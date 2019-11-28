Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27
248.2 HKD   -0.16%
248.2 HKD   -0.16%
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Yellow Application Form

11/28/2019 | 06:13pm EST

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲 以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定 的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of XD Inc. (the "Company") dated November 29,

Staple your

2019 (the "Prospectus").

本申請表格使用心有限公司（「本公司」）於20191129日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語 。

payment here

Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any

Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or

請將股款

sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

緊釘在此

本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 概 不 構 成 在 香 港 以 外 司 法 權 區 要 約 出 售 或 游 說 要 約 購 買 香 港 發 售 股 份 。若 無 根 據 美

國 證 券 法 登 記 或 豁 免 登 記 ，香 港 發 售 股 份 不 得 在 美 國 提 呈 發 售 或 出 售 。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner

whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.

在 任 何 根 據 當 地 法 例 不 得 發 送 、派 發 或 複 製 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 的 司 法 權 區 內 概 不 得 發 送 或 派 發 或 複 製

（不 論 方 式 ，也 不 論 全 部 或 部 分）本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered

to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of

Companies in Hong Kong" section in Appendix V to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies

in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance

(Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong

Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the

Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no

responsibility for the contents of these documents.

招 股 章 程 、所 有 相 關 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 附 錄 五「送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 及 備 查 文 件 - 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊

處 處 長 的 文 件」一 節 所 述 其 他 文 件 副 本 已 遵 照 香 港 法 例 第32章 公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 第342C條 的 規 定 ，

送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 登 記 。香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 、香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「香港聯交所」）、香

港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司（「香港結算」）、香 港 證 券 及 期 貨 事 務 監 察 委 員 會（「證監會」）及 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 對 此

等 文 件 的 內 容 概 不 負 責 。

XD Inc.

心动有限公司

(Incor orated in the Cayman Is ands with limit d liability)

（於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司）

Stock Code

:

2400

股份代號

2400

Maximum Offer Price

:

HK$15.80 per Share plus brokerage of 1.0%,

SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong

Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%

最高發售價 ： 每股股份15.80

港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、

0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所

交易費

You should re d this Applic tion Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further

inform tion on the pplic tion procedures.

招股章程載有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格

To: XD Inc.

致 ： 心 有 限 公 司

ole ponsor

獨 家 保 薦 人

ole Global Coordinator

獨 家 全 球 協 調 人

Joint Bookrunners

聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人

Joint Lead Managers

聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人

$

Hong Kong Underwriters

香 港 包 銷 商

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款

application procedures in this Application Form

及條件以及申請程序。請參閱本申請表格「填交

and theSampleProspectus. Please refer to the "Effect of 本申請表格的效用」一節。

completing and submitting this Application Form"

section of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for

警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行

the benefit of any person. Please refer to the last

的認購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」

four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting

一節最後四點。

this Application Form" section.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited

("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to

your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲

以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央

結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於

閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定

的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):

For Broker use 此 欄 供 經 紀 填 寫

Lodged by 遞 交 申 請 的 經 紀

由（所 有）申 請 人 簽 署（所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 簽 署）：

Broker No. 經 紀 號 碼

Broker's Chop 經 紀 印 章

Date: 日 期 ：

D

M

Y

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than

3,180,000 Shares)

申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 數 目（不 超 過3,180,000股 股 份）

Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支 票 銀 行 本 票 號 碼

Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see

Total amount 總 額

"How to make your application" section) 兌現支票 銀行本票的銀行

名 稱（見「申 請 手 續」一 節）

HK$

港 元

Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英 文 姓 名 名 稱（正楷

Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱

Forename(s) 名 字

Name in Chinese 中 文 姓 名 名 稱

Family name or company name 姓 氏 或 公 司 名 稱

Forename(s) 名 字

Sample

Occupation in English 職 業（以 英 文 填 寫）

Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼

護 照 號 碼 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者）

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK

tt r)

Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

所 有 其 他 聯 名 申 請 人 的 英 文 姓 名 名 稱（如 有 ，正楷

Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as

propriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼 護照號碼

1)

香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼*（請 刪 除 不 適 用 者）

2)

1)

3)

2)

3)

Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only in BLOCK letter) 香 港 地 址（以 英 文 正楷填 寫）及 電 話 號 碼（聯 名 申 請 人 只 須 填 寫 排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 地 址 及 電 話 號 碼）

Telephone No. 電 話 號 碼

For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit

THIS BOX MUST BE DULY COMPLETED

if you do not complete this section. Ple se provide an account number

必須填妥此欄

or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner.

由 代 名 人 遞

交 ： 閣 下 若 不 填 寫 本 節 ，是 項 認 購 申 請 將 視 作 為

閣 下 利 益

Participant I.D. of the CCASS Investor Participant or designated CCASS

提 出 。請 填 寫 每 名（聯 名）實 益 擁 有 人 的 賬 戶 號 碼 或 識 別 編 碼 。

者的參與者編號

Participant 中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人或指定的中央結算系統參與

ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong

For designated CCASS Participant or Corporate CCASS Investor Participant,

in BLOCK letters 請 用 正楷填 寫 閣 下 姓名 名稱及 香 港 地址

please also affix the company chop bearing its company name 指定的中央結算系

統 參 與 者 或 中 央 結 算 系 統 公 司 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 ，請 加 蓋 顯 示 公 司 名

稱 的 公 司 印 鑑

For Internal use 此 欄 供 內 部 使 用

(See paragraph 2 in the section "How to make your application") （見「申 請 手 續」一 節 第2 段）

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant 如 閣下欲 以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，並直接存入中央 結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定 的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

* (1) If you are a CCASS Investor Participant, only a Hong Kong Identity Card number (if you are an individual) or a Hong Kong Business Registration number (if you are a body corporate) will be accepted for this application, please see paragraph 2 under the section "How to make your application".

如 閣 下 為 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 ，是 項 申 請 僅 接 納 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼（如 屬 個 別 人 士）或 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼（如 屬 法 人 團 體）； 請 見「申 請 手 續」一 節 第2段 。

(2) If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant): For an individual, you must provide your Hong Kong Identity Card number or passport number. If you hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide that number. If you do not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, please provide your passport number. For a body corporate, please provide your Hong Kong Business Registration number.

如 閣 下 透 過 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 以 外 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 提 出 申 請 ： 如 屬 個 別 人 士 ，必 須 填 寫 閣 下 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 或 護 照 號 碼（持 有 香 港 身 份 證 者 請 填 寫 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ，否 則 請 填 寫 護 照 號 碼）； 如 屬 法 人 團 體 ，請 填 寫 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 。

(3) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Such data will be used for

checking the validity of Application Form and such data would also be transferred to a third party

Sample

for such purpose and refund purpose. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong

Identity Card number/passport numb r b fore you can cash your refund cheque.

