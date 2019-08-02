Log in
Hong Kong's bourse agrees terms for dual-class share trading with mainland China

08/02/2019 | 08:20am EDT
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed as Typhoon Haima approaches in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange, said on Friday it has agreed with China's main bourses on the terms of making dual-class shares available to mainland investors using Stock Connect.

Stock Connect is a cross-border investment scheme that allows offshore investors to buy onshore Chinese shares, and mainland investors to tap the Hong Kong market.

(Reporting by Noah Sin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton)
