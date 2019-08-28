Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司)) (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00161)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL:

PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY TIAN MA AND

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN TIAN MA

PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES BY TIAN MA

On 28 August 2019, the board of directors of Tian Ma, a nonwholly-owned subsidiary of the Company whose A Shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, resolved to issue by way of non-public offer not more than 409,624,610 New A Shares to not more than 10 Subscribers, to raise a maximum amount of proceeds of RMB7,300,000,000.

As at the date of this announcement, one Subscriber (i.e. Subscriber A) has been identified and Tian Ma entered into a Subscription Agreement with Subscriber A on 28 August 2019, pursuant to which Tian Ma conditionally agreed to issue and Subscriber A conditionally agreed to subscribe for not more than 81,924,922 New A Shares.

Further, on 28 August 2019, the Company entered into the Subscriber A Acting-in-Concert Agreement with Subscriber A whereby the Company and Subscriber A agreed to act jointly with regard to certain shareholders' rights related matters.

The 409,624,610 New A Shares represent 20% of the issued share capital of Tian Ma as at the date of this announcement and approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of Tian Ma as enlarged by the issue of the New A Shares.

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN TIAN MA

As at the date of this announcement, the Company holds 291,567,326 A Shares in Tian Ma, representing approximately 14.24% equity interest in Tian Ma. Following the completion of the Proposed Non-Public Issuance and assuming all 409,624,610 New A Shares are issued, the equity interest of the Company in Tian Ma will be diluted from approximately 14.24% to approximately 11.86%. Such dilution of the Company's equity interest in Tian Ma will constitute a deemed disposal of the Company's equity interest in Tian Ma under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.