退 款 支 票（如 有）上 或 會 印 有 閣 下 或（如 屬 聯 名 申 請 人）排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 香 港 身 份 證 號

護 照 號 碼 的 一 部 分 。有 關 資 料 將 用 於 核 實 申 請 表 格 的 有 效 性 ，亦 會 轉 交 第 三 方 作 資

料 核 實 和 退 款 。銀 行 兌 現 退 款 支 票 前 或 會 要 求 查 證 閣 下 的 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 護 照 號 碼 。

(4)

If an application is made by an un ist d com any and:

the principal business of that com any is dea ing in securities; and

• you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being

made for your benefit.

倘 若 申 請 人 是 一 家 非 上 市 公 司 ，而 ：

該 公 司 主 要 從 事 證 券 買 賣 業 務 ； 及

閣 下 對 該 公 司 可 行 使 法 定 控 制 權 ，是 項 申 請 將 視 作 為 閣 下 的 利 益 提 出 。

(5)

All joint pplic nts

ust give (if they are individuals) their Hong Kong Identity Card numbers or,

where pplic ble,

ssport nu bers, or (if they are bodies corporate) their Hong Kong Business

Registr tion nu bers.

所 有 聯 名 申 請 人 必 須 提 供（如 屬 個 別 人 士）其 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 或（如 適 用）護 照 號 碼 ，或（如 屬 法 人 團 體）其 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 。

This page is intentionally left blank

此 乃 白 頁 特 意 留 空

Sample

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 200 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of Hong Kong

No. of Hong Kong

No. of Hong Kong

No. of Hong Kong

Offer Shares

Amount payable

Offer Shares

Amount payable

Offer Shares

Amount payable

Offer Shares

Amount payable

applied for

on application

applied for

on application

applied for

on application

applied for

on application

HK$

HK$

HK$

HK$

200

3,191.85

5,000

79,796.08

80,000

1,276,737.33

700,000

11,171,451.62

400

6,383.69

6,000

95,755.30

90,000

1,436,329.49

800,000

12,767,373.28

600

9,575.53

7,000

111,714.52

100,000

1,595,921.66

900,000

14,363,294.94

800

12,767.37

8,000

127,673.73

150,000

2,393,882.49

1,000,000

15,959,216.60

1,000

15,959.22

9,000

143,632.95

200,000

3,191,843.32

2,000,000

31,918,433.20

1,200

19,151.06

10,000

159,592.17

250,000

3,989,804.15

3,000,000

47,877,649.80

1,400

22,342.91

20,000

319,184.33

300,000

4,787,764.98

3,180,000(1)

50,750,308.79

1,600

25,534.74

30,000

478,776.50

350,000

5,585,725.81

1,800

28,726.59

40,000

638,368.66

400,000

6,383,686.64

2,000

31,918.43

50,000

797,960.83

450,000

7,181,647.47

3,000

47,877.65

60,000

957,553.00

500,000

7,979,608.30

(1) Maximum number of Hong Kong

4,000

63,836.87

70,000

1,117,145.16

600,000

9,575,529.96

Offer Shares you may apply for.

Sample

2. You, as the applicant(s), must com lete the form in Eng ish in BLOCK letter as indicated below and sign on the

second page of the Application Form. On y written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). If you are applying through a designated CCASS Partici ant (other than a CCASS Investor Participant):

the designated CCASS Partici ant must endorse the form with its company chop (bearing its company name)

and insert its participant I.D. in the a ro riate box.

If you are applying as an individual CCASS Investor Participant:

the form

ust contain your NAME and Hong Kong I.D. Card number.

your

rticip nt I.D.

ust be inserted in the appropriate box.

If you re

pplying s

joint individual CCASS Investor Participant:

the form must cont in

ll joint investor participants' NAMES and the Hong Kong I.D. Card number of all joint

investor p

rticip

nts;

your p rticip nt I.D. must be inserted in the appropriate box.

If you re

pplying s

corpor te CCASS Investor Participant:

the form must contain your company NAME and Hong Kong Business Registration number;

your participant I.D. and your company chop (bearing your company name) must be inserted in the appropriate

box.

Incorrect or omission of details of the CCASS Participant including participant I.D. and/or company chop bearing its company name or other similar matters may render your application invalid.

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:

The cheque must:

Banker's cashier order must:

be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post-dated;

be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC PUBLIC

OFFER";

be crossed "Account Payee Only";

be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in

be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and

Hong Kong; and

have your name certified on the back by a person

show your account name, which must either be pre-

authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's

printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by

cashier order must correspond with your name. If it

a person authorised by the bank. This account name

is a joint application, the name on the back of the

must correspond with your name. If it is a joint

banker's cashier order must be the same as the first-

application, the account name must be the same as

named applicant's name.n

the first-named applicant's name.

4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong

Kong) Limited:

Branch Name

Addr ss

Hong Kong Island

Lee Chung Street Branch

29-31 L Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong

409 Hennessy Road Branch

409-415 H nn ssy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Kowloon

Kwun Tong Plaza Branch

G1 Kwun Tong Plaza, 68 Hoi Yuen Road,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch

Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road,

Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon

New Territories

Tuen Mun San Hui Branch

G13-G14 Eldo Court, Heung Sze Wui Road,

Tuen Mun, New Territories

Castle Peak Road

G/F-1/F, Sin Ching Building, 201-207 Castle Peak Road

(Tsuen Wan) Branch

(Tsuen Wan), Tsuen Wan, New Territories

5. Your Applic tion Form c n be lodged at these times:

Frid y, November 29, 2019

- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

turd y, November 30, 2019

- 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mond y, December 2, 2019

- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesd y, December 3, 2019

- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SampleWednesday, December 4, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 . . to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" section of the Prospectus.

The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursday, December 5, 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage, SFC transaction levies and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving bank and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發 售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

申請手續

1. 使 用 下 表 計 算 閣 下 應 付 的 款 項 。 閣 下 申 請 認 購 的 股 數 須 至 少 為 200股 香 港 發 售 股 份 ，並 為 下 表 所 列 的 其 中 一 個 數 目 ，否 則 恕 不 受 理 。

可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項

申請認購的

申請認購的

申請認購的

申請認購的

香港發售

申請時

香港發售

申請時

香港發售

申請時

香港發售

申請時

股份數目

應繳款項

股份數目

應繳款項

股份數目

應繳款項

股份數目

應繳款項

港元

港元

港元

港元

200

3,191.85

5,000

79,796.08

80,000

1,276,737.33

700,000

11,171,451.62

400

6,383.69

6,000

95,755.30

90,000

1,436,329.49

800,000

12,767,373.28

600

9,575.53

7,000

111,714.52

100,000

1,595,921.66

900,000

14,363,294.94

800

12,767.37

8,000

127,673.73

150,000

2,393,882.49

1,000,000

15,959,216.60

1,000

15,959.22

9,000

143,632.95

200,000

3,191,843.32

2,000,000

31,918,433.20

1,200

19,151.06

10,000

159,592.17

250,000

3,989,804.15

3,000,000

47,877,649.80

1,400

22,342.91

20,000

319,184.33

300,000

4,787,764.98

3,180,000(1)

