Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Yellow Application Form
0
11/28/2019 | 06:13pm EST
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲 以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定 的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of XD Inc. (the "Company") dated November 29,
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此 欄 供 經 紀 填 寫
Lodged by 遞 交 申 請 的 經 紀
由（所 有）申 請 人 簽 署（所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 簽 署）：
Broker No. 經 紀 號 碼
Broker's Chop 經 紀 印 章
Date: 日 期 ：
╱
╱
D 日
M 月
Y 年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than
3,180,000 Shares)
申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 數 目（不 超 過3,180,000股 股 份）
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支 票╱銀 行 本 票 號 碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see
Total amount 總 額
"How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行
名 稱（見「申 請 手 續」一 節）
HK$
港 元
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英 文 姓 名╱名 稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱
Forename(s) 名 字
Name in Chinese 中 文 姓 名╱名 稱
Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱
Forename(s) 名 字
Sample
Occupation in English 職 業（以 英 文 填 寫）
Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼╱
護 照 號 碼 ╱ 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK
tt r)
Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
所 有 其 他 聯 名 申 請 人 的 英 文 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱（如 有 ，正楷）
Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as
propriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱
1)
香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者）
2)
1)
3)
2)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only in BLOCK letter) 香 港 地 址（以 英 文正楷填 寫）及 電 話 號 碼（聯 名 申 請 人 只 須 填 寫 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 地 址 及 電 話 號 碼）
Telephone No. 電 話 號 碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit
THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED
if you do not complete this section. Ple se provide an account number
必須填妥此欄
or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner.
由 代 名 人 遞
交 ： 閣 下 若 不 填 寫 本 節 ，是 項 認 購 申 請 將 視 作 為
閣 下 利 益
Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS
(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （見「申 請 手 續」一 節 第2 段）
* (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application".
(2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
No. of Hong Kong
No. of Hong Kong
No. of Hong Kong
Offer Shares
Amount payable
Offer Shares
Amount payable
Offer Shares
Amount payable
Offer Shares
Amount payable
applied for
on application
applied for
on application
applied for
on application
applied for
on application
HK$
HK$
HK$
HK$
200
3,191.85
5,000
79,796.08
80,000
1,276,737.33
700,000
11,171,451.62
400
6,383.69
6,000
95,755.30
90,000
1,436,329.49
800,000
12,767,373.28
600
9,575.53
7,000
111,714.52
100,000
1,595,921.66
900,000
14,363,294.94
800
12,767.37
8,000
127,673.73
150,000
2,393,882.49
1,000,000
15,959,216.60
1,000
15,959.22
9,000
143,632.95
200,000
3,191,843.32
2,000,000
31,918,433.20
1,200
19,151.06
10,000
159,592.17
250,000
3,989,804.15
3,000,000
47,877,649.80
1,400
22,342.91
20,000
319,184.33
300,000
4,787,764.98
3,180,000(1)
50,750,308.79
1,600
25,534.74
30,000
478,776.50
350,000
5,585,725.81
1,800
28,726.59
40,000
638,368.66
400,000
6,383,686.64
2,000
31,918.43
50,000
797,960.83
450,000
7,181,647.47
3,000
47,877.65
60,000
957,553.00
500,000
7,979,608.30
(1) Maximum number of Hong Kong
4,000
63,836.87
70,000
1,117,145.16
600,000
9,575,529.96
Offer Shares you may apply for.
Sample
2. You, as the applicant(s), must com lete the form in Eng ish in BLOCK letter as indicated below and sign on the
second page of the Application Form. On y written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Partici ant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant):
•
the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name)
and insert its participant I.D. in the a ro riate box.
If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form
ust contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number.
•
your
rticip nt I.D.
ust be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you re
pplying s
joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must cont in
ll joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint
investor p
rticip
nts;
•
your p rticip nt I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.
If you re
pplying s
corpor te CCASS Investor Participant:
•
the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;
•
your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate
box.
Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC PUBLIC
OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a person
•
show your account name, which must either be pre-
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by
cashier order must correspond with your name. If it
a person authorised by the bank. This account name
is a joint application, the name on the back of the
must correspond with your name. If it is a joint
banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-
application, the account name must be the same as
named applicant's name.n
the first-named applicant's name.
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong
Kong) Limited:
Branch Name
Addr ss
Hong Kong Island
Lee Chung Street Branch
29-31 L Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong
409 Hennessy Road Branch
409-415 H nn ssy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Kwun Tong Plaza Branch
G1 Kwun Tong Plaza, 68 Hoi Yuen Road,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon
Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch
Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road,
Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon
New Territories
Tuen Mun San Hui Branch
G13-G14 Eldo Court, Heung Sze Wui Road,
Tuen Mun, New Territories
Castle Peak Road
G/F-1/F, Sin Ching Building, 201-207 Castle Peak Road
(Tsuen Wan) Branch
(Tsuen Wan), Tsuen Wan, New Territories
5. Your Applic tion Form c n be lodged at these times:
Frid y, November 29, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
turd y, November 30, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Mond y, December 2, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesd y, December 3, 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
SampleWednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 . . to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage, SFC transaction levies and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
XD Inc.
心动有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
GLOBAL OFFERING
Conditions of your application
Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents
A. Who can apply
or advisors and any other party involved in the Global Offering is or will be
liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any
1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years
supplement to it);
of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
•
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names.
have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.
an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for,
4.
If
you are
a
body
corporate,
the application
must
be signed
by a
duly
any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the
authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and
International Offering;
stamped with your corporation's chop.
•
agree
to
disclose
to
the
Company, the
Hong Kong
Share Registrar,
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (within
receiving
banks,
the
Sole
Sponsor,
the
Sole
Global
Coordinator, the
the meaning of Regulation S) and not be a legal or natural person of the
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong
require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the
Offer Shares if you are:
application;
• an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of its
SampleParticipant;
subsidiaries;
• if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application,
• a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its
agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none
subsidiaries;
of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint
•
a core
connected
person
(as defined in
the
Listing Ru
s) of
the
Bookrunn rs, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their
Company
(or
any
of
its
subsidiaries)
or
will
become a
conn ct d
r sp ctive offic rs or advisors will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a
person of the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) imm diat y upon
r sult of the acc ptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from
completion of the Global Offering;
your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the
•
a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the abov ; or
Prosp ctus and this Application Form;
•
have been allocated or have applied for any International Off r Shar s
•
agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it
or otherwise participated in the International Offering.
b cause of an innocent misrepresentation;
•
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
B.
If you are a nominee
•
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong
You, as a nominee, may make more than one a
lication for the Hong Kong
Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the
Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central
U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are
Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Partici ant);
applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as
or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application For
, and lodge
ore than
defined in Regulation S) and not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S);
one application in your own na
e on behalf of different beneficial owners.
and (iii) the purchaser is not an "affiliate" (within the meaning of Regulation
C.
Effect of completing and sub
itting this Application Form
S) of the Company or a person acting on the behalf of the Company or an
affiliate of the Company;
By completing
nd submitting this Applic tion For
, you (and if you are joint
•
warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
applicants, e ch of you jointly
nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a
•
agree to
accept the Hong
Kong Offer Shares
applied
for, or any lesser
nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you
ct:
number allocated to you under the application or the name of the HKSCC
•
undert ke to execute
ll relev nt docu
ents
nd instruct and authorise the
Nominees;
Company
nd/or the Sole Glob l Coordin tor (or its agents or nominees), as
•
authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the
agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and to do on your
Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer
behalf ll things necess ry to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated
Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any
to you in the n me of HK CC Nominees
s required by the Articles of
share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you
Association;
or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your
•
gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws
own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to
of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions)
collect refund cheque(s) in person;
Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies Law
•
agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC
(2018 Revision), Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961) and the Articles of Association;
Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor
•
confirm that
you
have
read
the terms and
conditions
and
application
participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS
procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree
to be bound by them;
•
agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only
to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC
relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus
Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2)
in making your application and will not rely on any other information or
to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in
representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;
your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares
• confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the
to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named
Prospectus;
applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares
•
agree that
none of the Company, the
Sole
Sponsor,
the Sole Global
at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or
Coordinator,
the
Joint
Bookrunners,
the
Joint
Lead
Managers,
the
to make available the same for your collection;
• agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in
of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
part)
• agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability
If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s)
for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus
(subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong
and this application form;
Public Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated
•
agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in
at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019) will be issued in the name
any way;
of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your
•
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only
CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your
application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for
designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on
whose benefit you are applying;
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other
•
understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely
date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.
on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make
• If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a
any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you
CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the
may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS
• (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other
Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares
application has been or
will be made for your benefit on a WHITE
allotted to you with that CCASS Participant.
or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application
• If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company
instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by
expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications
you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering in South China
• (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another
Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese)
person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made
on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. You should check the announcement
by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or
published by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before
by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW
5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as shall be
Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to
determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit
HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or
of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your
give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as
new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet
their agent.
