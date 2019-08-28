VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL: PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY TIAN MA AND DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN TIAN MA
0
08/28/2019 | 11:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司)) (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00161)
VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL:
PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY TIAN MA AND
DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN TIAN MA
PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY TIAN MA
On 28 August 2019, the board of directors of Tian Ma, a nonwholly-owned subsidiary of the Company whose A Shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, resolved to issue by way of non-public offer not more than 409,624,610 New A Shares to not more than 10 Subscribers, to raise a maximum amount of proceeds of RMB7,300,000,000.
As at the date of this announcement, one Subscriber (i.e. Subscriber A) has been identified and Tian Ma entered into a Subscription Agreement with Subscriber A on 28 August 2019, pursuant to which Tian Ma conditionally agreed to issue and Subscriber A conditionally agreed to subscribe for not more than 81,924,922 New A Shares.
Further, on 28 August 2019, the Company entered into the Subscriber A Acting-in-Concert Agreement with Subscriber A whereby the Company and Subscriber A agreed to act jointly with regard to certain shareholders' rights related matters.
The 409,624,610 New A Shares represent 20% of the issued share capital of Tian Ma as at the date of this announcement and approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of Tian Ma as enlarged by the issue of the New A Shares.
DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN TIAN MA
As at the date of this announcement, the Company holds 291,567,326 A Shares in Tian Ma, representing approximately 14.24% equity interest in Tian Ma. Following the completion of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance and assuming all 409,624,610 New A Shares are issued, the equity interest of the Company in Tian Ma will be diluted from approximately 14.24% to approximately 11.86%. Such dilution of the Company's equity interest in Tian Ma will constitute a deemed disposal of the Company's equity interest in Tian Ma under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
1
Since the Company will continue to have control over the majority of the board of directors of Tian Ma and the AVIC International Enterprises collectively have 30.99% voting rights in Tian Ma after the Proposed Non-Public Issuance, Tian Ma will remain to be a subsidiary of the Company upon completion of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance exceed(s) 75%, the deemed disposal constitutes a very substantial disposal of the Company under the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to announcement, reporting and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
A circular containing, among other things, details of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance and the deemed disposal, other information as required under the Listing Rules and a notice of the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 25 October 2019, which is more than 15 business days after the publication of this announcement, so as to allow sufficient time for the preparation of the relevant information for inclusion in the circular.
As the Proposed Non-Public Issuance is subject to the approval of the relevant authoritative State-owned assets supervision and administration department and CSRC and may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY TIAN MA
On 28 August 2019, the board of directors of Tian Ma (a subsidiary of the Company) resolved to issue by way of non-public offer not more than 409,624,610 New A Shares to not more than 10 Subscribers.
Principal Terms of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance
Set out below is a summary of the principal terms of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance:
Issue period and method
The Proposed Non-Public Issuance will be conducted at an
appropriate time within 6 months (the "Issue Period") in due
course within 6 months after the approval being obtained form
CSRC (the "Issue Period").
The Proposed Non-Public Issuance will be carried out by way of
non-public offer of New A Shares to not more than 10 investors.
Class and par value of
A Shares of Tian Ma with a par value of RMB1.00 each.
the New A Shares
2
Target investors
Not more than ten (10) Subscribers who can satisfy the relevant
requirements of CSRC. According to Administrative Measures
for the Issuance of Securities by Listed Companies (上市公司
證券發行管理辦法) of CSRC, the Subscribers shall fulfill the
conditions imposed by the general meeting of Tian Ma and the
number of Subscribers shall not be more than 10. Also according
to Detailed Implementation Rules for Non-Public Issuance of
A Shares by Listed Companies (上市公司非公開發行股票實施
細則) (the "Implementation Rules") of CSRC, the Subscribers
shall be legal persons, natural persons or other legal investment
organisations. A securities investment fund management company
subscribing for the New A Shares with two or more of the funds
under its management shall be deemed as one single subscriber.
