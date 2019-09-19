Log in
LSE CEO Schwimmer says feels 'very good' about Refinitiv deal

0
09/19/2019 | 08:06am EDT
The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive David Schwimmer said he feels "very good" about the proposed $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv, in which Thomson Reuters has a minority stake.

Last week, the LSE rebuffed a proposed $39 billion takeover bid from rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which vowed to press on with its proposal by speaking directly to the London bourse's shareholders.

Thomson Reuters, a professional information company that is the parent of Reuters News, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

Schwimmer said two big drivers of change going forward are the increasing importance of data and multi-asset class investment strategies.

"We think that the Refinitiv transaction is a very strong fit strategically from that perspective, and really positions the London Stock Exchange Group very well to take advantage of growth in these areas," Schwimmer told a conference held by derivatives industry body ISDA.

"I don't think there is a lot of controversy around the increasing importance and focus on data."

Refinitiv brings content and distribution on a global basis that would be transformational for the LSE, raising recurring revenues and lowering exposure to volatile market transaction volumes, Schwimmer said.

"It's a transaction that we feel very good about," said Schwimmer, a 20-year veteran of Goldman Sachs bank who became CEO of the LSE last August.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Deepa Babington and Jon Boyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.54% 217.08 Delayed Quote.29.95%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.26% 233.2 End-of-day quote.2.01%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.77% 7199.95 Delayed Quote.78.63%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP -0.26% 89.38 Delayed Quote.35.92%
