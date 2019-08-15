Log in
LETTER AND REPLY FORM TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS: ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

16 August 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of the Company, the Company is making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports;

  1. interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and
  1. proxy forms. The options are:

Option 1: to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

Option 2: to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

Option 3: to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications; or

Option 4: to access all future Corporate Communications through the website of the Company at www.ckh.com.hk (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies by mail.

In support of the environment minimising the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you select Option 4 above to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications in future. To elect, please mark a "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and return it signed to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post the enclosed reply form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the reply form. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive the reply form or a response from you by 16 September 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by providing prior written notice of not less than five clear business days to the Hong Kong Share Registrar by mail or to the Company by email to ckh.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the website of the Company, the Company will, upon receipt of a written request, promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company at www.ckh.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Company at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays) from 16 August 2019 to 12 September 2019.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

Edith Shih

Executive Director & Company Secretary

CKHH-16082019-1(7)

Reply Form

To:

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

(Please mark a"X"in ONLY ONE of the following boxes.)

  • to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
  • to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
  • to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications; OR
  • to access all future Corporate Communications through the website of the Company (the "Website Version") only instead of receiving printed copies by mail; and receive an email notification or a notification letter of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company.

Email Address

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) only a notification of the availability of the C orporate Communications on the website of the Company in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent. Please provide the email address in Engl ish Capital Lettersand such email address will be used for sending notification of the release of the Corporate Communications only.)

Name of Shareholder: _________________________________________

Contact telephone number: ___________________________________________

Address:

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Signature:

____________________________________________________

Date: ____________________________________________________________

Notes:

  1. Please complete all the items. If no box, or more than one box, is marked "X", the Company reserves its right to treat this Reply Form as void.
  2. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or a response from you by 16 September 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.
  1. By selecting to access the Website Version of the Corporate Communications through the website of the Company instead of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you, by prior written notice of not less than five clear business days, inform the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by mail or the Company by email to ckh.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
  4. You have the right at any time by giving prior written notice of not less than five clear business days to the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company by mail or to the Company by email to ckh.ecom@computershare.com.hk to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications.
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instructions written on this Reply Form.

*Corporate Communications include but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

CKHH-16082019-1(7)

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
  2. The supply of your Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
  3. Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Share Registrars of the Company) unless it is a requirement to so do by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or to correct your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing addressed to the Personal Data
    Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:05 UTC