50,750,308.79

1,600

25,534.74

30,000

478,776.50

350,000

5,585,725.81

Sample

1,800

28,726.59

40,000

638,368.66

400,000

6,383,686.64

2,000

31,918.43

50,000

797,960.83

450,000

7,181,647.47

3,000

47,877.65

60,000

957,553.00

500,000

7,979,608.30

(1) 閣 下 可 申 請 認 購 的 香 港

4,000

63,836.87

70,000

1,117,145.16

600,000

9,575,529.96

發售股份最高數目。

2. 閣 下 作 為 申 請 人 ，必 須 按 照 下 列 指 示 以 英 文 正楷填 妥 表 格 ，並 於 申 請 表 格 次 頁 簽 署 ，只 接 納 親 筆 簽 名（不 得 以 個 人 印 章 代 替）。

如 閣 下 透 過 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 以 外 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 提 出 申 請 ：

該 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 必 須 於 表 格 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑（附 有 公 司 名 稱），並 在 適 當 方 格 內

填 寫 參 與 者 編 號 。

如 閣 下 以 個 人 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 名 義 提 出 申 請 ：

表 格 須 載 有 閣 下 的 姓 名 和 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 。

須 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 閣 下 的 參 與 者 編 號 。

如 閣 下 以 聯 名 個 人 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 名 義 提 出 申 請 ：

表 格 須 載 有 所 有 聯 名 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 的 姓名和 香 港 身 份 證 號 碼 ；

須 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 閣 下 的 參 與 者 編 號 。

如 閣 下 以 公 司 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 名 義 提 出 申 請 ：

表 格 須 載 有 閣 下 的 公 司 名稱和 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 ；

須 在 適 當 方 格 內 填 寫 閣 下 的 參 與 者 編 號 並 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑（附 有 公 司 名 稱）。

中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 的 資 料（包 括 參 與 者 編 號 及 或 顯 示 公 司 名 稱 之 公 司 印 鑑）或 其 他 類 似 事 項 如 有 不 確 或 遺 漏 ，均 可 能 導 致 申 請 無 效 。

如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發 售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

3. 閣 下 須 將 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 釘 於 表 格 上 。每 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 須 附 一 張 獨 立 開 出 支 票 或 一 張 獨 立 開 出 銀 行 本 票 。支 票 或 銀 行 本 票 必 須 符 合 以 下 所 有 規 定 ，否 則 有 關 的 認 購 申 請 不 獲 接 納 ：

支票必須：

銀行本票必須：

為 港 元 ；

不 得 為 期 票 ；

註 明 抬 頭 人 為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 心動有限公司公開發售」；

劃 線 註 明「只 准 入 抬 頭 人 賬 戶」；

從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出 ； 及

須 由 香 港 持 牌 銀 行 開 出 ，並 由 有 關 銀 行 授

顯 示 閣 下 的 賬 戶 名 稱 ，而 該 賬 戶 名 稱 必 須

權 的 人 士 在 銀 行 本 票 背 面 簽 署 核 證 閣

已 預 印 在 支 票 上 ，或 由 有 關 銀 行 授 權 的 人 士

下 姓 名 名 稱 。銀 行 本 票 所 示 姓 名 名 稱

在 支 票 背 書 。賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 與 閣 下 姓 名

須 與 閣 下 姓 名 名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申

名 稱 相 同 。如 屬 聯 名 申 請 ，賬 戶 名 稱 必 須 與

請 ，銀 行 本 票 背 面 所 示 姓 名 名 稱 必 須 與

排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 姓 名 名 稱 相 同 。

排 名 首 位 申 請 人 的 姓 名 名 稱 相 同 。

4. 請 撕 下 申 請 表 格 ，對 摺 一 次 ，然 後 將 填 妥 的 申 請 表 格（連 同 隨 附 的 支 票 或 銀 行 本 票）投 入 中 國 銀 行（香 港）有 限 公 司 的 下 列 任 何 一 家 分 行 的 收 集 箱 ：

分行名稱

地址

Sample

香港島

利 眾 街 分 行

香 港 柴 灣 利 眾 街29-31

軒 尼 詩 道409號 分 行

香 港 灣 仔 軒 尼 詩 道409-415

九龍

觀 塘 廣 場 分 行

九 龍 觀 塘 開 源 道68號 觀 塘 廣 場G1

尖 沙 咀 東 分 行

九 龍 尖 沙 咀 東 加 連 威 老 道96

希 爾 頓 大 廈 低 層 地 下3號 舖

新界

屯 門 新 墟 分 行

新 界 屯 門 鄉 事 會 路 雅 都 花 園 商 場G13-G14

荃 灣 青 山 道 分 行

新 界 荃 灣 青 山 公 路 荃 灣 段201-207

新 青 大 廈 地 下 及 一 樓

5. 閣 下 可 於 下 列 時 間 遞 交 申 請 表 格 ：

20191129

日（星期五） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

20191130

日（星期六） - 上午九時正至下午一時正

2019122

日（星期一） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

2019123

日（星期二） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

2019124

日（星期三） - 上午九時正至下午五時正

2019125

日（星期四） - 上午九時正至中午十二時正

6. 截 止 遞 交 申 請 的 時 間 為 2019125日（星 期 四）中 午 十 二 時 正 。本 公 司 將 於 當 日 上 午 十 一 時 四 十 五 分 至 中 午 十 二 時 正 期 間 登 記 認 購 申 請 ，唯 一 會 影 響 此 時 間 的 變 化 因 素 為 天 氣 情 況（詳 見 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」一 節「10. 惡 劣 天 氣 開 始 對 辦 理 申 請 登 記 的 影 響」）。

香港發售股份申請將會自20191129日（星期五）起直至2019125日（星期四）止。申請款 項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及香港聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申請登記 後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於20191211日（星期三）或之前不計利息退還予 申請人。投資者務請注意，預期股份將於20191212日（星期四）於香港聯交所開始買賣。

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

XD Inc.

心动有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

GLOBAL OFFERING

Conditions of your application

Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents

A. Who can apply

or advisors and any other party involved in the Global Offering is or will be

liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any

1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years

supplement to it);

of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.

undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you

2.

If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual members' names.

have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated

3.

The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4.

an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for,

4.

