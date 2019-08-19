Notification Letter to Shareholders: Notice of publication of interim report 2019, and Request Form

致股東通知信函

NOTIFICATION LETTER TO SHAREHOLDER

敬啟者：

有關二零一九年中期報告之發佈通知

本公司之二零一九年中期報告已上載於本公司網站（www.powerassets. com）及香港交易所披露易網站

www.hkexnews.hk ）。 閣下可登入本公司網站主頁按「投資者資訊」一項及選擇「通告、公佈及通函」 開啟瀏覽文件或經香港交易所披露易網站查閱有關文件。

選擇（或被視為已同意）透過本公司網站瀏覽本公司公司通訊*代替收取印刷本之股東，如因任何理由無法 透過本公司網站瀏覽二零一九年中期報告，可向本公司或股權登記處提出要求，即可獲免費發送二零一九年 中期報告印刷本。二零一九年中期報告之中文及英文版乃印列於同一冊子内。

如 閣下欲收取二零一九年中期報告之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面之申請表格，並使用申請表格下方之郵寄 標籤寄回本公司之股權登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司。如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當 之郵票並寄回股權登記處，其地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司 網站（www.powerassets.com）或香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

請注意 閣下有權隨時以書面方式通知本公司股權登記處，或電郵至本公司 mail@powerassets.com，以更改 閣下收取本公司公司通訊之方式（印刷本或透過本公司網站之電子方式）及／或語言版本。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電股權登記處電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期 除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 mail@powerassets.com。

此致

各位股東

公司秘書

吳偉昌 謹啟

二零一九年八月二十日

公司通訊包括但不限於 (a) 董事局報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告； (b) 中期報告及（如適用） 中期摘要報告； (c) 會議通告； (d) 上市文件； (e) 通函；及 (f) 委派代表書。

20 August 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019

The Company's Interim Report 2019 is available on the Company's website at www.powerassets.com and the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access this report by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website and selecting "Notices, Announcements & Circulars" or by searching on the HKEXnews website.

Shareholders who have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Company's Corporate Communications* posted on the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies, if for any reason, have difficulty in accessing the Interim Report 2019 via the Company's website, will upon request to the Company or the share registrar, promptly be sent the Interim Report 2019 in printed form free of charge. Both the Chinese and English versions of the Interim Report 2019 are contained in one booklet.

If you wish to receive printed copy of the Interim Report 2019, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. There is no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp and return it to the share registrar's address at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.powerassets.com or the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by notice in writing to the Company's share registrar or by email to the Company at mail@powerassets.com.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the share registrar's telephone hotline at

2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) or send an email to mail@powerassets.com.

Yours faithfully,

Alex Ng

Company Secretary

Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting;

(d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form.

HELH-20082019-1(7)