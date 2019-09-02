Letter to new registered shareholders and reply form: Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01052)
3 September 2019
To the new registered shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication
Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the bye-laws of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited ("Company"), we will make available to you the following options relating to the receipt of any document(s) to be issued by the Company to its shareholders for information and/or action, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip of the Company ("Corporate Communication"):
to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.yuexiutransportinfrastructure.com ("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; or
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); or
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications (by post).
In support of the environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to elect the Website Version. Even if you have elected the Website Version, you can at any time change your choice by giving reasonable notice in writing to Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's branch share registrar ("Share Registrar") or by email at yuexiutransport-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The address of the Share Registrar is as follows:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
In addition, if for any reason after you have elected the Website Version you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.
To make your election, please mark "X" in the appropriate box in the enclosed reply form ("Reply Form"), complete and sign the Reply Form and return it by post, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by hand to the Share Registrar at the above address. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label provided.
If the Reply Form is not received by the Company c/o the Share Registrar by 2 October 2019 and until you inform the Company c/o the Share Registrar by reasonable notice in writing to the above address, by fax to
2890 9350 or by email at yuexiutransport-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com that you wish to obtain printed copies of the Corporate Communication, you are deemed to have consented to receive the Corporate Communication in Website Version and only a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.
Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar on request; and (b) the Website Version of the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.yuexiutransportinfrastructure.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact us by calling the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
By order of the board of directors of
Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited
Yu Tat Fung
Company Secretary
Reply Form 回覆表格
To: Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited ("Company")
致：
越秀交通基建有限公司（「公司」）
(Stock Code: 01052)
（股份代號：01052）
c/o Tricor Abacus Limited ("Share Registrar")
經卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」）
Level 54, Hopewell Centre,
香港皇后大道東183 號
183 Queen's Road East,
合和中心54 樓
Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the corporate communication of the Company* ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取公司的公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE(X) of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
to read future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.yuexiutransportinfrastructure.com ("Website Version") in place of receiving
printed copies; OR
瀏覽本公司網站www.yuexiutransportinfrastructure.com 刊發的未來公司通訊（「網上版本」），代替收取印刷本；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); OR
僅收取所有未來公司通訊的英文印刷本（經郵遞）；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only (by post); OR
僅收取所有未來公司通訊的中文印刷本（經郵遞）；或
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications (by post). 同時收取所有未來公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本（經郵遞）。
My/our email address
本人╱吾等電郵地址
(applicable to those electing Website Version and for notification of release of corporate communication) （適用於選擇網上版本者及供知會發出公司通訊之用）
Signature
Contact telephone number
簽名
聯絡電話號碼
Name of shareholder
Date
股東姓名
日期
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly. Any Reply Form that has not been completed clearly or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。任何未有清楚填妥或填寫不正確的回覆表格將告作廢。
If this Reply Form has not been received by the Company c/o the Share Registrar by 2 October, 2019, you are deemed to consent to the Corporation Communication in the
Website Version and we will send to you a notification letter informing you that the Corporate Communication has been published on the Company's website.
倘公司於二○一九年十月二日仍未通過股份過戶登記處收到本回覆表格， 閣下將被視為已同意以網上版本收取公司通訊，而公司將只向 閣下寄發有關公司通訊已 在網上刊發的通知信函。
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply
Form.
如屬聯名股東，則本回覆表格須由該名於公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署。
The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communication until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing, by fax to (852) 2890 9350 or by email at
yuexiutransport-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o Share Registrar.
上述指示適用於所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理書面通知、傳真到(852) 2890 9350 或電郵到yuexiutransport-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 通過股份過戶登記處予公 司，另作選擇為止。
Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing or by email at
yuexiutransport-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Share Registrar.
股東有權隨時發出合理書面通知或電郵到yuexiutransport-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 通過股份過戶登記處予公司，要求更改公司通訊的語言版本及收取方式。
If you, for any reason, have difficulty in viewing or gaining access to the Corporate Communications on the Company's website, upon your reasonable request in writing, the
printed version of the Corporate Communications will be promptly sent to you free of charge.
如 閣下因任何原因在瀏覽或獲得公司網站的公司通訊方面存在困難，應 閣下提出合理的書面要求，公司將及時向 閣下免費寄發公司通訊的印刷本。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
為免存疑，任何在本回覆表格上的額外手寫指示，公司將不予處理。
Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a
reply slip of the Company.
公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；
(e) 通函；(f) 代表委任表格；及(g) 公司回條。
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤
Tricor Abacus Limited
卓佳雅柏勤有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港