If

you are

a

body

corporate,

the application

must

be signed

by a

duly

any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor participated in the

authorised officer, who must state his or her representative capacity, and

International Offering;

stamped with your corporation's chop.

agree

to

disclose

to

the

Company, the

Hong Kong

Share Registrar,

5.

You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (within

receiving

banks,

the

Sole

Sponsor,

the

Sole

Global

Coordinator, the

the meaning of Regulation S) and not be a legal or natural person of the

Joint

Bookrunners, the

Joint

Lead

Managers,

the Underwriters and/or

PRC (except qualified domestic institutional investors).

their

respective advisors

and

agents

any

personal data

which they may

6.

Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Hong Kong

require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the

Offer Shares if you are:

application;

• an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company and/or any of its

SampleParticipant;

subsidiaries;

• if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application,

• a Director or chief executive officer of the Company and/or any of its

agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none

subsidiaries;

of the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint

a core

connected

person

(as defined in

the

Listing Ru

s) of

the

Bookrunn rs, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters nor any of their

Company

(or

any

of

its

subsidiaries)

or

will

become a

conn ct d

r sp ctive offic rs or advisors will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a

person of the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) imm diat y upon

r sult of the acc ptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from

completion of the Global Offering;

your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the

a close associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the abov ; or

Prosp ctus and this Application Form;

have been allocated or have applied for any International Off r Shar s

agr that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it

or otherwise participated in the International Offering.

b cause of an innocent misrepresentation;

agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;

B.

If you are a nominee

represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Hong

You, as a nominee, may make more than one a

lication for the Hong Kong

Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the

Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic instructions to HKSCC via Central

U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are

Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are a CCASS Partici ant);

applying for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as

or (ii) using a WHITE or YELLOW Application For

, and lodge

ore than

defined in Regulation S) and not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S);

one application in your own na

e on behalf of different beneficial owners.

and (iii) the purchaser is not an "affiliate" (within the meaning of Regulation

C.

Effect of completing and sub

itting this Application Form

S) of the Company or a person acting on the behalf of the Company or an

affiliate of the Company;

By completing

nd submitting this Applic tion For

, you (and if you are joint

warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;

applicants, e ch of you jointly

nd sever lly) for yourself or as an agent or a

agree to

accept the Hong

Kong Offer Shares

applied

for, or any lesser

nominee on beh lf of e ch person for whom you

ct:

number allocated to you under the application or the name of the HKSCC

undert ke to execute

ll relev nt docu

ents

nd instruct and authorise the

Nominees;

Company

nd/or the Sole Glob l Coordin tor (or its agents or nominees), as

authorise the Company to place the name of the HKSCC Nominees on the

agents of the Comp ny, to execute ny documents for you and to do on your

Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer

behalf ll things necess ry to register ny Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated

Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to deposit any

to you in the n me of HK CC Nominees

s required by the Articles of

share certificate(s) into CCASS and/or to send any refund cheque(s) to you

Association;

or the first-named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your

gree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws

own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you are eligible to

of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions)

collect refund cheque(s) in person;

Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies Law

agree that the shares to be allotted shall be issued in the name of HKSCC

(2018 Revision), Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961) and the Articles of Association;

Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your investor

confirm that

you

have

read

the terms and

conditions

and

application

participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS

procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree

to be bound by them;

agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees reserves the right (1) not

confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have only

to accept any or part of such allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC

relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus

Nominees or not to accept such allotted shares for deposit into CCASS; (2)

in making your application and will not rely on any other information or

to cause such allotted shares to be withdrawn from CCASS and issued in

representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus;

your name at your own risk and costs; and (3) to cause such allotted shares

confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global Offering in the

to be issued in your name (or, if you are a joint applicant, to the first-named

Prospectus;

applicant) and in such a case, to post the certificates for such allotted shares

agree that

none of the Company, the

Sole

Sponsor,

the Sole Global

at your own risk to the address on your application form by ordinary post or

Coordinator,

the

Joint

Bookrunners,

the

Joint

Lead

Managers,

the

to make available the same for your collection;

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

agree that each of HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees may adjust the number

If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful (in whole or in

of allotted shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees;

part)

agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall have any liability

If your application is wholly or partially successful, your Share certificate(s)

for the information and representations not so contained in the Prospectus

(subject to their becoming valid certificates of title provided that the Hong Kong

and this application form;

Public Offering has become unconditional and not having been terminated

agree that neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees shall be liable to you in

at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019) will be issued in the name

any way;

of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to your

declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only

CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your

application intended by you to be made to benefit you or the person for

designated CCASS Participant as instructed by you in your Application Form on

whose benefit you are applying;

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or, in the event of a contingency, on any other

understand that the Company and the Sole Global Coordinator will rely

date as shall be determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees.

on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make

• If you are applying through a designated CCASS Participant (other than a

any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you

CCASS Investor Participant): For Hong Kong Offer Shares credited to the

may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;

stock account of your designated CCASS Participant (other than a CCASS

• (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other

Investor Participant), you can check the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares

application has been or

will be made for your benefit on a WHITE

allotted to you with that CCASS Participant.

or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application

• If you are applying as a CCASS Investor Participant: The Company

instructions to HKSCC or to the White Form eIPO Service Provider by

expects to publish the results of CCASS Investor Participants' applications

you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and

together with the results of the Hong Kong Public Offering in South China

• (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another

Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese)

person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made

on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. You should check the announcement

by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or

published by the Company and report any discrepancies to HKSCC before

by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW

5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 or such other date as shall be

Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to

determined by HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees. Immediately after the credit

HKSCC; and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or

of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to your stock account you can check your

give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as

new account balance via the CCASS Phone System and CCASS Internet

their agent.

Syst m (und r the procedures contained in HKSCC's "An Operating Guide

D. Power of attorney

for Inv stor Participants" in effect from time to time). HKSCC will also

make available to you an activity statement showing the number of Hong

If your application is made by a person under a power of attorney, the Company

Kong Off r Shar s credited to your stock account.

and the Sole Global Coordinator may accept it at their discretion, and on any

No r c ipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not

conditions they think fit, including evidence of the attorney's authority.

issue t mporary documents of title.

Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong Off r Shar s

R fund of your money

The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Thursday, December 5,

If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your application is

2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$15.80

accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application monies

for each Hong Kong Offer Share together with 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC

(including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and

transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee. If the

0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without interest. If the Offer

Offer Price is not agreed a ong the Co

pany and the Sole Global Coordinator

Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the

(for itself and on behalf of the Hong Kong Underwriters) on or before Monday,

surplus application monies (including the related 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC

December 9, 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse.

transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee) without

Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be processed and no allotment

interest.

of any Hong Kong Offer Sh res will be

de until the application lists close.

