Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd    2882   BMG7155A1080

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2882)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong Resources : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Committee Members and Re-designation of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock Code: 2882)

CHANGE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS AND

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 13 July 2019:

  1. Mr. Xu Zhigang, an executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company;
  2. Mr. Li Ning, an executive Director and chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company; and
  3. Mr. Hu Hongwei, a non-executive Director, has been re-designated as an executive Director of the Company.

Mr. Hu Hongwei ("Mr. Hu"), aged 39, is an attorney-at-law admitted to practice in China. He was graduated from Fudan University with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree and Master of Laws (LLM) degree. He is currently a partner of Shanghai office of Dentons. He has extensive experience in legal aspects of cross-border investment, restructuring and mergers and acquisitions practice. Mr. Hu has been an independent non-executive director of Tenwow International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1219) from 26 November 2018 and re-designated as a non-executive Director on 12 July 2019. Mr. Hu had served as an independent non-executive director, a non-executive director and an executive director of a Hong Kong listed company Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (stock code: 1192) respectively from November 2015 to February 2018.

1

Mr. Hu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company on 29 March 2019. Mr. Hu is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Hu is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$720,000 which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Hu has not held any directorship in the last three years in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hu does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the re-designation of Mr. Hu that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Hu's new role in the Company.

By order of the Board

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Li Ning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Ning (Chairman), Mr. Xu Zhigang (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Dai Wei and Mr. Hu Hongwei as executive directors and Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, Mr. Xu Xiaoping and Mr. Fan, Anthony Ren Da as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 11:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
07:25aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Ro..
PU
07:25aHONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Change of Board Committee Memb..
PU
06/13HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH appoints Li Ning as board chairman
AQ
06/12HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Executive Direc..
PU
05/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Issue of Convertible Bonds und..
PU
05/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Subscription of New Shares und..
PU
03/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Non-executive D..
PU
02/08HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH expects 100% increase in interim loss
AQ
01/29HONG KONG RESOURCES : HKRH shareholder Wen Jialong sells 14.25% of shares
AQ
01/23HONG KONG RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Audit Co..
PU
More news
Chart HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zhigang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suet Man Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Hing Lam Executive Director
Jian Guo Zhao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.11%22
TIFFANY & CO.16.92%11 428
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD30.06%10 868
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART CO.,LTD7.97%4 514
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.8.91%1 854
SIGNET JEWELERS-41.71%919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About