: of • the Company's appointed agents such as financial It is necessary for applicants and registered holders advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share securities to supply correct personal data to the Company registrar; or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when • where applicants for securities request a deposit into applying for securities or transferring securities into or out CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; Kong Share Registrar. • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers Failure to supply the requested data may result in your who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company application for securities being rejected, or in delay or or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share their respective business operation; Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their • the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are • any persons or institutions with which the securities' entitled. holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their It is important that securities holders inform the Company bank rs, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc. and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediat y of any 4. R t ntion of personal data inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will 2. Purposes k p the p rsonal data of the applicants and holders of s curiti s for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes The personal data of the securities holders may be us d, for which the personal data were collected. Personal data held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with following purposes: in accordance with the Ordinance. • processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, verification of com liance with the terms 5. Access to and correction of personal data and application procedures set out in this A lication Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to • compliance with applicable laws and regulations in correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong and elsewhere; Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a • registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. the n mes of securities' holders including, where applic ble, HKSCC No inees; All requests for access to data or correction of data should • aint ining or upd ting the register of securities' holders of the Comp ny; be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in • verifying securities holders' identities; the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus • stablishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, company secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for bonus issues, etc.; the attention of the privacy compliance officer. • distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries; By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic • compiling statistical information and securities' holders application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of • rofiles; the above. disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on Sample entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發 售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格 個人資料 3. 轉交個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此 項 個 人 資 料 收 集 聲 明 是 向 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 所 持 有 關 證 券 持 有 請 人 和 持 有 人 說 明 有 關 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 人 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 保 密 ，但 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 可 以 在 為 達 到 上 述 任 何 目 的 之 必 要 情 況 處 有 關 個 人 資 料 和 香 港 法 例 第 486章《個 人 資 料 下 ，向 下 列 任 何 人 士 披 露 ，獲 取 或 轉 交（無 論 在 （私 隱）條 例》（「條 例」）方 面 的 政 策 和 慣 例 。 香 港 境 內 或 境 外）有 關 個 人 資 料 ： 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 ‧ 本 公 司 委 任 的 代 理 人 ，例 如 財 務 顧 問 、收 款 銀 行 和 主 要 海 外 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ； 證 券 申 請 人 及 登 記 持 有 人 以 本 身 名 義 申 請 證 券 ‧ （如 證 券 申 請 人 要 求 將 證 券 存 於 中 央 結 算 系 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 證 券 時 或 尋 求 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的 統）香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 ，其 將 會 就 服 務 時 ，必 須 向 本 公 司 或 其 代 理 人 及 香 港 證 券 中 央 結 算 系 統 的 運 作 使 用 有 關 個 人 資 料 ； 登 記 處 提 供 準 確 個 人 資 料 。 ‧ 向 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 與 其 各 自 樣 未 能 提 供 所 要 求 的 資 料 可 能 導 致 閣 下 申 請 證 業 務 營 運 有 關 的 行 政 、電 訊 、電 腦 、付 款 或 其 他 服 務 的 任 何 代 理 人 、承 包 商 或 第 三 方 券 被 拒 或 延 遲 ，或 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 無 服 務 供 應 商 ； 法 落 實 轉 讓 或 提 供 服 務 。此 舉 也 可 能 妨 礙 或 延 ‧ 香 港 聯 交 所 、證 監 會 及 任 何 其 他 法 定 監 管 遲 登 記 或 轉 讓 閣 下 成 功 申 請 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 機 關 或 政 府 部 門 或 遵版照 其 他 法 例 、規 則 或 及 ╱ 或寄發 閣下應得的股票及 ╱ 或退款支票 。 法 規 ； 及 ‧ 證 券 持 有 人 與 其 進 行 或 擬 進 行 交 易 的 任 何 或Sample使 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 能 履 行 對 證 證 券 持 有 人 所 提 供 的 個 人 資 料 如 有 任 何 錯 誤 ， 人 士 或 機 構 ，例 如 彼 等 的 銀 行 、律 師 、會 計 須 立 即 通 知 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 。 師 或 股 票 經 紀 等 。 2. 目的 4. 個人資料的保留 證 券 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料 可 被 採 用 及 以 任 何 方 式 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 將 按 收 集 個 人 資 料 所 持 有 、處 理 及 ╱ 或 保 存 ，以 作 下 列 用 途 ： 需 的 用 途 保 留 證 券 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 ‧ 處 理 閣 下 的 申 請 及 退 款 支 票（如 適 用）、 料 。無 需 保 留 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 根 據 條 例 銷 毀 或 核 實 是 否 符 合 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 載 列 處 理 。 的 條 款 和 申 請 程 序 以 及 公 佈 香 港 發 售 股 份 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 的 分 配 結 果 ； 證 券 持 有 人 有 權 確 定 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 ‧ 遵 守 香 港 及 其 他 地 區 的 適 用 法 律 及 法 規 ； 是 否 持 有 其 個 人 資 料 ，並 有 權 索 取 有 關 該 資 料 ‧ 以 證 券 持 有 人（包 括 香 港 結 算 代 理 人（如 適 的 副 本 並 更 正 任 何 不 準 確 資 料 。本 公 司 和 香 港 用））的 名 義 登 記 新 發 行 證 券 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 證 券 登 記 處 有 權 就 有 關 要 求 收 取 合 理 費 用 。 證 券 ； 所 有 查 閱 資 料 或 更 正 資 料 的 要 求 應 按 招 股 章 程 ‧ 存 置 或 更 新 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 名 冊 ； ‧ 核 實 證 券 持 有 人 的 身 份 ； 「公 司 資 料」一 節 所 披 露 或 不 時 通 知 的 本 公 司 註 冊 地 址 送 交 公 司 秘 書 ，或 向 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的 ‧ 確 定 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 受 益 權 利 ，例 如 個 人 資 料 私 隱 事 務 主 任 提 出 。 股 息 、供 股 和 紅 股 等 ； ‧ 分 發 本 公 司 及 其 附 屬 公 司 的 通 訊 ； 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購 ‧ 編 製 統 計 資 料 和 證 券 持 有 人 資 料 ； 指示，即表示同意上述各項。 ‧ 披 露 有 關 資 料 以 便 就 權 益 索 償 ； 及 ‧ 與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 及 ╱ 券 持 有 人 及 ╱ 或 監 管 機 構 承 擔 的 責 任 及 ╱ 或 證 券 持 有 人 不 時 同 意 的 任 何 其 他 目 的 。 Attachments Original document