The refund procedures are stated in the "14. Dispatch/Collection of Share

The Company expects to

nnounce the fin l Offer Price, the level of indications

Certificates and Refund Monies" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer

of interest in the Intern tion

Offering, the level of applications in the Hong

Shares" section of the Prospectus.

Kong Public Offering nd the b sis of lloc tion of the Hong Kong Offer Shares

Effect of the Information You Give To Computershare Hong Kong Investor

on Wednesd y, December 11, 2019 in South China Morning Post (in English)

and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese)

nd on the website of the Hong

Services Limited

Kong tock Exch nge

t www.hkexnews.hk

nd the Company's website at

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its related bodies'

www.xd.com. The results of

lloc tions nd

the Hong Kong Identity Card/

corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents ("Representatives")

passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants will

expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum extent permitted by law any

be available on the above websites.

liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by the applicant or any

The allocation of the Offer

hares between the Hong Kong Public Offering

other person or entity however caused relating in any way to, or connected with,

and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the

any information provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection

section " tructure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the

with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written

Sole Global Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International

or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection

OfferingStoampthe Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy validleapplications under with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without

the Hong Kong Public Offering, provided that the total number of Offer Shares

limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or

available under the Hong Kong Public Offering shall not be increased to more

the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such

than 12,720,000 Offer Shares, representing two times the number of Offer

information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such

Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering

information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.

and 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription

under the Global Offering, and the final price shall be fixed at the low end of the

Offer Price range (that is, HK$11.10 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus in

accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange.

如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

XD Inc.

心动有限公司

（於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司）

全球發售

申請條件

高級職員 、僱員 、合作夥伴 、代理或顧問及參與全球發

甲、可提出申請的人士

售 的 任 何 其 他 各 方 現 時 或 日 後 均 毋 須 對 並 非 載 於 招 股

章 程（及 其 任 何 補 充 文 件）的 任 何 資 料 及 陳 述 負 責 ；

1.

閣 下 及 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 必 須 年 滿18

承諾 確認

閣 下 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士

並 有 香 港 地 址 。

並 無 申 請 或 接 納 或 表 示 有 意 認 購（亦 不 會 申 請 或 接 納

2.

如 閣 下 為 商 號 ，申 請 須 以 個 別 成 員 名 義 提 出 。

或 表 示 有 意 認 購）國 際 發 售 的 任 何 發 售 股 份 ，也 沒 有

3.

聯 名 申 請 人 不 得 超 過 四 名 。

參 與 國 際 發 售 ；

4.

如 閣 下 為 法 人 團 體 ，申 請 須 經 獲 正 式 授 權 人 員 簽

同意在 本 公 司 、香 港 證 券 登 記 處 、收 款 銀 行 、獨 家 保

署 ，並 註 明 其 所 屬 代 表 身 份 及 蓋 上 公 司 印 鑑 。

薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯 席 牽 頭

5.

閣 下 必 須 身 處 美 國 境 外 ， 並 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S

經 辦 人 、包 銷 商 及 或 彼 等 各 自 的 顧 問 及 代 理 提 出 要

例），亦 非 中 國 法 人 或 自 然 人（合 格 境 內 機 構 投 資 者 除

求 時 ，向 彼 等 披 露 其 所 要 求 提 供 有 關 閣 下 及 閣 下

外）。

為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 的 個 人 資 料 ；

6.

除 上 市 規 則 批 准 外 ，下 列 人 士 概 不 得 申 請 認 購 任 何 香

若 香 港 境 外 任 何 地 方 的 法 例 適 用 於 閣 下 的 申 請 ，則

港 發 售 股 份 ：

同意 保證

閣 下 已 遵 守 所 有 有 關 法 例 ，且 本 公 司 、

本公 司 及 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 股 份 的 現 有 實 益 擁

獨 家 保 薦 人 、獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 、聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 、聯

有 人 ；

席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 及 包 銷 商 概 不 會 以 及 彼 等 各 自 的 高 級 職

確認Sample閣 下 已 細 閱 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 款

本 公 司 及 或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司 的 董 事 或 行 政 總

員 或 顧 問 亦 不 會 因 接 納 閣 下 的 購 買 要 約 ，或 閣 下

裁 ；

在 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 的 條 款 及 條 件 項 下 的 權

本 公 司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）核 心 關 連 人 士（定 義

利 及 責 任 所 引 致 的 任 何 行 動 ，而 違 反 香 港 境 外 的 任 何

法 例 ；

見 上 市 規 則）或 緊 隨 全 球 發 售 完 成 後 將 成 為 本 公

同意 閣 下 的 申 請 一 經 接 納 ，即 不 得 因 無 意 的 失 實 陳

司（或 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司）關 連 人 士 的 人 士 ；

述 而 撤 銷 ；

上 述 任 何 人 士 的 緊 密 聯 繫 人（定 義 見 上 市 規 則）；

同意 閣 下 的 申 請 受 香 港 法 例 規 管 ；

聲明保證 承諾(i)

閣 下 明 白 香 港 發 售 股 份 不 曾

已 獲 分 配 或 已 申 請 任 何 國 際 發 售 股 份 或 以 其 他 形

亦 不 會 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 登 記 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 及 閣 下

式 參 與 國 際 發 售 。

為 其 利 益 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 人 士 均 身 處 美 國 境 外

乙、 如 閣下為代名人

（定 義 見S規 例）且 屬 非 美 籍 人 士（定 義 見S規 例）； 及

閣 下 作 為 代 名 人 可 提 交 超 過 一 份 香 港 發 售 股 份 申 請 ，方 法

(iii)買 方 並 非 本 公 司 的「聯 屬 人 士」（定 義 見S規 例）或 代

是 ：(i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結

表 本 公 司 或 本 公 司 聯 屬 人 士 行 動 的 人 士 ；

算發出電子指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）； 或(ii)使

保證 閣 下 提 供 的 資 料 真 實 及 準 確 ；

白色黃色申請表格以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提

同意接 納 所 申 請 數 目 或 根 據 申 請 或 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人

交 超 過 一 份 申 請 。

名 義 分 配 予 閣 下 但 數 目 較 少 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 ；

丙、 填交本申請表格的效用

授權本 公 司 將 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 之 名 稱 列 入 本 公 司 股

東 名 冊 ，作 為

閣 下 獲 分 配 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 持

閣 下 填 妥 並 遞 交 本 申 請 表 格 ，即 表 示 閣 下（如 屬 聯 名 申 請

有 人 ，並 授 權 本 公 司 及 或 其 代 理 將 任 何 股 票 存 入 中

人 ，即 各 人 共 同 及 個 別）代 表 閣 下 本 身 ，或 作 為 閣 下 代

央 結 算 系 統 及 或 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 按 申 請 所 示 地 址

