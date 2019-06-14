Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

London Metal Exchange slaps alcohol ban on open outcry traders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has banned open outcry traders from consuming alcohol during the day, it said on Friday, joining other London firms in halting a culture of boozy lunches.

In the past, LME traders, along with many other financial service workers, had a culture of heading to the pub at midday before returning to work in the afternoon.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., informed traders on Friday morning of the new policy, an industry source said.

"The LME has broad powers under its rule book to ensure fit and proper behaviour on the ring and ring dealing, and members have policies and procedures in place regarding the behaviour of their staff while conducting business on the ring," an LME spokeswoman said.

"The LME appreciates the high standards upheld by its members, and has formalised the general position that ring-based personnel should not consume any alcohol prior to conducting business."

Industrial metals prices set by traders on the exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for metals such as copper and aluminium, are used in contracts by miners and industrial users around the world.

The 142-year-old LME ring is the last open-outcry trading venue in Europe, where in a circle of padded red-leather seats, traders use arcane hand signals during five-minute bursts of intense trading.

The ring has its roots in the early 19th century when the Royal Exchange, the world’s first commodities market, became so crowded, metal merchants gathered at the Jerusalem coffee house on Cornhill in the City to conduct business.

In 2017, Lloyd's of London, home of much of the world’s insurance trade, prohibited alcohol consumption during business hours, bringing it into line with financial service industry peers.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Eric Onstad
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 1.23% 262.4 End-of-day quote.14.79%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.14% 1756 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
LME COPPER CASH -0.53% 5797.5 End-of-day quote.-0.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:15aLondon Metal Exchange slaps alcohol ban on open outcry traders
RE
06/13ANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO THE MA : 835) Cancellation of listing
PU
06/12Lithium industry at a crossroad
RE
06/12THE LISTING COMMITTEE CENSURES KIU H : 381) and a number of its current and form..
PU
06/12PICS : Massive protest forces Hong Kong lawmakers to delay extradition bill deba..
AQ
06/11Albemarle declines to participate in LME lithium contract
RE
06/10Hong Kong regulators must act to boost interest in ESG investment
AQ
06/10HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME shocks market with Fastmarkets choice as ..
RE
06/05HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, targ..
RE
05/31PEKING UNIVERSITY SCHOLAR : US-imposed sanctions backfiring
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 457 M
EBIT 2019 12 382 M
Net income 2019 10 611 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 26,42
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 9,58x
Capitalization 315 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 301  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED14.79%39 570
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.27%46 530
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.82%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.19%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About