Trust investment companies shall only subscribe for the New A
Shares with their own capital.
For the selection of Subscribers, according to Implementation
Rules, if the Subscribers fall under the following circumstances,
the Subscribers and the pricing criteria shall be determined by
the resolution of the board of directors of Tian Ma in relation to
the Proposed Non-Public Issuance and be approved by general
meeting of Tian Ma. The New A Shares subscribed shall not be
transferable within 36 months of the completion of the Proposed
Non-Public Issuance and the date of listing on the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange:
(1) the Subscriber is the controlling shareholder or actual
controller of Tian Ma or an affiliate controlled by the
controlling shareholder or actual controller of Tian Ma; or
(2) the Subscriber obtains the actual control of Tian Ma by
subscribing for the New A Shares; or
(3) the Subscriber is a domestic or foreign strategic investor
proposed to be introduced by the board of directors of Tian
Ma.
If the Subscribers do not fall under the circumstances as stated
above, Tian Ma will determine the issue price and the Subscribers
by way of bidding according to the Implementation Rules after
obtaining the approval document of CSRC and the New A Shares
subscribed shall not be transferable within 12 months of the
completion of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance and the date of
listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
3
For the Proposed Non-Public Issuance, there will be not more than ten (10) Subscribers including (i) Subscriber A which is a specific Subscriber falling under one of the circumstances as stated above and will subscribe for not more than 81,924,922 New A Shares representing not more than 20% of total New A Shares issued under the Proposed Non-Public Issuance; and (ii) other Subscribers which do not fall under the circumstances as stated above and will be determined by Tian Ma after obtaining the approval document of CSRC. The Subscriber A undertakes that it will not attend the bidding process and will accept the final issue price regardless of the results of the bidding process. If the final issue price can be determined through the bidding process, Subscriber A will subscribe for the New A Shares according to the final issue price. If the final issue price cannot be generated through the bidding process, Subscriber A will subscribe for the New A Shares at the Base Issue Price.
As at the date of this announcement, Tian Ma has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Subscriber A on 28 August 2019. Not more than 9 target Subscribers shall be determined after obtaining the approval from CSRC on the Proposed Non-Public Issuance by the mutual negotiation between the board of directors of Tian Ma (pursuant to the mandate granted by the shareholders of Tian Ma) and the underwriter in accordance with the results of price bidding and the relevant requirements of the regulations of CSRC.
Save for Subscriber A, the other Subscribers shall be securities investment fund management companies, securities firms, trust investment companies, finance companies, insurance institutional investors, qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII), and other domestic institutional and individual investors, which satisfy the relevant requirements of the CSRC.
Subscriber A and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.
4
Issue price and the
The Price Determination Date of the New A Shares shall be the
determination basis
first day of the Issue Period of the Proposed Non-public Issuance.
The Base Issue Price per each New A Share shall be no less
than 90% of the average trading price of the A Shares for the 20
trading days preceding the Price Determination Date (excluding
the Price Determination Date). In the event that there are ex-right
or ex-dividend activities causing adjustment to the price of the
A Shares during the 20 trading days period, the Base Issue Price
will be adjusted accordingly.
The average trading price of the A Shares for the 20 trading days
preceding the Price Determination Date shall be the total trading
amount of A Shares for the 20 trading days preceding the Price
Determination Date divided by the total trading volume of A
Shares for the 20 trading days preceding the Price Determination
Date. In the event that there are ex-right or ex-dividend activities
causing adjustment to the share prices during the 20 trading days,
the trading prices for the trading days before such adjustment
shall be calculated on the basis of the price adjusted by the ex-
right or ex-dividend activities.
According to the Implementation Rules, the sponsor shall
provide not less than 55 subscription invitations to the eligible
specific target investors which shall include (i) the investors who
have submitted the letter of intention for subscription after the
announcement is issued by Tian Ma; (ii) the top 20 shareholders
of Tian Ma; and (iii) the inquiry targets or target investors which
are securities investment fund management companies, securities
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:10:06 UTC