其 行 事 的 每 位 人 士 的 代 理 或 代 名 人 ：

向 閣 下 或 聯 名 申 請 的 首 名 申 請 人 發 送 任 何 退 款 支

承諾簽 立 所 有 相 關 文 件 ，並 指 示 及 授 權 本 公 司 及

票 ，郵 誤 風 險 由 閣 下 承 擔 ，除 非 閣 下 合 資 格 親 身

獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（或 彼 等 的 代 理 或 代 名 人）（作 為 本 公

領 取 退 款 支 票 ；

司 代 理），為 按 照 組 織 章 程 細 則 的 規 定 將 閣 下 獲 分

同意獲 配 發 的 股 份 是 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 的 名 義 發 行 ，

配 的 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 的 名 義 登 記

並 直 接 存 入 中 央 結 算 系 統 ，以 便 記 存 於 閣 下 的 投 資

而 代 表 閣 下 簽 立 任 何 文 件 及 代 表 閣 下 處 理 一 切 必

者 戶 口 持 有 人 股 份 戶 口 或 閣 下 的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統

參 與 者 股 份 戶 口 ；

要 事 務 ；

同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 各 自 保 留 權 利(1)不 接

同意遵 守 香 港 法 例 第622章 公 司 條 例 、香 港 法 例 第32

納 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 名 義 發 行 的 該 等 獲 配 發 的 任 何

公 司（清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文）條 例 、公 司 法（2018年 修 訂 本）

或 部 分 股 份 ，或 不 接 納 該 等 獲 配 發 的 股 份 存 入 中 央 結

22章（1961年 第3號 法 例）及 章 程 細 則 ；

算 系 統 ；(2)促 使 該 等 獲 配 發 的 股 份 從 中 央 結 算 系 統 提

及 條 件 以 及 申 請 程 序 ，並 同 意 受 其 約 束 ；

取 ，並 轉 入 閣 下 名 下 ，有 關 風 險 及 費 用 概 由 閣 下

自 行 承 擔 ； 及(3)促 使 該 等 獲 配 發 的 股 份 以 閣 下 名 義

確認 閣 下 已 接 獲 及 細 閱 招 股 章 程 ，提 出 申 請 時 也 僅

發行（或如屬聯名申請人 ，則以排名首位申請人的名義

依 據 招 股 章 程 載 列 的 資 料 及 陳 述 ，而 除 招 股 章 程 任 何

發行），而在此情 況下 ，會以普 通郵遞方 式將該等 獲配

補 充 文 件 外 ，不 會 依 賴 任 何 其 他 資 料 或 陳 述 ；

發 股 份 的 股 票 寄 往 閣 下 在 申 請 表 格 上 所 示 地 址（郵

確認 閣 下 知 悉 招 股 章 程 內 有 關 全 球 發 售 的 限 制 ；

誤 風 險 概 由 閣 下 自 行 承 擔）或 提 供 該 等 股 票 予 閣

同意本公司 、獨家保薦人 、獨家全球協調人 、聯席賬簿

下 領 取 ；

管理人 、聯席牽頭經辦人 、包銷商 、彼等各自的董事 、

如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股 份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投資者戶口 持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 均 可 調 整 獲 配 發 以

份 總 數 的20% ，而 且 最 終 價 格 須 釐 定 為 招 股 章 程 所 述 發

香 港 結 算 代 理 人 名 義 發 行 的 股 份 數 目 ；

售 價 範 圍 的 下 限（即 每 股 發 售 股 份11.10港 元）。

同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 對 招 股 章 程 及 本 申

如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分）

請 表 格 未 有 載 列 的 資 料 及 陳 述 概 不 負 責 ；

如 閣 下 的 申 請 全 部 或 部 分 獲 接 納 ， 閣 下 的 股 票（前

同意香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 概 不 以 任 何 方 式

提 是 於20191212日（星 期 四）上 午 八 時 正 香 港 公 開 發

對 閣 下 負 責 ；

售 成 為 無 條 件 而 並 無 終 止 ，股 票 成 為 有 效 的 所 有 權 證

聲明表示此 乃 閣 下 為 本 身 或 閣 下 為 其 利 益 提

明）將 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 名 義 發 出 ，並 按 閣 下 在 申 請

表 格 的 指 示 於20191211日（星 期 三）或 在 特 別 情 況 下

出 申 請 的 人 士 提 出 及 擬 提 出 的 唯 一 申 請 ；

由 香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 指 定 的 任 何 其 他 日 期 直 接

明白本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 將 依 據 閣 下 的 聲 明

存 入 中 央 結 算 系 統 ，記 入 閣 下 的 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者

及 陳 述 而 決 定 是 否 向 閣 下 配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股

戶 口 持 有 人 股 份 戶 口 或 閣 下 指 定 的 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與

份 ， 閣 下 如 作 出 虛 假 聲 明 ，可 能 會 被 檢 控 ；

者 股 份 戶 口 。

（如 本 申 請 是 為 閣 下 本 身 利 益 提 出）保證 閣 下 或

如 閣 下 透 過 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 以 外

作 為 閣 下 代 理 的 任 何 人 士 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 不 曾 亦

的 指 定 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 提 出 申 請 ： 香 港 發 售 股

份 將 存 入 閣 下 指 定 的 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者（非 中

不 會 為 閣 下 利 益 而 以 白色黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香

央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人）股 份 戶 口 ， 閣 下

港 結 算 或 向 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 發 出 電子認購指示

可 向 該 中 央 結 算 系 統 參 與 者 查 詢 閣 下 獲 配 發 的 香

而 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及

港 發 售 股 份 數 目 。

（如 閣 下 作 為 代 理 為 另 一 人 士 的 利 益 提 出 申 請）

如 閣 下 以 中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 身 份 提

保證(i) 閣 下（作 為 代 理 或 為 該 人 士 利 益）或 該 人 士

出 申 請 ： 本 公 司 預 期 於20191211日（星 期 三）在

或 任 何 其 他 作 為 該 人 士 代 理 的 人 士 不 曾 亦 不 會 以

《南 華 早 報》（英 文）及《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（中 文）刊 登

黃色申 請 表 格 或 向 香 港 結 算 發 出 電子認購指示

中 央 結 算 系 統 投 資 者 戶 口持 有 人 的 申 請 結 果 及 香

而 提 出 其 他 申 請 ； 及(ii) 閣 下 獲 正 式 授 權 作 為 該

港 公 開 發 售 的 結 果 。 閣 下 應 查 閱 本 公 司 刊 發 的 公

告 ，如 有 任 何 資 料 不 符 ，請 於 20191211日（星

其 他 人 士 的 代 理 代 為 簽 署 申 請 表 格 或 發 出 電子認購

期 三）下 午 五 時 正 或 香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 釐

Sample

指示

定 的 任 何 其 他 日 期 前 知 會 香 港 結 算 。在 香 港 發 售 股

份 存 入 閣 下 的 股 份 戶 口 後 ， 閣 下 即 可 透 過「結

丁、授權書

算 通」電 話 系 統 及 中 央 結 算 系 統 互 聯 網 系 統（根 據 香

如 申 請 由 有 授 權 書 的 人 士 提 出 ，本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調

