Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong lines up launch of MSCI derivatives amid doubts on city's future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 12:26am EDT

By Alun John and Anushka Trivedi

Hong Kong's exchange is launching derivatives products with U.S.-based index publisher MSCI that the Singapore bourse is relinquishing, in a deal it said underpinned the territory's draw amid concerns from a new security law planned by China.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Wednesday it will launch Asia and emerging markets futures and options contracts under a licence deal with MSCI Inc, under which it will receive a suite of MSCI equity indexes. HKEX said it will launch an initial 37 futures and options contracts.

The announcement comes days after China's National People's Congress said it would impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, which some fear could undermine Hong Kong as a financial centre. U.S. government officials' comments have also put into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under U.S. law.

The MSCI deal "represents another significant development in continuing to build the breadth, depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong's vibrant financial markets," HKEX Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said in a statement.

The contracts are currently listed on Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX). SGX said in a separate statement that it would not renew its licencing agreement with MSCI when it expires in February 2021, other than for the MSCI Singapore index.

MSCI products account for approximately 16% of derivative volumes at SGX, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

HKEX shares rose 0.5% in the morning session compared to a 0.4% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng.

SGX shares have not resumed trading after being suspended on Wednesday morning ahead of an announcement.

The Hong Kong bourse said last year in its three-year strategic plan that it wants to diversify the range of products it offers, which have traditionally been focused on shares of Chinese and Hong Kong companies.

CEO Li said that the products were particularly aimed at international investors, who were already trading Hong Kong or Chinese products on HKEX.

Last year, MSCI and HKEX signed a licence agreement to launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool due to rising investor interest in Chinese mainland shares.

Those A share futures are still awaiting approval from mainland Chinese regulators

The new contracts, which will use the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia, MSCI China Free, MSCI Singapore and MSCI India indices, among others, are also subject to regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, and Alun John in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 1.96% 23402.75 Real-time Quote.-16.98%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.95% 272.4 End-of-day quote.7.67%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 7.10% 95.82 Delayed Quote.-31.26%
MSCI, INC. -3.49% 326.17 Delayed Quote.26.33%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.71% 9.9 End-of-day quote.11.74%
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED 25.00% 0.12 End-of-day quote.-6.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:26aHong Kong lines up launch of MSCI derivatives amid doubts on city's future
RE
05/26HKEX signs licence deal with MSCI to launch Asia, EM futures and options cont..
RE
05/26HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing in Pact With MSCI to Offer Futures..
DJ
05/21EXCLUSIVE : Baidu considers leaving the Nasdaq to boost its valuation - sources
RE
05/21HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Cacophony of voices on LME floor may not be h..
RE
05/19Stocks: Hong Kong Stock Index Opens Door to More Tech Companies -- WSJ
DJ
05/18Hong Kong Opens Door for Alibaba in Index Overhaul
DJ
05/11HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/11HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : 1st quarter results
CO
05/08Hong Kong Exchanges CEO to Step Down -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 17 316 M
EBIT 2020 11 995 M
Net income 2020 10 097 M
Finance 2020 65 330 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2021 11,7x
Capitalization 344 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 286,18 HKD
Last Close Price 272,40 HKD
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.67%44 430
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.32%51 313
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.80%36 091
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.56%30 691
NASDAQ8.57%18 924
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.27.22%18 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group