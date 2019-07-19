Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd    2882   BMG7155A1080

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2882)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will be changed to:

4th Floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM 12

Bermuda

By Order of the Board of

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Li Ning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Ning (Chairman), Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Dai Wei and Mr. Hu Hongwei as executive directors and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
07:55aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal..
PU
06:35aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Financial I..
PU
07/17HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special General Meet..
PU
07/14HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Ro..
PU
07/14HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Committee Memb..
PU
06/13HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH appoints Li Ning as board chairman
AQ
06/12HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Direc..
PU
05/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Issue of Convertible Bonds und..
PU
05/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares und..
PU
03/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Non-executive D..
PU
More news
Chart HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhigang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suet Man Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Hing Lam Executive Director
Jian Guo Zhao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.22%23
TIFFANY & CO.15.87%11 310
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD32.21%11 028
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD9.73%4 580
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.10.02%1 855
SIGNET JEWELERS-40.98%979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About