港 結 算 不 時 生 效 的「投 資 者 戶 口 持 有 人 操 作 簡 介」所

人 可 按 其 認 為 合 適 的 任 何 條 件（包 括 出 示 獲 授 權 證 明）

載 程 序）查 詢 閣 下 的 新 戶 口 結 餘 。香 港 結 算 亦 將

向 閣 下 提 供 一 份 活 動 結 單 ，列 出 存 入 閣 下 股 份

酌 情 接 納 閣 下 的 申 請 。

戶 口 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 數 目 。

本 公 司 不 會 就 申 請 時 繳 付 的 款 項 發 出 收 據 ，亦 不 會 發 出

釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配

臨 時 所 有 權 文 件 。

預 期 發 售 價 於 2019125日（星 期 四）或 前 後 釐 定 。申

退回款項

請 人 須 繳 付 每 股 香 港 發 售 股 份15.80港 元 的 最 高 發 售 價 ，

若 閣 下 未 獲 分 配 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 或 申 請 僅 部 分 獲 接

另加1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%

納 ，本 公 司 將 不 計 利 息 退 回 閣 下 的 申 請 股 款（包 括 相

港 聯 交 所 交 易 費 。倘 若 本 公 司 與 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人（為 其

關的1.0%經紀佣金 、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%

自 身 及 代 表 香 港 包 銷 商）並 無 於2019129日（星 期 一）

港 聯 交 所 交 易 費）。如 發 售 價 低 於 最 高 發 售 價 ，本 公 司

或 之 前 協 定 發 售 價 ，全 球 發 售 將 不 會 進 行 並 告 失 效 。

將 不 計 利 息 退 回 多 收 申 請 股 款（包 括 相 關 的 1.0%經 紀 佣

金 、0.0027%證 監 會 交 易 徵 費 及 0.005%香 港 聯 交 所 交 易

截 止 登 記 認 購 申 請 前 ，概 不 處 理 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申 請 或

費）。

配 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 。

有 關 退 款 程 序 載 於 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份」

本 公 司 預 期 於 20191211 日（星 期 三）在《南 華 早 報》

一 節「14.

寄 發 領 取 股 票 及 退 還 股 款」。

（英 文）、《香 港 經 濟 日 報》（中 文）、 香 港 聯 交 所 網 站

閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影

(www.hkexnews.hk)及 本 公 司 網 站(www.xd.com)公 佈 最 終

發 售 價 、國 際 發 售 踴 躍 程 度 、香 港 公 開 發 售 認 購 申 請 數

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 和 其 有 關 連 的 法 人 團 體 、董

目 及 香 港 發 售 股 份 分 配 基 準 。分 配 結 果 以 及 獲 接 納 申 請

事 、高 級 人 員 、僱 員 及 代 理 人（「代 表」）在 法 律 所 容 許 的

人 的 香 港 身 份 證 護 照 香 港 商 業 登 記 號 碼 亦 同 於 上 述

最 大 限 度 內 明 確 卸 棄 及 免 除 在 任 何 方 面 與 申 請 人 或 代 表

申 請 人 在 此 文 件 提 供 的 或 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的

網 站 公 佈 。

任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何 資 料 ，或 任 何 申 請 人 或 代 表 申 請 人

香 港 公 開 發 售 與 國 際 發 售 之 間 的 發 售 股 份 分 配 將 按 招 股

提 供 與 此 文 件 或 在 此 文 件 下 提 供 的 任 何 服 務 相 關 的 任 何

章 程「全 球 發 售 的 架 構」一 節 所 述 者 作 出 調 整 。尤 其 是 ，

其 他 書 面 或 口 頭 通 訊 ，有 關 或 相 關 由 申 請 人 或 任 何 其 他

獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 或 會 將 發 售 股 份 從 國 際 發 售 重 新 分 配 至

人 士 或 實 體 所 遭 受 或 招 致 不 論 如 何 造 成 的 任 何 損 失 或 損

害 的 任 何 責 任 。此 包 括 ，但 不 限 於 ，該 等 資 料 中 不 論 如

香 港 公 開 發 售 ，以 滿 足 香 港 公 開 發 售 的 有 效 申 請 ，惟 根

據 聯 交 所 發 出 的 指 引 信HKEx-GL91-18，根 據 香 港 公 開 發

何 造 成 的 任 何 錯 誤 或 遺 漏 ，或 代 表 或 任 何 其 他 人 士 或 實

體 對 該 等 資 料 或 任 何 該 等 資 料 的 文 件 記 錄 、影 像 、記 錄

售 可 供 認 購 的 發 售 股 份 總 數 不 得 增 加 至 超 過 12,720,000

或 複 製 品 作 出 的 任 何 依 據 ，或 其 準 確 性 、完 整 性 、合 時

股 發 售 股 份 ，相 當 於 根 據 香 港 公 開 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發

性 或 可 靠 性 。

售 股 份 數 目 的 兩 倍 及 根 據 全 球 發 售 初 步 可 供 認 購 發 售 股

Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") and deposited directly into the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") for credit to your CCASS Investor Participant stock account or the stock account of your designated CCASS Participant

Personal Data

3.

Transfer of personal data

Personal Information Collection Statement

This Personal Information Collection Statement informs

Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong

the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares,

Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be

of the policies and practices of the Company and the

kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong

Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data

Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving

and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486

any of the above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer

of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").

(whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data

1.

Reasons for the collection of your personal data

to, from or with any of the following:

of

the Company's appointed agents such as financial

It

is necessary

for applicants

and registered

holders

advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share

securities to supply correct personal data to the Company

registrar;

or its agents and the Hong Kong Share Registrar when

where

applicants for securities

request a deposit into

applying for securities or transferring securities into or out

CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use

of

their names or in procuring the services of the Hong

the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;

Kong Share Registrar.

• any agents, contractors or third-party service providers

Failure to

supply the requested

data may

result

in your

who

offer

administrative,

telecommunications,

computer, payment or other services to the Company

application

for

securities

being

rejected,

or

in delay

or

or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with

the

inability of

the Company

or the Hong

Kong Share

their respective business operation;

Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their

the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any

services. It may also prevent or delay registration or

transfers of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have

other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or

successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share

otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and

certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are

• any persons or

institutions with which the securities'

entitled.

holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their

It is important that securities holders inform the Company

bank rs, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.

and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediat

y of any

4.

R t ntion of personal data

inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.

The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will

2.

