Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has made an unsolicited $39 billion (31.5 billion pounds) takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange, an offer contingent on the LSE ditching its acquisition of data company Refinitiv.

The combination would help both exchanges compete better with rivals like ICE and CME from the United States. The LSE has long sought to bolster its presence in Asia and recently launched a link scheme with HKEX rival Shanghai.

"The board of HKEX believes a proposed combination with LSEG represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader," the Hong Kong exchange, HKEX, said in a statement on Wednesday.

In response to HKEX's announcement, the LSE said it was committed to and continued to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv.

The takeover bid by the Hong Kong company comes as Britain is set to leave the European Union, a step some politicians fear could weaken its large financial sector.

HKEX, which already has a base in London as owner of the London Metal Exchange, said it had played a key role in underpinning the City of London's position as a pre-eminent global centre for metals trading.

"HKEX is fully committed to supporting and building the long term roles of both London and Hong Kong as global financial centres," it added.

The proposed 31.6 billion pounds cash-and-share transaction would only go ahead if the LSE's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed, HKEX said.

The LSE announced in August that it has agreed to buy Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal aimed at transforming the exchange into a market data and analytics giant.

Refinitiv declined to comment. Its majority shareholder Blackstone had no immediate comment, while minority shareholder Thomson Reuters declined to comment. Reuters news agency is a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The bid for the LSE comes at a time when HKEX is beset by political turmoil. Pro-democracy protesters lit fires and vandalised a metro station near the exchange on Saturday as increasingly violent clashes with police move into their fourth month.

"This is not helpful. As a financial centre, trust and confidence are important," HKEX CEO Charles Li said of the protests last month, when HKEX reported a 21% fall in trading fees in the first half of the year.

INVESTOR SOUNDS CAUTION

A top-10 shareholder in the LSE, who declined to be named in line with his company's policy during potential mergers, sounded a cautious note about the prospects of a successful takeover of the exchange.

"HKEX bought LME a few years ago so have a presence in the UK already, but clearly they are trying to diversify away from their Chinese exposure, which is why they are bidding now and not nine months ago." he said.

"Shareholders won't be rushed to make a decision as we like the Refinitiv deal, he added. "The share price reaction one hour after the approach says the market does not believe it will be successful."

Shares in LSE, which were trading more than 17 percent higher in reaction to the news at 0834 GMT, were trading 4.5 percent higher at 1010 GMT.

It is expected that key LSE management would continue to operate LSE businesses, HKEX said.

The Hong Kong approach is the latest international attempt to acquire the LSE - Germany's Deutsche Boerse has failed three times in recent years, hitting opposition from politicians and regulators.

LSE CEO David Schwimmer has said that big bang takeovers in exchanges are difficult due to political concerns and in recent years the LSE has sought to diversify away from basic trading and clearing to data and analytics.

The Asian exchange, however, signalled it was confident the takeover faced no major regulatory hurdles due to little overlap in markets.

HKEX said it has already begun discussions with certain regulators in Britain and Hong Kong. "The board of HKEX believes that the two businesses are highly complementary and as such, looks forward to working with the relevant authorities to deliver a clear path to completion," it added.

HKEX said that under the terms of the deal, LSE shareholders would receive 2,045 pence in cash and 2.495 newly issued HKEX shares.

Laura Cha, chairman of HKEX, said the combination of the two exchanges represents a "highly compelling strategic opportunity".

HKEX said it intended to apply for a secondary listing of its shares on the LSE once the deal has gone through.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise; Additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)

By Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -4.71% 205.43 Delayed Quote.9.20%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.41% 135.9 Delayed Quote.29.11%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.68% 245.2 End-of-day quote.7.26%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 5.41% 7138 Delayed Quote.67.50%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP -1.96% 89.35 Delayed Quote.35.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:40aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:38aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hong Kong stock exchange swoops in for London rival
AQ
06:20aHong Kong Exchanges Makes GBP29.6 Billion Bid Approach to London Stock Exchan..
DJ
06:14aHong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $37 Billion Offer for LSE -- Update
DJ
06:04aLSE confirms Hong Kong Exchanges proposal, says committed to Refinitiv deal
RE
05:42aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The LSEG-HKEX Merger Proposal in Context
PU
05:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : stock exchange in talks to buy London counter..
AQ
05:17aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Higher On China Move To Relax Tariffs; LSE Rall..
DJ
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Makes GBP29.6 Billion Bid Approach to London ..
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 667 M
EBIT 2019 11 510 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 698 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 308 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 245,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.26%39 250
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC19.63%50 505
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.50%29 312
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.11%27 441
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 853
NASDAQ20.33%16 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group