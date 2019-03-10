Log in
Hong Kong Intl Consn Inv Mgmt : HNA Group to sell stake in Hong Kong firm to Blackstone for $894 million

03/10/2019 | 04:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The HNA Group logo is seen on the gate of HNA Plaza building in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's HNA Group is selling a controlling stake in its Hong Kong-listed construction firm to Blackstone Group for HK$7.02 billion ($894.31 million), according to a regulatory filing, the latest asset disposal by the embattled Chinese conglomerate.

Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group said in a filing late on Friday that Times Holdings II Ltd, a company controlled by Blackstone, has agreed to buy all the shares owned by HNA Group's finance arm HNA Finance I, or 69.54 percent of the firm.

The purchase price represents HK$3 per share, a 14.5 percent premium over Hong Kong International Construction's Friday closing price of HK$2.62. Blackstone has also offered to purchase the remainder of the shares in the market at the same price for a maximum of HK$3.7 billion, in compliance with exchange rules, though it does not intend to privatise the company, according to the same filing.

Faced with soaring debts and China's crackdown on aggressive dealmaking firms, HNA Group has been offloading its assets that spans property to aviation.

Hong Kong International Construction, a property construction and investment firm, last month sold its last land parcel in Hong Kong.

HNA is in active discussion to sell its budget airline Hong Kong Express to Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, the companies said last week.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Sijia Jiang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -0.87% 32.94 Delayed Quote.10.50%
HONG KONG INTL CONSN INV MGMT GRP CO LTD 4.38% 2.62 End-of-day quote.10.55%
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Fu He Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kin Ho Sun Co-Chairman
Chen Chao Co-Chairman
Chiu Chak Fung Vice Chairman & President-Operations
Man Bun Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG INTL CONSN INV MGMT GRP CO LTD10.55%1 124
VINCI17.13%56 717
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.79%37 674
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.83%26 841
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD13.70%25 839
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD3.58%24 074
