Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity, and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States.

The information contained in this announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares and the Bonds mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the Shares or the Bonds will be made in the United States.

MUNSUN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED ௥ସ༟͉ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1194)

RESULTS OF MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS

IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND TRUST DEED OF HK$1,028,000,000 7.25% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018

(ISIN: XS0880097620)

Reference is made to the Bond Announcement, the 2016 Consent Solicitation Announcements, the

2018 Consent Solicitation Announcements and the announcement of the Company dated 10 July

2019 in relation to, among other things, the New Proposals and the grant of the Grace Period (the "Consent Solicitation Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Consent Solicitation Announcement.

RESULTS OF THE MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS

At the Meeting of Bondholders duly convened and held at 3:30 p.m. on 1 August 2019 (Hong Kong time), each of the Bondholders' Resolutions was duly passed by the Bondholders by way of poll as an extraordinary resolution.

In accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed, the quorum at the Meeting of Bondholders shall be two or more persons present in person holding Bonds or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 66 per cent. in principal amount of the Bonds for the time being outstanding. As there were two or more persons present in person holding Bonds or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate HK$248,880,762 in principal amount of Bonds at the Meeting of Bondholders, representing approximately 79.8 per cent. in principal amount of the Bonds outstanding of HK$311,916,064 at the time of the Meeting of Bondholders, the necessary quorum for the Bondholders' Resolutions was present.

The poll results in respect of the Bondholders' Resolutions are as follows:

1. Bondholders' Resolution in relation to the New Proposals

Approximate %

Votes for 458 100 Votes against 0 0 Total number of votes cast 458 100 2. Bondholders' Resolution in relation to the grant of the Grace Period Approximate % Votes for 458 100 Votes against 0 0 Total number of votes cast 458 100 Note: In accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed, on a poll every person who is present at the Meeting of Bondholders shall have one vote in respect of each HK$1,000,000 in nominal amount of Bonds produced or in respect of which he/she is a proxy or a representative.

As a majority consisting of more than 75% of the votes cast at the Meeting of Bondholders were cast in favour of each of the Bondholders' Resolutions, each of the Bondholders' Resolutions was duly passed as an extraordinary resolution. Accordingly, (i) the grant of the Grace Period will become effective on and from 4 August 2019; and (ii) (subject to satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent) the New Proposals will become effective from the Effective Date by way of the execution of the Third Supplemental Trust Deed on the Effective Date.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The New Proposals will be subject to, among other things, approval by the Shareholders and the grant of Listing Approval. The Company will convene the SGM to seek the Shareholders' approval for the New Proposals, the grant of the Specific Mandate and the Proposed Increase in Authorised Share Capital. Application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares to be allotted and issued upon the exercise of the Conversion Right pursuant to the Terms and Conditions.

Pursuant to Rule 28.05 of the Listing Rules, any alterations in the terms of convertible debt securities after issue must be approved by the Stock Exchange, except where the alterations take effect automatically under the existing terms of such convertible debt securities. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for its approval of the New Proposals pursuant to Rule 28.05 of the Listing Rules.

A circular containing, among others, further details of (i) the New Proposals and the grant of the Grace Period; (ii) the Specific Mandate; (iii) the Proposed Increase in Authorised Share Capital; (iv) the notice of SGM; and (v) such other information as required under the Listing Rules, will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

There is no assurance that the ordinary resolutions of the Shareholders at the SGM will be passed. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Bondholders' Resolution in respect of the New Proposals will become effective. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Munsun Capital Group Limited

YI Shuhao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yi Shuhao, Mr. Chen Sheng, Mr. Zhang Lirui, Mr. Yu Yong and Mr. Wang Baozhi; the Non-Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Hsu Jing-Sheng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Wong Chi Yan, Professor Xiao Rong Ge and Professor Zhang Tianyu.