Purposes

k

p the

p rsonal

data of the applicants and holders of

s curiti s for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes

The personal data of the securities holders may be us d,

for which the personal data were collected. Personal data

held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) for the

which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with

following purposes:

in accordance with the Ordinance.

processing your application and refund cheque, where

applicable, verification

of com liance

with

the terms

5. Access to and correction of personal data

and application procedures set out in this A

lication

Securities

holders

have the

right

to ascertain whether

Form and the Prospectus and announcing

results

of

the

Company or

the Hong

Kong

Share Registrar hold

allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to

compliance

with applicable

laws and

regulations

in

correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the

Hong Kong and elsewhere;

Hong Kong Share Registrar

have

the right to charge a

registering new issues

or

tr nsfers into

or

out

of

reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.

the n mes of securities' holders including, where

applic ble, HKSCC No

inees;

All requests for access to data or correction of data should

aint ining or upd ting the register of securities'

holders of the Comp ny;

be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in

verifying securities holders' identities;

the

"Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus

stablishing

benefit entitlements of securities'

holders

or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the

of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues,

company secretary, or the Hong Kong Share Registrar for

bonus issues, etc.;

the attention of the privacy compliance officer.

distributing communications from the Company and its

subsidiaries;

By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic

compiling statistical information and securities' holders

application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of

rofiles;

the above.

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on

Sample

entitlements; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to

the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong

Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to

securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other

purposes to which the securities' holders may from

time to time agree.

如 閣下欲以香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）的名義登記將獲發行的香港發 售股份，並直接存入中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」），以記存於 閣下的中央結算系統投 資者戶口持有人股份戶口或 閣下指定的中央結算系統參與者股份戶口，請使用本表格

個人資料

3. 轉交個人資料

個人資料收集聲明

此 項 個 人 資 料 收 集 聲 明 是 向 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 申

本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 所 持 有 關 證 券 持 有

請 人 和 持 有 人 說 明 有 關 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記

人 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 保 密 ，但 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券

登 記 處 可 以 在 為 達 到 上 述 任 何 目 的 之 必 要 情 況

處 有 關 個 人 資 料 和 香 港 法 例 第 486章《個 人 資 料

下 ，向 下 列 任 何 人 士 披 露 ，獲 取 或 轉 交（無 論 在

（私 隱）條 例》（「條 例」）方 面 的 政 策 和 慣 例 。

香 港 境 內 或 境 外）有 關 個 人 資 料 ：

1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

本 公 司 委 任 的 代 理 人 ，例 如 財 務 顧 問 、收 款

銀 行 和 主 要 海 外 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ；

證 券 申 請 人 及 登 記 持 有 人 以 本 身 名 義 申 請 證 券

（如 證 券 申 請 人 要 求 將 證 券 存 於 中 央 結 算 系

或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 證 券 時 或 尋 求 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的

統）香 港 結 算 或 香 港 結 算 代 理 人 ，其 將 會 就

服 務 時 ，必 須 向 本 公 司 或 其 代 理 人 及 香 港 證 券

中 央 結 算 系 統 的 運 作 使 用 有 關 個 人 資 料 ；

登 記 處 提 供 準 確 個 人 資 料 。

向 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 與 其 各 自

未 能 提 供 所 要 求 的 資 料 可 能 導 致 閣 下 申 請 證

業 務 營 運 有 關 的 行 政 、電 訊 、電 腦 、付 款 或

其 他 服 務 的 任 何 代 理 人 、承 包 商 或 第 三 方

券 被 拒 或 延 遲 ，或 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 無

服 務 供 應 商 ；

法 落 實 轉 讓 或 提 供 服 務 。此 舉 也 可 能 妨 礙 或 延

香 港 聯 交 所 、證 監 會 及 任 何 其 他 法 定 監 管

遲 登 記 或 轉 讓 閣 下 成 功 申 請 的 香 港 發 售 股 份

機 關 或 政 府 部 門 或 遵照 其 他 法 例 、規 則 或

或寄發 閣下應得的股票及 或退款支票 。

法 規 ； 及

證 券 持 有 人 與 其 進 行 或 擬 進 行 交 易 的 任 何

Sample使 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 能 履 行 對 證

證 券 持 有 人 所 提 供 的 個 人 資 料 如 有 任 何 錯 誤 ，

人 士 或 機 構 ，例 如 彼 等 的 銀 行 、律 師 、會 計

須 立 即 通 知 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 。

師 或 股 票 經 紀 等 。

2. 目的

4. 個人資料的保留

證 券 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料 可 被 採 用 及 以 任 何 方 式

本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 將 按 收 集 個 人 資 料 所

持 有 、處 理 及 或 保 存 ，以 作 下 列 用 途 ：

需 的 用 途 保 留 證 券 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 的 個 人 資

處 理 閣 下 的 申 請 及 退 款 支 票（如 適 用）、

料 。無 需 保 留 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 根 據 條 例 銷 毀 或

核 實 是 否 符 合 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 載 列

處 理 。

的 條 款 和 申 請 程 序 以 及 公 佈 香 港 發 售 股 份

5. 查閱和更正個人資料

的 分 配 結 果 ；

證 券 持 有 人 有 權 確 定 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處

遵 守 香 港 及 其 他 地 區 的 適 用 法 律 及 法 規 ；

是 否 持 有 其 個 人 資 料 ，並 有 權 索 取 有 關 該 資 料

以 證 券 持 有 人（包 括 香 港 結 算 代 理 人（如 適

的 副 本 並 更 正 任 何 不 準 確 資 料 。本 公 司 和 香 港

用））的 名 義 登 記 新 發 行 證 券 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓

證 券 登 記 處 有 權 就 有 關 要 求 收 取 合 理 費 用 。

證 券 ；

所 有 查 閱 資 料 或 更 正 資 料 的 要 求 應 按 招 股 章 程

存 置 或 更 新 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 名 冊 ；

核 實 證 券 持 有 人 的 身 份 ；

「公 司 資 料」一 節 所 披 露 或 不 時 通 知 的 本 公 司 註

冊 地 址 送 交 公 司 秘 書 ，或 向 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 的

確 定 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 受 益 權 利 ，例 如

個 人 資 料 私 隱 事 務 主 任 提 出 。

股 息 、供 股 和 紅 股 等 ；

分 發 本 公 司 及 其 附 屬 公 司 的 通 訊 ；

閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購

編 製 統 計 資 料 和 證 券 持 有 人 資 料 ；

指示，即表示同意上述各項。

披 露 有 關 資 料 以 便 就 權 益 索 償 ； 及

與 上 述 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 目 的 及

券 持 有 人 及 或 監 管 機 構 承 擔 的 責 任 及

或 證 券 持 有 人 不 時 同 意 的 任 何 其 他 目 的 。

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 23:12:03 UTC
