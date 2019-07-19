Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will be changed to:

4th Floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM 12

Bermuda

By Order of the Board of

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Li Ning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019