Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
香港資源控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability
and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)
(Stock code: 2882)
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will be changed to:
4th Floor North Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12
Bermuda
By Order of the Board of
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited
Li Ning
Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Ning (Chairman), Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Dai Wei and Mr. Hu Hongwei as executive directors and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive directors.