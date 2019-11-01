Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : bourse's head calls himself great believer in 'one country, two systems'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: HKEX CEO Charles Li speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The chief executive of Hong Kong's stock exchange operator, Charles Li, said on Friday he fully supported the Chinese-ruled city's "one country, two systems" formula, after earlier saying the system had flaws.

In a rare public criticism of Hong Kong's unique "one country, two systems", Li said in a London speech this week that there were "some fundamental flaws at the very beginning of the implementation".

The formula was enshrined during the handover from Britain to China in 1997, which permits Hong Kong wide ranging freedoms not available on the mainland such as an independent judiciary.

Hong Kong has been battered by more than five months of protests fuelled by concerns Beijing is undermining those freedoms. China denies meddling and accuses foreign governments including the United States and Britain of stirring up trouble.

Li said on Friday that some headlines in "western media" had not reflected what he was trying to convey.

"Lots of people in China think I was nuts," Li told reporters. "But when you have a headline ... and when that gets translated into pieces out of context, and reported out of context to start with, obviously people have issues."

Li, who runs Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), did not name Reuters which reported his London speech and his comments about "fundamental laws".

"I simply said I'm a great believer in 'one country, two systems', the design of the system works perfectly but the implementation at the very beginning had certain flaws," Li said.

"On the one hand, the central government really needs to have confidence that whatever is going to happen in Hong Kong, no one will challenge that Hong Kong is part of China and its sovereignty is supreme," he said.

"On the other hand unless the Hong Kong people ultimately enjoy universal suffrage, they will always consider any efforts not to allow them that to affect "one country, two systems".

Hong Kong protesters are demanding universal suffrage, an independent inquiry into claims of police brutality, amnesty for those charged, and that the government and police stop calling protesters "rioters".

The financial hub slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, according to preliminary government data on Thursday, weighed down by violent anti-government protests and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

(Reporting by Alun John and Noah Sin; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Alun John and Noah Sin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : bourse's head calls himself great believer in..
RE
10/31HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Joint announcement delay in despatch of compo..
PU
10/31HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Report on Initial Public Offering Application..
PU
10/31HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Signs MOU with SMM Information & Technol..
PU
10/31Chinese biotech Alphamab seeks approval for HK IPO of up to $350 million - so..
RE
10/30EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as November - sour..
RE
10/30EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as November - sour..
RE
10/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White Application Form
PU
10/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
10/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 351 M
EBIT 2019 11 261 M
Net income 2019 9 570 M
Finance 2019 122 B
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
Capitalization 308 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 268,38  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 673
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 219
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC71.20%31 913
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG32.40%28 715
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 699
NASDAQ22.31%16 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group