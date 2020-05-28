Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/27
272.8 HKD   +0.15%
05:09aSingapore Exchange's growth ambitions undermined by MSCI's Hong Kong move
RE
02:48aChina Tech Firms Seek Hong Kong Listings -- WSJ
DJ
12:03aTwo Chinese Tech Firms Prepare Hong Kong Listings -- Update
DJ
Singapore Exchange's growth ambitions undermined by MSCI's Hong Kong move

05/28/2020 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Singapore Exchange

By Anshuman Daga

Singapore Exchange faces a threat to its growth strategy after index provider MSCI decided to shift licensing of many derivatives to Hong Kong, jeopardising the status of what was just a month ago one of the best sector performers globally.

SGX shares fell 7% on Thursday, extending the previous day's 11.6% slump - the biggest in over 16 years - as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after MSCI's surprise announcement on Wednesday. The bourse will find it challenging to find a near-term fix for the potential loss in business, analysts said.

Rapid growth in derivatives products, led by equities, has buoyed SGX's business over the past few years. It raked in record revenues over the January-March quarter, powered by a 24% jump in equities derivatives revenue that accounted for more than a third of the bourse's total.

While SGX has said it will launch new access products and drive revenue in other asset classes, analysts caution new competition in its lucrative derivatives segment and weakness in IPO offerings in a pandemic-hit market will hurt its prospects.

"Apart from the direct impact, we think there could also be competitive risks from overlapping products," CIMB analyst Yi Sin Ngoh said, referring to Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd's (HKEX) move to launch Asia and emerging markets derivatives contracts as part of a deal with MSCI Inc.

Loh Boon Chye, SGX's CEO told Reuters that both parties had agreed not to renew the MSCI derivatives licence, which ends in February 2021, and SGX was now looking to launch customised and structured products over the next year to help boost trading.

The stock performance of SGX for the year to early May was better than any major bourse globally, and well ahead of the broader market, Refinitiv data shows.

MSCI's contracts, which track gauges across Asian countries, with a big chunk tracking Taiwan, comprise 15% of SGX's equity derivatives volumes, and their loss could hit SGX's 12-month net profit by 10-15%.

"This comes on top of the potential competition from HKEX on the China A-share futures contracts, which most market participants see as inevitable and represent the biggest portion of SGX's derivatives volumes," said Gabriel Sacks, Asian equities investment director, Aberdeen Standard Investments.

HKEX struck a deal with MSCI last year to launch Chinese A-share futures https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-msci-hedging/hkex-to-launch-futures-contracts-for-msci-china-share-index-idUSKBN1QS0GI, pitting it against SGX's flagship FTSE China A50 contract. HKEX has not yet received regulatory nod for the deal.

However, SGX's Loh has sought to allay concerns, saying the bourse's multi-asset strategy, acquisition of an independent index provider Scientific Beta in its biggest deal ever, and its stake in a forex trading platform will support growth.

SGX will still host MSCI Singapore Index contracts, which account for 6% of equity derivatives.

As SGX's revenue grows, the share of equities business to total revenue is likely to drop to the 60% range in 3-5 years from the current low 70s, Loh said.

But analysts say SGX could face a long-term setback from MSCI's latest Hong Kong move.

SGX will only be able to make up for a fifth of lost volumes through the launch of similar new products by the end of June 2022, Credit Suisse analyst Rikin Shah said.

"SGX's positioning as the sole Asian exchange offering equity derivatives across APAC markets will be put to the test."

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS -1.44% 3.42 End-of-day quote.-33.59%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.63% 9.128 Delayed Quote.-32.16%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.15% 272.8 End-of-day quote.7.83%
MSCI, INC. -3.37% 315.17 Delayed Quote.22.07%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -11.62% 8.75 End-of-day quote.-1.24%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 17 329 M
EBIT 2020 11 972 M
Net income 2020 10 077 M
Finance 2020 65 278 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2021 12,4x
Capitalization 345 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 291,02 HKD
Last Close Price 272,80 HKD
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.83%44 503
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.30%50 799
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.35%34 353
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.06%29 944
NASDAQ7.55%18 899
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO8.42%17 950
