HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Notification Letter to Shareholders: Notice of publication of interim report 2019, and Request Form

08/19/2019

致股東通知信函

NOTIFICATION LETTER TO SHAREHOLDER

敬啟者：

有關二零一九年中期報告之發佈通知

本公司之二零一九年中期報告已上載於本公司網站（www.powerassets. com）及香港交易所披露易網站

  • www.hkexnews.hk）。 閣下可登入本公司網站主頁按「投資者資訊」一項及選擇「通告、公佈及通函」 開啟瀏覽文件或經香港交易所披露易網站查閱有關文件。

選擇（或被視為已同意）透過本公司網站瀏覽本公司公司通訊*代替收取印刷本之股東，如因任何理由無法 透過本公司網站瀏覽二零一九年中期報告，可向本公司或股權登記處提出要求，即可獲免費發送二零一九年 中期報告印刷本。二零一九年中期報告之中文及英文版乃印列於同一冊子内。

如 閣下欲收取二零一九年中期報告之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面之申請表格，並使用申請表格下方之郵寄 標籤寄回本公司之股權登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司。如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當 之郵票並寄回股權登記處，其地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司 網站（www.powerassets.com）或香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

請注意 閣下有權隨時以書面方式通知本公司股權登記處，或電郵至本公司 mail@powerassets.com，以更改 閣下收取本公司公司通訊之方式（印刷本或透過本公司網站之電子方式）及／或語言版本。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電股權登記處電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期 除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 mail@powerassets.com

此致

各位股東

公司秘書

吳偉昌 謹啟

二零一九年八月二十日

  • 公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事局報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用） 中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委派代表書。

20 August 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019

The Company's Interim Report 2019 is available on the Company's website at www.powerassets.com and the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access this report by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website and selecting "Notices, Announcements & Circulars" or by searching on the HKEXnews website.

Shareholders who have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Company's Corporate Communications* posted on the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies, if for any reason, have difficulty in accessing the Interim Report 2019 via the Company's website, will upon request to the Company or the share registrar, promptly be sent the Interim Report 2019 in printed form free of charge. Both the Chinese and English versions of the Interim Report 2019 are contained in one booklet.

If you wish to receive printed copy of the Interim Report 2019, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. There is no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp and return it to the share registrar's address at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.powerassets.com or the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by notice in writing to the Company's share registrar or by email to the Company at mail@powerassets.com.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the share registrar's telephone hotline at

  1. 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) or send an email to mail@powerassets.com.

Yours faithfully,

Alex Ng

Company Secretary

  • Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting;
    (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

HELH-20082019-1(7)

申 請 表 格 REQUEST FORM

致：

電能實業有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」） To:

Power Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company")

（股份代號：0006

(Stock Code: 0006)

經股權登記處

c/o Share Registrar

香港中央證券登記有限公司轉交

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

合和中心 17M

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai,

Hong Kong

本人／我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在

貴公司網站登載之二零一九年中期報告代替收取印刷本，現要求

索取一份二零一九年中期報告印刷本。

I/We have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Interim Report 2019 posted on the Company's website instead of receiving a printed copy. I/We would like to request for a printed copy of the Interim Report 2019.

股東姓名#

簽名

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

（請用英文正楷填寫 Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS

地址# Address#

（請用英文正楷填寫 Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS

聯絡電話號碼（可選擇是否填寫）

日期

Contact Telephone Number (Optional)

Date

  • 假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
    You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

附註 Notes

  1. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
    Please complete all your details clearly.
  2. 如本表格未有簽署或在其他方面填寫不正確，本表格將會作廢。
    Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
  3. 如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上排名首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
    If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name appears first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
  4. 為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
    For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.

收集個人資料聲明 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第 486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄 地址及聯絡電話號碼。

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供有關資料，惟倘 閣下並無 提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy(ies) of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股權登記處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的 要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

閣下有權根據私隱條例查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:

郵寄：

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

個人資料私隱主任

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

電郵：

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

By email to:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

HELH-20082019-1(7)

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:26:08 UTC
