Hong Kong's bourse agrees terms for dual-class share trading with mainland China
08/02/2019 | 08:20am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange, said on Friday it has agreed with China's main bourses on the terms of making dual-class shares available to mainland investors using Stock Connect.
Stock Connect is a cross-border investment scheme that allows offshore investors to buy onshore Chinese shares, and mainland investors to tap the Hong Kong market.
(Reporting by Noah Sin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton)