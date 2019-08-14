Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : exchange trading fee drops 21% as trade war, protests hurt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) posted a 21% drop in trading fee in the first half of the year, as the Sino-U.S. trade war and political unrest in the Asian financial hub hit market sentiment.

Markets continued to be sensitive to uncertainties in the U.S. interest rate outlook, a potential no-deal Brexit, and the recent "social unrest" in Hong Kong, HKEX Chairman Laura Cha said in the statement.

Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion of freedoms, have plunged Hong Kong into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Hang Seng, which dropped 2.1% on Tuesday pulling it 16% lower from the year's peak, was trading up 0.7% on Wednesday. It's down 8% since June 12, when street clashes escalated between anti-government demonstrators and the police.

Concerns over China's slowdown, as a result of the tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. tariff war, have also dragged on Hong Kong's economy. The Hang Seng is Asia's second-worst performer after South Korea's this quarter.

The stock exchange operator's trading fee, which accounts for half of its revenue, dropped 21% to HK$952 million in the first half, it said in a filing. As a result, revenue fell 11% to HK$1.9 billion.

Profit at the bourse, however, rose 3% to HK$5.21 billion ($664 million) in the six months ended June, as listing fee rose 6.7% to HK$475 million as a result of higher overall number of listed companies on the bourse, it said.

Apprehension over capital outflows triggered by escalating political unrest has also pressured Hong Kong currency, with analysts warning of more weakness for the stock market and the Hong Kong dollar.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -2.30% 25291.28 Real-time Quote.-2.15%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -2.42% 234 End-of-day quote.2.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
02:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Regis..
PU
01:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-R..
PU
01:51aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange trading fee drops 21% as trade war, ..
RE
01:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing 1st Half Earnings Rise 3% on Highe..
DJ
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the special general meeting..
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) major transaction - disposal of 20% equit..
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of interim results for the six m..
PU
01:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
01:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results, Interim Dividend and Cl..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 234,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.36%37 426
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.14%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE66.13%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.15%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ18.40%15 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group