LETTER AND REPLY FORM TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS: ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

16 August 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of the Company, the Company is making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports;

interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and

proxy forms. The options are:

Option 1: to receive by mail the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

Option 2: to receive by mail the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or

Option 3: to receive by mail both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications; or

Option 4: to access all future Corporate Communications through the website of the Company at www.ckh.com.hk (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies by mail.

In support of the environment minimising the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you select Option 4 above to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications in future. To elect, please mark a "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and return it signed to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post the enclosed reply form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the reply form. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive the reply form or a response from you by 16 September 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by providing prior written notice of not less than five clear business days to the Hong Kong Share Registrar by mail or to the Company by email to ckh.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the website of the Company, the Company will, upon receipt of a written request, promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company at www.ckh.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Company at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays) from 16 August 2019 to 12 September 2019.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

Edith Shih

Executive Director & Company Secretary