Syst m (und r the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide
D. Power of attorney
for Inv stor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also
make available to you an activity statement showing the number of Hong
If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney, the Company
Kong Off r Shar s credited to your stock account.
and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept it at their discretion, and on any
No r c ipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not
conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.
issue t mporary documents of title.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Off r Shar s
R fund of your money
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5,
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is
2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$15.80
accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies
for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC
(including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and
transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee. If the
0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer
Offer Price is not agreed a ong the Co
pany and the Sole Global Coordinator
Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the
(for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or before Monday,
surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC
December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse.
transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment
interest.
of any Hong Kong Offer Sh res will be
de until the application lists close.
The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection of Share
The Company expects to
nnounce the fin l Offer Price, the level of indications
Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer
of interest in the Intern tion
Offering, the level of applications in the Hong
Shares" section of the Prospectus.
Kong Public Offering nd the b sis of lloc tion of the Hong Kong Offer Shares
Effect of the Information You Give To Computershare Hong Kong Investor
on Wednesd y, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post (in English)
and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese)
nd on the website of the Hong
Services Limited
Kong tock Exch nge
t www.hkexnews.hk
nd the Company's website at
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies'
www.xd.com. The results of
lloc tions nd
the Hong Kong Identity Card/
corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")
passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants will
expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any
be available on the above websites.
liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any
The allocation of the Offer
hares between the Hong Kong Public Offering
other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with,
and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the
any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection
section " tructure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the
with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written
Sole Global Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International
or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection
OfferingStoampthe Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy validleapplications under with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without
the Hong Kong Public Offering, provided that the total number of Offer Shares
limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or
available under the Hong Kong Public Offering shall not be increased to more
the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such
than 12,720,000 Offer Shares, representing two times the number of Offer
information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such
Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering
information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
and 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription
under the Global Offering, and the final price shall be fixed at the low end of the
Offer Price range (that is, HK$11.10 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus in
accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange.
Personal Data
3.
Transfer of personal data
Personal Information Collection Statement
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong
the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares,
Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be
of the policies and practices of the Company and the
kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong
Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data
Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving
and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486
any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer
of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
(whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
to, from or with any of the following:
of
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
It
is necessary
for applicants
and registered
holders
advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company
registrar;
or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when
•
where
applicants for securities
request a deposit into
applying for securities or transferring securities into or out
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use
of
their names or in procuring the services of the Hong
the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
Kong Share Registrar.
• any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
Failure to
supply the requested
data may
result
in your
who
offer
administrative,
telecommunications,
computer, payment or other services to the Company
application
for
securities
being
rejected,
or
in delay
or
or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with
the
inability of
the Company
or the Hong
Kong Share
their respective business operation;
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their
•
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any
services. It may also prevent or delay registration or
transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have
other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or
successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share
otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and
certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are
• any persons or
institutions with which the securities'
entitled.
holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
bank rs, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.
and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediat
y of any
4.
R t ntion of personal data
inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will
2.
Purposes
k
p the
p rsonal
data of the applicants and holders of
s curiti s for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes
The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,
for which the personal data were collected. Personal data
held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the
which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with
following purposes:
in accordance with the Ordinance.
•
processing your application and refund cheque, where
applicable, verification
of com liance
with
the terms
5. Access to and correction of personal data
and application procedures set out in this A
lication
Securities
holders
have the
right
to ascertain whether
Form and the Prospectus and announcing
results
of
the
Company or
the Hong
Kong
Share Registrar hold
allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to
•
compliance
with applicable
laws and
regulations
in
correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the
Hong Kong and elsewhere;
Hong Kong Share Registrar
have
the right to charge a
•
registering new issues
or
tr nsfers into
or
out
of
reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
the n mes of securities' holders including, where
applic ble, HKSCC No
inees;
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
•
aint ining or upd ting the register of securities'
holders of the Comp ny;
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
the
"Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus
•
stablishing
benefit entitlements of securities'
holders
or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the
of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues,
company secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for
bonus issues, etc.;
the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
•
distributing communications from the Company and its
subsidiaries;
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
•
compiling statistical information and securities' holders
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of
•
rofiles;
the above.
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
Sample
entitlements; and
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to
the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong
Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to
securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other
purposes to which the securities' holders may from
