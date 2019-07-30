FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock Code: 35)

Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

I/We (1) of

being the registered holder(s) of (2)ordinary shares

of HK$0.10 each in the capital of Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or (3)

of

or failing him/her of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and, vote for me/us at the Meeting of the Company to be held at Xinhua Room, Mezzanine Floor, Dorsett Wanchai Hong Kong, 387-397 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 11:30 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof as directed below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolutions For (4) Against (4) 1. To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements and the reports of the Company's directors and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019 2. To declare a final dividend of HK$0.18 per share for the year ended 31 March 2019 3. To re-elect Mr. Cheong Thard HOONG as an Executive Director 4. To re-elect Mr. Craig Grenfell WILLIAMS as an Executive Director 5. To re-elect Ms. Wing Kwan Winnie CHIU as an Executive Director 6. To re-elect Mr. Kwong Siu LAM as an Independent Non-executive Director 7. To re-elect Mr. Lai Him Abraham SHEK as an Independent Non-executive Director 8. To authorize the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix the respective directors' remuneration 9. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration 10. To grant a general mandate to issue shares 11. To grant a general mandate to repurchase shares 12. Conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 10 and 11, to extend the mandate to issue shares Dated this day of 2019. Signature (5) :

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of issued shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the issued shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy appointed in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". Your proxy shall be entitled to cast his vote at his discretion if you fail to tick any one of the boxes provided. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized. If more than one of the joint holders are present at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant shares will alone be entitled to vote. To be valid, this proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e. not later than 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. The completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but the proxy must attend the Meeting or any adjournment thereof in person to represent you. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. Any alterations made in this proxy form should be initialled by the person who signs it.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing to Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.